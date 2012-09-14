PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Sustained growth is an ongoing challenge for small businesses. Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce unprecedented growth so far in 2019. - May 03, 2019 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd
A new Handyman Business in Ashland, Ohio says routine maintenance can keep small issues from turning into big headaches. - March 04, 2019 - Overland Property Management
Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce the formal launch of their new website. This website has been formulated in order to offer a platform for all of their floor cleaning provisions for the Home Counties. - March 29, 2018 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd
Johnson County Chem-Dry, owned and operated in Johnson County, TX for the past 25 years, has been recognized by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) as a Seal of Approval Service Provider under the CRI Seal of Approval Program. - January 08, 2018 - Johnson County Chem-Dry
Being with Family and Enjoying What You do is More Important Than How Much You Make - September 20, 2017 - The Mosaic Dragonfly
After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer's Home Furnishings and Flooring
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - March 25, 2016 - Dan the Furniture Repair Man
Door2DoorTech.com has added mobile auto service contract program that covers the repair or service of motor vehicles for clients. This is an addition to the company’s traditional handy-man services repairs and home maintenance. - February 19, 2016 - Door2DoorTech Corporation
Mumbai based Rejuvenate Solutions has raised Rs 12.8 crore from investors IDG Ventures India, Omidyar Network, Sherpalo Ventures and Mohandas Pai. - August 01, 2015 - Zimmber
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - July 30, 2015 - TruRenew Clean
Mumbai based on demand home services star-up, Zimmber raised $400K (INR 2.5 Cr) in its first round of funding from InMobi’s core founding team including Naveen Tiwari and has also acqui-hired Mumbai based laundry service Dhulai. - July 17, 2015 - Zimmber
With every passing day, it is growing bigger and it won’t stop. Zimmber now has a better website, the design of the earlier website has been completely modified. The look and feel of it has taken a drastic change. - July 16, 2015 - Zimmber
Moving house brings many practicalities to deal with, so to tick just one thing off the list it makes the transition of moving so much smoother. - May 20, 2015 - ABClean
ABClean's one-off Winter cleaning service is proving to be very popular for local families in the Stepney and Blackheath areas this Christmas. - December 20, 2014 - ABClean
Recently, AAA Mobile Furniture Restorations brought a new service leather furniture repair and touch-up. Leather Repair is not as difficult as it may appear. It is a reasonably easy in most cases to properly repair and restore all types of leather furniture. - September 16, 2014 - AAA Mobile Furniture Restorations
Restore It Yourself, Inc. the makers of the award-winning Scratch-B-Gone product line, have launched a new website to make it as easy as 1-2-3 to order their restoration and cleansing products - all of which are eco-friendly, non-toxic and easy to use. - August 21, 2014 - Restore It Yourself
Humblepie is now offering CeCe Caldwell products, wonderful earth friendly, all natural chalk and clay based paints with no volatile organic compounds. No stripping, sanding or priming necessary, it's painting made easy-whether a DIYer, a professional or a first-time painter. Also, both paint & waxes are packaged in recycled plastic containers, also good for the environment. A perfect fit for their eco-friendly shop & design studio & another great thing to be happening on James St. North. - November 08, 2013 - Humblepie
In business for more than two decades, Pet Butler is a formidable franchise that has made it to the list of the top 50 franchises to own. - June 12, 2013 - HomeTask
With yet another great initiative to help the community, HomeTask organizes "Burien Bites" on June 2nd, the second annual event allows people the opportunity to visit multiple restaurants for a bite to benefit local charities. - May 14, 2013 - HomeTask
Freggies’ Fantastic Fresh Fruits & Veggies Delivery Service Proves that Health and Convenience Can Go Together. - May 08, 2013 - HomeTask
25 years in the business and still making waves, Pet Butler’s new website showcases its incredible pet waste cleanup service in a new light. - May 07, 2013 - HomeTask
The Leading Full-Service Residential Yard Service Company, Lawn Army, Makes Headway with Over a Century of Customers the First Year. - May 07, 2013 - HomeTask
Hometask Plays Its Role as a Responsible and Environmentally-Conscious Company by Turning Unnecessary Paper Into Currency for Charities. - May 02, 2013 - HomeTask
No Matter What the Scope or Scale of your Project, HomeTask Launches Its New Property Services to Meet and Exceed Customer Expectations - May 01, 2013 - HomeTask
Prime Piano Sells, Restores, Rents, Rebuilds, Stores and Tunes Pianos. Prime Piano as a Full Service Piano Resource Which Has Opened Their Showroom and Storage Facility in Mahwah, NJ. - January 15, 2013 - Prime Piano
McDowell's is proud to pilot a new software that turns our vans into mobile business centers. - January 09, 2013 - McDowell's Specialty Repair
Interiors By Gina. Consign, Wine & Design. A new interior Design, Consignment Boutique and Estate sales Business is opening in Westmont, IL. - August 11, 2012 - Interiors By Gina
Jobs Saved, New Jobs to be Created at Formerly Bankrupt Richmond Cleaner - February 29, 2012 - Hadeed Carpet
Carpet Cleaning has just gotten simpler - they are now introducing a state of the art tool that will leave your carpet 99% dry before they leave your house. - February 15, 2012 - Xtra Clean of Thousand Oaks
ACT Clean had recently sponsored a meeting of about 100 housekeepers and London cleaning services providers. Guest speaker at this meeting was Jane Sunley, the CEO of Learnpurple. - April 11, 2011 - ACT Clean
Reputable National Franchise DUCTZ Advises Consumers How to Spot Red Flags - February 10, 2011 - DUCTZ
Craftsman Piano Sales and Service Co., in conjunction with YoHo Artists Studios, is proud to present Oxana Mikhailoff and Dr. Yelena Grinberg in concert on April 17 and 18. Ms. Mikhailoff will perform a concert of Chopin on Sat. Apr. 17. Dr. Grinberg will perform a concert of Bach and Mendelssohn on... - March 16, 2010 - Craftsman Piano Co.
AFS has expanded and is now offering quality detailing services for your car, motorcycle, RV, airplane, boat and more. - January 27, 2010 - All Furniture Services
Company unveils new web 2.0 website to anchor its 2010 marketing plans - January 14, 2010 - Ask Lon!
Atlanta Design Community comes together to create a bedroom for an eight year old girl who was recently diagnosed with cancer. - October 11, 2009 - World of Rugs & Furniture
Los Angeles-based designer Vanessa De Vargas of Turquoise joins as the Second Guest Speaker of TSC’S “Secrets of Interior Designers Series.” - June 15, 2009 - The Sofa Company
The Sofa Company of Los Angeles, California is quickly expanding their retail and furniture manufacturing business even during the current economic downturn. - March 25, 2009 - The Sofa Company
Stone Creek Repair and Maintenance, in business since 2003 recently relocated from Gilbert, Arizona to Queen Creek, Arizona and continues to provide repair and maintenance services on residential properties located in Phoenix and the East Valley suburbs.
Stone Creek Repair will prep your property for... - February 16, 2009 - Stone Creek Repair and Maintenance
Two of the most notorious profit killing aspects companies face when cleaning and restoring area rugs have finally been solved. - November 08, 2008 - Luv-A-Rug Services Inc.
Catherine Hartley joins the staff at Tuscan Sun Kitchens. - November 17, 2007 - Tuscan Sun Kitchens
A Canadian Oriental rug restoration specialist has successfully accessed the over one hundred year old rug cleaning secrets jealously guarded by the Armenian Community. - February 01, 2007 - Luv-A-Rug Services Inc.
Stephen "Dusty" Roberts, owner of Luv-A-Rug Services in Victoria, BC, Canada, never saw it coming. The record rainfalls recently experienced in Victoria created more than wide spread flooding. It's caused intense heartache for homeowners whose floors and priceless heirloom rugs were consumed... - January 19, 2007 - Luv-A-Rug Services Inc.
Tuscan Sun Kitchens announced the grand opening of their new website www.ts-kitchens.com to the Philadelphia market. The website introduces Russell Tuckerman , a professional kitchen designer, with over 25 years of kitchen design and kitchen renovation experience.
Kitchen planning is becoming a hot... - November 16, 2006 - Tuscan Sun Kitchens
All Furniture Repair, Restoration and Disassembly Services, a company that received three awards of being best in its class, believes that every doctor has to be a good doctor or no doctor at all. Qualifying service companies must be able to provide entire area of the services in their class and at all... - May 24, 2006 - All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly