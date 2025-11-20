Retailer LifeStyles Furniture is raising charitable donations for the Humility of Mary Shelter of the Quad Cities. Consumers donating $50 to this charity through the store will receive $200 off their purchase of Stressless seating and $400 off select recliners through January 19th, 2015. The store is making an effort to help raise donations for the shelter this holiday season in order to better provide for area homeless in the community. - November 21, 2014 - LifeStyles Furniture