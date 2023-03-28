Recent Headlines
Within Mortgage & Investment REITs
Streamline Expands Houston Growth with Another Key Leadership Addition
Streamline Home Loans in Katy, TX led by industry veteran Rick Carrier - March 28, 2023 - Streamline Home Loans
Streamline Home Loans Recognized as Top Mortgage Broker by Rocket Mortgage TPO
Awarded in six different categories for 2022 performance. - January 27, 2023 - Streamline Home Loans
The Branch Alternative to Launch Talent Development Recruiting Service in July
The Branch Alternative introduces Business Development & Recruiter Training Bootcamp. - June 05, 2022 - The Branch Alternative
Alphaletz.com Helps Landlords Digitally Transform their Business with Property Management Platform
Alphaletz.com today announced their property management platform is receiving increased industry recognition in helping landlords adopt technology to manage their properties profitably. - April 09, 2021 - Alphaletz.com
CREFxchange.com Releases Commercial Mortgage Modification Program
CREF Xchange has updated and re-released it's commercial mortgage modification program which offers training, support and lead generation services to legal, accounting and mortgage professionals. The program allows these professionals to enter the industry at a time when COVID has caused many... - February 10, 2021 - CREFxchange.com
Shaddock Development Announces Northbrook Place in Plano; Three Additional Developments Far Exceeding Sales Expectations
With new home sales at historic levels, Shaddock Development finds the perfect time to announce an exclusive, high-end, lifestyle community priced in the low 600’s, tucked strategically south of Hedgcoxe and east of Robinson Road in Plano, Texas. Andrew Shaddock explains, “I am... - November 23, 2020 - Shaddock Development
A+W Realty Corp. Announces New Tenant at 60-East Warehouse in Newton, NC
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has leased warehouse and distribution space in its newly acquired building called “60 East” to D9 Brewing. - November 11, 2020 - Atlantic Western Realty Corp.
Alphaletz.com Launches Time Saving Property Management App for Landlords
Alphaletz.com today announced general availability of their property management app for landlords from their website and via the Apple and Android app stores. - October 19, 2020 - Alphaletz.com
PSI Lending Announces Company Wide Expansion
PSI Lending Expands Company Wide; Expansion on top of record growth during COVID-19 pandemic. - October 08, 2020 - Homecision
NexWest Capital Announces a New Way to Finance Equipment Purchases
NexWest Capital is an alternative lender that provides term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans and has a loan specialist who works with you throughout the loan process. NexWest Capital can lend to all the major industries, and its qualifications aren't as stringent as some of the other lenders. NexWest Capital breaks its commercial loans down into term loans, revolving lines of credit, equipment financing and commercial real estate loans. - March 02, 2020 - NexWest, Inc.
NexWest Capital Announces Loans for Dentists with an Existing Practice
NexWest Capital is an alternative small business lender that provides term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans and has a loan specialist who works with you throughout the loan process. NexWest Capital can lend to all the major industries, and its qualifications aren't as stringent as some of the other lenders. NexWest Capital breaks its commercial loans down into term loans, revolving lines of credit, equipment financing and commercial real estate loans. - March 02, 2020 - NexWest, Inc.
A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic Western Realty Corp.
Premier Lender Expands Local Presence in Fresno
Platinum Home Mortgage opens new branch location in Fresno, California. - May 23, 2019 - Platinum Home Mortgage
Movement Mortgage Welcomes Loan Officer Marie Fox in Asheville, N.C.
Movement Mortgage, a top 10 national retail mortgage lender, has hired industry veteran Marie Fox in its Asheville, N.C. market. - September 04, 2018 - Movement Mortgage
Equity Holders and Club Members of Exclusive Member-Owned Country Club of Palm Beach County Florida Can Now Breathe Easier
The board members of Indian Spring Country Club can now enjoy their club and lifestyle and breathe a sigh of relief knowing they made the right decision to sell their club and choosing the right brokerage to represent their interest confidentially. Hilda W. Allen said, knowing what the owners want and protecting the exclusive listing when deciding to sell a member-owned business is one of many of her specialties. - June 29, 2017 - Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc
Shaddock Development Purchases Land for New Homes Near Legacy West
Shaddock Development Company has purchased a 3.6-acre tract of land located in the City of Plano and Collin County. Preston Hollow-Phase II, situated just north of Hedgcoxe Road on Preston Meadow, is an ideal location for new homes due to its proximity to the $2 billion Legacy West... - May 03, 2017 - Shaddock Development
Building Slated to Begin on Historical Melton Ridge Subdivision at Stonebridge Ranch
Will Shaddock and Shaddock Development purchased a 29-acre tract of land in Stonebridge Ranch to be developed into Melton Ridge subdivision. - August 09, 2016 - Shaddock Development
Operation: Pizza for Peacekeepers. Local Lender Partners with Mortgage Professionals Across the Country to Honor Their Local Law Enforcement Agencies.
This Friday, July 15th, Chris Roberts of Mid America Mortgage, Inc. in Dallas, Texas will be donating a pizza lunch to his local Police department. Roberts is part of a nationwide movement of fellow mortgage professionals for lunch this Friday. - July 15, 2016 - Mid America Mortgage, Inc
Capital Title Commercial Announces Bob Blanshard as Executive Vice President and Escrow Officer
Capital Title Commercial has named Robert A. Blanshard as the new Executive Vice President and Escrow Officer. Mr. Blanshard, an industry veteran of over 36 years, will be in charge of attracting new business and closing commercial real estate transactions. In his distinguished career he has... - March 28, 2016 - Capital Title
Shaddock Development Company Announces Purchase of 122 Acre Development in Parker, Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth based Shaddock Development Company has acquired 122 acres in Parker, Texas between E Bethany Drive and Allen Heights Drive. The development, Parker Ranch Estates, consists of 67 lots on 1-2 acre with convenient access to North Central Expressway. William Shaddock, Partner and... - February 01, 2016 - Shaddock Development
NJ Lenders Celebrates 25 Years of Business as an Industry Leader
NJ Lenders Corp. is proud to have a 25 year commitment to providing homeownership through their dedication to its clients to purchase or refinance a home. Founded in 1991, the company currently originates mortgage loans in NJ, NY, CT, PA, VA, MD and FL. With 7 offices and over $20 billion in closed mortgage loans, their track record of success can be seen in their client retention rates. More than that 70 percent of mortgage loans are currently derived from previous clients. - February 01, 2016 - NJ Lenders
Capital Title Closes Largest Residential Transaction in Dallas History with Sale of Tom Hicks Mansion
Last Friday, DFW-based Capital Title closed the sale on a 25-acre, 28,000-square-foot mansion that once belonged to Texas businessman Tom Hicks. Hicks is the former owner of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars. The sale of the Tom Hicks home by Capital Title marks the largest residential transaction... - January 27, 2016 - Capital Title
For Sale Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and Real Estate Known as Achasta Assets in North Georgia Mountains
Georgia based Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc. was chosen as the representative to facilitate the sale of the entity known as Achasta Real Estate and Golf. This offering includes a Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole golf course, single family residential lots, duplex lots, and undeveloped land, ideally... - November 09, 2015 - Hilda W Allen Real Estate Inc
DLS Servicing Consultants to Offer New FHA Servicing Product: “Fast Track to FHA Servicing”
DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC (DLS), a national provider of default mortgage servicing consulting and loss mitigation outsource services, announces its new boutique FHA servicing programs aimed at new FHA servicers. “We’ve been approached by numerous small banks and mortgage companies... - November 01, 2014 - DLS Servicing Consultants, LLC
Former Nationstar Senior High Risk Analyst Libby Johnson Launches Due Diligence Consulting Firm in Washington, DC
Newly launched company, High-Risk Analytics, helps investors recover losses from servicing errors. - May 20, 2014 - High-Risk Analytics
Reversemortgagelendersdirect.com Continues Growth Through Acquisition of www.aboutreversemortgages.com
Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct acquires competitor www.aboutreversemortgages.com for an undisclosed sum which will allow the company to continue its online growth to become the most visited reverse mortgage website in 2012. About Reverse Mortgages.com had developed one of the highest ranked sites in the reverse mortgage market niche; Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct.com is acquiring competitors to grab larger online equity/market share. - September 15, 2012 - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct
Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct Targets Online Growth Through Acquisition of www.ReverseMortgageCons.com
Acquisition of www.ReverseMortgageCons.com - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct acquires competitor www.reversemortgagecons.com for an undisclosed sum which will allow the company to continue its online growth to become the most visited reverse mortgage website for seniors. With a strong position in tier 1 term rankings, Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct is acquiring competitors to grab a larger online equity/market share in 2012. - August 22, 2012 - Reverse Mortgage Lenders Direct
Private Mortgage Investments Outperform Traditional Property Rental Investments, Says Franklin Partners Mortgages
A detailed review of the main advantages that drive investors to move their portfolios from property rentals to direct mortgage investments. - April 05, 2012 - Franklin Partners Mortgages
New Mortgage Comparison Resource Announced to Save Borrowers Money
Loans-101 announces the launch of a brand new resource to compare today's home loan programs online at www.mortgagecomparison.net. With interest rates at the lowest levels on record, the time could be right to buy a home or refinance your current mortgage. A mortgage comparison can help you determine which one of today's most popular loan programs is best for your circumstances. - October 23, 2011 - Mortgage Comparison
