Iowa: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island News
True Solar Announces Expansion Into Illinois Following Strong Customer Referral Growth
True Solar is expanding into Illinois following strong referral growth from Iowa customers. The company will now offer full residential and commercial solar services in Illinois, emphasizing transparent consultations, high quality installation standards, and long term support. - November 20, 2025 - True Solar
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Retired CNA Michael Paul Heart's Newly Released “Could You Push Me in the Toilet?” Is a Humorous and Heartfelt Look Into the Realities of Front-Line Caregiving
“Could You Push Me in the Toilet?: Stories from Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Personal Home Care” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Paul Heart, CNA (Retired) is a candid and often comical collection of over 325 real-life caregiving anecdotes that highlight the challenges, compassion, and humanity found in hands-on health care. - July 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gary Lee Martinson’s New Book, "The Entity's Secret," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows One Man’s Search for the Truth Behind the Strange Entity His Daughter Talks to
Fulton Books author Gary Lee Martinson, a loving father and grandfather who lives with his wife, Janet, in Laporte City, Iowa, where he works on her farm, has completed his most recent book, “The Entity's Secret”: a haunting novel that follows Robert, a devoted family man who grows... - January 29, 2025 - Fulton Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Lori Crabb’s New Book, "Snacking the Betsy Way," is a Delightful and Engaging Story of a Little Maltese Dog Who Has Her Own Special Way of Eating Her Food
Fulton Books author Lori Crabb, who has spent the last thirty-four years working with funeral homes to help them build a strong preneed division, has completed her most recent book, “Snacking the Betsy Way”: charming tale that follows Betsy, a little Maltese who has a unique approach to... - January 07, 2025 - Fulton Books
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Tony Eason’s Newly Released "God Speaks Through Quotes" is an Inspiring Treasury of Divine Wisdom
“God Speaks Through Quotes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tony Eason offers readers a collection of profound and uplifting quotes that reflect the timeless wisdom and guidance found in Scripture. Drawing from personal inspiration and the works of renowned Christian authors, Eason's book serves as a source of encouragement and spiritual insight for readers seeking to deepen their faith and draw closer to God. - April 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Bette Slater Seres’s New Book, "John J. Hammerlink Finds His Imagination," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Young Boy Who Discovers the Joy of Imagining
Recent release “John J. Hammerlink Finds His Imagination” from Covenant Books author Bette Slater Seres is an engaging children’s story that follows a young boy who learns how to use his imagination. - January 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
"Resurrecting Forest Grove" Premieres on Giant Screen
"Resurrecting Forest Grove" celebrates the rebirth of a 150-year-old historic schoolhouse that was doomed to collapse. The documentary premieres on the Putnam Museum Giant Screen September 23. - September 19, 2023 - Fourth Wall Films
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
MOXIE Solar Now SunPower Authorized Dealer
MOXIE today announced it will join forces with SunPower to sell all-in-one SunPower® solar panel and energy storage systems. The deal, signed by MOXIE CEO Jason Hall, leverages SunPower’s decades of technology development in renewable energy with MOXIE’s commitment to customer... - March 26, 2021 - MOXIE
The Kensington Earns 2017 Silver National Quality Award
The Kensington Senior Living Community in Fort Madison, Iowa received the states first Silver Quality Award, as awarded by AHCA/NCAL. This prestigious award is the second step in their quality journey. They received the Bronze award in 2011. - July 20, 2017 - The Kensington
KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales
KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor... - June 01, 2017 - KGM
Moline, Illinois Photographer Earns Master of Photography and Photographic Craftsman Degrees
Lisa Francescon of Francescon Portraiture recognized for superior image making and photographic service with two degrees from Professional Photographers of America. - January 16, 2017 - Lisa Ann Francescon
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donald W. Austin as a Lifetime VIP Member
