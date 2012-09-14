PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pokio Joins Forces with Portomaso Casino Signing an Industry First Exclusive Deal Qufan Internet Tech Ltd. as signed an exclusive partnership with the Tumas Group that could redefine live and mobile poker as we know it. - May 07, 2019 - Qufan Internet Technology Ltd.

Paytah App Goes Live and Customers Now Have Access to IBAN Accounts Running on the Blockchain Paytah Payment Solutions announced the release of its new digital platform: The Paytah Wallet – a multicurrency account App running on the blockchain. - January 04, 2019 - Paytah Payment Solutions

ClinTex CTi Leverages Distributed Ledger Technology to Lower the Cost of Medicine CTi (Clinical Trials Intelligence) aims to bring down the cost of medicine, as well as increase the speed of access to new medicine, by reducing development costs for the global pharmaceutical industry. - August 08, 2018 - ClinTex Ltd

Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to compare... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com

Game.IO Announces New Official Website Has Been Launched for Yatzy Top dice game with more than 5.000.000 unique users on iOS, Android, Windows and Facebook, launched its website. - November 10, 2017 - Game.io

ClickDebit Launches Innovative Online Bank Payment Solution ClickDebit announces launch of industry's first true SaaS platform for real time bank payments - fully white-labelled for Merchants and PSPs. - July 05, 2017 - ClickDebit

MAXCREATE Launches New Online Casino – LarryCasino MAXCREATE is excited to announce the launch of LarryCasino, a one-of-a-kind online casino with exciting features, including gamified leveling systems, Larry’s Roulette, JokeBox® and Larry’s World. - March 24, 2017 - MAXCREATE

Choice Holidays ATOL Protection Choice Holiday is a Maltese package holiday provider, specialising in affordable package holidays and flights to Malta from Europe. Choice Holidays and The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have a partnership to protect customers. All package holidays and flights purchased from Choice Holidays to Malta are now ATOL protected. - March 13, 2017 - Choice Holidays

Tain Offers One-Minute Wagers Through New Fast Bet Service Tain, the gaming software and solutions provider, has successfully launched its new Fast Bet sports betting service. Fast Bet gives punters the opportunity to place wagers on whether incidents will take place within a defined period during a sports event. Markets for football matches include whether... - January 18, 2017 - TAIN

Poker Players International (PPI) and Tain Reach Landmark Deal Poker Players International and Tain have agreed to offer real money poker via PPIPOKER.net. Employing the most advanced poker software in existence, this new poker destination aspires to meet and exceed every player’s gaming interest and desire. - January 09, 2017 - Poker Players International

Fair Binary Options Stops Promoting Unregulated & Unlicensed Binary Brokers FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co

Waste Water Science Crowdfunding Campaign to Seek Funding to Slash the World’s Carbon Footprint Environmental start-up Wastewater Science has just launched a crowdfunding campaign on ZAAR.com.mt to build a prototype unit that can process animal waste, which is the number one source of environmental degradation. This unique project targets the issue of nutrient runoff resulting from organic waste disposal in animal farming, as well as recycles water. The campaign is now live on ZAAR.com.mt, and Wastewater Science has until 26 October to raise an initial €10,000 to help build the prototype. - September 02, 2016 - ZAAR

Fortytwo Group Announced That It Has Changed the Group's Name to Trillian Group From its humble beginnings as 42 IT System HB in Sweden, the Group has diversified its portfolio of services, from telecommunications to marketing and corporate services. Trillian Group now headquartered in Malta, has extended its presence to multiple countries around the globe engaging a work force... - April 21, 2016 - Trillian Group

ILPO55 EU Funded Project – Mediterranean Bank Network Attends Partner Meeting Hosted by IEF, Spain ILPO55 Erasmus+ project is being developed to address various European challenges and strategies to provide tangible tools and approaches in implementing the management for the over 55 employability of individuals, with specific reference to the Financial Services Sector. - April 07, 2016 - Mediterranean Bank Network

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signed by Mediterranean Bank Network (MBN) and The Association of the Mediterranean Chambers of Commerce and Industry The Memorandum of Understanding signed by Marika Huber, Manging Director of the MBN, and Anwar Zibaoui, Coordinator of ASCAME aims to promote investments in the Mediterranean region, as well as funding for SMEs and start-ups. - March 11, 2016 - Mediterranean Bank Network

