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Within Real Estate Development
Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby... - July 30, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers... - July 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
West Coast Self-Storage Opens Renovated Jurupa Valley Facility
Following a full renovation and rebuild of the property, West Coast Self-Storage is has opened a newly upgraded storage facility in Jurupa Valley. Located at 6515 Clay St, West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers modern features, expanded convenience, and a wide range of storage options for... - June 03, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
West Coast Self-Storage to Exhibit at WA-SSA Conference & Trade Show
West Coast Self-Storage will exhibit at the Washington Self Storage Association’s 2026 WA-SSA Conference & Trade Show on May 1, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center in Seattle. The company will be available at Booth #6 to meet with... - April 26, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
Award-Winning Mill City Property Management Expands Service Suite to Meet Growing Demand in Southern New Hampshire
Mill City Property Management, a "Best of New Hampshire" winner, announces the expansion of its comprehensive property management solutions. The firm is introducing tech-forward maintenance and streamlined communication tools for residential and commercial properties in the Manchester area. - April 17, 2026 - Mill City Property Management
West Coast Self-Storage Auburn Launches Food Donation Drive in Support of Auburn Food Bank
The storage facility becomes the fifth drop-off location in the Auburn, Washington area. - March 28, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Best Storage NW Becomes Food Donation Collection Site for Sumner Community Food Bank
Best Storage NW, located at 16290 Auto Lane in Sumner, is now serving as a food donation collection location in support of the Sumner Community Food Bank, helping make it easier for local residents and storage customers to give back to families in need in the Sumner community. Through this effort,... - March 27, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
StrataX Development, Led by Dave Simmons, Advances Scalable ADU Investment Strategy Across California
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is expanding a scalable ADU development strategy across California, targeting high-demand markets and creating opportunities for efficient, repeatable real estate investment and long-term value growth. - March 25, 2026 - StrataX Development
27th Avenue Self Storage Rebrands as Sound Storage of Kennewick
27th Avenue Self Storage announced today that it is now operating as Sound Storage of Kennewick, marking the facility’s transition into the Sound Storage family of locations. The property remains at 3112 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337 and continues serving the Canyon Lakes area and greater... - March 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West Announces Facility Enhancements Focused on Security and Customer Access
West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West announced an enhanced customer experience at its Tualatin facility, highlighting layered security measures and simplified access designed to help renters store with added confidence and convenience. Located near I-5 and Lower Boones Ferry Road, the... - February 13, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
JiT Home Buyers Expands Michigan Home Buying Services, Helping Detroit Homeowners Sell Houses Fast for Cash
JiT Home Buyers is a real estate investment company that buys houses as-is for cash across multiple states, including Michigan. The company specializes in helping homeowners sell quickly without repairs, commissions, or lengthy closing timelines. JiT Home Buyers works directly with property owners to provide fair, transparent solutions tailored to each seller’s unique situation. - February 10, 2026 - JiT Home Buyers
Sell To Bobby Expands Services with Launch of STB Realty, Offering Sellers a New Way to Maximize Their Home Sale
Sell To Bobby, Florida’s leading home buying company, is proud to announce the launch of STB Realty, a new real estate brokerage division created to help homeowners explore even more options when selling their property. For years, Sell To Bobby has been known for providing fast, hassle-free... - February 06, 2026 - Sell To Bobby LLC
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Arete Companies Announces Launch and Groundbreaking of North Park Townhomes in Brenham
Arete Companies announced its official launch with a ceremonial groundbreaking and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on February 13, 2026, for The Townhomes at Park in Brenham, TX. The market-rate townhome project marks Arete’s first ground-up development, showcasing its vertically integrated platform and commitment to high-quality, community-focused “missing middle” housing. - February 04, 2026 - Arete Companies USA
Walla Walla Self Storage Announces Student-Friendly Storage Options Ahead of Summer Moves
Walla Walla Self Storage is enhancing its student-friendly storage offerings across six local facilities as college students plan for end-of-semester move-outs and summer break. The six Walla Walla locations, under the West Coast Self-Storage umbrella, emphasize flexible leasing, extended access... - January 24, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
More Homeowners Are Pulling Listings Off the Market — Heartland Buys Steps in with Fast Cash Offers for Sellers Who Need Certainty
New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen going into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many have turned to an alternative solution: selling directly to Heartland Buys as a cash buyer. - January 08, 2026 - Heartland Buys
Luxury Without Compromise: the Ravinia Team Rewrites the American Dream
The New Standard of Living: Why Manufactured Homes Are Becoming the Most Desired Residences in America - December 08, 2025 - Ravinia Communities
Existing-Home Sales Expected to Rise 14% in 2026 — Despite December Slowdown, Heartland Buys Continues Delivering Fast Cash Offers Before the Holidays
While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays. - December 03, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys Releases New Report on How Current Mortgage Rates Are Impacting Homeowners and Cash Buyers in 2025
Heartland Buys, a leading real estate investment company helping Gulf Coast homeowners sell their house for cash, today released new insights into how historically high mortgage rates are reshaping the housing market for both sellers and cash buyers. - November 19, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Steady Home Maintenance Acquires Award-Winning JDC Contracting, Expanding Service Capabilities Across Mississippi
Strategic merger combines trusted handyman services with premier remodeling expertise to serve homeowners statewide - November 11, 2025 - Steady Home Maintenance, LLC
Blackdove Presents “Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome” at CONTEXT Art Miami 2025
During Miami Art Week 2025 (December 2–7), Blackdove will present Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an exhibition that celebrates the world’s premier digital artists and the new ways people experience art in the digital age. The showcase unites art, technology, and emotion, transforming every screen into a living canvas. - November 07, 2025 - Blackdove
Tight Inventory and NYC Migration Drive Bidding Wars in Westchester Real Estate Market
Westchester County’s Q3 2025 Market Report Shows County-Wide Price Growth Despite Inventory Pressures. The Zach & Heather Harrison Team Releases Exclusive ‘Bidding War Intensity Chart’ Highlighting the Region’s Hottest Markets. - October 30, 2025 - The Zach & Heather Harrison Team
Glow Tiny Homes Launches Saint Paul’s First Modern Tiny Homes — Open House Events This Weekend
Glow Tiny Homes, a leader in sustainable urban living, is launching Saint Paul’s first modern tiny homes with two open house events this weekend. Located at 547 Blair Avenue and 475 Beaumont Street, these new move-in-ready homes feature premium finishes, energy-efficient systems, and no HOA fees. The open houses offer buyers a chance to tour the homes, experience modern design and smart living. - October 24, 2025 - Glow Tiny Homes
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
Panoptic Realty Facilitates Sale of 244,946 SF Industrial Warehouse Complex in North Houston, TX
Michael Blount Jr. of Panoptic Realty Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 244,946-square-foot industrial warehouse complex located in North Houston. The transaction, finalized on October 1, 2025, marks a significant investment in the region’s industrial real estate market. - October 15, 2025 - Panoptic Realty Group
PulteGroup’s Georgia Division Breaks Ground on Del Webb Southern Oaks, Metro Atlanta’s Newest Active-Adult Community
National Homebuilder Expands Del Webb’s Presence in Georgia with Over 950 Homes Planned for Resort-Style Community in Newnan’s Coweta County - October 14, 2025 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled for West Coast Self-Storage Indio
West Coast Self-Storage is proud to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest facility, West Coast Self-Storage Indio, located at 83534 Doctor Carreon Blvd, Indio, CA 92201. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 14, at 1:00 PM, hosted by the City of Indio’s Indio Business... - October 09, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Heartland Buys Reaffirms Commitment to Ethical Home Buying in Mobile, Pensacola, and Northwest Florida
Heartland Buys, a Mobile, Alabama-based real estate investment firm, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing transparent and ethical cash home buying services across the Gulf Coast region. The company serves homeowners in Mobile, Pensacola, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, and surrounding communities with a straightforward approach that eliminates the stress of traditional real estate transactions. - October 02, 2025 - Heartland Buys
The Rants Group Promotes Danielle Rants to President
The Rants Group, a third-generation, family-owned leader in commercial real estate, is pleased to announce the promotion of Danielle Rants to President, effective August 2025. Danielle’s appointment reflects the growing leadership role she has already taken within the company, guiding... - September 21, 2025 - The Rants Group
Store Here Self Storage Purchases Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage, a leading national operator in the self storage industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage, in partnership with a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners. - September 17, 2025 - Store Here Self Storage
Heartland Buys Launches Enhanced Website to Simplify Home Selling for Mobile, AL, Baldwin, AL, Escambia, FL, Santa Rosa, FL
Heartland Buys launches enhanced website to streamline home selling process for Pensacola, Mobile, and Baldwin County residents. The real estate investment firm offers fast cash purchases for properties in any condition, with no fees, flexible closing dates, and local market expertise serving the Gulf Coast region. - September 10, 2025 - Heartland Buys
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Facility in Indio, CA
West Coast Self-Storage, a leading self-storage property management company, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest facility, West Coast Self-Storage Indio, located at 83534 Dr. Carreon Blvd. in Indio, CA at the corner of Calhoun Street and Dr Carreon Blvd. The new facility is designed to... - September 01, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Blue Peak Realty Closes 4 Unit Apartment Sale
WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 4-Unit apartment complex in Clearwater, FL. Blue Peak Realty serves as the property management and brokerage division under the real estate services firm. "The seller requested a swift & private transaction... - August 17, 2025 - WC Equity Group
Blue Peak Realty Closes 36 Unit Apartment Sale
WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 36-Unit apartment complex in St. Petersburg, FL. The brokerage has also been hired to facilitate renovations and leasing thru its enhanced operation and expansion of the property management division. Blue Peak Realty... - August 10, 2025 - WC Equity Group