Recent Headlines
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Orlando’s Top Private Investigators Announced for 2024
Orlando’s Best recently announced the winners of the 2024 Best Private Investigator category, showcasing the top investigative firms in Central Florida. F3 Private Investigations claimed the #1 spot, recognized for their expertise and client-focused approach. Marshall Investigations and Shepherd Professional Investigations rounded out the top three, earning accolades for their reliability and professionalism. - November 21, 2024 - F3 Private Investigations
Pacific West Academy Announces Relocation to State-of-the-Art Training Facility, Elevating Standards in Executive Protection Education
Pacific West Academy, a leader in executive protection and bodyguard training, will relocate to a new, state-of-the-art facility in 2025. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, expanded classrooms, and a large force-on-force shoot house, the facility is designed to offer premier training. Owned by Advanced Security Concepts, the academy’s new site will include amenities like a gym, pool, and BBQ , reinforcing its commitment to excellence and preparing students for success in executive protection - November 18, 2024 - Pacific West Academy
Get Licensed Responds to England and Wales Shoplifting Surge, Hitting 20-Year High, with Enhanced Retail Security Training Solutions
Get Licensed, the UK's leading provider of SIA-approved security training programmes, is addressing the sharp increase in shoplifting incidents in England and Wales, now at a 20-year high. With the recent legislation criminalising assaults on retail workers, Get Licensed is offering enhanced training programmes to equip security personnel with the skills needed to protect businesses and staff from these growing threats. - August 29, 2024 - Get Licensed
Get Licensed at the Forefront of Major Shift in the Reputation of Security Professionals
The reputation of security professionals is transforming due to enhanced training and industry reforms. Historically seen as low-skilled, these roles are now recognised as essential and integral to operations. With new training programmes and professional development opportunities, security professionals are gaining respect and career growth, leading to a more skilled and valued workforce. - July 30, 2024 - Get Licensed
Bodyguards for Children: Nannyguards introduces Security Chaperone for Teenagers Program
Nannyguards (a LeMareschall LLC company), the world’s first hybrid service combining professional childcare with advanced security training, is proud to announce its official launch and its new program, Security Chaperone for teenagers. This innovative service offers families unparalleled... - July 07, 2024 - LeMareschal
LeMareschal Introducing Its Subsidiary Athena Worldwide: Pioneers in Female Bodyguard Training and Services
In the dynamic security landscape, demand for female bodyguards has surged. Athena Worldwide leads the charge, empowering women in Executive Protection and Intelligence services. With their unparalleled versatility and discretion, Female Bodyguards seamlessly blend into urban environments, offering top-tier protection. Undergoing rigorous training and adhering to the highest ethical standards, they stay ahead of industry advancements. - April 11, 2024 - LeMareschal
Presense: Bridging the Personal Security Gap
Presense introduces innovative solutions to enhance personal security, closing the gap in safety measures for individuals. - January 29, 2024 - Presense AS
Almighty Defense Inc. Introduces Ballistic Briefcase, Redefining Personal Safety for Everyday Use
Almighty Defense Inc. (ADI), a prominent provider of personal security solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest product: an advanced ballistic briefcase that unfolds into a fully functional ballistic shield. This innovative solution offers individuals increased protection... - July 03, 2023 - Almighty Defense Inc
Cozaint Partners with SecureX to Refine Tools of Private Security Industry
Cozaint’s BOBBY Physical Security Kiosks Now Able to Quickly Summon Human Guards - July 09, 2021 - Cozaint Corp.
Overlook Investigative Group, LLC Announces the Launch of Hidden Camera Checked Location Program
The world's first recognition and accountability program for hidden camera detection. Tiny hidden cameras are being placed by voyeurs in public restrooms, short-term vacation rentals, hospitals, fitness centers, schools and anywhere privacy can be violated. Images are sold for profit on websites or viewed for private pleasure. The program and special branding will alert the public to locations checked for hidden cameras, educate employees and provide workplace policy guidelines. - May 25, 2021 - Overlook Investigative Group, LLC
Dunbar Security Products, Inc. - Stronger Than Ever
After enduring the turbulent waters of Brink's acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Inc., Dunbar Security Products has emerged stronger than ever. - October 11, 2018 - Dunbar Security Products, Inc.
