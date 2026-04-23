Recent Headlines
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer. - October 16, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
ENCORE!, ENCORE! BROADWAY, TV STAR CAROLE DEMAS Celebrating 85 Years of Life in a Special Encore Performance. Produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc.
FIREFLY, features songs and memories from her storied career. With Special Guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden) and Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease). - August 12, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
Broadway, TV Star, Carole Demas, Celebrating 85 Years of Life in "Firefly," Wednesday, July 23, 7:00pm, at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club. Produced by A.D.R. Studios
"Firefly," features songs and memories from her storied career. With special guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden), Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease), and Ryan Williams (Broadway Tour Grease). A One Night Only Event at 54 Below on July 23, 2025 at 7:00pm. - June 17, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
Moler's Audio Visual Brings Legacy Media Into the Digital Age in Wichita, Kansas
Moler’s Audio Visual, Wichita’s newest hub for media preservation and conversion, is proud to announce its official opening on December 3, 2024. - January 29, 2025 - Moler's Audio Visual
MAL Entertainment LED Screen Rentals Opens Its Doors in Austin Texas
A brief introduction of the company, what they do, and who they are. - March 26, 2024 - MAL Entertainment
Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com. - October 25, 2023 - Innerspace Cases
YoloLiv Launches Its Own Network Bonding - Make Your Livestreams Unbreakable
YoloLiv, a provider of innovative livestreaming solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its network bonding feature. In today's fast-paced digital world, livestreaming has become an essential tool for content creators, businesses, and individuals to engage with their audiences in real... - July 06, 2023 - YoloLiv
Introducing the APU Loudness Compressor Plug-in: a Revolutionary Approach to Audio Compression
APU Software's innovative compressor plug-in leverages modern loudness measurement techniques for unprecedented transparency and control. - May 09, 2023 - APU Software, LLC
Broadway Stars Unite in Sing For Ukraine
Sing For Ukraine All Star benefit concert Live from Skylight Run - Friday, April 29, 7:30 PM EDT. On demand anytime following Original Broadway and TV Stars Unite to raise funds for Ukraine. - March 30, 2022 - ADR Studios, Inc.
CP Communications Announces Karl Prentiss as New Director of Production for Red House Streaming
CP Communications, a leader in innovative solutions and services for live event and broadcast productions, has appointed Karl Prentiss as Director of Production for Red House Streaming (RHS), effective immediately. Reporting to Vice President of Red House Streaming Lowell Beckner, Prentiss will... - January 05, 2022 - CP Communications
Red House Streaming Studios Launches First 24/7 Global Streaming TV Network
Featuring Emmy Award-winning journalist Sarina Fazan, the network launch represents a major strategic step forward for Red House Streaming studios and Fazan’s broadcast career. - October 30, 2021 - CP Communications
CP Communications Announces Promotions and New Hires
CP Communications, a leader in innovative solutions and services for live event productions, announces promotions and new hires, reflecting the successful growth of its Red House Streaming (RHS) subsidiary and CP Communications St. Petersburg (CPSP) operations. Effective immediately, Lowell... - October 16, 2021 - CP Communications
ProjectorScreenWorld.com Announces Major Rebrand
ProjectorScreenWorld.com, one of the most comprehensive projector screen websites, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. PSW is committed to going green and preserving our environment so what better way than actually going green with their branding. - August 05, 2021 - Modern AV LLC
Mitey AV Uses COVID as an Opportunity to Expand in New Orleans
Interview with local New Orleans business owners Shaun and Lindsay McCarron about their journey from hosting multiple AirBnB's in the City of New Orleans', to now owning one of the premier Audio Video Equipment Rental Companies in the city. - April 09, 2021 - Mitey AV
7 Tips to Maximize Your AV Budget When Events Return
In a new era complete with virtual and hybrid events, planners will have new AV needs and budget requirements. - June 03, 2020 - Media Stage
Media Stage Uses Onsite Studio for Encouraging Webcast
Media Stage is putting their onsite studio to use. Though their staff has been working from home for over a month now, a limited number of their crew held a video shoot last week while following all necessary safety precautions. The purpose of the one-day shoot was to showcase the value of a... - April 24, 2020 - Media Stage
Global Meetings Industry Day to be Observed Virtually
Events and Meeting Planning professionals are celebrating GMID in a different way this year. - April 16, 2020 - Media Stage
Live-Stream Conferencing Keeps Your Company Connected
Media Stage Delivers Remote and Studio Live-Stream in Miami & South Florida. - April 10, 2020 - Media Stage
AV Planners Has Officially Teamed Up with Zoom Video
AV Planners Inc. has completed Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s (“Zoom”) Certified Integrator Program and is adding full design and implementation of Zoom Rooms to its service offering. Zoom Rooms’ higher user experience and scalability have enabled thousands of... - January 24, 2020 - AV Planners
Digital Installers Launches State of the Art “Luxury Smart Home Experience Center”
On the eve of their 20 year anniversary, Digital Installers has completed a remodel of their Long Beach experience center, dubbed "DI Studios." For the past 7 years, the 1530 E. Wardlow Road location has served as both their corporate headquarters and as a popular event venue. With... - November 15, 2019 - Digital Installers Inc.
Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual Joined Efforts to Add More Value to Every Dollar Spent in Audio Visual and Technology Support for Their Annual Financial Gala
Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual jointed efforts to add more value to every dollar spent in audio visual and technology support for their Annual Financial Gala: Rays of Change. Touching hearts through innovation to become "Rays of Change" in Texas. Discover how Amaanah partnered with Karana AV to save money and maximize audiovisual resources. - October 10, 2019 - Karana Audio Visual, LLC
Famous French Bakery Opens in US, Supports Local AV Integrator
Marie Blachére, a famous bakery with over 500 locations throughout France, opened its first U.S. location this week at 550 Middle Neck Road in heart of Great Neck. Despite the moderate snowfall on its first day, the bakery had a very successful opening with hundreds of local customers... - February 18, 2019 - ATTYWON
Herman and HARMAN Professional Solutions Enter Into Distribution Partnership
Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com) a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions. - April 18, 2018 - Herman Integration Services
Herman Announces Distribution Partnership with Luxul
Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com), a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, is partnering with Luxul to provide IP networking solutions for AV integrators. - March 11, 2018 - Herman Integration Services
Strong/MDI Screen Systems and Eclipse Screens Partner to Showcase Immersive Screen Solutions During IAAPA Attractions Expo
Strong/MDI Screen Systems, a Ballantyne Strong Inc. (NYSE MKT: BTN) company, leader in projection screen technology and optical coating development, announced that it will partner with Eclipse Screens to showcase custom, turnkey projection screen solutions at the Dynamic Attractions facility in... - November 04, 2017 - Strong / MDI Inc Screen Systems
OSA Supports the 35th America’s Cup as Official Audio & Video Contractor
OSA provides audiences large-screen HD LED technology and sound clarity throughout the America’s Cup Event Village. - October 09, 2017 - OSA International, Inc.
Classic Folk Song Brought Back to Life in Haunting High-Tech Fashion
Centuries-Old Tale of Woe Reemerges as 3-D Halloween Prop - October 05, 2017 - Night Frights
Strong/MDI Screen Systems Will Showcase Immersive Screen Solutions at IAAPA
Strong/MDI Screen Systems, a Ballantyne Strong Inc. (NYSE MKT: BTN) company will exhibit at IAAPA, November 14th to the 17th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The company, in collaboration with Eclipse Projection Screens, will be presenting seamless curvilinear projection screen... - September 29, 2017 - Strong / MDI Inc Screen Systems
Hollywood Riviera Studios Takes Home a Torrance Advantage Award
Hollywood Riviera Studios was presented the Enriching the Community Award at the 10th annual Torrance Advantage Awards held at the Del Amo Crossing office complex. The winners received a Torrance Advantage Award crystal trophy, a letter signed by the Mayor of Torrance, and $200 to help with... - April 12, 2017 - Hollywood Riviera Studios
Hollywood Riviera Studios Partners with Two Men and a Truck to Make Mother’s Day Special
Hollywood Riviera Studios is partnering with Two Men and a Truck to support single moms in need. As part of its “Movers for Moms” program, the Torrance-based Two Men and a Truck are distributing special boxes to local businesses to collect essential care items for women staying in local... - March 31, 2017 - Hollywood Riviera Studios
Tatung USA Fusion Cooker Available Now
Tatung USA Fusion Cooker combines grilling and steaming and is available for purchase from Major Retailers. - November 30, 2016 - Tatung Company of America, Inc.
