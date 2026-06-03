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Within Motion Picture Equipment
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a... - August 12, 2025 - TCT
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics. - October 10, 2024 - SISU Cinema Robotics
Pro-Cam Opens Las Vegas Branch, Expanding Rental Operation
Pro-Cam Rentals, North America’s largest stabilized remote heads and camera cranes provider, has expanded rental operations with a new full-service branch in the heart of Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium at 3380 West Hacienda Avenue, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The new Nevada shop... - August 09, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com. - October 25, 2023 - Innerspace Cases
Galalite Participated in the First-Ever Virtual Expo for the Cinema Business
Galalite participated in the first-ever online conference and trade show for cinema business by CineEurope. CineEurope is the longest-running and most prestigious convention dedicated entirely to cinema operators in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The convention was supposed to be held in the... - June 25, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2 Complimented Christie’s RGB Laser at Carnival Cinemas
Carnival Cinemas, one of the fastest-growing multiplex chains in India has collaborated with Christie Digital Systems and TSR professional video and audio for their project of Laser screens PAN India. The event marked the celebration of Carnival Cinemas becoming the first and only multiplex chain... - March 11, 2020 - Galalite Screens
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Galalite Screens Campaign Idea for the Year 2020 - February 27, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo
Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections,... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen
Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe
Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement
Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Talamas and This Old House – The Next Chapter
When This Old House (TOH) first began broadcasting on WGBH in 1979, there was nothing like it. Although initially frowned upon by contractors (who believed the show was giving away their trade secrets), TOH actually increased demand for professional restoration and renovation services and spawned... - August 10, 2019 - Talamas Boston
Talamas is Now an Authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems Dealer
Talamas is excited to announce that they are now an authorized Panasonic Professional Video and Professional Remote Camera Systems dealer. The Professional Video line includes Panasonic’s the ever popular AJ-PX380 P2 ENG camera. This line also includes hand-held microP2 cameras like the... - January 15, 2019 - Talamas Boston
Talamas Proudly Presents Unique Set of Vintage Leica R Lenses for Rent
High quality, affordable, and available now for rent at Talamas, this set of Leica Rs will allow users to capture amazing images and video and a signature look in virtually any application. “Vintage lenses are very in style these days, partly because digital sensors have become so good that... - October 03, 2017 - Talamas Boston
Talamas Becomes Confirmed Dealer for HEDÉN Products on August 28th, 2017
With the confirmation of dealership with Sweden’s HEDÉN Talamas has engaged in a partnership that will provide greater integration of the film technologies it offers customers, as well as a welcome point of service for HEDÉN’s gear. Since July 2017, Dave Talamas, founder... - September 27, 2017 - Talamas Boston
Talamas Becomes Confirmed Dealer for ARRI Products on August 29th, 2017
Being confirmed as a dealer for ARRI and providing Arri’s innovative line of lighting products to Talamas customers couldn’t come at a better time, says company founder and President, David Talamas, “We’ve been growing as a lighting house and, as a major rental house for New... - September 27, 2017 - Talamas Boston
Digital Film Academy in New York Calls for Video Submissions for Its 1st Annual Short Film Competition, The DFA Think Contest
“The DFA Think Contest” is a New York City based digital filmmaking contest established and sponsored by the Digital Film Academy in New York City. This contest is designed to encourage young and aspiring filmmakers to jumpstart their filmmaking careers by encouraging them to write, shoot and edit their original content using all digital media tools available to them. The contestants are challenged to tell impact full stories of social significance within a limited running time of 60 seconds. - September 05, 2017 - Digital Film Academy
Boxfish 360: The Simplest Solution for Engaging 360/VR Underwater Experiences
Boxfish Research announces a major upgrade to their professional underwater virtual reality camera, the Boxfish 360, offering now a runtime of three hours and post-production App. - September 01, 2017 - Boxfish Research Limited
Relentless Films, Hexengeddon Prepares to Cast a Fantastic and Feminist Spell
Hexengeddon, a fantasy production by Relentless Films follows in the footsteps of Wonder Woman, with strong female heroes battling a Trump-like president. - July 11, 2017 - Relentless Films
earthTV Offers Destination Live Camera Service to the Tourism Industry in ITB Berlin 2016
earthTV owns and operates the largest destination camera network around the globe, is the producer of the The World Live television program and operates the virtual travel portal earthTV.com. - March 06, 2016 - earthTV
Talamas Will be the First Dealer in New England to Distribute RED Digital Cinema Cameras
Today, Talamas announced it is the first dealer for RED Digital Cinema in the New England area. Talamas will provide sales, rentals, training, and support for RED products throughout the region. Talamas will also be offering in-depth training workshops for RED’s entire line of cameras –... - February 11, 2016 - Talamas Boston
Talamas Chosen to be New England’s Freefly Systems Dealer
Talamas is New England's newest dealer for Freefly Systems. Now, in addition to rentals, Talamas offers the entire line of MOVI camera stabilizer for sale. Talamas is now your premier MOVI resource for sales, rentals, training, and service. The M15 was designed with the most demanding cinema... - January 30, 2016 - Talamas Boston
LucidCam Unveils a Sleek New Option for Creating Virtual Reality Content
This portable camera is designed to capture and share 3D 180-Degree footage, is the first of its kind, and opens up new levels of content creation for everyday video users; early orders now available on IndieGoGo. - October 27, 2015 - LucidCam
From Film School to the Red Carpet at DFANYC
Digital Film Academy alumni Chadwick Boseman, Alexander Felix and Pavel Kacerle have journeyed from a classroom in Manhattan to the sets of major films like "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Jurassic World," "Captain America: Civil War," "Gods of Egypt" and... - August 21, 2015 - Digital Film Academy
Performance Capture and Virtual Production Studio, Animatrik Film Design Inc. to Offer Faceware Software for Face Tracking, Solving and Animation Services
Vancouver-based performance capture and virtual production studio, Animatrik Film Design Inc., has announced the addition of Faceware Technologies software to their service offerings for face tracking, solving and retargeting. - February 25, 2015 - Animatrik Film Design
Talamas to Host Audio for Film & Video Seminar with Sennheiser's David Missall on November 20th 2014
Regardless of what you’re shooting – sports, news, digital cinema, or even a wedding – in order to get your message across your production has to sound as good as it looks. In this seminar Missall will cover microphone basics, demonstrate microphone pickup patterns, booming... - November 06, 2014 - Talamas Boston
Talamas Boston Announces the Addition of the ARRI Amira to Their Rental Inventory
Given the high demand for the ARRI Amira camera, Talamas obtained the Amira in mid-August 2014 in order to add ARRI’s latest class-leading product to their extensive stock of digital cinematography equipment. The Amira is a continuation of ARRI’s commitment to offering diverse and... - August 30, 2014 - Talamas Boston
The ARRI Rental Group Strengthens Its Team with Appointment of Dana Ross
The ARRI Rental Group is pleased to announce that Dana Ross has been appointed to the role of International Marketing Executive. - April 05, 2014 - ARRI Rental Group
While Spielberg & Lucas Predict "Implosion" of the Film Industry, Micro-Budget Filmmakers Thrive
Recently, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas delivered an alarming outlook on the film industry in which Spielberg predicted the “implosion” of the film industry. Apparently, micro-budget filmmakers such as Robert Barnwell have failed to get the message. As Spielberg and Lucas... - March 26, 2014 - Subic Bay Films
Downtown Films Moves to New Offices in Historic Las Vegas
Downtown Films which oversees Silver State Production Services and Lola Pictures has moved into the 9,000 square-foot second floor of 333 Sixth Street at the corner of Chef Andre Rochat Place across from the Lloyd D. George Federal Court House in historic downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Films has... - March 16, 2014 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services
Animatrik Film Design Introduces SolidTrack
Animatrik Film Design announced today the expansion of its Virtual Production services offerings through the addition of the first Solid Track system in North America. - March 12, 2014 - Animatrik Film Design
Downtown Films Names Jason Miller Chief Operating Officer; Philip Norbert, Executive Producer
Downtown Films has named Jason Miller chief operating officer (COO) overseeing Downtown Films and Silver State Production Services (SSPS), the destination and motion picture management component of Downtown Films. Philip Nobert is Executive Producer of Downtown Films. Norbert will take charge of... - September 13, 2013 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services
Silver State Production Services Lauds Nevada’s New Film Tax Incentive
