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TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc. Magazine has recognized Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor, co-founders of Investrio, on its prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This annual list honors the nation’s most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. - March 13, 2025 - Investrio
ADRoit-3.com Announces "Pay What You Want" Online Monetary Dispute Resolution System
A leading provider of cost-effective online monetary dispute resolution services, Adroit-3.com, is thrilled to announce its intuitive, confidential, no registration platform designed for businesses, individuals, and government agencies. This system is designed to resolve financial disputes within an hour from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. You decide the fee. - November 18, 2024 - ADROIT 3 Corp
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Investrio Joins Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator
Investrio, a fintech company focused on empowering young professionals to achieve financial freedom, is joining the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator. This program provides valuable resources, mentorship, and industry connections to help Investrio refine its platform, expand its reach, and empower its users to escape debt and build wealth. Investrio's platform offers personalized financial planning tools, a supportive community, and affordable advisory services. - September 11, 2024 - Investrio
Gestalt Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Integrate Analytics, AI and Reporting for Lenders
Gestalt Tech (Gestalt) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their cutting age data warehouse platform. By integrating TruDecision’s suite of analytic tools,... - February 22, 2024 - TruDecision Inc.
Paybackeasy Aims to Educate the People About the Current Financial Scenario to Save Them from Becoming Victims of Illicit Transactions
Paybackeasy, a trailblazing company specializing in Funds recovery services, is revolutionizing the financial landscape by empowering individuals to regain control over their assets. The platform is set to become the go-to platform for individuals seeking guidance on how they can save their assets... - June 12, 2023 - Payback LLC Funds Recovery Company
TruDecision Announces the Launch of TruDec AE to Deliver Powerful Attributes That Boost the Predictive Power of Lender’s Models
TruDecision announced today the launch of their credit attribute engine TruDec AE. The engine integrates application, loan structure, credit bureau and alternative data to provide lenders the next generation of modeling attributes. The product is calibrated for all credit bureau formats and allows... - January 19, 2023 - TruDecision Inc.
Be Prepared: Equiant’s Back-Up Servicing Plans Ensure Continuity of Payments
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida in September, it served as a powerful reminder of the need to have disaster plans in place. For those who process receivables, an important part of being prepared for anything is to have a back-up servicing plan in place in case your own personnel or primary... - January 10, 2023 - Equiant
Integrated Lending Technologies Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Drive Volume and Profitability with Lenders
Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their Allegro™ Lending Suite (Allegro™) Loan Origination System. By integrating... - November 09, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.
CIG Financial Expands Relationship with TruDecision to Build Captive Lending for AutoNation
CIG Financial, an AutoNation Company (CIG) that will be rebranded AutoNation Finance, announced today that they will be expanding their partnership with Irving, Texas-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) as they build out the captive lending business for AutoNation. On July 21, 2022, AutoNation... - October 18, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.
Axaipay Offers Zero Transaction Fee for SMEs to Accept FPX Transactions
The merchant can enjoy zero transaction fee of FPX when they subscribe Axaipay eComPay Business Account before 31 August 2022. - June 09, 2022 - Axai Digital Sdn Bhd
Axaipay Partners with Huawei and Duogo to be the Pioneer in the Country to Offer One-Stop Digital Platform for Franchise
Axaipay, Huawei and Duogo sign partnership to offer cloud-based digital solutions helping franchisors to manage and support their franchisees using centralized big data. - February 26, 2022 - Axai Digital Sdn Bhd
SameDay Auto Finance Selects the TruDecision Expert Auto Score
TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that SameDay Auto Finance has integrated with the TruDecision Expert Auto Score in order increase service levels to auto dealers and offer additional approvals to underserved consumers. - October 14, 2021 - TruDecision Inc.
Dee Bowden, Author of "Collect the Cash" and Founder of BCS Solutions, Has Been Selected as a Showcase Author in New C-Suite Book Club
Dee Bowden announced "Collect the Cash" was selected into C-Suite Book Club, the premier source for the world’s leading business books for c-suite leaders, business executives, and celebrities. - May 15, 2021 - BCS Solutions
Dee Bowden Speaks at 5Cs of Business Success Virtual Event
Panelist Dee Bowden, Revenue Recovery Expert, founder of BCS Solutions, and author of the soon to be released book “Collect The Cash: The Sale Is Not Complete Until The Money Is In The Bank” comes together in a collaborative effort with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entrepreneurs. - April 16, 2021 - BCS Solutions
It’s Financial Literacy Month and 5-Black Women Financial Professionals are Empowering Small Businesses Finances to Improve Cash Flow
BCS Solutions along with 4 other companies present:The 5 C’s of Business Success: Cash Flow; Credit; Communication; Consistency; Coverage to help small business owners set up the path to success. Supporting National Financial Literacy Month as proclaimed by the White House. - April 05, 2021 - BCS Solutions
BCS Solutions Accounts Receivable Expert Writes Her 1st Solo Book "Collect the Cash"; The Sale is Not Complete Until the Money is in the Bank
Dee Bowden of BCS Solutions, Frederick, MD upcoming book, "Collect the Cash" will be released in April 2021. Dee Bowden is on a mission to help small businesses grow their financial bottom line, during these challenging times, by sharing her unique 5 step program to revenue... - February 04, 2021 - BCS Solutions
TruDecision Appoints Auto Finance Veteran David Knightly to the Role of Chief Revenue Officer
TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that David Knightly, a seasoned auto finance executive, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer. TruDecision, a fintech company providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders, has experienced significant growth over the last year... - December 30, 2020 - TruDecision Inc.
Equiant Selected as Back-Up Servicer and Custodian for Westgate Resorts’ Recent Securitization of $275 Million in Timeshare Loans
Equiant, a Chandler, Arizona-based loan servicer and financial technology provider, has been selected to provide back-up servicing and document custody services for the July securitization of $275 million in timeshare loans by Westgate Resorts, an Orlando-based timeshare resort developer and... - August 10, 2020 - Equiant
GB Collects Named One of the 2019 Best Places to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal for the 5th Consecutive Year
Philadelphia Business Journal has again honored GB Collects as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in the Greater Philadelphia area. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, there were a record number of applications for the 2019 Best Places to Work for and every company included on the... - August 06, 2020 - GB Collects
Equiant’s Backup Servicing Plans Provide Assurance - Disaster, Data Security and Business Continuity Plans Included in Equiant Solutions
Whether businesses service their own portfolio or rely on an outside loan servicer, having back up servicing in place should be part of any business continuity or disaster plan. Equiant offers customized back-up servicing solutions, ranging from “hot,” “warm” or “cold” servicing, which denotes the time required for Equiant to assume the duties of a primary servicer. - June 30, 2020 - Equiant
Equiant Responds to COVID-19 Outbreak; Business Continuity Plan in Place; Social-Distancing Solutions for Clients
In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Equiant has activated its Business Continuity Plans to support the general health of its employees and maximize productivity in its workforce. The financial services and technology provider’s clients can rest assured that systemic... - March 27, 2020 - Equiant
Great Eastern Resort Corp. Gets Results with Equiant’s Servicing Tools: Platform, eqConnect, eqDashboard and eqLearning
Charlottesville, Virginia-based Great Eastern Resorts Corp. has improved its collections and loan servicing using tools from Chandler, Arizona-based Equiant. - November 12, 2019 - Equiant
Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona
Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant
GB Collects Named Again by insideARM as One of the National 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections
insideARM has again honored GB Collects as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections. This survey and award program is designed to celebrate excellence among call center work environments in customer care, collections, and outsourcing. 2019 marks the 12th year that insideARM has recognized... - June 28, 2019 - GB Collects
Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Achieves the Consumer Services Award for the 4th Consecutive Year
Century Debt Solutions, Inc., a premier debt collection agency located in Woodland Hills, California was recognized for the 4th consecutive year for delivering outstanding customer service and its commitment to protecting creditor rights by taking a results-driven but ethical approach to debt... - June 10, 2019 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.
Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience
Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant
Brown & Joseph Announces New Ownership
Brown & Joseph is pleased to announce that it was recently acquired by LaSalle Capital, a leading private equity firm with extensive experience and a proven track record of providing strategic operating focus and driving growth organically and through acquisitions. “We are extremely... - April 10, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC
MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau
In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit
Brown & Joseph Unveils New Business Location
Brown & Joseph, a debt collection agency located near Chicago, is pleased to announce it has expanded operations to Indianapolis. - March 29, 2019 - Brown & Joseph, LLC
Equiant Strengthens Team for Future Growth
Kim Kreiger named Chief Information Officer. - August 27, 2018 - Equiant
Optio Solutions to Hold Job Fair in Petaluma
Optio Solutions, a national debt collection agency, is conducting a job fair to satisfy immediate demand and curate talent for future placements. The event takes place 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, August 28 on a shaded outdoor patio, offering job seekers free professional head shots and the chance to... - August 16, 2018 - Optio Solutions, LLC
Equiant Promotes Moody and Kim
Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, has promoted two senior executives to new roles. Peter Moody has been named senior vice president of sales and service, and Don Kim has been named chief product visionary. “Our organization move has one objective, and... - March 07, 2018 - Equiant
Emergent Business Group Launches Next-Generation Debt Collection Company to Service Record Levels of Consumer Debt
Emergent secures up to $10 million equity financing from Strandview Capital; announces official opening of headquarters in Horsham, PA, creating hundreds of local jobs. - February 27, 2018 - Emergent Business Group
Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018
Equiant to Co-Sponsor SFIG Vegas 2018, which is the World’s Largest for Capital Markets and will be meeting with leaders in the structured finance industry to discuss how Equiant’s PCI Level 1/SSAE compliant receivables solutions are a great fit for issuers, investors and trustees in the capital markets. - February 21, 2018 - Equiant
Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Wins Prestigious Local Award 2 Consecutive Years in a Row
Century Debt Solutions, Inc. earns the 2017 Consumer Services Award from The Woodland Hills Awards Program. This is the 2nd consecutive year Century Debt Solutions has received this award for their outstanding consumer services. - October 16, 2017 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.
Equiant Names Ericka Schwarm as Director of Client Development
Loan servicing and technology company adds to staff in wake of explosive growth. - August 09, 2017 - Equiant
Calypso Cay Selects Equiant to Service Mortgage Loan and Maintenance Fee Receivables
Timescape Resorts LLC dba Calyspo Cay Resorts and Calypso Cay Vacation Villas Owners Association Inc. of Kissimmee, Fla., have selected Equiant of Scottsdale, Ariz., to service mortgage loan and maintenance fee receivables. “The servicing platform, technology and overall cost-effectiveness... - June 07, 2017 - Equiant
Collect & Pay School Fees Online with FeesBill.com
A solution for parents seeking to pay school fees online through credit card, ATM card, debit card, NetBanking, UPI etc. A solution for schools to manage and collect school fees online. - February 22, 2017 - FeesBill Payment Services
Equiant Names Neithard Foley as VP of Operations
New position comes in wake of explosive growth for loan servicer. - August 22, 2016 - Equiant
For the 10th Time, Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 832 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 477%
Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a national leader in delivering debt recovery and business process outsourcing solutions, has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the tenth consecutive year. This year, ACT... - August 18, 2016 - ACT Holdings, Inc.
Equiant’s Credit Card Processing Again Certified at Highest Level
Only Timeshare Loan Servicer to Achieve PCI Level 1 Certification - August 09, 2016 - Equiant
King's Creek Plantation Selects Equiant to Service Loan and Maintenance Fee Receivables
King's Creek Plantation LLC of Williamsburg, Va., has selected Equiant of Scottsdale, Ariz., to service its mortgage loan and maintenance fee receivables. “Once we saw what was possible with their technology and how that translates into significantly better information for us and for our... - July 12, 2016 - Equiant
Equiant Names Mike Wright as Director of Information Technology
Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based receivables servicing provider, has named Mike Wright as director of information technology, positioning the company to continue its recent advances in information security and digital data management. "Mike has the right blend of management ability and... - May 03, 2016 - Equiant
Credit Slab Cares About Veterans, Waives Setup Fees for Credit Rebuilding Services
Credit Slab Cares launched its latest program for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces. All CAF and Canadian veterans will have setup fees waived and be automatically approved for any Credit Slab & Canada Credit Fix programs. - February 20, 2016 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.
Equiant Achieves Double-Digit Gains in Growth and Profitability
Clients Responding to New Business Model: Lower Costs and Added Control - February 12, 2016 - Equiant
Credit Slab Unveils New Charitable Initiative with Their Credit Slab Cares Website
Credit Slab, Canada’s leader in credit repair and credit rebuilding, has launched a brand new charitable initiative. Called "Credit Slab Cares," its goals are to increase awareness, participation and donations to various charitable causes. - December 05, 2015 - Canada Credit Fix Inc.
Approved Credit Solutions Helps Pack Away Thousands of Meals to Feed the Hungry
Approved Credit Solutions, a national collection agency leader in providing no-cost collection services, partners with Pack Away Hunger to host a two-hour event to pack meals for hungry families in need. - November 26, 2015 - Approved Credit Solutions