Tatung USA to Release New Interactive LED Displays
Tatung USA launches a new Interactive LED Display that integrates Multi-touch Technology. Tatung USA is launching a new interactive LED display option to accompany the existing interactive display model TS65M10-AG. The new interactive displays comes in 2 models with 10 touch points, additional... - November 20, 2016 - Tatung Company of America, Inc.
BMD Partners with Adoline/AV to Provide ImageCue
Broadway Media Distribution (BMD), the provider of high quality scenic projection content to theatrical groups worldwide, has partnered with the audiovisual company Adoline/AV to provide access to the ImageCue media server and other critical projection equipment for smaller theatrical groups. - August 12, 2016 - Broadway Media Distribution LP
Digital Light Brigade, a Multi-Media Virtual Reality Studio, Announced a Major Breakthrough Using GoPro’s Hero4 Session Cameras for 360° Ultra HD Video
Digital Light Brigade (also known as DLB360.com) announced today its successful test and configuration of six GoPro Hero 4 Session waterproof action cameras in a proprietary rig to produce affordable immersive Ultra HD 360° spherical videos. - April 27, 2016 - Digital Light Brigade
Smith Audio, Inc., Announces Updates to the SPA 1230 3 Way Loudspeaker
The SPA 1230 is being released in a new and innovative design with updated features while staying focused on the quality and sonic excellence that you expect from Smith Audio. - February 18, 2016 - Smith Audio
Smith Audio Patents Innovative Technique to Redirect Standing Waves
Smith Audio has patented a speaker enclosure that redirects destructive standing waves within a speaker enclosure, which provides true to source listening. - November 08, 2015 - Smith Audio
PM Screen Holograms Hit Stores with Altec Lansing “Everything-Proof” Portable Speakers
Spectacular 3D Holographic Display Illustrates Speakers Ability to Survive the Elements - August 14, 2015 - PM Screen Group
Cinema Car Sound Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Develop Drive-in Movie Theatre Revival
With only 336 Drive-In Movie Theatre still in operation in the United States in 2015, there has never been a better time to come out in support of this time honored family experience. Wayne Brown is doing just that. For more than 30 years, Wayne has worked in the sales and marketing of Home... - July 26, 2015 - Cinema Car Sound
Get in the Mix with the UK’s Premier DJ Store, WestendDJ
WestendDJ, one of the UK’s leading DJ equipment retailers, has launched a new website www.westenddj.co.uk, aimed at providing the very best DJ and Production technology from market leading brands. Replacing their existing solution, the new website features comprehensive listings for the... - January 10, 2015 - WestendDJ
All-Inclusive, High-Intensity Xtreme Sport Helmet Camera Hits Canadian Marketplace
Canadian company Xtreme Sport DV Ltd. launches its new website, ideal for digital recording advice for the highly active, extreme sports enthusiast. - November 21, 2014 - Xtreme Sport DV Ltd.
New Holiday Tech -- Sacramento Company Making Monsters
A Northern California company has unveiled a new line of turn-key high-tech 3D projection illusions called “Man-imations™” which bring full-size pose-able mannequins to life for the purpose of providing incredibly realistic characters to Halloween displays and haunted attractions. - October 01, 2014 - Night Frights
Brown Innovations to Showcase Directional Speakers at NEC Solutions Showcase
At this month's 2014 NEC Solutions Showcase in London, Brown Innovations announced they will be showcased by NEC throughout the show floor. - May 14, 2014 - Brown Innovations
Downtown Films Moves to New Offices in Historic Las Vegas
Downtown Films which oversees Silver State Production Services and Lola Pictures has moved into the 9,000 square-foot second floor of 333 Sixth Street at the corner of Chef Andre Rochat Place across from the Lloyd D. George Federal Court House in historic downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Films has... - March 16, 2014 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services
Demand for Photo Booths Projected to Double in 2014
Capture POD Professional Photo Booths Sees Increase in Sales and Rentals - February 05, 2014 - Capture POD Professional Photo Booth
Project Audio Visual Announces Recruitment of New Apprentices
Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has announced that they have recruited two new apprentices. - October 18, 2013 - Project Audio Visual
Project Audio Visual Revamps Website
Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has revamped their website and added new features to boost their customers' experience. - October 17, 2013 - Project Audio Visual
Project Audio Visual Announce Premises Purchase
Project Audio Visual, a leading provider of online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has announced the purchase of their office premises. Project Audio Visual had been leasing an office unit for nearly 4 years before they decided to purchase the premises. The... - September 21, 2013 - Project Audio Visual