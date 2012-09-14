PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MEDHealthChoice Featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for 18th Annual Medical Issue MEDHealthChoice is proud to announce they have been featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for the 18th annual Medical Issue. With 521 peer selected doctors in 65 specialties. - September 19, 2019 - MED Health Choice

New Classes, New Glasses: Start the School Year Right MyEyeDr. encourages annual eye exams for all students to detect early signs of myopia. - July 24, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

MED Health Choice Quickly Satisfies Over 10,000 Customers MED Health Choice is the leading supplier of medical supplies ranging from Ophthalmology, Dental, Patient Care, and much more. MED Health Choice is a fairly new family owned company that has been dominating the health care market. MED Health Choice encourages you to visit their website www.medhealthchoice.com to experience the difference. - June 30, 2019 - MED Health Choice

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

This National Sunglasses Day, #ThrowShade for Proper UV Eye Protection with MyEyeDr. MyEyeDr. shares the dos and don’ts for staying safe and stylish this summer. - June 15, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Raises More Than $17,000 for Children’s National Hospital D.C. area optometry offices support Make March Matter to improve healthcare access for children. - April 07, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and highly... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

How to Reduce the Impact of Harmful Blue Light on Your Eyes MyEyeDr. shares four tips for safer digital device consumption. - March 01, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

OptiVisum LLC Releases Plant Based OptiVisum Drops for Restoring Visual Acuity OptiVisum LLC, a privately owned company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA, announced the release of OptiVisum drops for relieving the pain and irritation associated with dry eyes, restoring visual acuity, and improving retina condition. To the present moment, the product is available in... - January 16, 2019 - OptiVisum LLC

This New Year, Set Your Sights on Healthy Eyes Eye exams provide key insights to detect disease early, including glaucoma. - January 10, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC

Annual Eye Exams Play a Key Role in Early Detection of Diabetes Nearly 25 percent of Americans with diabetes don’t know it. - October 17, 2018 - MyEyeDr.

Gabii Chen Optics Announces Opening of New Online Store for Eyewear Gabii Chen Optics is announcing and celebrating the formal launching of its new online retail store for fashionable and affordable prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses with related accessories. - September 22, 2018 - Gabii Chen Optics

See Grades Clearly This Back to School Season, Schedule an Annual Eye Exam at MyEyeDr. Correct the squint and limit screen time to ensure a successful school year. - July 18, 2018 - MyEyeDr.

Throw Shade, Not Resting Squint Face on National Sunglasses Day MyEyeDr. shares commonly overheard phrases on squinting, importance of wearing sunglasses. - May 31, 2018 - MyEyeDr.

Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical

Optically Launches Their New "Home Trial" Service Across Australia Now you can try on your favorite eyeglasses and sunglasses at the comfort of your home. - May 11, 2018 - Optically

Cyber Eyez Helps Visually Impaired Read and Video Chat with Smart Glasses Using Microsoft Cognitive Services Reading text and visual interpretation are two of the most successful use cases for smart glasses in the blind or low vision community. The latest version of Cyber Eyez now uses Microsoft Cognitive Services Computer Vision - the technology used by Seeing AI - to support instant text recognition. Additionally, Cyber Eyez 2.5 supports free live video calling with Skype running on Vuzix M300 smart glasses. - April 30, 2018 - Cyber Timez

Make Healthy Eyes Part of Your New Year’s Resolutions MyEyeDr. shares tips for optimizing vision health in 2018. - January 17, 2018 - MyEyeDr.

Health Insurance 101: Make the Most of Your Vision Benefits MyEyeDr. answers the most frequently asked insurance questions to keep patients informed. - December 22, 2017 - MyEyeDr.

Early Detection for Diabetes, Diabetic Eye Disease Starts with Your Eyes Ensure loved ones diagnosed or at greater risk of diabetes schedule an annual eye exam. - November 15, 2017 - MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Shares Advice Women Should Consider for Optimal Vision Health Self-Care: Make Your Personal Eye Health a Priority - October 14, 2017 - MyEyeDr.

“Only Game Day Matters,” and Other Sports Eye Safety Myths, Debunked MyEyeDr. shares insights for athletes to properly equip their eyes this season. - September 30, 2017 - MyEyeDr.

Proof Eyewear Opens Sweepstakes for One-in-a-Lifetime Getaway to Nepal Proof Eyewear is seeking one lucky participant to join them on their Do Good program trip to serve the communities and individuals of Nepal from Nov. 19 to 26, 2017. The contest is open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6, 2017. In partnership with HELP International, the sweepstakes winner and a team of Proof... - September 28, 2017 - Proof Eyewear

Back to School: MyEyeDr. Encourages Parents to Take Notes on Proper Eye Health Ensure your student’s eyes are performing their best for academic success this school year. - August 26, 2017 - MyEyeDr.

