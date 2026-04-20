Iowa: Sioux City News
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service. - January 10, 2025 - Building Products Inc.
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Cristina Nolan’s New Book, "Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape," Follows a Support Cat Who Leaves Her Human to Head Off on a Grand Adventure to See the World
Recent release “Support Cat Adventures: The Great Escape” from Page Publishing author Cristina Nolan is a riveting story that follows Gracie, a support animal, who decides one day that she wants to see the world. But after escaping from her human, Brenden, she soon regrets her decision and does all she can to return home and continue to help Brenden with his medical needs. - November 29, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
DP Techlink and Hendrix Genetics Announce New Logistics and Support Partnership
DP Techlink, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hendrix Genetics, a global leader in animal genetics. Under the agreement, Hendrix Genetics will be using DP Techlink’s Agistics platform to help with fleet tracking and... - April 26, 2023 - DP Techlink
Author Penny Blue North’s New Book, "The Message is Love," is an Empowering Self-Help Book That Focuses on New Thought and Overcoming the Adversities in One’s Life
Recent release “The Message is Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Penny Blue North, offers hope and guidance to readers experiencing challenging times, sharing her personal struggles and how she overcame them. - March 01, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Fledgling Company Get a JAHB, LLC, Publishes Metaphysical Novella with Real-Life Implications
Sex with Jesus is a novella by Mike Spiritfair Marty that includes 288 substantive sex (thought) survey questions. Kierkegaard remarked that the essence of Christianity is to have as many children as possible to populate the kingdom. This is sex For Jesus, which is not the same thing as sex With Jesus, the theme of this novella. - February 15, 2023 - Get a JAHB, LLC
MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite
MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MazeArt Fondation
Phyllis E. Groth Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Phyllis E. Groth of Ida Grove, Iowa has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
PC Matic Named Best New Product of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2016
PC Pitstop’s PC Matic security software has earned a SMB Category Bronze Award for Best New Product of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2016. - December 01, 2016 - PC Pitstop
I-Renew Publicly Opposes Bakken Pipeline
I-Renew Vice President to speak out against Bakken pipeline at public hearing. - November 12, 2015 - Iowa Renewable Energy Association
Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants, of Sioux Falls, SD Were Recently Awarded with the Couples’ Choice Award, 2015
One of the most prestigious awards in the business of wedding officiants, the Couples’ Choice Award renders any wedding officiant service provider as a part of the highly reputed topmost 5 percent among Officiant businesses in the country. Recently this great recognition was awarded to the Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants company for the year 2015. This great honor stands testament to the consistent reception of outstanding reviews from their satisfied clients on Wedding Wire. - January 17, 2015 - Sioux Falls Wedding Officiants
Educational Seminar for Manufacturers
An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies
DMG Productions to Feature Ringsted Welding and Stalk Smasher on Upcoming Episode of American Farmer
Revolutionary Advancements in Agricultural Tire Protection - May 22, 2012 - DMG Productions, LLC
MBW Products to be Featured on Upcoming Episode of American Farmer
This particular segment will focus on the practice of implement steering, and how it is changing the world of precision agriculture. Viewers will be taken behind the scenes and learn about the many high-tech features of the ProTrakker Hydraulic Hitch. - March 05, 2012 - DMG Productions, LLC
Agile Manufacturing to be Featured on Upcoming Episode of American Farmer
Maximizing Time and Minimizing Maintenance in Agriculture - March 05, 2012 - DMG Productions, LLC
Former Inmate Turns Entrepreneur. Jason Breedlove Founded Breedlove Publishing LLC and Just Released His Third Book, a Collection of Fictional Short Stories.
New Android Market calendar app and book of short stories. - December 29, 2011 - Breedlove Publishing LLC
Thurston Manufacturing Co. Celebrates 40 Years
Thurston Manufacturing Company announced today that 2011 is its 40th Anniversary. Incorporated by Wayne A. Jensen of rural Thurston, NE in April of 1971, the company began with six local stockholders and first saw noteworthy growth when it launched the BLU-JET fertilizer application and tillage... - May 23, 2011 - Thurston Manufacturing Company
AT&S Opens Facility in Omaha
American Trailer & Storage, Inc. (AT&S) began providing storage and transportation solutions in 1994. AT&S looks forward to expanding its presence in the Omaha market. - May 17, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.
“Country School: One Room – One Nation” Film Exploring the Myth and Legacy of Midwestern Rural Schools Set to Premiere
From the producers of the award-winning documentaries “Lost Nation: The Ioway” and “Villisca: Living with a Mystery” - November 10, 2010 - Fourth Wall Films
Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death"
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
Easy Decision in a Tough Economy
CruiseCompete's revolutionary website allows budget-conscious consumers to find their ideal cruise itinerary at a time of their choosing, while ensuring they will get the best deal available anywhere. - November 20, 2008 - Compete Ventures Company
YourHostingStore.com Adds Green Hosting Category
Green hosting category makes it easy for the environmentally conscious to find a green hosting provider. - July 22, 2008 - Your Hosting Store
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News
PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com
New Religious News Social Community and Podcast
CrossFeed News offers an alternative for those interested in religious news. - July 17, 2006 - CrossFeed Religious News
New Book for Children with Cystic Fibrosis Comes on the Heels of Many States Addition of this Genetic Test on their Newborn Screenings
The book, "Little Braves Ones" was recently published as a means to help the 30,000 plus children and young adults who battle CF find a common bond with others with whom they often cannot be physically close to. - June 07, 2006 - C Lux