“The DFA Think Contest” is a New York City based digital filmmaking contest established and sponsored by the Digital Film Academy in New York City. This contest is designed to encourage young and aspiring filmmakers to jumpstart their filmmaking careers by encouraging them to write, shoot and edit their original content using all digital media tools available to them. The contestants are challenged to tell impact full stories of social significance within a limited running time of 60 seconds. - September 05, 2017 - Digital Film Academy