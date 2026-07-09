Texas: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission News
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Hosts Halloween Bash on October 25
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host its Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Families are invited for a festive day of themed crafts, science activities, costumes, and museum fun in a safe and playful setting. - October 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Children’s Museum of Brownsville to Host 20th Birthday “Giant Celebration” on August 23
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host a Giant Celebration on August 23, 2025, to mark its 20th anniversary. The event will feature hands-on activities, science demos, interactive exhibits, and photo ops with a brand-new giant inflatable duck. Regular admission applies. - August 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
JU Miner Launches AI-Powered High-Speed Cloud Mining Platform for Bitcoin & Dogecoin in 2025
JU Miner is a leading UK-based company in the cryptocurrency space, offering free cloud mining services for Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Its mobile app allows users to easily monitor mining progress, view earnings and adjust settings on the go on their phone. Whether working, commuting, or... - June 03, 2025 - JU Miner
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Launches Space Exhibit Fundraiser
Community invited to help bring space to life for local families through merch campaign. - April 05, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Alejandro Rivas’s Newly Released "Amen? Amen." is a Heartfelt Exploration of Biblical Wisdom Aimed at Guiding Readers in Their Spiritual Journey
“Amen? Amen.: Letters from Dad: Biblical Wisdom and a Christian Perspective Inspired by God’s Holy Scriptures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alejandro Rivas is a thought-provoking and inspirational book that offers valuable Christian perspectives on faith, family, and personal growth, encouraging readers to reflect on their relationship with God. - January 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BPUB to Hold Touch-a-Truck Event at Children’s Museum
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will hold a Touch-a-Truck event in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMOB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - October 03, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Children's Museum of Brownsville Unveils Dynamic New Website
The Children's Museum of Brownsville has launched a new, user-friendly website designed to improve the visitor experience. Key features include easy navigation, mobile optimization, an interactive events calendar, educational resources, and the ability to purchase memberships or make donations online. - August 24, 2024 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
A Journey of Love and Possibility Celebrating 19 Years of Compassion and Hope: The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley
The Heart Gallery of Rio Grande Valley has been a beacon of hope for children in search of their forever homes for nearly two decades. This year, they are proud to celebrate their 19th anniversary, an incredible milestone in our mission to connect children with loving families. - October 28, 2023 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
South Texas College Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform to First-Generation Hispanic Students
The award-winning iGrad platform uses artificial intelligence to customize and personalize financial wellness content for each student. Used by more than 600 colleges and universities nationwide, iGrad includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators. - December 06, 2021 - iGrad
Houston, Texas Immigration Law Firm Breaks Down the New Supreme Court Decision on Adjustment of Status Eligibility for TPS Holders
July 2, 2021, the US Supreme Court issued an official decision on the adjustment of status, AOS, eligibility for people with Temporary Protected Status, TPS. In the Sanchez v. Mayorkas case, the supreme court ruled that a person that has been granted TPS has not necessarily been... - July 23, 2021 - Davis & Associates
New Video Game Like Night Vision Rifle Scope Interface from Digital FOV Makes the Human Eye and Scope Crosshairs One
Digital FOV announced the release of Digital Crosshairs 1000EWM, a new night vision scope products that uses a Google glasses type display to view wirelessly live streaming video showing the crosshairs of a rifle scope for targeting as it is fired. This is a scope add-on that adds digital night... - December 12, 2020 - Digital FOV, LLC
ZondraTV Network Helps Small Business Get Ahead
ZondraTV Network launches premiere training program to help small business leverage and monetize streaming television channels. - January 02, 2020 - Zeds Corp.
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Edinburg, Texas: Will Create 200 New Jobs
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi channel customer experience management, recently announced that it will be expanding its facility in Edinburg, Texas at 1701 Closner Blvd. The facility will bring an additional 200 jobs to the Edinburg area. “Our clients see Edinburg as... - March 23, 2015 - Teleperformance
Safety in Mission, Texas? It’s Safer Than Most Large Metropolitan Cities
Safety in Mission, Texas is a concern that many visitors have in mind. Well, safer than Honolulu, The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Mission, Texas as the 13th safest city in America! - October 30, 2014 - The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce
Michael John Fuller Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael John Fuller of San Benito, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of property management. About Michael John Fuller Mr. Fuller has over 42 years experience in the property... - March 11, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Revisiting the Roswell UFO Crash
Does evidence still exist today in Roswell, New Mexico of a mysterious UFO crash from July 1947? Let this book be your guide to visiting all the key sites (more than 35) in and around Roswell that were involved in the famous "Roswell Incident." - February 08, 2010 - RoswellBooks.com
Fishin Designs Now Available at JustGoFishin.com
JustGoFishin.com announces a new internet marketing option for businesses in the Texas Coastal Bend fishing community. Fishin’ Designs, a new branch of the popular fishing site JustGoFishin.com, offers custom website design and hosting for fishing-related businesses that do not currently have... - September 02, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com
New Book Discloses "The Other Roswell" UFO Crash
A startling new book gives eyewitness testimony from an Air Force jet aviator who chased an intensely-bright UFO across Texas and watched it crash on the U.S.-Mexico border. Best-selling author Bruce Maccabee writes in the foreword, "I believe that the reader will find this book important support for the idea that Alien Flying Craft have crashed on earth and have been retrieved and covered up by the United States Government." - May 09, 2008 - RoswellBooks.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Moblize Launches Web Portal to Monitor, Track and Control Virtually Any Fixed and Mobile Asset in Real Time for Any Industry Like Mining, Oil Gas and Commercial Fleet Etc
Moblize, an innovator in providing real time surveillance technologies solutions to enable Smart Services for industries like oil and gas, commercial fleet, construction, power generation and mining, today announced the official release of the Megs1.5 web portal to monitor any remote fixed and... - September 26, 2007 - moblize.com
South Padre International Music Festival Welcomes GLBT Music Enthusiasts
First annual event will be November 2-4; more than 40 acts from variety of genres will perform - September 13, 2007 - South Padre International Music Festival