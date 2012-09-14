PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant

GB Collects Named Again by insideARM as One of the National 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections insideARM has again honored GB Collects as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections. This survey and award program is designed to celebrate excellence among call center work environments in customer care, collections, and outsourcing. 2019 marks the 12th year that insideARM has recognized the... - June 28, 2019 - GB Collects

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Achieves the Consumer Services Award for the 4th Consecutive Year Century Debt Solutions, Inc., a premier debt collection agency located in Woodland Hills, California was recognized for the 4th consecutive year for delivering outstanding customer service and its commitment to protecting creditor rights by taking a results-driven but ethical approach to debt collecting. - June 10, 2019 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.

Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant

Brown & Joseph Announces New Ownership Brown & Joseph is pleased to announce that it was recently acquired by LaSalle Capital, a leading private equity firm with extensive experience and a proven track record of providing strategic operating focus and driving growth organically and through acquisitions. “We are extremely pleased... - April 10, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a logical... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit

Brown & Joseph Unveils New Business Location Brown & Joseph, a debt collection agency located near Chicago, is pleased to announce it has expanded operations to Indianapolis. - March 29, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

Equiant Strengthens Team for Future Growth Kim Kreiger named Chief Information Officer. - August 27, 2018 - Equiant

Optio Solutions to Hold Job Fair in Petaluma Optio Solutions, a national debt collection agency, is conducting a job fair to satisfy immediate demand and curate talent for future placements. The event takes place 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, August 28 on a shaded outdoor patio, offering job seekers free professional head shots and the chance to meet... - August 16, 2018 - Optio Solutions, LLC

Equiant Promotes Moody and Kim Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, has promoted two senior executives to new roles. Peter Moody has been named senior vice president of sales and service, and Don Kim has been named chief product visionary. “Our organization move has one objective, and that... - March 07, 2018 - Equiant

Emergent Business Group Launches Next-Generation Debt Collection Company to Service Record Levels of Consumer Debt Emergent secures up to $10 million equity financing from Strandview Capital; announces official opening of headquarters in Horsham, PA, creating hundreds of local jobs. - February 27, 2018 - Emergent Business Group

Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018 Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018, which is the World’s Largest for Capital Markets and will be meeting with leaders in the structured finance industry to discuss how Equiant’s PCI Level 1/SSAE compliant receivables solutions are a great fit for issuers, investors and trustees in the capital markets. - February 21, 2018 - Equiant

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Wins Prestigious Local Award 2 Consecutive Years in a Row Century Debt Solutions, Inc. earns the 2017 Consumer Services Award from The Woodland Hills Awards Program. This is the 2nd consecutive year Century Debt Solutions has received this award for their outstanding consumer services. - October 16, 2017 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.

Equiant Names Ericka Schwarm as Director of Client Development Loan servicing and technology company adds to staff in wake of explosive growth. - August 09, 2017 - Equiant

Calypso Cay Selects Equiant to Service Mortgage Loan and Maintenance Fee Receivables Timescape Resorts LLC dba Calyspo Cay Resorts and Calypso Cay Vacation Villas Owners Association Inc. of Kissimmee, Fla., have selected Equiant of Scottsdale, Ariz., to service mortgage loan and maintenance fee receivables. “The servicing platform, technology and overall cost-effectiveness that... - June 07, 2017 - Equiant

Collect & Pay School Fees Online with FeesBill.com A solution for parents seeking to pay school fees online through credit card, ATM card, debit card, NetBanking, UPI etc. A solution for schools to manage and collect school fees online. - February 22, 2017 - FeesBill Payment Services

Equiant Names Neithard Foley as VP of Operations New position comes in wake of explosive growth for loan servicer. - August 22, 2016 - Equiant

For the 10th Time, Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 832 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 477% Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a national leader in delivering debt recovery and business process outsourcing solutions, has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the tenth consecutive year. This year, ACT Holdings... - August 18, 2016 - ACT Holdings, Inc.

