PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Talamas and This Old House – The Next Chapter When This Old House (TOH) first began broadcasting on WGBH in 1979, there was nothing like it. Although initially frowned upon by contractors (who believed the show was giving away their trade secrets), TOH actually increased demand for professional restoration and renovation services and spawned an... - August 10, 2019 - Talamas Boston

Talamas is Now an Authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems Dealer Talamas is excited to announce that they are now an authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems dealer. The Professional Video line includes Panasonic’s the ever popular AJ-PX380 P2 ENG camera. This line also includes hand-held microP2 cameras like the AJ-PX230... - January 15, 2019 - Talamas Boston

Talamas Proudly Presents Unique Set of Vintage Leica R Lenses for Rent High quality, affordable, and available now for rent at Talamas, this set of Leica Rs will allow users to capture amazing images and video and a signature look in virtually any application. “Vintage lenses are very in style these days, partly because digital sensors have become so good that people... - October 03, 2017 - Talamas Boston

Talamas Becomes Confirmed Dealer for ARRI Products on August 29th, 2017 Being confirmed as a dealer for ARRI and providing Arri’s innovative line of lighting products to Talamas customers couldn’t come at a better time, says company founder and President, David Talamas, “We’ve been growing as a lighting house and, as a major rental house for New England,... - September 27, 2017 - Talamas Boston

Talamas Becomes Confirmed Dealer for HEDÉN Products on August 28th, 2017 With the confirmation of dealership with Sweden’s HEDÉN Talamas has engaged in a partnership that will provide greater integration of the film technologies it offers customers, as well as a welcome point of service for HEDÉN’s gear. Since July 2017, Dave Talamas, founder and... - September 27, 2017 - Talamas Boston

Digital Film Academy in New York Calls for Video Submissions for Its 1st Annual Short Film Competition, The DFA Think Contest “The DFA Think Contest” is a New York City based digital filmmaking contest established and sponsored by the Digital Film Academy in New York City. This contest is designed to encourage young and aspiring filmmakers to jumpstart their filmmaking careers by encouraging them to write, shoot and edit their original content using all digital media tools available to them. The contestants are challenged to tell impact full stories of social significance within a limited running time of 60 seconds. - September 05, 2017 - Digital Film Academy

Boxfish 360: The Simplest Solution for Engaging 360/VR Underwater Experiences Boxfish Research announces a major upgrade to their professional underwater virtual reality camera, the Boxfish 360, offering now a runtime of three hours and post-production App. - September 01, 2017 - Boxfish Research Limited

Relentless Films, Hexengeddon Prepares to Cast a Fantastic and Feminist Spell Hexengeddon, a fantasy production by Relentless Films follows in the footsteps of Wonder Woman, with strong female heroes battling a Trump-like president. - July 11, 2017 - Relentless Films

earthTV Offers Destination Live Camera Service to the Tourism Industry in ITB Berlin 2016 earthTV owns and operates the largest destination camera network around the globe, is the producer of the The World Live television program and operates the virtual travel portal earthTV.com. - March 06, 2016 - earthTV

Talamas Will be the First Dealer in New England to Distribute RED Digital Cinema Cameras Today, Talamas announced it is the first dealer for RED Digital Cinema in the New England area. Talamas will provide sales, rentals, training, and support for RED products throughout the region. Talamas will also be offering in-depth training workshops for RED’s entire line of cameras – including... - February 11, 2016 - Talamas Boston

Talamas Chosen to be New England’s Freefly Systems Dealer Talamas is New England's newest dealer for Freefly Systems. Now, in addition to rentals, Talamas offers the entire line of MOVI camera stabilizer for sale. Talamas is now your premier MOVI resource for sales, rentals, training, and service. The M15 was designed with the most demanding cinema packages... - January 30, 2016 - Talamas Boston

LucidCam Unveils a Sleek New Option for Creating Virtual Reality Content This portable camera is designed to capture and share 3D 180-Degree footage, is the first of its kind, and opens up new levels of content creation for everyday video users; early orders now available on IndieGoGo. - October 27, 2015 - LucidCam

From Film School to the Red Carpet at DFANYC Digital Film Academy alumni Chadwick Boseman, Alexander Felix and Pavel Kacerle have journeyed from a classroom in Manhattan to the sets of major films like "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Jurassic World," "Captain America: Civil War," "Gods of Egypt" and "Black... - August 21, 2015 - Digital Film Academy

Performance Capture and Virtual Production Studio, Animatrik Film Design Inc. to Offer Faceware Software for Face Tracking, Solving and Animation Services Vancouver-based performance capture and virtual production studio, Animatrik Film Design Inc., has announced the addition of Faceware Technologies software to their service offerings for face tracking, solving and retargeting. - February 25, 2015 - Animatrik Film Design

Talamas to Host Audio for Film & Video Seminar with Sennheiser's David Missall on November 20th 2014 Regardless of what you’re shooting – sports, news, digital cinema, or even a wedding – in order to get your message across your production has to sound as good as it looks. In this seminar Missall will cover microphone basics, demonstrate microphone pickup patterns, booming techniques,... - November 06, 2014 - Talamas Boston

Talamas Boston Announces the Addition of the ARRI Amira to Their Rental Inventory Given the high demand for the ARRI Amira camera, Talamas obtained the Amira in mid-August 2014 in order to add ARRI’s latest class-leading product to their extensive stock of digital cinematography equipment. The Amira is a continuation of ARRI’s commitment to offering diverse and flexible... - August 30, 2014 - Talamas Boston

The ARRI Rental Group Strengthens Its Team with Appointment of Dana Ross The ARRI Rental Group is pleased to announce that Dana Ross has been appointed to the role of International Marketing Executive. - April 05, 2014 - ARRI Rental Group

While Spielberg & Lucas Predict "Implosion" of the Film Industry, Micro-Budget Filmmakers Thrive Recently, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas delivered an alarming outlook on the film industry in which Spielberg predicted the “implosion” of the film industry. Apparently, micro-budget filmmakers such as Robert Barnwell have failed to get the message. As Spielberg and Lucas explained,... - March 26, 2014 - Subic Bay Films

Downtown Films Moves to New Offices in Historic Las Vegas Downtown Films which oversees Silver State Production Services and Lola Pictures has moved into the 9,000 square-foot second floor of 333 Sixth Street at the corner of Chef Andre Rochat Place across from the Lloyd D. George Federal Court House in historic downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Films has grown... - March 16, 2014 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Animatrik Film Design Introduces SolidTrack Animatrik Film Design announced today the expansion of its Virtual Production services offerings through the addition of the first Solid Track system in North America. - March 12, 2014 - Animatrik Film Design

Downtown Films Names Jason Miller Chief Operating Officer; Philip Norbert, Executive Producer Downtown Films has named Jason Miller chief operating officer (COO) overseeing Downtown Films and Silver State Production Services (SSPS), the destination and motion picture management component of Downtown Films. Philip Nobert is Executive Producer of Downtown Films. Norbert will take charge of new... - September 13, 2013 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Silver State Production Services Lauds Nevada’s New Film Tax Incentive The new tax incentive signed by Governor Brian Sandoval on June 11, 2013, effective Jan. 2014, is expected to create thousands of jobs, drive tourism - June 14, 2013 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

"Virginity" Independent Feature Film Tackles Major Human Rights Issue "Virginity," a film by director Saaed Khoze (starring Michelle Farivar, Jessica Hendrickson, Vera Nova, Nina Nayebi and Kamran Malak Motiei), is an independent feature-length film based on true events. It tackles the perverse subject and worldwide epidemic of "honor killings" through... - February 05, 2013 - LA Independent Film & Entertainment

Talamas Offers Cost Effective Delkin Devices Products to Sound Devices Users The approval of Delkin Devices CF and SD cards for use with Sound Devices audio equipment is good news for Talamas Sales and Rentals clients who have rented or purchased Sound Devices 644 field production mixers or 700 series digital audio recorders. When the results of Sound Devices’ successful... - January 24, 2013 - Talamas Boston

Pro Lens Accessories for Sony PMW-TD300 3D Camcorder Cyclopital3D has launched a Pro Lens Accessory System for the Sony PMW-TD300 3D camcorder. This new line of accessories enables 3D content creators to use more varied techniques and equipment to produce fantastic new 3D content. The professional grade three-piece adapter system includes a Wide-angle... - December 01, 2012 - Cyclopital3D

Professional Sound Services Opens New Location in New Orleans, LA Professional Sound Services (www.pro-sound.com), one of the nation's most respected dealers of professional audio equipment providing sales, service and rental to professional sound mixers, announces the Grand Opening of a new office in New Orleans, LA on November 12, 2012. The New Orleans, LA office... - November 06, 2012 - Professional Sound Services

Silver State Production Services to Stage Zombie Apocalypse in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Silver State Production Services and Downtown Films have teamed up with Hollywood's top special effects gurus for a one-night only Zombie Apocalypse in Haunted Alley near Las Vegas Boulevard South near Fremont Street in historic downtown Las Vegas. - October 31, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Tech Imaging and Talamas Demo Sound Devices Technology at 2012 New England Broadcast Tech Imaging Services joins Talamas Broadcast Equipment to demonstrate Sound Devices technology at New England Broadcast Cable Expo On October 16th, the Talamas Broadcast team and, Jason O’Connell, owner of Tech Imaging Services, will host a demonstration showing how Sound Devices PIX 240 audio/video... - October 15, 2012 - Talamas Boston

Talamas Specifies Sennheiser and Soundcraft for the Boston Ballet’s "Grand Studio" Developing and maintaining lasting personal and professional relationships with clients is an ethic Talamas Broadcast Equipment has always embraced, and one that definitely came into play during the design of a cutting edge audio system for the Boston Ballet’s Grand Studio rehearsal hall. “Our... - October 09, 2012 - Talamas Boston

Pro-Level Indie iPhone 5 Tripod Mount/Camera Case Announced AP Camera Systems announces the launch and opening of pre-orders of the indie i5™ – simply the most professional and capable photo / video accessory for owners of Apple® iPhone 5 mobile phones. Building on the unprecedented and patent pending features brought to the world of iPhoneography... - October 08, 2012 - AP Camera Systems

Talamas Demonstrates New Sound Devices Technology at the 2012 New England Broadcast and Cable Trade Show Talamas Broadcast to demo new Sound Devices technology at the 2012 New England Broadcast and Cable Trade Show at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday, October 16th. - October 06, 2012 - Talamas Boston

indie iPhone 4/4S Camera / Tripod Mount Shipping with Unprecedented Pro-Level Features AP Camera Systems announces that shipments of the indie™ – an extraordinary photo / video accessory for owners of Apple® iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S cell phones, have started. Bringing unprecedented and patent pending features to the world of iPhoneography and independent iPhone video production,... - September 21, 2012 - AP Camera Systems

Technology Firm Uses Kickstarter to Save Archived Movies Film archives have more than just newsreels: movies, television, sports, culture, and every aspect human life were recorded... and most of it has never been digitized, and especially not at high resolutions. - August 26, 2012 - Advanced Film Capture

SSPS to Treat First Friday Las Vegas Guests to an Authentic Hair and Make-Up Experience SSPS Mobile Salon and Boutique set to debut at First Friday Las Vegas, July 6, 2012 Hair, make-up and wardrobe trailers will be open to the public for the monthly event. - June 27, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

Indie iPhone 4/4S Camera Housing Launches with Unprecedented Pro-Level Features AP Camera Systems announces the launch of the indie™ – an extraordinary photo / video accessory for owners of Apple® iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S cell phones. Bringing unprecedented and patent pending features to the world of iPhoneography and independent iPhone video production, the indie... - May 30, 2012 - AP Camera Systems

Las Vegas-Based Silver State Production Services Opens for Business Silver State Production Services a full-service motion picture production services company based in Las Vegas founded by Chris Ramirez, announced today that it is open for business. SSPS was created to satisfy the demand for Nevada-based services with experience and expertise in managing film, television... - May 09, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services

NAB 2012 - ABonAir Launches a New Wireless HD Receiver with a Touchscreen LCD Panel – the AB350HD™ Wireless Video Diversity Receiver The AB350HD™ is a flexible wireless video diversity receiver enabling camera teams to send HD video content wirelessly from the field to an OB van, broadcast tower, etc. It can receive video and audio from any of the AB3xxHD transmitters such as the AB312HD or the AB320HD and can configure them... - April 17, 2012 - ABonAir Ltd.

ABonAir Launches a New Wireless HD Product – the AB320HD™ Wireless Video Link The AB320HD™ system supports HD and SD in all resolutions and frame rates, with a low delay mode of only 90msec, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Intercom, Tally/Cue Light, and more. - April 11, 2012 - ABonAir Ltd.

Talamas Broadcast to Offer Topnotch Wireless Products from Shure Talamas Broadcast Equipment, New England’s top provider of audio and video systems, has just been named as an authorized dealer of Shure’s newest product line, the Axient wireless microphone systems. - January 18, 2012 - Talamas Boston

ABonAir, a Leading Provider of Professional Wireless HD Link, Launches a New Wireless HD Product – the AB307HD™ Wireless Video Link The current competitive environment requires cameras to transmit directly from the scene, with fast-deployment time, flexibility, and mobility of the photographer. - September 06, 2011 - ABonAir Ltd.

ABonAir Has Launched a New Wireless HD Product – The AB310HD™ Wireless Video Link ABonAir launched a new product line of Wireless Microwave link that enables video transmission from field cameras directly to a news track, broadcast tower or monitoring station. - August 04, 2011 - ABonAir Ltd.

Talamas Broadcast Designs and Installs New Sound System for Local Parish Talamas was called upon to design a replacement sound system for St Eulalia's Parish, Winchester, MA. - May 26, 2011 - Talamas Boston

Talamas Broadcast assists Boston Ballet with the Soundcraft Vi1 Digital Mixing Console The Boston Ballet recently upgraded its audio system with the help of Talamas Broadcast. - April 09, 2011 - Talamas Boston

Revolution Kick Starts the Guerrilla Revolution® today introduced the Guerrilla, a game changing device for cinematographers, independent filmmakers and all DSLR users. The Guerrilla’s low profile design lets users physically control the focus of their lens seamlessly and continuously. Guerrilla is just 0.375 inches thick and... - March 13, 2011 - Revolution

Talamas Broadcast Offers a Free ARRI Alexa Workshop Talamas Broadcast cordially invites you to a free ARRI Alexa workshop featuring Michael Bravin on Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th. Participants will leave with a clear sense of understanding and confidence in using the ARRI Alexa on their next project. - March 04, 2011 - Talamas Boston