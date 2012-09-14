PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FOTO Celebrates Space Art Pioneer with “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” November 25 at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California The screening will take place in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon theater where a panel discussion will follow with the award-winning filmmaker, the film's co-producer and Griffith Observatory's renowned space artist Don Dixon. Griffith Observatory will also share its own rare collection of original Bonestell paintings. - November 20, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Todd Schowalter Launches Road Flower Films to Produce Streaming and On-Line Entertainment for Niche Audiences Todd Schowalter and his production company Todd Schowalter Productions has launched Road Flower Films. The new production house will begin producing films and series for streaming and on-line distribution in early 2020. The studio plans to custom tailor its entertainment content to niche markets. - November 13, 2019 - Road Flower Films

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League" Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures

TV Icon Tina Louise Shines in Newly Released Family Drama "Tapestry" Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young. - October 16, 2019 - Tapestry

Tucson Indie Filmmakers' Film and Screenplay Invited to Compete at Show Low International Film Festival Dancing Sticks Productions proudly announces that two projects by its principals, Douglas Harms and Joe D’Leon, have been selected to be part of the 2019 Show Low International Film Festival (www.showlowfilmfestival.com) taking place in Pinetop, AZ, October 17-20, 2019. One project is a dramatic... - October 16, 2019 - Dancing Sticks Productions LLC

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Cinestudy Releases Free Projects to Help Under Privileged Filmmakers Cinestudy, formerly Framelines from PBS, has begun releasing multiple filmmaking projects online for free. Starting with a mini-horror movie that anyone can download, edit, and then release online, all in Ultra HD 4K, students from several schools have already begun to upload their edits, some for their class assignments, others just to show what they can do. - October 13, 2019 - Sonnyboo.com

Legendary Series Inc. Release New Series About Hollywood Producers Legendary Series is launching a new movie under their series: Legendary Producer (www.legendaryproducer.com). This time with a contest: if the audience can find all the movie references, they may win up to $5,000 worth of rewards. - October 10, 2019 - Legendary Series Inc.

Frightfully Fantastic, Best Documentary “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” Encores at the North Park Theatre During Halloween Week In producing, writing and directing “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future,“ award-winning filmmaker Douglass M. Stewart Jr. takes audiences on an extraordinary voyage into the life and career of “the Father of Space Art” who is credited with helping to influence America’s... - October 10, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Bill Haley Presents on Personalized Video at IABC Conference Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC

Royal Purpose: This Film Will End the War Between Black Men & Black Women The conflict between the black culture relationships is characterized by what some indicate as a lack of communication, mistrust and a general lack of understanding between each other. The black man and woman has not, only had to accept the lack of family structure in the household, but they have also... - October 01, 2019 - Tera Chantelle

Floating a Great Idea, Newport Beach Film Festival Encores an Audience Award-Winner for South Pacific Sea Voyage This coming December, the first-ever film about “The Father of Space Art,” Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future, will set sail with the Newport Beach Film Festival at Sea. In partnership with Costco Travel and Celebrity Cruises, festival attendees will see films and rub elbows with... - September 25, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Emmy Award-Winning Writer Roberta Jones’ Animator Launches on Tubi TV Animator, the independent film project from Emmy Award-winning writer Roberta Jones, Director Logan Hall and Animation Director Julian Jones has launched on Tubi TV. Filmed in Chicago, with an all-Chicago cast and crew, the film won the Best Genre category at the L.A. Independent Film Festival. Animator... - September 17, 2019 - Animator

Comic-Con Best Documentary Will Star at Orange Coast College Planetarium in October Free for Orange Coast College Students and Open to the Public, the first-ever film about “The Father of Space Art” Returns to Orange County with Two Best Documentary Awards and Ready to Shine at OCC’s New Planetarium on October 5. - September 12, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Inside Art and Outer Space Collide in Buffalo When a Best Documentary About “The Father of Space Art” Stars at the North Park Theatre September 14 and 15 In producing, writing and directing "Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future," award-winning filmmaker and eight-time Emmy Award nominee Douglass M. Stewart Jr. takes viewers on an extraordinary voyage into the life and career of “the Father of Space Art.” Bonestell is credited... - September 06, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Point of You Films Bridges the Gap Between What is Seen and What is Heard Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films

HBO Latino Film Festival Welcomes Joseph Castillo-Midyett's Autobiograpical Series, "This Boy's Vida (Made in America)" Joseph Castillo-Midyett's series, "This Boy's Vida (Made in America)" has been welcomed with open arms at the HBO New York Latino Film Festival. They are continuing conversations with industry executives for a full series order and progressing the movement for more inclusive and representative storytelling across the industry. - August 18, 2019 - House of Booked

The 3rd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be Held at JPL in Rancho Mirage GNA Universal Media in association with Gina Carey Films brings the CV Indie Film Awards to the Coachella Valley for the 3rd Year. - August 15, 2019 - Gina Carey Films

"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story "Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.