Donald W. Austin, of Davenport, Iowa, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Compliance Management-Postal Service. - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Underdog Sports Features Rising MMA Athlete Sinjen Ruby
MMA pro Sinjen Ruby works with area youth program. - June 13, 2016 - Underdog Sports
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donald W. Austin as a Lifetime VIP Member
Donald W. Austin, of Davenport, Iowa, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Compliance Management-Postal Service. - April 06, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
I-Renew Publicly Opposes Bakken Pipeline
I-Renew Vice President to speak out against Bakken pipeline at public hearing. - November 12, 2015 - Iowa Renewable Energy Association
Route 6 Film by Emmy-Nominated Fourth Wall Films Showcased in Towns Along Iowa's Historic Route
What do Bonnie & Clyde, Jesse James, Nancy Drew and Jack Kerouac have in common? U.S. Route 6 in Iowa takes two-lane motorists from Davenport on the Mississippi to Council Bluffs on the Missouri. - September 21, 2015 - Fourth Wall Films
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donald W. Austin
Donald W. Austin, of Davenport, Iowa, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Compliance Management-Postal Service. - July 15, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
LifeStyles Furniture Offering Stressless Seating Donation Drive for Homeless Shelter
Retailer LifeStyles Furniture is raising charitable donations for the Humility of Mary Shelter of the Quad Cities. Consumers donating $50 to this charity through the store will receive $200 off their purchase of Stressless seating and $400 off select recliners through January 19th, 2015. The store is making an effort to help raise donations for the shelter this holiday season in order to better provide for area homeless in the community. - November 21, 2014 - LifeStyles Furniture
Innovative Flood Barrier Demonstration in Davenport, IA
The City of Davenport and the International Erosion Control Association are hosting an outdoor demonstration of a newer flood protection barrier called Big Bags USA. - April 30, 2014 - DRIPS, LLC
Educational Seminar for Manufacturers
An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies
Bandits Adding Mobile Zip Line by Extreme Engineering for 2013
Extreme Engineering will be providing the River Bandits with a mobile zip line, one of the first minor league teams to get a Fly Wire™ portable zip line. - May 06, 2013 - Extreme Engineering
LifeStyles Furniture Raising Red Cross Donations for Those Affected by Hurricane Sandy Through Ekornes Stressless Charity Promotion
Donate $50 to the American Red Cross in support of those affected by Hurricane Sandy through LifeStyles Furniture and receive $200 Off Stressless seating or $400 Off select Eagle or Wing Stressless recliners. - November 24, 2012 - LifeStyles Furniture
i wireless Announces Tower Sale to TowerCo for $45.5 Million in Cash
i wireless Builds Cash Reserve to Invest in Wireless Network Expansion - October 19, 2012 - i wireless
Forest Grove School Benefit Screening Event Features Emmy® Nominated “Country School: One Room – One Nation” and Filmmakers
An historic 1873 schoolhouse featured in a documentary film by Fourth Wall Films gets a second chance as preservation efforts race against the clock to save the iconic structure. A special benefit screening event will help raise funds to stablize Forest Grove #5 in Bettendorf, Iowa. - September 26, 2012 - Fourth Wall Films
Guy K. Gerard Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Guy K. Gerard of Moline, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food services. About Guy K. Gerard Mr. Gerard has over 20 years experience in the food service field. He is the Food... - September 21, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lattice Communications Triples Revenues and Doubles Work Force in 2011
Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications
LifeStyles Furniture Offering Factory Closeout Limited Edition Stressless Recliners
Retailer LifeStyles Furniture has partnered with manufacturer Ekornes® to offer 2011 limited edition Stressless® recliners at factory closeout pricing. Select styles and colors will be available while supplies last. - April 02, 2011 - LifeStyles Furniture
Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Launches New Domain
Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the launch of a new web site, http://www.desmoineshandyman.com. With over 25 years of handyman experience, Handy Guy offers the expertise of a plumber, electrician, roofer and more. - November 01, 2009 - Handy Guy, LLC
Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death"
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com