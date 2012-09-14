PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc. Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the past... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Ike Sherlock Named President of The Grimes Companies After 46 years in logistics, Neil Porter, President, will be retiring at the end of March 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Companies' Dixie Moody Named VP of TCJAX Transportation Club of Jacksonville, a prominent network of transportation executives within the Northeastern Florida region, announced the appointment of Dixie Moody to First Vice President. - January 23, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Southeastern Warehouse Association Appoints Ike Sherlock as Florida Director The Southeastern Warehouse Association (SWA) announced the election of The Grimes Companies’ Executive VP, Ike Sherlock, as the Florida Director. Sherlock has over 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics and received a BBS from Troy University. As the Executive Vice President, Sherlock... - October 04, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Trucking Awarded First Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the FTA Having just received the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the Florida Trucking Association, Grimes Trucking Company is proud to be the safest fleet in Florida. - August 09, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

CSCMP Jacksonville Roundtable 2017-2018 Board of Directors Announced CSCMP is pleased to announce the official 2017-2018 Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Roundtable. - July 18, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes' Bill Dorazio and Dixie Moody Are the Leaders of TCJAX Bill Dorazio just began his second two-year term as President of The Transportation Club of Jacksonville (TCJAX) in January 2017. Dixie Moody, the Transportation Administrator, was just elected as Second VP of TCJAX. - January 31, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

The Grimes Companies' Michael Runager is the New Director of Business Development The Grimes Companies is pleased to introduce Michael Runager as the new Director of Business Development in Atlanta, Georgia. Runager brings over 30 years of experience in the logistics and transportation industry and is an exciting addition to the Southeastern logistics company. An Important New Player... - December 08, 2016 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Quality Distribution Inc. Achieves SQF Level 3 Certification Quality Distribution, Inc. has announced that they have been awarded the Safe Quality Food Code 7.2 Level 3 Certification by the Safe Quality Food Institute, a globally trusted, recognized, and accepted food safety and quality program. - October 14, 2015 - Quality Distribution Inc.

Grimes and UNF Partner for New Employee Educational Experiences The Grimes Companies and University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education have collaborated to create a new employer-sponsored program called Personal Interest Courses. The concept called for the development of a traditional “group benefit” approach to establishing a cost model... - January 08, 2015 - Total Distribution, Inc.

The Grimes Companies Names New Administrative Manager The Grimes Companies (TGC) has promoted Sheena Gardner to the position of Administrative Manager, assuming responsibility for the administrative, marketing, and human resource staff and activity. With a background in business consulting, management, marketing, and legal administration Ms. Gardner brings... - October 22, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Kool Pak LLC Appoints New Southern California Sales Representative Kool Pak LLC, provider of temperature-controlled transportation and logistics services, names industry veteran Jim Updegraff as their Southern California Sales Representative to continue their growth in the California market. - June 17, 2014 - Kool Pak

American Self Storage of Clermont, New Jersey Sold to National Syndicate Self Storage Investor Scott Meyers of Fishers, Indiana recently purchased American Storage of Clermont New Jersey for an undisclosed amount from Jarmix, LLC. The property at 24 Clermont Dr., Clermont, NJ comprises 39,385 square feet in 288 units. The Facility was 50 percent occupied at the time of closing. “We... - February 11, 2014 - Self Storage Profits, Inc.

The Self Storage Academy Announces Its Spring Dates of March 6-8 in Indianapolis Self Storage Profits, Inc. has announced the Spring 2014 dates for The Self Storage Academy of March 6-8 in Indianapolis, IN. - February 10, 2014 - Self Storage Profits, Inc.