Equiant’s Credit Card Processing Again Certified at Highest Level Only Timeshare Loan Servicer to Achieve PCI Level 1 Certification - August 09, 2016 - Equiant

King's Creek Plantation Selects Equiant to Service Loan and Maintenance Fee Receivables King's Creek Plantation LLC of Williamsburg, Va., has selected Equiant of Scottsdale, Ariz., to service its mortgage loan and maintenance fee receivables. “Once we saw what was possible with their technology and how that translates into significantly better information for us and for our owners,... - July 12, 2016 - Equiant

Equiant Names Mike Wright as Director of Information Technology Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based receivables servicing provider, has named Mike Wright as director of information technology, positioning the company to continue its recent advances in information security and digital data management. "Mike has the right blend of management ability and knowledge... - May 03, 2016 - Equiant

Credit Slab Cares About Veterans, Waives Setup Fees for Credit Rebuilding Services Credit Slab Cares launched its latest program for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces. All CAF and Canadian veterans will have setup fees waived and be automatically approved for any Credit Slab & Canada Credit Fix programs. - February 20, 2016 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Equiant Achieves Double-Digit Gains in Growth and Profitability Clients Responding to New Business Model: Lower Costs and Added Control - February 12, 2016 - Equiant

Credit Slab Unveils New Charitable Initiative with Their Credit Slab Cares Website Credit Slab, Canada’s leader in credit repair and credit rebuilding, has launched a brand new charitable initiative. Called "Credit Slab Cares," its goals are to increase awareness, participation and donations to various charitable causes. - December 05, 2015 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Approved Credit Solutions Helps Pack Away Thousands of Meals to Feed the Hungry Approved Credit Solutions, a national collection agency leader in providing no-cost collection services, partners with Pack Away Hunger to host a two-hour event to pack meals for hungry families in need. - November 26, 2015 - Approved Credit Solutions

Monarch Recovery Management Receives Nationally Recognized WBENC Certification Monarch Demonstrates Commitment to Workplace and Supplier Diversity. - November 05, 2015 - Monarch Recovery Management, LLC

FantaSea Resorts Renews with Equiant for Loan Servicing Multi-Year Agreement Extends Long Term Partnership Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based loan servicing provider specializing in shared ownership, has renewed a multi-year agreement to provide loan servicing to FantaSea Resorts, an Atlantic City, N.J.-based developer and operator of three elite-level timeshare properties. “We look forward to continuing... - July 06, 2015 - Equiant

Settle4Less Launches Platform to Revolutionize Debt Industry After years of development, Settle4Less launches the "debt capture" method, which is the new solution for recouping billions in uncollectible debt. - June 25, 2015 - Settle4Less

Taylor, Ricci & Associates, the Unparalleled Debt Collection Agency, Taking a Stand on Success Taylor, Ricci & Associates, the Nation's premier commercial debt Collection Company has been mistaken for a couple of the many debt Collection Companies out there. TRA's versatility, experience, and success are unparalleled and 2nd to none and of course these unscrupulous individuals have taken notice. It's... - May 15, 2015 - Taylor, Ricci & Associates

Taylor, Ricci & Associates Collection Efforts Increase During This Season Tax season is once again here and for the most part, a big percentage of people are planning to fulfill their financial obligations. While some are prepping to go on a lavish shopping spree, take a vacation, buy a car or house, others are actually thinking about reducing their debts, especially those... - May 01, 2015 - Taylor, Ricci & Associates

Approved Credit Solutions to Become the Most Efficient Debt Recovery Service Approved Credit Solutions, a leading provider of no-cost debt recovery services, makes significant investments in technology and personnel in order to be the most efficient and effective national collection agency. - April 14, 2015 - Approved Credit Solutions

Equiant Leads Industry in Security and Compliance, Provides State-of-the-Art Protection for Account and Credit Card Data Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based account receivables servicing provider, has taken the security of consumer account and credit data to new levels. Equiant is a member of the prestigious Visa Global Registry of Service Providers (www.visa.com/splisting), which demonstrates Equiant’s commitment... - April 13, 2015 - Equiant

Middle East Payments Now Accepted Dragonpay signed up with CashU for payment acceptance in the Middle East for the latter's merchants. - March 26, 2015 - Dragonpay Corporation

Kiosk Innova Launches the Latest Self-Service Payment Kiosks Kiosk Innova, Turkey’s leading kiosk producer, has launched two brand new product families, the Curve and Duet series. With their innovative design, the Curve and Duet models have been specially developed to offer convenient solutions for self-service check-in, payment and ticketing operations. - November 12, 2014 - Kiosk Innova

Dragonpay Raises Series A from GMO to Grow Philippine E-Commerce Dragonpay Corporation, the leader in alternative online payment solutions for the Philippine market, announced completion of its Series A funding from the GMO Global Payment Fund. Dragonpay has been in the online payment business since 2010 and has chosen to partner with GMO to take it to the next level... - November 06, 2014 - Dragonpay Corporation

MyBilet, Turkey's e-Ticketing Giant Chooses Kiosk Innova for Its Self-Service Sales Points MyBilet is a key player in Turkey's entertainment sector, selling more than 37 million concert, movie and event tickets a year. MyBilet has recently chosen to work with Kiosk Innova to expand its self-service ticket sales. - October 24, 2014 - Kiosk Innova

Dragonpay and BPI BanKO Extends E-commerce to Financially Underserved Sector Dragonpay, one of the leading online payment service providers in the Philippines, continues to expand its payment channels by being an accredited biller of BPI Globe BanKO, the country’s first and only mobile based savings bank. Through the partnership, BanKO customers may now be able to pay... - October 02, 2014 - Dragonpay Corporation

Global Commercial Collection Agency Celebrates 85th Anniversary ABC-Amega is celebrating 85 years of providing domestic and international commercial collections and receivables management services. The company’s mission is to provide commercial credit and financial professionals with outstanding and flexible solutions for improving credit, cash flow, and customer... - September 18, 2014 - ABC-Amega

Dragonpay and Zalora Kicks Off Partnership with Joint Promo Zalora Philippines (www.zalora.com.ph) announced that its shoppers will soon enjoy a wider range of payment options through its partnership with Dragonpay. In addition to credit cards, Zalora customers will also be able to pay using online banking, ATM and over-the-counter cash deposits at the more than... - August 24, 2014 - Dragonpay Corporation

IPC Now Accepts Dragonpay Payments Pioneering cloud services provider and data center operator IPC (IP Converge Data Services, Inc.) recently announced that it has added Dragonpay as one of its payment modes on its cloud services web portal, cloud.com.ph. The portal is first merchant of its kind in the Philippines to allow over-the-counter... - August 11, 2014 - Dragonpay Corporation

Dragonpay for Lenddo's Loan Disbursement Lenddo is on a mission to improve the quality of people’s lives. Through the use of social media and technology, Lenddo offers microfinance services to the emerging middle class market. The platform combines community-based microfinance techniques with social media data to score the credit-worthiness... - August 11, 2014 - Dragonpay Corporation

Dragonpay Adds Over 1,600 Payment Outlets with Bayad Center Dragonpay has expanded its payment channels by introducing payments via Bayad Center, an over-the-counter multiple bills payment collection center. Dragonpay’s clients can now pay in the nearest Bayad Center for their purchases from the latter’s partner merchants. - July 06, 2014 - Dragonpay Corporation

Dragonpay Now Offers Remittance Payment Thru I-Remit Dragonpay together with I-Remit, the largest non-bank Filipino-owned remittance company, signed an agreement to reach more Filipinos based abroad who wants to purchase from Philippine based e-commerce sites. The signing of the contract took place in I-Remit’s Philippine Head Office at Discovery... - June 30, 2014 - Dragonpay Corporation

Sigma Payment Solutions Adds to Suite of Loan Payment Channels with Pay-by-Phone Technology Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system – now available nationwide – encourages more on-time payments, eliminates human error, and allows collectors to focus on delinquent borrowers. - June 20, 2014 - Sigma Payment Solutions

InTouch Solutions Announces New Online Resource Center for Customer Service Professionals Leading automated messaging and survey solution provider launches resource site for Contact Center professionals. - February 06, 2014 - InTouch Solutions

ABC-Amega Announces Staff Promotions Jeff Tharnish, Brian Fabian and Sarah Jaskowski have all been promoted as part of ABC-Amega's Global Operations business plan for 2014. - January 16, 2014 - ABC-Amega

ABC-Amega Announces Operations Leadership Changes Melanie Terragnoli has been named to the position of Executive Vice President. Bob Tharnish will be supporting Melanie in her new role, and has been named Senior Vice President of Quality Assurance and Attorney Network Services. - January 16, 2014 - ABC-Amega

InTouch Solutions Introduces New Reporting Platform In an effort to improve processes and provide more helpful data for analysis, InTouch Solutions has completely revamped their Web Reporting Platform. With a cleaner and more user-friendly interface and enhanced reporting functions, the new Web Reporting Platform quickly and easily provides access to critical data. - September 11, 2013 - InTouch Solutions