Alabama: Dothan News
Great-Granddaughter Stands Where Her Ancestor's Name is Honored: Historic "Lynching to Liberation" Conference Coming to Eufaula Before Juneteenth
Eliza Jane "SouthernBelle Radical" Franklin, a recent USC Heritage Conservation graduate, is hosting Alabama's first official recognition of lynching victims through her "Lynching to Liberation" conference June 6-8, 2025 in Eufaula. The event honors her great-grandfather William "Willie" Jenkins, lynched in 1922, and precedes local Juneteenth celebrations. The three-day lineup includes: Sacred soil ceremony with LA Times Poetry Winner Remica Bingham-Risher Academic presentations by Tuskegee and Emory professors Prison arts exhibit from Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project Group vis - May 29, 2025 - Black Heritage Society of Eufaula, Inc.
Author Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr.’s New Book, “The Sudden Sanction,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Cowboy’s Whirlwind Adventure While Traveling to Texas
Recent release “The Sudden Sanction” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr. is a captivating novel that follows a young cowboy who sets out to pursue his dream of becoming a ranch hand in Texas. But along the way, he finds himself in a small town where a life changing event may alter his plans forever. - May 05, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Cliff Treadway’s New Book, "A Chicken Named Cow," is a Heartfelt Story That Follows a Chicken Who Discovers the Importance of Working with Others to Achieve a Happy Life
Fulton Books author Cliff Treadway, who has been writing for over forty years as a way to entertain his children and grandchildren, has completed his most recent book, “A Chicken Named Cow”: a charming story about a young chicken with an unusual name who learns an important lesson about... - January 15, 2025 - Fulton Books
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Announcing the Ales for ALS™ Roadtrip Across America
Over the coming months, Ales for ALS™ will be traveling across the country in an RV to connect with brewers and beer drinkers – all in support of ALS research. - December 04, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
AJ's Feeds the Community this Thanksgiving
AJ’s is opening their doors at two locations this Thanksgiving to offer a Free Thanksgiving meal. Both locations will be serving a donation only Thanksgiving Day Feast. Service begins at 11:00 and goes until 4:00 at AJ’s on the Bayou, and runs from 12:00 to 5:00 at AJ’s Grayton. - November 21, 2023 - AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Author DeAnna Shelley’s New Book, "Dancing with the Butterfly," is a Heartfelt Book of How a Mother Communicates to Her Daughter Who Has Autism Through Letters & Stories
Recent release “Dancing with the Butterfly,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author DeAnna Shelley, is an assortment of letters written by the author as a way to communicate to her daughter with autism. After discovering how successful these letters could be, the author continued writing more until she was finally encouraged by others to share her heartwarming and encouraging communication efforts with the world. - April 19, 2023 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Steven H. Stokes, MD’s New Book, “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice,” Tells the True Story of the Last Illegal Lynching of a Black Man in Alabama
Recent release “Alone Against the Klan; One Man's Fight for Justice,” from Covenant Books author Steven H. Stokes, MD, follows the real-life lynching of Wes Johnson in 1937, and the one white man who tried to defend him from the mob. This tragic story serves as a poignant reminder of an America that once existed not so long ago, and the work that is still required to achieve equality for all. - February 06, 2023 - Covenant Books
Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo. - November 23, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. - November 17, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
A New Marketplace Launches for In-Home Cooking Lessons
InHomeCookingLessons.com launches to offer lessons nationwide. The venture is funded with $75,000 by Lesson Pro LLC which owns 10 web properties with private instruction marketplaces and has taught over 20,000 lessons. - October 05, 2013 - InHomeCookingLessons.com
Balloon Companies Combine to Form Bigger, Better Conglomerate
Recent Merger Delivers Unmatched Quality & Service. - October 11, 2011 - Balloons Everywhere
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Real Estate Agents Learn the Art of Seduction
Seminar teaches agents how to successfully generate business from the people they know - January 09, 2007 - Sell with Soul