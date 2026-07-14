The ONE Thing Seminar, Stop Everything and do ONE Thing. If you could invest a few hours doing ONE Thing that could change the trajectory of your life, would it be worth it? Based on The ONE Thing, Gary Keller’s #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller featured on more than 250 bestseller lists, this seminar reveals the surprisingly simple truth behind extraordinary results. The ONE Thing is a book for busy people who want to accomplish more by doing less. - March 03, 2017 - Lockhart Real Estate Team | Keller Williams Realty