Dr. Francis Price, Jr. Performs First XEN® Gel Stent Procedure in Indiana on Glaucoma Patient Dr. Francis Price Jr., of the Price Vision Group and one of the top cornea specialists in the world, added another “first” to his distinguished credentials in the field of ophthalmology. Having been the first in the state of Indiana to perform several refractive surgeries such as LASIK, all-laser... - August 19, 2017 - Price Vision Group

Midwest Eye Consultants to Host Bark & Brew to Benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind The First Annual Bark & Brew will be held in downtown Wabash on August 26. There will be a Bow WOW contest, food vendors, live music, a silent auction and more. Net proceeds will be donated to Leader Dogs for the Blind. - August 05, 2017 - Midwest Eye Consultants PC

Christian James Announces Its New Luxury Sunglasses Line Handmade in Italy Christian James is a new brand of designer sunglasses that is announcing their new line of luxury sunglasses that are handmade in the foothills of the Alps in Italy, by skilled artisans whose methods are steeped in tradition, precision and beauty. Christian James offers its customers style, quality, affordability, lifetime guarantees, and charitable giving. - May 31, 2017 - Christian James

Blanchard Contact Lenses Sponsors Gabby Chaves for Indy 500 Race Blanchard Contact Lenses, a manufacturer of specialty contact lenses, announced their sponsorship of IndyCar driver #88 Gabby Chaves for the Indy 500 on Sunday May 28th. Gabby wears Blanchard's Onefit Scleral Lenses and is looking to bring awareness of this ideal contact lens option for athletes, active people and anyone looking to improve their vision quality. - May 23, 2017 - Blanchard Contact Lenses

Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the Florida... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear

New FDA-Registered Computer Eyewear Reduce Digital Eye Fatigue and Risk of Macular Degeneration Introducing Splendenti Eyewear - April 07, 2017 - Splendenti Eyewear

"Hip Without the Rip" Eyewear Arrives in Pittsburgh Voted "Best Eyewear" 49 times in readers' polls in major publications from coast to coast, SEE brings true value to stylish eyewear aficianados in Pittsburgh. SEE opens Saturday, February 25 in Shadyside. - February 25, 2017 - SEE

Director of International Sales to Speak at EU-US Trade Forum Health Enterprises, Inc., a leading consumer health products company, announces the participation of Mr. Brooke Fishback, director of international sales, in the European Union – United States (EU-US) trade forum in Tallinn, Estonia June 2nd & 3rd. The EU-US “Small and Medium Enterprise... - June 01, 2016 - Health Enterprises, Inc.

Luminous Optical ... Soon to Open Retail and Online Divisions Luminous Optical, a leading eyewear business headquartered in Princeton, NJ has decided to offer its eyewear products and uncompromising service online at luminousoptical.com and Luminous Optical retail stores. These aspects of the Luminous business model are designed to complement its special events/mobile... - May 18, 2016 - Luminous Vision Consultants, LLC.

Receive Expert Guidance on the Latest Men’s Designer Sunglasses from Scightspecs Los Angeles, CA-based designer eyewear experts, Scightspecs are now inviting customers to speak with their experienced team about the company’s latest men’s designer sunglasses. The updated Scightspecs range includes high class products from renowned brands such as Ray-Ban, Armani, Prada,... - February 12, 2016 - Scightspecs

Director of International Sales to Receive International Trade Award Health Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that Mr. Brooke Fishback, director of international sales, will receive the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators (NASBITE) “2016 Advancing International Trade Award” for the State of Massachusetts at its upcoming... - February 04, 2016 - Health Enterprises, Inc.

ArthroNew System for Joint Pain Relief Debuts on Amazon PureCore Wellness spokesperson and former SF '49er, Dr. John Frank, M.D, announced that the firm’s ArthroNew System for joint pain relief is now available on Amazon.com. The pain relief system using some of the most powerful natural anti-inflammatory ingredients available. “As a football... - July 15, 2015 - Pure Core Wellness

International Sight Restoration Merges with Louisiana Lions Eye Bank Combination will create new services for Louisiana Corneal Surgeons. - May 24, 2015 - International Sight Restoration, Inc.

Eye Columbus to Announce the Opening of Its 3rd Location in Columbus Eye Columbus, a premier source for eyewear and eyecare, proudly announced the opening of their third location in Columbus. The new location will be in New Albany and its opening is expected to take place in May, 2015. Eye Columbus also wishes to inform that the space they will be occupying is the one... - April 09, 2015 - Eye Columbus

February is Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Awareness Month MacuHealth teams with the Center for Visual Rehabilitation & Research at Henry Ford Health System and Optometry Giving Sight to promote Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) awareness month. - February 02, 2015 - MacuHealth

Surrey Optometrist at West Coast Optical Gives Back to the Community Through Eyeglass Donations Coast Optical is taking eyeglass donations from anybody that wants to help them in their mission to give back to the community. Head Surrey optometrist Dr. Karen Lee will ensure that your unwanted glasses are sent to third-world countries with a need for eyewear due to limited healthcare funding and... - December 28, 2014 - West Coast Optical

HF Eyewear Launches Line of Sustainable, Prescription Wooden Eyewear HF Eyewear announced the debut of its line of premium wooden sunglasses and eyewear frames. Consumers can order standard or prescription lenses from the company's website and can try up to 3 pairs before purchase with the company's Home Trial Program. HF Eyewear contributes 10% of its revenue to non-profit Pandas International to support giant panda habitat restoration. - November 25, 2014 - HF Eyewear

MaxiAids Reveals 2014 Top 5 Accessible Holiday Gift Lists for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing MaxiAids Products for Independent Living is proud to unveil its handpicked accessible holiday gift lists for the deaf and hard of hearing for the 2014 holiday shopping season. MaxiAids is the industry leader in products that truly make a difference in the lives of those who are deaf or suffer from hearing... - November 22, 2014 - MaxiAids Products for Independent Living

MaxiAids Reveals 2014 Top 5 Accessible Holiday Gift Lists for the Blind and Visually Impaired MaxiAids Products for Independent Living is proud to unveil its handpicked lists of accessible gifts for the blind and visually impaired for the 2014 holiday shopping season. - November 15, 2014 - MaxiAids Products for Independent Living