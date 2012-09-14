PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Kensington Earns 2017 Silver National Quality Award The Kensington Senior Living Community in Fort Madison, Iowa received the states first Silver Quality Award, as awarded by AHCA/NCAL. This prestigious award is the second step in their quality journey. They received the Bronze award in 2011. - July 20, 2017 - The Kensington

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

Moline, Illinois Photographer Earns Master of Photography and Photographic Craftsman Degrees Lisa Francescon of Francescon Portraiture recognized for superior image making and photographic service with two degrees from Professional Photographers of America. - January 16, 2017 - Lisa Ann Francescon

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donald W. Austin as a Lifetime VIP Member Donald W. Austin, of Davenport, Iowa, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Compliance Management-Postal Service. - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Underdog Sports Features Rising MMA Athlete Sinjen Ruby MMA pro Sinjen Ruby works with area youth program. - June 13, 2016 - Underdog Sports

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donald W. Austin as a Lifetime VIP Member Donald W. Austin, of Davenport, Iowa, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Compliance Management-Postal Service. - April 06, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

I-Renew Publicly Opposes Bakken Pipeline I-Renew Vice President to speak out against Bakken pipeline at public hearing. - November 12, 2015 - Iowa Renewable Energy Association

Route 6 Film by Emmy-Nominated Fourth Wall Films Showcased in Towns Along Iowa's Historic Route What do Bonnie & Clyde, Jesse James, Nancy Drew and Jack Kerouac have in common? U.S. Route 6 in Iowa takes two-lane motorists from Davenport on the Mississippi to Council Bluffs on the Missouri. - September 21, 2015 - Fourth Wall Films

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Donald W. Austin Donald W. Austin, of Davenport, Iowa, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Compliance Management-Postal Service. - July 15, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

LifeStyles Furniture Offering Stressless Seating Donation Drive for Homeless Shelter Retailer LifeStyles Furniture is raising charitable donations for the Humility of Mary Shelter of the Quad Cities. Consumers donating $50 to this charity through the store will receive $200 off their purchase of Stressless seating and $400 off select recliners through January 19th, 2015. The store is making an effort to help raise donations for the shelter this holiday season in order to better provide for area homeless in the community. - November 21, 2014 - LifeStyles Furniture

Innovative Flood Barrier Demonstration in Davenport, IA The City of Davenport and the International Erosion Control Association are hosting an outdoor demonstration of a newer flood protection barrier called Big Bags USA. - April 30, 2014 - DRIPS, LLC

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Bandits Adding Mobile Zip Line by Extreme Engineering for 2013 Extreme Engineering will be providing the River Bandits with a mobile zip line, one of the first minor league teams to get a Fly Wire™ portable zip line. - May 06, 2013 - Extreme Engineering

LifeStyles Furniture Raising Red Cross Donations for Those Affected by Hurricane Sandy Through Ekornes Stressless Charity Promotion Donate $50 to the American Red Cross in support of those affected by Hurricane Sandy through LifeStyles Furniture and receive $200 Off Stressless seating or $400 Off select Eagle or Wing Stressless recliners. - November 24, 2012 - LifeStyles Furniture

i wireless Announces Tower Sale to TowerCo for $45.5 Million in Cash i wireless Builds Cash Reserve to Invest in Wireless Network Expansion - October 19, 2012 - i wireless

Forest Grove School Benefit Screening Event Features Emmy® Nominated “Country School: One Room – One Nation” and Filmmakers An historic 1873 schoolhouse featured in a documentary film by Fourth Wall Films gets a second chance as preservation efforts race against the clock to save the iconic structure. A special benefit screening event will help raise funds to stablize Forest Grove #5 in Bettendorf, Iowa. - September 26, 2012 - Fourth Wall Films

Guy K. Gerard Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Guy K. Gerard of Moline, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food services. About Guy K. Gerard Mr. Gerard has over 20 years experience in the food service field. He is the Food Service... - September 21, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

Lattice Communications Triples Revenues and Doubles Work Force in 2011 Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications

LifeStyles Furniture Offering Factory Closeout Limited Edition Stressless Recliners Retailer LifeStyles Furniture has partnered with manufacturer Ekornes® to offer 2011 limited edition Stressless® recliners at factory closeout pricing. Select styles and colors will be available while supplies last. - April 02, 2011 - LifeStyles Furniture

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Launches New Domain Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the launch of a new web site, http://www.desmoineshandyman.com. With over 25 years of handyman experience, Handy Guy offers the expertise of a plumber, electrician, roofer and more. - November 01, 2009 - Handy Guy, LLC

