Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

True Green Enterprises Manufactures the Best Straw Alternative to Plastic, PLA and Tree Made Paper Straws The United States goes through over 500 million plastic straws every day, according to Eco-Cycle, a United States-based nonprofit recycling organization. - January 21, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

The Levenhuk Company at the International Photokina 2018 Exhibition in Germany Last week, Cologne hosted Photokina – the largest exhibition and the most anticipated event in the world of digital technologies. Photokina trade fair is devoted to the entire photo, video, and imaging sector. - October 08, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.

Pukka Pads Sets Up Shop in North America Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®. “The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico that... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America

Levenhuk Will Take Part in the Photokina 2018 Exhibition Levenhuk Inc, a major manufacturer of optical devices and instruments, is going to participate in Photokina 2018 exhibition that will take place in Cologne, Germany on September 26 - 29, 2018. - August 20, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.

True Green Enterprises Announces Competitively Priced Tree Free Paper Straws New Patent Pending Paper Straws made from Rapidly Renewable Resources - May 16, 2018 - True Green Enterprises

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence American Eagle Paper Mills will receive a 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for its Project Phoenix. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) chose 23 organizations from more than 60 applications. Applicants were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership efforts, economic impact, consideration of climate change and sustainability with results achieved. - April 20, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Terry Lehmann Honored as a "2018 Women’s Business Enterprise Star" by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) WBE Star Award is the nation’s premier award for women’s excellence in business leadership. Terry Lehmann, CEO has been recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Star by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest certifier of... - March 01, 2018 - True Green Enterprises

You Can Now Find Your TRUE PATH on Amazon TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH

American Eagle Paper Mills® Achieves Safety Milestone; 365 Days with No Lost-Time Accidents American Eagle Paper Mills® celebrated a significant safety achievement on January 29, 2018, reaching 365 days (495,547 man-hours) without a lost-time accident. American Eagle Paper Mills leadership and employees have worked diligently to create a culture where safety always comes first. This is the longest period of time without a lost- time accident in the 14 year history of the organization. - February 11, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® Introduces Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 – 100% Recycled Paper Certified for HP Indigo digital presses American Eagle Paper Mills continues to expand its 100% recycled product line with the introduction of Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 for HP Indigo digital presses. Eagle Digital Smooth 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance on the HP Indigo digital press platform. Produced from... - February 01, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Introduces Eagle Inkjet™ 100- High Speed Recycled Inkjet Paper American Eagle Paper Mills has announced an important addition to the Eagle family of recycled printing papers, Eagle Inkjet™ 100. Eagle Inkjet 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance across multiple high speed inkjet platforms. Produced from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber,... - January 10, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award from the Pennsylvania Resources Council American Eagle Paper Mills has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award by the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), the Commonwealth’s oldest grassroots environmental non-profit organization. American Eagle Paper Mills is being recognized for its production... - October 10, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® to be Featured on Season 2 of National Geographic Kids Series Weird But True!, Airing October 7th on the FOX Network American Eagle Paper Mills® will be prominently featured on the National Geographic Kids TV series weird but true. The Season 2 episode, which will air on October 7th, takes a look at papermaking and the process of making recycled paper at the American Eagle Paper Mill in Tyrone PA. The stars of... - September 27, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Design Your Business in 365 Days – the Planner That Make Goals Happen A powerful planner, self-development tool, and a 24/7 business-life coach. It is a paper planner designed with your passions and personal goals in mind. 100% Made in Italy. - September 21, 2017 - Design in 365 Days

American Eagle Paper Mills Joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership American Eagle Paper Mills, a leading recycled paper manufacturer located in Tyrone, PA, joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, further strengthening the mills commitment to sustainable papermaking. - August 24, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Donald Trump Toilet Paper Now Live on Indiegogo-the Product That Helped Predict the ‘16 Elections Results According to Gagster Gagster, the gag gifts company, announces the launch of its improved full color printed version of its Donald Trump toilet paper and runs an interesting campaign on Indiegogo. - March 13, 2017 - Gagster

