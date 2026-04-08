Arkansas: Jonesboro News
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
RepairUSA is Now Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal brings expanded HVAC capabilities and world-class service to the Jonesboro community and marks its first location in Northeast Arkansas. - April 03, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
John C. Seward’s Newly Released "The Recovery of Breath" is a Stirring Call for Spiritual Renewal and Divine Restoration in the Body of Christ
“The Recovery of Breath” from Christian Faith Publishing author John C. Seward is a compelling exploration of spiritual revival, drawing from Scripture and personal experience to emphasize the vital need for God’s breath to restore the church and the individual believer. - August 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dave O’Brien’s New Book, "Comet Meets the Twins," is a Heartfelt Story of a Group of Pets Who Must Prepare for the Arrival of Their Owners’ First Grandchildren
Fulton Books author Dave O’Brien, an avid animal lover, father, and expecting grandfather who resides in Arkansas with his wife and animals, has completed his most recent book, “Comet Meets The Twins”: a charming tale inspired by true events that follows a husky named Comet who... - June 20, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author D.L. Kreager’s New Book, “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival,” Follows Two Friends Who Must Decide to be Selfish or do the Right Thing
Recent release “Rylan, the Happy Kangaroo: Rylan and Rin go to the Carnival” from Page Publishing author D.L. Kreager is a captivating story that follows a kangaroo named Rylan and his friend Rin as they set off to go to their first ever carnival. Along the way, the two friends discover an animal in need, and must choose to help her or continue on their way. - June 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Author James Gardner’s New Book, "Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland," is a Thrilling Tale That Continues the High Seas Adventures of Captain Mobley and His Crew
Recent release “Odyssey Down Under: Bonnie Scotland” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner is a captivating novel that centers around Captain Mobley as and his crew hope aboard the Sheila II for yet another riveting adventure. This time, the captain heads off to Scotland, where he continues his search for his family roots. - March 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Berl Harrell’s Newly Released “IN THE IMAGE OF GOD (OR NOT): The Legal Rights of God, Man, and Satan And the Logic Behind Them” is a Thought-Provoking Analysis
“IN THE IMAGE OF GOD (OR NOT): The Legal Rights of God, Man, and Satan And the Logic Behind Them” from Christian Faith Publishing author Berl Harrell is a compelling exploration of the spiritual and legal dynamics between God, Man, and Satan, offering deep insights into theological questions and the logic underpinning them. - August 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Hugg & Hall Equipment Named Among Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Dealership named to Top 50 Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business Magazine Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, a leading industrial and construction equipment provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas... - June 26, 2023 - Hugg & Hall Equipment
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Congratulations to Hixwood Customers Anthony and Eugene Weaver on Winning Ventco’s by Lakeside Free Pallet of Product Giveaway
Winner, winner! Congratulations to Hixwood customers Anthony and Eugene Weaver on winning Ventco’s by Lakeside free pallet of product giveaway. Attendees at the NFBA Expo in Louisville were able to register for the giveaway during the Expo. Anthony and Eugene visited Ventco’s by... - April 18, 2023 - Lakeside Group Company
Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary,... - January 23, 2023 - Chromcraft Furniture
Family of Deceased Minor Taylor Goodridge Files Suit Against Diamond Ranch Academy
On Friday, December 30, 2022, represented by Dewsnup, King & Olsen, Dean Goodridge of Arlington, Washington, the father of 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge, brought suit on behalf of all the heirs of Taylor, in Utah Federal District Court. The suit was brought against Diamond Ranch Academy, located... - January 03, 2023 - Dewsnup, King & Olsen
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Southwest Tennessee Community College Ready to Take Flight with the Region’s First-Ever Two-Year Aviation Program
Tennessee Board of Regents approved the launch of Southwest’s aviation operations technology program that is poised to increase diversity in a field historically underrepresented by people of color. - December 15, 2021 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Three Exceptional Math Courses for Pre-K to 1st Grade from Super Star by Help Me 2 Learn Company
The Help Me 2 Learn Company announces the completion of a new series of math mini courses for Pre-K to 1st grade. - November 02, 2021 - Help Me 2 Learn Company
Dr. Philip Sobash Offers Scholarship for Future Medical Students, an Assistance to Life Savers
Philip Sobash, M.D. Announced a Scholarship for Upcoming Medical Doctors in the United States - July 21, 2021 - Dr. Philip Sobash
Superior Van & Mobility Celebrates Brand New Jonesboro, AR Location with Ribbon Cutting
Superior Van & Mobility, a Kentucky based family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their 2421 Sunny Meadow Dr., Jonesboro, AR 72401 location last Thursday, June 10. It was held in conjunction with The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce to help celebrate this momentous occasion. - June 14, 2021 - Superior Van and Mobility
Superior Van & Mobility on the Move to Provide Affordable Accessible Vehicles in Eastern Arkansas
Superior Van & Mobility relocates Jonesboro, Arkansas location to larger, modern facility as part of ongoing expansion to increase access to affordable wheelchair accessible vehicles. - July 09, 2020 - Superior Van and Mobility
Superior Van & Mobility Expands Acquiring Presidential Conversions' Three Arkansas Locations Becoming the Largest Family-Owned Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle Dealer
Superior Van & Mobility Expands to Offer Arkansas Wheelchair-Users Expanded Access to Affordable Accessible Vehicles; Superior Van & Mobility acquires Presidential Conversions to become the largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle provider in the U.S. - February 14, 2020 - Superior Van and Mobility
Preferred Jewelers International™ Selects Lee Ann’s Fine Jewelry CD as Newest Member of Its Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Arkansas-based, multi-store Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 04, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
ESPN’s Mike Golic Secures Patent for Innovative Tailgating Cooler
Cantor Colburn LLP, one the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in the country, announced today that U.S. design patent number 731,858 was issued to Mike Golic, host of ESPN’s popular Mike & Mike morning show and former NFL defensive lineman, and his son Jake Golic. The... - June 16, 2015 - Cantor Colburn LLP
Local Real Estate Agent, Eric Burch, Joins Agents Across the Country in the First Ever "Great Home Giveaway"
Eric Burch of Burch & Co. Real Estate has joined many real estate agents across the country who have invested in “The Great Home Giveaway” that will allow area citizens to enter for a chance to win one of sixteen $10,000 down payments, and one $100,000 grand prize to be used towards the purchase of their new home. - June 19, 2014 - Burch & Co. Real Estate
First Monthly iPhone Texting Champ Announced
Ruby Investment Properties (RIP) announces first winner of the Texting Champ iPhone App monthly texting championship. - May 03, 2012 - Ruby Investment Properties (RIP)
Back Yard Burgers Launches Website, Social Media Campaign and Free Burgers
The specialty char-grilled burger chain, Back Yard Burgers, is partnering with award-winning Paramore|Redd Online Marketing and launching a new website and social media campaign yielding participants a free burger. Bob Page, chief operating officer for Back Yard Burgers, said the cooked-to-order,... - January 22, 2010 - Back Yard Burgers
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar
The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing