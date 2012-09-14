PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dunbar Security Products, Inc. - Stronger Than Ever After enduring the turbulent waters of Brink's acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Inc., Dunbar Security Products has emerged stronger than ever. - October 11, 2018 - Dunbar Security Products, Inc.

STOPP Investigations' President Earns International Certification Gary James Bennett, MBA, CFIP, P.I. - President of STOPP Investigations & Security has earned international certification as a CFIP -Certified Forensic Investigation Professional. - June 30, 2017 - STOPP Investigations & Security

Mike Keenan Joins TAL Global as Managing Director, Retail Loss Prevention TAL Global Corporation, an international security consulting and risk management firm, is proud to announce that Mr. Mike Keenan has joined its ranks as Managing Director of the Retail Loss Prevention (LP) division. A former Foreign Counter-Intelligence Specialist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation... - June 16, 2017 - TAL Global

iNEMSOFT CLASSONE® Endpoint Manager 5.1 Now Rated “Avaya Compliant” The CLASSONE Endpoint Manager promotes uninterrupted service delivery to customers by simplifying management of IP and SIP phones, soft phones and gateways across multiple communication servers around the globe. - May 15, 2017 - iNEMSOFT

Grand Opening - Scorpion Defense Training Group, LLC Scorpion Defense Training Group LLC is opening a new location in Upper Marlboro MD, continuing to provide the community with the highest quality firearms, self-defense and situational awareness training available in the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia (DMV). - April 12, 2017 - Scorpion Defense Training Group, LLC

Transcend Security Receives Significant Honor for 2017 from Arizona Big Media In addition to recent recognition for their remarkable growth, the Phoenix-based contract security firm is again recognized for the security services they provide. - March 24, 2017 - Transcend Security Solutions

NORAD Shelter Systems LLC’s Solar-Powered S16x10-CIV - NORAD's Smallest Underground Nuclear War Bomb Shelter for 4-6 Civilians NORAD Shelter Systems LLC® recently unveiled the S16x10-CIV, its smallest underground bomb shelter for civilians to survive long-term protracted nuclear war. The solar-powered shelter outfitted with NBC-EMP protection, plumbing, electricity, bathroom, shower, beds, kitchen and much more is available for sale starting at the end of November 2016. - November 18, 2016 - NORAD Shelter Systems LLC

Anti-Terrorism Firm ESS Risk Mitigation Now Training Workforces The Boston-area firm can help companies train its employees in security detection and preparedness, and reduce the costs of outside security personnel contracts as a result. - October 27, 2016 - ESS Risk Mitigation, LLC

Anti-Terrorism Firm ESS Risk Mitigation Launches New Site Boston-area anti-terrorism firm's new website serves as a guide to its risk-assessment services for both federal and non-federal organizations. - July 22, 2016 - ESS Risk Mitigation, LLC

Remembering Those Who Served Us: Local Security Company Gives Back to Colorado's Veteran Community Absolute Security & Personal Protection is partnering with local nursing homes and other assisted living communities that provide housing and assistance to Military Veterans. Absolute Security & Personal Protection is launching a program in which donations, volunteer services, and other specifically... - June 17, 2016 - Absolute Security & Personal Protection

STOPP Investigations & Security Offers Mobile Security Patrol Services Mobile Security Patrols are a low cost alternative to on-site security staffing. - March 25, 2016 - STOPP Investigations & Security

eLine Technology Releases Mach Series EyStream NVR Servers for Smart Security Solutions eLine Technology is excited to announce their new NVR Servers powered by Axxon Next software to provide their customers a flexible and powerful surveillance system that will bring businesses both large and small a smart security solution. - December 02, 2015 - eLine Technology

Central Defense Security Celebrates Top Ranking and 10 Years of Growth Central Defense Security (CDS), a leading provider of business, retail and warehouse security, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on July 3. Since the company’s founding in 2005 in Memphis, it has opened four additional branches in three different states. These branches include North Little Rock,... - September 23, 2015 - Central Defense Security

Ambush Security Complete Merger with Enterprise Security & Data Queensland based Ambush Security and Enterprise Security & Data are pleased to announce their merger creating Ambush Enterprise Group Pty Ltd, trading as Amentco. - September 16, 2015 - Amentco

National Security Service Donates Security Guard Service for NYC Charity Event When scores of New York City’s hippest and most charitable women crowded into a popular Midtown Manhattan event space recently to help the homeless, they may have been the most visible donors giving to the cause. But they weren’t the only ones contributing. Quietly and behind the scenes,... - June 12, 2015 - National Security Service, LLC

eLine Technology Announces Control4 Integration for SIP Series Cameras eLine Technology’s SIP series of IP network cameras can now be integrated with Control4. Control4 offers seamless home automation by integrating home based technologies. - March 08, 2015 - eLine Technology

Consolidated Protective Services Launches New Website Consolidated Protective Services, the Sacramento, California security firm, announces the launch of their new company website – www.consolidatedprotectiveservices.com. - December 21, 2014 - Consolidated Protective Services

Project Bread Recognizes National Security Service for Its Support of Their "Walk for Hunger" Event National Security Service, a leading nationwide security guard company specializing in event security, has been recognized by Project Bread for its support of their 46th "Walk for Hunger," which was held this year on May 4, 2014 in Boston, MA. - November 08, 2014 - National Security Service - Security Guards

STOPP Investigations & Security Expands Services Into Mystery Shopping STOPP Investigations is expanding its operation to include Customer Service Audits, also called Integrity Shops or Mystery Shopping beginning October 1, 2014. The trend in this arena is moving more toward Covert Video Shopping and with it, is coming more regulation on the industry. For example Nevada... - September 20, 2014 - STOPP Investigations & Security

STOPP Opens New Security Officer Training Facility STOPP Investigations & Security opens new training facility in Pittsburgh, PA. STOPP's exclusive CCT (Control & Compliance Tactics) Training was designed and certified by internationally recognized martial arts experts, specifically for the professional Security Officer or Executive Protection... - September 20, 2014 - STOPP Investigations & Security

eLine Technology Announces Consulting Services for Security Professionals eLine Technology’s security consultants are now available to help security professionals customize, design, and implement surveillance solutions based on security and industry goals. - September 10, 2014 - eLine Technology

Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Assists in the Turn in of Air-Soft Guns to Myanmar Police On August 9, 2014 the Myanmar Police announced that air guns were illegal under the Arms Act 19 (F) 1978 and Section 8 of the Export and Import Law 2012. Also, on that date the Myanmar Police announced in local newspapers one arrest in Tamway Township of Yangon and the seizing of 104 air guns and related... - September 02, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Issues 2014 Corruption Management Policy Statement Phoenix Elite Security Services™ (PESS) today issued its annual Corruption Management Policy Statement, which details the company's policies and procedures to combat bribery and corruption in the workplace. The annual Corruption Management Policy Statement underscores PESS’ approach and commitment... - August 27, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

With Phoenix Elite Security Services™, Corporate Travelers to Myanmar Never Leave Safety at Home As western companies continue to enter Myanmar, corporate risk assessment programs are increasingly popular. With the help of Phoenix Elite Security Services™, companies are better able to prepare their employees for trips to the “Golden Land.. The security team from Phoenix Elite Security... - August 20, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

Phoenix Elite Security Services Issues 2014 Corporate Social Responsibility Statement Phoenix Elite Security Services (PESS) today issued its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the company's efforts to apply its technology and expertise to address environmental, social, and governance issues. The fiscal year 2014 (FY14) CSR Statement underscores PESS’... - August 15, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

Mister Softee Copycat Removed from New York City Streets Master Softee, the rogue copycat of the famed Mister Softee ice cream truck line has been successfully removed from NYC streets thanks to the help of private investigators from North American Investigations. - June 11, 2014 - North American Investigations

Growing Las Vegas Security Company Launches New Full Service Website UNITY ONE, Inc. has launched its new full service website complete with details of all services, videos, blogs and third party media releases. - May 12, 2014 - UNITY ONE, Inc.

Every Guard Security Turns to Popular Crowd Funding to Launch a Unique Business Every Guard Security and Training Ltd, a security and personal protection services start-up corporation, announce they are turning to popular crowd funding to finance their launch. Contributors will have the unique opportunity to participate in the dynamic establishment and profit from all the corresponding benefits. indiegogo.com/projects/every-guard-security-ltd - January 17, 2014 - Every Guard Security & Training

InDev Tactical Introduces – “ASSIST” Advanced Security, Shooting & Incident Safety Training© A practical active shooter and violence prevention training program for people of all ages. The ASSIST training series provides the average person with the skills and confidence needed to deal effectively with violence and active shooter situations. It dispels myths and misconceptions about violence and introduces simple survival techniques. The training series has programs for general audiences and specific organizations including schools and worship-centers, government, and office facilities. - December 10, 2013 - InDev Tactical

World BORDERPOL Congress Workshops Deliver Enhanced Learning and Co-Operation The World BORDERPOL Congress, as part of the only multi-jurisdictional transnational platform where the border protection, management and security industry policy-makers and practitioners convene to discuss the international challenges faced in protecting countries borders, will be hosting a series of workshops designed for greater co-operation and collaboration. - October 05, 2013 - BORDERPOL

BORDERPOL Launch Preliminary Programme for World BORDERPOL Congress BORDERPOL, the World Border Organisation, has launched the preliminary programme of its 2nd World BORDERPOL Congress annual event being held in London, UK from 3rd to 4th December and includes many leading international organisations and active senior border agency speakers. - September 08, 2013 - BORDERPOL

KARD Training Institute for Security Guards in Chicago to Offer Security Officer Training Classes to General Public KARD Protection Group, a regional, private-owned provider of security guards in Chicago and the Midwest, has announced that it will be providing state-mandated firearms training to the general public in light of Illinois's recently passed concealed carry law through its official training arm, the KARD... - July 11, 2013 - KARD Group

KARD Protection Group Expands: Security Service in Chicago Opens New Office in Oak Lawn, IL on August 1 KARD Protection Group, a leading provider of security service in Chicago and the Midwest, has announced that it will expanding its operations later this summer as it opens a new office in Oak Lawn, IL, on August 1, further adding to its ability to provide property owners with quality protection and peace... - July 11, 2013 - KARD Group

TAG Systems – Taking Security to the Next Level New branding is designed to show much clearer links between the "Brand" and the services the company provides. - April 19, 2013 - Tag Guard Ltd

Mandie Campbell, COO, Border Force (UK), to Speak at World BORDERPOL Congress At this year's World BORDERPOL Congress, Mandie Campbell, Chief Operating Officer of the UK's Border Force, will speak about the key issues and changing trends in maintaining border security. - April 05, 2013 - BORDERPOL

Mark Harper MP, the UK's Minister of State for Immigration Will be the Keynote Speaker at the Second World BORDERPOL Congress Mark Harper MP as Minister of State for Immigration will once again provide the keynote address for this year's World BORDERPOL Congress, to be held at Central Hall Westminster, London on the 3rd-4th December. - March 06, 2013 - BORDERPOL

Securing Our Borders Through Upstream Interventions Simon Cooper is the UK Border Agency’s Regional Assistant Director responsible for leading a command of Immigration Liaison Officers covering Europe, North Africa, Russia and the Middle East. - February 03, 2013 - BORDERPOL

Emergency 911 Security, Inc. Extinguishes Doubt and is Awarded a Contract with the District of Columbia’s Department of General Services Emergency 911 Security, Inc. a Security Company has been awarded a contract to Inspect, Repair and Maintain Fire Extinguishers for the District of Columbia Dept. of General Services for 200 sites. - December 19, 2012 - emergency 911 security, inc.

KARD Protection Group Security Services Now Available Across Four Midwestern States Business owners in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri have a professional option for peace of mind with security service from KARD Protection Group, a privately owned company that specializes in a wide range of protection for properties in all four states. KARD Protection Group bases its business... - December 16, 2012 - KARD Group

STOPP Brings Revolutionary New Training Concepts to the Security Industry STOPP- Security Officers now have the industry specific defensive training available that they have long needed and been unable to find. - December 12, 2012 - STOPP Investigations & Security

Minister Promotes UK's Role in Global Border Security at the First Borderpol Conference and Expo Borderpol's inaugural conference and expo, co-hosted by the UK's Border Force, was held in central London, last week. Keynote speeches were delivered by Mark Harper the UK Immigration Minister, Jason Kenney, Canada's Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism and Tony Smith, the interim... - October 28, 2012 - BORDERPOL

Inaugural BORDERPOL Conference Opens in Two Weeks for Gathering of Border Control Industry The BORDERPOL Conference & Exhibition will see the international border management and security industry policymakers and practitioners convene in London on 16th-17th October to discuss the latest border protection issues and challenges. - October 03, 2012 - BORDERPOL

STOPP Investigations & Security Launches New Elite Security Company STOPP Investigations & Security is staffing up and actively seeking contracts in the local area, as well as, assignments for special events, bodyguard and executive protection. - September 20, 2012 - STOPP Investigations & Security

BORDERPOL Confirm New Speakers for October Conference BORDERPOL, the World’s Border Organization, announce the latest experts and border agency participation to the high profile conference, with new speakers participating in the inaugural conference in London this October talking about border protection issues and challenges. - September 20, 2012 - BORDERPOL

Security Services Specialists at K A R D Open New Training Center Bloomindale, IL based security services experts, K A R D, has recently announced the opening of a new cutting-edge training center located at its corporate headquarters. The company’s new center will be the home for its comprehensive catalogue of training services. These services are designed to... - August 26, 2012 - KARD Group

UK Border Force Announce Official Support of BORDERPOL Conference and Expo UK Border Force has announced its official participation and support for the first annual BORDERPOL Conference and Exhibition being held in London, UK, October 16th-17th 2012. - August 15, 2012 - BORDERPOL

Louisville Security Company Provides Innovative New Service Frederick Asset Protection of Louisville, KY announces their innovative new Remote Video Monitoring service. - August 11, 2012 - Frederick Asset Protection

Guardian Service Industries, Inc. Partners with 55 Water Street as Provider of Janitorial and Related Services Guardian is awarded the Janitorial, Window Cleaning and Integrated Pest Management contracts for one of the largest buildings in New York City. - July 26, 2012 - Guardian Service Industries, Inc.

Edgar Whitley from London School of Economics and Political Science to Chair BORDERPOL Panel Discussion on Schengen Edgar Whitley, Reader in Information Systems in the Information Systems and Innovation Group of the Department of Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science will chair and moderate the highly anticipated panel discussion at the BORDERPOL Conference in London. - July 22, 2012 - BORDERPOL