Malta News
Learn English in Malta: MaltaEng.com Celebrates One Year of Successful Operation
MaltaEng.com (IELS Malta Discount Outlet) celebrates 1 year of success, connecting global students to discounted English courses at top school IELS Malta. No prepayment, direct pay, expert support. Praised for quality, ease, and value. Student quotes: "Amazing tutors!" "Exceeded expectations!" Ideal for efficient learning in Malta. - April 03, 2026 - MaltaEng
Madonnas on the Rocks: The Paintings Men Can Never Own
An art exhibition that responds to the global erosion of women’s rights and the rise of the manosphere, portraying Madonnas as symbols of vulnerability, resilience, and defiance in an era of rising misogyny. Painted directly onto stone, the works use the material as both metaphor and medium, embodying hardship and strength, while a radical curatorial decision restricts ownership exclusively to women. - March 24, 2026 - SJ Fuerst
X-faces Brings Fast, Data-Driven Identity Verification to iGaming Operators
X-faces helps operators cut losses by uniting instant KYC, fraud prevention and behavioural analytics. Already adopted by major platforms, it reduced fraudulent affiliate traffic by 75%, protecting revenues and building player trust while keeping onboarding seamless. - September 25, 2025 - X-faces
South Europe College Introduces Research-Based MBA Track for Aspiring Business Scholars and Strategists
South Europe College, the MFHEA-accredited online higher education institution, has announced the launch of its new Master of Business Administration (MBA) Research-Based Track. This specialized, fully online program is designed to equip the next generation of business leaders and strategists with... - July 25, 2025 - South Europe College
Point North Media Launches SweepCasinos Forum to Spark Real Player Discussion
SweepCasinos forum launches to connect players discussing sweepstakes legality, bonuses, and casino reviews. - July 07, 2025 - Point North Media
MaltaEng Launches: The Gateway to Premier English Language Courses in Malta
MaltaEng.com (IELS Malta Discount Outlet) has launched as a multilingual platform connecting students to premier English language courses at IELS Malta. The site offers exclusive discounts and easy booking without prepayment. Personalized support is provided by educational consultant Nataliya Kudryavtseva, a seasoned representative of IELS Malta. MaltaEng aims to enhance global access to quality English courses in Malta. - May 20, 2025 - MaltaEng
Motherhood Doesn't Expire When Kids Grow Up
When our children are young, it seems like there’s always someone to turn to —teachers, doctors, family members, and even the vast sea of parenting books that guide us through the early years. But what happens when they grow older, face real-life challenges like career transitions,... - February 02, 2025 - Motherhood Guide
Bojoko.com Celebrates €75 Million in All-Time Deposits Milestone
Leading UK-Facing iGaming Affiliate Platform Hits Record Deposit Milestone, Affirms Position as Industry Leader - June 12, 2024 - Bojoko.com
Christopher Sammut Presents "Pact of Desire": a New Short Film Exploring Timeless Human Dilemmas
Christopher Sammut's Latest Creation, "Pact of Desire," Now Streaming on YouTube, Revitalizes the Faustian Theme for Contemporary Audiences - November 20, 2023 - Christopher Sammut
Unravel the Supernatural in "Pact of Desire," Premiering November 11 on YouTube
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Sammut is thrilled to announce the upcoming premiere of his latest short film, "Pact of Desire." This enthralling 12-minute psychological thriller will be available to audiences worldwide on November 11, 2023, exclusively on Christopher Sammut’s YouTube Channel. - November 05, 2023 - Christopher Sammut
GSE Technologies Unveils 5 Initiatives Under the Green Vision
GSE Technologies announces its five green initiatives under the Green Vision concept that embodies its dedication towards building a long-lasting operational and organisational framework in green, sustainable and eco-smart solutions. The initiatives are: -The Green Vision Summit & Expo... - May 10, 2023 - GSE Technologies
GSE Technologies Opens Registration Portal for the Green Vision Summit & Expo
Green Vision Summit & Expo is a solutions-oriented platform that will facilitate global and regional collaboration and set the Net Zero agenda for a sustainably-secure future. - March 05, 2023 - GSE Technologies
MaxSport Partners with OSAI to Present Microbetting at Sigma Europe
Ahead of Sigma Europe, MaxSport partnered with OSAI to demonstrate the power of microbetting on the ArtCup tournament. Sigma Europe is taking place in Malta on 14-18 November; visit stand G18 to experience the Quick Bets. - November 16, 2022 - OSAI
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival III at Malta’s Portomaso Casino
The poker media outlet’s third Mixed Game Festival will be held from October 25-27 as part of the Malta Poker Festival at Portomaso Casino. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a H.O.R.S.E. tournament and plenty of added value and freebie giveaways. - October 03, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Robin Williams as Popeye Statue Unveiled
Robin Williams as Popeye statue is unveiled at the Robin Williams memorial museum inside Popeye Village on the island of Malta. - April 10, 2022 - Tommy Zegan Originals
EnglishinMaltaBooking.com - A New Language Travel Project Launched in November
