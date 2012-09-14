PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Texas: Sherman-Denison News

Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC
SunEdison, Inc. Successfully Sold Its High-Tech Facility in Sherman, Texas for $20 Million; Keen-Summit Capital Partners Acted as Sell-Side Advisor
Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC, as real estate advisor and broker to SunEdison, Inc., et al, Debtor in Possession, is pleased to announce that SunEdison closed on the sale of its former 693,000 sq. ft. high-tech manufacturing facility in Sherman, TX for $20,000,000. The United States Bankruptcy Court... - November 15, 2017 - Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC
Walker Parking Consultants Expands to Dallas
Walker Parking Consultants has expanded its business into North Texas by opening a Dallas office. - June 21, 2017 - Walker Parking Consultants
Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group
Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group Ranked No. 3 of Powersports Business Power 50 Dealers
Recognized as one of the Top 5 powersports dealers in North America. - November 02, 2015 - Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group
Sherman Economic Development Corporation Starts National Search for President
Jorgenson Consulting Begins Search for President of SEDCO - June 20, 2015 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
American Right of Way Academy
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
American Right of Way Academy
Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public
American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness Launches Fitness Instructor Training Programs
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness announces fitness instructor training programs recognized by the nation's leading fitness educators, including the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and the American Council on Exercise (ACE). - January 21, 2011 - Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness™ Becomes an Associate Sponsor of SCW Fitness Education
Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness™ and SCW Fitness Education Increase Innovative Educational and Marketing Opportunities for Fitness Professionals - January 13, 2011 - Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.
National Relief Charities
NRF Teams Up with Red Sox Player
Navajo Relief Fund was selected by Boston Red Sox player to receive proceeds from sale of charity wine. - May 11, 2010 - National Relief Charities
RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
RMCN Cares
Credit repair company gives back at Day of Service in Washington, D.C. with other Inc. 500 / 5000 winners. - October 09, 2009 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
SelfStorageGuide.com
Self Storage Experts Provide Key Financial Strategies and Blog About the Business on SelfStorageGuide.com
Offering sage advice generated from years of experience in the business, three industry experts are currently featured on SelfStorageGuide.com addressing: • Who can get financing now? • How you must respond to the economic challenges of today, and • Offering “Tricks of the Trade” in the editor’s ongoing blog. - August 31, 2009 - SelfStorageGuide.com
National Relief Charities
Melba Bayer Meyers Gives $50,000 to Aid Native America
Meyers Trust awards NRC $50,000 for food for Native Americans. - August 23, 2009 - National Relief Charities
National Relief Charities
Code of Conduct Applies to Disaster Relief
National Relief Charities signs the voluntary Code of Conduct followed by the American Red Cross and NGOs in Disaster Relief. NRC believes the NGO principles apply for most organizations that provide material aid or disaster relief. - June 26, 2009 - National Relief Charities
PR.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Real-Estate Investor Randy Donnell Endorses CarbonCopyPRO and Wealth Masters International
Randy Donnell, a successful Real-Estate investor and entrepreneur, has teamed up with Master Marketer Mike Dillard, CarbonCopyPRO and Wealth Masters International. Donnell, who has sold over $35 million worth of Real Estate in the last 5 years alone, started off his career in Direct Sales at the ripe... - October 18, 2007 - New Action Marketing
www.RepairMyCreditNow.com Has a New Facility
http://repairmycreditnow.com purchased a 26,000 square foot facility in McKinney Texas. Due to explosive growth, the company decided to acquire the additional space. After incorporating in December 2004 with about eight employees, RMCN Credit Services, Inc. relocated from an 1125 square foot office... - May 06, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
“My Love’s Under New Management” Gospel Comedy Stage Play Set to Debut in February 2007
My Love’s Under New Management, by Randy L. Nelson Productions, is set to debut with a talented group of actors at the Sherman High School Auditorium. Ricky Sommers, Sr. is cast in the starring role as Pastor David, the misbehaving preacher who has not managed his wife’s love. The play is... - January 19, 2007 - Randy L. Nelson Productions
