





Basic explanation: browse through the business directory until you find the industry you desire. On that industry page, you will see links for sub-industries, a list of companies in that industry, and links for jobs, press releases and products & services that are specific to that industry. There is also a link for an advanced search that is specific to that industry.





COMPANY PROFILES

JOB OPPORTUNITIES 1. Browse through the business directory (found via a link at the top of any page, or on the home page) until you find the industry you desire, then view the listed companies; or 2. Search through press releases, jobs, or products & services, and the item you find will bring you to that company's profile.

1. Browse through the business directory until you find the industry you desire, then click the link to view "Jobs" from companies within that industry; or 2. View job opportunities from all industries by clicking the link for "Jobs" at the top of any page, then view or search for jobs in general or get more specific; or 3. Find a company by any of the company search methods, then view its job opportunities if that company has chosen to list them.





PRODUCTS & SERVICES

PRESS RELEASES 1. Browse through the business directory until you find the industry you desire, then click the link to view "Products & Services" from companies within that industry; or 2. View products & services from all industries by clicking the link for "Products & Services" a the top of any page; or 3. Find a company by any of the company search methods, then view its products & services if that company has chosen to list them.

1. Browse through the business directory until you find the industry you desire, then click the link to view "Press Releases" from companies within that industry; or 2. View the most recent press releases from all industries by clicking the link for "Jobs" at the top of any page; or 3. On any page that lists press releases or that displays a specific press release, you'll see a link to receive future press releases via email, whether for that specific company or for a particular industry; or 4. Find a company by any of the company search methods, then view its press releases if that company has chosen to list them.



