PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Be The Difference Foundation Announces “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Weekend at Midwestern State University” Volleyball Team and Men’s Soccer Team Host Awareness Nights and Fundraiser to Honor Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson in Her Fight Against Ovarian Cancer - August 23, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

The Lockhart Real Estate Team, Keller Williams Realty Brings the ONE Thing Event to Wichita Falls, TX Transforming the Region to a ONE Thing Community The ONE Thing Seminar, Stop Everything and do ONE Thing. If you could invest a few hours doing ONE Thing that could change the trajectory of your life, would it be worth it? Based on The ONE Thing, Gary Keller’s #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller featured on more than 250 bestseller lists, this seminar reveals the surprisingly simple truth behind extraordinary results. The ONE Thing is a book for busy people who want to accomplish more by doing less. - March 03, 2017 - Lockhart Real Estate Team | Keller Williams Realty

Homes for Heroes® Affiliate Real Estate Specialist Kim Roark Gives Back to More Than 100 Local Heroes Homes for Heroes honors Kim Roark of Wichita Falls, TX for serving 114 local heroes, providing over $100,000 in Hero Rewards® savings and earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club award. - August 04, 2016 - Homes for Heroes

MAYA Simulation Selected by Spike Aerospace to Help Develop the First Supersonic Business Jet MAYA Simulation Inc. is pleased to announce that it will provide support to Spike Aerospace Inc. to help develop the world’s first supersonic business jet and its digital twin. The complexity of delivering a Supersonic Jet like Spike S-512 requires a global collaboration of aerospace engineering... - July 11, 2016 - Maya HTT

Hoar Construction and Faith Community Hospital Bring Healthcare Home for Rural Texas Town Together with Faith Community Hospital administrators, Hoar Construction announces the completion of the highly anticipated replacement hospital that sets the standard for rural healthcare facilities. The new $28 million, 86,000 square foot hospital in Jacksboro, Texas – population 4,511 –... - October 31, 2015 - Hoar Construction LLC

Juicer Heroes Expands to Frisco, Texas. San Antonio-Based Raw, Fresh Juice Bar Announces Their Grand Opening. Juicer Heroes, founded in early 2012 has pioneered the Local, Organic Raw Juicing Industry. Founded by Jason & Joshua Taylor for health reasons, the brothers committed to sharing what they learned with the world. Unique in that Juicer Heroes is committed to educating and empowering every person that walks in the door. They adopted a Superhero theme to appeal to children. Featuring local, organic produce, using the highest rated Cold Pressed juicers and featuring glass bottles. Simply the Best. - July 14, 2014 - Juicer Heroes

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Historical Astronaut Corvette Displayed at the Corvette Chevy Expo - Dallas Market Hall Austinite Danny Reed, Owner of the 1969 "AstroVette" Once Owned by Alan Bean Apollo XII Astronaut to be Featured at the Corvette Chevy Expo Sept. 28-29. - September 11, 2013 - Corvette Chevy Expo

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

August 2013: New York's Newest Welcomes Fried Confetti to the Piers (Confetti-Toss... Jazz Hands) Paper Collage & Graphic Artist, Jo Dee (Foster) Krotz, previously of Cutting-Up, has made a long-awaited comeback to the marketplace and redefined herself with her new label of t-shirts, totes, and hair ties, Fried Confetti. Fried Confetti will debut their launch August 17-20th, NY NOW, in New York's Newest, Pier 94, Booth 12025. - July 26, 2013 - Fried Confetti, LLC

Concerned Consumers Can Walk Into Any Lab Test Now and Get a Test for West Nile Virus, with Results in 48-72 Hours According to the CDC West Nile update on August 23th, more than 1,100 people in the U.S. have been infected with the West Nile virus and at least 41 people have died, making this year’s outbreak of the mosquito-carried virus the largest since 1999, when the virus was first detected in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). - August 24, 2012 - Any Lab Test Now

No-Risk Prenatal Paternity Testing Provides Peace of Mind, Answering Important Questions Before Your Child’s Birth ANY LAB TEST NOW-Wichita Falls is at the forefront of DNA family relationship testing, now offering a prenatal paternity test from blood collected from the pregnant mother and alleged expectant father. - November 03, 2011 - Any Lab Test Now

ANY LAB TEST NOW® in Wichita Falls, Texas to Provide Convenient Healthcare Lab Testing Direct-to-Consumer In an effort to provide professional, convenient and affordable lab testing, ANY LAB TEST NOW®, one of the nation's fastest-growing retail franchising opportunities, has moved its new location in Wichita Falls community. The new facility, located at ANY LAB TEST NOW-Wichita Falls, Texas located in... - June 19, 2011 - Any Lab Test Now

Skylark Presents the 13th Annual MDA "Road to the Cure" Car Show Skylark Taxi, together with local supporters and volunteers, will again host the Wichita Falls edition of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Car Show. - September 02, 2010 - Texhoma Transportation Inc.

Hunting Helps Wounded Heroes Heal For many seriously injured military veterans, sports and outdoor activities have been shown to be effective in helping them rebuild confidence and focus on their abilities to achieve. For that reason, in mid-March, Balfour Beatty Construction’s Dallas/Fort Worth division hosted a week-long pig hunt for wounded veterans at their hunting lease in Richland Springs, Texas. - April 08, 2010 - Balfour Beatty Construction

Skylark Taxi to Sponsor 2009 Wichita Falls, Texas MDA Car Show and Cruise Skylark Taxi and Airport Express will again serve as the presenting sponsor for the Wichita Falls, Texas 2009 MDA Car Show this Labor Day. - July 13, 2009 - Texhoma Transportation Inc.

Experts Help Nonprofits Reach Fundraising Goals with Benefit Auctions “Secrets of the Charity Auction Experts,” a new audio seminar, reveals insider secrets to benefit auction success to help schools and nonprofits overcome fundraising challenges brought on by the economic downturn. - June 23, 2009 - Step by Step Fundraising

Nonprofits Still Successful with Direct Mail Despite Economy With the right message, mailing list and cost savings measures in place, nonprofits can be successful with direct mail fundraising even in a tough economy. - March 23, 2009 - Step by Step Fundraising

Skylark Expands Capacity as Airlines Shrink Shared-Ride airport shuttle service faces increasing demand as regional airlines cut capacity. - October 01, 2008 - Texhoma Transportation Inc.

Skylark Taxi to Phase in Rate Increase Taxi fares on the rise, riders to share burden of high gasoline prices. - July 02, 2008 - Texhoma Transportation Inc.

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

NPR Finds Blind Texas Saxophonist in Zimbabwe? Blind jazz saxophonist, Kevin Brown, recently had the pleasure of doing an interview with Dick Gordan from NPR. A most moving, and inspiring interview. - September 24, 2007 - Curse Buster Sound