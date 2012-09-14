PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mission-Ready and Set to Go: The 12 Meter Military Cabin Boat Launch from Ocean Craft Marine Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine

Red Beard Sailing Introduces True Kit and Happy Cat Boats to Its Fleet Red Beard Sailing, a Harford County boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats, has recently introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, True Kit and Happy Cat. Developed and perfected in New Zealand, True Kit’s Discovery and Navigator each come in... - April 01, 2019 - Red Beard Sailing

Shifts in Global Luxury Yacht Market Requires Brokers to Expand Services Range, Says Performance Yacht Brokerage With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales

Industry Veteran Art Jeffries Joins Fairwinds & Freedom Team Carefree Boat Dealership of Fairwinds Marina and Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC is proud to announce the newest addition, Sales Director Art Jeffries, to their team. Jeffries has over 30 years of experience in the Marine Industry. He brings a powerful mix of retail experience as a boat dealership... - January 10, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC

Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018 Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with significant... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV

Nautical Boat Club® Launches Employee Purchase Program. Club H2O Offers Entrepreneurial Employees a Fast-Track Opportunity to Go from Hire to Owner. Nautical Boat Club® proudly announces the premier of Club Hire-To-Owner [H2O], an accelerated path to franchise ownership for Nautical Boat Club® employees. Club H2O is designed to encourage and enable high-quality, hardworking Boat Club hires to become owners of their own franchise locations in a solid company and a unique industry. - November 14, 2017 - Nautical Boat Club

TBS Boats Bray Appointed as Thames Jeanneau Power Boats Dealer TBS Boats Bray in Berkshire, United Kingdom, are proud to announce their appointment as Jeanneau Power Boats dealer for the Thames area. Dominic Smulders, Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with Jeanneau who are celebrating their 60th Anniversary in 2017. They're a well known... - November 13, 2017 - TBS Boats Bray

Islamorada Boats Becomes Authorized Minn Kota Service & Warranty Center Florida Keys boat owners don't have to take their Minn Kota trolling motors or shallow water anchors to the mainland for service or warranty repair any longer. Located at mile marker 81.9 in the heart of the Florida Keys, Islamorada Boats announces that they are the new Minn Kota Authorized Service Provider... - September 23, 2016 - Islamorada Boats

Cranchi Debuts Its "Evoluzione" Line at the Cannes Yachting Festival with the World Premiere of 4 Yachts Cranchi will premiere its Evoluzione line at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival (6-11 September), with the world debut of 4 brand new yachts, E 52 F, E52 Sport, E56 HT and E56 F. The Evoluzione line is the outcome of Cranchi’s collaboration with the acclaimed designer Christian Grande,... - August 26, 2016 - Marine Centre International

Marine Centre International Signs Agreement with Orascom Trading Co. and Becomes the Only Authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) and Orascom Trading Company (www.orascom-trading.com) have signed an agreement according to which Marine Centre International becomes the only authorised Volvo Penta Service Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt. This means that Marine Centre International is... - March 03, 2016 - Marine Centre International

Introducing Catalina’s New 425 – a 5 Series Design That Deservedly Succeeds the Legendary Catalina 42 Internationally-recognized Catalina Yachts of Largo, Florida just announced the debut of its all-new Catalina 425, scheduled for a March 2016 launch. This new design is the result of popular demand for this size yacht – big enough for extended cruising, yet small enough to be easily handled by... - November 13, 2015 - Catalina Yachts

Marine Centre International Launches Customised Yacht Service & Management Packages to Reduce Unnecessary Costs for Boat Owners Marine Centre International has announced the launch of a portfolio of customised yacht service & management packages for boat owners in Egypt. - October 23, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Marine Superstore Relocates & Expands For BoatZincs.com, the last eleven years have seen nothing but growth. From humble beginnings in the basement of the owners’ suburban home, the company has since had to move twice in order to accommodate its comprehensive inventory (some 1,200 individual part numbers at last count). Most recently,... - September 16, 2015 - BoatZincs.com

Gemini Catamarans Announces New Dealer in California Gemini Catamarans is pleased to announce the selection of The Catamaran Company as their authorized dealer in California. Following over a decade of successful years of representation of the Gemini brand in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states, The Catamaran Company has expanded into the western... - July 30, 2015 - Gemini Catamarans

Bartling Insurance Group Appoints Industry Veteran to Manage Expanded Marine Services Division Bartling Insurance Group Appoints Industry Veteran to Manage Expanded Marine Services Division: Phillip Ruppert Named Vice President of Marine & Private Client Group. - June 11, 2015 - Bartling Insurance Group

