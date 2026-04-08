Recent release “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” from Page Publishing author D.L. Kreager is a captivating story that follows a kangaroo named Rylan and his friend Rin as they set off to go to their first ever carnival. Along the way, the two friends discover an animal in need, and must choose to help her or continue on their way. - June 19, 2025 - Page Publishing