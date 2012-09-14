PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RoboForex Launches Ethereum Accounts RoboForex, an international financial broker, is ready to launch accounts with Ethereum as a base currency. The traders will now be able to open accounts, deposit and withdraw ETH. This is yet another crypto-based account for RoboForex, the first being Bitcoin in early 2018. ETH will be available as... - November 24, 2018 - RoboMarkets

Grand Caribe Belize to Host 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament Anglers of all ages are invited to the 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament sponsored and hosted by Grand Caribe Belize this August 10th-12th in Ambergris Caye, Belize. - July 28, 2018 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

Extension of the New Year Promotion for RoboForex Clients RoboForex, an international financial broker, which provides clients from many countries all over the world with access to trading platforms, is announcing an extension of its New Year promotion until February 28th 2018. According to the promotion conditions, RoboForex clients have an opportunity to... - February 02, 2018 - RoboMarkets

New Year Bonus for RoboForex Ltd Clients RoboForex Ltd (Belize), a financial broker, which provides traders from all over the world with access to trading platforms, is announcing a New Year promotion 2018. According to the promotion conditions, RoboForex Ltd clients have an opportunity to receive bonuses when they deposit any sum of money to their trading accounts. - December 27, 2017 - RoboMarkets

RoboForex Ltd is Extending Trading Sessions for Cryptocurrencies RoboForex Ltd is extending trading sessions for Bitcoin and Ether. - December 24, 2017 - RoboMarkets

Baha’is Celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Bahá’u’lláh As 2017 begins, over 5 million Baha’is worldwide are preparing for major upcoming celebrations. On October 22, 2017, in some 100,000 localities worldwide including in Belize, Baha’is will celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Prophet Founder of the Baha’i Faith. - September 23, 2017 - National Spiritual Assembly of Belize

Roboforex Introduces a New Account Type for MetaTrader4 Platform RoboForex, an international brokerage group, informs about introduction of “Prime,” a new account type for MetaTrader4 platform. Owners of these accounts will have access to the extended list of trading instruments. - August 23, 2017 - RoboMarkets

New Account Types Are Available to RoboForex Clients in Germany New partner account types are available for RoboForex clients in Germany starting August 2017. - August 21, 2017 - RoboMarkets

Grand Caribe Belize Thanks Everyone who Attended and Took Part in the Annual International Deepsea Classic Fishing Tournament 2017 Grand Caribe Belize extends a huge thank you to all sponsors, winner, competitors and attendees of this year's annual International Deepsea Classic Fishing Tournament. - July 22, 2017 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

RTC Finance Opens Services in Spanish and Arabic RTC Finance offers financial service in three languages – English, Spanish, and Arabic. The website is in the process of translation into all three languages, and showcases RTC’s move to larger markets available in Latin American, North Africa, and the Middle East. RTC Finance, while a new... - July 11, 2017 - RTC Finance

Grand Caribe Belize to Host 1st Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament Grand Caribe Belize is excited to announce the launch of their first annual fishing tournament at Ambergris Caye, Belize, on July 7th through July 9th, 2017. - June 23, 2017 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

RTC Finance Offers Educational Resources for New Traders RTC Finance believes that online financial trading should be accessible to everyone. There is nothing mysterious about online trading, and RTC is building a library of video tutorials and written training guides to orient newcomers to the online markets. RTC Finance, a new leader in the online trading... - May 03, 2017 - RTC Finance

RTC Finance Arrives in the Online Forex Marketplace RTC Finance is a newcomer to online forex trading, and aims to bring a positive presence to the marketplace. With a cutting edge web trading platform, trading in commodities and CFDs in addition to the major currencies, and a commitment to quick and accurate customer service, RTC Finance is raising the... - March 13, 2017 - RTC Finance