Michigan-Based Writer Offers Reduced Resume Writing Services to Area Schools Michigan writer creates a special pricing partnership plan to offer reduced rates for resume writing services to students and graduates. - July 21, 2016 - Ink Resume Writing

Fairfield Care Now Streamlining Its Catering Equipment Delivery Mechanism As the expectations of the customers and clients are rising by the day, wholesale and retail care home suppliers need to further streamline their delivery mechanism while focusing on widening their product range. Fairfield Care Products is already doing that with its range of catering equipment, janitorial, and all care home supplies. - March 29, 2016 - Fairfield Care Products

Lean Procurement Training Hosted by Consumers Interstate Corporation in Norwich, CT Basic education in the principles of lean manufacturing - March 09, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Consumers Interstate Corporation Names Ivan Owen 2015 Salesperson of the Year Consumers Interstate Corporation (CIC) of Norwich, Connecticut is pleased to announce that Ivan Owen has been named the recipient of the esteemed Salesperson of the Year award, for the second year in a row. The announcement was made by Kenn Fischburg, CIC’s CEO and Owner, at a company-wide meeting... - January 22, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Local Wholesale Company, Reliable Paper Inc., Grants a Fish Wish to Acworth Family In an effort to give thanks and show their Christmas spirit, Reliable Paper has granted a Christmas Wish to the Torbet family of Acworth GA as part of 104.7 The Fish’s Christmas Wish. - January 16, 2015 - Reliable Paper Inc

Reliable Paper Supports Breast Cancer Awareness in New Promotion In an effort to show their support for breast cancer research Reliable Paper has agreed to donate 10% of their profits for items that fall under their breast cancer awareness product page – for the entire month of October: Pink! Breast Cancer Awareness. - October 09, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

Reliable Paper Supports the Efforts of Nonprofit Group, Teen Challenge Reliable Paper is happy to donate to rehabilitation non-profit Teen Challenge. - September 19, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

Reliable Paper Inc. Sponsors the UGA Flagline Reliable Paper will sponsor the University of Georgia’s Flagline to show their support for the Bulldogs. - September 18, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

2014 Kickball365 Sponsor Reliable Paper Continues Kickball Contribution Reliable Paper, located in Acworth, GA, continues their support of Kickball365’s- The Circuit. - July 30, 2014 - Reliable Paper Inc

Consumers Interstate Corporation (CIC) Acquires MRS Industries Inc Two Connecticut Grown Companies Merge Their Expertise - June 01, 2014 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Environment First Printing, Based in Portsmouth, NH Announces 2014 Expansion Plans Information Technology Leader and former Chief Information Officer for State of New Hampshire joins bio-based toner pioneer. Environment First Printing (EFP), a pioneer of bio-based toner for laser printers has named Bill Rogers of Dover, NH to lead its Innovation and Information Technology Group. Mr. - May 20, 2014 - Environment First Printing

Consumers Interstate Corporation Announces New President - James Morrissey Elected to Executive Team Kenn Fischburg, CEO & Owner, of Consumers Interstate Corporation, a national business supplies company dedicated to the Lean Procurement™ of office products, today announced the appointment of James Morrissey as its President effective immediately. Mr. Morrissey brings more than 25 years of... - September 30, 2013 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Office Desk of the Future Launches Expanded Distribution Home Concept announces affordable cure for “Sitting Disease.” - August 08, 2013 - Home Concept, Inc.

Help One Now is Partnering with Jeff Goins to Host "Wrecked Raleigh" on August 17th Jeff Goins presents a two-session writing conference: “Starting from Scratch: How to Build a Powerful Platform With Words, Passion, and People” & “How Your Story Can Change The World." - June 12, 2013 - Help One Now

LoveOfficeStuffs to Introduce the Final 3 Models in the Brother J4000 Series Printers London, 26, March 2013 Brother completed their innovative J4000 series of clever all-in-one inkjet printers by launching the final 3 printers, namely DCP-J4110DW, MFC-J4510DW and MFC-J4710DW. All three offer a huge range of features: Key features include*: •Save time with high speed 18/ 16ppm - 20/ 18ppm mono/ colour... - April 04, 2013 - S&L Global Office Ltd

Consumers Interstate Corporation Revolutionizes Industrial Supplies Procurement with Re-Launch of SuperSupplies.com Connecticut-based industrial distributor Consumers Interstate Corporation has re-launched its award winning online ordering portal SuperSupplies.com. SuperSupplies.com has been upgraded with innovative tools to help customers control their procurement process. - January 26, 2013 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

S&L Global Office Ltd. to Offer Special Discounts for Brother Printers, Scanners, and Labeling Machines Loveofficestuffs.com, a fast expanding office products supplier, now offers discounts for customers that are interested in Brother products. The offer is valid until October 31st, 2012. - October 28, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

S&L Global Office Ltd to Offer G-Ink Branded Ink Cartridges, Toner Cartridges and Drum Units Online Starting from 25 September 2012 G-Ink Compatible/Remanufactured Ink and Toner Cartridges and Drum Units are in Stock and Now Available at www.LoveOfficeStuffs.com. - September 28, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

S&L Global Office to Offer the Brother "Invisible" Printer Online Starting from 24 August 2012 Brother’s New Revolutionary “Invisible” Printers are Available for Sale Today at www.LoveOfficeStuffs.com. - September 12, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

Office Supplies and Stationery Competion Winner TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com offer discounted stationery to businesses across the UK with next working day delivery, low prices and regular competitions to win great prizes - just place your next stationery order through their website to be kept informed if the latest deals. - May 02, 2012 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

LoveOfficeStuffs.com Launches New E-Commerce Site Now you have a complete office solutions partner. - April 19, 2012 - S&L Global Office Ltd

Precision Office Products is Open for Business Precision Office Products provides high quality compatible as well as original manufacturer brand laser toner, inkjets, copier toner, printer ribbons, and more. - February 17, 2012 - Precision Office Products

Envirotech Office Systems Announces 15 Year Anniversary Contest Winner Able Envirotech Office Systems is pleased to announce that Noelle De Leon is the winner of the 15 Year Anniversary Contest. The winner was selected by random draw from the pool of contestants who signed up for the Envirotech Office Systems Monthly E-news Blast. The grand prize was an iPad 2 courtesy... - January 22, 2012 - Envirotech Office Systems

WAE+ - Fastest Growing Office Supplies Provider in the UK Office Supplies newcomers "www.waeplus.co.uk" have experienced strong sales growth since starting their company in September 2011. With competitive prices and strong month on month growth, they are quickly becoming a provider of choice for many SMEs in the UK today. - December 30, 2011 - WAE+

TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com - Another Record Sales Month and New Easier to Use Shopping Cart TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com have just made a significant enhancement to their website shopping cart which makes it even easier to place your stationery orders online. The improved pages make placing an order even quicker and with less information to complete you can speed through order process... - December 02, 2011 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

Baumgartens Names Industry Veteran Tom Edgeworth National Sales Manager Manufacturer of Plastiklips®, PenAgain™, and Conserve® Cleaners announces Thomas Edgeworth as new National Sales Manager. - October 07, 2011 - Baumgartens

Digitally Printed Custom Labels, for Those Short Runs and Super Fast Turn-Arounds Performance Label Company will soon enhance its custom label services bouquet with the acquisition of a digital label press. This will help cater to next-day service orders as well as short-quantity orders. - October 01, 2011 - Performance Label Company

TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com - Fastest Growing Office Supplies Provider in the UK After Another Record Sales Month With sales growth of 200% built on great customer service, fast delivery and the best range of products all at discounted prices theOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com is becoming the obvious choice for business supplies across the UK. - September 30, 2011 - TheOfficeSuppliesSupermarket.com

Baumgartens Selected as Finalist for the 2011 Georgia Small Family Business-of-the-Year Award Baumgartens Recognized as Outstanding Small Georgia Family Business. - August 26, 2011 - Baumgartens