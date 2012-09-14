PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Costa Rica Yoga+Surf Retreat Adds Karaoke to “Sing Your Practice” “Sing Your Practice” is a unique yoga retreat with karaoke and surfing announced by Rebecca Kovacs (Lila Shakti-Follow Your Dharma) Feb. 15-22, 2020, in Nosara, Costa Rica. - December 04, 2019 - Follow Your Dharma

Superior Group VIP Releases Bitcoin Instant Payments SuperiorShare has announced that the brands it represents in Superior Casino, 24VIP Casino and 888Tiger Casino will now process Bitcoin payments instantly. The popular digital currency has seen an astonishing rise over the last years and players from all parts of the globe are using this cryptocurrency... - July 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

Superior Group Acquires 888 Tiger Casino Superior Gaming Group, operator of the finest online casinos in the industry in SuperiorCasino.com and 24VIP.com, has announced the acquisition of 888 Tiger Casino. - March 08, 2019 - SuperiorShare

SuperiorShare Launches New In-House Affiliate Program The new Affiliate Program has been built around the concept of simplicity, flexibility and adaptability. - February 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

24VIP Casino Announces Its Presence in Latin America and the Entire Spanish-Speaking World The Superior Share casino group continues to increase its international presence in response to the constant growth of online casino players in Latin America and other Spanish-speaking markets. With this in mind, and just as Superior Casino has done for many years, 24VIP Casino announces its new version... - August 19, 2018 - SuperiorShare

Visionary iGaming Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables Visionary iGaming Expands Its Live Casino Studio and Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables. - June 14, 2018 - Visionary iGaming

Superior and 24VIP Casinos World Cup Promotions The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Russia from June 14th through July 15th. Superior Casino & 24VIP Casino players, as well as Superior Share affiliates, are invited to join in the World Cup fervor with two dedicated and rewarding events, which include free spins for players and Android... - May 18, 2018 - SuperiorShare

Superior and 24VIP Casinos Support Bitcoin Betting Bitcoin is hitting the mainstream, and Superior Casino and 24VIP Casino are pleased to announce that bitcoin is supported and accepted as a payment method. Superior Casino pioneered the use of Bitcoin for the online gambling industry in 2014, revolutionizing the simplicity and security of online transactions. The... - February 22, 2018 - SuperiorShare

Bitcoin is Booming in Sports Betting Industry Says PayPerHead.com Bookies are racing to accommodate the industry’s billions of dollars spent in Bitcoin. - December 09, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

Dr. Mario Garita Takes Social Responsibility and Community Service Seriously - Opens Clinic Doors to Treat Local Students and Businesses for Free, Again Dr. Mario Garita, will once again be opening his doors to treat local patients on November 24th, free of charge - demonstrating his ongoing commitment to help the poor, the less fortunate, and the needy. - November 21, 2017 - Mario Garita MP The Dental Experience

SuperiorShare Announces the Launch of 24VIP Casino and Addition of New Affiliate Manager Superior Gaming Group announces the addition of a new casino brand to the company's portfolio of managed properties. 24VIPcasino.com joins SuperiorCasino.com, which has been live since 2006. To help facilitate expected growth, the company has also announced the addition of Connie Burstin to the team... - October 20, 2017 - SuperiorShare

Tips from Costa Rica Vacations on the Best Things to do in Costa Rica During Rainy Season Rainy season in Costa Rica is May through November, but there's still many great things to do during that time. Costa Rica Vacations, a local-based travel agency, knows the country well and has suggestions for your rainy season vacation to Costa Rica. - September 02, 2017 - Costa Rica Vacations

Luv Burger Launches World's First Beach Front Vegan Restaurant Luv Burger, a plant-based restaurant has announced their grand opening of the world's first beach front vegan restaurant. No where else in the world can you eat 100% plant-based food while sitting on the sand next to the ocean. “This is an exciting time for us, since we first arrived in Costa... - June 26, 2017 - LuvBurger

New Graduates Turn to Online Bookie Industry to Pay Student Debt, Says PayPerHead.com PayPerHead.com sees a ten percent increase in new graduates entering the online bookie business over 2016. - June 20, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

RE/MAX Ocean Village Comes Up with New Commercial Real Estate Listings in Playas Del Coco RE/MAX Ocean Village, the leading real estate agent in Costa Rica, featuring commercial properties for sale in Playas Del Coco in close proximity to the Liberia Airport, CIMA hospital and more. - May 31, 2017 - RE/MAX Ocean Village

2017 Triple Crown Wagers to Total $400 Million, Says PayPerHead.com​ The second largest wagered sports event, the Triple Crown, too large to be missed. - May 05, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

A New Beacon for Yacht Owners and Luxury Properties in Costa Rica and Panama Palms International Costa Rica Introduces New Marina Website for Boat Owners and Sport Fishing Enthusiasts. - April 30, 2017 - Palms International Real Estate

EveryMatrix Increases Live Casino Product Offering with Content from Visionary iGaming Visionary iGaming signs with EveryMatrix to distribute their live casino games via the EveryMatrix CasinoEngine platform. Visionary iGaming specializes in producing some of the most authentic, interactive, and entertaining live dealer experiences available online. By merging its unique and engaging... - April 06, 2017 - Visionary iGaming

Garita Dentistry Selects Howard Siegler as International Patient Coordinator Mario Garita, D.D.S., Founder and Director of The Dental Experience in Costa Rica announced Howard Siegler, Johns Hopkins M.B.A. as the Clinic’s International Patient Coordinator. Dr. Garita said: “We have known Howard for years and were very excited when he approached us about working together. - February 20, 2017 - Mario Garita MP The Dental Experience

Peace Academy Costa Rica Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Program Development Peace Academy Costa Rica has launched a crowd funding campaign to raise funds for new leadership programs and the creation of a scholarship fund to provide more opportunities to more youth in Costa Rica. - February 19, 2017 - Peace Academy Costa Rica

PayPerHead.com Launches News Network for Online Bookie Agents The Oracle Network will offer PayPerHead.com customer's tips, tricks and in-house industry knowledge to increase business. - February 03, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

PayPerHead.com Releases Advanced New Dashboard for Industry Leading Per Head Software Solution Game Changing dashboard offers streamlined interface for ease-of-use. - January 09, 2017 - PayPerHead.com

Dental Ambassador in Costa Rica Plans Next Dental Mission Howard Siegler, Medical Correspondent for Noticias.CR is preparing to select the destination of his next International Dental Mission. He seeks participants, funding and media attention to further help the needy around the globe with their dental care. - December 17, 2016 - noticias.cr

Now Announcing Online Spanish Courses from Costa Rican Language Academy, a Leading Provider of Spanish Language Immersion Programs Since the 1980s, Costa Rican Language Academy (CRLA) has helped students master the Spanish language through their Spanish studies abroad programs. Now, however, CRLA is taking their language-learning opportunities a step further with the addition of online classes. Students who cannot afford the time... - December 11, 2016 - CRLA

Musical Solutions for Cahuita's Community Cahuita’s Family Band head to Limon to participate in the marching band parade in celebration of the 154th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in Costa Rica this Sunday, 25th September. - September 25, 2016 - CahuitaInfo.com

Combine Spanish Studies Abroad with Volunteering in Latest Programs Offered by Costa Rican Language Academy The San Jose, Costa Rica-based language school Costa Rican Language Academy is now inviting student groups to explore their full range of course options. One option for student groups is their personalized programs. The school offers a range of customized group programs for students of all language levels... - September 15, 2016 - CRLA

Bitcoin Casino 4Grinz Upgrades to Industry-Leading SoftSwiss Platform Online casino unveils highly-responsive new website with improved performance, industry-leading security and premium betting features. - July 13, 2016 - 4Grinz

Ylang Ylang Beach Resort Joins Home Country of Costa Rica in Participating in International Day of Yoga Popular Costa Rica beach resort offers classes at discount to encourage international newcomers to experience yoga. - June 20, 2016 - Ylang Ylang Beach Resort

Breakout Gaming Launches First Free Play Poker Platform at BreakoutPoker.net Breakout Gaming is very pleased to announce the launch of their new poker platform, available for free play only at https://breakoutpoker.net. - June 08, 2016 - Breakout Gaming

Costa Rica's #1 Real Estate Company RE/MAX Ocean Village Has Released New Listings Costa Rica's #1 real estate company RE/MAX Ocean Village has released new listings for residential lots, commercial lots and condos with ocean, mountain and forest views at affordable rates. - May 06, 2016 - RE/MAX Ocean Village

Latin America Medical Cannabis Conference in Costa Rica on July 27-29th The purpose of this conference is to provide education on the subject of the fast-growing Medical Cannabis Industry, and provide first-hand stories from people who have been helping patients using Medical Cannabis. In Latin American, Colombia and Uruguay have already passed Medical Cannabis legislation and Costa Rica; Chile, Peru, Mexico and Argentina have bills in the works. - April 28, 2016 - Costa Rican Medical Care

Distributed Generation Solar Energy Returns to Costa Rica Solar energy in Costa Rica has been stalled for more than a year. This week the pricing for applications and net metering has been announced by Coopeguanacaste, one of the companies that supplies electricity in Costa Rica. Solar power will move forward with a larger share of the renewable energy portfolio of Costa Rica. With abundant sunshine, it will be a great compliment to wind power, hydro, and geothermal power. - April 07, 2016 - Solar Costa Rica

Solar Costa Rica is Ready for New Solar Program in Costa Rica Aresep has announced net metering prices alowing solar projects to move forward after over a year with net metering projects halted. The new prices will provide income for the power companies while still making solar energy a viable investment. - March 21, 2016 - Solar Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Real Estate Growth Supported by New Strategic Partnership As Costa Rica’s vacation home and investment real estate market heats up, Palms International Costa Rica and LX Costa Rica have aligned to expand their current property offerings and luxury real estate services. - February 25, 2016 - Palms International Real Estate

US Racing Joins Web Partners' Prestigious Brands Players from the United States, as well as citizens of many countries around the world, are welcome to join US Racing and Web Partners' sister brands with ease. Among the many added values US Racing offers customers receive 48-hour payouts, 24-7 Customer Service, Greyhound and Harness Racing and an attractive 8% Rebate Program. - December 30, 2015 - webpartners.co

PACTO Visit KICKBACK Chelsea December 2015 Stamford Bridge London Hosts KICKBACK Chelsea – the UK’s Leading Exhibition of Retro and Contemporary Motorcycles. - November 21, 2015 - PACTO

Just an Essay Away from Winning Outback Jack's Beach Bar N Grill in a Tropical Paradise In Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica, Penny and Jack Williams, the owners of Outback Jack's Beach Bar N Grill, are finally retiring to write their books. Rather than selling their internationally known restaurant, they thought it would be a lot more fun to run an essay contest for someone to win the restaurant. Everyone has dreams! This could become reality. - October 24, 2015 - Outback Jack's Beach Bar N Grill

Promoting Costa Rica at the World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress Costa Rica is an increasingly popular healthcare destination for those seeking prompt, professional and price-favorable procedures. In fact, Costa Rica was the 3rd most popular location for U.S. medical tourists in 2014. - September 24, 2015 - MediTourDirect Costa Rica

Jaco Fishing Charters Launches a New Website to Promote Sport Fishing Charters Jaco Fishing Charters is excited to announce the launch of their new sport fishing charter website. The site focuses on booking fishing charters off the coast of Jaco, Costa Rica aboard The Mad Marlin and The Encantador sport fishing boats. - August 13, 2015 - Jaco Fishing Charters

BarronsFX Offshore Investor Conference Call BarronsFX plans to host a Offshore Investor conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Michael P. Sullivan, Senior Director of Agricultural Trading and Oliver Morgan, Managing Partner. A presentation will be available on the firm’s web site, http://www.barronsfx.com Members... - August 11, 2015 - Barrons FX

SCG Join Forces with ProCons to Improve Businesses in the MENA Region Expanding SAP Business One’s capacity with industry specific functionality. - June 12, 2015 - Software & Consulting Group

BarronsFX Announces the Retirement of Senior Analyst Goodloe Early Mr. Early was responsible for global research and international intergration in the energy sector. - May 23, 2015 - Barrons FX

Barrons FX: A New Alternative for the Average Investor Far too often commodity and currency “risk” capital markets are written off by investors, pundits, and casual market observers as too aggressive or too risky a strategy for the average investor. Building off the momentum of many past conferences in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and Melbourne,... - May 22, 2015 - Barrons FX

Ride Costa Rica with "Unlimited" Options Dirt Bike riders rejoice. The ultimate off-road dirt bike riding adventure with Costa Rica Unlimited has added two additional tours. The new tours cater to the opposites on the riding spectrum; casual off-road riders and wide-open adrenaline junkies. Explore Costa Rica from the seat of Yamaha WR off-road dirt bikes and return a better rider with a deeper knowledge of Costa Rica. - March 06, 2015 - Costa Rica Unlimited

Majestic Yoga Retreat in Costa Rica, Panacea, Now a Yoga Alliance RYS Panacea de La Montaña, a widely sought-after yoga retreat in Costa Rica, is proud to announce that it is now a Registered Yoga School (RYS) with Yoga Alliance, an international standards-setting body for yoga teacher training programs and the largest non-profit institution representing the yoga community. - February 22, 2015 - Panacea de la Montana

Blue River Resort & Hot Springs Receives the Fodor’s Choice 2015 Distinction from Fodor’s Travel Every year, editors from Fodor’s Travel, one of the leading names in accurate travel information, recognize the top 15% of their listed properties and activities for the Fodor’s Choice award. - February 17, 2015 - Blue River Resort

Blue River Resort & Hot Springs in Costa Rica Now Inviting Adventurers to Experience Beauty & Luxury Combined Costa Rica’s many volcanoes create the opportunity to enjoy hot springs. - November 05, 2014 - Blue River Resort

Gekkotel Crowdfunding Campaign Goes Live Gekkotel appeals to the public to raise the down payment to acquire their first hotel hopefully in advance of Costa Rica's 2014 high season. Those who pledge at http://gekkotel.com/quest will instantly become part of an eco-community of like-minded individuals who want to help preserve and promote the... - September 12, 2014 - Gecko Tail Holdings Inc. SA