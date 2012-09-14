PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lumina is Ready to Reinvent the Home Theatre Market with Immersive Movie-Viewing Experience Lumina screens, a projection screen brand, is on the edge of innovation and is transforming the era of home theatre with its enveloping cinema experience at the comfort at your home. - December 18, 2019 - Lumina Screens

"Hockey Journey" Film to Debut in January Kickstarter campaign raised $16,000 to fund hockey-themed travel documentary. - December 18, 2019 - Shutout Productions

Lumina Screens Highlights New Screen Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market 2019 Indywood Film Market, it’s where filmmakers, production houses, technology providers and aspiring artists converge to make the dream of a unified Indian film industry a reality. And of course, Lumina Screens, the flagship brand of Galalite Screens, was a part of its latest edition held in Hyderabad. - December 14, 2019 - Lumina Screens

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon 2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel

FOTO Celebrates Space Art Pioneer with “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” November 25 at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California The screening will take place in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon theater where a panel discussion will follow with the award-winning filmmaker, the film's co-producer and Griffith Observatory's renowned space artist Don Dixon. Griffith Observatory will also share its own rare collection of original Bonestell paintings. - November 20, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

Digital Installers Launches State of the Art “Luxury Smart Home Experience Center” On the eve of their 20 year anniversary, Digital Installers has completed a remodel of their Long Beach experience center, dubbed "DI Studios." For the past 7 years, the 1530 E. Wardlow Road location has served as both their corporate headquarters and as a popular event venue. With corporate... - November 15, 2019 - Digital Installers Inc.

Todd Schowalter Launches Road Flower Films to Produce Streaming and On-Line Entertainment for Niche Audiences Todd Schowalter and his production company Todd Schowalter Productions has launched Road Flower Films. The new production house will begin producing films and series for streaming and on-line distribution in early 2020. The studio plans to custom tailor its entertainment content to niche markets. - November 13, 2019 - Road Flower Films

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

There Are Never Any Studio Versions of Any Material Ever Aired at Live Jam 107 Live Jam 107 is the world's first and only "all live" radio station format where every song played, every live concert aired, every show and broadcast done is live and are only of live versions. - October 30, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Award Winning Short Film "Dark Specter 2" to be Released on YouTube, November 8, 2019 Praised for its unique take on the Superhero genre, award winning short film "Dark Specter 2" will be released on YouTube, November 8, 2019. - October 29, 2019 - Dark Specter

Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan to Release Heartbreak Anthem for the Holiday Season Sleigh bells are in the air as Christmas comes early on Friday the 1st of November. Writer and musician Jennifer Juan releases a heartbreak anthem for the holiday season, Christmas Citalopram on the 1st of November, through Underground Wonderland Records. Telling the raw but relatable story of relationship... - October 29, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League" Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures

TV Icon Tina Louise Shines in Newly Released Family Drama "Tapestry" Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young. - October 16, 2019 - Tapestry

Tucson Indie Filmmakers' Film and Screenplay Invited to Compete at Show Low International Film Festival Dancing Sticks Productions proudly announces that two projects by its principals, Douglas Harms and Joe D’Leon, have been selected to be part of the 2019 Show Low International Film Festival (www.showlowfilmfestival.com) taking place in Pinetop, AZ, October 17-20, 2019. One project is a dramatic... - October 16, 2019 - Dancing Sticks Productions LLC

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Cinestudy Releases Free Projects to Help Under Privileged Filmmakers Cinestudy, formerly Framelines from PBS, has begun releasing multiple filmmaking projects online for free. Starting with a mini-horror movie that anyone can download, edit, and then release online, all in Ultra HD 4K, students from several schools have already begun to upload their edits, some for their class assignments, others just to show what they can do. - October 13, 2019 - Sonnyboo.com

The 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival: Week Long Screenings of Fantastic Independent Films 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival events and speakers information. Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA October 18 – 24; Warehouse Kickoff Event October 17; Best of the Fest Awards at The Proud Bird October 25. - October 12, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Legendary Series Inc. Release New Series About Hollywood Producers Legendary Series is launching a new movie under their series: Legendary Producer (www.legendaryproducer.com). This time with a contest: if the audience can find all the movie references, they may win up to $5,000 worth of rewards. - October 10, 2019 - Legendary Series Inc.

Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual Joined Efforts to Add More Value to Every Dollar Spent in Audio Visual and Technology Support for Their Annual Financial Gala Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual jointed efforts to add more value to every dollar spent in audio visual and technology support for their Annual Financial Gala: Rays of Change. Touching hearts through innovation to become "Rays of Change" in Texas. Discover how Amaanah partnered with Karana AV to save money and maximize audiovisual resources. - October 10, 2019 - Karana Audio Visual, LLC

Frightfully Fantastic, Best Documentary “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” Encores at the North Park Theatre During Halloween Week In producing, writing and directing “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future,“ award-winning filmmaker Douglass M. Stewart Jr. takes audiences on an extraordinary voyage into the life and career of “the Father of Space Art” who is credited with helping to influence America’s... - October 10, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

SCA Shuts Down the Sunset Book Publishing Co., Redistributes Its Books Through Lulu Press The Sunset Corporation of America (SCA) shut down its Sunset Book Publishing Company imprint last month. - October 08, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Bill Haley Presents on Personalized Video at IABC Conference Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC

Royal Purpose: This Film Will End the War Between Black Men & Black Women The conflict between the black culture relationships is characterized by what some indicate as a lack of communication, mistrust and a general lack of understanding between each other. The black man and woman has not, only had to accept the lack of family structure in the household, but they have also... - October 01, 2019 - Tera Chantelle