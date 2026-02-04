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Within Golf Equipment Retail
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove. - December 03, 2024 - Palm Cove Golf
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Xtreme Mats Adds Three New Product Lines and Caters to Evolution & AdvancedEV Brands
Xtreme Mats now offers their signature double-diamond mats for bag well applications, rear seat kit floor areas, and dashboards. In addition, Xtreme Mats is now also offering front and rear facing floor mats for Evolution and front floor mats for AdvancedEV Advent models. - September 26, 2023 - Xtreme Mats LLC
Great Lakes Golf Launches to Promote Golf Courses and Conservation Efforts in the Region
Great Lakes Golf (www.greatlakesgolf.com), a new regional brand promoting conservation efforts, innovative content and products to the golf community, today officially launched, showcasing the more than 5,000 golf courses in the Great Lakes region. The company aims to raise awareness and support... - April 19, 2023 - Great Lakes Golf
Penley Golf Shafts Brings Back a Long Time Favorite
One of Penley's most popular shaft models is making a comeback. - March 28, 2023 - Penley Golf Shafts
New Blog Dedicated to Golf Side Games Announced
Tom Newton, the author of the popular book, “Your Pocket Guide to Great Games for Golf,” announces a new blog dedicated to sharing information about golf side bets for fun loving golfers: www.greatgamesforgolfers.com. The blog will feature several resources, including: ·... - August 01, 2022 - Great Games for Golfers
Teenager Severely Burned When Teacher Conducts Science Experiment - Launches Golf Foundation to Help Others Heal
The Priest James Foundation is focused on providing putting greens for hospitals and medical facilities to utilize as a therapeutic resource. Most recently the Priest James Foundation installed its first putting green at the UCSD Health, Bannister Family House. - June 21, 2022 - Priest James Foundation
Eight Under Indoor Virtual Golf Leagues Bring Fresh Weeknight Entertainment to Las Colinas
Eight Under's new indoor golf simulator leagues offer a new weeknight social activity for golfers and other patrons in Dallas/Fort Worth. - May 04, 2022 - Eight Under
Eight Under Introduces Innovative Indoor Golf Venue to Las Colinas
Eight Under is a new indoor golf venue in Las Colinas for golfers who are serious about improving their game with innovative technology and top-level instruction. - March 14, 2022 - Eight Under
Living Better Brands, a Florida-Based Consumer Products Company, Announces the Product Launch of Their BagBolt Golf Accessory
BagBolt is a patented bag accessory that securely fastens any size golf bag to any properly equipped golf cart or pull cart. BagBolt remains with your bag after a 60 second install that puts the security of your bag and contents in your control; eliminating club repair/replacement expense and bag playability resulting from leaning, oscillation, strap binding and your bag falling off your cart. - March 02, 2022 - Living Better Brands
Golf Wurx Joins John Daly at the MoBetta Golf Tour in Nashville
Golf Wurx Inc., a major partner of the MoBetta Golf Tour, will be celebrating professional golfer John Daly’s birthday on April 22 at the MoBetta Golf Tournament at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Nashville, TN. - April 22, 2021 - Golfwurx
I. B. Nobody’s New Book "From the Inside Out" is a Simple and Enjoyably Learnable Process to Understanding and Mastering the Great Game of Golf
A delightful and engaging book that serves as a veritable bible of tips and tricks that will improve and manage anyone’s golf game. - November 09, 2020 - From the Inside Out
Swinging Like a Professional Golfer is Now Possible with the World's First Biokinetic Golf Sleeve from CTRL
The CTRL Sleeve gives you hyper-personalized, instructional feedback that helps you master your best swing. - October 27, 2020 - CTRL
Clemson Program Appoints Pine Lake Golf Club as Learning Site
Clemson University's PGA Golf Management program has chosen Pine Lake Golf Club as a learning site for students enrolled in the undergraduate field of study. - October 11, 2020 - Pine Lake Golf Club
Golfwurx Launches the S6 Golf Scooter and Full-feature iCart™ Course Management System
Golfwurx offers two primary products which consist of hardware, the S6 cart, and software, the iCart™ CMS (Course Management System). Each can be used individually, or together as a powerful golfing system. - September 13, 2020 - Golfwurx
Dixon Golf and GolfStatus Partner to Enhance Charity Tournaments
Golf ball company Dixon Golf and software platform GolfStatus have partnered to help local charity golf tournaments nationwide. - October 19, 2019 - Dixon Golf
PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links
Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf
Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™
Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder
Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0
New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves
Bald Head Blues Raising Funds to Help in the Relief of Hurricane Florence
Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
CartsMD Onsite Golf Cart Repair Company Celebrates Expansion with New Showroom Grand Opening
CartsMD announces that it will be opening a showroom location in Ft. Myers right on US-41 inside the Forest Center Plaza. The company invites the public to attend their grand opening event on Saturday October 6, 2018 from 12-4pm. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks, prize raffles,... - September 14, 2018 - CartsMD
Bald Head Blues Pro Staffer Joel Dahmen’s Golf Season Expands to Include the FedEx Cup Playoffs
Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
Round 4 Putters Introduces Two New 3D Printed Putter Models
Using New Technology to Radically Improve MOI and Forgiveness - August 22, 2018 - Round 4 Putters
New Amateur Golf Tour Set to Smash Golfer’s Expectations in a Big Way
Gary Player’s son, Wayne Player, announces the launch of the Player Amateur Tour, the most exciting golf tour format in the world – Don’t be just a Golfer, be a Player. Wayne Player, Tour Commissioner of The Player Tour LLC, recently announced the launch of the Player Amateur... - February 01, 2018 - Player Amateur Tour
FeedbacK Coach Delivers First of Its Kind Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Coaching
Coach in a Smartphone - October 12, 2017 - FeedbacK Enterprise, LLC
GiftsForYouNow Debuts Additions to Back to School Collection on Windy City Live
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Woodridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With the return of the school year upon us, consumers are getting prepared to send their children off to school, making sure they are ready for anything. GiftsForYouNow is looking to help kids go back to school in style with personalized school supplies such as backpacks and pencils. Recently multiple company products were featured on a Back to School segment on ABC7. - August 17, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
GiftsForYouNow Featured on Windy City Live
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With Mother’s Day coming up, shoppers are looking for the perfect way to let Mom know just how much she is loved and appreciated. GiftsForYouNow is looking to make finding a great gift for mom super easy with their collection of personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Recently multiple of the company’s products were featured on a Mother’s Day gift segment on ABC7’s Windy City Live. - April 30, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
One-of-a-Kind Social Golf Experience Opening Doors in Santa Ana
A new golf facility unlike anything seen before is opening its doors to the public via an open house at 208 N. Broadway in downtown Santa Ana from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. - April 24, 2017 - NextLinks
GiftsForYouNow Helps Easter Bunnies Find a Home at Ronald McDonald House
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As the spring season begins and Easter nears closer, the company was looking for ways to help warm things up and bring some Easter joy. To keep in time with the season, GiftsForYouNow donated a shipment of plush bunnies to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. - April 12, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
Penley Introduces the Next Evolution of Its Energy Transfer Accelerance Design with The QUASAR ET3 Shaft
Penley Golf Shafts, the golf industry’s premier shaft manufacturer, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their handcrafted ET shaft line – the "QUASAR ET3." - February 14, 2017 - Penley Golf Shafts
Online Retailer GiftsForYouNow Thrives Amidst Competition
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As an online retailer in the ocean of e-commerce, GiftsForYouNow has a lot of competition in the gift giving market, especially during the holiday season. The company sets themselves apart from the larger corporations that they compete with by offering a more personal customer experience. - December 11, 2016 - GiftsForYouNow.com
Plantation Palms Golf Club Re-Opens
The 821 families residing in Plantation Palms in Land O' Lakes wanted their golf club back that had been closed for 2 years. They partnered with Ace Golf by purchasing a social membership for every resident for 5 years. The club was renovated and expanded. Its Mulligans Irish Pub restaurant opened last week. A miniature golf opens 11/17 followed by the golf course on November 30th. - November 12, 2016 - Plantation Palms Golf Club
GBT Technologies LLC Announces Launch of Patented Performance Certified Golf Ball Ratings
Rigorous and independent testing yields performance ratings of leading golf balls utilizing patented technology to help golfers choose the right ball without marketing hype. - October 25, 2016 - GBT Technology, LLC
New Matching Golf Accessories Provide Fun and Fashion on the Golf Course
Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, today introduced her new line of golf shoe and accessory bags that match her KartMate golf cart seat pads. - October 05, 2016 - Elite Seats
Golf Car Options Magazine, the First Golf Car Related Magazine Targeted to the Retail Consumer
Seamless Publishing & Design, today announced the launch of an exciting new magazine titled Golf Car Options. - August 12, 2016 - Golf Car Options
The Golf Ball Club is Revolutionizing the Golf Market One Ball at a Time
The Golf Ball Club is Reinventing the Way People Buy Golf Balls by Launching the First Ever Online Golf Ball Subscription Service. - July 15, 2016 - The Golf Ball Club
Cool Springs to Sponsor Anniversary Tee It Forward Event
Bethel Park Facility to Participate as Sponsor for The First Tee of Pittsburgh 15th Anniversary Event - June 16, 2016 - Cool Springs
Kenny Giannini Takes the Reins at Kenny Giannini Putters
Kenny Giannini, master putter maker and 35-year industry veteran, is now the sole owner of his company, Kenny Giannini Putters. Giannini and Tim Mooney, former Managing General Partner of the company, have dissolved a three-year business partnership. Mr Giannini, former putter maker at Ben Hogan,... - June 03, 2016 - Kenny Giannini Putters
Eagle Eye Power Solutions: Introducing the New GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger
As warm weather approaches, so does golfing season. To ensure your golf cart will never die mid-hole, it is imperative to keep the batteries charged at all times. Eagle Eye offers a top of the line, high frequency automatic battery charger for golf cart batteries. The new GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger is compatible with various 36V and 48V vehicle models, including E-Z-GO, Club Car, and Yamaha. - May 25, 2016 - Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC
Golf's First Mental Game Analytics Platform Released
BIIRDIE GOLF announced today that its mental game analytics platform is available for all golfers. Players can now subscribe to Biirdie without going through a coach or golf team. - March 10, 2016 - Biirdie Golf
Dixon Golf Announces Black Friday – Cyber Monday FLASH Sale
Dixon Golf Announces Black Friday – Cyber Monday FLASH Sale and encourages consumers to give eco-friendly gifts this holiday season. - November 25, 2015 - Dixon Golf
Linda Henriksson: First CaddieON Profile Player
LET player, Linda Henriksson and CaddieON sign a sponsorship deal to support Linda’s golfing career and to promote CaddieON golf innovation in the golfing world. - November 06, 2015 - CaddieON Inc.
Bucks Run Golf Club Hosts "Here Come The Brides Bridal Show"
Bucks Run Golf Club, one of Michigan's most popular wedding venues, is the site of the "Here Come The Brides Bridal Show" on November 15, 2015. The event features more than $20,000 in prize giveaways and its signature "Bridal War Games" and Fashion Show. - November 02, 2015 - Bucks Run Golf Club
Flying Aviation Expo Presented by Scheyden
Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear proudly contributed to the overall success of the FLYING Aviation Expo presented by Scheyden the weekend of Oct. 15-17th in Palm Springs, CA. The event kicked off on Thursday morning with the famous “Parade of Planes”... - October 27, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.
Kenny Giannini Putters Partners with Desert Classic Charities for CareerBuilder Challenge 2016
Formerly the Humana Challenge, CareerBuilder is the new title sponsor of the annual event and will continue to celebrate the legacy of Bob Hope while also continuing a health-themed focus in conjunction with the Clinton Foundation. Kenny Giannini Putters – with 35 years of precision in every putt – has partnered with Desert Classic Charities, the non-profit organizer of the CareerBuilder Challenge, to provide 165 putters for the 2016 tournament. - October 15, 2015 - Kenny Giannini Putters
Buy Spirit and Help Lift Hers by Dixon Golf
Eco-Friendly golf ball manufacturer, Dixon Golf, launches month-long Dixon Spirit campaign to support Breast Cancer Research. - October 04, 2015 - Dixon Golf