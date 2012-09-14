PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Digilite Digilite, from Galalite Screens

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...
Lensray Technology Lensray Technology, from Galalite Screens

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...
Matte White Matte White, from Galalite Screens

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...
Mirage Mirage, from Galalite Screens

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...
Mirage XDL 1.2 Mirage XDL 1.2, from Galalite Screens

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...
Prism 3D Prism 3D, from Galalite Screens

Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...
Gold Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Analog Telephones and Accessories Analog Telephones and Accessories, from Inter-Tel Technologies

When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...
Applications Platform: IVR Applications Platform: IVR, from Inter-Tel Technologies

To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...
Attendant Console Attendant Console, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...
Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...
Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

In the ultra-competitive world of buying, selling and servicing automobiles, automotive dealerships must improve customer service levels, reach potential customers effectively and enhance the car-buying...
Call Accounting and Internet Tracking Call Accounting and Internet Tracking, from Inter-Tel Technologies

When you need easy-to-use employee productivity and management tools, Inter-Tel offers solutions that provide the information you need to better administer your business and associates. MicroTel Microcall®...
Call Center Suite Call Center Suite, from Inter-Tel Technologies

An Inter-Tel Collaboration tool, Call Center Suite is a collection of modular computer telephony (CT) software applications and powerful infrastructure optimize your organization's performance, resources...
Call Logging and Recording Call Logging and Recording, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Today’s business environment requires peak efficiency and quality customer service. Inter-Tel offers solutions by leading vendors that enable call recording, monitoring, evaluating and reporting. CTS...
Converged Solutions Converged Solutions, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Businesses are constantly searching for better ways to help them overcome the difficult challenges they face in meeting the expectations of their customers or clients. Customers demand superior performance,...
Cordless and Wireless Cordless and Wireless, from Inter-Tel Technologies

When your employees require mobile communications solutions, Inter-Tel has a wide-range of solutions designed to address the requirements of almost any environment—inside buildings, throughout campuses,...
Data Equipment Data Equipment, from Inter-Tel Technologies

You need the right equipment to build your data networking infrastructure. Inter-Tel offers industry-leading products from rackmount power supplies and fiber optic transmission products, to network access...
Dialers—Predictive and Progressive Dialers—Predictive and Progressive, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Today’s call center environments require the utmost in agent efficiency, particularly when it comes to unsuccessful call attempts. To increase your potential, Inter-Tel offers both predictive and progressive...
Education Communications Platform Education Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

The education sector requires reliable communications solutions to create an effective and safe environment, as well as to improve the way students, parents, educators and administrators communicate and...
Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: A Global Strategic Business Report Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: A Global Strategic Business Report, from Electronics.ca Publications
$3,950.00
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services in US$ Billion. The major product segments analyzed are Consumer Electronics, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,...
Enterprise® Conferencing Enterprise® Conferencing, from Inter-Tel Technologies

A powerful Collaboration tool, Inter-Tel Enterprise Conferencing is cost-effective, feature-rich solution that enables an organization to seamlessly connect its dispersed resources in a secure manner—reducing...
Enterprise® Instant Messaging Enterprise® Instant Messaging, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Busy professionals often need to respond to business matters and questions quickly. Inter-Tel addresses this requirement by offering a browser-based instant messaging tool for the business environment.
Financial Services Communications Platform Financial Services Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

In an ever-increasing effort to expand market share, financial services providers are offering a distinct value to their clients through a broad spectrum of products and services. Today’s clients demand...
Government Communications Platform Government Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Inter-Tel’s National, Government, and Education Accounts division (NGEA) services and supports the federal government and its agencies; and state, municipal and local governments throughout the United...
Grammar Book 1 Grammar Book 1, from Connect
Headsets Headsets, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Hands-free communication makes handling phone calls even easier, giving you the freedom to use your computer keyboard, take messages and minimize the effects of holding a telephone receiver to your ear,...
Health Care Communications Platform Health Care Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Providing the best possible care to your patients is imperative for your practice. Streamlined operations and convenient patient offerings can help your practice improve the patient experience. Health...
Installation Equipment and Tools Installation Equipment and Tools, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Complete your communications solutions with cable, cabinets and cases from trusted manufacturers. Case Factory offers custom, reusable equipment cases that are ideal for transporting and shipping equipment.
Inter-Tel EncoreCX® Inter-Tel EncoreCX®, from Inter-Tel Technologies

The success of today’s small organizations depends upon their ability to provide the very best in customer service. Businesses need new technology to address new ways of doing business over both the phone...
Inter-Tel® Axxess® Inter-Tel® Axxess®, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Whether your organization is a small to medium business or a large enterprise, you demand a communications platform that delivers superior performance, dependability and a feature set that will enhance...
IP Products IP Products, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Communications systems utilizing Internet Protocol (IP) devices require cost-effective solutions to deliver voice and fax services over data infrastructure, efficiently and without any loss to voice quality.
Iridium Go! Iridium Go!, from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
$849.99
NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...
Kentix Start Set Pro Kentix Start Set Pro, from Alternate E Source
$1,550.00
KryptAll K iPhone KryptAll K iPhone, from KryptAll

If you can't communicate securely, you can't operate You rely on phones to discuss important information and KryptAll has the solution to ensure your conversations are not made public someday. The K...
Manufacturing Communications Platform Manufacturing Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

The manufacturing sector faces many challenges in today’s economy. Improving time-to-market; reducing operational costs; effective training and safety; and ensuring that employees, customers, distributors...
Message-On-Hold and Voice Announce Message-On-Hold and Voice Announce, from Inter-Tel Technologies

When you place callers on hold, don’t frustrate them with silence—motivate and educate your listeners with important information about your business. Inter-Tel offer on-hold and voice announce opportunities...
National Companies Communications Platform National Companies Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Inter-Tel’s National, Government, and Education Accounts division (NGEA) services and supports the nation’s largest commercial companies throughout the United States, offering the full line of Inter-Tel...
Paging Equipment Paging Equipment, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Paging is an ever-important and effective communication tool. Inter-Tel offers solutions for environments such as large offices, warehouses, schools, hotels, hospitals and automotive dealerships—or any...
PM24 Edge Monitor PM24 Edge Monitor, from Alternate E Source
$4,800.00
With the right power monitoring system, such as with The EDGE, your organization can protect data and applications while optimizing the power delivery infrastructure for efficiency and lower cost. New...
Power Protection and Backup Power Protection and Backup, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Your business can’t afford downtime, and your mission-critical applications and sensitive equipment require protection from damaging voltages, surges and transients. Inter-Tel’s Quality-First designated...
Real Estate Communications Platform Real Estate Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Running a successful brokerage is more time-consuming and complicated than ever before. Accessing and providing information quickly and conveniently, from anywhere, anytime, is imperative to closing more...
Remote Device Management Remote Device Management, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Reduce services calls and manage your communications equipment from a central location with remote device management options. These solutions are ideal for businesses with computers, PBXs and other devices...
San Antonio Attraction Tickets San Antonio Attraction Tickets, from Historic San Antonio

Wondering how to fill your time in San Antonio? From tours of the Alamo to a guided tour of the Hill Country, we make reservations for a variety of attractions and tours for you to enjoy on your vacation,...
San Antonio Vacation Packages San Antonio Vacation Packages, from Historic San Antonio
$0.00
We offer pre-built and customizable vacation packages for San Antonio, Texas. From the perfect family theme park vacation to a romantic weekend for two, we have already planned your perfect vacation!
SeaWorld Tickets SeaWorld Tickets, from Historic San Antonio

Looking to get friendly with a Killer Whale in San Antonio? SeaWorld is a must-see attraction for adults and kids alike. Booking your tickets through historicsanantonio.com is quick, easy, and safe!
Security Products Security Products, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Video surveillance is becoming the norm. Businesses of all sizes are discovering how this technology not only provides security, but enables businesses to lower operating costs and increase productivity.
System Manager System Manager, from Inter-Tel Technologies

System Manager software unites Inter-Tel's diverse product line into a family of products that can be viewed, programmed, managed and diagnosed through a single interface. This consistency across Inter-Tel's...
Telephony Manager Telephony Manager, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Many business use Microsoft® Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software to manage customer account information and make informed business decisions. An Inter-Tel Presence tool, Telephony Manager links...
Unified Communicator® Unified Communicator®, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Unified Communicator software blends presence management, call handling features, routing rules, contacts and messages into a single solution—enabling users to manage their communications with ease. This...
Unified Messaging Unified Messaging, from Inter-Tel Technologies

Whether you're in the office or on the road, Unified Messaging software provides a single contact point for all your messages (voice mail, e-mail and fax). You can get all your messages in one call by...
