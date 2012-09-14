|
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.
Platinum Home Mortgage opens new branch location in Fresno, California. - May 23, 2019 - Platinum Home Mortgage
Movement Mortgage, a top 10 national retail mortgage lender, has hired industry veteran Marie Fox in its Asheville, N.C. market. - September 04, 2018 - Movement Mortgage
The board members of Indian Spring Country Club can now enjoy their club and lifestyle and breathe a sigh of relief knowing they made the right decision to sell their club and choosing the right brokerage to represent their interest confidentially. Hilda W. Allen said, knowing what the owners want and protecting the exclusive listing when deciding to sell a member-owned business is one of many of her specialties. - June 29, 2017 - Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc
This Friday, July 15th, Chris Roberts of Mid America Mortgage, Inc. in Dallas, Texas will be donating a pizza lunch to his local Police department. Roberts is part of a nationwide movement of fellow mortgage professionals for lunch this Friday. - July 15, 2016 - Mid America Mortgage, Inc
Capital Title Commercial has named Robert A. Blanshard as the new Executive Vice President and Escrow Officer.
Mr. Blanshard, an industry veteran of over 36 years, will be in charge of attracting new business and closing commercial real estate transactions. In his distinguished career he has closed... - March 28, 2016 - Capital Title
NJ Lenders Corp. is proud to have a 25 year commitment to providing homeownership through their dedication to its clients to purchase or refinance a home. Founded in 1991, the company currently originates mortgage loans in NJ, NY, CT, PA, VA, MD and FL. With 7 offices and over $20 billion in closed mortgage loans, their track record of success can be seen in their client retention rates. More than that 70 percent of mortgage loans are currently derived from previous clients. - February 01, 2016 - NJ Lenders
Last Friday, DFW-based Capital Title closed the sale on a 25-acre, 28,000-square-foot mansion that once belonged to Texas businessman Tom Hicks. Hicks is the former owner of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars. The sale of the Tom Hicks home by Capital Title marks the largest residential transaction in... - January 27, 2016 - Capital Title
Georgia based Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc. was chosen as the representative to facilitate the sale of the entity known as Achasta Real Estate and Golf. This offering includes a Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole golf course, single family residential lots, duplex lots, and undeveloped land, ideally located... - November 09, 2015 - Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc
DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC (DLS), a national provider of default mortgage servicing consulting and loss mitigation outsource services, announces its new boutique FHA servicing programs aimed at new FHA servicers. “We’ve been approached by numerous small banks and mortgage companies that... - November 01, 2014 - DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC
Newly launched company, High-Risk Analytics, helps investors recover losses from servicing errors. - May 20, 2014 - High-Risk Analytics
Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct acquires competitor www.aboutreversemortgages.com for an undisclosed sum which will allow the company to continue its online growth to become the most visited reverse mortgage website in 2012. About Reverse Mortgages.com had developed one of the highest ranked sites in the reverse mortgage market niche; Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct.com is acquiring competitors to grab larger online equity/market share. - September 15, 2012 - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct
Acquisition of www.ReverseMortgageCons.com - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct acquires competitor www.reversemortgagecons.com for an undisclosed sum which will allow the company to continue its online growth to become the most visited reverse mortgage website for seniors. With a strong position in tier 1 term rankings, Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct is acquiring competitors to grab a larger online equity/market share in 2012. - August 22, 2012 - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct
A detailed review of the main advantages that drive investors to move their portfolios from property rentals to direct mortgage investments. - April 05, 2012 - Franklin Partners Mortgages
Loans-101 announces the launch of a brand new resource to compare today's home loan programs online at www.mortgagecomparison.net. With interest rates at the lowest levels on record, the time could be right to buy a home or refinance your current mortgage. A mortgage comparison can help you determine which one of today's most popular loan programs is best for your circumstances. - October 23, 2011 - Mortgage Comparison
MiMortgageLoans.com is a new Calgary mortgage broker referral service. Working with many mortgage brokers in the Calgary area, MiMortgageLoans.com can help you find the right fit for you particular mortgage needs.
Often, people confuse mortgage brokers with lenders. A Calgary mortgage broker offers... - April 20, 2011 - MiMortgageLoans.com
Well-respected for his industry knowledge and experience, mortgage broker in Melbourne, Stephen Zamykal celebrates an important achievement this month – 11 years as a business owner for Mortgage Choice, Australia’s largest independently-owned mortgage broker.
Stephen takes great pride in... - March 16, 2011 - Mortgage Choice
Great Oak's ability to now offer North Carolina reverse mortgages, Virginia reverse mortgages, Oregon reverse mortgages, and Texas reverse mortgages, vastly increases its exposure across the United States. - February 02, 2011 - Great Oak Reverse
Deal Makes Great Oak Direct Lender with Ability to Fund up to $25 Million per Month in Home Loans; New Company Plans to Hire up to 30 Employees by Year-End - October 06, 2010 - Great Oak Reverse
Valuable Seminar at West LA’s Luxe Hotel Features 16 Expert Speakers and Offers Eight Hours of Continuing Education Credit for CPAs and Attorneys - September 19, 2009 - Dynamics Capital Group
Advanced Group Investments launched a new cutting edge social networking website for investors called AGI Club
Advanced Group Investments, Inc. (AGI) has launched a new cutting edge social networking website for investors that is called AGI Club and the website address is http://www.myagiclub.com. AGI... - August 27, 2009 - AGI Club
The Minneapolis based firm, Equicore, Inc. announced its availability of services to mitigate foreclosure equity stripping and property damage. - July 15, 2009 - Equicore, Inc
Like all business, there are good and bad loan modification companies. One of the good modification companies is US mortgage mod with headquarters located in Philadelphia, PA. Us mortgage mod, llc provides foreclosure prevention services in addition to loan work-outs that reduce monthly mortgage payments. This truly helpful mortgage mitigation company has lawyers on staff and in to help maximize negotiating loan terms with the lenders. - March 29, 2009 - US Mortgage Mod, LLC
US Mortgage Mod, LLC Of Philadelphia teamed up with the Obama administration in the fight to keep every homeowner where they belong, in there homes. - February 19, 2009 - US Mortgage Mod, LLC
Real estate investors are helping to alleviate the credit crunch through trust deed investments. - February 12, 2009 - Northwest Capital Advisors, Ltd.
Whole of market mortgage brokers, North Mortgages in Manchester has revealed a Remortgage Reminder Service in a bid to help home owners reduce their costs. - November 15, 2008 - North Mortgages
2nd Annual American Dream Motorcycle Charity Ride September 27th 2008 @ 4710 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343. Free Lunch @ 11:30, FBO @ 12:30, Free Dinner @ end of Ride. - September 18, 2008 - American Dream Home Lending
National Fifty has begun its campaign to bring commercial mortgage lending syndication to the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina. - September 02, 2008 - National Fifty Financial, LLC
CasiMod is a one of a kind loan modification software solution that can handle your company's specific standard. Whether your a retail shop, processing center or both; this software can truly assist with increasing your productivity. CasiMod is the one software you'll ever need to take care of all your task. - April 02, 2007 - Casi Mod
Allied Home Mortage Capital Corp, Homewood , IL. partners with Remax and State Farm to premier its annual Homebuyers Workshop on November 12th 2005 at 1pm-3pm. The seminar will be held at 1818 Ridge Rd. ste 104 Homewood, IL 60430. - October 28, 2005 - Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch