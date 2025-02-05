Recent Headlines
Within Motorcycle Dealers
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
BTO Sports Announces Launch of New Online Store
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, dirt bike and off-road gear for men, women and children, launches all new Shopify store for an improved user-friendly shopping experience. - January 02, 2025 - BTO Sports
Horsepower Financial, LLC Agrees to New Credit Facility
Horsepower Financial, LLC a leader in Premium motorcycle leasing through premium franchise and independent dealers across the nation, has agreed to a new credit facility, opening opportunities for dealers to sell more and attract new customers. - May 14, 2024 - Horsepower Financial
MotoVenue Redefines Adventure Motorcycling: Pioneering Unmatched Experiences in the Heart of the Midwest
Experience a revolution in adventure motorcycling at MotoVenue—the Midwest's premier training facility. Get ready to redefine adventure with on-road/off-road fusion, real on-site camping, and progressive training that elevates your skills. Join us as we break boundaries in two-wheeled exploration. - December 21, 2023 - MotoVenue LLC
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
New Adjustable Motorcycle Windshield Systems from MadStad Engineering
Announcing an array of new motorcycle wind protection systems / adjustable windshield systems for several late model motorcycle models. - June 02, 2022 - MadStad Engineering
The Powersport Academy Announces a Free Course for Powersport Dealers
The free course titled “Getting Started with Service” sets the stage for service students new to online training, and possibly new to this type of professional development. - March 30, 2022 - Powersport Academy
FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com Revs Up with Free Ride Maps
FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com is a new website for resident riders and visitors to the Sunshine State. Loaded with information about the rules of the road and an emphasis on the healthy aspects of motorcycle riding. Free backroad ride maps also. - February 05, 2020 - Florida Motorcycle Rider
Made in India Electric Motorcycle Launch
One Electric today announced the launch of their Electric Motorcycle called KRIDN. KRIDN means "To Play" in Sanskrit Language. The motorcycle has a top speed of 90Kmph and range of 100+ Km per Charge. It is designed as a comfortable city commuter motorcycle. - January 29, 2020 - One Electric
Triumph Motorcycles America and Eurotek Oklahoma City to Host Best of British Tour – Oklahoma City
On January 16, 2020 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm in Oklahoma City, OK, Triumph Motorcycles America and Eurotek OKC will host the Best of British Tour – Oklahoma. The public is invited to register for this exclusive celebration of British motorcycling with food, drinks, entertainment, and VIP previews of Triumph’s stunning, new-for-2020 model line-up. - January 08, 2020 - Eurotek Oklahoma City
Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson to Host a Free Electronics Event for Earth Day
Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson
CSC Motorcycles Announces the New 2019 RX4 Dual-Sport Motorcycle Model
CSC Motorcycles has unveiled the RX4, a new 2019 model that fills a high-demand gap in the dual-sport motorcycle market. This new motorcycle model is the result of several years of design, testing, and development. Steve Seidner, President of CSC Motorcycles, announced, “The new RX4 is... - November 14, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles
CSC Motorcycles Announces Free Shipping on the City Slicker Electric Motorcycle
The CSC City Slicker is a fully-electric motorcycle. It closely resembles a small motorcycle, but it has an electric motor and belt drive. CSC Motorcycles has announced that the 2018 City Slicker will now be shipped for free to any owner’s address in the Lower 48-states in the U.S. - September 18, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles
Broker Agent Advisor Honors Achivement
Local Real Estate Professional Brings Home National Honor - August 01, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Guillermo Teran LLC Sells Its Latest Custom Bike, BMW Cafe Racer
Guillermo Teran LLC is glad to see how customizing motorcycles is making a come back. - May 30, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Guillermo Teran LLC - Latest Custom Bike Build
The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is having a custom builder create something totally unique. - April 25, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Texas OCC is Coming to Help
Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers
Central Florida PowerSports Holds Its Fifth Annual Food Drive; Kissimmee Motorcycle Dealership Supports Second Harvest Food Bank
For the 5th year in a row, the Kissimmee motorcycle dealership Central Florida PowerSports is holding their annual food drive to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Customers & friends are invited to donate much-needed food to care for Central Florida's hungry & less fortunate. At the end of the food drive, a free pancake breakfast will be held at the dealership to thank all those who participated, followed by a free ride, led by the U.S. Spyder Ryders. - May 01, 2017 - Central Florida PowerSports
Brake Free Technologies Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Smart Helmet Attachment
Brake Free is an ultra bright smart LED brake light that instantly improves a motorcycle's visibility. It mounts on the back of the helmet you already own and its sensors works automatically to let others know whenever you slow down--braking, engine braking, or downshifting. No need for a wired installation or connected apps. Brake Free is simply a smarter way to be seen. - April 06, 2017 - Brake Free Technologies
BTO Sports Announces Its 2017 Sponsored Professional and Amateur Motocross Riders
BTO Sports, a worldwide online retailer of motocross gear, parts, accessories and more, has announced the 11 riders that it will be sponsoring in 2017. This list consists of five professional motocross athletes and a team of six amateur motocross riders that will represent the BTO Sports brand and... - March 20, 2017 - BTO Sports
Revstop™ Launches Powersports Ecommerce
Revstop.com, a new startup based out of San Diego, CA aims to be the first completely online powersports dealer that allows consumers to shop, finance and purchase without ever having to step foot in a dealership. Its secure, intuitive online shopping platform replaces the dealership with... - February 24, 2017 - Revstop
BTO Sports Releases List of Top Tracks in California
BTO Sports, global online retailer of motorcycle and motocross gear, has released an infographic listing the top riding tracks in southern California. This infographic was compiled as an easy guide for both novice and experienced riders to explore outside their local region and highlight the... - December 05, 2016 - BTO Sports
Fourteenth Annual Motorcycle Toys for Tots Ride
The City of Simpsonville and Harley-Davidson of Greenville are hosting the 14th Annual Motorcycle Toys for Tots Ride on Saturday, November 19. This is the largest charity ride of the year and registration will begin, rain or shine, at 10 am at Heritage Park in Simpsonville. Each year between 1,000... - November 12, 2016 - Harley-Davidson of Greenville
Tattoo's Not Required: 3 Day Motorcycle Building Boot Camps are Back
High Compression Garage & Co. has opened a new division, Motorsports Academy, geared towards motorcycle enthusiasts, and seasoned builders. - September 28, 2016 - High Compression Garage & Co.
BTO Sports Launches “Review Your Purchase” Giveaway
Prizewinner will receive a $100 BTO Sports gift card good towards motocross gear. - August 01, 2016 - BTO Sports
BTO Sports Launches Online Photo Contest for Motocross Aficionados
One lucky winner using creativity and hashtag #BTOSports on Instagram will be selected every month to score motocross swag. - July 25, 2016 - BTO Sports
BTO Sports Offers Custom Jersey Discount for One Week Only
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, motorcycle and sports gear for men, women and children, announces its latest Black Friday style spring promotional event which starts Sunday, April 10. - April 11, 2016 - BTO Sports
Finding The Best in Motorcycle Gear and Services Just Got Easier: BikeMinds.com Launches Ratings and Reviews
Motorcycle tech startup, BikeMinds has launched an online ratings and reviews system geared to inspire and help riders in the customization of their bikes. The new vendor ratings system provides the riding community an outlet for opinions and feedback regarding the motorcycle products and services... - March 18, 2016 - BikeMinds
Pro Caliber Vancouver is now Southwest Washington’s Honda Powersports Dealer
Pro Caliber Motorsports of Vancouver, Southwest Washington’s premier motorsports dealership, is officially a Honda Powersports dealer as of March 1st, 2016. Pro Caliber Motorsports is committed to providing a wide selection of Honda models, quality service by Honda Powersports factory trained... - March 10, 2016 - ProCaliber Motorsports
BTO Sports Launches New Website
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, motorcycle and sport gear for men, women and children, launched its new interactive website to the public. - February 08, 2016 - BTO Sports
Motoziel Participating in Auto Expo 2016
An integrator for several motorcycling activities in India, Motoziel is all set to reach out to the motorcycle enthusiasts at the Auto Expo 2016 slated for Feb 5-9th at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Auto Expo is a bi-annual motor show held in Delhi NCR region of India. - February 05, 2016 - Motoziel Pvt. Ltd
BTO Sports Has 17 Autographed Helmets to Give Away
BTO Sports.com, a leading retailer for all things motocross, has teamed up with Fly Racing to commemorate Andrew Short’s last year of professional racing. The distinguished career of Andrew Short deserves a celebration, so BTO Sports will be giving away 17 Andrew Short autographed Fly Racing... - January 11, 2016 - BTO Sports
More Than Rewards Relaunches Rider Rewards Brand
Program will target next-generation powersport consumers by including a mobile app and countertop keypad. - December 02, 2015 - More Than Rewards
Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group Ranked No. 3 of Powersports Business Power 50 Dealers
Recognized as one of the Top 5 powersports dealers in North America. - November 02, 2015 - Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group
BTO Sports Launches Contest to Win VIP Package to the 2015 Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas
BTO Sports, a worldwide online retailer for motorcycle parts and accessories, has launched an online contest to win a VIP package to the 2015 Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas, NV on October 17, 2015. Entries for the contest will be accepted from September 22, 2015 until 11:59pm PST on October 4,... - September 30, 2015 - BTO Sports
BTO Sports Offers Sale on N-Style Team Pro Circuit Monster Graphic Kit for Kawasaki
BTO Sports is offering a discounted price for the N-Style 2015 Team Pro Circuit Monster Graphic Kit for Kawasaki dirt bikes. For a limited time only, BTO Sports will offer the graphic kit for $109.99—a 45 percent savings from the original price. The $90.00 savings on the high quality kit... - August 25, 2015 - BTO Sports
Davi Millsaps Joins the BTO Sports KTM-WPS Race Team
BTO Sports KTM-WPS Race Team is proud to announce the signing of Davi Millsaps, who will join the current Team BTO Sports’ riders Andrew Short and Justin Brayton. Millsaps is a multi-time winner of Monster Energy Supercross and the defending 2014 Monster Energy Cup Supercross champion. After... - August 06, 2015 - BTO Sports
Andrew Short Returns to Racing After Injury
BTO Sports KTM motocross racer, Andrew Short, gives an interview where he discusses his knee injury and his return to the racing track. - July 16, 2015 - BTO Sports
BTO Sports Announces Launch of Redesigned Moto-News Blog
Bto Sports, the leading online retailer of motocross gear and apparel, is announcing the launch of their newly redesigned motorcycle news blog. - June 15, 2015 - BTO Sports
Open Road Girl Releases Hip Purses
Open Road Girl announces the unveiling of their newest line of accessories. - March 29, 2015 - Open Road Biker Gear, LLC
Boltz Electric Scooter Launches Crowdfunding for the Future of Urban Transport
Singapore Startup Debuts Fast, Long-Range, Lightweight Electric Vehicle for a Cleaner Tomorrow - February 28, 2015 - Boltz Scooter
BTOSports.com Lowers Free International Shipping
BTO Sports is an online retailer of motocross parts, accessories, and apparel, and will now offer free shipping to all international orders over $599 USD. - January 28, 2015 - BTO Sports
BTO Sports Announces Launch of All New Website
BTO Sports recently launched its new website, which includes a redesign and more streamlined shopping experience. - July 28, 2014 - BTO Sports
New Indian Motorcycle Dealership Set to Open in Albuquerque
Indian Motorcycle of Albuquerque is the first authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership in New Mexico. - July 03, 2014 - Indian Motorcycle of Albuquerque
Team BTO Sports-KTM-WPS Start the 2014 Outdoor Season Strong
The BTO Sports-KTM-WPS race team announces a strong start to the 2014 Outdoor Season, featuring two of the team's riders. - July 02, 2014 - BTO Sports
Aldan Eagle LLC (Aldan Shocks) - Acquired by Cuyler Tremayne and Garrett Harmola
Businessmen and automotive/motorcycle enthusiasts Cuyler Tremayne and Garrett Harmola announce the acquisition of Aldan Eagle LLC. Aldan Eagle LLC is a U.S. based manufacturer and distributor of high-performance automotive and motorcycle shock absorbers - providing suspension solutions worldwide since 1981. - June 05, 2014 - Aldan American
Bruce Rossmeyer's Destination Daytona to Host the Ultimate Biketoberfest Experience
From Top Vendors, to Free Live Music, Biketoberfest Attendees Will Find More Than They Can Imagine at Destination Daytona During Biketoberfest. - October 19, 2013 - Bruce Rossmeyer's Harley-Davidson
Ducati Newport Beach Wins Top-Selling North American Ducati Motorcycle Dealership Award
Ducati Newport Beach has earned Ducati North America's Top Motorcycle Sales award for the third straight year by moving more than 200 of these Italian legendary bikes. The award was presented at the company's recent dealer meeting in New Orleans by Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali and... - October 06, 2013 - Ducati Newport Beach