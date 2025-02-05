For the 5th year in a row, the Kissimmee motorcycle dealership Central Florida PowerSports is holding their annual food drive to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Customers & friends are invited to donate much-needed food to care for Central Florida's hungry & less fortunate. At the end of the food drive, a free pancake breakfast will be held at the dealership to thank all those who participated, followed by a free ride, led by the U.S. Spyder Ryders. - May 01, 2017 - Central Florida PowerSports