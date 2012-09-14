PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educational Class for Tampa Bay Real Estate Advisors in Downtown St. Petersburg Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area. - December 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Beach Brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at 360 Rooftop Hotel Zamora Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving - December 07, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Engel & Völkers Florida Hosts Annual Leadership Summit Two Tampa Bay Area Luxury Real Estate Brokerages Receive Awards - November 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Groot Systems and PineSuisse Team Up in USD $1.5 Billion Joint-Venture to Launch Africa’s Largest Stock Exchange Powered by Blockchain SASE expects to have daily post-trade activities, estimated to be more than USD $3 trillion and the Cillar Exchange Network (Cillarex) is to enable investors and entrepreneurs exchange their daily post-trade transaction amounts from the digital currency, Cillar, to any local fiat currency of any SADC member state or any other world’s major cryptocurrencies. - November 20, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Oktoberfest Success and Engel & Völkers Belleair Giveaway German company Engel & Völkers Belleair sponsors local Oktoberfest. - November 16, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Engel & Völkers, Voted a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times, Awards Realtors Multiple Real Estate Advisors Receive Gold-Level Awards for 3rd Quarter Performances - November 09, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Tom Stockton, MBA, CAM, Broker Associate Joins Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s luxury real estate brokerage gains another real estate advisor. - November 06, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

Leisa Erickson Awarded Engel & Völkers Private Office Designation for Exemplary Real Estate Service and Production Leisa Erickson joins exclusive group of real estate professionals worldwide. - November 02, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Start Building Smart. Okos Now Offers Smart Homes and Smart Condos in Canada. Hassle-Free and No Monthly Fees. Okos Smart Homes is a technology company operating in Canada offering smart homes, smart condos, and smart rentals to home builders. - October 31, 2019 - Okos Smart Homes

Snyder Building Construction Named Winner of BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business Category Snyder Building Construction was named winner of the prestigious 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business category. Hosted annually, the awards honor companies who demonstrate high level of personal character and ensure that their organization’s practices meet... - October 29, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Groot Systems Closes USD $2 Billion in Strategic Funding Led by US-Based RNS Ventures This funding of USD $2 billion (NAD $29.34 billion) sets the company’s valuation at USD $30 billion (NAD $484.8 billion), and PineSuisse is taking 70% of equity in Groot Systems, for its funding. - October 25, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Local Real Estate Firm, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Receives State-Wide Award and Recognition Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Ranked #1 in Florida network for Highest Percentage Increase in Gross Commission. - October 18, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Westwood Nonprofits Re:Vision and RISE Westwood Reopen Building After Extensive Renovation Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the completion of Re:Vision’s $1.3M tenant improvement project, a renovation effort that joined two separate buildings into one cohesive 6,300 square-foot space. Partially funded by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority along with foundations... - October 16, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Nine More Realtors® Join Tampa Bay Area’s Engel & Völkers Shops Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers, ranked a Top Work Place in 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times and one of the largest real estate firms globally, as well as by the Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019, had an influx of real estate agents join in the months of August and September. These luxury, boutique... - October 11, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Monthly Workshops Held for All Tampa Bay Realtors® Every Last Tuesday of the Month Engel & Völkers Brokerages Host Classes for All Realtors®. - October 04, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

Newly Decorated Model Home Now Open at Parsons Retreat in Johns Creek Limited Opportunity for a New Home in Northview High School District. - September 22, 2019 - O'Dwyer Homes

Atlanta Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Steve Griffin, an Atlanta based auction professional, recently received his designation as a Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - September 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

First Time Ever in Tampa, Engel & Völkers Certification Program Realtors® from multiple states, including Georgia, Florida, and even Texas, met at the Hilton Tampa Downtown. - September 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

St. Petersburg, FL Luxury Brokerage, Engel & Völkers, Celebrates 6 Months Broker and License Partner, Leisa Erickson opened Engel & Völkers St. Pete, a downtown luxury real estate firm, February 2019 and has since made quite an impact on the city. From hosting discussions with the Tampa Bay Watch to meeting with several developers with plans to build what will be St. Petersburg’s most luxurious condos, Engel & Völkers real estate advisors work to enhance the quality of life and living for all Pinellas County residents. - September 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Gathers Donations for Hurricane Victims Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach requests donations for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas. - September 12, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

University of Florida Announces $25,000 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability Nathan S. Collier, founder and chairman of The Collier Companies headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, has funded the $25,000 Collier Prize for Journalism at the University of Florida. - August 30, 2019 - The Collier Companies

Semi-Custom Estate New Homes on Large Wooded Lots in Cumming, GA Limited Opportunities Remain Near the Windermere Golf and Country Club - August 29, 2019 - O'Dwyer Homes

