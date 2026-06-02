Recent Headlines
USA Movie Cars Unveils RentAnAmbulance.com – Premium Ambulance Rentals for Film, TV, and Productions
USA Movie Cars has launched RentAnAmbulance.com, a new specialized platform offering authentic classic and modern ambulances for rent nationwide. Designed for film, television, commercials, music videos, and photo shoots, the site provides production-ready emergency vehicles with realistic lights and interiors. Additional availability in Canada and the UK, plus an open invitation for ambulance owners to list their vehicles at no cost. - June 02, 2026 - USA Movie Cars
CarzRent Launches High-Commission Affiliate Program for Travel Creators and Partners
The global travel industry is evolving rapidly, and so are the opportunities for digital entrepreneurs, travel bloggers, and tourism platforms to generate revenue through partnerships. CarzRent.com, a growing car rental brokerage platform specializing in destinations like Tenerife and other... - April 03, 2026 - CarzRent.com
Car Rental Gateway Launches CarCloud, Uniting Distribution, Operations and Fleet Management in a Single Rental Platform
Car Rental Gateway (CRG) has launched CarCloud, an all-in-one platform that unifies car rental distribution, operations and fleet management. Built for operators and franchise/affiliate networks, it links bookings, vehicles, pricing, tasks, damage, payments and digital customer journeys with live data, helping groups scale as one brand without replacing every local system. Available now via demo request. - March 30, 2026 - Car Rental Gateway
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers. - December 19, 2025 - CarzRent.com
Kingfisher Tours Rwanda Expands Premium 4×4 Car Rental Services in Kigali to Meet Rising Demand for Adventure and Business Travel
"Travelers in Rwanda deserve safe, reliable, and adventure-ready vehicles. Our expanded 4×4 fleet ensures that every visitor — whether exploring Kigali or driving deep into national parks — has a vehicle they can trust," said a spokesperson for Kingfisher Tours Rwanda. "Our goal is to offer the best 4×4 Car Rental in Kigali by combining quality vehicles with exceptional customer service." - December 06, 2025 - Kingfisher Tours Rwanda
USA Movie Cars Expands Movie Car Rental Network with New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars
USA Movie Cars launches New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars, adding 100s of Picture Cars to its Movie Car Rental network. Now 1,000+ vehicles serve AZ, NM & NV via Arizona Picture Cars, New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars. No LA shipping needed—local Movie Cars ready for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Vegas & Reno shoots. Car owners list free & earn on every rental. - November 12, 2025 - USA Movie Cars
Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits. - October 17, 2025 - Car Concierge Plus
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental Expands in South Jersey with New Location in Turnersville
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental, a locally owned and operated car, truck, and van rental company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location at 5501 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012. With over 40 years of experience serving South Jersey, Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van... - January 10, 2025 - Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental
Go Rentals Partners with Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival®, the Premier Culinary Event in the Pacific
Elite vehicle-rental service Go Rentals is partnering for the second consecutive year with the Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival, providing services for Festival chefs and esteemed guests through local teams on the ground. - October 08, 2024 - Go Rentals
YAS Limo Introduces Timely, At-the-Door Limousine Services in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Abu Dhabi residents and tourists can now benefit from the luxury limousine chauffeur service without any hassle. - February 04, 2022 - YAS Limo
YAS Limo Gains Recognition in the UAE with Their Exceptional Chauffeur Services and Luxurious Car Fleet
The UAE-based luxury limo service has become popular among citizens due to its uber-chic, finest limo fleet and unparalleled services. - January 08, 2022 - YAS Limo
Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. - October 28, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves
Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.” - October 20, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane - Top Recommended Car Agency
Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane made it to the most top recommended car rental at the CRX Renter Awards. - May 01, 2020 - Crazy Clark’s Car Rental Brisbane
Navotar Launches New Daily Planner
Leading auto rental software company, Navotar has come up with a Daily Planner that makes managing your fleet much easier and efficient. - April 01, 2020 - Navotar
Avis Malaysia Wins the Prestigious Rentalcars.com Award for Outstanding Customer Experience
Avis Malaysia, a part of the DRB-HICOM Group, recently won a prestigious award for outstanding customer experience for its branches at Kuching and Kota Kinabalu International Airports from the world’s leading online car rental provider, Rentalcars.com. The Rentalcar.com Customer Favourite... - July 19, 2019 - DRB-HICOM EZ-Drive Sdn Bhd
Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features
Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental
Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor
The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access
Driver 1 Introduces Car Subscriptions for Young Drivers
"Driver 1" launches a car subscription service exclusively for 17 to 24 year olds. Affordable and flexible monthly subscription for a nearly new first car. Hand it back when off to Uni and restart when you need it. - January 12, 2019 - Driver 1 Ltd
URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform
URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com
MoreRentalcars.com Becomes Environmentally Friendly Car Rental Business
MoreRentalcars.com are pleased to announce that they are cooperating with the Environmental Defense Fund from the 1st of December as part of their campaign to support the environment. - December 13, 2018 - MoreRentalcars.com
Masters Agrees to Official Partnership with the NJCAA
Masters Transportation has agreed to be the Official Shuttle Bus and Van Sales, Leasing, and Rental provider of the National Junior College Athletic Association. - August 22, 2018 - Masters Transportation
Brummett Promoted to President and CEO of United Access
United Access is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Brummett to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Richard May, former President and Founder, will be retiring from the day to day operations but will remain involved as the Chairman of the Board. In his position, Brummett... - December 16, 2017 - United Access
Livit International Launches Travel Deals Website with Steep Discounts
Livit VIP provides huge travel discounts by taking the bulk buying concept brick and mortar stores use to pass on amazing travel savings to members of it's social travel club. Side-by-side comparisons of Livit prices with Priceline, Expedia, Kayak and other sites are viewable on www.livit.vip and show incredible savings to Livit customers. - October 12, 2017 - Livit VIP
CheckRecalls.com Offers Immediate ROI Pricing to Fleet Operators
Fleet managers require effective solutions that are friendly to their bottom line. CheckRecalls.com is the solution that fits the bill. - October 10, 2017 - Neesh Enterprises LLC
Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing Opens a New Office for Its Customers, Offering a Wide Range of Features for Convenience and Ease
Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing has been a reliable provider of cars for services like Uber and Lyft for a long time. Their users prefer their features over other similar services, and as a result, they have created a long line of loyal customers. The features and options offered by Friendly -... - September 30, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing
Friendly Launches TLC Car Rental & Leasing Options for Drivers
Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing CEO, Michael Grinman, announced the launch of the company's new website offering TLC car rental and leasing services that individuals can use to start their own ride sharing business. "We offer personalized service and different vehicle options to meet TLC... - August 26, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing
Discover an Unparalleled Wine Tour Experience with Napa Valley Tours and Transportation
Napa, CA-based tour operator, Napa Valley Tours and Transportation is now offering custom wine tour experiences for those visiting the Napa region this summer season. As part of their custom tour services, the company provides access to professional drivers who have years of experience navigating... - July 22, 2017 - Napa Valley Tours & Transportation
GetLocal Launches New Search Engine for Tours in Iceland
GetLocal, the Icelandic booking service and tourist information centre launches a new version of its website with a new search engine containing more than 1000 tours and activities in Iceland. - April 18, 2017 - GetLocal
Budds’ Cadillac Announces Cadillac Concierge Test Drive Delivery Service
“Don’t lift a finger” program brings your test-drive directly to customers work or home. - March 27, 2017 - Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
"TakeMe," Car and Bike Rental Platform for Business, Vacation and City Drives
Brain Speed India Pvt Ltd, a mobility service provider, has set off to address the new epoch of customized commuting experiences and launched "TakeMe." - March 09, 2017 - TakeMe
Local Specialists in Napa Wine Tours Napa Valley Tours & Transportation Announce Appointment of New General Manager
Napa Valley Tours & Transportation is a full service transportation company with two locations, one located right in the heart of downtown Napa, and the other located in the northern end of town. - December 30, 2016 - Napa Valley Tours & Transportation
Trusted Transportation Specialist for Wine Tasting Tours Napa Valley Tours & Transportation Offers Wedding and Anniversary Service
Napa Valley Tours & Transportation's commitment to their guests is to create a memorable Wine Country experience that connects you to the bounty our beautiful Valley possesses. - December 30, 2016 - Napa Valley Tours & Transportation
Adventure Motorcycle Tours – Transylvania Live Launches Its 11 Day Motorbike Adventure Tour in Greece
Tzatziki, souvlaki, greek salad, ouzo, winding roads, rich history and culture, ancient ruins – the best ingredients for a great motorcycle tour in the country of the mythological greek gods. - November 16, 2016 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live
FleetEurope Launches New Branding and Responsive Website
FleetEurope, a leading independent vehicle management solutions provider, has announced a major rebrand, which sees the official launch of its new logo and a fully mobile responsive website. - November 09, 2016 - FleetEurope
Heading to Vilnius? Try Spark, One of Europe’s Few Electric Vehicle Sharing Services
Vilnius – the capital of Lithuania and the very center of the continental Europe – is now one of the few cities in Europe where you can experience electric vehicle (EV) for a short-term rent. This is now possible by a newly launched EV sharing service Spark. The fleet of Spark contains... - August 01, 2016 - Ride Share
Carla Car Rental App Launches Android Version on Google Play
Carla is available in 20,000 locations and 150 countries worldwide. Carla compares rental cars from 850 companies including all major car rental companies like Avis, Budget, Enterprise, National, Sixt, Hertz, Alamo, Thrifty, Europcar. It has an algorithm that selects the best value cars for the specific user. The algorithm combines factors such as price, size, make, supplier of the car plus the purpose of trip. After getting 200 rental cars from real time service, Carla compares all the cars and - July 02, 2016 - Carla
Fair Cancellation Policy Only at BestCarHire.com
BestCarHire.com is an authority when it comes to vehicle rental. - February 10, 2016 - BestCarHire.com
Carla App Offering Personalized Car Rentals is Launching on AppStore
Carla, personalized car rental app, is launching on AppStore in January. Carla will offer personalized car rentals from all major companies in 20,000 locations worldwide. Users can hire a car with ease. - January 13, 2016 - Carla
The Newest Mountain Road in Romania - Transbucegi Road – Now Included in Best of Transylvania Motorbike Tour by Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live
Transbucegi Road reaching 1925m in altitude is now the newest mountain road in Romania. The road has been included in the motorbike tours organized by local adventure travel agencies starting 2016. - December 21, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live
Largest Global Provider of Expat Car Services Announces Exclusive Partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management in the U.S.
ExpatRide International, a global industry leader in expat car services, announces its exclusive partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management. The partnership will take effect on November 17, 2015. - October 14, 2015 - ExpatRide International, Inc.
Local Rentals Service is Now Offering Family Car Rental on the Gold Coast
Ready Car Rentals has begun providing family car rental services that are exclusively available for their customers based on the Gold Coast. - October 11, 2015 - Ready Car Rental
Breaking Down the Barriers to Driving an Electric Car
Many drivers looking to get a new car are considering a plug-in – either an all-electric car or a plug-in hybrid – but are reluctant to make the change. A new business, Fuel Included, specialises in supplying electric vehicles and helping drivers through the transition. - March 15, 2015 - Fuel Included Ltd
Buy Your Next Car Like a Mobile Phone
You can now buy a new car just like a mobile phone with all expenses covered, including fuel, on a simple monthly tariff. - March 14, 2015 - Fuel Included Ltd
The Most Important Factors When Renting a Motorbike
Adventure Motorcycle Tours has conducted a research between its guests to conclude in which way motorcyclists that rent motorbikes are more satisfied during the rides. 100 participants responded to a questionnaire and the results have helped the company make important decisions regarding the safety, comfort and satisfaction of the riders. - March 04, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live
Implementation Expertise and Knowledge of Past Releases Contributes to Successful Project
Origin Delivers Implementation of Oracle Utilities Mobile Workforce Management Version 2.2.0.1 at ENSTAR. - February 05, 2015 - Premier Cash Car Rentals
AutoCarRentals.net Offers a Special Valentine’s Day
To celebrate Valentine's Day and help couples enjoy it in a special way, AutoCarRentals.net is launching a special campaign that offers up to 10% discount on all car rentals in every location. These special prices are available already. - January 21, 2015 - autocarrentals.net
Soft Enduro Motorcycle Tour in Transylvania
Soft enduro Motorcycle Adventure in Transylvania is a 7 day itinerary in the heart of the country, offering rides on some of the best soft enduro roads in the West Carpathians - Sunset Mountains. - January 17, 2015 - Adventure Motorcycle Tours - Transylvania Live
The Specialist Eco Car Website EcoCars4Sale.com Appoints New Chief Editor
EcoCars4Sale.com and ElectricCar2Buy.co.uk, two of the finest specialist motoring websites, have appointed Andrew Merritt-Morling as Editor-in-Chief from 1 January 2015. Andrew is best known as the founder and managing editor of first4auto.com, the independent car and van portal. - December 31, 2014 - Eco Cars 4 Sale