Dixie Moody Appointed for 3rd Term on the Board at the Transportation Club of Jax For three years now, Dixie Moody has been an active part of the Board at the Transportation Club of Jacksonville (TCOJ). Last Thursday, January 30th, she was selected again to serve as Secretary at the club’s 2014 Inaugural Dinner and Awards Presentation. At Grimes Trucking Company, Dixie is the... - February 04, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Warehousing Services Celebrates 3 Years of Safe Days Grimes Warehousing Services has reached their safety goal of three years without a lost time accident in the warehouse, which also includes their packaging division and their distribution staffing division, Metrix Staffing. The goal was met last Thursday, January 23rd. The Grimes Companies’ high... - January 28, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes President Michael O'Leary Appointed to Dean's Council at UNF The Division of Continuing Education at University of North Florida allows students, business professionals, and even retirees the opportunity to stay current within their field of business or perhaps launch into a brand new career. To facilitate on-going education and course development, Dean Bob Wood... - January 15, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Trucking Company Installs Qualcomm Units During the last quarter of 2013, Grimes Trucking Company installed Qualcomm’s Omnitracs units in every company and contracted truck in the fleet. As Grimes looks forward in 2014, the newly installed system is already serving their communication and compliance goals. “Our commitment to safety... - January 07, 2014 - Total Distribution, Inc.

The Grimes Companies Donates 3,500 Meals to Second Harvest Food Bank Giving back to the community is a part of the culture at The Grimes Companies, and the holiday season brings many opportunities to do just that. At this year’s Holiday Charity Event with The Transportation Club of Jacksonville, Grimes donated $500 to The Second Harvest Food Bank, matching the club’s... - December 23, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

The Grimes Companies Launches New Websites The Grimes Companies is inviting visitors to its newly developed family of sites, recently redesigned from a single corporate website. The new design includes individual sites for each of The Grimes Companies, improving navigation and providing richer content within each division. “In order to... - December 04, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Trucking Company Opens New Terminal in Atlanta Grimes Trucking Company is pleased to announce the opening of a new driver terminal in Atlanta, Georgia. The additional terminal, which opened earlier this month, will give Grimes Trucking a physical presence in Atlanta, where their drivers steadily pass through on Grimes’ regular lanes in the... - November 20, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Warehousing Selects Logimax as WMS Solution In September 2013, Grimes Warehousing made a decision to move its warehouse inventory management and billing system over to Logimax. Today, the Logimax system is fully integrated and management is pleased with the selection. “Every day we are looking for ways to be more efficient and offer greater... - November 13, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Warehousing Services Reaches 1,000 Days Safety Mark On October 23, Grimes Warehousing Services reached a notable milestone for safety – 1,000 days without a lost time accident. This exceptional achievement underscores The Grimes Companies’ commitment to operational safety as well as customer service. “Our high safety goals are not so... - October 29, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Trucking Company Expansion to New Lane Ave Location Due to recent expansion within The Grimes Companies (TGC), Grimes Trucking Company has relocated to 1108 N. Lane Ave. in Jacksonville. The new facility more than doubles the office space dedicated to Grimes Trucking Company while also adding enclosed bays for in-house servicing as well as a dedicated... - October 09, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Expands Services with New Division The Grimes Companies today announced the launch of its newest division, Metrix Staffing, a subsidiary of its highly successful contract manufacturing and packaging division, Grimes Packaging Services. Focused strictly on serving the distribution and packaging operations of businesses in North Florida,... - October 01, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

The Grimes Companies Promotes Michael White to Director of Fleet Operations The Grimes Companies are pleased to announce the promotion of Michael White to Director of Fleet Operations of Grimes Trucking Company (GTC). White has served as Terminal Manager since joining GTC in 2012. White has more than 28 years’ industry experience and has quickly adapted to the environment... - August 21, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Grimes Trucking Services Named One of Jacksonville's 50 Fastest Growing Companies Each year, the Jacksonville Business Journal announces the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Northeast Florida. Grimes Trucking Services (GTS) was honored again to receive this coveted distinction for a second year in a row. In fact, along with GTS, The Grimes Companies (GTS’s parent company), have... - August 20, 2013 - Total Distribution, Inc.