EnglishinMaltaBooking.com - a new international language travel project has been launched in November 2021 by a team of experts in the language education and study abroad industry with over 20 years experience. - November 30, 2021 - EnglishinMaltaBooking.com
"Within The Chamber" - A Tribute to Houdini – Halloween Special
On Friday 29th October 2021, International Magical Entertainers, Brain Rolé & Lola Palmer will pay tribute to Harry Houdini who passed on 31st October 1926 with a special show "Within The Chamber." - October 27, 2021 - Brian Role
Binance Smart Chain Launches $10M Bug Bounty Fund
Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the leading DeFi and NFT infrastructure, has launched "Priority ONE," a $10 million bug bounty fund for projects building on top of BSC. The initiative encourages participation from bounty hunters, ethical hackers and security experts. The fund aims to... - July 28, 2021 - Binance
Anil Uzun Will Talk About the Next Generation Banking on Youtube
Anil Uzun will be attending a live broadcast on Youtube to talk about the next generation banking and AI supported Fintech. The programme will be broadcasted live at 07:00pm on 17.03.2021. - February 25, 2021 - Anil Uzun Investments
Anil Uzun Will Start a Live Broadcast on YouTube to Discuss Vaccine Certificate and How It Will Affect Traveling
Anil Uzun will start a live broadcast on YouTube to discuss the vaccine certificate and how it will affect traveling. The live broadcast will be held on YouTube on Thursday, February 25, at 05:00pm CET. - February 16, 2021 - Anil Uzun
Pokio Joins Forces with Portomaso Casino Signing an Industry First Exclusive Deal
Qufan Internet Tech Ltd. as signed an exclusive partnership with the Tumas Group that could redefine live and mobile poker as we know it. - May 07, 2019 - Qufan Internet Technology Ltd.
Paytah App Goes Live and Customers Now Have Access to IBAN Accounts Running on the Blockchain
Paytah Payment Solutions announced the release of its new digital platform: The Paytah Wallet – a multicurrency account App running on the blockchain. - January 04, 2019 - Paytah Payment Solutions
ClinTex CTi Leverages Distributed Ledger Technology to Lower the Cost of Medicine
CTi (Clinical Trials Intelligence) aims to bring down the cost of medicine, as well as increase the speed of access to new medicine, by reducing development costs for the global pharmaceutical industry. - August 08, 2018 - ClinTex Ltd
Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products
The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com
Game.IO Announces New Official Website Has Been Launched for Yatzy
Top dice game with more than 5.000.000 unique users on iOS, Android, Windows and Facebook, launched its website. - November 10, 2017 - Game.io
ClickDebit Launches Innovative Online Bank Payment Solution
ClickDebit announces launch of industry's first true SaaS platform for real time bank payments - fully white-labelled for Merchants and PSPs. - July 05, 2017 - ClickDebit
MAXCREATE Launches New Online Casino – LarryCasino
MAXCREATE is excited to announce the launch of LarryCasino, a one-of-a-kind online casino with exciting features, including gamified leveling systems, Larry’s Roulette, JokeBox® and Larry’s World. - March 24, 2017 - MAXCREATE
Choice Holidays ATOL Protection
Choice Holiday is a Maltese package holiday provider, specialising in affordable package holidays and flights to Malta from Europe. Choice Holidays and The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have a partnership to protect customers. All package holidays and flights purchased from Choice Holidays to Malta are now ATOL protected. - March 13, 2017 - Choice Holidays
Tain Offers One-Minute Wagers Through New Fast Bet Service
Tain, the gaming software and solutions provider, has successfully launched its new Fast Bet sports betting service. Fast Bet gives punters the opportunity to place wagers on whether incidents will take place within a defined period during a sports event. Markets for football matches include... - January 18, 2017 - TAIN
Poker Players International (PPI) and Tain Reach Landmark Deal
Poker Players International and Tain have agreed to offer real money poker via PPIPOKER.net. Employing the most advanced poker software in existence, this new poker destination aspires to meet and exceed every player’s gaming interest and desire. - January 09, 2017 - Poker Players International
Fair Binary Options Stops Promoting Unregulated & Unlicensed Binary Brokers
FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co
Waste Water Science Crowdfunding Campaign to Seek Funding to Slash the World’s Carbon Footprint
Environmental start-up Wastewater Science has just launched a crowdfunding campaign on ZAAR.com.mt to build a prototype unit that can process animal waste, which is the number one source of environmental degradation. This unique project targets the issue of nutrient runoff resulting from organic waste disposal in animal farming, as well as recycles water. The campaign is now live on ZAAR.com.mt, and Wastewater Science has until 26 October to raise an initial €10,000 to help build the prototype. - September 02, 2016 - ZAAR
Fortytwo Group Announced That It Has Changed the Group's Name to Trillian Group
From its humble beginnings as 42 IT System HB in Sweden, the Group has diversified its portfolio of services, from telecommunications to marketing and corporate services. Trillian Group now headquartered in Malta, has extended its presence to multiple countries around the globe engaging a work... - April 21, 2016 - Trillian Group