Social Media Workshop for Tampa Bay Realtors® to be Held August 27th Social media workshop will be held Tuesday, August 27th, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Engel & Völkers Belleair luxury real estate shop. - August 24, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Engel & Völkers, Voted a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times, Awards Realtors The Tampa Bay Area is home to four Engel & Völkers shops that were recently voted a Top Workplace 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times. Realtors who received the Gold-Level Award, an award for production over $2.5M in the 2nd Quarter of 2019, included Faye Nicolette at Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Kristin Hallamek at Engel & Völkers Belleair. - August 15, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Two Building Portfolio in the Bronx, NY for $14,020,000. LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000. This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay Avenue... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

Innovative Technology Product Company Now Up for Sale with Intelligent Business Transfer An award winning, market leading business venture has come to market for a new owner to take over. - July 31, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer

The Collier Companies Announces Major Organizational Leadership Changes The Collier Companies (TCC), one of the largest private providers of student housing in the nation, has announced major organizational leadership changes. Effective July 19, 2019, long-standing CEO, J. Andrew Hogshead, will take on the role of President of Collier Enterprises as he centers his energy... - July 27, 2019 - The Collier Companies

Ukraine's Best Design Luxury Hotel — 11 Mirrors Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel secures another title to add to its glittering array of trophies. LUX Life Magazine has handpicked DEOL Partners’ boutique property as Best Designed Luxury Hotel in Ukraine within the 2019 Global Luxury Hotel & Spa Awards. LUX Life Magazine is the UK-based digital... - July 26, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Ukraine’s Most Outstanding Serviced Apartments Managed by DEOL Partners Senator Hotels and Apartments’ collection of accolades and prizes keeps growing as the company wins another prestigious international trophy and attracted attention of European media. - July 23, 2019 - DEOL Partners

11 Mirrors Design Hotel is Kyiv's Best Hotel Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel ranks No. 1 among the seven Best hotels in Ukraine’s capital, according to Big 7 Travel. - July 21, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Special Olympics and Engel & Völkers Continue “The Revolution Is Inclusion” Campaign During the month of July 2019, Special Olympics and Engel & Völkers in the Tampa Bay Area will continue “The Revolution Is Inclusion” campaign, targeting the younger generation of Millennials and Centennials by demonstrating that inclusion is all about togetherness. They believe... - July 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Multiple Realtors Join Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach in June Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, which was ranked a Top Work Places 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times and one of the largest real estate firms in the Tampa Bay Area by the Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019, had an influx of new real estate agents in the month of June welcoming three new advisors to this... - July 18, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Management Company Of The Year ̶ DEOL Partners Property Management Company Of The Year. Hotels – this is how DEOL Partners is praised by two reputable organisations – EuropaProperty.com (Central Eastern and Southern Eastern Europe’s leading Commercial Real Estate publisher) and Ukrainian Real Estate Club (URE Club). - July 18, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Menlo Group Sells Three Industrial Properties Worth $6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the sale of three Phoenix-area industrial properties, totaling over 74,000 sq. ft. - July 15, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Dragons’ Den Success Comes to Open Market with Intelligent Business Transfer An exciting opportunity to acquire a unique and fun business selling wearable animal tails for kids and adults alike, which could be relocated to anywhere in the world. The entrepreneurial business has grown from bedroom into a highly successful profitable venture in the UK with a strong and recognisable brand. A recent Dragons Den success has given the business huge momentum. It is now ready and waiting to expand both domestically and internationally. - July 11, 2019 - Intelligent Business Transfer

World Travel Awards Names 11 Mirrors and Senator Ukraine's Top Hotels For the fifth year running, the 26th World Travel Awards has named 11 Mirrors Design Hotel Ukraine’s Leading Boutique 2019 and has titled Senator Victory Square Ukraine’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019. - July 11, 2019 - DEOL Partners

The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities, Mid-Year 2019 RCLCO Real Estate Advisors (www.rclco.com) released the results of their national survey of the top-selling master-planned communities as of mid-year 2019. Read the full, detailed report online at www.rclco.com/top-selling-master-planned-communities-mid-year-2019 Every year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted... - July 11, 2019 - RCLCO

Merlin Custom Home Builders Wins 2019 Silver Nugget Award for Design and Architecture Merlin Custom Home Builders brought home a Silver Nugget Award from the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association’s gala, held Saturday evening, June 22 at the Red Rock Resort & Casino, Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas. - July 09, 2019 - Merlin Custom Home Builders

Going Global - Detroit: A Historic Real Estate Event For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC

Mesa Office Building Sells to Two Owners for $3.57M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate facilitated the sale of nearly 20,400 sq. ft. of Mesa office space. - June 17, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Envy Self-Storage & RV Opens Store in Gilbert, Arizona 180 Self-Storage manages Envy Self-Storage & RV, which has opened, in Gilbert, AZ. - June 17, 2019 - 180 Self-Storage