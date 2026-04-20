North Dakota: Bismarck News
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Ron Kouba’s Newly Released "Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Spiritual Insight and Poetic Reflection
“Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Kouba is a moving collection of poetry and reflections inspired by life’s experiences and guided by faith in God’s grace. - June 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Amber Hall's New Audiobook, "Last of the Crystal Dragon," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Work to Restore the Dragon Lands of Her World
Recent audiobook release “Last of the Crystal Dragon” from Audiobook Network author Amber Hall is a gripping tale set in a world in which dragons are thought to have been completely eradicated. But when a young woman discovers the last crystal dragon, they must work together to restore the dragon lands and stop the self-appointed king to restore peace to both their worlds. - June 09, 2025 - Audiobook Network
John Cook’s Newly Released "Little Louis and His Magical Pets" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Adventure That Brings Magic and Farm Life Together in a Delightful Way
“Little Louis and His Magical Pets” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Cook is an enchanting children’s story that follows a young boy, Louis, and his extraordinary farm animals with magical gifts and talents. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tanya Lee Launches AI-Powered Wellness Platform for Brain Injury Support
Certified Brain Injury Specialist Tanya Lee, who holds a BA in Psychology, introduces Tanya Lee GPT, an AI-driven wellness assistant designed to provide customized support for brain injury recovery and overall well-being. - March 18, 2025 - Tanya Lee LLC
Terry R. Kern’s Newly Released "YHWH: It’s All About His Name" is a Thoughtful and Discerning Study
“YHWH: It’s All About His Name” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry R. Kern is an enlightening exploration of the significance of God’s personal name, YHWH, and its profound implications for believers. - October 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Greg Vannatta’s New Book, "Developing A Disciple: Book 1," is a Poignant Guide for Building Future Church Leaders with Practical Exercises and Spiritual Insights
Recent release “Developing A Disciple: Book 1” from Covenant Books author Greg Vannatta is a vital resource for men, young adults, and church youth designed to aid in mentoring and leadership development through combining Scripture study, prayer, and practical exercises to foster discipline and accountability. - October 01, 2024 - Covenant Books
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Francis Miller’s New Book, "Emily and Clyde," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around the Investigation Into a Sixteen-Year-Old Murder Case
Recent release “Emily and Clyde” from Page Publishing author Francis Miller follows the fascinating mystery surrounding the disappearance of an expecting mother who winds up dead months later without any evidence or DNA. Sixteen years later, a special agent and a detective team up in order to reopen the case and finally deliver justice. - March 29, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Dr. Divine Tarla’s New Book, “Poverty and Food Insecurity in Africa: The Voice of the Voiceless,” Explores How Africa Must Look Inward to Heal & Uplift Its People
Recent release “Poverty and Food Insecurity in Africa: The Voice of the Voiceless” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Divine Tarla is an eye-opening look at how Africa’s economic troubles of the late 1980s lead to widespread financial and food insecurities, and how they must be remedied through the work of the African people, independent from the African government of international aid. - March 26, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Daniel McCoy’s New Book, “A Nice Ladybug,” Tells the Charming Story of a Ladybug Who Inspires Others to Help Care for Their Community as a Team
Recent release “A Nice Ladybug” from Page Publishing author Daniel McCoy is an adorable story that follows Lila, a ladybug whose job it is to look after all the flowers in the meadow. Inspired by her dedication, Carlos the butterfly pitches in, and soon the entire bug community gets involved to help care for their meadow together. - March 11, 2024 - Page Publishing
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
North Dakota's Indoor Football League Team Announces Name Change and Future
North Dakota's sole professional indoor football team, formerly known as the Bismarck Bucks, has rebranded as the Dakota Bucks. This name change reflects their commitment to encompassing fans from across the entire state and fostering unity among football enthusiasts. The Dakota Bucks continue their involvement in the IFL and will host a game in Fargo in 2024. - January 29, 2024 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Unmasks the Heartland’s Darkest Secrets in New Show; "Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories" Debuts January 21
"Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories" is a gripping true crime television show based on the popular podcast, "Midwest Murder." Hosted by Dawn and Jonah, it explores chilling real-life crime cases from the seemingly peaceful Midwest, captivating viewers with their unique storytelling and commitment to uncovering the region's hidden mysteries. - January 19, 2024 - BEK.TV
Doug Strutz’s Newly Released "The Cleft of the Rock" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry That Offers Encouragement and a Sense of Comfort
“The Cleft of the Rock” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Strutz is a touching anthology inspired by the author’s observations of the modern world’s challenges and the constancy of God. - December 18, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Introducing BEK Buzz: a One-Stop Destination for BEK TV Content and More
BEK TV's BEK Buzz is a digital hub with diverse content, exclusive insights, and sports coverage. - December 15, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Welcomes "The Ramsey Show" to Weekday Lineup Becomes Only TV Network to Pick Up Daily Program
BEK TV proudly announces the addition of "The Ramsey Show" featuring financial guru Dave Ramsey to its weekday lineup. Premiering on December 4, 2023, at 7:00 am, this groundbreaking program will air daily on BEK TV, making it the first television network to do so. Ramsey's invaluable financial advice has helped millions and will now benefit North Dakota viewers. Don't miss this opportunity to gain control of your finances and life. - December 01, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK Attends Conference to Explore Future Surveillance & Advances in Solutions for Customers
Two BEK employees recently attended the Axis Connect and Converge Conference (ACCC) in Kansas City, MO. Axis Communications is BEK’s supplier of surveillance and security cameras. Eric Sauter, BEK Business Development and Sales Manager, and Corey Silvernagel, BEK System Support Engineer, say... - November 17, 2023 - BEK.TV
Bismarck Bucks to Host IFL Game in Fargo as Team Gears Up for Return in 2025
Bismarck Bucks and Scheels Arena will host the "Fargo-IFL Gridiron Classic" in Spring 2024, as the Bucks, on hiatus in 2024, are preparing for a return in 2025 with talks about new ownership and venue partnerships. - November 08, 2023 - BEK.TV
Region 3 ND High School Volleyball Tournament to be Broadcast on BEK TV
BEK TV is set to cover the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournament, including opening rounds, semifinals, and the 3rd place and championship games. They are known for local content, extensive sports coverage, and unscripted news programming. Watch via cable, satellite, or online at bek.tv. - November 04, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK Named "Best of Best" Internet Provider
BEK Communications Cooperative announces its victory in the "Best of the Best in Barnes County" contest, hosted by the Valley City Times Record. They've been recognized as the "Best Internet/Cable Company" for their commitment to enhancing connectivity and community engagement in the digital age. - October 27, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK Recognized by State Council for Excellence, Innovation & Community Focus
BEK Communications Cooperative, a leading television and digital technology company, was honored with the "2023 Premier Technology Business Award" by the Technology Council of North Dakota. Additionally, BEK's President of Cybernet Security, John Nagel, received the Chairman's Award for Excellence. - October 25, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Announce U.S. Tour to Help Farmers Regain Control
Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, the hosts of BEK TV's widely acclaimed "Across the Pond" talk show, are excited to reveal their upcoming tour across the United States. Named the "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour," this journey aims to foster connections with Americans and facilitate open and honest conversations about the issues that matter most to them. - October 20, 2023 - BEK.TV
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Program Balances Faith and Freedom
"The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick" delves into topical issues intersecting beliefs, freedoms, and current happenings through a conservative, faith-centered lens. With his pastoral and authorial background, host Southwick steers discussions towards truth, covering politics, pop culture, and everyday narratives, enriching dialogues with diverse guest insights. - October 06, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Presents "Man in America" - an Unfiltered Take on America's Pressing Challenges
BEK TV presents its newest show, "Man in America," hosted by Seth Holehouse. This program delves deep into America's current challenges, emphasizing the potential communist threats the nation faces. This show aims to educate, inspire, and unite viewers around American values, transcending political divides. - September 21, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Launches Free Live and on Demand Streaming App
BEK TV, a leading name in live sports and news broadcasting, is announcing the launch of its innovative streaming app, BEK TV+. Designed to cater to viewer’s needs, the app allows users to view BEK TV sports and news broadcasts, both live and on demand, at no cost. Recognized for its... - September 02, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Kicks Off High School Football Season
BEK TV, the leading broadcaster of high school athletics in North Dakota since 2006, is excited to begin coverage of the high school football season. - August 25, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Announces Live Coverage of Green Bay Packers Pre-Season Games
BEK TV will provide live coverage of all three Green Bay Packers pre-season football games through the Packers TV Network for the third consecutive year, catering to the vast Packer fan base in North Dakota. As Green Bay ushers in a new quarterback era, the 2023-2024 pre-season games are anticipated to be pivotal for the team. Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV, expressed excitement in bringing the Packers directly to fans' living rooms. - August 17, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV’s Dakota Cowboy Picked Up by Global Rodeo Group
Dakota Cowboy, the hit show from BEK TV, is expanding its audience reach by streaming on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's (PRCA) Pro Rodeo YouTube channel. Fans can now enjoy action-packed episodes exploring the world of North Dakota rodeo, featuring exclusive content and interviews with renowned rodeo athletes on a premier platform for rodeo enthusiasts. - August 08, 2023 - BEK.TV
Healthcare Enrichment Solutions Partners with Optimistic Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare Enrichment Solutions now offer Medical Billing/Coding/Collection services. - April 05, 2023 - Healthcare Enrichment Solutions
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Assuring New Opportunities in Fargo
As another year begins, people begin to set new goals and dreams for themselves. Individuals focus on their health, family, hobbies, and finances. Questions of their current career and where it may take them to swirl the mind as visions of the future take over their blank vision boards. Before moving forward people tend to need one thing before being comfortable with change, assurance. - February 06, 2022 - Assurance Management Group
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Post Pandemic Home Sales Take a Dive, What's Next? REGS Publishing's New Best Selling Book Has Answers.