The new tax incentive signed by Governor Brian Sandoval on June 11, 2013, effective Jan. 2014, is expected to create thousands of jobs, drive tourism - June 14, 2013 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services
"Virginity" Independent Feature Film Tackles Major Human Rights Issue
"Virginity," a film by director Saaed Khoze (starring Michelle Farivar, Jessica Hendrickson, Vera Nova, Nina Nayebi and Kamran Malak Motiei), is an independent feature-length film based on true events. It tackles the perverse subject and worldwide epidemic of "honor killings"... - February 05, 2013 - LA Independent Film & Entertainment
Talamas Offers Cost Effective Delkin Devices Products to Sound Devices Users
The approval of Delkin Devices CF and SD cards for use with Sound Devices audio equipment is good news for Talamas Sales and Rentals clients who have rented or purchased Sound Devices 644 field production mixers or 700 series digital audio recorders. When the results of Sound Devices’... - January 24, 2013 - Talamas Boston
Pro Lens Accessories for Sony PMW-TD300 3D Camcorder
Cyclopital3D has launched a Pro Lens Accessory System for the Sony PMW-TD300 3D camcorder. This new line of accessories enables 3D content creators to use more varied techniques and equipment to produce fantastic new 3D content. The professional grade three-piece adapter system includes a... - December 01, 2012 - Cyclopital3D
Professional Sound Services Opens New Location in New Orleans, LA
Professional Sound Services (www.pro-sound.com), one of the nation's most respected dealers of professional audio equipment providing sales, service and rental to professional sound mixers, announces the Grand Opening of a new office in New Orleans, LA on November 12, 2012. The New Orleans, LA... - November 06, 2012 - Professional Sound Services
Silver State Production Services to Stage Zombie Apocalypse in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Silver State Production Services and Downtown Films have teamed up with Hollywood's top special effects gurus for a one-night only Zombie Apocalypse in Haunted Alley near Las Vegas Boulevard South near Fremont Street in historic downtown Las Vegas. - October 31, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services
Tech Imaging and Talamas Demo Sound Devices Technology at 2012 New England Broadcast
Tech Imaging Services joins Talamas Broadcast Equipment to demonstrate Sound Devices technology at New England Broadcast Cable Expo On October 16th, the Talamas Broadcast team and, Jason O’Connell, owner of Tech Imaging Services, will host a demonstration showing how Sound Devices PIX 240... - October 15, 2012 - Talamas Boston
Talamas Specifies Sennheiser and Soundcraft for the Boston Ballet’s "Grand Studio"
Developing and maintaining lasting personal and professional relationships with clients is an ethic Talamas Broadcast Equipment has always embraced, and one that definitely came into play during the design of a cutting edge audio system for the Boston Ballet’s Grand Studio rehearsal... - October 09, 2012 - Talamas Boston
Pro-Level Indie iPhone 5 Tripod Mount/Camera Case Announced
AP Camera Systems announces the launch and opening of pre-orders of the indie i5™ – simply the most professional and capable photo / video accessory for owners of Apple® iPhone 5 mobile phones. Building on the unprecedented and patent pending features brought to the world of... - October 08, 2012 - AP Camera Systems
Talamas Demonstrates New Sound Devices Technology at the 2012 New England Broadcast and Cable Trade Show
Talamas Broadcast to demo new Sound Devices technology at the 2012 New England Broadcast and Cable Trade Show at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday, October 16th. - October 06, 2012 - Talamas Boston
indie iPhone 4/4S Camera / Tripod Mount Shipping with Unprecedented Pro-Level Features
AP Camera Systems announces that shipments of the indie™ – an extraordinary photo / video accessory for owners of Apple® iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S cell phones, have started. Bringing unprecedented and patent pending features to the world of iPhoneography and independent iPhone video... - September 21, 2012 - AP Camera Systems
Technology Firm Uses Kickstarter to Save Archived Movies
Film archives have more than just newsreels: movies, television, sports, culture, and every aspect human life were recorded... and most of it has never been digitized, and especially not at high resolutions. - August 26, 2012 - Advanced Film Capture
SSPS to Treat First Friday Las Vegas Guests to an Authentic Hair and Make-Up Experience
SSPS Mobile Salon and Boutique set to debut at First Friday Las Vegas, July 6, 2012 Hair, make-up and wardrobe trailers will be open to the public for the monthly event. - June 27, 2012 - Downtown Films/Silver State Production Services
Indie iPhone 4/4S Camera Housing Launches with Unprecedented Pro-Level Features
AP Camera Systems announces the launch of the indie™ – an extraordinary photo / video accessory for owners of Apple® iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S cell phones. Bringing unprecedented and patent pending features to the world of iPhoneography and independent iPhone video production, the... - May 30, 2012 - AP Camera Systems