TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation

TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation

TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.

TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success

TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success

TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.

Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc. Magazine has recognized Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor, co-founders of Investrio, on its prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This annual list honors the nation’s most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. - March 13, 2025 - Investrio

ADRoit-3.com Announces "Pay What You Want" Online Monetary Dispute Resolution System

ADRoit-3.com Announces "Pay What You Want" Online Monetary Dispute Resolution System

A leading provider of cost-effective online monetary dispute resolution services, Adroit-3.com, is thrilled to announce its intuitive, confidential, no registration platform designed for businesses, individuals, and government agencies. This system is designed to resolve financial disputes within an hour from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You decide the fee. - November 18, 2024 - ADROIT 3 Corp

PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois

PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois

PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt

Investrio Joins Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator

Investrio, a fintech company focused on empowering young professionals to achieve financial freedom, is joining the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator. This program provides valuable resources, mentorship, and industry connections to help Investrio refine its platform, expand its reach, and empower its users to escape debt and build wealth. Investrio's platform offers personalized financial planning tools, a supportive community, and affordable advisory services. - September 11, 2024 - Investrio

Gestalt Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Integrate Analytics, AI and Reporting for Lenders

Gestalt Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Integrate Analytics, AI and Reporting for Lenders

Gestalt Tech (Gestalt) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their cutting age data warehouse platform. By integrating TruDecision’s suite of analytic tools,... - February 22, 2024 - TruDecision Inc.

Paybackeasy Aims to Educate the People About the Current Financial Scenario to Save Them from Becoming Victims of Illicit Transactions

Paybackeasy Aims to Educate the People About the Current Financial Scenario to Save Them from Becoming Victims of Illicit Transactions

Paybackeasy, a trailblazing company specializing in Funds recovery services, is revolutionizing the financial landscape by empowering individuals to regain control over their assets. The platform is set to become the go-to platform for individuals seeking guidance on how they can save their assets... - June 12, 2023 - Payback LLC Funds Recovery Company

TruDecision Announces the Launch of TruDec AE to Deliver Powerful Attributes That Boost the Predictive Power of Lender’s Models

TruDecision announced today the launch of their credit attribute engine TruDec AE. The engine integrates application, loan structure, credit bureau and alternative data to provide lenders the next generation of modeling attributes. The product is calibrated for all credit bureau formats and allows... - January 19, 2023 - TruDecision Inc.

Be Prepared: Equiant’s Back-Up Servicing Plans Ensure Continuity of Payments

Be Prepared: Equiant’s Back-Up Servicing Plans Ensure Continuity of Payments

When Hurricane Ian struck Florida in September, it served as a powerful reminder of the need to have disaster plans in place. For those who process receivables, an important part of being prepared for anything is to have a back-up servicing plan in place in case your own personnel or primary... - January 10, 2023 - Equiant

Integrated Lending Technologies Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Drive Volume and Profitability with Lenders

Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their Allegro™ Lending Suite (Allegro™) Loan Origination System. By integrating... - November 09, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.

CIG Financial Expands Relationship with TruDecision to Build Captive Lending for AutoNation

CIG Financial, an AutoNation Company (CIG) that will be rebranded AutoNation Finance, announced today that they will be expanding their partnership with Irving, Texas-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) as they build out the captive lending business for AutoNation. On July 21, 2022, AutoNation... - October 18, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.

Axaipay Offers Zero Transaction Fee for SMEs to Accept FPX Transactions

The merchant can enjoy zero transaction fee of FPX when they subscribe Axaipay eComPay Business Account before 31 August 2022. - June 09, 2022 - Axai Digital Sdn Bhd

Axaipay Partners with Huawei and Duogo to be the Pioneer in the Country to Offer One-Stop Digital Platform for Franchise

Axaipay, Huawei and Duogo sign partnership to offer cloud-based digital solutions helping franchisors to manage and support their franchisees using centralized big data. - February 26, 2022 - Axai Digital Sdn Bhd

SameDay Auto Finance Selects the TruDecision Expert Auto Score

SameDay Auto Finance Selects the TruDecision Expert Auto Score

TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that SameDay Auto Finance has integrated with the TruDecision Expert Auto Score in order increase service levels to auto dealers and offer additional approvals to underserved consumers. - October 14, 2021 - TruDecision Inc.

Dee Bowden, Author of "Collect the Cash" and Founder of BCS Solutions, Has Been Selected as a Showcase Author in New C-Suite Book Club

Dee Bowden announced "Collect the Cash" was selected into C-Suite Book Club, the premier source for the world’s leading business books for c-suite leaders, business executives, and celebrities. - May 15, 2021 - BCS Solutions

Dee Bowden Speaks at 5Cs of Business Success Virtual Event

Panelist Dee Bowden, Revenue Recovery Expert, founder of BCS Solutions, and author of the soon to be released book “Collect The Cash: The Sale Is Not Complete Until The Money Is In The Bank” comes together in a collaborative effort with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entrepreneurs. - April 16, 2021 - BCS Solutions

It’s Financial Literacy Month and 5-Black Women Financial Professionals are Empowering Small Businesses Finances to Improve Cash Flow

BCS Solutions along with 4 other companies present:The 5 C’s of Business Success: Cash Flow; Credit; Communication; Consistency; Coverage to help small business owners set up the path to success. Supporting National Financial Literacy Month as proclaimed by the White House. - April 05, 2021 - BCS Solutions

BCS Solutions Accounts Receivable Expert Writes Her 1st Solo Book "Collect the Cash"; The Sale is Not Complete Until the Money is in the Bank

Dee Bowden of BCS Solutions, Frederick, MD upcoming book, "Collect the Cash" will be released in April 2021. Dee Bowden is on a mission to help small businesses grow their financial bottom line, during these challenging times, by sharing her unique 5 step program to revenue... - February 04, 2021 - BCS Solutions

TruDecision Appoints Auto Finance Veteran David Knightly to the Role of Chief Revenue Officer

TruDecision Appoints Auto Finance Veteran David Knightly to the Role of Chief Revenue Officer

TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that David Knightly, a seasoned auto finance executive, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer. TruDecision, a fintech company providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders, has experienced significant growth over the last year... - December 30, 2020 - TruDecision Inc.

Equiant Selected as Back-Up Servicer and Custodian for Westgate Resorts’ Recent Securitization of $275 Million in Timeshare Loans

Equiant, a Chandler, Arizona-based loan servicer and financial technology provider, has been selected to provide back-up servicing and document custody services for the July securitization of $275 million in timeshare loans by Westgate Resorts, an Orlando-based timeshare resort developer and... - August 10, 2020 - Equiant

GB Collects Named One of the 2019 Best Places to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal for the 5th Consecutive Year

Philadelphia Business Journal has again honored GB Collects as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in the Greater Philadelphia area. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, there were a record number of applications for the 2019 Best Places to Work for and every company included on the... - August 06, 2020 - GB Collects

Equiant’s Backup Servicing Plans Provide Assurance - Disaster, Data Security and Business Continuity Plans Included in Equiant Solutions

Whether businesses service their own portfolio or rely on an outside loan servicer, having back up servicing in place should be part of any business continuity or disaster plan. Equiant offers customized back-up servicing solutions, ranging from “hot,” “warm” or “cold” servicing, which denotes the time required for Equiant to assume the duties of a primary servicer. - June 30, 2020 - Equiant

Equiant Responds to COVID-19 Outbreak; Business Continuity Plan in Place; Social-Distancing Solutions for Clients

Equiant Responds to COVID-19 Outbreak; Business Continuity Plan in Place; Social-Distancing Solutions for Clients

In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Equiant has activated its Business Continuity Plans to support the general health of its employees and maximize productivity in its workforce. The financial services and technology provider’s clients can rest assured that systemic... - March 27, 2020 - Equiant

Great Eastern Resort Corp. Gets Results with Equiant’s Servicing Tools: Platform, eqConnect, eqDashboard and eqLearning

Great Eastern Resort Corp. Gets Results with Equiant’s Servicing Tools: Platform, eqConnect, eqDashboard and eqLearning

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Great Eastern Resorts Corp. has improved its collections and loan servicing using tools from Chandler, Arizona-based Equiant. - November 12, 2019 - Equiant

Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona

Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona

Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant

GB Collects Named Again by insideARM as One of the National 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections

insideARM has again honored GB Collects as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections. This survey and award program is designed to celebrate excellence among call center work environments in customer care, collections, and outsourcing. 2019 marks the 12th year that insideARM has recognized... - June 28, 2019 - GB Collects

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Achieves the Consumer Services Award for the 4th Consecutive Year

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Achieves the Consumer Services Award for the 4th Consecutive Year

Century Debt Solutions, Inc., a premier debt collection agency located in Woodland Hills, California was recognized for the 4th consecutive year for delivering outstanding customer service and its commitment to protecting creditor rights by taking a results-driven but ethical approach to debt... - June 10, 2019 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.

Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience

Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience

Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant

Brown & Joseph Announces New Ownership

Brown & Joseph is pleased to announce that it was recently acquired by LaSalle Capital, a leading private equity firm with extensive experience and a proven track record of providing strategic operating focus and driving growth organically and through acquisitions. “We are extremely... - April 10, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau

MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau

In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit

Brown & Joseph Unveils New Business Location

Brown & Joseph, a debt collection agency located near Chicago, is pleased to announce it has expanded operations to Indianapolis. - March 29, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC

Equiant Strengthens Team for Future Growth

Equiant Strengthens Team for Future Growth

Kim Kreiger named Chief Information Officer. - August 27, 2018 - Equiant

Optio Solutions to Hold Job Fair in Petaluma

Optio Solutions, a national debt collection agency, is conducting a job fair to satisfy immediate demand and curate talent for future placements. The event takes place 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, August 28 on a shaded outdoor patio, offering job seekers free professional head shots and the chance to... - August 16, 2018 - Optio Solutions, LLC

Equiant Promotes Moody and Kim

Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, has promoted two senior executives to new roles. Peter Moody has been named senior vice president of sales and service, and Don Kim has been named chief product visionary. “Our organization move has one objective, and... - March 07, 2018 - Equiant

Emergent Business Group Launches Next-Generation Debt Collection Company to Service Record Levels of Consumer Debt

Emergent Business Group Launches Next-Generation Debt Collection Company to Service Record Levels of Consumer Debt

Emergent secures up to $10 million equity financing from Strandview Capital; announces official opening of headquarters in Horsham, PA, creating hundreds of local jobs. - February 27, 2018 - Emergent Business Group

Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018

Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018

Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018, which is the World’s Largest for Capital Markets and will be meeting with leaders in the structured finance industry to discuss how Equiant’s PCI Level 1/SSAE compliant receivables solutions are a great fit for issuers, investors and trustees in the capital markets. - February 21, 2018 - Equiant

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Wins Prestigious Local Award 2 Consecutive Years in a Row

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Wins Prestigious Local Award 2 Consecutive Years in a Row

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. earns the 2017 Consumer Services Award from The Woodland Hills Awards Program. This is the 2nd consecutive year Century Debt Solutions has received this award for their outstanding consumer services. - October 16, 2017 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.

Equiant Names Ericka Schwarm as Director of Client Development

Equiant Names Ericka Schwarm as Director of Client Development

Loan servicing and technology company adds to staff in wake of explosive growth. - August 09, 2017 - Equiant

Calypso Cay Selects Equiant to Service Mortgage Loan and Maintenance Fee Receivables

Timescape Resorts LLC dba Calyspo Cay Resorts and Calypso Cay Vacation Villas Owners Association Inc. of Kissimmee, Fla., have selected Equiant of Scottsdale, Ariz., to service mortgage loan and maintenance fee receivables. “The servicing platform, technology and overall cost-effectiveness... - June 07, 2017 - Equiant

Collect & Pay School Fees Online with FeesBill.com

A solution for parents seeking to pay school fees online through credit card, ATM card, debit card, NetBanking, UPI etc. A solution for schools to manage and collect school fees online. - February 22, 2017 - FeesBill Payment Services

Equiant Names Neithard Foley as VP of Operations

Equiant Names Neithard Foley as VP of Operations

New position comes in wake of explosive growth for loan servicer. - August 22, 2016 - Equiant

For the 10th Time, Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 832 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 477%

Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a national leader in delivering debt recovery and business process outsourcing solutions, has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the tenth consecutive year. This year, ACT... - August 18, 2016 - ACT Holdings, Inc.

Equiant’s Credit Card Processing Again Certified at Highest Level

Equiant’s Credit Card Processing Again Certified at Highest Level

Only Timeshare Loan Servicer to Achieve PCI Level 1 Certification - August 09, 2016 - Equiant

King's Creek Plantation Selects Equiant to Service Loan and Maintenance Fee Receivables

King's Creek Plantation LLC of Williamsburg, Va., has selected Equiant of Scottsdale, Ariz., to service its mortgage loan and maintenance fee receivables. “Once we saw what was possible with their technology and how that translates into significantly better information for us and for our... - July 12, 2016 - Equiant

Equiant Names Mike Wright as Director of Information Technology

Equiant Names Mike Wright as Director of Information Technology

Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based receivables servicing provider, has named Mike Wright as director of information technology, positioning the company to continue its recent advances in information security and digital data management. "Mike has the right blend of management ability and... - May 03, 2016 - Equiant

Credit Slab Cares About Veterans, Waives Setup Fees for Credit Rebuilding Services

Credit Slab Cares launched its latest program for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces. All CAF and Canadian veterans will have setup fees waived and be automatically approved for any Credit Slab & Canada Credit Fix programs. - February 20, 2016 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Equiant Achieves Double-Digit Gains in Growth and Profitability

Equiant Achieves Double-Digit Gains in Growth and Profitability

Clients Responding to New Business Model: Lower Costs and Added Control - February 12, 2016 - Equiant

Credit Slab Unveils New Charitable Initiative with Their Credit Slab Cares Website

Credit Slab, Canada’s leader in credit repair and credit rebuilding, has launched a brand new charitable initiative. Called "Credit Slab Cares," its goals are to increase awareness, participation and donations to various charitable causes. - December 05, 2015 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.

Approved Credit Solutions Helps Pack Away Thousands of Meals to Feed the Hungry

Approved Credit Solutions, a national collection agency leader in providing no-cost collection services, partners with Pack Away Hunger to host a two-hour event to pack meals for hungry families in need. - November 26, 2015 - Approved Credit Solutions

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