Recent Headlines
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work. - July 20, 2026 - Winter Film Festival
Digital Brew Wins Two 2026 Telly Awards for Animated Storytelling Excellence
Digital Brew, an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company, is proud to announce it has earned two prestigious Telly Awards at the 47th Annual competition, a Silver in Craft: Art Direction and a Bronze in Craft: Virtual Art Direction, for the animated video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales,” produced for Latino cARTographies, an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston. - July 17, 2026 - Digital Brew
Hawk Hill Pictures Brings Ukrainian-Language War Drama "Bucha" to North American Audiences
Hawk Hill Pictures has released war film "Bucha" in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America, including Apple TV. The film tells of the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv. - July 09, 2026 - Hawk Hill Pictures
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Enigma Fields Productions Completes Post-Production on "The Strange"
The Strange, Written by Curry Barker and Produced by Justin LeBrun, Completes Post-Production; Eric Hanson and Hayley Bobay Lead Independent Science Fiction Horror Film, with Dee Wallace in a Supporting Role Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan... - July 03, 2026 - Enigma Fields Productions, LLC
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Neawolf Media Group Restructures Distribution Model with Launch of Independent Direct-to-Consumer Platform
Neawolf Media Group announces a centralized digital infrastructure to independently manage global distribution of its literature, audio catalogs, and visual assets. Bypassing third-party retail aggregators, the proprietary Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform consolidates the portfolio of system architect and artist Sven Neawolf, reflecting a strategic shift toward independent IP management and direct fulfillment. - June 21, 2026 - Neawolf
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Stefan Kristinkov’s Notes of the Observer Now Available in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio
Ulterground Records Announce the Availability of Notes of the Observer by Stefan Kristinkov in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Announces Dolby Atmos Release of “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Stefan Kristinkov Releases “Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack)” — A Stark Musical Reflection on Bureaucracy, Isolation, and the Quiet Erosion of Humanity
Ulterground Records announces the release of Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack, a haunting and introspective score by Stefan Kristinkov, accompanying the short film Unbroken. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
Brian Eaton Returns with a Sprawling Wooden-Hewed Epic "Parable of the Trees"
Grafting Americana grit with the intricacies of prog-rock and his signature "cowboy jazz" sound, Eaton translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. "Parable of the Trees," a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic, is both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling. - May 09, 2026 - Eatin' Records
Ulterground Records Releases “Fleeting Swagger,” a New EP by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: Fleeting Swagger”, the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” series. - May 09, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Brittany Lewis, Co-Founder of Just Us Studio, to Develop First Feature Film: "A New Leash on Life"
Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, is developing her first feature film. Set in the early-2000s, A New Leash on Life is a heartfelt romantic comedy adapted from her short script of the same name. The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers... - May 09, 2026 - Just Us Studio
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Releases Survival Thriller THREE, Now Available on Streaming Services
After a successful run at a variety of film festivals, during which it won several awards, including Best Thriller at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival California, Best U.S. Feature Film at the Washington Film Awards Washington, and Best Feature Film at the Oakland Film Festival California, World... - May 08, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
TDWRC Blends Humor and Heart with Bold Mother’s Day Release “Mama Loved Me, So She Beat My Ass”
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) delivers a Mother’s Day music release that combines humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate motherhood. - May 05, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Camerado Media Announces Global Jazz Release "Needle on the Rim" by Robert Marleigh, Launching the Shared Frequency Initiative
Inaugural volume bridges global divides, unifying classic jazz standards with a cinematic "cyber-Indochine" future noir aesthetic. - April 08, 2026 - Camerado
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
City View Films Launches First Feature Film Panhandle Princess
Derek Van Cleve directs the feature continuation of the Panhandle Princess micro series, starring Tam Taylor, Julie Gordon and Dale Crites, with production underway in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida. - March 26, 2026 - City View Films
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Begins Streaming/VOD Premiere Run
Following its successful nationwide theatrical release, The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August, has begun its streaming/VOD premiere on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, Fandango Now, Comcast, and the Kino Lorber... - February 26, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav. - February 13, 2026 - Coffee Cup Productions
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Uncanny Valley Pictures Defines a New AI-Enabled Studio Approach with Flagship Sci-Fi Universe “Brinkchaser”
Uncanny Valley Pictures has introduced its studio vision as an independent creator of unapologetic, 1980s-inspired psychological science fiction—designed as pure entertainment in an era of over-messaged content. Powered by AI-accelerated production, the studio presents its flagship universe, Brinkchaser, through a completed 30-minute cinematic spine available for serious press review, while opening its adaptation and development services to independent creators and authors. - February 12, 2026 - Uncanny Valley Pictures
The Magpie Film Company Announces Its New Streaming Channel: MAGPIE
The Magpie Film Company announces the soft launch of its new streaming channel: MAGPIE. The service will be available on Roku with an opening livestream on Valentine's Day and will host the launch of the company's film festival in June. Expansion into a mobile app and other platforms are planned for the fall. - February 11, 2026 - Magpie Film Co
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life
Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity. - February 06, 2026 - Chaisen Hale
Jaeigh Gallagher Records Launches Supernova: A Transparent, Global Pop Group Docuseries Built in PA
Supernova is a global, co-ed pop group being formed through a transparent, in-public docuseries led by independent label Jaeigh Gallagher Records. The project documents auditions, online training, and group development in real time, giving audiences rare access to how a pop group is built from the ground up. Centered on inclusivity, global talent, and ethical artist development, Supernova challenges traditional industry gatekeeping by showing the full process, not just the final debut. - January 31, 2026 - Jaeigh Gallagher Records, LLC
Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research
Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps. - January 23, 2026 - Inter Section Music
ReelHouse Records Celebrates 25 Years as a Dancefloor First Independent House Label
ReelHouse Records marks 25 years as an independent house music label rooted in club culture, longevity and dancefloor driven releases. Founded in 2001 by DJ and producer CN Williams, the label has grown from vinyl only beginnings into a globally recognised platform with a loyal following. - January 23, 2026 - ReelHouse Records
Albert M. Carter Launches a New Music & Creator Consulting Company in Dubai — Turning Streams Into Scalable Businesses
Albert M. Carter, Recording Academy member and partner at Wave Sound Studio, has launched a new music & creator consulting business in Dubai. With over 2 billion streams across projects and experience working with artists like Rick Ross, Lil Tjay, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Carter helps artists turn attention into revenue through strategy, systems, and tech-driven monetization—shifting creators from chasing hype to building real businesses. - January 17, 2026 - Wave Sound Studio
Imperial Folly Challenges AI Music Landscape with Debut Single "Authenticity Is the New Currency"
Fort Wayne, IN arena rock outfit delivers stadium-scale anthem for listeners tired of algorithmic content — out December 30 via Evil Corporate Music Group - January 06, 2026 - Evil Corporate Music Group
C.M. James Releases “A Night We Both Remember,” a Playful Afrobeats Track Built for New Beginnings and Rekindled Moments
C.M. James introduces “A Night We Both Remember,” a warm Afrobeats-inspired single blending flirtation, nostalgia, and late-night energy. Released under C.M. Jaye Music, the track captures the spark of familiar strangers, rekindled connections, and nights that don’t need labels to matter. - December 31, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
New Musical Comedy Series Uses Humor and Music to Help Kids Believe in Themselves
Featuring heartfelt storytelling, parody tributes to 33 comedy icons, and an uplifting theme song to remind us we all have gifts and talents to share with the world. - December 09, 2025 - Bryan Pickell
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound”
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound.” He provides details of how this album came about, why it's important, and the significance of this achievement. - December 07, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music