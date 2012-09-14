PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Installers Launches State of the Art “Luxury Smart Home Experience Center” On the eve of their 20 year anniversary, Digital Installers has completed a remodel of their Long Beach experience center, dubbed "DI Studios." For the past 7 years, the 1530 E. Wardlow Road location has served as both their corporate headquarters and as a popular event venue. With corporate... - November 15, 2019 - Digital Installers Inc.

Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual Joined Efforts to Add More Value to Every Dollar Spent in Audio Visual and Technology Support for Their Annual Financial Gala Amaanah Refugee and Karana Audio Visual jointed efforts to add more value to every dollar spent in audio visual and technology support for their Annual Financial Gala: Rays of Change. Touching hearts through innovation to become "Rays of Change" in Texas. Discover how Amaanah partnered with Karana AV to save money and maximize audiovisual resources. - October 10, 2019 - Karana Audio Visual, LLC

Famous French Bakery Opens in US, Supports Local AV Integrator Marie Blachére, a famous bakery with over 500 locations throughout France, opened its first U.S. location this week at 550 Middle Neck Road in heart of Great Neck. Despite the moderate snowfall on its first day, the bakery had a very successful opening with hundreds of local customers flooding... - February 18, 2019 - ATTYWON

Herman and HARMAN Professional Solutions Enter Into Distribution Partnership Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com) a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions. - April 18, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

Herman Announces Distribution Partnership with Luxul Herman (www.HermanAVGroup.com), a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry, is partnering with Luxul to provide IP networking solutions for AV integrators. - March 11, 2018 - Herman Integration Services

Strong/MDI Screen Systems and Eclipse Screens Partner to Showcase Immersive Screen Solutions During IAAPA Attractions Expo Strong/MDI Screen Systems, a Ballantyne Strong Inc. (NYSE MKT: BTN) company, leader in projection screen technology and optical coating development, announced that it will partner with Eclipse Screens to showcase custom, turnkey projection screen solutions at the Dynamic Attractions facility in Orlando. This... - November 04, 2017 - Strong / MDI Inc Screen Systems

OSA Supports the 35th America’s Cup as Official Audio & Video Contractor OSA provides audiences large-screen HD LED technology and sound clarity throughout the America’s Cup Event Village. - October 09, 2017 - OSA International, Inc.

Strong/MDI Screen Systems Will Showcase Immersive Screen Solutions at IAAPA Strong/MDI Screen Systems, a Ballantyne Strong Inc. (NYSE MKT: BTN) company will exhibit at IAAPA, November 14th to the 17th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The company, in collaboration with Eclipse Projection Screens, will be presenting seamless curvilinear projection screen solutions... - September 29, 2017 - Strong / MDI Inc Screen Systems

Hollywood Riviera Studios Takes Home a Torrance Advantage Award Hollywood Riviera Studios was presented the Enriching the Community Award at the 10th annual Torrance Advantage Awards held at the Del Amo Crossing office complex. The winners received a Torrance Advantage Award crystal trophy, a letter signed by the Mayor of Torrance, and $200 to help with operating... - April 12, 2017 - Hollywood Riviera Studios

Hollywood Riviera Studios Partners with Two Men and a Truck to Make Mother’s Day Special Hollywood Riviera Studios is partnering with Two Men and a Truck to support single moms in need. As part of its “Movers for Moms” program, the Torrance-based Two Men and a Truck are distributing special boxes to local businesses to collect essential care items for women staying in local shelters. - March 31, 2017 - Hollywood Riviera Studios

Tatung USA Fusion Cooker Available Now Tatung USA Fusion Cooker combines grilling and steaming and is available for purchase from Major Retailers. - November 30, 2016 - Tatung Company of America, Inc.

Tatung USA to Release New Interactive LED Displays Tatung USA launches a new Interactive LED Display that integrates Multi-touch Technology. Tatung USA is launching a new interactive LED display option to accompany the existing interactive display model TS65M10-AG. The new interactive displays comes in 2 models with 10 touch points, additional inputs... - November 20, 2016 - Tatung Company of America, Inc.

BMD Partners with Adoline/AV to Provide ImageCue Broadway Media Distribution (BMD), the provider of high quality scenic projection content to theatrical groups worldwide, has partnered with the audiovisual company Adoline/AV to provide access to the ImageCue media server and other critical projection equipment for smaller theatrical groups. - August 12, 2016 - Broadway Media Distribution LP

Digital Light Brigade, a Multi-Media Virtual Reality Studio, Announced a Major Breakthrough Using GoPro’s Hero4 Session Cameras for 360° Ultra HD Video Digital Light Brigade (also known as DLB360.com) announced today its successful test and configuration of six GoPro Hero 4 Session waterproof action cameras in a proprietary rig to produce affordable immersive Ultra HD 360° spherical videos. - April 27, 2016 - Digital Light Brigade

Smith Audio, Inc., Announces Updates to the SPA 1230 3 Way Loudspeaker The SPA 1230 is being released in a new and innovative design with updated features while staying focused on the quality and sonic excellence that you expect from Smith Audio. - February 18, 2016 - Smith Audio

Smith Audio Patents Innovative Technique to Redirect Standing Waves Smith Audio has patented a speaker enclosure that redirects destructive standing waves within a speaker enclosure, which provides true to source listening. - November 08, 2015 - Smith Audio

PM Screen Holograms Hit Stores with Altec Lansing “Everything-Proof” Portable Speakers Spectacular 3D Holographic Display Illustrates Speakers Ability to Survive the Elements - August 14, 2015 - PM Screen Group

Cinema Car Sound Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Develop Drive-in Movie Theatre Revival With only 336 Drive-In Movie Theatre still in operation in the United States in 2015, there has never been a better time to come out in support of this time honored family experience. Wayne Brown is doing just that. For more than 30 years, Wayne has worked in the sales and marketing of Home Theatre... - July 26, 2015 - Cinema Car Sound

Get in the Mix with the UK’s Premier DJ Store, WestendDJ WestendDJ, one of the UK’s leading DJ equipment retailers, has launched a new website www.westenddj.co.uk, aimed at providing the very best DJ and Production technology from market leading brands. Replacing their existing solution, the new website features comprehensive listings for the latest... - January 10, 2015 - WestendDJ

All-Inclusive, High-Intensity Xtreme Sport Helmet Camera Hits Canadian Marketplace Canadian company Xtreme Sport DV Ltd. launches its new website, ideal for digital recording advice for the highly active, extreme sports enthusiast. - November 21, 2014 - Xtreme Sport DV Ltd.

New Holiday Tech -- Sacramento Company Making Monsters A Northern California company has unveiled a new line of turn-key high-tech 3D projection illusions called “Man-imations™” which bring full-size pose-able mannequins to life for the purpose of providing incredibly realistic characters to Halloween displays and haunted attractions. - October 01, 2014 - Night Frights

Brown Innovations to Showcase Directional Speakers at NEC Solutions Showcase At this month's 2014 NEC Solutions Showcase in London, Brown Innovations announced they will be showcased by NEC throughout the show floor. - May 14, 2014 - Brown Innovations

Downtown Films Moves to New Offices in Historic Las Vegas Downtown Films which oversees Silver State Production Services and Lola Pictures has moved into the 9,000 square-foot second floor of 333 Sixth Street at the corner of Chef Andre Rochat Place across from the Lloyd D. George Federal Court House in historic downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Films has grown... - March 16, 2014 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Demand for Photo Booths Projected to Double in 2014 Capture POD Professional Photo Booths Sees Increase in Sales and Rentals - February 05, 2014 - Capture POD Professional Photo Booth

Project Audio Visual Announces Recruitment of New Apprentices Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has announced that they have recruited two new apprentices. - October 18, 2013 - Project Audio Visual

Project Audio Visual Revamps Website Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has revamped their website and added new features to boost their customers' experience. - October 17, 2013 - Project Audio Visual

Project Audio Visual Announce Premises Purchase Project Audio Visual, a leading provider of online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has announced the purchase of their office premises. Project Audio Visual had been leasing an office unit for nearly 4 years before they decided to purchase the premises. The audio... - September 21, 2013 - Project Audio Visual

Downtown Films Names Jason Miller Chief Operating Officer; Philip Norbert, Executive Producer Downtown Films has named Jason Miller chief operating officer (COO) overseeing Downtown Films and Silver State Production Services (SSPS), the destination and motion picture management component of Downtown Films. Philip Nobert is Executive Producer of Downtown Films. Norbert will take charge of new... - September 13, 2013 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Silver State Production Services Lauds Nevada’s New Film Tax Incentive The new tax incentive signed by Governor Brian Sandoval on June 11, 2013, effective Jan. 2014, is expected to create thousands of jobs, drive tourism - June 14, 2013 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Project Audio Visual Completes Renewal of ISO9001 Certification for Third Year Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has completed the renewal of its ISO9001 quality management certification for its third consecutive year. The ISO9001 standard is designed to help companies and organisations enhance their services,... - June 07, 2013 - Project Audio Visual

Project Audio Visual Team Member Runs Paris Marathon for Charity Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, comments on the recent success one of their employees has achieved in running the Paris International Marathon for charity. Team member Nicole Olivier ran the marathon to raise funds for the... - May 11, 2013 - Project Audio Visual

Project Audio Visual Adds New Service Contact Page to Website Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has introduced a new service contact portal page to their site. Project Audio Visual's new service contact page allows clients to log a fault under service contract, manufacturer's warranty or... - March 23, 2013 - Project Audio Visual

Swedish Studio Monitor System Bridges Gap Between 5.1 and Stereo Swedish loudspeaker manufacturer Nufeeld® turns the next page in professional studio monitoring with the COREGO f1™ and COREGO s2™ - the first stereo downmix controller systems based on the EmbracingSound® Theatre HD™ platform. - February 06, 2013 - Nufeeld

Project Audio Visual Becomes First UK Company to Install Crestron CaptureLiveHD Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, has become the first UK company to install Crestron CaptureLiveHD. Project Audio Visual can now install the Crestron Capture LiveHD which has answered Alcon Laboratories' call for a high quality... - January 05, 2013 - Project Audio Visual

Pro Lens Accessories for Sony PMW-TD300 3D Camcorder Cyclopital3D has launched a Pro Lens Accessory System for the Sony PMW-TD300 3D camcorder. This new line of accessories enables 3D content creators to use more varied techniques and equipment to produce fantastic new 3D content. The professional grade three-piece adapter system includes a Wide-angle... - December 01, 2012 - Cyclopital3D

Broadway’s Original “Sandy” (Grease), Star of TV’s The Magic Garden Carole Demas: In Concert B’way’s “Spectacular” Songstress, December 2nd, 7:30 pm Historic Irvington Town Hall Theater Benefit Irvington, NY - November 28, 2012 - ADR Studios, Inc.

Project Audio Visual Expands Its Maintenance Coverage to Pan European Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, recently signed up with two of their clients to undertake the maintenance of their audio visual equipment at various locations throughout Europe. Project Audio Visual has been offering maintenance... - November 22, 2012 - Project Audio Visual

POP Video Launches Redesigned Website to Commemorate 2 Years POP Video has redesigned their website in honor of their 2 year anniversary. The new website will increase ease of usability for all of their clients. - November 11, 2012 - POP Video Houston

Professional Sound Services Opens New Location in New Orleans, LA Professional Sound Services (www.pro-sound.com), one of the nation's most respected dealers of professional audio equipment providing sales, service and rental to professional sound mixers, announces the Grand Opening of a new office in New Orleans, LA on November 12, 2012. The New Orleans, LA office... - November 06, 2012 - Professional Sound Services

Silver State Production Services to Stage Zombie Apocalypse in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Silver State Production Services and Downtown Films have teamed up with Hollywood's top special effects gurus for a one-night only Zombie Apocalypse in Haunted Alley near Las Vegas Boulevard South near Fremont Street in historic downtown Las Vegas. - October 31, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Project Audio Visual Welcomes Growth in Videowall Market Project Audio Visual, a leading online designer and retailer of audio visual and video conferencing systems, comment on a recent industry report which shows that the global video wall sector is currently experiencing renewed market growth. As a standalone market, video wall sales are on-track to reach... - September 01, 2012 - Project Audio Visual

Livingston Hamilton Unveils a Major Global Brand - Xchange Technology Rentals Xchange Technology Rentals (XTR), the world's leading IT rental company providing international rental of IT and audio visual equipment, reveals its new look in Germany. - August 01, 2012 - Xchange Technology Group

GearSource Launches State-of-the-Art Tools to Improve Listing Process GearSource launches the Industry’s 1st Bulk Listings Upload Tool, as part of GS AIM™ (GearSource Automated Inventory Management system). Simple to use and fast... the GS Bulk Listing Upload tool allows vendors to add hundreds of listings at one time, in only seconds. - July 21, 2012 - Gear-Source, Inc.

SSPS to Treat First Friday Las Vegas Guests to an Authentic Hair and Make-Up Experience SSPS Mobile Salon and Boutique set to debut at First Friday Las Vegas, July 6, 2012 Hair, make-up and wardrobe trailers will be open to the public for the monthly event. - June 27, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Las Vegas-Based Silver State Production Services Opens for Business Silver State Production Services a full-service motion picture production services company based in Las Vegas founded by Chris Ramirez, announced today that it is open for business. SSPS was created to satisfy the demand for Nevada-based services with experience and expertise in managing film, television... - May 09, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Hammond Communications Group to Provide Media Support Services for NCAA Men’s/Women’s, S.E.C., and Big 10 Basketball Tournaments Kentucky Company instrumental behind the scenes at the NCAA Final Four and other major sporting events for 26 years. - February 29, 2012 - Hammond Communications Group

VIVA! Vision Inc. and VODA Digital LLC Launch - Mobile Linebacker Just in time for Super Bowl XLVI, VIVA! Vision Inc and VODA digital LLC announce the launch of their debut game "Mobile Linebacker" for iOS and Android. - January 06, 2012 - VODA brands

Night Frights High Tech Halloween Props to be Featured in Wired Magazine Night Frights, the creators of amazing high-tech Halloween props, has been chosen to be featured in Wired Magazine in an issue scheduled for release in the fall. Wired is known for showcasing state-of-the-art items that pique the interest of their technology-savvy readers, and the spooky video-based... - August 06, 2011 - Night Frights