Fortytwo's Breakthrough IM Gateway Fortytwo, a global provider of messaging solutions for enterprises and developers, announced the launch of its Instant Messaging (IM) Gateway on 2 June 2015. Forming part of Fortytwo’s Advanced Messaging Platform (AMP), the IM Gateway facilitates Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging over IM, a... - October 30, 2015 - Fortytwo

Malta Led EU Project Explores the Transfer of Knowledge from One Generation to Another Within the Financial Services Industry The transfer of knowledge from the older generation (55 years and over) to the younger generation working within the financial services industry is the subject of an EU project entitled “Intergenerational Learning Partnership over 55” or ILPO55 in short. Approaching full or semi-retirement... - August 22, 2015 - Mediterranean Bank Network

Game.io Introduces Two New Super Casual Mini Games Light the Light and Bounce the Bounce, newly released mobile games, announces the start of the series of mini games created by Game.IO - July 31, 2015 - Game.io

Grand Hotel Excelsior Malta Awarded TRIPADVISOR Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years The Grand Hotel Excelsior in Malta announced that it has been recognised as a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame winner. - June 06, 2015 - Grand Hotel Excelsior

John Huber and Associates Awarded in the 2015 Corporate INTL Awards John Huber and associates was recently recognised and awarded by Corporate INTL as “Boutique Tax Advisory Firm of the Year Malta” for 2015. - April 16, 2015 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants

4am Recruitment Free Job Board Launched 4 am Recruitment is a free job board for both companies seeking staff and for staff seeking employment. If you have a vacancy that needs filling just go to 4amrecruitment.com click on post a vacancy and follow the instructions below. It’s free and all candidates respond directly to your email address. Simply... - March 14, 2015 - 4am Training

Affiliate Cruise Awarded Platinum Certification by Affiliate Guard Dog Casino Cruise affiliate program launched earlier this year. - February 18, 2015 - CasinoCruise

EnergyCasino to Add NetEnt and Microgaming Games Online casino expands after being awarded new Maltese licences. - September 20, 2014 - EnergyCasino

QUADRO -Quality Development Roadmap for Training in the Financial Sector Mediterranean Bank Network is a non-profit banking organisation and strategic partnership between leading and medium sized Mediterranean banks. - September 05, 2014 - Mediterranean Bank Network

Amazing Racer Maria Ho, Spectacular Locale Set Stage for Record-Breaking 2014 Battle of Malta The PokerListings Battle of Malta live poker tournament has already set the record for the biggest-ever poker tournament held in Malta and expectations for 2014 are even higher. With an expected six-figure first-place payout, celebrity host Maria Ho and a major poker tour atmosphere on a casual poker player’s budget, it's one of the most high-value, player-friendly poker events in Europe. - August 15, 2014 - PokerListings.com

John Huber as Speaker at Economist Event Malta March 2014 John Huber in his role as Governor on the Board of Finance Malta is one of the selected speakers at the business roundtable event to be held between the 6th and 7th of March 2014, and organised by the famed business weekly magazine ‘The Economist’. Many of the world’s foremost thinkers,... - February 28, 2014 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants

Iconic Funds Malta Joins Forces with Systemic Risk Management In a first for the Maltese market, Iconic Funds and Systemic will offer clients of Iconic Funds access to state of the art risk management technology covering extended requirements for both UCITS and AIFMD compliant funds. - September 11, 2013 - Iconic Funds

Newly Revised Cutting Edge Program on Customer Service Quality customer service is the key to retain customers and generate new and increased business. - June 23, 2013 - Frank Borg

Frank Borg's Self-Help Products Now Available On-Line Frank Borg has recently launched a new website to promote his self-help products on selling skills, customer service, goal achievement, time management and more. E-products are delivered immediately, so customers can get started right away. - June 20, 2013 - Frank Borg

Lights Out for Le Meridien St Julians Hotel goes dark for Earth Hour 2013 as part of the Worldwide Movement for Environment. - March 27, 2013 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

Le Meridien Goes Greener Than Ever Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa received the prestigious Green Key Award, rewarding the hotel's management for their tremendous and fruitful efforts in eco-related initiatives. - February 06, 2013 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

Simka Consulting – Adding a New Dimension to iGaming Consultancy With the turn of the New Year, a group of individuals based in Malta have joined hands to put together a complete iGaming solution for business houses and budding entrepreneurs. This iGaming consultancy will be called Simka Consulting and will offer their clients an end-to-end solution for all their... - January 23, 2013 - Simka Consulting