New Calgary Mortgage Broker Referral Service
MiMortgageLoans.com is a new Calgary mortgage broker referral service. Working with many mortgage brokers in the Calgary area, MiMortgageLoans.com can help you find the right fit for you particular mortgage needs. Often, people confuse mortgage brokers with lenders. A Calgary mortgage broker... - April 20, 2011 - MiMortgageLoans.com
Stephen Zamykal Celebrates 11 Years with Mortgage Choice
Well-respected for his industry knowledge and experience, mortgage broker in Melbourne, Stephen Zamykal celebrates an important achievement this month – 11 years as a business owner for Mortgage Choice, Australia’s largest independently-owned mortgage broker. Stephen takes great pride... - March 16, 2011 - Mortgage Choice
Great Oak Lending Partners is Now Licensed in North Carolina, Virginia, Oregon, & Texas
Great Oak's ability to now offer North Carolina reverse mortgages, Virginia reverse mortgages, Oregon reverse mortgages, and Texas reverse mortgages, vastly increases its exposure across the United States. - February 02, 2011 - Great Oak Reverse
Great Oak Lending Announces Merger with 1st Maryland Mortgage Corporation
Deal Makes Great Oak Direct Lender with Ability to Fund up to $25 Million per Month in Home Loans; New Company Plans to Hire up to 30 Employees by Year-End - October 06, 2010 - Great Oak Reverse
Dynamics Capital Group Presents Major Real Estate Syndication Summit on Sept 22
Valuable Seminar at West LA’s Luxe Hotel Features 16 Expert Speakers and Offers Eight Hours of Continuing Education Credit for CPAs and Attorneys - September 19, 2009 - Dynamics Capital Group
Advanced Group Investments Launched a New Cutting Edge Social Networking Website for Investors Called AGI Club
Advanced Group Investments launched a new cutting edge social networking website for investors called AGI Club Advanced Group Investments, Inc. (AGI) has launched a new cutting edge social networking website for investors that is called AGI Club and the website address is http://www.myagiclub.com. - August 27, 2009 - AGI Club
Equicore Announces Groundbreaking Services that Work to Lessen Foreclosure Damages
The Minneapolis based firm, Equicore, Inc. announced its availability of services to mitigate foreclosure equity stripping and property damage. - July 15, 2009 - Equicore, Inc
Homeowners Can Stop Foreclosure with Loan Modifications, Forensic Loan Audits and Negotiated Mortgage Terms with US Mortgage Mod, LLC of Philadelphia
Like all business, there are good and bad loan modification companies. One of the good modification companies is US mortgage mod with headquarters located in Philadelphia, PA. Us mortgage mod, llc provides foreclosure prevention services in addition to loan work-outs that reduce monthly mortgage payments. This truly helpful mortgage mitigation company has lawyers on staff and in to help maximize negotiating loan terms with the lenders. - March 29, 2009 - US Mortgage Mod, LLC
US Mortgage Mod Announces It is Providing Services to Assist Homeowners with President Obama's Homeowner Affordability and Stability Plan
US Mortgage Mod, LLC Of Philadelphia teamed up with the Obama administration in the fight to keep every homeowner where they belong, in there homes. - February 19, 2009 - US Mortgage Mod, LLC
Trust Deed Investments Are Replacing the Stock Market as Investors Search for Returns
Real estate investors are helping to alleviate the credit crunch through trust deed investments. - February 12, 2009 - Northwest Capital Advisors, Ltd.
Reduce Costs with the Remortgage Reminder
Whole of market mortgage brokers, North Mortgages in Manchester has revealed a Remortgage Reminder Service in a bid to help home owners reduce their costs. - November 15, 2008 - North Mortgages
American Dream Home Lending Host the Second Annual American Dream Charity Ride to Benefit East TN Rural Homeless Shelter Serenity Pointe
2nd Annual American Dream Motorcycle Charity Ride September 27th 2008 @ 4710 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343. Free Lunch @ 11:30, FBO @ 12:30, Free Dinner @ end of Ride. - September 18, 2008 - American Dream Home Lending
National Fifty Financial, LLC Expands Commercial Mortgage Lending Offices Into the Mid-Atlantic
National Fifty has begun its campaign to bring commercial mortgage lending syndication to the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina. - September 02, 2008 - National Fifty Financial, LLC
CasiMod by Msales Inc. is the First Mortgage Loan Modification Software Designed to Assist You from Originating to Closing
CasiMod is a one of a kind loan modification software solution that can handle your company's specific standard. Whether your a retail shop, processing center or both; this software can truly assist with increasing your productivity. CasiMod is the one software you'll ever need to take care of all your task. - April 02, 2007 - Casi Mod
Ultimate Homebuyers Workshop
Allied Home Mortage Capital Corp, Homewood , IL. partners with Remax and State Farm to premier its annual Homebuyers Workshop on November 12th 2005 at 1pm-3pm. The seminar will be held at 1818 Ridge Rd. ste 104 Homewood, IL 60430. - October 28, 2005 - Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch