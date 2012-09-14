PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dixon Golf and GolfStatus Partner to Enhance Charity Tournaments Golf ball company Dixon Golf and software platform GolfStatus have partnered to help local charity golf tournaments nationwide. - October 19, 2019 - Dixon Golf

PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf

Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™ Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them how... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder

Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0 New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves

Bald Head Blues Raising Funds to Help in the Relief of Hurricane Florence Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

CartsMD Onsite Golf Cart Repair Company Celebrates Expansion with New Showroom Grand Opening CartsMD announces that it will be opening a showroom location in Ft. Myers right on US-41 inside the Forest Center Plaza. The company invites the public to attend their grand opening event on Saturday October 6, 2018 from 12-4pm. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks, prize raffles, and... - September 14, 2018 - CartsMD

Bald Head Blues Pro Staffer Joel Dahmen’s Golf Season Expands to Include the FedEx Cup Playoffs Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

Round 4 Putters Introduces Two New 3D Printed Putter Models Using New Technology to Radically Improve MOI and Forgiveness - August 22, 2018 - Round 4 Putters

New Amateur Golf Tour Set to Smash Golfer’s Expectations in a Big Way Gary Player’s son, Wayne Player, announces the launch of the Player Amateur Tour, the most exciting golf tour format in the world – Don’t be just a Golfer, be a Player. Wayne Player, Tour Commissioner of The Player Tour LLC, recently announced the launch of the Player Amateur Tour... - February 01, 2018 - Player Amateur Tour

GiftsForYouNow Debuts Additions to Back to School Collection on Windy City Live GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Woodridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With the return of the school year upon us, consumers are getting prepared to send their children off to school, making sure they are ready for anything. GiftsForYouNow is looking to help kids go back to school in style with personalized school supplies such as backpacks and pencils. Recently multiple company products were featured on a Back to School segment on ABC7. - August 17, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

GiftsForYouNow Featured on Windy City Live GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With Mother’s Day coming up, shoppers are looking for the perfect way to let Mom know just how much she is loved and appreciated. GiftsForYouNow is looking to make finding a great gift for mom super easy with their collection of personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Recently multiple of the company’s products were featured on a Mother’s Day gift segment on ABC7’s Windy City Live. - April 30, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

One-of-a-Kind Social Golf Experience Opening Doors in Santa Ana A new golf facility unlike anything seen before is opening its doors to the public via an open house at 208 N. Broadway in downtown Santa Ana from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. - April 24, 2017 - NextLinks

GiftsForYouNow Helps Easter Bunnies Find a Home at Ronald McDonald House GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As the spring season begins and Easter nears closer, the company was looking for ways to help warm things up and bring some Easter joy. To keep in time with the season, GiftsForYouNow donated a shipment of plush bunnies to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. - April 12, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

Penley Introduces the Next Evolution of Its Energy Transfer Accelerance Design with The QUASAR ET3 Shaft Penley Golf Shafts, the golf industry’s premier shaft manufacturer, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their handcrafted ET shaft line – the "QUASAR ET3." - February 14, 2017 - Penley Golf Shafts

Online Retailer GiftsForYouNow Thrives Amidst Competition GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As an online retailer in the ocean of e-commerce, GiftsForYouNow has a lot of competition in the gift giving market, especially during the holiday season. The company sets themselves apart from the larger corporations that they compete with by offering a more personal customer experience. - December 11, 2016 - GiftsForYouNow.com

Plantation Palms Golf Club Re-Opens The 821 families residing in Plantation Palms in Land O' Lakes wanted their golf club back that had been closed for 2 years. They partnered with Ace Golf by purchasing a social membership for every resident for 5 years. The club was renovated and expanded. Its Mulligans Irish Pub restaurant opened last week. A miniature golf opens 11/17 followed by the golf course on November 30th. - November 12, 2016 - Plantation Palms Golf Club

GBT Technologies LLC Announces Launch of Patented Performance Certified Golf Ball Ratings Rigorous and independent testing yields performance ratings of leading golf balls utilizing patented technology to help golfers choose the right ball without marketing hype. - October 25, 2016 - GBT Technology, LLC

New Matching Golf Accessories Provide Fun and Fashion on the Golf Course Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, today introduced her new line of golf shoe and accessory bags that match her KartMate golf cart seat pads. - October 05, 2016 - Elite Seats

Golf Car Options Magazine, the First Golf Car Related Magazine Targeted to the Retail Consumer Seamless Publishing & Design, today announced the launch of an exciting new magazine titled Golf Car Options. - August 12, 2016 - Golf Car Options

