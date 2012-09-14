PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SunEdison, Inc. Successfully Sold Its High-Tech Facility in Sherman, Texas for $20 Million; Keen-Summit Capital Partners Acted as Sell-Side Advisor Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC, as real estate advisor and broker to SunEdison, Inc., et al, Debtor in Possession, is pleased to announce that SunEdison closed on the sale of its former 693,000 sq. ft. high-tech manufacturing facility in Sherman, TX for $20,000,000. The United States Bankruptcy Court... - November 15, 2017 - Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC

Walker Parking Consultants Expands to Dallas Walker Parking Consultants has expanded its business into North Texas by opening a Dallas office. - June 21, 2017 - Walker Parking Consultants

Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group Ranked No. 3 of Powersports Business Power 50 Dealers Recognized as one of the Top 5 powersports dealers in North America. - November 02, 2015 - Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group

Sherman Economic Development Corporation Starts National Search for President Jorgenson Consulting Begins Search for President of SEDCO - June 20, 2015 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness Launches Fitness Instructor Training Programs Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness announces fitness instructor training programs recognized by the nation's leading fitness educators, including the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and the American Council on Exercise (ACE). - January 21, 2011 - Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.

Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness™ Becomes an Associate Sponsor of SCW Fitness Education Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness™ and SCW Fitness Education Increase Innovative Educational and Marketing Opportunities for Fitness Professionals - January 13, 2011 - Bad Kitty Sassy Fitness, a division of San Ramon Valley Fitness, Inc.

NRF Teams Up with Red Sox Player Navajo Relief Fund was selected by Boston Red Sox player to receive proceeds from sale of charity wine. - May 11, 2010 - National Relief Charities

RMCN Cares Credit repair company gives back at Day of Service in Washington, D.C. with other Inc. 500 / 5000 winners. - October 09, 2009 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

Self Storage Experts Provide Key Financial Strategies and Blog About the Business on SelfStorageGuide.com Offering sage advice generated from years of experience in the business, three industry experts are currently featured on SelfStorageGuide.com addressing: • Who can get financing now? • How you must respond to the economic challenges of today, and • Offering “Tricks of the Trade” in the editor’s ongoing blog. - August 31, 2009 - SelfStorageGuide.com

Melba Bayer Meyers Gives $50,000 to Aid Native America Meyers Trust awards NRC $50,000 for food for Native Americans. - August 23, 2009 - National Relief Charities

Code of Conduct Applies to Disaster Relief National Relief Charities signs the voluntary Code of Conduct followed by the American Red Cross and NGOs in Disaster Relief. NRC believes the NGO principles apply for most organizations that provide material aid or disaster relief. - June 26, 2009 - National Relief Charities

Real-Estate Investor Randy Donnell Endorses CarbonCopyPRO and Wealth Masters International Randy Donnell, a successful Real-Estate investor and entrepreneur, has teamed up with Master Marketer Mike Dillard, CarbonCopyPRO and Wealth Masters International. Donnell, who has sold over $35 million worth of Real Estate in the last 5 years alone, started off his career in Direct Sales at the ripe... - October 18, 2007 - New Action Marketing

www.RepairMyCreditNow.com Has a New Facility http://repairmycreditnow.com purchased a 26,000 square foot facility in McKinney Texas. Due to explosive growth, the company decided to acquire the additional space. After incorporating in December 2004 with about eight employees, RMCN Credit Services, Inc. relocated from an 1125 square foot office... - May 06, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.