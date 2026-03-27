Recent Headlines
Xiomaro’s Street Photography of New Jersey’s Wildwoods Captures Life Beyond the Boardwalk Nostalgia
“Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia” by Xiomaro, will be released on March 31, 2026. The book is available on Amazon and bookstores everywhere. - March 27, 2026 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These... - January 10, 2026 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
PettingZoo.fun Debuts as a Go-to Resource for Parents Planning Family Farm Outings
The new free online directory offers state-by-state guides, interactive mapping, and an informational blog to help families across the U.S. discover local animal encounters. - October 28, 2025 - PettingZoo.fun
New Street Photography Book Authored by Artist Xiomaro
"Street Photography of New York City" will be released by Sutton Publishing on October 30, 2025. - October 24, 2025 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Heritage Area Expansion Leads to Increased Cultural Tourism Investment in Prince George’s County, MD
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. (ATHA) announces the approved amendment of its state-certified geographic service area boundary to include the entirety of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The expansion has led to two first-time grantees of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant... - July 24, 2025 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Transform Your Photography Skills Amidst Ireland's Breathtaking Landscapes
Renowned photographer Xiomaro is hosting a 12-day photography retreat in Ireland from May 29 to June 9, 2025, aimed at enthusiasts of all skill levels. This immersive experience encourages participants to explore the art of photography beyond traditional techniques, focusing on creativity and personal expression while discovering Ireland's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and history. - November 27, 2024 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Xiomaro's New York City Street Photography Returns to Glasgow Gallery
The work of New York artist Xiomaro (SEE-oh-MAH-row) returns to the Glasgow Gallery of Photography with his “Ghost Walkers” image. The print is on view until December 23 as part of the “Masters of Street Photography” international exhibition. - December 03, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens: Festive Family Favorite Returns for 25th Year
The EmilyAnn Trail of Lights in Wimberley, TX features over 100 light displays across 8 acres of gentle, walkable trails. Along with the lights, the trail features live entertainment, concessions, warm Yule Log, visits with Santa, a train for small children, and lots of fun holiday memories to be made. - November 01, 2023 - EmilyAnn Theatre and Gardens
Introducing Nature's Playbook: A New App Inspiring Connection with the Great Outdoors
Nature's Playbook, a groundbreaking nature and travel application, has launched on the App Store. - October 12, 2023 - Nature's Playbook
Xiomaro's Street Photography and National Park Photos Are Exhibited
Xiomaro, an internationally exhibited photographer, is showcasing two new exhibits for Hispanic Heritage Month and continuing through the new year. - September 27, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Morris Museum Celebrates America's First Historical Park with Photographs by Xiomaro
A thought-provoking exhibition at New Jersey's Morris Museum showcases the photography of Xiomaro, a New York Artist. - May 19, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Morristown National Historical Park Installs Permanent Exhibit by Xiomaro
The rotating exhibition of fine art photographs celebrates the park's 90th anniversary. - April 19, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Xiomaro's Photography Returns to Connecticut's Legislative Office Building
Fine art photographs of the New England Trail on view to raise public awareness. - March 24, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Xiomaro's Street Photography Goes on Display
Although the artist is still creating images of bucolic National Parks, Xiomaro's unusual and gritty urban images are gaining recognition and will be part of group exhibits in Connecticut and Scotland. - November 12, 2022 - Xiomaro Art Studio
19th Annual Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Combines Antiques, Whimsy & a Bit of the Unexpected to Raise $1.4 Million for Omaha's Public Garden
The 19th annual Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show was held Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, with more than 3,500 guests in attendance to share their love of antiques and raise $1.4 million to support Lauritzen Gardens. The four-day event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Omaha, featured 23 antiques exhibitors from across the country and offered attendees educational experiences and dynamic presentations by speakers Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram and Karen MacNeil. - November 04, 2022 - Lauritzen Gardens
Rediscovering a National Park
Morristown National Historical Park celebrates its upcoming 90th anniversary with a fine art photography exhibition by New York artist, musician, and author, Xiomaro. - May 20, 2022 - Xiomaro Art Studio
George Washington’s Encampment in New Jersey Gets Closer Look in Photography Exhibition
George Washington’s Revolutionary War encampment in New Jersey is the subject of a fine art photography exhibition and companion programs. The images were created by Xiomaro, a nationally-exhibited artist, under a commission from the U.S. National Park Service. The free exhibition will be on view from June 6 to July 31, 2021. - May 28, 2021 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Cogran Helps Recreation Reopen with Care
Capacity limits for pools are key this summer. Timed entry tickets from Cogran solve the problem with no-contact checkin. - July 26, 2020 - Cogran Systems
Cogran Releases Charts, a New Way to See Data in Cogran Systems
Cogran now offers a range of the most commonly used reports in chart view. These visualizations make it easy to truly comprehend the information in Cogran’s extensive reports, allowing easy-at-glance understanding of trends and relational information. - May 27, 2020 - Cogran Systems
Cogran Announces New Point of Sale Features
Cogran announces a completely redesigned, fully mobile Point-of-Sale interface for tickets/passes, merchandise sales, and donations. This is a significant new feature for Cogran’s parks and recreation management software vertical, allowing current clients to immediately add new POS features to their Cogran recreation management software. - May 24, 2020 - Cogran Systems
New White Paper from Percussion Play Explores the Positive Effects of Intergenerational Music-Making
Percussion Play, the leading outdoor musical instrument specialist, have published their latest White Paper "Play, Percussion and 'Post-Age' Pedagogy: The Positive Effects of Intergenerational Music-Making." - March 07, 2020 - Percussion Play Ltd.
Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available
Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National
Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments
Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.
A Glimpse Into the Throne Room at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
One of the most articulate works of art that displays Chapters Four and Five in the Book of Revelation can be found in the stained glass window in the Chapel of the Woodland Mausoleum located at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. This program will feature Joel L. Getts TH.M, Ph.D. who will present a theological discussion of the representations depicted in the magnificent window. - October 02, 2019 - Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author
"Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio
The World’s Largest Camping-Search Engine Campstar Now Offers Campervan and Motorhome Rental
Campstar wants to solve all needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Their mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - August 30, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH
Camping 4.0: Campstar is Now Available as the New Multiservice Platform Dedicated to Outdoor Holidays
Campstar wants to solve all the needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Campstar's mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - July 26, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH
Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels
Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.
Xiomaro, Weir Farm Artist, at Mark Twain Library for Talk on New Book Released by Arcadia Publishing
To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the... - July 15, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Timucuan Parks Foundation Celebrates Supporters of Preservation Parks
Awards Presented During the 27th Annual Environmental Awards Ceremony - June 29, 2019 - Timucuan Parks Foundation
Why Autumn Should be Your Time to Visit Patagonia Camp
As North Americans get ready for winter to melt away, the Southern Hemisphere is looking forward to its most beautiful season - autumn. While summertime in the Patagonia region of Chile, which runs November to early March, is the most popular time to visit thanks to warm temperatures, the most... - April 03, 2019 - Patagonia Camp
Acclaimed Hollywood Hypnotherapist Opens First Hypnotherapy, Yoga, and Plant-based Retreat in the World
Desert Reset, created and run by Cynthia Morgan, offers a sanctuary for relaxation, self-realization, and rejuvenation. - March 01, 2019 - Desert Reset
Timucuan Parks Foundation Has Added a New Member to Its Board of Directors
Jim Rienhardt will join the board made up of 12 members from throughout the community. - January 26, 2019 - Timucuan Parks Foundation
Timucuan Parks Foundation Has Added Two New Members to Its Board of Directors
Katie Mitura and Kathy Stark have joined the board of directors. - December 28, 2018 - Timucuan Parks Foundation
Timucuan Parks Foundation Presents Awards to Supporters of Preservation Parks
Awards presented during the 26th Annual Environmental Awards Ceremony. - December 27, 2018 - Timucuan Parks Foundation
Patagonia Camp Recognized as One of the Top Resorts in Chile by Condé Nast Travelers
Patagonia Camp, Chile’s “glamping” destination, has been included in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler’s 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Located in the bucket-list destination of Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia Camp came in at number 13 in the... - October 31, 2018 - Patagonia Camp
Vietnam Women's Memorial to Commemorate 25th Anniversary
Veterans Day weekend events set to honor women veterans of the Vietnam era - October 26, 2018 - Eastern National
Xiomaro's Unique Photographs of George Washington's Headquarters Acquired by Library
A portfolio of fine art photographic prints of George Washington’s Headquarters has been acquired by Morristown and Morris Township Library for their North Jersey History and Genealogy Center. The photographs were selected from a collection that is on exhibit now until December 28, 2018 at... - September 17, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Patagonia Camp Opens New Season with Independence Day Package
Days may be getting shorter in the U.S., but the end of the summer means the beginning of a new season for southern Chile’s unique “glamping” destination, Patagonia Camp. Located in the bucket-list destination of Torres del Paine National Park, the property opens this September... - August 23, 2018 - Patagonia Camp
Women’s Rights National Historical Park Celebrates July 4 with “The Diary of Theodosia Ford” - Photographs by Xiomaro
The park’s gallery is located on the second floor of its Visitor Center at 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, and the free exhibition runs from July 1 to August 31, 2018. Visiting hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week. A free limited edition exhibit ebook of the photographs can be downloaded at www.xiomaro.com, which includes free entry into a giveaway of the book, "The Fords of New Jersey" by Jude M. Pfister (The History Press) and a 5”x7” print from the exhibit. - June 22, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
National Park Invites Public to Xiomaro's Reception and Illustrated Talk on George Washington
The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park invites the public to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event celebrates the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters:... - April 23, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
ENroute Communications Signs Patagonia Camp in Chile
"Eco-Glamp" Property Confirms Public Relations Firm as Agency of Record in the United States. - March 16, 2018 - Patagonia Camp
National Park Service Presents Photography Exhibition on George Washington’s Headquarters to Celebrate Presidents Day
The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park kicks off Presidents Day with the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs by Xiomáro, curated by Jude M. Pfister, D.Litt, the park’s Chief of Cultural Resources. For a free limited edition exhibit ebook of photographs visit www.xiomaro.com. - January 31, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Passport To Your National Parks 2018 Regional Stamp Set Now Available on eParks.com
Announcing the 2018 Regional Stamp Set, the newest addition to the annual stamp series from the popular Passport To Your National Parks program®. - November 30, 2017 - Eastern National
Wowio, Inc. Acquires Restaurant and Tour Business in Arizona
Wowio appoints a new board and takes company in a new direction. - October 26, 2017 - Wowio, Inc.
Smash It, Don't Trash It, at National Pumpkin Destruction Day
The Rock Ranch, an agritourism destination in Georgia, pioneered a unique holiday - National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Each year, the Saturday after Halloween, pumpkins are destroyed for the sake of fun, and saving the planet. The Rock Ranch says, "Smash It! Don't Trash It!" - October 19, 2017 - The Rock Ranch
National Park Service Employees & Alumni Trust Fund Accepting Donations for Hurricane Harvey and Irma Relief Efforts
September 13, 2017— The National Park Service Employees & Alumni Trust Fund is now accepting donations to aid National Park Service and partner organization employees who have been impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Donations may be made online at www.eandaa.org through a PayPal... - September 15, 2017 - Eastern National
Vulnerable Species of Eupleridae (Fossa) Born at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve
Now 10-weeks old, the male and female pair of pups are the second group born at the Preserve in two years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as “Vulnerable,” with their greatest threat in the wild coming from habitat destruction. Fossa are their own unique species, but closely related to Mongoose and meercats. - August 31, 2017 - Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo
Eastern National and Passport To Your National Parks® Announce Total Solar Eclipse Cancellation Stamps
Circle the date! In honor of the all-American total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, Eastern National and Passport To Your National Parks® are excited to announce special edition “Time-of-Totality” cancellation stamps. These cancellations will be available at the following 19... - August 08, 2017 - Eastern National
Ben Brown, New Consultant for ABCreative
ABCreative has been helping customers create the perfect park and playground since 1993 by offering a full line of play equipment, shelters, shade systems, safety surfacing and site amenities. - July 29, 2017 - ABCreative