International Warehouse Group Looks to Benefit on the Expansion of Suffolk County Trade Zone International Warehouse Group is one of the first companies to apply for this designation to expand the FTZ to their Melville location. - May 03, 2013 - International Warehousing

International Warehouse Group Now Offering Warehousing Services in Florida New York-based leaders for streamlined logistics solutions, International Warehouse Group (IWG) have announced that they have recently opened up a new warehousing facility in Florida. This new location will offer local area organizations the requisite hub for their warehousing and distribution needs... - April 25, 2013 - International Warehousing

New York Based International Warehouse Group Offering Custom Designed Warehousing Services New York logistics organization International Warehouse Group has announced that the company is now providing custom designed warehousing services to their clients across the United States. The company’s new customized logistics solutions will help clients find a seamless resolution to their product’s... - March 27, 2013 - International Warehousing

New York Based International Warehouse Group Now Offering Streamlined Warehousing Services to Clients Across US International Warehouse Group, based in Melville, New York, has become one of the foremost companies in the United States for logistics solutions. Their increasing reputation within the industry is the result of their complete commitment to ensuring that clients achieve a cost-effective solution to their... - March 02, 2013 - International Warehousing

Isotrak Chooses Innovative Software Engineering to Supply Compliance Applications Critical for Today’s Fleets Isotrak ensures its customers have the right software solutions by adopting FMCSA-compliant Electronic Driver Logs and Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting applications. - February 06, 2013 - Isotrak

Isotrak, Inc., a Fleet Management Systems Provider, Focuses on Expansion Into North America and Begins Delivering Powerful Solutions The Company prepares for accelerated growth as it brings its proven business model to the US and Canadian markets. - January 31, 2013 - Isotrak

Commercial Warehousing Company International Warehousing is Now Hiring for a Variety of Positions Commercial warehousing service International Warehousing has announced that they are hiring for a wide range of roles within their company. - September 06, 2012 - International Warehousing

Chubb Insurance Appoints San Diego Wine Storage to Masterpiece® Protection Network San Diego Wine Storage (SDWS) has been selected by the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies as a “Chubb Preferred Service Provider” within its Masterpiece® Protection Network. The Masterpiece Network provides coverage for high value art, antiques, wine, and other valuable collections. SDWS’s... - June 28, 2012 - San Diego Wine Storage

San Diego Wine Storage to Support Rady Children's Hospital Looking for a great place to store your wine? Need to move those stacks of wine boxes out of your garage or office? How about cataloging your home wine cellar so you know what you have and when you should drink it? If so, now is the time to take the plunge! During the month of May San Diego Wine Storage... - May 01, 2012 - San Diego Wine Storage

International Warehouse Group Trucking New York Services Now U.S. Customs Bonded International Warehouse Group, the Long Island warehouse that houses goods and merchandise for some of the biggest companies in the New York area, is proud to announce its trucking in New York services are now U.S. customs bonded, making cross-border shipping more efficient. Companies that engage in... - April 20, 2012 - International Warehousing

International Warehouse Group Invites Prospective Clients to Consider Trucking and Warehousing Services in the New York Area and Across the Country International Warehouse Group, the Long Island warehouse that houses goods and merchandise for some of the largest companies in the Country, is inviting prospective clients to consider its warehousing and trucking New York services. Many New York-area businesses are looking to save money by outsourcing... - February 24, 2012 - International Warehousing

Craft Beer Storage Now Available in San Diego and Solana Beach San Diego Wine Storage offers climate controlled lockers for local craft beer collectors. - February 14, 2012 - San Diego Wine Storage

International Warehouse Group Now Accepting New Clients for Trucking in New York Services International Warehouse Group, the Long Island warehouse that houses goods and merchandise for some of the biggest companies in the New York area, is proud to announce they are accepting new clients for their trucking services in New York. International Warehouse Group aims to consolidate storage, maintenance... - January 18, 2012 - International Warehousing

San Diego Wine Storage Offers In-Home Cataloging Services Wine cataloging services now available to San Diego County wine collectors. - January 05, 2012 - San Diego Wine Storage

International Warehouse Group Now Offering Pick and Pack Services in Addition to Trucking in New York International Warehouse Group, the Long Island warehouse that houses goods and merchandise for some of the biggest companies in the New York area, is proud to announce the addition of pick and pack services in New York, in addition to trucking in New York services. International Warehouse Group aims... - December 02, 2011 - International Warehousing

San Diego Wine Storage Offering Free Services New customers get free moving services plus free rent. - October 15, 2011 - San Diego Wine Storage

San Diego Wine Storage Unveils New Website New site features online wine inventory and wine forums. - September 29, 2011 - San Diego Wine Storage