The Golf Ball Club is Revolutionizing the Golf Market One Ball at a Time The Golf Ball Club is Reinventing the Way People Buy Golf Balls by Launching the First Ever Online Golf Ball Subscription Service. - July 15, 2016 - The Golf Ball Club

Cool Springs to Sponsor Anniversary Tee It Forward Event Bethel Park Facility to Participate as Sponsor for The First Tee of Pittsburgh 15th Anniversary Event - June 16, 2016 - Cool Springs

Kenny Giannini Takes the Reins at Kenny Giannini Putters Kenny Giannini, master putter maker and 35-year industry veteran, is now the sole owner of his company, Kenny Giannini Putters. Giannini and Tim Mooney, former Managing General Partner of the company, have dissolved a three-year business partnership. Mr Giannini, former putter maker at Ben Hogan, Cleveland,... - June 03, 2016 - Kenny Giannini Putters

Eagle Eye Power Solutions: Introducing the New GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger As warm weather approaches, so does golfing season. To ensure your golf cart will never die mid-hole, it is imperative to keep the batteries charged at all times. Eagle Eye offers a top of the line, high frequency automatic battery charger for golf cart batteries. The new GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger is compatible with various 36V and 48V vehicle models, including E-Z-GO, Club Car, and Yamaha. - May 25, 2016 - Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC

Golf's First Mental Game Analytics Platform Released BIIRDIE GOLF announced today that its mental game analytics platform is available for all golfers. Players can now subscribe to Biirdie without going through a coach or golf team. - March 10, 2016 - Biirdie Golf

Dixon Golf Announces Black Friday – Cyber Monday FLASH Sale Dixon Golf Announces Black Friday – Cyber Monday FLASH Sale and encourages consumers to give eco-friendly gifts this holiday season. - November 25, 2015 - Dixon Golf

Linda Henriksson: First CaddieON Profile Player LET player, Linda Henriksson and CaddieON sign a sponsorship deal to support Linda’s golfing career and to promote CaddieON golf innovation in the golfing world. - November 06, 2015 - CaddieON Inc.

Bucks Run Golf Club Hosts "Here Come The Brides Bridal Show" Bucks Run Golf Club, one of Michigan's most popular wedding venues, is the site of the "Here Come The Brides Bridal Show" on November 15, 2015. The event features more than $20,000 in prize giveaways and its signature "Bridal War Games" and Fashion Show. - November 02, 2015 - Bucks Run Golf Club

Flying Aviation Expo Presented by Scheyden Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear proudly contributed to the overall success of the FLYING Aviation Expo presented by Scheyden the weekend of Oct. 15-17th in Palm Springs, CA. The event kicked off on Thursday morning with the famous “Parade of Planes” where... - October 27, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Kenny Giannini Putters Partners with Desert Classic Charities for CareerBuilder Challenge 2016 Formerly the Humana Challenge, CareerBuilder is the new title sponsor of the annual event and will continue to celebrate the legacy of Bob Hope while also continuing a health-themed focus in conjunction with the Clinton Foundation. Kenny Giannini Putters – with 35 years of precision in every putt – has partnered with Desert Classic Charities, the non-profit organizer of the CareerBuilder Challenge, to provide 165 putters for the 2016 tournament. - October 15, 2015 - Kenny Giannini Putters

Buy Spirit and Help Lift Hers by Dixon Golf Eco-Friendly golf ball manufacturer, Dixon Golf, launches month-long Dixon Spirit campaign to support Breast Cancer Research. - October 04, 2015 - Dixon Golf

Unique Pink Golf Cart Seat Pad Promotes Fund Raising for Breast Cancer Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, a woman owned company in Plaistow NH, that manufactures golf cart seat pads, today announced that the Play-For-Pink tournament held at the Haverhill Country Club, Haverhill, Massachusetts, that she co-chaired, raised more than $30,000 for breast cancer research. - October 02, 2015 - Elite Seats

Ball Couture Ushers in Color and Style In a world where white golf balls reign, a new player has stepped onto the fairway. Armed with modern, freshly colored golf balls with stylish designed logos, these golf balls meet the demands of most women golfers. - October 02, 2015 - Ball Couture

Pendulum Golf of Georgia to Sponsor 7th Annual Manna Fund Golf Classic Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 7th Annual Manna Fund Golf Classic to be held at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek Georgia on September 28, 2015. - September 16, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia

Pendulum Golf of Georgia to Sponsor 2015 Peach Classic Golf Tournament Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 2015 Peach Classic Golf Tournament to be held at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell Georgia on August 31, 2015. - August 11, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia

Scheyden Partners with Gateway to Oshkosh for Annual Fly-in Event Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce Hendrik Bütter as the winner of a Scheyden Steam Gauge Timepiece at the 2015 Gateway to Osh Fly-In. The sweepstakes was held from the beginning of Monday, July 20th and went through Friday, July 24th. This particular... - July 28, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Sammy Mason Performs at His First Airventure at Oshkosh with Scheyden Scheyden Precision Eyewear - leader in performance eyewear is a proud sponsor of Sammy Mason in his first aerobatic performance at the EAA Airventure in Oshkosh where he will be performing this Sunday, July 26th. - July 26, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

FEEL Golf Grip Co. Launches on Kickstarter FEEL Pro-Release Golf Grips, Tour (TR2) Series & SBST Putter Grips. - July 11, 2015 - Feel Grip Co.

Scheyden Precision Eyewear Presents the Winner of the Dream Team Sweepstakes Scheyden Precision Eyewear – a leader in performance eyewear is proud to announce the winner of the Dream Team Sweepstakes, Sherif Lepi, who took home the Scheyden C-130 Eyewear and the True Aviator Steam Gauge Timepiece, a package worth $3300. The Dream Team Sweepstakes started in mid-April and... - July 03, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Penley Shafts Introduces New QMIT Design & Manufacturing Process for Golf Shafts Penley Shafts’ QMIT Shaft Building Process Yields Better Consistency, Control and Playability through a Proprietary Design Process that Revolutionizes Feel. - June 25, 2015 - Penley Golf Shafts

Scheyden Presents Top Prize at Balboa Angling Club Annual YSH Tournament The leader in aviation and fishing eyewear presents three pairs of eyewear, one for each category winner, as one of the tournament sponsors during the annual Balboa Angling Club’s YSH Tournament from June 4­‐7, 2015. - June 15, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

Georgia Startup Putter Manufacturer to Compete in Golf Industry's Highly Competitive Envronment Can a small startup Georgia based manufacturer become successful today in golf's highly competitive environment? Pendulum Golf of Georgia thinks so, and announced today the launch of The Pendulum Putter, the product of years of research and design conducted by Bob and Bo Chambers, a father and son team from Marietta Georgia. - June 05, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia

Dixon Golf Opens Online Father’s Day Sale In celebration of Father's Day 2015, Dixongolf.com is featuring a three-week sale on all products and apparel-Great eco-friendly gift ideas for Dad. - June 05, 2015 - Dixon Golf

Caddyshack Golf Cars Introduces New 2015 Mustang Caddyshack Golf Cars is bringing the 2015 Ford Mustang to their lineup that is sure to be an added hit to coincide with the rest of their Ford and Shelby licensed golf cars. - June 01, 2015 - Caddyshack Golf Cars

Free Golf for Kids all Summer Ace Golf will again offer kids age 5 to 15 a free bucket of range balls every day this summer to hit on their golf ranges. No purchase is required. The offer is available at Ace Golf Ranges in Brandon and Riverview and Ace Golf Courses in Tampa and Tarpon Springs. - May 09, 2015 - Ace Golf, Inc.

Coming Soon to Scheyden Precision Eyewear - The Waylite “The Waylite is the distinguished piece of eyewear for anyone. It is stylish, durable, and can fit nearly any face with its flexibility and size,” says Jeff Herold, President of Scheyden Precision Eyewear. “This timeless style mixed with our demanding aviation specifications makes this fashionable eyewear a perfect fit for all lifestyles.” - May 02, 2015 - West Coast Trends, Inc.

King of Carts Opens New Discount Golf Cart Superstore in Greenville, South Carolina King of Carts offers discount golf carts, parts and accessories for Club Car, Yamaha and EZGO golf carts. http://www.kingofcarts.net - April 10, 2015 - King of Carts

Celebrate Overlooking the Greens at Mulligans St. Pat's Bash For an upscale, family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day, discover Mulligans Irish Pub, a hidden gem at Wentworth Golf Club in Northeast Pinellas. Green beer flows along with Irish Food and Live Music all day Tuesday, March 17th. Last year, over 1,000 enjoyed Guinness, Corned Beef & Cabbage, dancing,... - March 08, 2015 - Ace Crescent Oaks, Inc.

Greenest St. Patrick's Day Bash at Mulligans Irish Pub in Tampa Green beer flows along with Irish Music, Irish Food and Prizes this month at the St. Patrick’s Day Bash at award-winning Mulligans Irish Pub at the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Tampa all day Tuesday, March 17. Last year, over 1,000 Irish-at-heart showed up for Guinness, Corned Beef & Cabbage,... - March 08, 2015 - Ace Golf, Inc.