Recent Headlines
Within Flooring Contractors
New Epoxy Garage Floor Coating Specialist Launches to Serve Edmond and Northwest Oklahoma City Corridor
Edmond Floor Coating Pros brings professional-grade polyaspartic and epoxy systems to Edmond, Deer Creek, Yukon, Mustang, Piedmont, Guthrie, and Arcadia homeowners. - June 20, 2026 - Edmond Floor Coating Pros
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Remarkable Growth in Carpet Cleaning Services
Company’s Expansion Reflects Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction - June 03, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Record-Breaking Start to 2026
Pioneering Excellence and Unprecedented Growth in Stone Restoration and Carpet Cleaning - February 05, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
Summit Pro Flooring Publishes New Guidance on Flooring Options Designed for Mountain Homes in North Carolina
Summit Pro Flooring has published an updated educational resource focused on selecting flooring materials suited for mountain homes in North Carolina. The guidance outlines how climate, elevation, and moisture conditions influence flooring performance and material selection in regions such as Western North Carolina. - January 24, 2026 - Summit Pro Flooring
Summit Pro Flooring Cites Industry Data Showing Installation Errors Cause Most Flooring Failures in Asheville, NC Homes
Summit Pro Flooring released updated guidance outlining how professional flooring installation helps reduce common failures linked to moisture issues and improper subfloor preparation. The guidance references industry data showing installation errors as a leading cause of premature flooring damage in residential properties. - December 17, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Summit Pro Flooring Introduces New Educational Resource to Help Asheville Homeowners Choose Climate-Ready Flooring Amid Rising Renovation Demand
Summit Pro Flooring has published a new homeowner guide designed to help Asheville and Western North Carolina residents make informed flooring decisions based on local climate conditions, material durability, and current market trends. The resource outlines expert recommendations on engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, and tile, while explaining how humidity and installation practices impact long-term performance. - November 16, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Summit Pro Flooring Highlights Growing Demand for Moisture-Resistant Flooring Installation in Asheville, NC
Summit Pro Flooring, a trusted flooring contractor based in Asheville, North Carolina, announced an increased focus on helping homeowners choose flooring solutions that fit the city’s humid, mountain climate. The company recently published an educational guide detailing how residents can select the right materials such as engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank (LVP) to maintain both durability and aesthetic appeal. - November 03, 2025 - Summit Pro Flooring
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Wally’s Carpet & Tile Expands Product Offerings and Services and Locations for Today’s Families
Wally’s Carpet & Tile, serving the Inland Empire for over 70 years, proudly announces the opening of its newest showroom in Upland, CA, This location expands Wally’s reach, offering homeowners convenient access to top flooring trends and the exceptional service that defines Wally’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. - November 30, 2024 - Wallys Carpet and Tile
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
Colorado Concrete Restoration Announces Grand Opening: Bringing Polished Concrete and Epoxy Garage Flooring Services to Colorado
Colorado Concrete Restoration Offering Concrete Flooring Polishing in Colorado - July 10, 2024 - Colorado Concrete Restoration
NYC Going Inc. Announces Major Expansion: Bringing Renowned Home Remodeling Services to All Five Boroughs, Upstate New York, and Long Island
In a significant stride forward, NYC Going Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its services beyond the familiar neighborhoods of Brooklyn. This strategic move will encompass all five boroughs of New York City, extending into the scenic regions of Upstate New York and the vibrant communities of Long Island. - January 12, 2024 - NYCGoing Inc.
T.W. Hicks, Inc. - Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise
T.W. Hicks, Inc. is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency. - October 06, 2022 - T.W. Hicks, Inc.
Black Rhino Announces New Location in Fort Lauderdale
With a focus on calculated growth in the Industrial, commercial and residential garage floor space, Black Rhino announces its first of many locations in Fort Lauderdale. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
Phillip Wright & Alex Giampietro Join Black Rhino Garage Floors; Launching New Website and Social Presence to Service Fort Lauderdale
The partners have launched a new website to provide clients with a thorough overview of their services and developed an increased social presence to connect with their needs. - August 19, 2022 - Black Rhino Garage Floors
Fast and Affordable Hardwood Floor Refinishing Contractor in Vancouver
1 DAY Refinishing is a Vancouver refinishing contractor with more than 30 years in the wood floor refinishing business. The company serves Vancouver and surrounding areas with experienced workers and cutting-edge equipment for various types of hardwood flooring tasks. 1 DAY Refinishing, a hardwood... - June 12, 2022 - 1 DAY Refinishing
Floor Restoration Company Expand to Offer Parquet Wood Floor Fitting Service
Ormrod Floor Sanding are incredibly proud to announce their new service for the supply, fitting and installation of parquet wood flooring. - June 02, 2022 - Ormrod Floor Sanding
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise Will Speak at the 2021 Run Conference in Arlington, Texas
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise, LLC will be a featured speaker for the 2021 Run Business Conference to be held live at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Run Business Conference is an annual entrepreneurial learning and growing experience hosted by Run Conference,... - July 15, 2021 - RR Double R Enterprise
Ormrod Floor Sanding Announce Unprecedented Growth
Ormrod Floor Sanding are happy to announce incredible growth since the launch of their new floor sanding website. - September 16, 2020 - Ormrod Floor Sanding
New Office for Elevated Outdoor Living Opens in Aldie, Virginia by Former Owner of Designer Decks and Patios to Meet Growing Deck and Pool Contracting Demands
Steve Whetzel II, Owner of former deck and patio contracting company, DDP has expanded his newest venture called "Elevated Outdoor Living" to Aldie, Virginia. Bringing 20+ years of experience in outdoor living design and hardscaping, the new office will serve homeowners in Northern Virginia seeking pool contractors, patio design and build, deck contractors, outdoor kitchen build outs and custom designs. - March 01, 2020 - Elevated Outdoor Living
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires John K. Hibbard as VP of Sales
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome John Hibbard as their new Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record including over 25 years of exceeding sales goals driven by passion, creativity and a desire to serve others, John is a dynamic team builder and a... - February 18, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Zishan Razzaq as VP of IT
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Zishan Razzaq as their new Vice President of Information Technology. Zishan joins the company with over 24 years, heading up infrastructure and technology teams, including 17 years of experience with Salesforce integrations and... - February 12, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Zelta Floor & Design Provides Contractors with Insider Tips to Increase Online Presence and Reach a Broader Audience
The company is an avid promoter of social media to boost business. - February 11, 2020 - Zelta Floor & Design
Coventry Floor Sander Announces New Website Launch
Ormrod Floor Sanding is extremely proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website. - December 19, 2019 - Ormrod Floor Sanding
Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
Wood Floor Sanders Announce Successful Website Redesign
Wood Floor Sanding Leeds have expressed their delight at the successful redesign of their floor sanding website. - October 30, 2019 - Wood Floor Sanding Leeds
UK Screeds Can Now Install Underfloor Cooling Systems
Underfloor heating was invented by the Romans who raised their floors on brick or stone pillars and had a furnace in one corner of the room under the floor so that hot air could circulate underneath it. Today, things have become a little more sophisticated. - June 17, 2019 - UK Screeds Ltd.
Best Family Business Praised by Customer After Their Experience with AZ Supreme Flooring LLC
An Arizona family had to express their happiness with how their hardwood flooring and the rest of the home project turned out. - June 05, 2019 - AZ Supreme Flooring LLC
BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors
A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN
Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic"
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
MCS Stonecare Announces Incredible Business Growth
MCS Stonecare wanted to set themselves challenging growth targets for 2018. Recent insights into their success has shown incredible business growth as a result. - July 14, 2018 - MCS Stonecare
Established Ankeny Business Announces New Brand
Founder of Ankeny Glass launches The Kitchen & Bath Company, featuring a complete line of home remodeling products in a new Ankeny showroom, with an open house on May 15, 2018. - April 11, 2018 - The Kitchen and Bath Company
Kansas City Concrete Solutions Now Offers Aesthetically Pleasing Polished Concrete Floors
Kansas City Concrete Solutions now offers aesthetically pleasing polished concrete floors for all applications in the residential and commercial enterprises including warehouse, and restaurant. - March 22, 2018 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review