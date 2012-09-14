PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.

Premier Lender Expands Local Presence in Fresno Platinum Home Mortgage opens new branch location in Fresno, California. - May 23, 2019 - Platinum Home Mortgage

Movement Mortgage Welcomes Loan Officer Marie Fox in Asheville, N.C. Movement Mortgage, a top 10 national retail mortgage lender, has hired industry veteran Marie Fox in its Asheville, N.C. market. - September 04, 2018 - Movement Mortgage

Equity Holders and Club Members of Exclusive Member-Owned Country Club of Palm Beach County Florida Can Now Breathe Easier The board members of Indian Spring Country Club can now enjoy their club and lifestyle and breathe a sigh of relief knowing they made the right decision to sell their club and choosing the right brokerage to represent their interest confidentially. Hilda W. Allen said, knowing what the owners want and protecting the exclusive listing when deciding to sell a member-owned business is one of many of her specialties. - June 29, 2017 - Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc

Operation: Pizza for Peacekeepers. Local Lender Partners with Mortgage Professionals Across the Country to Honor Their Local Law Enforcement Agencies. This Friday, July 15th, Chris Roberts of Mid America Mortgage, Inc. in Dallas, Texas will be donating a pizza lunch to his local Police department. Roberts is part of a nationwide movement of fellow mortgage professionals for lunch this Friday. - July 15, 2016 - Mid America Mortgage, Inc

Capital Title Commercial Announces Bob Blanshard as Executive Vice President and Escrow Officer Capital Title Commercial has named Robert A. Blanshard as the new Executive Vice President and Escrow Officer. Mr. Blanshard, an industry veteran of over 36 years, will be in charge of attracting new business and closing commercial real estate transactions. In his distinguished career he has closed... - March 28, 2016 - Capital Title

NJ Lenders Celebrates 25 Years of Business as an Industry Leader NJ Lenders Corp. is proud to have a 25 year commitment to providing homeownership through their dedication to its clients to purchase or refinance a home. Founded in 1991, the company currently originates mortgage loans in NJ, NY, CT, PA, VA, MD and FL. With 7 offices and over $20 billion in closed mortgage loans, their track record of success can be seen in their client retention rates. More than that 70 percent of mortgage loans are currently derived from previous clients. - February 01, 2016 - NJ Lenders

Capital Title Closes Largest Residential Transaction in Dallas History with Sale of Tom Hicks Mansion Last Friday, DFW-based Capital Title closed the sale on a 25-acre, 28,000-square-foot mansion that once belonged to Texas businessman Tom Hicks. Hicks is the former owner of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars. The sale of the Tom Hicks home by Capital Title marks the largest residential transaction in... - January 27, 2016 - Capital Title

For Sale Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and Real Estate Known as Achasta Assets in North Georgia Mountains Georgia based Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc. was chosen as the representative to facilitate the sale of the entity known as Achasta Real Estate and Golf. This offering includes a Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole golf course, single family residential lots, duplex lots, and undeveloped land, ideally located... - November 09, 2015 - Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc

DLS Servicing Consultants to Offer New FHA Servicing Product: “Fast Track to FHA Servicing” DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC (DLS), a national provider of default mortgage servicing consulting and loss mitigation outsource services, announces its new boutique FHA servicing programs aimed at new FHA servicers. “We’ve been approached by numerous small banks and mortgage companies that... - November 01, 2014 - DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC

Former Nationstar Senior High Risk Analyst Libby Johnson Launches Due Diligence Consulting Firm in Washington, DC Newly launched company, High-Risk Analytics, helps investors recover losses from servicing errors. - May 20, 2014 - High-Risk Analytics

Reversemortgagelendersdirect.com Continues Growth Through Acquisition of www.aboutreversemortgages.com Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct acquires competitor www.aboutreversemortgages.com for an undisclosed sum which will allow the company to continue its online growth to become the most visited reverse mortgage website in 2012. About Reverse Mortgages.com had developed one of the highest ranked sites in the reverse mortgage market niche; Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct.com is acquiring competitors to grab larger online equity/market share. - September 15, 2012 - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct

Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct Targets Online Growth Through Acquisition of www.ReverseMortgageCons.com Acquisition of www.ReverseMortgageCons.com - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct acquires competitor www.reversemortgagecons.com for an undisclosed sum which will allow the company to continue its online growth to become the most visited reverse mortgage website for seniors. With a strong position in tier 1 term rankings, Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct is acquiring competitors to grab a larger online equity/market share in 2012. - August 22, 2012 - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct

Private Mortgage Investments Outperform Traditional Property Rental Investments, Says Franklin Partners Mortgages A detailed review of the main advantages that drive investors to move their portfolios from property rentals to direct mortgage investments. - April 05, 2012 - Franklin Partners Mortgages

New Mortgage Comparison Resource Announced to Save Borrowers Money Loans-101 announces the launch of a brand new resource to compare today's home loan programs online at www.mortgagecomparison.net. With interest rates at the lowest levels on record, the time could be right to buy a home or refinance your current mortgage. A mortgage comparison can help you determine which one of today's most popular loan programs is best for your circumstances. - October 23, 2011 - Mortgage Comparison

New Calgary Mortgage Broker Referral Service MiMortgageLoans.com is a new Calgary mortgage broker referral service. Working with many mortgage brokers in the Calgary area, MiMortgageLoans.com can help you find the right fit for you particular mortgage needs. Often, people confuse mortgage brokers with lenders. A Calgary mortgage broker offers... - April 20, 2011 - MiMortgageLoans.com

Stephen Zamykal Celebrates 11 Years with Mortgage Choice Well-respected for his industry knowledge and experience, mortgage broker in Melbourne, Stephen Zamykal celebrates an important achievement this month – 11 years as a business owner for Mortgage Choice, Australia’s largest independently-owned mortgage broker. Stephen takes great pride in... - March 16, 2011 - Mortgage Choice

Great Oak Lending Partners is Now Licensed in North Carolina, Virginia, Oregon, & Texas Great Oak's ability to now offer North Carolina reverse mortgages, Virginia reverse mortgages, Oregon reverse mortgages, and Texas reverse mortgages, vastly increases its exposure across the United States. - February 02, 2011 - Great Oak Reverse

Great Oak Lending Announces Merger with 1st Maryland Mortgage Corporation Deal Makes Great Oak Direct Lender with Ability to Fund up to $25 Million per Month in Home Loans; New Company Plans to Hire up to 30 Employees by Year-End - October 06, 2010 - Great Oak Reverse

Dynamics Capital Group Presents Major Real Estate Syndication Summit on Sept 22 Valuable Seminar at West LA’s Luxe Hotel Features 16 Expert Speakers and Offers Eight Hours of Continuing Education Credit for CPAs and Attorneys - September 19, 2009 - Dynamics Capital Group

Advanced Group Investments Launched a New Cutting Edge Social Networking Website for Investors Called AGI Club Advanced Group Investments launched a new cutting edge social networking website for investors called AGI Club Advanced Group Investments, Inc. (AGI) has launched a new cutting edge social networking website for investors that is called AGI Club and the website address is http://www.myagiclub.com. AGI... - August 27, 2009 - AGI Club

Equicore Announces Groundbreaking Services that Work to Lessen Foreclosure Damages The Minneapolis based firm, Equicore, Inc. announced its availability of services to mitigate foreclosure equity stripping and property damage. - July 15, 2009 - Equicore, Inc

Homeowners Can Stop Foreclosure with Loan Modifications, Forensic Loan Audits and Negotiated Mortgage Terms with US Mortgage Mod, LLC of Philadelphia Like all business, there are good and bad loan modification companies. One of the good modification companies is US mortgage mod with headquarters located in Philadelphia, PA. Us mortgage mod, llc provides foreclosure prevention services in addition to loan work-outs that reduce monthly mortgage payments. This truly helpful mortgage mitigation company has lawyers on staff and in to help maximize negotiating loan terms with the lenders. - March 29, 2009 - US Mortgage Mod, LLC

US Mortgage Mod Announces It is Providing Services to Assist Homeowners with President Obama's Homeowner Affordability and Stability Plan US Mortgage Mod, LLC Of Philadelphia teamed up with the Obama administration in the fight to keep every homeowner where they belong, in there homes. - February 19, 2009 - US Mortgage Mod, LLC

Trust Deed Investments Are Replacing the Stock Market as Investors Search for Returns Real estate investors are helping to alleviate the credit crunch through trust deed investments. - February 12, 2009 - Northwest Capital Advisors, Ltd.

Reduce Costs with the Remortgage Reminder Whole of market mortgage brokers, North Mortgages in Manchester has revealed a Remortgage Reminder Service in a bid to help home owners reduce their costs. - November 15, 2008 - North Mortgages

American Dream Home Lending Host the Second Annual American Dream Charity Ride to Benefit East TN Rural Homeless Shelter Serenity Pointe 2nd Annual American Dream Motorcycle Charity Ride September 27th 2008 @ 4710 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343. Free Lunch @ 11:30, FBO @ 12:30, Free Dinner @ end of Ride. - September 18, 2008 - American Dream Home Lending

National Fifty Financial, LLC Expands Commercial Mortgage Lending Offices Into the Mid-Atlantic National Fifty has begun its campaign to bring commercial mortgage lending syndication to the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina. - September 02, 2008 - National Fifty Financial, LLC

CasiMod by Msales Inc. is the First Mortgage Loan Modification Software Designed to Assist You from Originating to Closing CasiMod is a one of a kind loan modification software solution that can handle your company's specific standard. Whether your a retail shop, processing center or both; this software can truly assist with increasing your productivity. CasiMod is the one software you'll ever need to take care of all your task. - April 02, 2007 - Casi Mod