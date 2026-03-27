Now 10-weeks old, the male and female pair of pups are the second group born at the Preserve in two years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as “Vulnerable,” with their greatest threat in the wild coming from habitat destruction. Fossa are their own unique species, but closely related to Mongoose and meercats. - August 31, 2017 - Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo