Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Edinburg, Texas: Will Create 200 New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi channel customer experience management, recently announced that it will be expanding its facility in Edinburg, Texas at 1701 Closner Blvd. The facility will bring an additional 200 jobs to the Edinburg area. “Our clients see Edinburg as a... - March 23, 2015 - Teleperformance

Safety in Mission, Texas? It’s Safer Than Most Large Metropolitan Cities Safety in Mission, Texas is a concern that many visitors have in mind. Well, safer than Honolulu, The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Mission, Texas as the 13th safest city in America! - October 30, 2014 - The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce

Michael John Fuller Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael John Fuller of San Benito, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of property management. About Michael John Fuller Mr. Fuller has over 42 years experience in the property management... - March 11, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Revisiting the Roswell UFO Crash Does evidence still exist today in Roswell, New Mexico of a mysterious UFO crash from July 1947? Let this book be your guide to visiting all the key sites (more than 35) in and around Roswell that were involved in the famous "Roswell Incident." - February 08, 2010 - RoswellBooks.com

Fishin Designs Now Available at JustGoFishin.com JustGoFishin.com announces a new internet marketing option for businesses in the Texas Coastal Bend fishing community. Fishin’ Designs, a new branch of the popular fishing site JustGoFishin.com, offers custom website design and hosting for fishing-related businesses that do not currently have an... - September 02, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com

New Book Discloses "The Other Roswell" UFO Crash A startling new book gives eyewitness testimony from an Air Force jet aviator who chased an intensely-bright UFO across Texas and watched it crash on the U.S.-Mexico border. Best-selling author Bruce Maccabee writes in the foreword, "I believe that the reader will find this book important support for the idea that Alien Flying Craft have crashed on earth and have been retrieved and covered up by the United States Government." - May 09, 2008 - RoswellBooks.com

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

A World Lost to Collision of Politics, Piety Green Stone of Healing(tm) Series Explores Alternate Themes of Energy-Healing, Reincarnation, Intuitive Abilities - December 06, 2007 - HealingStone Books

Moblize Launches Web Portal to Monitor, Track and Control Virtually Any Fixed and Mobile Asset in Real Time for Any Industry Like Mining, Oil Gas and Commercial Fleet Etc Moblize, an innovator in providing real time surveillance technologies solutions to enable Smart Services for industries like oil and gas, commercial fleet, construction, power generation and mining, today announced the official release of the Megs1.5 web portal to monitor any remote fixed and mobile... - September 26, 2007 - moblize.com