Golf ball company Dixon Golf and software platform GolfStatus have partnered to help local charity golf tournaments nationwide. - October 19, 2019 - Dixon Golf
Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf
Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them how... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder
New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves
Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
CartsMD announces that it will be opening a showroom location in Ft. Myers right on US-41 inside the Forest Center Plaza. The company invites the public to attend their grand opening event on Saturday October 6, 2018 from 12-4pm. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks, prize raffles, and... - September 14, 2018 - CartsMD
Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
Using New Technology to Radically Improve MOI and Forgiveness - August 22, 2018 - Round 4 Putters
Gary Player’s son, Wayne Player, announces the launch of the Player Amateur Tour, the most exciting golf tour format in the world – Don’t be just a Golfer, be a Player.
Wayne Player, Tour Commissioner of The Player Tour LLC, recently announced the launch of the Player Amateur Tour... - February 01, 2018 - Player Amateur Tour
Coach in a Smartphone - October 12, 2017 - FeedbacK Enterprise, LLC
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Woodridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With the return of the school year upon us, consumers are getting prepared to send their children off to school, making sure they are ready for anything. GiftsForYouNow is looking to help kids go back to school in style with personalized school supplies such as backpacks and pencils. Recently multiple company products were featured on a Back to School segment on ABC7. - August 17, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With Mother’s Day coming up, shoppers are looking for the perfect way to let Mom know just how much she is loved and appreciated. GiftsForYouNow is looking to make finding a great gift for mom super easy with their collection of personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Recently multiple of the company’s products were featured on a Mother’s Day gift segment on ABC7’s Windy City Live. - April 30, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
A new golf facility unlike anything seen before is opening its doors to the public via an open house at 208 N. Broadway in downtown Santa Ana from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. - April 24, 2017 - NextLinks
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As the spring season begins and Easter nears closer, the company was looking for ways to help warm things up and bring some Easter joy. To keep in time with the season, GiftsForYouNow donated a shipment of plush bunnies to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. - April 12, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
Penley Golf Shafts, the golf industry’s premier shaft manufacturer, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their handcrafted ET shaft line – the "QUASAR ET3." - February 14, 2017 - Penley Golf Shafts
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As an online retailer in the ocean of e-commerce, GiftsForYouNow has a lot of competition in the gift giving market, especially during the holiday season. The company sets themselves apart from the larger corporations that they compete with by offering a more personal customer experience. - December 11, 2016 - GiftsForYouNow.com
The 821 families residing in Plantation Palms in Land O' Lakes wanted their golf club back that had been closed for 2 years. They partnered with Ace Golf by purchasing a social membership for every resident for 5 years. The club was renovated and expanded. Its Mulligans Irish Pub restaurant opened last week. A miniature golf opens 11/17 followed by the golf course on November 30th. - November 12, 2016 - Plantation Palms Golf Club
Rigorous and independent testing yields performance ratings of leading golf balls utilizing patented technology to help golfers choose the right ball without marketing hype. - October 25, 2016 - GBT Technology, LLC
Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, today introduced her new line of golf shoe and accessory bags that match her KartMate golf cart seat pads. - October 05, 2016 - Elite Seats
Seamless Publishing & Design, today announced the launch of an exciting new magazine titled Golf Car Options. - August 12, 2016 - Golf Car Options
The Golf Ball Club is Reinventing the Way People Buy Golf Balls by Launching the First Ever Online Golf Ball Subscription Service. - July 15, 2016 - The Golf Ball Club
Bethel Park Facility to Participate as Sponsor for The First Tee of Pittsburgh 15th Anniversary Event - June 16, 2016 - Cool Springs
Kenny Giannini, master putter maker and 35-year industry veteran, is now the sole owner of his company, Kenny Giannini Putters. Giannini and Tim Mooney, former Managing General Partner of the company, have dissolved a three-year business partnership. Mr Giannini, former putter maker at Ben Hogan, Cleveland,... - June 03, 2016 - Kenny Giannini Putters
As warm weather approaches, so does golfing season. To ensure your golf cart will never die mid-hole, it is imperative to keep the batteries charged at all times. Eagle Eye offers a top of the line, high frequency automatic battery charger for golf cart batteries. The new GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger is compatible with various 36V and 48V vehicle models, including E-Z-GO, Club Car, and Yamaha. - May 25, 2016 - Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC
BIIRDIE GOLF announced today that its mental game analytics platform is available for all golfers. Players can now subscribe to Biirdie without going through a coach or golf team. - March 10, 2016 - Biirdie Golf
Dixon Golf Announces Black Friday – Cyber Monday FLASH Sale and encourages consumers to give eco-friendly gifts this holiday season. - November 25, 2015 - Dixon Golf
LET player, Linda Henriksson and CaddieON sign a sponsorship deal to support Linda’s golfing career and to promote CaddieON golf innovation in the golfing world. - November 06, 2015 - CaddieON Inc.
Bucks Run Golf Club, one of Michigan's most popular wedding venues, is the site of the "Here Come The Brides Bridal Show" on November 15, 2015. The event features more than $20,000 in prize giveaways and its signature "Bridal War Games" and Fashion Show. - November 02, 2015 - Bucks Run Golf Club
Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear proudly contributed to the overall success of the FLYING Aviation Expo presented by Scheyden the weekend of Oct. 15-17th in Palm Springs, CA.
The event kicked off on Thursday morning with the famous “Parade of Planes” where... - October 27, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Formerly the Humana Challenge, CareerBuilder is the new title sponsor of the annual event and will continue to celebrate the legacy of Bob Hope while also continuing a health-themed focus in conjunction with the Clinton Foundation. Kenny Giannini Putters – with 35 years of precision in every putt – has partnered with Desert Classic Charities, the non-profit organizer of the CareerBuilder Challenge, to provide 165 putters for the 2016 tournament. - October 15, 2015 - Kenny Giannini Putters
Eco-Friendly golf ball manufacturer, Dixon Golf, launches month-long Dixon Spirit campaign to support Breast Cancer Research. - October 04, 2015 - Dixon Golf
Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, a woman owned company in Plaistow NH, that manufactures golf cart seat pads, today announced that the Play-For-Pink tournament held at the Haverhill Country Club, Haverhill, Massachusetts, that she co-chaired, raised more than $30,000 for breast cancer research. - October 02, 2015 - Elite Seats
In a world where white golf balls reign, a new player has stepped onto the fairway. Armed with modern, freshly colored golf balls with stylish designed logos, these golf balls meet the demands of most women golfers. - October 02, 2015 - Ball Couture
Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 7th Annual Manna Fund Golf Classic to be held at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek Georgia on September 28, 2015. - September 16, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia
Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 2015 Peach Classic Golf Tournament to be held at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell Georgia on August 31, 2015. - August 11, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia
Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce Hendrik Bütter as the winner of a Scheyden Steam Gauge Timepiece at the 2015 Gateway to Osh Fly-In.
The sweepstakes was held from the beginning of Monday, July 20th and went through Friday, July 24th. This particular... - July 28, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Scheyden Precision Eyewear - leader in performance eyewear is a proud sponsor of Sammy Mason in his first aerobatic performance at the EAA Airventure in Oshkosh where he will be performing this Sunday, July 26th. - July 26, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
FEEL Pro-Release Golf Grips, Tour (TR2) Series & SBST Putter Grips. - July 11, 2015 - Feel Grip Co.
Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce the winner of the Dream Team Sweepstakes, Sherif Lepi, who took home the Scheyden C-130 Eyewear and the True Aviator Steam Gauge Timepiece, a package worth $3300.
The Dream Team Sweepstakes started in mid-April and... - July 03, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Penley Shafts’ QMIT Shaft Building Process Yields Better Consistency, Control and Playability through a Proprietary Design Process that Revolutionizes Feel. - June 25, 2015 - Penley Golf Shafts
The leader in aviation and fishing eyewear presents three pairs of eyewear, one for each category winner, as one of the tournament sponsors during the annual Balboa Angling Club’s YSH Tournament from June 4‐7, 2015. - June 15, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Can a small startup Georgia based manufacturer become successful today in golf's highly competitive environment? Pendulum Golf of Georgia thinks so, and announced today the launch of The Pendulum Putter, the product of years of research and design conducted by Bob and Bo Chambers, a father and son team from Marietta Georgia. - June 05, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia
In celebration of Father's Day 2015, Dixongolf.com is featuring a three-week sale on all products and apparel-Great eco-friendly gift ideas for Dad. - June 05, 2015 - Dixon Golf
Caddyshack Golf Cars is bringing the 2015 Ford Mustang to their lineup that is sure to be an added hit to coincide with the rest of their Ford and Shelby licensed golf cars. - June 01, 2015 - Caddyshack Golf Cars
Ace Golf will again offer kids age 5 to 15 a free bucket of range balls every day this summer to hit on their golf ranges. No purchase is required. The offer is available at Ace Golf Ranges in Brandon and Riverview and Ace Golf Courses in Tampa and Tarpon Springs. - May 09, 2015 - Ace Golf, Inc.
“The Waylite is the distinguished piece of eyewear for anyone. It is stylish, durable, and can fit nearly any face with its flexibility and size,” says Jeff Herold, President of Scheyden Precision Eyewear. “This timeless style mixed with our demanding aviation specifications makes this fashionable eyewear a perfect fit for all lifestyles.” - May 02, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
King of Carts offers discount golf carts, parts and accessories for Club Car, Yamaha and EZGO golf carts. http://www.kingofcarts.net - April 10, 2015 - King of Carts
For an upscale, family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day, discover Mulligans Irish Pub, a hidden gem at Wentworth Golf Club in Northeast Pinellas. Green beer flows along with Irish Food and Live Music all day Tuesday, March 17th. Last year, over 1,000 enjoyed Guinness, Corned Beef & Cabbage, dancing,... - March 08, 2015 - Ace Crescent Oaks, Inc.
Green beer flows along with Irish Music, Irish Food and Prizes this month at the St. Patrick’s Day Bash at award-winning Mulligans Irish Pub at the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Tampa all day Tuesday, March 17. Last year, over 1,000 Irish-at-heart showed up for Guinness, Corned Beef & Cabbage,... - March 08, 2015 - Ace Golf, Inc.
GolfBoard, a unique invention that has its roots in surfing and snowboarding, will debut next week at Ace Golf's three Tampa Bay area courses.
Named the PGA of America's best new golf product of 2014, GolfBoard is a four-wheel drive, gear-driven, posi-traction vehicle resembling a skateboard. The fun... - March 01, 2015 - Ace Crescent Oaks, Inc.