PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of ConocoPhillips’... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Grand Opening for the Four Bears Johnny Bird Veteran's Memorial Building A grand opening ceremony for the newly constructed Four Bears Johnny Bird Veteran's Memorial Building will be held at 5 pm on Monday, July 2nd, 2018 at 2000 Chief Four Bears Ave., in New Town, ND. - June 29, 2018 - Four Bears Segment / MHA Nation

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Underwear-Shopping.de Delivers Underwear from Traditional German Brand SCHIESSER Worldwide and Free of Charge Since 1875, SCHIESSER underwear has stood for the highest quality and durability. At underwear-shopping.de, you not only get legendary classics in fine and double rib fabric, but all of this quality brand's most popular and proven series of clothing delivered to your doorstep free of charge. SCHIESSER's... - October 15, 2016 - underwear-shopping.de

BSC '60s Symposium Available via Pay-Per-View Bismarck State College’s fourth major public symposium, “The ‘60s: Turmoil and Transformation" Nov. 3-5 will be available via pay-per-view. Speakers include Lawrence Wright, Gloria Steinem, Mark Lewisohn and more. The $79 pay-per-view registration provides access to all the daytime presentations except Lynn Novick on Vietnam. - October 29, 2015 - Bismarck State College

AIM Leader Will Speak at BSC Symposium American Indian Movement (AIM) founder Clyde Bellecourt will present during Bismarck State College's three-day symposium "The '60s: Turmoil & Transformation" Nov. 3-5, 2015. He joins Pulitzer Prize winner Lawrence Wright, Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn, documentarian Lyn Novick, historian Dr. Geoffrey Wawro and many more. - October 01, 2015 - Bismarck State College

Bismarck State College Presents '60s Symposium “The ‘60s: Turmoil and Transformation” covers the period between the assassination of President John Kennedy (Nov. 22, 1963) and the fall of Saigon (April 30, 1975). Presenters include '60s icons ranging from Gloria Steinem to Bob Eubanks, scholars include Pulitzer Prize winning auther Lawrence Wright and Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn. - September 03, 2015 - Bismarck State College

Time to Fit Into Your Genes: Scientifically Proven Genetic Tests for Weight Loss Stanford University studies show that those who follow a DNA-based diet lose 2.5 times more weight than those who do not-- BalanceDiet™ offers a proprietary genetic test for weight management based on clients’ DNA, then provides a personal lifestyle plan designed using each individual’s test results. - December 31, 2014 - The BalanceDiet Company

Nakota Development: Rockin’ the Bakken Building for Beyond the Boom North Dakota is shoveling out from its first major storm of the winter. Not that eight wimpy inches of new snow slows down anything here, however. There are still 30,000 oil wells to drill. But while the usual frenzied “gett’er done” double time pace continues, western North Dakota... - March 15, 2013 - Nakota Development

TheGreenPlayroom.com Launches Ashley Gutknecht announces the launch of TheGreenPlayroom.com which offers sustainable, eco-friendly and non-toxic children's furniture, room decor, and toys for children's playrooms. - March 01, 2012 - The Green Playroom

Luminart Corp. Signs 4 Month Contract with Big Biz Radio These interviews will inform the radio station's average 2,000,000 listeners of the company's current successes as well as the outlook for projected growth and expansion. President Burke Bentley is excited about the opportunity to work with the Big Biz show to inform the public about the infrastructure... - February 15, 2012 - Luminart

J.W. Pepper Finds a New Home in the Sensational New Eckroth Music Plaza in Bismarck J.W. Pepper's sheet music store in Bismarck, North Dakota has moved to the new Eckroth Music Plaza, a wonderful new facility designed to support a lifetime of music making. - February 09, 2007 - J.W. Pepper & Son, Inc.