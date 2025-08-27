Costa Rica News
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel Announces Exclusive Tamarindo Hotel Discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals
Tamarindo, Costa Rica-Travelers searching for the best Tamarindo hotel discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals now have a new reason to celebrate. Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel & Suites, a modern eco-friendly retreat located just minutes from the beach, has launched a dedicated Discounts & Special Offers page designed to help guests save on their next stay in paradise. - August 27, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
New Luxury Boutique Venue for Hosting Private Retreats in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel, Apartments & Suites, the latest venue destination to host a retreat in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Property is nestled in the heart of paradise, their eco-friendly, luxurious property provides the ideal setting for yoga retreats, wellness retreats, family reunions, group vacations, surfing & water-sports retreats and couple’s retreats. - May 20, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
American Mother Granted Asylum in Costa Rica Speaks Out on Family Court Corruption & DV
Hadria Joan Douglas, an American domestic violence survivor and asylum consultant, unveils Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica, a gripping personal account and essential guide for those fleeing systemic injustice. This powerful book reveals how survivors can escape legal corruption, protect their children, and rebuild abroad. A must-read for those interested in human rights, immigration, and women’s empowerment. - February 28, 2025 - Hadria Joan Douglas
Wintoro Sportsbook Elevates the Gaming Experience by Adding Two Cutting-Edge Casino Software Providers
Wintoro Sportsbook, a leading name in the online gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the integration of state-of-the-art casino software, enhancing the overall gaming experience for its valued patrons. In response to the ever-growing demands of our diverse player community, Wintoro Sportsbook... - January 11, 2024 - Wintoro
Tamarindo Bay Vacation Apartment Rentals - Adults Only Tropical Oasis in Costa Rica
Tamarindo Bay Apartments Welcomes Discerning Travelers. Tamarindo Bay Apartments, a well-appointed addition to the tropical haven of Tamarindo, Costa Rica, proudly announces the grand opening of its newly created vacation rental properties. Nestled in the heart of Tamarindo, these carefully crafted apartments redefine the meaning of style and comfort in one of the most sought-after destinations in Central America. - November 22, 2023 - Tamarindo Bay Vacation Apartments
Wintoro Sportsbook Launches with an Exceptional Betting Experience
Wintoro, a new player in the world of sports betting, is proud to announce its official launch. With a relentless commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and responsible gambling, Wintoro aims to transform sports enthusiasts' engagement with their favorite games. Hunter Raven, GM At Wintoro... - July 03, 2023 - Wintoro
Epic Fantasy Novel by VL Stuart
A new novel from an author/journalist living in Costa Rica. Journey through the fantasy world of Darae in "Orb and Arrow: Exploration" where magic is real - and dangerous. - June 12, 2022 - Victoria Stuart
PayPerHead Set to Begin New Pricing Until Super Bowl Promo
Sportsbook software company PayPerHead is about to release its most extended promotion of the year. The company's Super Bowl Promo begins in July and lasts until the 2022 NFL Championship. The National Football League has added an extra game this season, pushing both the playoffs and the 2022... - June 29, 2021 - PayPerHead
EURO 2020 in 2021 to Increase PayPerHead Agent Revenue
PayPerHead bookie agents expect to benefit from ESPN+ showing all 51 group play matches at EURO 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to push EURO 2020 to this year. When asked why UEFA didn’t change the name from EURO 2020 to EURO 2021, the... - June 18, 2021 - PayPerHead
PayPerHead Agents Ready for NBA & NHL Playoffs Revenue Boost
For PayPerHead agents, two of the most important events on the sports calendar happen in spring. The NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs both start in the second half of May. Yearly, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League sports betting generates $50 million to... - May 18, 2021 - PayPerHead
PayPerHead Agents Expect 2021 Triple Crown Revenue Bounce Back
Because of the pandemic, the handle on the 2020 Kentucky Derby dropped significantly from the previous year. Handle on America’s signature horse race fell 49.8% from 2019. Churchill Downs didn't run the race until September 5, four months after Derby’s traditional race day on the first... - April 28, 2021 - PayPerHead
PayPerHead Agents Can Offer Options on 2021 NFL Draft
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 saw the most wagering dollars flow to the NFL Draft than in the draft’s previous history. Because of this year’s pool of college players, per head agents, those who offer free betting software, expect handle to significantly increase on the... - April 08, 2021 - PayPerHead
Bookies Expect the 2021 MLB Season to Drive Big Betting Action
Like almost every sports league based in the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic affected baseball. MLB teams played a 60-game regular season in 2020, which is why American bookies are thrilled that on April 1, Major League Baseball begins a typical 162-game regular season. In most MLB seasons, U.S. - March 23, 2021 - PayPerHead
