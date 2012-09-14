PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

A Glimpse Into the Throne Room at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum One of the most articulate works of art that displays Chapters Four and Five in the Book of Revelation can be found in the stained glass window in the Chapel of the Woodland Mausoleum located at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. This program will feature Joel L. Getts TH.M, Ph.D. who will present a theological discussion of the representations depicted in the magnificent window. - October 02, 2019 - Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author "Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

The World’s Largest Camping-Search Engine Campstar Now Offers Campervan and Motorhome Rental Campstar wants to solve all needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Their mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - August 30, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH

Camping 4.0: Campstar is Now Available as the New Multiservice Platform Dedicated to Outdoor Holidays Campstar wants to solve all the needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Campstar's mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - July 26, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH

Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.

Xiomaro, Weir Farm Artist, at Mark Twain Library for Talk on New Book Released by Arcadia Publishing To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the library’s... - July 15, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Timucuan Parks Foundation Celebrates Supporters of Preservation Parks Awards Presented During the 27th Annual Environmental Awards Ceremony - June 29, 2019 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Why Autumn Should be Your Time to Visit Patagonia Camp As North Americans get ready for winter to melt away, the Southern Hemisphere is looking forward to its most beautiful season - autumn. While summertime in the Patagonia region of Chile, which runs November to early March, is the most popular time to visit thanks to warm temperatures, the most beautiful... - April 03, 2019 - Patagonia Camp

Acclaimed Hollywood Hypnotherapist Opens First Hypnotherapy, Yoga, and Plant-based Retreat in the World Desert Reset, created and run by Cynthia Morgan, offers a sanctuary for relaxation, self-realization, and rejuvenation. - March 01, 2019 - Desert Reset

Timucuan Parks Foundation Has Added a New Member to Its Board of Directors Jim Rienhardt will join the board made up of 12 members from throughout the community. - January 26, 2019 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Timucuan Parks Foundation Has Added Two New Members to Its Board of Directors Katie Mitura and Kathy Stark have joined the board of directors. - December 28, 2018 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Timucuan Parks Foundation Presents Awards to Supporters of Preservation Parks Awards presented during the 26th Annual Environmental Awards Ceremony. - December 27, 2018 - Timucuan Parks Foundation

Patagonia Camp Recognized as One of the Top Resorts in Chile by Condé Nast Travelers Patagonia Camp, Chile’s “glamping” destination, has been included in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler’s 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Located in the bucket-list destination of Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia Camp came in at number 13 in the best... - October 31, 2018 - Patagonia Camp

Vietnam Women's Memorial to Commemorate 25th Anniversary Veterans Day weekend events set to honor women veterans of the Vietnam era - October 26, 2018 - Eastern National

Xiomaro's Unique Photographs of George Washington's Headquarters Acquired by Library A portfolio of fine art photographic prints of George Washington’s Headquarters has been acquired by Morristown and Morris Township Library for their North Jersey History and Genealogy Center. The photographs were selected from a collection that is on exhibit now until December 28, 2018 at the... - September 17, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Patagonia Camp Opens New Season with Independence Day Package Days may be getting shorter in the U.S., but the end of the summer means the beginning of a new season for southern Chile’s unique “glamping” destination, Patagonia Camp. Located in the bucket-list destination of Torres del Paine National Park, the property opens this September with... - August 23, 2018 - Patagonia Camp

Women’s Rights National Historical Park Celebrates July 4 with “The Diary of Theodosia Ford” - Photographs by Xiomaro The park’s gallery is located on the second floor of its Visitor Center at 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, and the free exhibition runs from July 1 to August 31, 2018. Visiting hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week. A free limited edition exhibit ebook of the photographs can be downloaded at www.xiomaro.com, which includes free entry into a giveaway of the book, "The Fords of New Jersey" by Jude M. Pfister (The History Press) and a 5”x7” print from the exhibit. - June 22, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

National Park Invites Public to Xiomaro's Reception and Illustrated Talk on George Washington The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park invites the public to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event celebrates the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs... - April 23, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

