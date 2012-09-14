|
New Braunfels’ First Work, Live, Play Community, Freiheit Village to Host New Braunfels’ First Midweek Farmers Market, Opening March 20, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - Freiheit Village Farmers Market
Meat N’ Bone: Miami’s New Online Butcher shop delivers Premium Quality Meats at Supermarket prices directly to your door.
Meat N’ Bone is the newest butcher shop in Miami. After spending the better part of 2017 looking for the best farms to work with, Meat N’ Bone settled on... - September 27, 2018 - Meat N' Bone
Treasure Island Foods, Inc. announces the relocation of its grocery store on Clybourn Avenue. The store will be closed starting September 10, 2018 and will be converted into an alternate use. The new Treasure Island Foods store location will be announced in the coming months. Palmarium Retail Management... - September 08, 2018 - Treasure Island Foods, Inc.
Timberline Meat is local meat shop that provides the finest, highest quality meats available. Their selection consists of the most natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry available. In addition they offer an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices. - July 14, 2017 - Timberline Meat
March is National Brain Injury Awareness month. City Barbeque is wrapping up it’s campaign to help raise funds and awareness for this important issue. Over the past three months City Barbeque has been selling special tumblers for $5 each with 100% of the sales going to the Resurrecting Lives Foundation,... - April 07, 2016 - City Barbeque
Restaurant launches new loyalty program with big rewards and member benefits - January 15, 2016 - City Barbeque
Upon first hearing the words “garage sale” thoughts of used toddler toys and broken workout equipment may float into your mind. However, the Green City Market Culinary Garage Sale at NAHA (500 North Clark St., Chicago, IL; 60654), Saturday, Nov. 14, is unlike any other garage sale around. - October 18, 2015 - Green City Market
Event tempts guests to “Cheat on Meat or Go Whole Beast” with offerings from top chefs, bartenders and breweries in Chicago. - September 14, 2015 - Green City Market
Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
This new sandwich at City Barbeque is climbing the list of the Nation's Best Sandwiches. - June 16, 2015 - City Barbeque
This Father's Day weekend, skip the trip to the local grocery store. Instead, plan your meals and more at Green City Market. - June 12, 2015 - Green City Market
May is National BBQ Month and the craft of BBQ is growing in popularity! It used to be that you had to travel south for great barbeque, but in recent years the urban slow-smoked movement has grown in popularity bringing craft barbeque right into the backyards of major cities across the U.S. - April 29, 2015 - City Barbeque
Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
City Barbeque officially launches a new brisket sandwich on August 5. This time- with all the fixin’s! “More Cowbell,” whose name evolved from a Facebook contest naming the sandwich, gives a nod to the Saturday Night Live skit featuring Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken but truly... - August 05, 2014 - City Barbeque
City Barbeque was named in the top 18 best barbecue spots in America according to an article on Men’s Journal’s website, July 2014. The article, touting summer being the ultimate time for summer road trips, suggested Columbus, Ohio and City Barbeque as a must see stop.
“It may be a... - July 31, 2014 - City Barbeque
The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday.
The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor and... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Gourmet Depot has just announced their “Cash n Carry” program for the purchase of wholesale gift basket supplies. This is ideal for small businesses, restaurants and specialty shops that want to provide high quality wholesale gift basket supplies to their customers that can be purchased as... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. has announced that their seasonal selection is the ideal way to find holiday-themed gourmet food items quickly and conveniently. The company provides wholesale gift basket supplies to delis, fine food stores, gift basket companies and more. Gourmet Depot offers a wide variety... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
The Argenta Market, a full service food store emphasizing local Arkansas grown and made products, is keeping with its Arkansas theme for a holiday open house on Saturday, December 14th from 9:00am to 1:00pm at 521 Main Street. This Open House event will be filled with a variety of activities for the... - November 26, 2013 - Argenta Market
Gourmet Depot, one of Canada's leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products, is catering to consumer cravings for great-tasting, simple snacks by offering a wide range of spreads and gourmet crackers from Elki.
