Recent Headlines
Digital Brew Wins Two 2026 Telly Awards for Animated Storytelling Excellence
Digital Brew, an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company, is proud to announce it has earned two prestigious Telly Awards at the 47th Annual competition, a Silver in Craft: Art Direction and a Bronze in Craft: Virtual Art Direction, for the animated video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales,” produced for Latino cARTographies, an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston. - July 17, 2026 - Digital Brew
Enigma Fields Productions Completes Post-Production on "The Strange"
The Strange, Written by Curry Barker and Produced by Justin LeBrun, Completes Post-Production; Eric Hanson and Hayley Bobay Lead Independent Science Fiction Horror Film, with Dee Wallace in a Supporting Role Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan... - July 03, 2026 - Enigma Fields Productions, LLC
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
Camerado Media Announces Global Jazz Release "Needle on the Rim" by Robert Marleigh, Launching the Shared Frequency Initiative
Inaugural volume bridges global divides, unifying classic jazz standards with a cinematic "cyber-Indochine" future noir aesthetic. - April 08, 2026 - Camerado
City View Films Launches First Feature Film Panhandle Princess
Derek Van Cleve directs the feature continuation of the Panhandle Princess micro series, starring Tam Taylor, Julie Gordon and Dale Crites, with production underway in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida. - March 26, 2026 - City View Films
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav. - February 13, 2026 - Coffee Cup Productions
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Uncanny Valley Pictures Defines a New AI-Enabled Studio Approach with Flagship Sci-Fi Universe “Brinkchaser”
Uncanny Valley Pictures has introduced its studio vision as an independent creator of unapologetic, 1980s-inspired psychological science fiction—designed as pure entertainment in an era of over-messaged content. Powered by AI-accelerated production, the studio presents its flagship universe, Brinkchaser, through a completed 30-minute cinematic spine available for serious press review, while opening its adaptation and development services to independent creators and authors. - February 12, 2026 - Uncanny Valley Pictures
The Magpie Film Company Announces Its New Streaming Channel: MAGPIE
The Magpie Film Company announces the soft launch of its new streaming channel: MAGPIE. The service will be available on Roku with an opening livestream on Valentine's Day and will host the launch of the company's film festival in June. Expansion into a mobile app and other platforms are planned for the fall. - February 11, 2026 - Magpie Film Co
Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life
Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity. - February 06, 2026 - Chaisen Hale
National Medal of Honor Museum Premieres Valor & Victory Documentary with Creative Partnership from DHD Films
The National Medal of Honor Museum premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary produced by Dallas-based DHD Films. The film captures the journey from concept to construction of the Arlington landmark and honors America’s heroes. The event featured Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and a panel including Chris Cassidy, Jeff Williams, Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, and Col. Michael Caldwell. - September 25, 2025 - DHD Films
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
"Self Harm" Will Screen at the 2025 Silicon Beach Film Festival. TCL Chinese Theater. Tuesday September 9 at 7:30 PM.
The Magpie Film Company's Feature Film "Self Harm" will be screening Tuesday September 9th at the historic TCL Chinese theater as part of The Silicon Beach Film Festival. - August 29, 2025 - Magpie Film Co
DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations. - August 25, 2025 - DHD Films
ENCORE!, ENCORE! BROADWAY, TV STAR CAROLE DEMAS Celebrating 85 Years of Life in a Special Encore Performance. Produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc.