ENroute Communications Signs Patagonia Camp in Chile "Eco-Glamp" Property Confirms Public Relations Firm as Agency of Record in the United States. - March 16, 2018 - Patagonia Camp

National Park Service Presents Photography Exhibition on George Washington’s Headquarters to Celebrate Presidents Day The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park kicks off Presidents Day with the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs by Xiomáro, curated by Jude M. Pfister, D.Litt, the park’s Chief of Cultural Resources. For a free limited edition exhibit ebook of photographs visit www.xiomaro.com. - January 31, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Passport To Your National Parks 2018 Regional Stamp Set Now Available on eParks.com Announcing the 2018 Regional Stamp Set, the newest addition to the annual stamp series from the popular Passport To Your National Parks program®. - November 30, 2017 - Eastern National

Wowio, Inc. Acquires Restaurant and Tour Business in Arizona Wowio appoints a new board and takes company in a new direction. - October 26, 2017 - Wowio, Inc.

Smash It, Don't Trash It, at National Pumpkin Destruction Day The Rock Ranch, an agritourism destination in Georgia, pioneered a unique holiday - National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Each year, the Saturday after Halloween, pumpkins are destroyed for the sake of fun, and saving the planet. The Rock Ranch says, "Smash It! Don't Trash It!" - October 19, 2017 - The Rock Ranch

National Park Service Employees & Alumni Trust Fund Accepting Donations for Hurricane Harvey and Irma Relief Efforts September 13, 2017— The National Park Service Employees & Alumni Trust Fund is now accepting donations to aid National Park Service and partner organization employees who have been impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Donations may be made online at www.eandaa.org through a PayPal account. Alternatively,... - September 15, 2017 - Eastern National

Vulnerable Species of Eupleridae (Fossa) Born at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve Now 10-weeks old, the male and female pair of pups are the second group born at the Preserve in two years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as “Vulnerable,” with their greatest threat in the wild coming from habitat destruction. Fossa are their own unique species, but closely related to Mongoose and meercats. - August 31, 2017 - Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo

Eastern National and Passport To Your National Parks® Announce Total Solar Eclipse Cancellation Stamps Circle the date! In honor of the all-American total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, Eastern National and Passport To Your National Parks® are excited to announce special edition “Time-of-Totality” cancellation stamps. These cancellations will be available at the following 19 National... - August 08, 2017 - Eastern National

Ben Brown, New Consultant for ABCreative ABCreative has been helping customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - July 29, 2017 - ABCreative

Eastern National and Women’s Rights National Historical Park Introduce Philanthropic Partnership The Campaign for Wesleyan Chapel aims to raise funds to support the development, installation, and stewardship of an exhibit that will enhance visitors’ understanding of the space. - July 19, 2017 - Eastern National

ABCreative Offers ID Sculpture Products ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 28, 2017 - ABCreative

BCI Burke Extends the Move with Us Iowa Playground Grants ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - June 11, 2017 - ABCreative

Ankeny Market & Pavilion Uses ICON Shelters ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - May 07, 2017 - ABCreative

ABCreative Awarded Greenbush Playground Equipment Contract ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - March 09, 2017 - ABCreative

ABCreative Offers Percussion Play Instruments ABCreative has been helping their customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade, safety surfacing and site amenities. The company is excited to announce the addition of a new product line, Percussion Play, the world's leading outdoor instrument manufacturer with over 200 distributors in over 60 countries. - February 17, 2017 - ABCreative

ForeverLawn Announces New Location Serving Des Moines ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional and durable. In addition to its landscape lines, ForeverLawn also offers specialty products including SplashGrass, K9Grass, SportsGrass, Playground Grass, and GolfGreens. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. - February 04, 2017 - ForeverLawn Des Moines

ABCreative Offers Cedar Forest Products ABCreative offers a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems and safety equipment and has expanded its offering to include Cedar Forest Products. - January 28, 2017 - ABCreative

Pinnacle Production Group Presents Chinese Lantern Light Festival in Miami Experience Spectacular Evening of Massive Chinese Lanterns A celebration of Chinese culture, the Lantern Light Festival arrives in Miami on November 30 at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center. The festival is a six-week production featuring massive lanterns, inspiring performances and incredible cuisine. Attendees will experience a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes, and themes in the run–up to the Christmas period and beyond. Learn more at http://www.lanternlightfestival.com. - September 15, 2016 - Pinnacle Productions Group

Confluence: Twelve Collaborations at The Morgan Conservatory Confluence: Twelve Collaborations merges the work of accomplished papermakers with select artists August 12th - September 16th - July 29, 2016 - The Morgan Conservatory

Eastern National Joins Cape Cod National Seashore for 20th Anniversary Celebration of Highland Light Move Government officials and community members will gather July 12 for a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the historic move of the Highland Lighthouse in North Truro, MA. In 1996, the lighthouse was moved 450 feet back to safer ground, thanks to a six-year, grassroots effort by local volunteers to preserve the oldest lighthouse on Cape Cod. - July 10, 2016 - Eastern National

The Adventurer Club - No Fedora or Whip Required The Adventurer Club is a new social media platform that inspires and encourages people to go out and live adventures rather than staying in their comfort zone. - April 17, 2016 - The Adventurer Club

Gathering Ground Announces Free Trials for Nature Classes in Prospect Park 8-Week Spring Season Kicks Off with Free Trial Classes - February 18, 2016 - Gathering Ground

Eastern National Releases New Passport to Your National Parks® Collector’s Edition Eastern National has released a Passport To Your National Parks® Collector’s Edition to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service this year. The deluxe, expanded version of the Passport To Your National Parks® book has space to collect park cancellations and commemorative Passport stamps for every national park site in the National Park System—to date more than 400. Proceeds from the sale of Passport books and stamp sets are donated to the National Park Service. - February 07, 2016 - Eastern National

Adirondack White Out Weekend Schedule Announced A two-day winter festival held on President's weekend in the western Adirondack community of Clifton-Fine has released it’s full schedule. Main events will be underway Saturday, February 13th and Sunday, February 14th with a small, evening kickoff in Wanakena, NY on Friday, February 12th. Admission... - January 23, 2016 - Adirondack White Out Weekend

Eastern National Announces Leadership Transition Plan Eastern National announces leadership changes. Dr. G. Jay Gogue, Board Chair, has stepped down as Board Chair and will remain a board member. George Minnucci, who served as CEO since 2008, has been named Board Chair. John F. Ryan, Chief Administration Officer, has been appointed Secretary-Treasurer of the Association. He will continue to serve in his current role as Chief Administration Officer. Kevin C. Kissling has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. - November 15, 2015 - Eastern National

New Bilingual Book, "Get to Know Your Parks/Conozca sus Parques," Encourages Kids to Visit National Parks Eastern National is pleased to announce the release of a new publication, "Get to Know Your Parks/ Conozca sus Parques." Written in English and Spanish, the book encourages young people to visit and learn about America’s national parks. Beautifully illustrated with images from a variety... - September 27, 2015 - Eastern National

Eastern National Announces the 2016 Passport To Your National Parks® Photo Contest Eastern National is pleased to announce the 2016 Passport To Your National Parks® Photo Contest. The contest is open to active National Park Service employees and Volunteers-In-Parks (VIPs). Ten winning national park photos will be featured on the 2016 Passport To Your National Parks® annual... - August 12, 2015 - Eastern National

Eastern National Releases "Guidebook to American Values and Our National Parks" Eastern National is pleased to announce the release of a new publication, "Guidebook to American Values and Our National Parks." The book is the first to detail how national parks are expressions of America’s values. As it prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2016, the National Park... - June 24, 2015 - Eastern National

Eastern National Releases Exclusive Product Line Commemorating the National Park Service Centennial in 2016 Eastern National is proud to unveil its National Park Service Centennial Arrowhead Product Line, available for sale to National Park Service (NPS) Employees, NPS Volunteers-In-Parks, and approved partners. The new products showcase the official NPS Centennial logo, complemented by the NPS’s signature... - June 12, 2015 - Eastern National