A hand selected group of the nations top home selling Realtors weigh in on the future of selling one of your largest investments in a new #1 Best Selling book. All proceeds going to charity. - July 02, 2021 - REGS
Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County
Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners
Grand Opening for the Four Bears Johnny Bird Veteran's Memorial Building
A grand opening ceremony for the newly constructed Four Bears Johnny Bird Veteran's Memorial Building will be held at 5 pm on Monday, July 2nd, 2018 at 2000 Chief Four Bears Ave., in New Town, ND. - June 29, 2018 - Four Bears Segment / MHA Nation
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Underwear-Shopping.de Delivers Underwear from Traditional German Brand SCHIESSER Worldwide and Free of Charge
Since 1875, SCHIESSER underwear has stood for the highest quality and durability. At underwear-shopping.de, you not only get legendary classics in fine and double rib fabric, but all of this quality brand's most popular and proven series of clothing delivered to your doorstep free of... - October 15, 2016 - underwear-shopping.de
BSC '60s Symposium Available via Pay-Per-View
Bismarck State College’s fourth major public symposium, “The ‘60s: Turmoil and Transformation" Nov. 3-5 will be available via pay-per-view. Speakers include Lawrence Wright, Gloria Steinem, Mark Lewisohn and more. The $79 pay-per-view registration provides access to all the daytime presentations except Lynn Novick on Vietnam. - October 29, 2015 - Bismarck State College
AIM Leader Will Speak at BSC Symposium
American Indian Movement (AIM) founder Clyde Bellecourt will present during Bismarck State College's three-day symposium "The '60s: Turmoil & Transformation" Nov. 3-5, 2015. He joins Pulitzer Prize winner Lawrence Wright, Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn, documentarian Lyn Novick, historian Dr. Geoffrey Wawro and many more. - October 01, 2015 - Bismarck State College
Bismarck State College Presents '60s Symposium
“The ‘60s: Turmoil and Transformation” covers the period between the assassination of President John Kennedy (Nov. 22, 1963) and the fall of Saigon (April 30, 1975). Presenters include '60s icons ranging from Gloria Steinem to Bob Eubanks, scholars include Pulitzer Prize winning auther Lawrence Wright and Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn. - September 03, 2015 - Bismarck State College
Time to Fit Into Your Genes: Scientifically Proven Genetic Tests for Weight Loss
Stanford University studies show that those who follow a DNA-based diet lose 2.5 times more weight than those who do not-- BalanceDiet™ offers a proprietary genetic test for weight management based on clients’ DNA, then provides a personal lifestyle plan designed using each individual’s test results. - December 31, 2014 - The BalanceDiet Company
Nakota Development: Rockin’ the Bakken Building for Beyond the Boom
North Dakota is shoveling out from its first major storm of the winter. Not that eight wimpy inches of new snow slows down anything here, however. There are still 30,000 oil wells to drill. But while the usual frenzied “gett’er done” double time pace continues, western North... - March 15, 2013 - Nakota Development
TheGreenPlayroom.com Launches
Ashley Gutknecht announces the launch of TheGreenPlayroom.com which offers sustainable, eco-friendly and non-toxic children's furniture, room decor, and toys for children's playrooms. - March 01, 2012 - The Green Playroom
Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley Gives Follow-Up Interview on the Big Biz Radio Talk Show with Updated Information on Recent Developments in North Dakota
Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley shares progress updates with Big Biz radio talk show. - February 25, 2012 - Luminart
Luminart Corp. Signs 4 Month Contract with Big Biz Radio
These interviews will inform the radio station's average 2,000,000 listeners of the company's current successes as well as the outlook for projected growth and expansion. President Burke Bentley is excited about the opportunity to work with the Big Biz show to inform the public about the... - February 15, 2012 - Luminart
J.W. Pepper Finds a New Home in the Sensational New Eckroth Music Plaza in Bismarck
J.W. Pepper's sheet music store in Bismarck, North Dakota has moved to the new Eckroth Music Plaza, a wonderful new facility designed to support a lifetime of music making. - February 09, 2007 - J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc.
Amber Alert Issued for North Dakota Girl (Reachelle Smith)
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl last seen this morning in Minot. Reachelle Smith, a white girl with brown eyes and light brown hair, stands about 3 feet high and weighs about 40 pounds. She's believed to be with Leigh Cowen, a 22-year-old... - May 22, 2006 - Project Safekids