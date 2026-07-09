A startling new book gives eyewitness testimony from an Air Force jet aviator who chased an intensely-bright UFO across Texas and watched it crash on the U.S.-Mexico border. Best-selling author Bruce Maccabee writes in the foreword, "I believe that the reader will find this book important support for the idea that Alien Flying Craft have crashed on earth and have been retrieved and covered up by the United States Government." - May 09, 2008 - RoswellBooks.com