San Ignacio Resort Hotel Wins Big at the 14th Annual Industry Awards in Belize San Ignacio Resort Hotel is honored to have been awarded both Hotel of the Year 2016 and Restaurant of the Year 2016 at the Belize Tourism Board's 14th Annual Industry Awards held in Belize City. - October 29, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize Launches New Website In celebration of its 40th year anniversary, San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.sanignaciobelize.com. - September 21, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize Celebrates 40 Years of Family Hospitality San Ignacio Resort Hotel is celebrating its 40th anniversary and to commemorate the event, the hotel will launch several activities highlighting and celebrating its importance as a pioneer in the Belize hospitality industry. - August 18, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Kevin Chi Brings Home the Win for Cayo at Belize Tourism Board's Taste of Belize 2016 Kevin Chi, the Prep Cook at the San Ignacio Resort Hotel won the national Amateur Cook competition at the Taste of Belize 2016 hosted by the Belize Tourism Board. Kevin took first place over 4 other contestants from across the country and won a beautiful etched glass award, an all-expense paid trip to... - July 15, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Break Away Belize Travel Announces 2016 Whale Shark Diving Dates These giant, gentle creatures travel to the Gladden Spit Silk Cayes Marine Reserve to mate and feed on the spawn of Mutton and Cuberra snapper. The best time to see these creatures are 4-5 days after the full moon. Divers can get an up close look at these majestic sharks and also thousands of other reef fish and sea animals. - January 16, 2016 - Break Away Belize Travel

San Ignacio Resort Hotel Hosts First-Ever MICE Event in Belize, Central America San Ignacio Resort Hotel hosted the first-ever MICE familiarization experience in Belize. The event aimed to bring together numerous entrepreneurs and local companies for a networking experience and highlight Belize as an upcoming business destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events. Managing... - November 14, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design Unveils the New Website of Maya Walk Tours Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design announced the launching of a new website (www.mayawalk.com) for MayaWalk Tours - an eco-friendly local tour operator in San Ignacio, Belize. - October 16, 2015 - Belize Website Design

Belize Internet Marketing & Website Design Launches New Placencia Real Estate Website for Vision Properties Vision Properties Belize, a real estate company located in Placencia, Belize, announces the company’s launch of its new website – www.visionpropertiesbelize.com. The website for Vision Properties was created by Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design. - September 29, 2015 - Belize Website Design

IdeaLab Studios Launches Redesigned Website for Belize Medical Associates IdeaLab Studios, Belize's premier advertising agency is pleased to announce the launch of the new Belize Medical Associates website. The works included a full and current web needs analysis in order to present a website that would achieve the objectives of the project. The new website features a new... - August 19, 2015 - IdeaLab Studios

Double Win for San Ignacio Resort Hotel at the 13th Annual National Tourism Awards in San Pedro, Belize On August 1st, 2015 the San Ignacio Resort Hotel received the “Hospitality Award” at the 13th National Tourism Awards ceremony held at the Holiday Hotel in Ambergris Caye, Belize. The Industry Awards honor businesses across the country for meeting industry expectations and providing exemplary hospitality standards. - August 18, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design Launches a Site for Xanadu Island Resort Xanadu Island Resort, an eco-friendly resort located a mile south of San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, announces the company’s launch of its new website - www.xanaduislandresort.com. The website for Xanadu Island Resort was created by Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design so that the website would be easier to find by travelers to Ambergris Caye and would better convey information about all the special things that Xanadu has to offer. - August 16, 2015 - Belize Website Design

3K.io Domain Now on Sale IntricateWare Inc., a tech startup company is selling its premium domain 3K.io on Flippa.com. The auction has already begun and will end on April 6, 2015. The 3K.io domain can be developed as a web site or forum for entertainment, gaming, fitness or programming. - April 04, 2015 - IntricateWare Inc.