Award Winning, "This Boy's Vida: Made in America" to Screen as Official Selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival The award winning series, "This Boy’s Vida: Made in America," from Writer/Creator, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Co-Directed by the highly acclaimed, Adrienne Lovette, will screen part of its pilot episode as an official selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival Saturday, August 17th at 11am at the AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St, Between 7th & 8th Ave.) - August 08, 2019 - House of Booked

First Arizona Drone Film Festival, AZDroneFest, Announced for October 2019 AZDroneFest has announced the first-ever Arizona drone film festival and family event on Saturday, October 26, 2019 on the Grand Canyon University campus. The Drone Expo and Family Fun event from 2pm-5pm is free with a boxed toy donation for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Kids and adults alike will... - August 05, 2019 - AZDroneFest

Award-Winning Filmmaker Encores His Best Documentary About Space Artist with Star-Studded Q&A in Beverly Hills on August 12th Stars from two of space artist Chesley Bonestell's most famous matte painting films - Barbara Rush from "When Worlds Collide" (1951) and Ann Robinson from "The War of the Worlds!"(1953) - will shine brightly at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre August 12th. - August 02, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Brenda: Live or Whatever Debuts July 20, 2019 on Amazon Prime The long awaited talk show parody Brenda: Live or Whatever has released its first three episodes on Amazon Prime in celebration of San Diego Comic Con. The first three episodes mark the beginning of a new faux weekly series that pokes fun of other online streaming shows like Chelsea and David Letterman. - July 22, 2019 - Bradman Media Unlimited

Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing campaigns... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group

Comic-Con Best Documentary Winner About Artist Who Inspired US Space Program Heads for SoCal Launch On the eve of celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo11 lunar landing, space artist and Hollywood matte painter Chesley Bonestell is being remembered as the person who helped get us to the moon, not with technology, but with a paintbrush. - July 05, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Colorado Based Movie "Diamond in the Rough," Rated PG-13, Premieres on July 11 A Faith-Based Film that Offers a Message of Hope and Healing While Focusing on the Real Issues of PTSD, Homelessness and Substance Abuse. - July 02, 2019 - Keep It Moving Productions

Rights to "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" Has Sold Worldwide Ahead of Cannes Safier Entertainment has sold the worldwide rights to Andrew Damon Henriques and Judy San Roman’s Romantic Comedy “Rich Boy, Rich Girl,” a deal negotiated by CEO Jared Safier ahead of Cannes. The film hit theaters stateside and a host of VOD platforms May 31st, 2019. The film stars... - June 27, 2019 - Reelhouse Productions

Windcraft Racing and InterZone on the Water in Poole The Windcraft racing team participated in its first race of the offshore season, entering its iconic 38-foot Cigarette Hawk, Wild Eleven, in the Offshore 1 class at Poole in Dorset on Sunday 9 June. The races that day were the first in the World Offshore Championship series organised by the UK Offshore... - June 20, 2019 - InterZone Pictures

Bright Boys Media Releases New Book: "The Untold Story of Everything Digital"; the Book Details How the World Went Digital for the Very First Time in 1949 2019 will be the 70th anniversary (1949-2019) of the very first binary bits pinging out into the world. It was a beginning that changed everything. Few believed in the misfits who pulled it off...or in their strange new technology. We do now. - June 19, 2019 - Bright Boys Media

Remember Amnesia, A Film By Dr. Ravi Godse, Hits Theaters All Across the United States & Canada June 14 In what has turned into an expansive city release, in over twenty different markets, Remember Amnesia is set to open in major US cities including Miami, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Portland; additionally, it will open in the Canadian markets of Toronto and Vancouver. A full list of cities... - June 14, 2019 - Godse-Thaker Productions

GottFish Productions Presents Blind Date Me, an Original, Scripted YouTube Series Introducing a new scripted series, shot entirely online and portraying meetings on a fictional video dating site. - June 14, 2019 - Gott-Fish Productions

