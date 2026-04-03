Environmental start-up Wastewater Science has just launched a crowdfunding campaign on ZAAR.com.mt to build a prototype unit that can process animal waste, which is the number one source of environmental degradation. This unique project targets the issue of nutrient runoff resulting from organic waste disposal in animal farming, as well as recycles water. The campaign is now live on ZAAR.com.mt, and Wastewater Science has until 26 October to raise an initial €10,000 to help build the prototype. - September 02, 2016 - ZAAR