Qufan Internet Tech Ltd. as signed an exclusive partnership with the Tumas Group that could redefine live and mobile poker as we know it. - May 07, 2019 - Qufan Internet Technology Ltd.
Paytah Payment Solutions announced the release of its new digital platform: The Paytah Wallet – a multicurrency account App running on the blockchain. - January 04, 2019 - Paytah Payment Solutions
CTi (Clinical Trials Intelligence) aims to bring down the cost of medicine, as well as increase the speed of access to new medicine, by reducing development costs for the global pharmaceutical industry. - August 08, 2018 - ClinTex Ltd
The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year.
The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to compare... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com
Top dice game with more than 5.000.000 unique users on iOS, Android, Windows and Facebook, launched its website. - November 10, 2017 - Game.io
ClickDebit announces launch of industry's first true SaaS platform for real time bank payments - fully white-labelled for Merchants and PSPs. - July 05, 2017 - ClickDebit
MAXCREATE is excited to announce the launch of LarryCasino, a one-of-a-kind online casino with exciting features, including gamified leveling systems, Larry’s Roulette, JokeBox® and Larry’s World. - March 24, 2017 - MAXCREATE
Choice Holiday is a Maltese package holiday provider, specialising in affordable package holidays and flights to Malta from Europe. Choice Holidays and The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have a partnership to protect customers. All package holidays and flights purchased from Choice Holidays to Malta are now ATOL protected. - March 13, 2017 - Choice Holidays
Tain, the gaming software and solutions provider, has successfully launched its new Fast Bet sports betting service.
Fast Bet gives punters the opportunity to place wagers on whether incidents will take place within a defined period during a sports event.
Markets for football matches include whether... - January 18, 2017 - TAIN
Poker Players International and Tain have agreed to offer real money poker via PPIPOKER.net. Employing the most advanced poker software in existence, this new poker destination aspires to meet and exceed every player’s gaming interest and desire. - January 09, 2017 - Poker Players International
FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co
Environmental start-up Wastewater Science has just launched a crowdfunding campaign on ZAAR.com.mt to build a prototype unit that can process animal waste, which is the number one source of environmental degradation. This unique project targets the issue of nutrient runoff resulting from organic waste disposal in animal farming, as well as recycles water. The campaign is now live on ZAAR.com.mt, and Wastewater Science has until 26 October to raise an initial €10,000 to help build the prototype. - September 02, 2016 - ZAAR
From its humble beginnings as 42 IT System HB in Sweden, the Group has diversified its portfolio of services, from telecommunications to marketing and corporate services. Trillian Group now headquartered in Malta, has extended its presence to multiple countries around the globe engaging a work force... - April 21, 2016 - Trillian Group
ILPO55 Erasmus+ project is being developed to address various European challenges and strategies to provide tangible tools and approaches in implementing the management for the over 55 employability of individuals, with specific reference to the Financial Services Sector. - April 07, 2016 - Mediterranean Bank Network
The Memorandum of Understanding signed by Marika Huber, Manging Director of the MBN, and Anwar Zibaoui, Coordinator of ASCAME aims to promote investments in the Mediterranean region, as well as funding for SMEs and start-ups. - March 11, 2016 - Mediterranean Bank Network
Fortytwo, a global provider of messaging solutions for enterprises and developers, announced the launch of its Instant Messaging (IM) Gateway on 2 June 2015. Forming part of Fortytwo’s Advanced Messaging Platform (AMP), the IM Gateway facilitates Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging over IM, a... - October 30, 2015 - Fortytwo
The transfer of knowledge from the older generation (55 years and over) to the younger generation working within the financial services industry is the subject of an EU project entitled “Intergenerational Learning Partnership over 55” or ILPO55 in short.
Approaching full or semi-retirement... - August 22, 2015 - Mediterranean Bank Network
Light the Light and Bounce the Bounce, newly released mobile games, announces the start of the series of mini games created by Game.IO - July 31, 2015 - Game.io
The Grand Hotel Excelsior in Malta announced that it has been recognised as a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame winner. - June 06, 2015 - Grand Hotel Excelsior
John Huber and associates was recently recognised and awarded by Corporate INTL as “Boutique Tax Advisory Firm of the Year Malta” for 2015. - April 16, 2015 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants
4 am Recruitment is a free job board for both companies seeking staff and for staff seeking employment. If you have a vacancy that needs filling just go to 4amrecruitment.com click on post a vacancy and follow the instructions below. It’s free and all candidates respond directly to your email address.
Simply... - March 14, 2015 - 4am Training
Casino Cruise affiliate program launched earlier this year. - February 18, 2015 - CasinoCruise
Online casino expands after being awarded new Maltese licences. - September 20, 2014 - EnergyCasino
Mediterranean Bank Network is a non-profit banking organisation and strategic partnership between leading and medium sized Mediterranean banks. - September 05, 2014 - Mediterranean Bank Network
The PokerListings Battle of Malta live poker tournament has already set the record for the biggest-ever poker tournament held in Malta and expectations for 2014 are even higher. With an expected six-figure first-place payout, celebrity host Maria Ho and a major poker tour atmosphere on a casual poker player’s budget, it's one of the most high-value, player-friendly poker events in Europe. - August 15, 2014 - PokerListings.com
John Huber in his role as Governor on the Board of Finance Malta is one of the selected speakers at the business roundtable event to be held between the 6th and 7th of March 2014, and organised by the famed business weekly magazine ‘The Economist’.
Many of the world’s foremost thinkers,... - February 28, 2014 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants
In a first for the Maltese market, Iconic Funds and Systemic will offer clients of Iconic Funds access to state of the art risk management technology covering extended requirements for both UCITS and AIFMD compliant funds. - September 11, 2013 - Iconic Funds
Quality customer service is the key to retain customers and generate new and increased business. - June 23, 2013 - Frank Borg
Frank Borg has recently launched a new website to promote his self-help products on selling skills, customer service, goal achievement, time management and more. E-products are delivered immediately, so customers can get started right away. - June 20, 2013 - Frank Borg
Hotel goes dark for Earth Hour 2013 as part of the Worldwide Movement for Environment. - March 27, 2013 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa received the prestigious Green Key Award, rewarding the hotel's management for their tremendous and fruitful efforts in eco-related initiatives. - February 06, 2013 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
With the turn of the New Year, a group of individuals based in Malta have joined hands to put together a complete iGaming solution for business houses and budding entrepreneurs. This iGaming consultancy will be called Simka Consulting and will offer their clients an end-to-end solution for all their... - January 23, 2013 - Simka Consulting
The recently launched website www.homepagemalta.com will be providing free online classified adverts in Malta. The main advantage is that an unlimited number of photos or videos of a particular item may be uploaded at absolutely no cost or commission whatsoever. All items being listed are categorized under easy to find categories, most popular items at the moment include cars, property and job offers. - October 31, 2012 - homepagemalta.com
Malta is an excellent place to retire at any age hence the introduction of the Malta Retirement Programme appeases the requirements of many EU , EEA or Swiss nationals whose main income is from pensions, retirement schemes and plans and lifetime or temporary annuities. The policy is supported by an attractive tax structure, amongst other advantages. Foreigners residing in Malta are not taxed on their worldwide income but only on Maltese source income and on foreign income remitted to Malta. - October 05, 2012 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants
New live dealer casino VegasWonder broadcasts directly out of Portomaso Casino in Malta and is backed up by the full suite of games from Net Entertainment, one of the leading slots and table games developers. - September 05, 2012 - Vegas Wonder Casino
Hotel controller of Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa receives prestigious award for his valid contribution towards the property. - July 22, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
The Grand Hotel Excelsior Malta has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award for the outstanding traveller reviews this Malta hotel received on TripAdvisor. - July 18, 2012 - Grand Hotel Excelsior
Creative photographic exhibition by Rene Rossignaud in the hotel’s lounge - June 07, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
An Opera mob to portray the strong energizing feeling of a morning coffee cup. - May 02, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
The Westin Dragonara Resort has once again achieved a winning title for Quality during the Luxair Tours Award presented at ITB Travel Fair held last week in Berlin. Luxair Tours specializes in holiday destinations and packaged deals. It has been operating since 1968 and today offers a wide choice of... - April 18, 2012 - The Westin Dragonara Resort
For the fourth consecutive year, Starwood Hotels and Resorts around the globe joined together for Earth Hour 2012. Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa in Balluta Bay staged the Earth Hour 2012 on Saturday 31st of March. - April 05, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa launches its SPG transformation. For more information visit spg.com/morepower. - April 03, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
Version 1.1 of Buissy.com, the place where you can find business software in an easy way, is released. Buissy.com continues to make the user interface more easy to work in as well as increase functionality. - February 20, 2012 - Buissy.com
Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa stands out at Valentines. With 2 different dining options, clients have the chance to dine and wine in luxury and romance. - February 08, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
Version 1.05 of Buissy.com, the place where you can find software in an easy way, is released. The amount of business software is increasing and Buissy.com is continuing to grow in popularity among business software purchasers. - February 02, 2012 - Buissy.com
The corporate & events team of Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa launches the PA bookers club. Kick-starting the club was a Healthy-Detox event organised following by a heartily healthy meal in the evening. - February 01, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
Le Méridien St Julians Hotel and Spa appoints a new Director of Sales; Chiara Ellul. - January 25, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
KuDéta Bar & Lounge opens its doors to a burst of incomparable flavours. Set in the heart of Balluta bay, and overlooking astonishing sea views, KuDéta extends its menu to a seated á la carte served daily to tourists and patrons alike. - January 21, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa is starting the New Year with the Launch of stunning contemporary sculptures, carved with Gozitan limestone by Joe Xuereb. The permanent exhibition in the hotel lobby will enhance both the decor and local talents. - January 05, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa
The last release before v1.0 is now out. Version 0.97 includes an updated user interface. The amount of business software is increasing and Buissy.com has now grown to be the third most visited business software directory on Internet. - November 09, 2011 - Buissy.com