WINBOAT™ Starts to Sell Unique Foldable RIBs in the United States Inventor of internationally patented foldable rigid inflatable boat (RIB) design presents the first fully foldable RIBs in the United States. New technology was utilized in the production line of the foldable RIBs, ranging in sizes from 9 to 15 feet. - June 11, 2015 - Winboat

Tiara Yachts Q 44 Comes to Life and Will be Available in Egypt Through Marine Centre International, Tiara Yachts’ Exclusive Dealer in the Region The all new Tiara Q44 is revealed and will be available through Marine Centre International in Egypt. - May 19, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Cranchi 50 Atlantique is Sold by Marine Centre International in El Gouna, Egypt Cranchi yachts continue their rise in popularity in Egypt, as Marine Centre International sells a Cranchi 50 Atlantique. - May 07, 2015 - Marine Centre International

Worth Avenue Yachts to Exhibit Eleven Luxury Yachts at the 2015 Palm Beach International Boat Show This Week Worth Avenue Yachts - the renowned yacht brokerage company famous for their successful team-based approach to yacht sales and yacht charter - will be attending the 2015 Palm Beach International Boat Show this week, Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 March 2015, exhibiting eleven luxury yachts. - March 25, 2015 - Worth Avenue Yachts

Marine Centre International, Leading Yacht Dealer in El Gouna, Egypt, Boosts Its Technical Team Marine Centre International increases technical staff to enhance its full service offering to its clients with further technical capabilities and resources. - February 06, 2015 - Marine Centre International

The Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance Wins the European Powerboat of the Year Award 2015 Marine Centre International today celebrated the winning of the European Powerboat of the year 2015 award for Cranchi Eco Trawler 43 Long Distance. - January 24, 2015 - Marine Centre International

The New Cranchi 54 Fly Yacht, Bought by Famous Actor Mostafa Shaban, Arrives in El Gouna, Egypt Marine Centre International (www.marinecentreint.com) welcomed the arrival of the new Cranchi 54 Fly in El Gouna, Egypt, bought by famous actor Mostafa Shaban. The new proud owner of one of the most stylish Cranchi yachts available arrived in El Gouna to enjoy his new yacht while the team of Marine... - January 01, 2015 - Marine Centre International

2014 President Superyacht Ready to Launch; $100,000 NZD Cash Reward Offered in Sale President Yachts International, a renowned manufacturer of luxury yachts, announces the completion and availability of its 2014 vessel, the President Sterling 115 Triple Deck Superyacht - a 35-metre motor yacht that features three exceptional living and entertaining levels. As part of the President Yachts... - July 23, 2014 - President Yachts International

Cincinnati's Newest Boat Dealer and Marine Service Provider Serving the Midwest Modern Marine Center is proud to announce their new partnership with the KCS family happily representing their Cruisers Yachts, Cruisers Sport Series boats and Rampage Sport Fishing Yachts. - July 16, 2014 - Modern Marine Center

Modern Marine Center is Cincinnati's Newest Boat, Accessories and Marine Service Provider for the Market Area Modern Marine is proud to announce their new partnership with Nautic Global Group of IN. Modern Marine will be representing their Rinker and Godfrey Pontoon Boat product lines for the greater Cincinnati market area. - July 10, 2014 - Modern Marine Center

Sea Hawk's New Hawk Epoxy Simplifies Fiberglass Repair Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

Zeelander Yachts Experience Days in Sag Harbor - June 14 - 15 Zeelander Yachts will be showcasing their best in class Z44. The ultimate in sports cruisers will be on show at Sag Harbor Cove yacht Club over the father's day weekend. - June 06, 2014 - Zeelander Yachts

Ace Propeller Specialists Offer Online Personalized Boat Propeller Selection Services Ace Propeller, a boating propeller specialist company with over 20 years of experience, has announced that they will now be offering personalized boat propeller selection services from their online website. To get professional advice, customers must fill out an online form, located on their website in... - June 05, 2014 - Ace Propeller

Zeelander Owner Wins Voyager’s Award with M/Y Zeepaard The Zeelander team is delighted to announce that Sietse Koopmans, the CEO and Owner of Zeelander Yachts, has been awarded the conveted Voyager’s Award at last nights World Superyacht Awards ceremony in Amsterdam. - May 08, 2014 - Zeelander Yachts

New Nautical Coatings Unveils New Epoxy System Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk System... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

Try Out 20 CLC Boats and Meet Other Boatbuilders in Florida Three in-water demonstrations set at rendezvous in Miami, St. Petersburg, and Merritt Island. - February 06, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Offers June Classes in Sausalito Build your own boat in a week at the Spaulding Wooden Boat Center. - January 29, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Announces 2014 Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Port Townsend, WA Four new boatbuilding classes available at the Northwest Maritime Center. - January 17, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Offers Winter/Spring Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Annapolis Get a jump on summer boating by building your own sailing, rowing, or paddling boat in a class. - January 05, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

New £3.5m boatyard for Premier’s Chichester Marina Comprising a large-scale high quality boatshed, workshops, offices and chandlery, Chichester Marina’s new boatyard will offer boat owners a "one stop" location for marine services. - September 25, 2013 - Premier Marinas

Neff Yacht Sales Builds on Success: Adds Yacht Sales Listings, Brokers, Records More Transactions Neff Yacht Sales, a Ft Lauderdale, FL-based Yacht Brokerage Company experienced impressive growth in 2012 as the luxury yacht market continued to improve. Around the world, Neff Yacht Sales Yacht Brokers were involved in helping more Yacht Buyers and Sellers than ever before. More than 50,000 unique... - April 25, 2013 - Neff Yacht Sales

TJ Marine Enterprises Inc. Announces Their ProDav™ Swivel Davit System™ Discounted ProPackage ProDav™ Customers Can Now Load and Launch Their Dinghies for Less TJ Marine Enterprises Inc. is announcing that their ProDav™ Swivel Davit System™ can now be purchased in a package deal that includes all necessary component items in what they are calling their ProPackage. This package will not only save buyers $100.00 on the purchase price, but will also... - April 20, 2013 - TJ Marine Enterprises, Inc.

Bob McKeage Joins YACHTZOO YACHTZOO is delighted to welcome Bob McKeage to their Broker Division in the Fort Lauderdale office. - April 07, 2013 - YACHTZOO

YachtZoo at the 28th Palm Beach International Boat Show March 21-24, 2013 YachtZoo is Delighted to Present a Number of Appealing Superyachts at The 28th Palm Beach International Boat Show March. - March 15, 2013 - YACHTZOO

Dubai Yacht Consultancy Encourages UAE Activity at Miami Boat Show UAE yachting market has substantial commercial opportunity for overseas investors. - February 16, 2013 - Bush & Noble

YACHTZOO Are Delighted to Present 2 Appealing Yachts at the Miami Yacht and Brokerage Show - February 14-18, 2013 YACHTZOO will be attending the Miami Yacht and Brokerage Show and will showcase 2 very appealing yachts from February 14 - 18, 2013. - February 09, 2013 - YACHTZOO

Dubai Yacht Consultancy Off to Successful Start Dubai-based yacht consultancy Bush & Noble has completed its first quarter of trading and is going strong, according to company Partners. Launched in October 2012, the business was formed by longstanding yacht industry experts John Bush and Brett Noble, who planned to introduce a personal approach... - February 07, 2013 - Bush & Noble

Caroline Arselin Joins the YACHTZOO Charter Fleet Division in the Monaco Office YACHTZOO is delighted to welcome Caroline Arselin to their Charter Fleet Division in the Monaco office. Having previously worked for large brokerage companies, Caroline has a reputation of being highly professional and respected by yacht owners, their crew and charter brokers alike. Caroline can be... - January 12, 2013 - YACHTZOO

Eevelle Launches WindStorm Brand Semi-Custom Boat Covers Eevelle announces launch of new WindStorm Semi-Custom Boat Covers. WindStorm provides fully trailerable, high-quality coves at an affordable price. - October 04, 2012 - Eevelle

Cardinal Yachts Launches "Buy on Site" to Website Ultimate Personalisation with Build Your Boat Facility. Discount Code Included for Early Adopters. - September 23, 2012 - Cardinal Yachts

ShoreMaster Fabric Products is Relocating to a New Facility ShoreMaster Fabric Products has announced that they will be relocating to a new manufacturing facility in Fergus Falls, MN. - September 01, 2012 - ShoreMaster Fabric Products

Cardinal Yachts Sets Sail for International Shores Indian Luxury Boat Builder Eyes Agents Around the World to Represent their Brand - August 26, 2012 - Cardinal Yachts

Cardinal Yachts Launches in India Tapping Into Buoyant Leisure Boating Market Premier Boat Builder Announces Extensive Luxury Fleet as Indians' Millionaire Class Sees Significant Growth - August 24, 2012 - Cardinal Yachts

BOATsmart! Awareness Week May 14-18: Educating Canadians from Coast to Coast on the Importance of Safe Boating BOATsmart Canada is raising awareness about boating safety in time for the summer cottage and boating season. Learn how to keep yourself safe, and how to get your Pleasure Craft Operator Card, required for all Canadian boaters. - May 12, 2012 - BOATsmart Canada