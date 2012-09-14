PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

SocksLane Made Too Many Socks for Warehouse, Sells Surplus at Discounted Price Just in time for the end of December 2019, the new stocks of cotton compression socks came in from its manufacturing plant. CEO and co-founder of the company, Dave Dixon, has ordered too many socks for production. Because of this, he is scheduling to sell the surplus stocks at a discounted price. This... - December 13, 2019 - SocksLane

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

SocksLane One of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses 2019 SocksLane has been named one of the Best Compression Socks for Nurses in 2019. Fitness blog Verywellfit.com has a new article up by blogger Christine Luff that lists SocksLane's cotton compression socks as one of the 8 best brands available, with SocksLane's specifically named as the best for pregnant... - December 09, 2019 - SocksLane

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

Frosty Tech Strikes Deal with Hydropac Frosty Tech™ (Frosty Cold, LLC) has reached an agreement with major United Kingdom ice pack and temperature-controlled shipping systems manufacturer, Hydropac Ltd. Hydropac prides itself on being environmentally friendly and producing quality products that consumers can re-use. Combined with Frosty... - December 08, 2019 - Frosty Tech

SocksLane Knee-High Cotton Compression Socks Nears 1,500 Reviews on Amazon.com Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy, scratchy, allergy-triggering compression wear, the Dixons decided to introduce a brand of compression wear that would... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane

Pelton Shepherd Releases Enviro Ice™ Powered by Frosty Tech™ This week, major American cold pack and gel manufacturer, Pelton Shepherd Industries (PSI), released its new line of cold packs powered by Frosty Tech™. “PSI is extremely excited to introduce a truly green solution for a gel ice refrigerant in Enviro Ice™,” said Tim Shepherd,... - December 08, 2019 - Frosty Tech

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

SocksLane Recommended by Verywellfit.com In an article updated on November 25, 2019, fitness blog Verywellfit.com listed their top picks of compression socks for varicose veins. The article, entitled "The 7 Best Compression Socks for Varicose Veins of 2019," identifies SocksLane's cotton compression socks as the best in the Cotton... - December 08, 2019 - SocksLane

Frosty Tech™ and Pelton Shepherd Industries Sign Deal Frosty Tech™ announces new partnership with major American cold pack and gel manufacturer, Pelton Shepherd Industries. Pelton Shepherd will be the exclusive manufacturer in the United States of Frosty Tech™ powered products in the cold chain space and for phase change materials. They will... - December 06, 2019 - Frosty Tech

Xometry Acquires Shift, Europe’s Largest On-Demand Manufacturing Marketplace Largest Manufacturing Marketplace Accelerates Global Expansion in $100 Billion Category. - December 06, 2019 - Xometry

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

SocksLane Compression Socks Recommended by Reviews as Great Travel Socks SocksLane compression socks has created a name for itself as an option for travel socks as reviewed by Netizens. Customer satisfaction has always been the watchword of Dave and Amanda Dixon's SocksLane company, specializing in cotton compression wear. Responding to a market that was tired of itchy, scratchy,... - December 04, 2019 - SocksLane

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

SocksLane Maintains an Average Rating of 4.7 Out of 5 After 6 Months, According to ReviewMeta Online reviews have been under scrutiny because of past possible spam and fake reviews. Some brands have been heavily affected because of having padded reviews. Some reviews even maliciously take down a product or brand, diminishing its effectiveness in the eyes of prospective buyers. ReviewMeta has... - November 29, 2019 - SocksLane

Elbe Valley Medical is Virtually Merging with the Optimal Outcome Ecosystem An LOI for up to $10M (USD) has been signed with Optimal Outcome Solutions for Breakthrough Cancer Treatment on completion of their Virtual Merger. - November 29, 2019 - Elbe Valley Medical

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

The Echo Group Welcomes White Horse Recovery as Its Newest Partner Two local Mount Washington Valley area businesses that support behavioral health treatment team up to offer top-notch care and support. - November 27, 2019 - The Echo Group

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

SocksLane Hits a New Milestone with 1400 Customer Reviews SocksLane, a family-owned compression company, achieves a new milestone by receiving 1400 reviews with 4.8 star rating for the past year. SocksLane is the leading provider of cotton compression socks on Amazon. They have redesigned their official website with a home page which leads to comments and reviews... - November 26, 2019 - SocksLane

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

NJ-Founded Speak2 Software Chosen to Participate in Newark Venture Partners’ Labs Program Senior-Care Focused Voice Solution Improving the Lives of our Aging Population to Take Part in Leading NJ Early-Stage Venture Fund Accelerator Program - November 23, 2019 - Speak2 Software

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers For Lin Anlu, playing the piano has been a lifelong dream. Having lost her right arm at a young age, it seemed likely to remain a dream. But last year, Anlu became the first amputee to play a piano duet using BrainCo’s advanced prosthetic technology. Anlu stunned a live audience and millions of... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

CareCentra's Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Nudging Improves Medication Adherence by 15% and Major Cardiovascular Events Scores by 37% American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC

SocksLane Schedule Design Team to Work on New Compression Socks Models for 2020 SocksLane has scheduled its design team to come up with newer designs and variants for the next calendar year. New stocks of the usual designs just arrived in time for the holiday season. New designs should be out in the market in the first quarter of 2020 according to Mr. Dave Dixon, CEO, and co-founder... - November 19, 2019 - SocksLane

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

Xometry Supplies Adds Plastics to Materials Offering Xometry Now Offers Acetal Copolymer Plastic on the Xometry Supplies eCommerce Platform - November 16, 2019 - Xometry