BLUE KISS - Opening Night This Saturday (June 15) at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Theater Festival Opening this Saturday, BLUE KISS is an intense and nerve-racking dramatic play about an SAT tutoring session that takes a shocking turn when the teacher realizes that his new student is not who she claimed to be. The veteran playwright, award-winning director, and accomplished cast are exploring themes of PTSD and gun violence, creating an emotional rollercoaster ride, and making BLUE KISS one of the most anticipated shows of this year’s Hollywood Fringe. www.bluekissplay.com - June 13, 2019 - Fable Entertainment

FEELING LUCKY - Opening Tomorrow (June 14) - a World Premiere at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Theater Festival FEELING LUCKY is a comedy about men and women straddling the elusive line between true love and a broken heart, who discover that in the game of love what you see is not always what you get. www.feelingluckyplay.com - June 13, 2019 - Fable Entertainment

Cast Announced for "Coming Back," a Short Film by Alessio Rupalti Cast has been announced for “Coming Back,” the short film about “Brexit” by award winning Italian director Alessio Rupalti. "Coming Back" will start its principal photography in a couple of days produced by Alida Pantone and Luisa Pretolani. - April 15, 2019 - River Crossing Productions

Trailer for New Vermin Supreme Doc "This is Vermin Supreme" Dropped on April Fools Day by Rod Webber Productions and NOProductions Perennial presidential candidate and performance artist Vermin Supreme runs for President of the United States during the 2016 election in the new frenetic trailer for Rod Webber’s "This is Vermin Supreme." Rod Webber (The War of North Dakota; Flowers for Peace) plays both participant... - April 09, 2019 - NOProductions, LLC

Legends of Sci-Fi, Art and Film Converge in Santa Fe, NM for an Award-Winning "Brush with the Future" It was French writer, artist and filmmaker Jean Cocteau (1889-1963) who famously said that, "Art is science made clear." The proof of this statement will take place when the award-winning film "Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future" screens at George R.R. Martin's Jean Cocteau... - April 07, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Forgotten Space Artist and Filoli Architect Returns to Woodside, CA in Award-Winning Documentary For decades, Chesley Bonestell's awe-inspiring paintings of planets and galaxies have transported people through and beyond our solar system. Born in San Francisco and a resident of Berkeley and Carmel, California, Mr. Bonestell has been called "The Father of Space Art" and was even a quiet... - March 13, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Award-Winning Film about Forgotten “Father of Space Art” is an Official Selection at Sonoma International Film Festival With Best Documentary Awards on two coasts, "Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future" continues to celebrate as an "Official Selection" of the 22nd Annual Sonoma International Film Festival. - March 10, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

A San Francisco Encore as Sold-Out Chesley Bonestell Film Returns to The Roxie Few things can raise such ambivalence in a film producer or a theater owner as “sold out” seating. On one hand, there’s the obvious excitement of a full house but, on the flip side, it means you’ve likely had to turn away fans looking forward to enjoying a comfortable theater... - March 10, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

The Bachelor: Princess Edition - a Parody Webseries by Perfectly Serious Productions, an Up-and-Coming YouTube Channel The Bachelor: Princess Edition is a parody of the show “The Bachelor” featuring twelve princesses as the contestants and a prince as the bachelor. The princesses will compete for Prince Charming’s heart through the course of six short episodes through one-on-one dates and other activities... - February 17, 2019 - Perfectly Serious Productions

"Cosmic Troubadour" Singer-Songwriter Gone Marshall Releases New 5 Track EP, "Argosy" Produced by Camerado Media "Cosmic Troubadour" singer-songwriter Gone Marshall pivots from psychedelic grunge rock of his debut album, "The Crunch" towards alternative folk and alt country with his new 5 track EP, "Argosy," produced by Camerado Media - February 16, 2019 - Camerado

Accomplished American Filmmaker, Dwight H. Little to Direct Tiger Heart; a Revealing Project Centered Around Tiger Poaching, to be Filmed in India in 2019 Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison Break,... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films

She TV Media Creating Empowering Documentary Series Scars Unseen - a new documentary series, aims to illuminate the power of healing, de-stigmatize victimhood, and encourage open communication about the causes, treatment, and prevention of domestic abuse. Domestic abuse doesn’t have to be our reality. Join in discovering how to disrupt the cycle of abuse. - February 11, 2019 - She TV Media

Allied Pixel Wins CUPPIE Award for Personalized Video Campaign Allied Pixel received a prestigious Gold CUPPIE award for a series of Personalized Videos it produced for Neumann University. - February 02, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC