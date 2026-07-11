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Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026. - June 01, 2026 - Edge Optics
Jennifer Sherrard Debuts Heartwarming Children’s Book, “Jenny’s First Pair of Glasses,” a Fun and Empowering Story That Helps Young Readers Embrace Change
Jennifer Sherrard, a passionate storyteller proudly announces the release of her debut children's book, "Jenny's First Pair of Glasses." The book marks a significant milestone in Jennifer's literary journey, capturing the hearts of young readers and their families with its touching narrative and vibrant illustrations. Follow the story of Jenny, a young girl who embarks on an eye-opening adventure when she receives her first pair of glasses. - November 13, 2024 - Jennifer Sherrard
MAGUS Microscopes at the Trade Show in Dubai
MAGUS professional microscopes will be showcased at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show that is to be held in the United Arab Emirates on September 24-26. - August 19, 2024 - Levenhuk
Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia Welcome New Doctors to Their Team
Low Vision Specialists of MD & VA announce three new specialists: Drs. Kasmani, Glenn, and Deugwillo, trained at the Shuldiner Low Vision Training Institute. They bring advanced skills in creating custom optical systems for conditions like macular degeneration. The practice offers innovative solutions for enhanced life quality, with a success rate over 90%. Patients undergo a two-hour exam for tailored low-vision glasses showcasing the commitment to personalized, effective vision care. - January 25, 2024 - Low Vision Specialists of Maryland and Virginia
Zeelool Launches Social Marketing Method to Interact with Users
Zeelool, the famous frame and glasses manufacturer and seller, have 2500+ styles of eyeglasses and sunglasses with high quality and an affordable price for people. Recently, Zeelool has launched its own social media marketing method to conduct in-depth interaction and understanding with its users. - October 09, 2023 - Zeelool
Retirement Reception for Dr. Deborah Flanagan, Introducing Dr. Caleb Saint Jean
Dr. Caleb Saint Jean will be hosting a Retirement Reception for Dr. Deborah Flanagan at Eyes on Central, 4940 Central Avenue, on Tuesday, June 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - June 23, 2023 - Eyes on Central
Strak Eyewear by Teka Sweeps Vision Expo East with Double Win: Favorite Product Award and People's Choice Award
Teka has reason to celebrate after winning two prestigious awards for their Strak Amsterdam collection at Vision Expo East. The company was awarded the Favorite Product Award and the People's Choice Award, which are a testament to the exceptional quality and design of their eyewear products. - April 13, 2023 - Teka Eyewear
Ermenrich – Measuring Tools by Levenhuk
Levenhuk Optics Ltd. introduces its new brand – Ermenrich. With the new brand, the company is taking the first steps in a new direction – the production and sale of measuring tools designed for professional and home use. Ermenrich belongs to the Levenhuk company, which currently... - February 04, 2023 - Levenhuk
Gamer Advantage Announces Collaboration with Genusee
Two Michigan-based eyewear companies come together to promote and provide sustainable eyewear products with a purpose. - April 04, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
Gamer Advantage Delivers Better Sleep and Innovative Science for a Generation Working, Living, and Playing in Front of Screens
Gamer Advantage, the premier developer of blue light glasses, is expanding production and distribution with its new location in Walled Lake, Michigan. With this larger facility, CEO Bryan Reedy is preparing his team for new partnerships and bigger sales as the sleep epidemic continues to escalate... - March 31, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
Levenhuk Launches New Line of Optics with Discovery, Inc.
Levenhuk, one of the largest distributors of optical devices in Europe, announced a new collaboration with Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment on a line of telescopes, microscopes, binoculars, spotting scopes and weather stations. The line will be available European-wide,... - November 22, 2021 - Levenhuk
Eye Associates of the South Finds Perfect Storm Triggers Dry Eye on Miss. Gulf Coast
Late hurricanes, long-term mask wearing and winter created a perfect storm for dry eye syndrome. If your eyes seem to be flaring up, you might need to see an eye doctor to treat dry eye. - February 10, 2021 - Eye Associates of the South
Ola Means Alive Releases Multiple Lines of Sporty, Elegant and Sustainable Sunglasses
Ola Means Alive released two new lines of sustainably manufactured sunglasses with 7 layers of protection from UVA and UVB. Ola Means Alive has also committed to donating a portion of every sale to ocean cleanup and conservation. To purchase Ola Means Alive sunglasses, or for more information about these amazing new products, go to OlaMeansAlive.com. - December 15, 2020 - Ola Means Alive
Dr. Taylor Bladh to Join Total Vision
Total Vision announces the addition of Dr. Taylor Bladh to its network of optometrists. Dr. Bladh brings more than 35 years of experience operating his private practice in Diamond Bar, California. - November 18, 2020 - Total Vision
Total Vision Partners with Foothill Optometric Group
Total Vision announces their newest partnership with Dr. Liu, Dr. Longacre and Dr. Yang of Foothill Optometric Group in Pleasanton, CA. - October 21, 2020 - Total Vision
SmartWork Media Earns 8 Honors at 2020 TABPI Awards
One of America's most innovative business-to-business media publishers earned a large haul at a top international publishing competition, with all three of the group's titles winning honors in the awards' most prestigious category - best single issue. - September 17, 2020 - SmartWork Media
SmartWork Media Acquires ST Media Group International
Signs of The Times, BXP, Screen Printing, Big Picture, VMSD, IRDC and BXP Live will build out SmartWork Media’s portfolio of B2B media brands. - September 16, 2020 - SmartWork Media
Eye Candy Creations USA and FUBU Announce Partnership
Eye Candy Creations USA and FUBU announce their partnership for the design, development, production and worldwide distribution of FUBU FRAMES, a sunglasses and optical collection. The first release under this exclusive partnership were the new FUBU Frames Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which... - September 01, 2020 - Eye Candy Creations USA
COVID Health & Safety Protections at D’Ambrosio Eye Care Offices
“We were starting to understand the need to not only use our stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols along with social distancing, but we were still concerned about airborne particles and the potential risk of infection,” shared Dr. D’Ambrosio, Jr. of D'Ambrosio Eye Care. - July 27, 2020 - D'Ambrosio Eye Care
100%® Gives Back to Those on the Front Lines
Sport performance eyewear company donates personal protection equipment (PPE) and a portion of all online sales proceeds to CDC Foundation and to those fighting COVID-19. 100%®, the San Diego-based sports performance company, has announced today that they sent a shipment of performance... - April 03, 2020 - 100%
Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for BVI (Beaver-Visitec International)
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for BVI. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find BVI’s line of industry leading punctum plugs... - February 03, 2020 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Eyewear Direct Signs UK Distribution Agreement with Italian Eyewear Brand Rédélé
Rédélé and Eyewear Direct have signed a distribution agreement to introduce the Rédélé optical frames and sunglasses to the United Kingdom. The Rédélé collection features 32 new and exclusive styles divided between prescription glasses and sunglasses. Masculine and feminine, luxury and street style, the Rédélé collection distinguishes itself by its passion for the craftsmanship of superior eyewear. - January 02, 2020 - Eyewear Direct (Europe) Ltd.
SmartBuyGlasses Brings You the Top Performing Sunglasses for Winter Sports
Snow is one of the most reflective surfaces when it comes to light, so wearing sunglasses for winter sports is absolutely essential to avoid harmful UV rays, even without direct sunlight. Snow blindness (when bright light reflected from snow affects vision) is a real threat when skiing or... - December 29, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses
Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event
Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses
Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
MEDHealthChoice Featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for 18th Annual Medical Issue
MEDHealthChoice is proud to announce they have been featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for the 18th annual Medical Issue. With 521 peer selected doctors in 65 specialties. - September 19, 2019 - MED Health Choice
New Classes, New Glasses: Start the School Year Right
MyEyeDr. encourages annual eye exams for all students to detect early signs of myopia. - July 24, 2019 - MyEyeDr.
MED Health Choice Quickly Satisfies Over 10,000 Customers
MED Health Choice is the leading supplier of medical supplies ranging from Ophthalmology, Dental, Patient Care, and much more. MED Health Choice is a fairly new family owned company that has been dominating the health care market. MED Health Choice encourages you to visit their website www.medhealthchoice.com to experience the difference. - June 30, 2019 - MED Health Choice
Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
This National Sunglasses Day, #ThrowShade for Proper UV Eye Protection with MyEyeDr.
MyEyeDr. shares the dos and don’ts for staying safe and stylish this summer. - June 15, 2019 - MyEyeDr.
MyEyeDr. Raises More Than $17,000 for Children’s National Hospital
D.C. area optometry offices support Make March Matter to improve healthcare access for children. - April 07, 2019 - MyEyeDr.
Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
How to Reduce the Impact of Harmful Blue Light on Your Eyes
MyEyeDr. shares four tips for safer digital device consumption. - March 01, 2019 - MyEyeDr.
OptiVisum LLC Releases Plant Based OptiVisum Drops for Restoring Visual Acuity
OptiVisum LLC, a privately owned company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA, announced the release of OptiVisum drops for relieving the pain and irritation associated with dry eyes, restoring visual acuity, and improving retina condition. To the present moment, the product is available... - January 16, 2019 - OptiVisum LLC
This New Year, Set Your Sights on Healthy Eyes
Eye exams provide key insights to detect disease early, including glaucoma. - January 10, 2019 - MyEyeDr.
Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on
Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC
Annual Eye Exams Play a Key Role in Early Detection of Diabetes
Nearly 25 percent of Americans with diabetes don’t know it. - October 17, 2018 - MyEyeDr.
Gabii Chen Optics Announces Opening of New Online Store for Eyewear
Gabii Chen Optics is announcing and celebrating the formal launching of its new online retail store for fashionable and affordable prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses with related accessories. - September 22, 2018 - Gabii Chen Optics
See Grades Clearly This Back to School Season, Schedule an Annual Eye Exam at MyEyeDr.
Correct the squint and limit screen time to ensure a successful school year. - July 18, 2018 - MyEyeDr.
Throw Shade, Not Resting Squint Face on National Sunglasses Day
MyEyeDr. shares commonly overheard phrases on squinting, importance of wearing sunglasses. - May 31, 2018 - MyEyeDr.
Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood
Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical
Optically Launches Their New "Home Trial" Service Across Australia
Now you can try on your favorite eyeglasses and sunglasses at the comfort of your home. - May 11, 2018 - Optically
Cyber Eyez Helps Visually Impaired Read and Video Chat with Smart Glasses Using Microsoft Cognitive Services
Reading text and visual interpretation are two of the most successful use cases for smart glasses in the blind or low vision community. The latest version of Cyber Eyez now uses Microsoft Cognitive Services Computer Vision - the technology used by Seeing AI - to support instant text recognition. Additionally, Cyber Eyez 2.5 supports free live video calling with Skype running on Vuzix M300 smart glasses. - April 30, 2018 - Cyber Timez
Make Healthy Eyes Part of Your New Year’s Resolutions
MyEyeDr. shares tips for optimizing vision health in 2018. - January 17, 2018 - MyEyeDr.
Health Insurance 101: Make the Most of Your Vision Benefits
MyEyeDr. answers the most frequently asked insurance questions to keep patients informed. - December 22, 2017 - MyEyeDr.
Early Detection for Diabetes, Diabetic Eye Disease Starts with Your Eyes
Ensure loved ones diagnosed or at greater risk of diabetes schedule an annual eye exam. - November 15, 2017 - MyEyeDr.