U.S. Bookies Starting to See Interest in Esports Rise Dramatically
In the past, professional bookmakers in the United States didn’t think much about esports. Most considered it to be on par with horse racing and even though bookies offered it, but it wasn’t one of the more essential options. But, since mid-2020, though, the bookie viewpoint regarding... - March 09, 2021 - PayPerHead
American Bookies See Soccer’s Popularity Rise
Most U.S. bookmakers understand that after the Super Bowl, they must turn their attention to the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. After the tournament, pay per head agents concentrate on the NBA and MLB. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's a new revenue opportunity. - February 25, 2021 - PayPerHead
Bookies Are Ready for NCAA March Madness to Return
Sportsbook software companies like PayPerHead are gearing up for what should be an exciting NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament. Called March Madness, the three-week event starts on Thursday, March 18, and finishes on Monday, April 5, with the 2021 NCAA Men's College Basketball National... - February 10, 2021 - PayPerHead
Bookies Expect Record-Breaking Super Bowl LV Action
On February 7, the most wagered upon event of the year happens when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs hit the gridiron for Super Bowl LV. Annually, the NFL Championship game attracts the most betting action of any single event of the year. As per PayPerHead, the world’s leading... - February 01, 2021 - PayPerHead
Bookies Offering More NFL Playoff and Super Bowl Player Betting Options
Most analysts believe the U.S. is in the middle of a sports betting boom. American bettors wagered $2.1 billion on sports in August 2020, representing a 90.2% increase from the same month in 2019. Companies like PayPerHead provide sportsbook software that allows individual operators to compete with... - January 12, 2021 - PayPerHead
No Negative COVID Effects on NFL Betting Action
Leading price per head sportsbook software company, PayPerHead.com recently announced that the coronavirus pandemic had no adverse effects on the amount of revenue their agents have acquired since the start of the 2020 NFL Season. In doing so, the software company echoed statements from other... - December 08, 2020 - PayPerHead
PayPerHead Releases Premium Casino Platform
Payperhead.com, the world’s leading bookie software provider, has released one of the most advanced digital casino platforms in the per head industry. Called Premium Casino, the company expects the newest addition to their current suite of bookmaking platforms to help customers ride the... - November 11, 2020 - PayPerHead
This Year’s NFL Season Could be One for the Ages
Although questions about how COVID-19 will affect the NFL remain, most football fans, analysts, players and coaches have turned their attention to the start of the 2020 season. The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the first official game on Thursday,... - September 09, 2020 - PayPerHead
Americas Cardroom Announces Major Enhancements to MOMOMO PKO Tournament Series
MOMOMO PKO, which runs from September 9 through November 1, will now also include regular No Limit Hold’em tournaments with some increased guarantees. - September 03, 2020 - Americas Cardroom
Bookies Clamoring for Safe and Secure Ways to Collect and Get Paid from Players
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, U.S. based organizations created online sportsbooks to compete with offshore sportsbooks, also called post-ups. Now the times have changed and as the local bookie business starts to gain in... - August 20, 2020 - PayPerHead
As NFL Season Draws Closer, Bookies Switch to New Software Providers
Payperhead.com remains top choice for bookies. - August 20, 2020 - PayPerHead
PayPerHead Agents See Huge Uptick in Online Casino Gaming
This year, agents with the leading per head organization have witnessed a massive rise in casino gaming handle. - June 11, 2020 - PayPerHead
PayPerHead® Sportsbook Software Helps Online Bookies Stay in Business
As coronavirus has major sporting events on the bench, PayPerHead has developed new ways to keep independent sportsbook operators solvent. - May 12, 2020 - PayPerHead
Despite No Sports, PayPerHead® Keeps Players in Action
Major U.S. Sports have been benched because of COVID-19; nevertheless, independent bookies that are partnered with PayPerHead® manage to provide their players with plenty to wager on. - April 30, 2020 - PayPerHead
PayPerHead® Steps Up to Help Small Business Owners
One big sportsbook software company is doing its part to help those impacted by COVID-19. - April 15, 2020 - PayPerHead
Costa Rica Yoga+Surf Retreat Adds Karaoke to “Sing Your Practice”
“Sing Your Practice” is a unique yoga retreat with karaoke and surfing announced by Rebecca Kovacs (Lila Shakti-Follow Your Dharma) Feb. 15-22, 2020, in Nosara, Costa Rica. - December 04, 2019 - Follow Your Dharma
Superior Group VIP Releases Bitcoin Instant Payments
SuperiorShare has announced that the brands it represents in Superior Casino, 24VIP Casino and 888Tiger Casino will now process Bitcoin payments instantly. The popular digital currency has seen an astonishing rise over the last years and players from all parts of the globe are using this... - July 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare
Superior Group Acquires 888 Tiger Casino
Superior Gaming Group, operator of the finest online casinos in the industry in SuperiorCasino.com and 24VIP.com, has announced the acquisition of 888 Tiger Casino. - March 08, 2019 - SuperiorShare
SuperiorShare Launches New In-House Affiliate Program
The new Affiliate Program has been built around the concept of simplicity, flexibility and adaptability. - February 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare
24VIP Casino Announces Its Presence in Latin America and the Entire Spanish-Speaking World
The Superior Share casino group continues to increase its international presence in response to the constant growth of online casino players in Latin America and other Spanish-speaking markets. With this in mind, and just as Superior Casino has done for many years, 24VIP Casino announces its new... - August 19, 2018 - SuperiorShare
Visionary iGaming Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables
Visionary iGaming Expands Its Live Casino Studio and Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables. - June 14, 2018 - Visionary iGaming
Superior and 24VIP Casinos World Cup Promotions
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Russia from June 14th through July 15th. Superior Casino & 24VIP Casino players, as well as Superior Share affiliates, are invited to join in the World Cup fervor with two dedicated and rewarding events, which include free spins for players and... - May 18, 2018 - SuperiorShare
Superior and 24VIP Casinos Support Bitcoin Betting
Bitcoin is hitting the mainstream, and Superior Casino and 24VIP Casino are pleased to announce that bitcoin is supported and accepted as a payment method. Superior Casino pioneered the use of Bitcoin for the online gambling industry in 2014, revolutionizing the simplicity and security of online... - February 22, 2018 - SuperiorShare
Bitcoin is Booming in Sports Betting Industry Says PayPerHead.com
Bookies are racing to accommodate the industry’s billions of dollars spent in Bitcoin. - December 09, 2017 - PayPerHead.com
Dr. Mario Garita Takes Social Responsibility and Community Service Seriously - Opens Clinic Doors to Treat Local Students and Businesses for Free, Again
Dr. Mario Garita, will once again be opening his doors to treat local patients on November 24th, free of charge - demonstrating his ongoing commitment to help the poor, the less fortunate, and the needy. - November 21, 2017 - Mario Garita MP The Dental Experience
SuperiorShare Announces the Launch of 24VIP Casino and Addition of New Affiliate Manager
Superior Gaming Group announces the addition of a new casino brand to the company's portfolio of managed properties. 24VIPcasino.com joins SuperiorCasino.com, which has been live since 2006. To help facilitate expected growth, the company has also announced the addition of Connie Burstin to the... - October 20, 2017 - SuperiorShare
Tips from Costa Rica Vacations on the Best Things to do in Costa Rica During Rainy Season
Rainy season in Costa Rica is May through November, but there's still many great things to do during that time. Costa Rica Vacations, a local-based travel agency, knows the country well and has suggestions for your rainy season vacation to Costa Rica. - September 02, 2017 - Costa Rica Vacations
Luv Burger Launches World's First Beach Front Vegan Restaurant
Luv Burger, a plant-based restaurant has announced their grand opening of the world's first beach front vegan restaurant. No where else in the world can you eat 100% plant-based food while sitting on the sand next to the ocean. “This is an exciting time for us, since we first arrived in... - June 26, 2017 - LuvBurger
New Graduates Turn to Online Bookie Industry to Pay Student Debt, Says PayPerHead.com
PayPerHead.com sees a ten percent increase in new graduates entering the online bookie business over 2016. - June 20, 2017 - PayPerHead.com
RE/MAX Ocean Village Comes Up with New Commercial Real Estate Listings in Playas Del Coco
RE/MAX Ocean Village, the leading real estate agent in Costa Rica, featuring commercial properties for sale in Playas Del Coco in close proximity to the Liberia Airport, CIMA hospital and more. - May 31, 2017 - RE/MAX Ocean Village
2017 Triple Crown Wagers to Total $400 Million, Says PayPerHead.com
The second largest wagered sports event, the Triple Crown, too large to be missed. - May 05, 2017 - PayPerHead.com
A New Beacon for Yacht Owners and Luxury Properties in Costa Rica and Panama
Palms International Costa Rica Introduces New Marina Website for Boat Owners and Sport Fishing Enthusiasts. - April 30, 2017 - Palms International Real Estate
EveryMatrix Increases Live Casino Product Offering with Content from Visionary iGaming
Visionary iGaming signs with EveryMatrix to distribute their live casino games via the EveryMatrix CasinoEngine platform. Visionary iGaming specializes in producing some of the most authentic, interactive, and entertaining live dealer experiences available online. By merging its unique and... - April 06, 2017 - Visionary iGaming
Garita Dentistry Selects Howard Siegler as International Patient Coordinator
Mario Garita, D.D.S., Founder and Director of The Dental Experience in Costa Rica announced Howard Siegler, Johns Hopkins M.B.A. as the Clinic’s International Patient Coordinator. Dr. Garita said: “We have known Howard for years and were very excited when he approached us about working... - February 20, 2017 - Mario Garita MP The Dental Experience
Peace Academy Costa Rica Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Program Development
Peace Academy Costa Rica has launched a crowd funding campaign to raise funds for new leadership programs and the creation of a scholarship fund to provide more opportunities to more youth in Costa Rica. - February 19, 2017 - Peace Academy Costa Rica
PayPerHead.com Launches News Network for Online Bookie Agents
The Oracle Network will offer PayPerHead.com customer's tips, tricks and in-house industry knowledge to increase business. - February 03, 2017 - PayPerHead.com
PayPerHead.com Releases Advanced New Dashboard for Industry Leading Per Head Software Solution
Game Changing dashboard offers streamlined interface for ease-of-use. - January 09, 2017 - PayPerHead.com