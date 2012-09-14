PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Seek to Form Union With an overwhelming majority of support, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) have signed cards to form a union and join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). In a letter to the management of NBT, the dancers stated, “This is a decision made in the interest of longevity and artistic... - November 21, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

AGMA Board Ratified Arizona Opera's Collective Bargaining Agreement The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) Board of Governors meeting on October 14, 2019, the Board ratified Arizona Opera’s most recent collective bargaining agreement. - November 02, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

World Tourism Day 2020 Theme and Hosts Announced by ECTT President Anton Caragea The official celebrations of World Tourism Day 2020 will be held in Djibouti and Addis Ababa, as decided by the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board. The event will be structured around a high-level think tank with the aim of opening the debate on the potential of the sector to enhance global cooperation based on tourism and fostering mutual understanding. - September 21, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

AGMA Ratifies First Contract with Music at Westwood The new contract will cover professional singers performing at concerts at Westwood Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles and will be effective immediately. - September 18, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

AGMA Organizes Westwood Presbyterian Church Music Group in Los Angeles Professional artists performing at Music of Westwood concert events at Westwood Presbyterian Church of Los Angeles have chosen AGMA as their exclusive bargaining representative. - July 25, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Addis Ababa Recognized as World Capital of Culture and Tourism Addis Ababa was announced by the global tourism institution as the new World Capital of Culture and Tourism as the city is preparing for a string of celebrations during 2019 and 2020 marking 550 years as a political center and 130 years since in 1889 the Emperor Menelik II announced the city as the capital of his Ethiopian empire. - February 20, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

NERETA Summit to Tackle Critical Shortage of Healthcare Workers The supply of healthcare workers is not keeping pace with the demand and the shortfall could have dramatic impacts on the quality of healthcare provided in the US Solutions to avert this talent shortage are available if leaders in local regions work together. NERETA is holding a Summit to help local regions address these healthcare talent shortages: summit.nereta.org. - July 13, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

NERETA Summit Focusing on Future of Healthcare in the US Focusing on the future of healthcare in the US will help to create good quality jobs while at the same time improving individuals lives and create a better quality of life for all. But the future of healthcare encompasses so much more than was traditionally referred to as "healthcare." Today, healthcare includes integrative health, mental health, alternative health, public health, nutrition, exercise and so much more. - June 22, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti Receives the Letter of Recognition as World Leader of Development and Tourism The Office of the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade announced that H.E. President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh has being consecrated as a World Leader of Tourism and as a member of European Tourism Academy for his “recognition of the role and significance of tourism on world stage.” - March 18, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

European Tourism Academy Starts Receiving Candidatures for Tourism Oscars - World Tourism and Travel Awards The inauguration of registration period for World Tourism and Travel Awards started with the message of the European Council on Tourism and Trade President - Ambassador Anton Caragea, who highlighted the potential of the world culture to transform and better our lives and the contribution of such public and cultural diplomacy initiatives to the dialogue between cultures, between generations, between the diplomatic community and civil society. - January 27, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

European Council on Tourism and Trade Gazettes 2018 World Tourism Day Theme European Council on Tourism and Trade has decided the theme for 2018 tourism year and world tourism day as Tourism: Protecting Culture and Heritage. The decision by the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade, Professor Dr. Anton Caragea enter into force from January 1st, 2018 and marks the instrumental role of tourism in promoting cultural knowledge and awareness. - January 05, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

Campaign to Draft Andrew McCabe for Congress Launches Today A former Obama Administration official announced today the launch of a campaign to draft Andrew McCabe for the Democratic Party nomination for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, the seat currently held by GOP Representative Barbara Comstock. - January 03, 2018 - Draft Andrew McCabe for Congress Committee

Phnom Penh Was Registered as World Capital of Culture and Tourism On December 9, 2017 in the presence of over 3,000 guests, diplomats, tourism and culture experts, the official ceremony for World Capital of Culture and Tourism handover for Phnom Penh has taken place. On the rostrum were in attendance personalities like: H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister of government of Cambodia H.E. Academician Hun Sen, President of European Council on Tourism and Trade Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, Prime Minister Mark Doda, etc. - December 16, 2017 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

Preparing US Workforce for Global Tech Industry Race, Topic of NERETA Summit Tech Industry Growth Depends on Having a Prepared Workforce; Are American workers ready to take on jobs now held by those with H1B visas? - April 22, 2017 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Brilliant Minds Being Convened by NERETA in June to Discuss US Competitiveness and Job Creation Many highly regarded experts are convening in Scranton, PA on June 14 and 15 to discuss US competitiveness and how to create more jobs in the country. The event will cover two main topics. Day one (June 14) is about developing a talent pipeline for the tech industry and day two (June 15) is about supporting growth businesses who are the job creators! - March 30, 2017 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Pottawatomie County Third County in Kansas Certified as ACT Work Ready Community The Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) has worked with local community leaders, educators and employers to certify Pottawatomie county as an ACT Work Ready Community. The ACT website shows that Pottawatomie County is the third county in the state to join over 140 certified... - December 21, 2016 - Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation

Ice House Entrepreneurship Program Brings Support, Leadership to Manhattan Area Businesses The Ice House Entrepreneurship Program is an 8 week course designed to inspire and engage participants in the fundamental aspects of an entrepreneurial mindset as an essential life skill. - November 17, 2016 - Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation

Fisher Phillips Memphis Attorneys Listed in 2016 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Fisher Phillips today announced that two of its Memphis attorneys, senior counsel Jay Kiesewetter and managing partner Jeff Weintraub, were selected for inclusion in the 2016 Mid-South Super Lawyers by their peers. Attorneys Courtney Leyes, Gabriel McGaha and Robert W. Ratton III were also listed in Rising Stars. - November 13, 2016 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation Enlists Region Expert and National Testing Company to Certify Workforce Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation created a testing recognition goal that will help local employers build their talent supply chain and increase job placement. - October 23, 2016 - Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation

Bluestem Electric Cooperative, Inc. and PCEDC Announce Purchase of Land Bluestem Electric Cooperative (Bluestem) and the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) announces the purchase of approximately twelve acres of land by Bluestem in the Wamego Industrial Park east of Wamego. The land purchase was precipitated by a nearly two year study and review... - October 22, 2016 - Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation

NERETA Announces SourceLink as Team Strategic Planning Advisor for Upcoming Job Creation Summit The Job Creation Summit Will Support Teams from Across the Country in Creating Regional Eco-systems to Support Entrepreneur and Business Growth. Successful job creation strategies invest in newer, small to medium-sized scalable companies, helping them optimize their business growth opportunities which drives them to hire more employees. - September 06, 2016 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Inspired eLearning, Fisher Phillips Launch New Human Resources Risk & Compliance Training Training series designed in collaboration with labor and employment law firm to reduce the potential risk of litigation. - June 29, 2016 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Michigan Hispanic American Construction Industry Association Notice of organizational meeting - June 19, 2016 - Michigan Hispanic American Construction Industry Association

New Adult Industry Labor Union Addresses Its Critics The I.E.A.U., a brand-new international adult industry union - and the first ever in the U.S. - is already feeling the pinch from some members of its own community. In response, the union addressed them Tuesday with a statement read by Melissa Hill on RAWTALK on LA TALK RADIO, it also made the answers to their questions and the transcript of the statement available on their website. - May 23, 2016 - International Entertainment Adult Union

NERETA Announces Industry Cluster Development Pioneer, Eric Hansen of ETG Will Lead NERETA Summit Training to Spur Manufacturing Growth in the US World renowned industry cluster development expert, Dr. Eric R. Hansen, President of Economic Transformations Group, Inc., will be lead trainer for upcoming NERETA Summit and post-conference course (http://summit.nereta.org). The NERETA Summit being held in Clinton, NJ April 27-29, will teach local leaders from around the country (workforce development, economic development and higher education professionals) how to align their resources and capabilities to grow manufacturing in their regions. - April 07, 2016 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

NERETA Summit Will Help Establish Regional “Eco-Systems” to Spur Manufacturing Renewal Across the US The NERETA Summit being held in Clinton, NJ, April 27-29, will teach local leadership (workforce development, economic development and higher education professionals), how to align their resources and capabilities to focus on growing manufacturing in their regions. (summit.nereta.org) - March 29, 2016 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Fisher & Phillips Memphis Attorneys Listed in 2015 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Fisher & Phillips LLP today announced that two of its Memphis attorneys, Senior Counsel Jay Kiesewetter and Regional Managing Partner Jeff Weintraub, were selected for inclusion in the 2015 Mid-South Super Lawyers by their peers. Associate Courtney Leyes is also listed in Rising Stars for the second... - November 10, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips Named Law Firm of the Year for Second Year in a Row U.S. News – Best Lawyers Recognizes Memphis Office for Employment Law – Management - November 03, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips Expands Memphis Office with Addition of McGaha Fisher & Phillips LLP today announced the addition of Associate Attorney Gabriel McGaha to the firm’s Memphis office. McGaha has held several positions in the legal industry throughout the Mid-South and is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and Kentucky Bar Association. "We're... - October 14, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips Expands Memphis Office with Addition of Rob Ratton Fisher & Phillips LLP today announced the addition of attorney Robert W. Ratton to the firm’s Memphis office. Ratton has held several of counsel positions in Memphis and has taken over 30 jury trials to verdict. "It is the firm's goal to deliver the highest quality legal services to our... - September 16, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips Memphis Attorneys Included in Best Lawyers in America List Fisher & Phillips LLP announced today that 84 attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2016®, including two from the Memphis office. The two local attorneys are Jay Kiesewetter, Senior Counsel, and Jeff Weintraub, Regional Managing Partner. "We... - August 20, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips Memphis Attorneys Ranked Among Top in Chambers USA 2015 Firm Also Ranked Among the Best for Labor and Employment Law - May 21, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips Appoints Martin Thompson to Senior Attorney at Memphis Office Fisher & Phillips LLP, a leading national firm in the field of labor and employment law, has announced that Martin F. Thompson has joined the firm's Memphis office as Senior Attorney. A Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation, member of the Order of Barristers and member of the Labor & Employment... - April 30, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

Fisher & Phillips LLP Attorneys to Address HR Challenges, Trends at May Seminar Attendees to Learn Practical Solutions for Workplace Problems at Memphis Event - April 02, 2015 - Fisher Phillips Memphis

IUPAT Open House Draws Interest from Those Who Support, Want to Join a Union On Thursday, December 4, 2014, The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) held an open house to celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters. The office space, located at 132 Toro Road, Toronto, is now home to District Council 46, where D.C. 46 members and those who want to... - December 18, 2014 - IUPAT

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Announces Open House to Showcase New Facility The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 46 is excited that the construction of their new headquarters, located at 132 Toro Road in Toronto, has been completed. In celebration, the IUPAT will be hosting an open house to showcase their new building on Thursday, December... - December 03, 2014 - IUPAT

IUPAT Representatives Pleased with Latest Municipal Election Results, Remind Workers It’s Always a Good Time to Join a Union The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 46 (IUPAT), headquartered in Toronto and serving all of Ontario, has officially expressed pleasure with the October 27, 2014, elections that took place throughout Ontario. Not only is IUPAT certain that those elected officials will... - November 02, 2014 - International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

NERETA Kicks Off "National Jobs Crisis Brainstorming Sessions" with Renowned Wharton Professor Peter Cappelli The North East Regional Employment and Training Association (NERETA) is proud to present the first in a series of webinar events called, the "National Jobs Crisis Brainstorming Sessions." This first event is being held on Monday, December 2nd from 1 pm EST to 2:30 pm EST with internationally... - December 01, 2013 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Martin of Iron Workers Local #5 Receives DC AFL-CIO's Outstanding Trade Unionist Award At the 2013 "Evening with Labor," Kendall Martin, Business Manager/Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Iron Workers Local #5 was named Outstanding Trade Unionist by the DC AFL-CIO. - March 21, 2013 - Iron Workers Local #5

UFCW Local 342 Meat, Seafood, and Deli Workers at Stop & Shop Supermarkets Set to Hold Strike Vote Members and Leadership Growing Tired of Excuses from Stalling Company. - March 01, 2013 - UFCW Local 342

IW5's Business Manager to Receive Top Labor Award Kendall Martin, Business Manager/Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Iron Workers Local #5 will receive the 2013 "J.C. Turner Award" from the Metro Washington Council, AFL-CIO. - February 06, 2013 - Iron Workers Local #5

Ontario Painters Council & IUPAT District Council 46 Elect New Business Manager Joseph Russo, an 18 year member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) in Ontario, was recently elected as the new Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of District Council 46 as well as President of the Ontario Painters Council. In his new role, Mr. Russo will guide the organizations... - October 06, 2012 - IUPAT

Business Manager Bill Nicholls Resigns from Ontario Painters Council and IUPAT District 46 Bill Nicholls, the current Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of IUPAT District Council 46 and President of the Ontario Council of Painters, has accepted a new position as the Special Assistant to IUPAT’s General President, James Williams. - September 27, 2012 - IUPAT

Local 342 Members Say Cutbacks in Staff Hours, Budget Causes Resident Neglect at Catholic Nursing Home in Queens Union Workers Rally at Ozanam Hall - April 27, 2012 - UFCW Local 342

Local 342 Members Working at Catholic Nursing Home in Queens Look to Religious Leaders for Support "Selfish Employer’s Policies Hurting Workers and Putting Patient Care at Risk," According to the Union and its members working at the facility - April 16, 2012 - UFCW Local 342

UFCW Local 342 Donates 375 Easter Baskets to Underprivileged Children Members of UFCW Local 342, a union that emphasizes service and enriching the local communities where its members work, recently delivered 375 Easter baskets to four charitable organizations located within its surrounding neighborhoods so that underprivileged children in the area could have an opportunity to further enjoy their Easter. - April 11, 2012 - UFCW Local 342

Community Associations Institute – Illinois Chapter to Host Homeowners Seminar The Illinois Chapter of the Community Associations Institute is hosting a seminar for condominium, townhome, and home owner association residents and Boards of Directors on April 28, 2011 in Lisle at the Hickory Ridge Marriott (1195 Summerhill Drive) from 6-9 pm. - April 20, 2011 - Community Association Institute of Illinois