FIREFLY, features songs and memories from her storied career. With Special Guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden) and Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease). - August 12, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
Broadway, TV Star, Carole Demas, Celebrating 85 Years of Life in "Firefly," Wednesday, July 23, 7:00pm, at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club. Produced by A.D.R. Studios
"Firefly," features songs and memories from her storied career. With special guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden), Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease), and Ryan Williams (Broadway Tour Grease). A One Night Only Event at 54 Below on July 23, 2025 at 7:00pm. - June 17, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
The Magpie Film Company Tosses It's Hat Into the Short Form Video Arena
Edward Gusts, the head of The Magpie Film Company, has announced that the company is serializing it's content to appeal to new viewers. - June 06, 2025 - Magpie Film Co
Introducing RAYGUN ZAP: The All-in-One Talking Video Tool
Introducing RAYGUN ZAP: an innovative, all-in-one animation tool designed to convert your images, videos, and audio into "talking videos." - May 31, 2025 - High Speed Low Drag
Why Writing Might be the Most Underrated Entrepreneurial Skill of the 21st Century
"Power of the Written Word: From Amateur to Entrepreneur" has now been completed. - May 28, 2025 - Carl David Blake Productions
Following Directions, a Short Film Exploring Bias in Schools, to Premiere at The People’s Film Festival on May 30
People’s Film Festival on May 30 The dramatic short film, Following Directions, will make its USA premiere at The People’s Film Festival in Harlem on May 30, 2025. Directed by Joanna White-Oldham, the film is a powerful exploration of bias within the American education system. - May 16, 2025 - JWO Media
Actor and Screenwriter Ernie Rivera Develops Indie Superhero Thriller Citadel Lost Amid Industry Attention and Festival Submissions
Actor and screenwriter Ernie Rivera shares new developments on Citadel Lost, a psychological action-thriller entered into top screenwriting competitions. With a proof-of-concept shoot set for June and early media attention building, Rivera's campaign includes a physical transformation for the lead role, teasers, and theatrical performance—all designed to showcase the project's creative scope and cinematic potential. - May 07, 2025 - Citadel Lost
NU World Consciousness AR Experience Launches on Kickstarter to Transform Everyday Spaces
NU World Consciousness AR Experience, which lets users overlay digital art on everyday spaces, has been approved by Kickstarter and is now entering its pre‑launch phase. Inspired by The Metamorphosis: An Anachronist’s Quest for Liberation, on Substack the project invites communities to explore new perspectives through augmented reality. Pre‑launch includes early access and exclusive digital rewards - April 24, 2025 - Gavin Media NU World
The Magpie Film Company's Newest Screenplay "Haven" Begins It's Festival Season at the Purgatory Film Festival
The screenplay for "Haven," which is scheduled to begin filming this year, is now an official selection at the Purgatory Film Festival. - April 08, 2025 - Magpie Film Co
Alt-Right Hysteria Meets Slasher Horror in Upcoming Film "Satan’s Peak"
"Satan’s Peak" is a psychological horror-thriller that blends real-world conspiracy paranoia with cinematic terror. Directed by James L. Edwards (Her Name Was Christa, Bloodletting), and produced by 4321 Films, the film explores the dangerous consequences of extremist media, taking inspiration from real-life events like the Pizzagate conspiracy. - March 18, 2025 - 4321 Films
“The Music We Call Country” Brings the Heart of America to Amazon Prime Video
The Music We Call Country is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This landmark documentary from Noble Giant Films is an in-depth exploration of the early days of country music, unearthing the key artists, pivotal moments, and... - February 10, 2025 - Noble Giant Films
Cranium Candy Will Produce Redline Starring Dan Shelby as the Driver
Redline will be a second film following Nightrider. - December 26, 2024 - Cranium Candy Entertainment
The Magpie Film Company's Debut Feature Film, "Self Harm," Has Been Released on the Company's Website
Magpie Film Company president Edward Gusts announced that the company will begin selling downloads and rentals of their flagship film through their website. - December 03, 2024 - Magpie Film Co
Cranium Candy Entertainment Currently Filming "Spanish Horror Film" Starring Dan Shelby as "Uncle Alfonso"
The project which is “untitled” is in the process of filming and production is hoping to wrap up by Spring of 2025. - November 28, 2024 - Cranium Candy Entertainment
5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide from Tryon International via YouTube and SQITV
The 5th Tom Bass Seminar will examine issues relating to diversity in equestrian related enterprises. Hosted on the campus of the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort (TIEC), the hybrid meeting will connect locally and internationally based horse enthusiasts. The theme of the 2024 seminar focuses upon “The Business of Horses.” - November 21, 2024 - SportsQuest International, LLC
"Life Protection Bureau" is Live
Jungle Ethics Films releases its latest socially aware film. - November 20, 2024 - Jungle Ethics Films
Soul/Jazz Artist Gina Sedman to Release 16th Studio Album "Valuable People" on Vinyl & CD
Soul and jazz vocalist Gina Sedman, originally from California and now based in the UK, will release her sixteenth studio album, Valuable People, on November 15, 2024, through her independent label, Gico Music, a subsidiary of GNA Universal Media. Known for her versatile vocal style and unique... - November 13, 2024 - GNA Universal Media
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative
DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative. Acquisition Strengthens DHD Films’ Expertise in Immersive Learning, E-Learning, and Interactive Content Production. - October 18, 2024 - DHD Films
Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics. - October 10, 2024 - SISU Cinema Robotics
Georgia Latino International Film Festival Announces 2024 Pepe Serna Award-Recipients
Paul Rodriguez, Adam Fisher, French Stewart, John Gibson, Ben DeJesus, Mimi Succar and Laura Patalano to receive awards at the 13th Annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival. - September 25, 2024 - Georgia LatinoFilmFestival
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," Selected for Indie Film Night in LA; a New Documentary Tells the Powerful Story of Charlottesville from a Unique Lens, Their Own
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," a new documentary that tells the powerful story of Charlottesville from a unique lens, their own. After making its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in June, the documentary continues it screening tour with upcoming festival and campus screenings highlighted being featured at Indie Film Night in LA on October 5, 2024. - September 24, 2024 - Untouchable Creative
The Other 9/11: New Film Streaming on PBS Celebrates Religious Harmony
This September, while most Americans remember 9/11 as a day of mourning, many will commemorate the “Other 9/11,” when in 1893 the world came together to celebrate the diversity and unity of all faiths for the first time. The First World’s Parliament of Religions opened its doors in Chicago and saw an unknown monk from India, Swami Vivekananda, emerge as the conference’s star. America’s First Guru, a unique film streaming now on PBS, tells his story. - September 09, 2024 - A Thousand Suns Academy LLC
Cinematographer Kevin Otterness Joins "The Travelers Team" Project
Renowned Chicago-based cinematographer to lend his expertise to 6MP Films' debut sci-fi feature film "The Travelers Team" set for production in early 2025. - August 23, 2024 - 6MP Films
Pro-Cam Opens Las Vegas Branch, Expanding Rental Operation
Pro-Cam Rentals, North America’s largest stabilized remote heads and camera cranes provider, has expanded rental operations with a new full-service branch in the heart of Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium at 3380 West Hacienda Avenue, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The new Nevada shop... - August 09, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Emmy Award-Winning Filmmakers Present "Moved by Waters" Aug. 13 in Iowa City
Documentary focuses on diverse groups and individuals working together for the health of the Upper Mississippi Watershed. - August 03, 2024 - Fourth Wall Films
Tigertail Asian Film Festival Debuts in Tampa, Celebrates Asian and International Cinema
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival successfully debuted on July 13, 2024, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema in Tampa, marking a significant milestone as Tampa Bay's first Asian-inspired film festival. Organized by Tian Liu founder of Tigertail Pictures, the event showcased 28 local and international short films alongside one international feature film, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Asian and international cinema. - July 15, 2024 - Tigertail Asian Film Festival
PASSERINE Partners with Microsoft to Launch Industry's First AI-Integrated Devices
PASSERINE, an award-winning family-owned Creative Agency and Production Company helmed by Shalonda Cornitcher, Adam Tillman-Young, and Lori Cornitcher, is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft to produce an entertaining, forward-looking live-action film. This innovative project marks... - June 25, 2024 - PASSERINE
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles Partners with PASSERINE to Produce First-Ever Brand Film
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Communities in Schools (CIS), the largest dropout prevention organization in the United States, has partnered with PASSERINE, an LA-based creative agency and production company, to produce their first-ever brand film. Communities in Schools of... - June 14, 2024 - PASSERINE
Crosby Tatum's "The People, United" to World Premiere at the 2024 Roxbury International Film Festival
Tatum’s "cinematic diary" sets to premiere to audiences, covering the events after the murder of George Floyd.. - June 04, 2024 - Triceptus Studios
The Magpie Film Company's Paranormal Feature Film: Self Harm is an Official Selection at the International Fortean Film Festival
Self Harm, the first Narrative feature of The Magpie Film Company has just been announced as an official Selection for The International Fortean Film Festival 2024 in The United Kingdom. - May 22, 2024 - Magpie Film Co
DHD Films Announces Appointment of Jim Hicks as Head of Strategy and Innovation
Known for his cross-disciplinary leadership at the intersection of creative and business needs and his unconventional approach to the future of collaboration and audience engagement, Hicks will be responsible for delivering on the next era of creative expression, brand storytelling, and audience interaction for which DHD has become renowned. - May 16, 2024 - DHD Films
Gaithersburg Environmental Film Day Presents "Moved by Waters," April 20
The new environmental documentary, "Moved by Waters," will be presented by award-winning Fourth Wall Films for Gaithersburg Environmental Film Day on April 20. - April 18, 2024 - Fourth Wall Films
Halloween: Mask of Evil (A Halloween Fan Film) by MBWFilms is Streaming Now on YouTube
A Halloween fan film that treads new waters in a stale pond. Featured in an article about Fan Films by Dread Central - April 08, 2024 - MBW Films