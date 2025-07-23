The I.E.A.U., a brand-new international adult industry union - and the first ever in the U.S. - is already feeling the pinch from some members of its own community. In response, the union addressed them Tuesday with a statement read by Melissa Hill on RAWTALK on LA TALK RADIO, it also made the answers to their questions and the transcript of the statement available on their website. - May 23, 2016 - International Entertainment Adult Union