Homepagemalta.com Will Provide Free Online Listings to Buy & Sell Anything in Malta The recently launched website www.homepagemalta.com will be providing free online classified adverts in Malta. The main advantage is that an unlimited number of photos or videos of a particular item may be uploaded at absolutely no cost or commission whatsoever. All items being listed are categorized under easy to find categories, most popular items at the moment include cars, property and job offers. - October 31, 2012 - homepagemalta.com

The Malta Retirement Programme Assesment by John Huber and Associates Tax Services Malta Malta is an excellent place to retire at any age hence the introduction of the Malta Retirement Programme appeases the requirements of many EU , EEA or Swiss nationals whose main income is from pensions, retirement schemes and plans and lifetime or temporary annuities. The policy is supported by an attractive tax structure, amongst other advantages. Foreigners residing in Malta are not taxed on their worldwide income but only on Maltese source income and on foreign income remitted to Malta. - October 05, 2012 - John Huber and associates Tax Consultants

Vegas Wonder Launches with Live Dealer Casino and NetEnt Slots Games New live dealer casino VegasWonder broadcasts directly out of Portomaso Casino in Malta and is backed up by the full suite of games from Net Entertainment, one of the leading slots and table games developers. - September 05, 2012 - Vegas Wonder Casino

Starwood Associate Receives Prestigious Award Hotel controller of Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa receives prestigious award for his valid contribution towards the property. - July 22, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

Grand Hotel Excelsior Malta Earns 2012 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence The Grand Hotel Excelsior Malta has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award for the outstanding traveller reviews this Malta hotel received on TripAdvisor. - July 18, 2012 - Grand Hotel Excelsior

Thunders and Lightening at Le Meridien St Julians Creative photographic exhibition by Rene Rossignaud in the hotel’s lounge - June 07, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

A Real Coup d’État During Prima Tazza Launch at Le Méridien An Opera mob to portray the strong energizing feeling of a morning coffee cup. - May 02, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

The Westin Dragonara Resort Wins Award for Quality from Luxair Tours The Westin Dragonara Resort has once again achieved a winning title for Quality during the Luxair Tours Award presented at ITB Travel Fair held last week in Berlin. Luxair Tours specializes in holiday destinations and packaged deals. It has been operating since 1968 and today offers a wide choice of... - April 18, 2012 - The Westin Dragonara Resort

Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa Goes Dark For the fourth consecutive year, Starwood Hotels and Resorts around the globe joined together for Earth Hour 2012. Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa in Balluta Bay staged the Earth Hour 2012 on Saturday 31st of March. - April 05, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

SPG Transformation Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa launches its SPG transformation. For more information visit spg.com/morepower. - April 03, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

The Business Software Directory, Buissy.com, Releases Version 1.1 Version 1.1 of Buissy.com, the place where you can find business software in an easy way, is released. Buissy.com continues to make the user interface more easy to work in as well as increase functionality. - February 20, 2012 - Buissy.com

Valentine’s at Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa stands out at Valentines. With 2 different dining options, clients have the chance to dine and wine in luxury and romance. - February 08, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

The Business Software Directory, Buissy.com, Releases Version 1.05 Version 1.05 of Buissy.com, the place where you can find software in an easy way, is released. The amount of business software is increasing and Buissy.com is continuing to grow in popularity among business software purchasers. - February 02, 2012 - Buissy.com

Launching Le Méridien’s Exclusive PA Bookers Club The corporate & events team of Le Méridien St Julians Hotel & Spa launches the PA bookers club. Kick-starting the club was a Healthy-Detox event organised following by a heartily healthy meal in the evening. - February 01, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

New Director of Sales at Le Méridien St Julians Le Méridien St Julians Hotel and Spa appoints a new Director of Sales; Chiara Ellul. - January 25, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

Le Méridien Presents Its New À La Carte Venue KuDéta Bar & Lounge opens its doors to a burst of incomparable flavours. Set in the heart of Balluta bay, and overlooking astonishing sea views, KuDéta extends its menu to a seated á la carte served daily to tourists and patrons alike. - January 21, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa

A Harmony Set in Stone at Le Meridien St Julians Hotel and Spa Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa is starting the New Year with the Launch of stunning contemporary sculptures, carved with Gozitan limestone by Joe Xuereb. The permanent exhibition in the hotel lobby will enhance both the decor and local talents. - January 05, 2012 - Le Meridien St Julians Hotel & Spa