ILPO55 EU Funded Project – Mediterranean Bank Network Attends Partner Meeting Hosted by IEF, Spain
ILPO55 Erasmus+ project is being developed to address various European challenges and strategies to provide tangible tools and approaches in implementing the management for the over 55 employability of individuals, with specific reference to the Financial Services Sector. - April 07, 2016 - Mediterranean Bank Network
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signed by Mediterranean Bank Network (MBN) and The Association of the Mediterranean Chambers of Commerce and Industry
The Memorandum of Understanding signed by Marika Huber, Manging Director of the MBN, and Anwar Zibaoui, Coordinator of ASCAME aims to promote investments in the Mediterranean region, as well as funding for SMEs and start-ups. - March 11, 2016 - Mediterranean Bank Network
Fortytwo's Breakthrough IM Gateway
Fortytwo, a global provider of messaging solutions for enterprises and developers, announced the launch of its Instant Messaging (IM) Gateway on 2 June 2015. Forming part of Fortytwo’s Advanced Messaging Platform (AMP), the IM Gateway facilitates Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging over IM,... - October 30, 2015 - Fortytwo
Malta Led EU Project Explores the Transfer of Knowledge from One Generation to Another Within the Financial Services Industry
The transfer of knowledge from the older generation (55 years and over) to the younger generation working within the financial services industry is the subject of an EU project entitled “Intergenerational Learning Partnership over 55” or ILPO55 in short. Approaching full or... - August 22, 2015 - Mediterranean Bank Network
Game.io Introduces Two New Super Casual Mini Games
Light the Light and Bounce the Bounce, newly released mobile games, announces the start of the series of mini games created by Game.IO - July 31, 2015 - Game.io
Grand Hotel Excelsior Malta Awarded TRIPADVISOR Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years
The Grand Hotel Excelsior in Malta announced that it has been recognised as a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame winner. - June 06, 2015 - Grand Hotel Excelsior
John Huber and Associates Awarded in the 2015 Corporate INTL Awards
John Huber and associates was recently recognised and awarded by Corporate INTL as “Boutique Tax Advisory Firm of the Year Malta” for 2015. - April 16, 2015 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants
4am Recruitment Free Job Board Launched
4 am Recruitment is a free job board for both companies seeking staff and for staff seeking employment. If you have a vacancy that needs filling just go to 4amrecruitment.com click on post a vacancy and follow the instructions below. It’s free and all candidates respond directly to your email... - March 14, 2015 - 4am Training
Affiliate Cruise Awarded Platinum Certification by Affiliate Guard Dog
Casino Cruise affiliate program launched earlier this year. - February 18, 2015 - CasinoCruise
EnergyCasino to Add NetEnt and Microgaming Games
Online casino expands after being awarded new Maltese licences. - September 20, 2014 - EnergyCasino
QUADRO -Quality Development Roadmap for Training in the Financial Sector
Mediterranean Bank Network is a non-profit banking organisation and strategic partnership between leading and medium sized Mediterranean banks. - September 05, 2014 - Mediterranean Bank Network
Amazing Racer Maria Ho, Spectacular Locale Set Stage for Record-Breaking 2014 Battle of Malta
The PokerListings Battle of Malta live poker tournament has already set the record for the biggest-ever poker tournament held in Malta and expectations for 2014 are even higher. With an expected six-figure first-place payout, celebrity host Maria Ho and a major poker tour atmosphere on a casual poker player’s budget, it's one of the most high-value, player-friendly poker events in Europe. - August 15, 2014 - PokerListings.com
John Huber as Speaker at Economist Event Malta March 2014
John Huber in his role as Governor on the Board of Finance Malta is one of the selected speakers at the business roundtable event to be held between the 6th and 7th of March 2014, and organised by the famed business weekly magazine ‘The Economist’. Many of the world’s foremost... - February 28, 2014 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants
Iconic Funds Malta Joins Forces with Systemic Risk Management
In a first for the Maltese market, Iconic Funds and Systemic will offer clients of Iconic Funds access to state of the art risk management technology covering extended requirements for both UCITS and AIFMD compliant funds. - September 11, 2013 - Iconic Funds
Newly Revised Cutting Edge Program on Customer Service
Quality customer service is the key to retain customers and generate new and increased business. - June 23, 2013 - Frank Borg
Frank Borg's Self-Help Products Now Available On-Line
Frank Borg has recently launched a new website to promote his self-help products on selling skills, customer service, goal achievement, time management and more. E-products are delivered immediately, so customers can get started right away. - June 20, 2013 - Frank Borg
Lights Out for Le Meridien St Julians
Hotel goes dark for Earth Hour 2013 as part of the Worldwide Movement for Environment. - March 27, 2013 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa