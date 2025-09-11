Texas: Sherman-Denison News
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Cindy Lloyd’s Newly Released “Ethernia: The Power Within” is a Captivating Tale of Discovery, Courage, and the Fight to Restore Balance to a Troubled World
“Ethernia: The Power Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Lloyd is a thrilling fantasy adventure that follows a young woman’s journey to uncover her destiny and save her world from encroaching darkness. - January 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Altius Dental is Proud to Announce the Expansion of Its Stabili-Teeth® Dental Implant Services, Now Available at Eight Locations Across Texas
This initiative began with Dr. John Norwood, one of the primary providers at Altius Dental, who first introduced Stabili-Teeth® implants in his practice located in Paris, Texas. Building on this success, Altius has extended the availability of these innovative dental implants to additional... - August 13, 2024 - Altius Healthcare Management
Eddie W. White’s New Book, "21 Degrees," is a Spellbinding Tale That Follows an FBI Agent and a Deputy Sheriff Who Are Thrust Into a Murder Mystery at a Casino
Fulton Books author Eddie W. White, a proud alumnus of Oklahoma State University, has completed his most recent book, “21 Degrees”: a gripping crime novel that centers around an FBI agent and a deputy sheriff who find themselves investigating a murder case at the Fortune Frontier... - July 16, 2024 - Fulton Books
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Shelly Clarkson’s Newly Released “The Night Before the First Christmas” is a Vibrant Imagining of the Night Christ Was Born
“The Night Before the First Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelly Clarkson is a visually engaging and spiritually inspiring narrative for readers of any age to share together in celebration of Christmas Eve. - February 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Custom Dental in Texas Takes a Stand Against Hunger for Poverty Awareness Month
During January Custom Dental clinics throughout Texas have decided to come together to fight hunger in honor of Poverty Awareness Month. With locations in McKinney, The Colony, Denton, and Bonham each practice is hosting a food drive for their local non-profits and food pantries to make a tangible... - February 07, 2024 - Custom Dental
Custom Dental Hosts Its 9th Annual Free Veterans Dental Day
Custom Dental hosted its 9th annual Free Veterans Dental Day where they gave veterans free fillings, extractions, and cleanings to honor those who have served. - January 18, 2024 - Custom Dental
Marina Association of Texas Names Sapphire Bay Marina 2023 Clean Marina of the Year
sapphirebaymarina.com The City of Rowlett announced today that Sapphire Bay Marina (SBM), on Lake Ray Hubbard, has been named the 2023 Clean Marina of The Year by the Marina Association of Texas (MAT) during their annual convention in Boerne, TX. The award is one of the most prestigious... - October 09, 2023 - Sapphire Bay Marina
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
T.W. Hicks, Inc. - Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise
T.W. Hicks, Inc. is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency. - October 06, 2022 - T.W. Hicks, Inc.
American Poet Gjekë Marinaj Receives South Korea's Changwon KC International Literary Prize
American poet, writer and literary critic Gjekë Marinaj was named the winner of one of South Korea's most prestigious cultural awards, the Changwon KC International Literary Prize. Based in the Dallas metro area, Dr. Marinaj serves on the faculty of Richland College, in addition to his role as... - August 24, 2021 - Mundus Artium Press
SunEdison, Inc. Successfully Sold Its High-Tech Facility in Sherman, Texas for $20 Million; Keen-Summit Capital Partners Acted as Sell-Side Advisor
Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC, as real estate advisor and broker to SunEdison, Inc., et al, Debtor in Possession, is pleased to announce that SunEdison closed on the sale of its former 693,000 sq. ft. high-tech manufacturing facility in Sherman, TX for $20,000,000. The United States Bankruptcy... - November 15, 2017 - Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC
Walker Parking Consultants Expands to Dallas
Walker Parking Consultants has expanded its business into North Texas by opening a Dallas office. - June 21, 2017 - Walker Parking Consultants
Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group Ranked No. 3 of Powersports Business Power 50 Dealers
Recognized as one of the Top 5 powersports dealers in North America. - November 02, 2015 - Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group
Sherman Economic Development Corporation Starts National Search for President
Jorgenson Consulting Begins Search for President of SEDCO - June 20, 2015 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public
American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness Launches Fitness Instructor Training Programs
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness announces fitness instructor training programs recognized by the nation's leading fitness educators, including the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and the American Council on Exercise (ACE). - January 21, 2011 - Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness™ Becomes an Associate Sponsor of SCW Fitness Education
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness™ and SCW Fitness Education Increase Innovative Educational and Marketing Opportunities for Fitness Professionals - January 13, 2011 - Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.
NRF Teams Up with Red Sox Player
Navajo Relief Fund was selected by Boston Red Sox player to receive proceeds from sale of charity wine. - May 11, 2010 - National Relief Charities
RMCN Cares
Credit repair company gives back at Day of Service in Washington, D.C. with other Inc. 500 / 5000 winners. - October 09, 2009 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
Self Storage Experts Provide Key Financial Strategies and Blog About the Business on SelfStorageGuide.com
Offering sage advice generated from years of experience in the business, three industry experts are currently featured on SelfStorageGuide.com addressing: • Who can get financing now? • How you must respond to the economic challenges of today, and • Offering “Tricks of the Trade” in the editor’s ongoing blog. - August 31, 2009 - SelfStorageGuide.com
Melba Bayer Meyers Gives $50,000 to Aid Native America
Meyers Trust awards NRC $50,000 for food for Native Americans. - August 23, 2009 - National Relief Charities
Code of Conduct Applies to Disaster Relief
National Relief Charities signs the voluntary Code of Conduct followed by the American Red Cross and NGOs in Disaster Relief. NRC believes the NGO principles apply for most organizations that provide material aid or disaster relief. - June 26, 2009 - National Relief Charities
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Real-Estate Investor Randy Donnell Endorses CarbonCopyPRO and Wealth Masters International
Randy Donnell, a successful Real-Estate investor and entrepreneur, has teamed up with Master Marketer Mike Dillard, CarbonCopyPRO and Wealth Masters International. Donnell, who has sold over $35 million worth of Real Estate in the last 5 years alone, started off his career in Direct Sales at the... - October 18, 2007 - New Action Marketing
www.RepairMyCreditNow.com Has a New Facility
http://repairmycreditnow.com purchased a 26,000 square foot facility in McKinney Texas. Due to explosive growth, the company decided to acquire the additional space. After incorporating in December 2004 with about eight employees, RMCN Credit Services, Inc. relocated from an 1125 square foot... - May 06, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
“My Love’s Under New Management” Gospel Comedy Stage Play Set to Debut in February 2007
My Love’s Under New Management, by Randy L. Nelson Productions, is set to debut with a talented group of actors at the Sherman High School Auditorium. Ricky Sommers, Sr. is cast in the starring role as Pastor David, the misbehaving preacher who has not managed his wife’s love. The play... - January 19, 2007 - Randy L. Nelson Productions