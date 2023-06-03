Belize News
Manta Island Resort Awarded by Tripadvisor® in 2023 Travelers’ Choice® Best of the Best Small Hotels
Manta Island Resort, Belize Recognized Among Best in World & Central America Thanks to Outstanding Visitor Reviews and Ratings. - June 03, 2023 - Manta Island Resort
Manta Island Resort Awarded by Tripadvisor in 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hottest New Hotel
Manta Island Resort Recognized Among Best in the World, Thanks to Outstanding Traveler Reviews and Ratings - May 17, 2022 - Manta Island Resort
VPN FORCE Suggests: IT Leaders Should Upgrade Cybersecurity Practices as the Hybrid Work Model to Stay In 2022
The past two years witnessed a significant development of the digital transformation that impacts both individuals and organizations. Accompanying increases in mobile and Internet penetration rates, the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing practices have tremendously accelerated the pace. The... - December 09, 2021 - VPN FORCE, Inc.
Belize Vacation Giveaway Set to Award a Full Week on Two Island Resorts to One Lucky Couple
When Kimberly Castillo, marketing director for Belize’s Manta Island Resort, set about deciding on a strategy that would raise awareness about this private island’s secluded environment and oceanfront accommodations, she realized that nothing gets as much attention these days as... - October 06, 2021 - Manta Island Resort
Cash in on E-Kyash: New E-Wallet App Launch by Wallet Factory to Help the Underbanked in Belize
The Belize Bank Limited - along with a fintech solutions provider, Wallet Factory - have been the first in the region to launch a digital wallet app providing access to top-notch online banking services for Belizean customers. - September 20, 2021 - Wallet Factory
VPN FORCE: The Hybrid Workplace is Affecting Cybersecurity Practices
In the continuous aftermath of the pandemic, companies and organizations are challenged by the rising cybersecurity risks of a hybrid workplace. Experts at VPN FORCE, a cybersecurity company, provide insights and tips for business leaders and IT security managers. - September 19, 2021 - VPN FORCE, Inc.
Belizean Dreams Resort Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award
Belizean Dreams Recognized Among Best in Central America, Based on Exceptional Traveler Reviews - June 13, 2021 - Belizean Dreams Resort
VPN FORCE: Helping Remote Workers Elevate Their Cybersecurity Stance
Cybersecurity experts at VPN FORCE provide tips for protecting online browsing when working from home. - May 30, 2021 - VPN FORCE, Inc.
Manta Island Resort Opens in Belize
Introducing the newest addition to the Coco Plum Island Resort family, Manta Island Resort. Situated on 12 acres and located on Glover’s Reef Atoll, a marine reserve and world heritage site off the southern coast of Belize. - May 27, 2021 - Manta Island Resort
Cocina Sabor Closes Its Doors for Two Weeks
Cocina Sabor Closed in Light of Recent COVID-19 Development in Belize - March 26, 2020 - Cocina Sabor
BelizeON's New Electronic Ticketing Service Brings Belize’s Events Online
BelizeON has introduced a new service on its rapidly-growing ecommerce site. The site is designed to facilitate secure online shopping for goods, services and now events. This introduces event-goers and promoters to a seamless, secure, queue-free experience from the start. - February 11, 2020 - BelizeON
RoboForex Launches Ethereum Accounts
RoboForex, an international financial broker, is ready to launch accounts with Ethereum as a base currency. The traders will now be able to open accounts, deposit and withdraw ETH. This is yet another crypto-based account for RoboForex, the first being Bitcoin in early 2018. ETH will be available... - November 24, 2018 - RoboMarkets
Grand Caribe Belize to Host 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament
Anglers of all ages are invited to the 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament sponsored and hosted by Grand Caribe Belize this August 10th-12th in Ambergris Caye, Belize. - July 28, 2018 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums
Extension of the New Year Promotion for RoboForex Clients
RoboForex, an international financial broker, which provides clients from many countries all over the world with access to trading platforms, is announcing an extension of its New Year promotion until February 28th 2018. According to the promotion conditions, RoboForex clients have an opportunity... - February 02, 2018 - RoboMarkets
New Year Bonus for RoboForex Ltd Clients
RoboForex Ltd (Belize), a financial broker, which provides traders from all over the world with access to trading platforms, is announcing a New Year promotion 2018. According to the promotion conditions, RoboForex Ltd clients have an opportunity to receive bonuses when they deposit any sum of money to their trading accounts. - December 27, 2017 - RoboMarkets
RoboForex Ltd is Extending Trading Sessions for Cryptocurrencies
RoboForex Ltd is extending trading sessions for Bitcoin and Ether. - December 24, 2017 - RoboMarkets
Baha’is Celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Bahá’u’lláh
As 2017 begins, over 5 million Baha’is worldwide are preparing for major upcoming celebrations. On October 22, 2017, in some 100,000 localities worldwide including in Belize, Baha’is will celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Prophet Founder of the Baha’i Faith. - September 23, 2017 - National Spiritual Assembly of Belize
Roboforex Introduces a New Account Type for MetaTrader4 Platform
RoboForex, an international brokerage group, informs about introduction of “Prime,” a new account type for MetaTrader4 platform. Owners of these accounts will have access to the extended list of trading instruments. - August 23, 2017 - RoboMarkets
New Account Types Are Available to RoboForex Clients in Germany
New partner account types are available for RoboForex clients in Germany starting August 2017. - August 21, 2017 - RoboMarkets
Grand Caribe Belize Thanks Everyone who Attended and Took Part in the Annual International Deepsea Classic Fishing Tournament 2017
Grand Caribe Belize extends a huge thank you to all sponsors, winner, competitors and attendees of this year's annual International Deepsea Classic Fishing Tournament. - July 22, 2017 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums
RTC Finance Opens Services in Spanish and Arabic
RTC Finance offers financial service in three languages – English, Spanish, and Arabic. The website is in the process of translation into all three languages, and showcases RTC’s move to larger markets available in Latin American, North Africa, and the Middle East. RTC Finance, while a... - July 11, 2017 - RTC Finance
Grand Caribe Belize to Host 1st Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament
Grand Caribe Belize is excited to announce the launch of their first annual fishing tournament at Ambergris Caye, Belize, on July 7th through July 9th, 2017. - June 23, 2017 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums
RTC Finance Offers Educational Resources for New Traders
RTC Finance believes that online financial trading should be accessible to everyone. There is nothing mysterious about online trading, and RTC is building a library of video tutorials and written training guides to orient newcomers to the online markets. RTC Finance, a new leader in the online... - May 03, 2017 - RTC Finance
RTC Finance Arrives in the Online Forex Marketplace
RTC Finance is a newcomer to online forex trading, and aims to bring a positive presence to the marketplace. With a cutting edge web trading platform, trading in commodities and CFDs in addition to the major currencies, and a commitment to quick and accurate customer service, RTC Finance is raising... - March 13, 2017 - RTC Finance
San Ignacio Resort Hotel Wins Big at the 14th Annual Industry Awards in Belize
San Ignacio Resort Hotel is honored to have been awarded both Hotel of the Year 2016 and Restaurant of the Year 2016 at the Belize Tourism Board's 14th Annual Industry Awards held in Belize City. - October 29, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize Launches New Website
In celebration of its 40th year anniversary, San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.sanignaciobelize.com. - September 21, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize Celebrates 40 Years of Family Hospitality
San Ignacio Resort Hotel is celebrating its 40th anniversary and to commemorate the event, the hotel will launch several activities highlighting and celebrating its importance as a pioneer in the Belize hospitality industry. - August 18, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
Kevin Chi Brings Home the Win for Cayo at Belize Tourism Board's Taste of Belize 2016
Kevin Chi, the Prep Cook at the San Ignacio Resort Hotel won the national Amateur Cook competition at the Taste of Belize 2016 hosted by the Belize Tourism Board. Kevin took first place over 4 other contestants from across the country and won a beautiful etched glass award, an all-expense paid trip... - July 15, 2016 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
Break Away Belize Travel Announces 2016 Whale Shark Diving Dates
These giant, gentle creatures travel to the Gladden Spit Silk Cayes Marine Reserve to mate and feed on the spawn of Mutton and Cuberra snapper. The best time to see these creatures are 4-5 days after the full moon. Divers can get an up close look at these majestic sharks and also thousands of other reef fish and sea animals. - January 16, 2016 - Break Away Belize Travel
San Ignacio Resort Hotel Hosts First-Ever MICE Event in Belize, Central America
San Ignacio Resort Hotel hosted the first-ever MICE familiarization experience in Belize. The event aimed to bring together numerous entrepreneurs and local companies for a networking experience and highlight Belize as an upcoming business destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and... - November 14, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design Unveils the New Website of Maya Walk Tours
Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design announced the launching of a new website (www.mayawalk.com) for MayaWalk Tours - an eco-friendly local tour operator in San Ignacio, Belize. - October 16, 2015 - Belize Website Design
Belize Internet Marketing & Website Design Launches New Placencia Real Estate Website for Vision Properties
Vision Properties Belize, a real estate company located in Placencia, Belize, announces the company’s launch of its new website – www.visionpropertiesbelize.com. The website for Vision Properties was created by Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design. - September 29, 2015 - Belize Website Design
IdeaLab Studios Launches Redesigned Website for Belize Medical Associates
IdeaLab Studios, Belize's premier advertising agency is pleased to announce the launch of the new Belize Medical Associates website. The works included a full and current web needs analysis in order to present a website that would achieve the objectives of the project. The new website features a... - August 19, 2015 - IdeaLab Studios
Double Win for San Ignacio Resort Hotel at the 13th Annual National Tourism Awards in San Pedro, Belize
On August 1st, 2015 the San Ignacio Resort Hotel received the “Hospitality Award” at the 13th National Tourism Awards ceremony held at the Holiday Hotel in Ambergris Caye, Belize. The Industry Awards honor businesses across the country for meeting industry expectations and providing exemplary hospitality standards. - August 18, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design Launches a Site for Xanadu Island Resort
Xanadu Island Resort, an eco-friendly resort located a mile south of San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, announces the company’s launch of its new website - www.xanaduislandresort.com. The website for Xanadu Island Resort was created by Belize Internet Marketing and Website Design so that the website would be easier to find by travelers to Ambergris Caye and would better convey information about all the special things that Xanadu has to offer. - August 16, 2015 - Belize Website Design
3K.io Domain Now on Sale
IntricateWare Inc., a tech startup company is selling its premium domain 3K.io on Flippa.com. The auction has already begun and will end on April 6, 2015. The 3K.io domain can be developed as a web site or forum for entertainment, gaming, fitness or programming. - April 04, 2015 - IntricateWare Inc.
San Ignacio Resort Hotel Announces the Winner of the Valentine's Weekend Getaway
San Ignacio Resort Hotel completed their Valentine's Weekend Getaway Facebook Contest. They announced that the winner is Jazzkiki Pou from Belize City. Jazzkiki Pou can now look forward to a weekend stay including a luxury spa massage for two at their luxury Belize resort. - February 06, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize Increases Direct Booking Opportunities
San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Central America, Belize has implemented Globekeys’ Online Reservation System for desktop and mobile at www.sanignaciobelize.com in an effort to drive more online direct bookings. “Today’s traveler seeks efficiency, variety, convenience and... - January 11, 2015 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
San Ignacio Resort Hotel’s Restaurant, Running W Steakhouse, Introduces Fresh New Menu Items
Menu Boasts New Dinner Specialties, Appetizers, Entrées, Desserts and Cocktails. - November 29, 2014 - San Ignacio Resort Hotel
Winner of Adventures in Belize Facebook Contest
Ian Anderson’s Adventures in Belize has completed their First Facebook contest. After a month of competition they are pleased to announce the winner of the 3 nights’ stay for two persons at the luxurious El Secreto Resort is no other than Vania Vasquez from Belize. The contest began on... - June 08, 2014 - Adventures in Belize
Treasure Cove Belize Mega Green Resort Moves Forward with Development
Treasure Island Management, Ltd., a Belizean corporation, prepares for development with Venture Partners. - May 22, 2014 - Treasure Island Management, Ltd.
Bitsource.org Bitcoin Exchange Now Accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Other Funding Options
Leading crypto-currency website makes obtaining Bitcoin quick and easy for everyone. - May 15, 2014 - BitSource
Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas Announces Winner for Its First Facebook Contest
The “Photo Contest” is the very first Facebook contest that Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas has had. The contest started on April 8th, 2013 and ran for a month. Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas wishes to express their gratitude to everyone who has participated in the photo contest for... - May 10, 2014 - Hol Chan Reef Resort & Villas
Ian Anderson’s Adventures in Belize Launches Its First Facebook Photo Contest
Adventures in Belize, located on Mile 41 ½ Hummingbird Highway, Belmopan, Belize, is launching its first Facebook Photo contest. The Facebook contest which begins May 7th, 2014 and ends on June 5th, 2014 will give potential clients a chance to experience Belize in a fun and adventurous... - May 09, 2014 - Adventures in Belize
Grand Caribe Belize's New Website Launched by Belize Internet Marketing
Grand Caribe Resort Belize announces the launch of their new website. Belize Internet Marketing has launched the new site for this beautiful, modern luxury Resort. This firm is located in Belmopan Belize and has re-designed http://www.grandcaribebelize.com to give it a clean, fresh new look and... - April 13, 2014 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums
eDigiCash Crypto-Currency Payment Gateway Released
SoftPark Technologies Corp. is pleased to announce immediate availability of eDigiCash Express, a Crypto-Currency Payment Gateway. Merchants who do not need full shopping cart capability can now process their payments directly through the eDigiCash Express Gateway and get paid in Bitcoin or... - April 11, 2014 - SoftPark Technologies Corp.
Belize Website Design Introduces Adventures in Belize to a Modern New Look
Belize Website Design, an Internet Marketing firm in Belmopan Belize, announces the company’s launch of Adventures in Belize new website - http://www.adventuresinbelize.com. The new site for Adventures in Belize, was re-designed to give it a fresh new look and simplify planning your vacation... - April 06, 2014 - Adventures in Belize
BitSource.org Launches Easy-to-Use Bitcoin and Litecoin Exchange
Visa/Mastercard Processing and Other Crypto-currencies to be Added Soon - March 24, 2014 - BitSource
Winner of Second Cheese Making Adventure Package
Ian Anderson’s Caves Branch Jungle Lodge has completed their Second Cheese Making Adventure Facebook contest. After a month of competition Caves Branch is pleased to announce the winner for the Cheese making adventure package for two persons is no other than Kay Johnson from San Jose Succotz,... - December 20, 2013 - Caves Branch Adventure Company and Jungle Lodge
Isla Marisol Resort Offers 20% Discount on All Packages to Glovers Reef Atoll, Belize C.A. Before January 1, 2014
A tropical island paradise on Glovers Reef Atoll, Belize, Isla Marisol Resort is just a few hours from Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Miami. It is an offshore dive resort offering a full scale Padi dive center. - December 19, 2013 - Isla Marisol Resort