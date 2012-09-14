PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Coventry Floor Sander Announces New Website Launch Ormrod Floor Sanding is extremely proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website. - December 19, 2019 - Ormrod Floor Sanding

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Wood Floor Sanders Announce Successful Website Redesign Wood Floor Sanding Leeds have expressed their delight at the successful redesign of their floor sanding website. - October 30, 2019 - Wood Floor Sanding Leeds

UK Screeds Can Now Install Underfloor Cooling Systems Underfloor heating was invented by the Romans who raised their floors on brick or stone pillars and had a furnace in one corner of the room under the floor so that hot air could circulate underneath it. Today, things have become a little more sophisticated. - June 17, 2019 - UK Screeds Ltd.

Best Family Business Praised by Customer After Their Experience with AZ Supreme Flooring LLC An Arizona family had to express their happiness with how their hardwood flooring and the rest of the home project turned out. - June 05, 2019 - AZ Supreme Flooring LLC

BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

MCS Stonecare Announces Incredible Business Growth MCS Stonecare wanted to set themselves challenging growth targets for 2018. Recent insights into their success has shown incredible business growth as a result. - July 14, 2018 - MCS Stonecare

Established Ankeny Business Announces New Brand Founder of Ankeny Glass launches The Kitchen & Bath Company, featuring a complete line of home remodeling products in a new Ankeny showroom, with an open house on May 15, 2018. - April 11, 2018 - The Kitchen and Bath Company

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Now Offers Aesthetically Pleasing Polished Concrete Floors Kansas City Concrete Solutions now offers aesthetically pleasing polished concrete floors for all applications in the residential and commercial enterprises including warehouse, and restaurant. - March 22, 2018 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Upward Flooring LLC Earns Esteemed Super Service Award Upward Flooring is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2017. “The service providers... - February 09, 2018 - Upward Flooring LLC

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy

Upward Flooring Earns Consumer Confidence with Multiple Customer Service Awards for 2017 Upward Flooring LLC, a locally owned and operated full service flooring company based in DFW earned the 5-Star Service Award, Best of Houzz 2017 Award, Best Product Selection Award in the Laminate Flooring, Vinyl Flooring and Carpet Floor Covering categories. - December 07, 2017 - Upward Flooring LLC

Tile & Stone Medic Expand Services to All of the UK New nationwide tiled floor cleaning service coverage expands across the UK - July 16, 2017 - Tile & Stone Medic

Kansas City Concrete Solutions Introduces Polished Concrete Visualizer Tool Certified concrete polishing specialists, Kansas City Concrete Solutions brings the revolutionary Polished Concrete Visualizer tool for customers. - June 24, 2017 - Kansas City Concrete Polishing & Review

Essex Stone Floor Cleaner Announces Improved Website Experience Statistics There are many ways in which the success of a business can be analysed. MCS Stonecare have devised an astute way in which they can monitor their success over any given year. They are pleased to announce year on year improvement in their service provision. - March 01, 2017 - MCS Stonecare

Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Gerome's Kitchen and Bath Brings Back Popular "New Bath in 4 Days" Program Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath

Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000 For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and brought... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Atlanta Builders & Remodeling, Inc. Announces Redesigned Website Newly redesigned web resource for consumer education and awareness in GA. - June 29, 2016 - Atlanta Builders & Remodeling, Inc

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked in... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Trusted Edmonton Hardwood Flooring Experts Summit Custom Hardwood Now Offering Metropolitan Hardwood Products Sherwood Park, AB-based specialists for hardwood flooring products, Summit Custom Hardwood are now inviting clients to review their latest selection of Metropolitan Hardwood products. The Metropolitan Hardwood selection includes their Kentwood line, which has earned an international reputation for innovative design and best-in-class value. Kentwood products are suitable for a full range of properties, from countryside cottages to city condos. - April 23, 2016 - Summit Custom Hardwood

Summit Custom Hardwood Now Carrying the Latest Products from Woodline Parquetry Sherwood Park, AB-based specialists for hardwood products, Summit Custom Hardwood have recently announced they’re offering the latest home furnishing products from Woodline Parquetry. Included in the Summit Custom Hardwood selection are the Chevron product, which features a surface of precious... - March 20, 2016 - Summit Custom Hardwood

domilya GROUP Voted Best of 2015 for Kitchen Renovations and General Contracting in Oakville The Oakville based home renovation company, domilya Group, was voted number one for Kitchen Renovations and General Contracting in Oakville for 2015. domilya GROUP was awarded the honour by business review and recommendation site TrustedPros. Winners of TrustedPros prestigious “Best Awards,”... - February 28, 2016 - domilya GROUP

domilya Group Receives 2016 Best of Houzz Award in Customer Satisfaction The Oakville-based home renovation company, domilya Group, has been awarded a Best of Houzz Award in Customer Satisfaction for 2016. The award comes from the popular website Houzz, which specializes in home design ideas and connecting those looking to renovate with industry professionals. The esteemed... - February 27, 2016 - domilya GROUP

Cutting Edge Floors, LLC Launches New Website for the Fort Lauderdale Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - February 06, 2016 - Cutting Edge Floors, LLC

Summit Custom Hardwood Highlight Latest Report Showing Value of Hardwood Flooring Sherwood Park, AB-based flooring specialists, Summit Custom Hardwood have recently outlined a new report that shows hardwood flooring refinishes and new hardwood floors were the two best value remodeling projects for return on investment in 2015. The 2015 Remodeling Impact Report written by the National... - January 09, 2016 - Summit Custom Hardwood

Floor Sander Announces Resurgence of Parquet Floors in 2015 Entrepreneurial business owners are always looking for ways in which they can surpass their competition and this demands constant monitoring of niche markets. This identification can offer any business the opportunity of capitalising on new trends. - December 20, 2015 - Wood Floor Sanding Leeds

Summit Custom Hardwood Now Offering Edmonton, AB Homeowners Access to Provenza's Studio Moderno Line Trusted flooring experts Summit Custom Hardwood have recently announced they’re now offering Edmonton, Alberta homeowners direct access to the Studio Moderno hardwood flooring line from Provenza Floors. The product combines rustic aesthetic appeal with a unique sophistication to appeal to buyers with discerning décor tastes. - December 18, 2015 - Summit Custom Hardwood

Cement Shine Announces New Houston Location Cement Shine concrete flooring contractor has new Houston location. - November 11, 2015 - Cement Shine

Alternative Surfaces Announces Sale to DAZ Enterprises Corp Alternative Surfaces (www.AlternativeSurfaces.net) – one of the Northwest’s most revered providers of epoxy and fluid applied flooring serving residential and commercial clients since 2008 is pleased to announce an agreement to be purchased by DAZ Enterprises Corp. - November 04, 2015 - Alternative Surfaces

Leading Orange County Tile, Carpet and Floor Installation Company California Flooring Service Announces Launch of New Website California Flooring Service has built a well earned reputation as a leader in premium quality, affordable tile, carpet and hardwood floor installation throughout the extended Orange County area. In an effort to better present their services to interested parties, the company recently launched their completely revamped website at CaliforniaFlooringService.com. - October 15, 2015 - California Flooring Service

Essex-Based Stone Floor Restorer Announces the Launch of Their Informative Blog It is very important that today’s businesses remain at the top of their field and tailor their approaches to match the way in which their clients search for information. MCS Stonecare show evidence of their innovative approach by launching an exceptionally informative blog page for potential and existing clients. - October 02, 2015 - MCS Stonecare

CEO Lauryn Blank & Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies Inc. magazine ranked Lauryn Blank of Global Facility Management and Construction NO. 28 on its Impact 50-fastest-growing women-led companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at one of the most important segments of the economy - women entrepreneurs. The Inc. Impact 50 measures absolute... - October 01, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Marcelle Bagu Was Featured on 3AW’s The Big House - A Nationally Syndicated Weekend Radio Show The renowned Melbourne based female carpenter who was previously featured in a leading Australian breakfast television program, Marcelle Bagu was featured on the nationally syndicated, weekend radio show hosted by a long-established, Australian radio broadcaster, Master of Ceremonies and a leading corporate... - September 13, 2015 - Marcelle's Carpentry and Building

Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management and Construction No. 2509 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s independent... - August 20, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Berkshire Flooring Adding Higher End Residential Carpet Tiles to Their Offering Luxe and SoHo, two residential carpet tile collections by Berkshire Flooring, are designed to add higher end feel and design to Berkshire's current offering. These collections are available now on Berkshire Flooring's website (www.berkshireflooring.com) and coming soon on Home Depot's website under the Simply Seamless brand name. - July 29, 2015 - Berkshire Flooring

Luminous Flooring LLC Launches New Website for the Barnhart Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Missouri. - July 11, 2015 - Luminous Flooring LLC

Life Floor Opens Flooring Manufacturing Center in South Dakota New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor

Billings Construction, Inc. Has Earned the Construction/Remodeling Industry's Certified 203k Contractor Designation Charles Billings with Billings Construction Inc. has completed the construction/remodeling industry’s most comprehensive training in the use of the U.S. Government’s FHA 203k Home Renovation Loan program. - June 29, 2015 - Billings Construction, Inc.

1st Quality Floors Launches New Website for the Atlanta Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Georgia. - June 27, 2015 - 1st Quality Floors

Chain Store Age Names Robin Baskin-Ladner of Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. to SPECS/2016 Advisory Board Chain Store Age magazine announced that Robin Baskin-Ladner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. has been named a member of the 2016 Advisory Board to SPECS, an annual event attended by retail and food-service corporate executives involved in the... - June 04, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Mayhew Sponsors Communitech Tech Leadership Conference, Showcases Visionary Workplace Solutions The annual Communitech-driven Tech Leadership Conference in Kitchener is scheduled for the end of May, and Mayhew is once again sponsoring the event. As a contributor, Mayhew will be showcasing state-of-the-art furnishings ideal for the modern office. Their illustrations of modern workplace solutions... - May 28, 2015 - Mayhew

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years experience, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge when leading the day to day operations at Global. "Mike has been an integral part of Global’s... - March 19, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

BR Flooring Launches New Website for the Baltimore Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Maryland. - February 22, 2015 - BR Flooring

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales and Marketing Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Robin has over 30 years of extensive sales and marketing experience and has focused her efforts in the Facilities Management industry for more than 13 years. - February 03, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Starry Moments for domilya GROUP – Company Wins TrustedPros Award Home renovation company domilya GROUP is the recipient of TrustedPros 2014 award. - January 29, 2015 - domilya GROUP

Selecta Flooring LLC of Mountainside, NJ Receives Best of Houzz 2015 Award Selecta Flooring LLC of Mountainside, NJ has been awarded “Best of Houzz” for Customer Satisfaction by Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The custom hardwood flooring company was chosen by the more than 25 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community... - January 21, 2015 - Selecta Flooring