Reading text and visual interpretation are two of the most successful use cases for smart glasses in the blind or low vision community. The latest version of Cyber Eyez now uses Microsoft Cognitive Services Computer Vision - the technology used by Seeing AI - to support instant text recognition. Additionally, Cyber Eyez 2.5 supports free live video calling with Skype running on Vuzix M300 smart glasses. - April 30, 2018 - Cyber Timez