Elki is a brand that is well-known and highly regarded for its variety of easy... - April 17, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Customers got a sweet tooth? Curb their cravings for candy with a wide range of different delicacies offered by Gourmet Depot, a leading distributor of wholesale gourmet food and sweet & savoury condiments across Canada.
Having consistently met the demand for fine gourmet foods, Gourmet Depot is... - March 02, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
A Roggen, Colorado ranching family opens a new online store that offers all natural, ranch raised beef directly to consumers. - October 26, 2012 - Huwa Reserve
Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. is widely considered by market professionals to be one of Canada’s leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products. This amazing company caters to many clients across Canada including independently owned grocery stores, chain grocery stores, fine food stores,... - August 17, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Leading gourmet food wholesaler Gourmet Depot has recently introduced more new products guaranteed to sell rapidly in retail and gourmet stores. These timely gourmet marinades and sauces are also ideal for inclusion in summer gift baskets. Each encompasses a variety of tastes and flavours sure to increase... - June 30, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Gourmet Depot – Canada’s leader for high quality, always-fresh gourmet foods has recently announced the addition of several new products to their already comprehensive food shopping catalogue. The company’s new additions are designed to help clients add distinctive flavours to summer... - June 14, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc
Recycle Bank now partnering with Central City Co-op to reward participating recyclers in the Houston area. - February 02, 2012 - Central City Co-op
Bedner's Farm continues their holiday tradition by launching a host of December events for their customers. From the much anticipated You Pick Strawberry field opening, to the arrival of Santa Clause and collection of toys for needy children. Proving once again, that you can always count on your local farmer! - December 10, 2011 - Bedner's Farm
Jerk Nation® has just launched a brand new product called “Sportsman’s Mix” in their new gourmet line of Beef Jerky products. - January 06, 2011 - Jerk Nation
Schiltz Foods, America’s largest goose farmer, introduces a hickory chip smoked whole goose for the 2010 holiday season. - October 20, 2010 - Schiltz Foods
Bill the Butcher, Inc. (OTCBB: BILB), a retailer of organic and natural, grass-fed meats, opened its newest neighborhood butcher shop in downtown Bellevue, WA, bringing the Seattle company’s total butcher shops to six.
The newest store is located on the corner of Main St. and 106 Avenue SE in... - October 07, 2010 - Bill the Butcher
A special event featuring local chefs producing locally sourced food. Austin wine and spirit producers will be serving their products along with local artists and music all for a good cause. Benefiting the HOPE Farmers Market: www.hopefarmersmarket.org - January 14, 2010 - HOPE Farmer's Market
The Spanish never dreamed that, centuries later, they would play a role in two different kinds of revolutions. Owing to changing climate and palates, the Conquistadores are directly involved in both the grass-fed and the sustainable ranching revolutions in the beef industry. USDA scientist Ed Fredrickson... - September 05, 2009 - American Criollo Beef Association
Montana Legend, founded by a 4th-generation premium Angus beef ranch at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, has partnered with Gourmet Catalog, an organization of premium kitchen retailers, to simplify food gift-giving this holiday season. For the first time, Montana Legend gift cards for the ranch's... - December 13, 2007 - Montana Legend
Montana Legend, a natural producer of super-premium beef steak, roast and hamburger, and Wine Library TV, the Internet’s most popular wine video program, will give away three rare, premier wines in the first three weeks of December. One of the wines is a 6L, 2002 from Silver Oak Cellars valued... - December 08, 2007 - Montana Legend
Montana Legend, founded by a 4th-generation premium Angus beef ranch at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, has partnered with The Copper Colander, Montana’s largest kitchen store, to simplify food gift-giving this holiday season.
This is the first time that gift cards for the ranch's premium... - December 07, 2007 - Montana Legend
Pelham & Talbot, purveyors of fine foods and one of Norfolk’s finest butchers have again launched their infamous festive bird roasts on their online shop. - October 10, 2007 - Pelham & Talbot Ltd
Alimentari puts the breeze in summer living with an expanded menu and extensive catering options. - June 07, 2007 - Ferlo's Alimentari
Ferlo's Alimentari opens in the Triangle area. - March 27, 2007 - Ferlo's Alimentari