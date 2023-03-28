The board members of Indian Spring Country Club can now enjoy their club and lifestyle and breathe a sigh of relief knowing they made the right decision to sell their club and choosing the right brokerage to represent their interest confidentially. Hilda W. Allen said, knowing what the owners want and protecting the exclusive listing when deciding to sell a member-owned business is one of many of her specialties. - June 29, 2017 - Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc