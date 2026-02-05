The world's first recognition and accountability program for hidden camera detection. Tiny hidden cameras are being placed by voyeurs in public restrooms, short-term vacation rentals, hospitals, fitness centers, schools and anywhere privacy can be violated. Images are sold for profit on websites or viewed for private pleasure. The program and special branding will alert the public to locations checked for hidden cameras, educate employees and provide workplace policy guidelines. - May 25, 2021 - Overlook Investigative Group, LLC