San Ignacio Resort Hotel Announces the Winner of the Valentine's Weekend Getaway San Ignacio Resort Hotel completed their Valentine's Weekend Getaway Facebook Contest. They announced that the winner is Jazzkiki Pou from Belize City. Jazzkiki Pou can now look forward to a weekend stay including a luxury spa massage for two at their luxury Belize resort. - February 06, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize Increases Direct Booking Opportunities San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Central America, Belize has implemented Globekeys’ Online Reservation System for desktop and mobile at www.sanignaciobelize.com in an effort to drive more online direct bookings. “Today’s traveler seeks efficiency, variety, convenience and uncompromised... - January 11, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

San Ignacio Resort Hotel’s Restaurant, Running W Steakhouse, Introduces Fresh New Menu Items Menu Boasts New Dinner Specialties, Appetizers, Entrées, Desserts and Cocktails. - November 29, 2014 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Winner of Adventures in Belize Facebook Contest Ian Anderson’s Adventures in Belize has completed their First Facebook contest. After a month of competition they are pleased to announce the winner of the 3 nights’ stay for two persons at the luxurious El Secreto Resort is no other than Vania Vasquez from Belize. The contest began on May... - June 08, 2014 - Adventures in Belize

Treasure Cove Belize Mega Green Resort Moves Forward with Development Treasure Island Management, Ltd., a Belizean corporation, prepares for development with Venture Partners. - May 22, 2014 - Treasure Island Management, Ltd.

Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas Announces Winner for Its First Facebook Contest The “Photo Contest” is the very first Facebook contest that Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas has had. The contest started on April 8th, 2013 and ran for a month. Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas wishes to express their gratitude to everyone who has participated in the photo contest for April. - May 10, 2014 - Hol Chan Reef Resort & Villas

Ian Anderson’s Adventures in Belize Launches Its First Facebook Photo Contest Adventures in Belize, located on Mile 41 ½ Hummingbird Highway, Belmopan, Belize, is launching its first Facebook Photo contest. The Facebook contest which begins May 7th, 2014 and ends on June 5th, 2014 will give potential clients a chance to experience Belize in a fun and adventurous way. To... - May 09, 2014 - Adventures in Belize

Grand Caribe Belize's New Website Launched by Belize Internet Marketing Grand Caribe Resort Belize announces the launch of their new website. Belize Internet Marketing has launched the new site for this beautiful, modern luxury Resort. This firm is located in Belmopan Belize and has re-designed http://www.grandcaribebelize.com to give it a clean, fresh new look and improve... - April 13, 2014 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

eDigiCash Crypto-Currency Payment Gateway Released SoftPark Technologies Corp. is pleased to announce immediate availability of eDigiCash Express, a Crypto-Currency Payment Gateway. Merchants who do not need full shopping cart capability can now process their payments directly through the eDigiCash Express Gateway and get paid in Bitcoin or Litecoin... - April 11, 2014 - SoftPark Technologies Corp.

Belize Website Design Introduces Adventures in Belize to a Modern New Look Belize Website Design, an Internet Marketing firm in Belmopan Belize, announces the company’s launch of Adventures in Belize new website - http://www.adventuresinbelize.com. The new site for Adventures in Belize, was re-designed to give it a fresh new look and simplify planning your vacation in... - April 06, 2014 - Adventures in Belize

BitSource.org Launches Easy-to-Use Bitcoin and Litecoin Exchange Visa/Mastercard Processing and Other Crypto-currencies to be Added Soon - March 24, 2014 - BitSource

Winner of Second Cheese Making Adventure Package Ian Anderson’s Caves Branch Jungle Lodge has completed their Second Cheese Making Adventure Facebook contest. After a month of competition Caves Branch is pleased to announce the winner for the Cheese making adventure package for two persons is no other than Kay Johnson from San Jose Succotz, Cayo... - December 20, 2013 - Caves Branch Adventure Company and Jungle Lodge

Isla Marisol Resort Offers 20% Discount on All Packages to Glovers Reef Atoll, Belize C.A. Before January 1, 2014 A tropical island paradise on Glovers Reef Atoll, Belize, Isla Marisol Resort is just a few hours from Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Miami. It is an offshore dive resort offering a full scale Padi dive center. - December 19, 2013 - Isla Marisol Resort

Hatchet Caye Resort Announces the Winner of Its First Ever Facebook Photo Contest Hatchet Caye Resort started their first ever month long Facebook photo contest on November 14th, 2013. Hatchet Caye Resort would like to express their gratitude to all the entrants for their participation in it's contest. They hope everyone had fun and enjoyed the competition. The winning photo, which... - December 18, 2013 - Hatchet Caye Resort

San Ignacio Resort Hotel Announces Results of Its Facebook Contest San Ignacio Resort Hotel, winner of the Belize Tourism Board’s Hotel of the Year 2012 award, finally completed their second Facebook contest after a month of active competition. They are pleased to announce that the winner is Mohanad Al from Fredericton. Mohanad can now look forward to a 4 nights’... - December 01, 2013 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Almond Beach Resort Announces Facebook Contest Winner for October The “Photo Contest” for their previous guest is the very first Facebook contest that Almond Beach Resort has had. The contest started on October 16th, 2013 and ran for a month. Almond Beach Resort expressed their gratitude to the previous guests who participated in the photo contest for... - November 17, 2013 - Almond Beach Belize

Ian Anderson Caves Branch Jungle Lodge Launches Its Second Cheese Making Contest Caves Branch Jungle and Adventure Lodge in Belize, Central America, is launching its second Cheese Making contest for anyone who would love a chance to learn how to successfully make cheese or considering small-scale commercial cheese production. The winner along with a family member or friend, will... - November 17, 2013 - Caves Branch Adventure Company and Jungle Lodge

Hatchet Caye Resort Belize Launches It's First Facebook Contest Hatchet Caye Resort Belize is launching it's first ever Facebook contest. The winner, along with a friend or loved one, will get to enjoy a four nights stay for two which will include: - 4 nights stay in an Ocean Front Room for two. - Boat Transfers to Hatchet Caye Resort. - Guided half-day Snorkeling... - November 17, 2013 - Hatchet Caye Resort

San Ignacio Resort Hotel Launches Second Facebook Contest San Ignacio Resort Hotel located in Cayo, Belize is launching its second Facebook contest for anyone who would love the chance to visit San Ignacio Resort Hotel and explore the magnificent Maya ruins. The winner, along with a family member or friend, will get to enjoy the prize of a 4 night Maya Expedition... - November 01, 2013 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Almond Beach Belize Launches New Facebook Contest for Previous Guests Almond Beach Belize resort, located in Hopkins, Belize, is launching its new Facebook contest for previous guests only. The winner, along with a friend or loved one, will get to enjoy the prize of a 5 night’s vacation at Almond Beach which includes: - 5 Night’s stay in an Ocean View Room -... - October 18, 2013 - Almond Beach Belize

eDigiCash Version 2 Released SoftPark Technologies Corp. is pleased to announce the release of eDigiCash Version 2. - August 25, 2013 - SoftPark Technologies Corp.

Robert’s Grove Beach Resort Announces Facebook Contest Winner for July This is the end of yet another Facebook photo contest by Robert’s Grove. This one was specifically for previous guests. Jean –Marc Tassé, one of the owners of Robert’s Grove expressed his gratitude to those who participated in the contest for July, “We would like to say... - August 08, 2013 - The Inn at Robert's Grove

Boris Mannsfeld and Associates Announces Results of Its Very First Facebook Contest Boris Mannsfeld and Associates held its very first Facebook contest which came to a close today. They are pleased to announce that the winner is none other than Shelmadine Gabb from Cayo, Belize. Shelmadine can now look forward to a 3 night stay at one of Placencia’s leading resorts. She will also... - August 08, 2013 - Boris Mannsfeld and Associates