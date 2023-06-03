These giant, gentle creatures travel to the Gladden Spit Silk Cayes Marine Reserve to mate and feed on the spawn of Mutton and Cuberra snapper. The best time to see these creatures are 4-5 days after the full moon. Divers can get an up close look at these majestic sharks and also thousands of other reef fish and sea animals. - January 16, 2016 - Break Away Belize Travel