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North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
Island Spirit Unveils Revolutionary Electric Catamaran at Annapolis Boat Show
Inspired Yachting, exclusive dealer for the Island Spirit 525 in the Americas and Europe, is proud to announce the world premiere of the groundbreaking Island Spirit 525e electric catamaran. This innovative vessel will be showcased for the first time at the prestigious Annapolis Boat Show, with a... - October 03, 2025 - Inspired Yachting, Inc.
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 37 PILOT Center Console at the Miami International Boat Show
Building on the success of the SŌLACE 37CS, the SŌLACE 37 PILOT makes a bold statement setting a new standard in luxury center console boats featuring a bold Dougherty-designed “Command Center” delivering protection from the elements while providing unmatched comfort and quality. The... - February 04, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Hampered by Regulations
San Francisco Bay Area Boatyard offers free haulouts to commercial fishermen who's seasons and livelihood were hampered by Salmon fishing regulations. - October 27, 2023 - KKMI
Boat People Music Announces Their New Music Release in Mid-December
Boat People Music .com is pleased to announce the release of their new single, "Sail Back To Chicago." Presales will be released on 19 December 2022. Full release on the 4 January 2023. The genre of the music creation is Pop and Rock. Cap'n Mappy is a writer, composer, lyricist, and... - December 15, 2022 - Boat People Music, llc
Trader Bill’s Opens New Location in Little Rock, AR
Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports is bringing even more high-quality, outdoor choices to Little Rock. The new location is located at 120006 I-30 Frontage Road, near the intersection of I-30 and Otter Creek with Grand Opening Celebrations on June 10 and 11 from 10am to 6 pm. “With the... - June 09, 2022 - Trader Bill's Outdoor
Yacht Brokers Association of America to Host Annual YBAA University in Providence, Rhode Island
The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) will host its annual YBAA University (YBAA U) in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday, July 14, 2022. YBAA-U, the association’s summer in-person education program, offers yacht brokers and industry professionals the opportunity to network and... - April 14, 2022 - YBAA
Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches The Guide Online
On March 29, 2022, the Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) launched its online version of The Guide—a reference and training tool for the professional practice of yacht brokerage and sales. Yacht sales professionals can now access The Guide Online at any time through a digital... - March 31, 2022 - YBAA
Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches New Website and Member Listing Service
The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) recently launched a new and improved website, offering a more modern design and enhanced user experience. Upgraded features include clear call-to-action buttons, an easy-to-navigate menu structure, and direct access to view member resources. In... - February 28, 2022 - YBAA
Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches New Website and Member Listing Service
The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) recently launched a new and improved website, offering a more modern design and enhanced user experience. Upgraded features include clear call-to-action buttons, an easy-to-navigate menu structure, and direct access to view member resources. In... - February 16, 2022 - Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association
Certified Professional Yacht Brokers Award Sarasota Yacht’s Gary Smith with Chairman’s Award
On January 27, 2022, during the International Yacht Brokers Association’s (IYBA) 2022 Annual Dinner in Sunrise, Florida, the Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) program presented the 2021 Vincent J. Petrella Chairman’s Award to Gary Smith, CPYB, owner of Sarasota Yacht and Ship... - February 03, 2022 - Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association
Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association Awards Alan Powell with Vin Petrella Award
On January 13, 2021, the Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) Association held a virtual ceremony and presented the 2020 Vin Petrella Chairman’s Award to Alan Powell - a CPYB and Owner of Capital City Yacht Sales in Olympia, Washington. The first year CPYB presented the... - January 29, 2021 - Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association
Boat Bistro, Inc. Announces the Launch of BoatBistro.com
Boat Bistro, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of BoatBistro.com. This user friendly website can be used by boaters on their smartphones to locate the closest restaurant with a boat dock. - October 05, 2020 - Boat Bistro, inc.
DockMaster Launches Online Sales Integration Powered by SpeedyDock
DockMaster Software is pleased to announce the launch of an online sales integration, powered by SpeedyDock, one of DockMaster’s valued integration partners. The integration creates an e-commerce platform for marine operators to conduct online sales using Shopify. DockMaster is excited to... - September 15, 2020 - DockMaster Software
Chaparral Boats Makes Donation to Local South Georgia Community
Chaparral Boats donates N95 masks and a monetary donation to local medical facilities amid pandemic. - April 29, 2020 - Chaparral Boats
SŌLACE Boats, Named Boat Of The Year By Boating, Heads to Miami
Out of numerous exciting reveals in 2019, SŌLACE Boats’ extensive list of accolades continues to grow. The 345 has been named Boating Magazine’s Boat of the Year, following a Reader’s Choice top honor from Power & Motoryacht Magazine, Best Powerboat Under 36’ and... - January 29, 2020 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships
Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut
SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat
SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Names Todd Albrecht as New President
Announcement of the appointment of Todd Albrecht to president of SŌLACE Boats - April 05, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Red Beard Sailing Introduces True Kit and Happy Cat Boats to Its Fleet
Red Beard Sailing, a Harford County boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats, has recently introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, True Kit and Happy Cat. Developed and perfected in New Zealand, True Kit’s Discovery and Navigator each come... - April 01, 2019 - Red Beard Sailing
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Shifts in Global Luxury Yacht Market Requires Brokers to Expand Services Range, Says Performance Yacht Brokerage
With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of Stephen Dougherty's New Brand of Fishing Boats
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of a new boat line, by visionary Stephen Dougherty, to be introduced in early 2019. SŌLACE Boats will be manufactured in Edgewater, Florida in a 200,000 square foot factory on 16 acres. This new brand of fishing boats will provide a comfortable,... - January 17, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Industry Veteran Art Jeffries Joins Fairwinds & Freedom Team
Carefree Boat Dealership of Fairwinds Marina and Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC is proud to announce the newest addition, Sales Director Art Jeffries, to their team. Jeffries has over 30 years of experience in the Marine Industry. He brings a powerful mix of retail experience as a boat... - January 10, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC
Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018
Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV
Nautical Boat Club® Launches Employee Purchase Program. Club H2O Offers Entrepreneurial Employees a Fast-Track Opportunity to Go from Hire to Owner.
Nautical Boat Club® proudly announces the premier of Club Hire-To-Owner [H2O], an accelerated path to franchise ownership for Nautical Boat Club® employees. Club H2O is designed to encourage and enable high-quality, hardworking Boat Club hires to become owners of their own franchise locations in a solid company and a unique industry. - November 14, 2017 - Nautical Boat Club
TBS Boats Bray Appointed as Thames Jeanneau Power Boats Dealer
TBS Boats Bray in Berkshire, United Kingdom, are proud to announce their appointment as Jeanneau Power Boats dealer for the Thames area. Dominic Smulders, Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with Jeanneau who are celebrating their 60th Anniversary in 2017. They're a well... - November 13, 2017 - TBS Boats Bray
Islamorada Boats Becomes Authorized Minn Kota Service & Warranty Center
Florida Keys boat owners don't have to take their Minn Kota trolling motors or shallow water anchors to the mainland for service or warranty repair any longer. Located at mile marker 81.9 in the heart of the Florida Keys, Islamorada Boats announces that they are the new Minn Kota Authorized Service... - September 23, 2016 - Islamorada Boats
Cranchi Debuts Its "Evoluzione" Line at the Cannes Yachting Festival with the World Premiere of 4 Yachts
Cranchi will premiere its Evoluzione line at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival (6-11 September), with the world debut of 4 brand new yachts, E 52 F, E52 Sport, E56 HT and E56 F. The Evoluzione line is the outcome of Cranchi’s collaboration with the acclaimed designer Christian... - August 26, 2016 - Marine Centre International
Marine Centre International Signs Agreement with Orascom Trading Co. and Becomes the Only Authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna
Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) and Orascom Trading Company (www.orascom-trading.com) have signed an agreement according to which Marine Centre International becomes the only authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt. This means that Marine Centre International... - March 03, 2016 - Marine Centre International
Introducing Catalina’s New 425 – a 5 Series Design That Deservedly Succeeds the Legendary Catalina 42
Internationally-recognized Catalina Yachts of Largo, Florida just announced the debut of its all-new Catalina 425, scheduled for a March 2016 launch. This new design is the result of popular demand for this size yacht – big enough for extended cruising, yet small enough to be easily handled... - November 13, 2015 - Catalina Yachts
Marine Centre International Launches Customised Yacht Service & Management Packages to Reduce Unnecessary Costs for Boat Owners
Marine Centre International has announced the launch of a portfolio of customised yacht service & management packages for boat owners in Egypt. - October 23, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Marine Superstore Relocates & Expands
For BoatZincs.com, the last eleven years have seen nothing but growth. From humble beginnings in the basement of the owners’ suburban home, the company has since had to move twice in order to accommodate its comprehensive inventory (some 1,200 individual part numbers at last count). Most... - September 16, 2015 - BoatZincs.com
Gemini Catamarans Announces New Dealer in California
Gemini Catamarans is pleased to announce the selection of The Catamaran Company as their authorized dealer in California. Following over a decade of successful years of representation of the Gemini brand in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states, The Catamaran Company has expanded into the... - July 30, 2015 - Gemini Catamarans
Bartling Insurance Group Appoints Industry Veteran to Manage Expanded Marine Services Division
Bartling Insurance Group Appoints Industry Veteran to Manage Expanded Marine Services Division: Phillip Ruppert Named Vice President of Marine & Private Client Group. - June 11, 2015 - Bartling Insurance Group
WINBOAT™ Starts to Sell Unique Foldable RIBs in the United States
Inventor of internationally patented foldable rigid inflatable boat (RIB) design presents the first fully foldable RIBs in the United States. New technology was utilized in the production line of the foldable RIBs, ranging in sizes from 9 to 15 feet. - June 11, 2015 - Winboat
Tiara Yachts Q 44 Comes to Life and Will be Available in Egypt Through Marine Centre International, Tiara Yachts’ Exclusive Dealer in the Region
The all new Tiara Q44 is revealed and will be available through Marine Centre International in Egypt. - May 19, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Cranchi 50 Atlantique is Sold by Marine Centre International in El Gouna, Egypt
Cranchi yachts continue their rise in popularity in Egypt, as Marine Centre International sells a Cranchi 50 Atlantique. - May 07, 2015 - Marine Centre International
Worth Avenue Yachts to Exhibit Eleven Luxury Yachts at the 2015 Palm Beach International Boat Show This Week
Worth Avenue Yachts - the renowned yacht brokerage company famous for their successful team-based approach to yacht sales and yacht charter - will be attending the 2015 Palm Beach International Boat Show this week, Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 March 2015, exhibiting eleven luxury yachts. - March 25, 2015 - Worth Avenue Yachts
Marine Centre International, Leading Yacht Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt, Boosts Its Technical Team
Marine Centre International increases technical staff to enhance its full service offering to its clients with further technical capabilities and resources. - February 06, 2015 - Marine Centre International
The Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance Wins the European Powerboat of the Year Award 2015
Marine Centre International today celebrated the winning of the European Powerboat of the year 2015 award for Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance. - January 24, 2015 - Marine Centre International
The New Cranchi 54 Fly Yacht, Bought by Famous Actor Mostafa Shaban, Arrives in El Gouna, Egypt
Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) welcomed the arrival of the new Cranchi 54 Fly in El Gouna, Egypt, bought by famous actor Mostafa Shaban. The new proud owner of one of the most stylish Cranchi yachts available arrived in El Gouna to enjoy his new yacht while the team of... - January 01, 2015 - Marine Centre International