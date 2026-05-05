Congo (Kinshasa) News
DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June. - May 05, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Africa's Largest Copper and Cobalt Hub, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth
The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining... - March 27, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Newly Re-Elected Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe to Speak at DRC Mining Week in June
The newly re-elected governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, will deliver the welcome address at DRC Mining Week on 12 June. - May 30, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Focuses on Sustainability Win-Win for Mining Houses and Local Communities
DRC Mining Week returns to Lubumbashi in the heart of the Copperbelt in June with a bold, comprehensive and dedicated programme focusing on “Prioritising sustainable mining operations and local transformation in the DRC.” The event has already confirmed the presence and support of an... - May 05, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic... - July 27, 2023 - Battery Metals Forum
Business in the DRC is Booming for South African Mining Exporters as They Return to DRC Mining Week
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) will host a South African pavilion at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi for the fifth time from 14–16 June this year. The South African delegation will comprise companies providing the latest mining technologies,... - April 13, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Building on Triumphant Return Last Year with an Even Bigger 2023 Edition
Last year’s triumphant, long-awaited homecoming of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference was an overwhelming, record-breaking success, confirming the event’s status as a trusted, indispensable member of the country’s mining community and thé meeting place for mining... - February 06, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Provide Much-Needed Strategic Focus for Minerals of the Future
Driven by the demand for batteries and electric vehicles in a transparent and open environment, the continent welcomes the new DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: a specialised event that will gather high-level representatives from the entire battery metals industry value chain from 12–13... - November 22, 2022 - Battery Metals Forum
Strong, Specialised South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in June
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is hosting a South African pavilion at the upcoming DRC Mining Week, taking place in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June. The delegation comprises 20 South African firms that specialise in the latest mining technologies,... - May 22, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Community Prepares for Big Bash in Lubumbashi in June as DRC Mining Week Returns
It’s official, DRC Mining Week is back in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June, and to say that the industry is excited about its homecoming is an understatement. This long-running, award-winning and flagship expo and conference returns to the heart of the Copperbelt and the bustling mining hub of the DRC to celebrate the region’s unlimited resilience, successes and opportunities. - April 14, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Online to Welcome Mining Minister Kalambayi and UK Trade Envoy Lord Popat
The upcoming DRC Mining Week Online’s opening session on 14 June will feature a keynote address by the country’s mining minister, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and enjoys official presidential support. - June 09, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Online in June: the Digital Drawcard to Keep You Connected and Informed
The organisers of DRC Mining Week Online have confirmed the exciting line-up and discussions for their latest, interactive digital event taking place from 14-15 June. - May 28, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Returning to Lubumbashi: DRC Mining Week is "Embracing the Recovery"
The organisers of the annual DRC Mining Week expo and conference this week confirmed that the next live, in-person edition of this flagship industry event in Africa’s most exciting mining destination, will return to Lubumbashi from 5-6 October this year. - March 07, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Wide Industry Support as DRC Mining Week is Moved to June 2021
The long running DRC Mining Week expo and conference which was to take place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October this year, has been moved to 15-17 June 2021. - July 08, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Barrick and Standard Bank Among Leading Firms to Support Digital DRC Mining Week Next Week
Global mining giant Barrick, leading sector banker Standard Bank and mining services specialist Fraser Alexander are amongst the mining industry’s who’s who that have pledged their support for the upcoming Digital DRC Mining Week that is taking place from 17-19 June. Other session... - June 12, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Launches Free Digital Conference and Webinar Series from May to September
The organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference have launched an exciting digital conference as well as a series of topical webinars. The 16th edition of the Lubumbashi event was due to take place from 17-19 June but was recently postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19... - May 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Clarion Events Africa Moves DRC Mining Week to October
DRC Mining Week will now run from 7-9 October 2020 at The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC. - April 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Bigger-Than-Ever DRC Mining Week Will Focus on Battery Metals, Finance and Junior Mining
The Honourable Prof Willy Kitobo Samsoni, DRC’s Minister of Mines will address the opening session of this year’s DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference, taking place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October. This will be the 16th edition of the event, which has grown substantially over the... - February 27, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Hospitality Heavyweights Takeover Fleuve Congo Hotel
Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future
Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week
More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination"
The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week
The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June
“The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
FBNBank DRC SA Returns as Diamond Sponsor at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June
“Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Announces Official Support for Non-Profit BUMI
The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week to Focus on New DRC Mining Code: “Demand for Cobalt and Copper Will Override the Financial Impacts”
“I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Gathers Over 3000 Global and Local Mining Experts Again in High-Level Lubumbashi Meeting in June
DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi Indicates Strong Interest in DRC Mining Sector
The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, from 23-24 June. - June 17, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
World Bank at DRC Mining Week: "Pre-Competitive Geoscience Knowledge Essential to Attract Investor Interest"
The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June on the “Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector.” - June 10, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
AMDC’s Dr Kojo Busia at DRC Mining Week: "the Africa Mining Vision Truly Represents a Win-Win for All"
“Enhancing linkages and diversification will be the key message at DRC Mining Week,” says Dr. Kojo Busia, Acting Coordinator, African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) and keynote speaker in the opening session of the upcoming mining conference and expo in Lubumbashi from 23-24... - April 20, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Lubumbashi and Broadens Focus to Include New Sectors for Agri, Energy and Construction
The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction. Focus on agri to support... - March 16, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Industry Shows Overwhelming Support for DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June
The attendance at the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June more than doubled this year with a record number of more than 1500 visitors from 35 countries at the conference and exhibition in the country’s mining hub. Some 94 local and international companies showcased their technology and... - June 24, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
Tenke Fungurume and Ivanhoe Mines Big Winners at DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi
Tenke Fungurume was named Mining Company of the Year for the second year in a row at the DRC Mining Industry Awards on Wednesday, while Ivanhoe claimed victory in two categories. The Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines, Louis Watum, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ivanhoe also won the Clean Energy Project of the Year. - June 12, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
Large Delegation of South African Suppliers Taking Part in DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June
The South African Department of Trade and Industry is bringing a large delegation of South African suppliers to the mining and related sectors to the DRC Mining Week expo and conference that is taking place in the DRC mining hub of Lubumbashi from 8-9 June. The DRC Mining Week expo and conference... - June 02, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week to Celebrate Successes and Focus on Challenges of Mining Sector in Lubumbashi in June
Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources, Tenke Fungurume, Randgold and Banro are just some of the mining pioneers in the DRC that have been named as finalists in this year’s coveted DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place on 8 June in Lubumbashi. It is part of the DRC Mining Week expo and... - May 27, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Community to Honour Top People and Projects at the Third DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi in June
The mining industry in the DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at the high-level gala dinner on 8 June, during DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, DRC. The awards bring together 150 of the industry’s most... - May 08, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week: "We Believe in This Sector and in This Country"
“There is no doubt that 2016 is a challenging year for the mining sector and therefore, also for the DRC,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director for the upcoming DRC Mining Week that is taking place in June in Lubumbashi, the heart of DRC’s Katanga mining region. She continues:... - April 01, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Launched After Hugely Successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week in October
The organisers of the hugely successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week have announced that the two longstanding mining events in this country are to merge into one strategic show, namely DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 8-9 June next year. “Thanks to the support of the DRC mining... - December 02, 2015 - DRC Mining Week
Randgold Resources and Tenke Fungurume Big Winners at this Year’s DRC Mining Industry Awards at iPAD DRC
Randgold Resources Limited CEO Dr Mark Bristow was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the DRC Mining Industry Awards during a sold-out gala dinner ceremony on Thursday evening in Kinshasa. - October 18, 2015 - iPAD DRC
Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off
Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week