STOPP Investigations' President Earns International Certification
Gary James Bennett, MBA, CFIP, P.I. - President of STOPP Investigations & Security has earned international certification as a CFIP -Certified Forensic Investigation Professional. - June 30, 2017 - STOPP Investigations & Security
Mike Keenan Joins TAL Global as Managing Director, Retail Loss Prevention
TAL Global Corporation, an international security consulting and risk management firm, is proud to announce that Mr. Mike Keenan has joined its ranks as Managing Director of the Retail Loss Prevention (LP) division. A former Foreign Counter-Intelligence Specialist with the Federal Bureau of... - June 16, 2017 - TAL Global
iNEMSOFT CLASSONE® Endpoint Manager 5.1 Now Rated “Avaya Compliant”
The CLASSONE Endpoint Manager promotes uninterrupted service delivery to customers by simplifying management of IP and SIP phones, soft phones and gateways across multiple communication servers around the globe. - May 15, 2017 - iNEMSOFT
Grand Opening - Scorpion Defense Training Group, LLC
Scorpion Defense Training Group LLC is opening a new location in Upper Marlboro MD, continuing to provide the community with the highest quality firearms, self-defense and situational awareness training available in the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia (DMV). - April 12, 2017 - Scorpion Defense Training Group, LLC
Transcend Security Receives Significant Honor for 2017 from Arizona Big Media
In addition to recent recognition for their remarkable growth, the Phoenix-based contract security firm is again recognized for the security services they provide. - March 24, 2017 - Transcend Security Solutions
NORAD Shelter Systems LLC’s Solar-Powered S16x10-CIV - NORAD's Smallest Underground Nuclear War Bomb Shelter for 4-6 Civilians
NORAD Shelter Systems LLC® recently unveiled the S16x10-CIV, its smallest underground bomb shelter for civilians to survive long-term protracted nuclear war. The solar-powered shelter outfitted with NBC-EMP protection, plumbing, electricity, bathroom, shower, beds, kitchen and much more is available for sale starting at the end of November 2016. - November 18, 2016 - NORAD Shelter Systems LLC
Anti-Terrorism Firm ESS Risk Mitigation Now Training Workforces
The Boston-area firm can help companies train its employees in security detection and preparedness, and reduce the costs of outside security personnel contracts as a result. - October 27, 2016 - ESS Risk Mitigation, LLC
Anti-Terrorism Firm ESS Risk Mitigation Launches New Site
Boston-area anti-terrorism firm's new website serves as a guide to its risk-assessment services for both federal and non-federal organizations. - July 22, 2016 - ESS Risk Mitigation, LLC
Remembering Those Who Served Us: Local Security Company Gives Back to Colorado's Veteran Community
Absolute Security & Personal Protection is partnering with local nursing homes and other assisted living communities that provide housing and assistance to Military Veterans. Absolute Security & Personal Protection is launching a program in which donations, volunteer services, and other... - June 17, 2016 - Absolute Security & Personal Protection
STOPP Investigations & Security Offers Mobile Security Patrol Services
Mobile Security Patrols are a low cost alternative to on-site security staffing. - March 25, 2016 - STOPP Investigations & Security
eLine Technology Releases Mach Series EyStream NVR Servers for Smart Security Solutions
eLine Technology is excited to announce their new NVR Servers powered by Axxon Next software to provide their customers a flexible and powerful surveillance system that will bring businesses both large and small a smart security solution. - December 02, 2015 - eLine Technology
Central Defense Security Celebrates Top Ranking and 10 Years of Growth
Central Defense Security (CDS), a leading provider of business, retail and warehouse security, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on July 3. Since the company’s founding in 2005 in Memphis, it has opened four additional branches in three different states. These branches include North Little... - September 23, 2015 - Central Defense Security
Ambush Security Complete Merger with Enterprise Security & Data
Queensland based Ambush Security and Enterprise Security & Data are pleased to announce their merger creating Ambush Enterprise Group Pty Ltd, trading as Amentco. - September 16, 2015 - Amentco
National Security Service Donates Security Guard Service for NYC Charity Event
When scores of New York City’s hippest and most charitable women crowded into a popular Midtown Manhattan event space recently to help the homeless, they may have been the most visible donors giving to the cause. But they weren’t the only ones contributing. Quietly and behind the... - June 12, 2015 - National Security Service, LLC
eLine Technology Announces Control4 Integration for SIP Series Cameras
eLine Technology’s SIP series of IP network cameras can now be integrated with Control4. Control4 offers seamless home automation by integrating home based technologies. - March 08, 2015 - eLine Technology
Consolidated Protective Services Launches New Website
Consolidated Protective Services, the Sacramento, California security firm, announces the launch of their new company website – www.consolidatedprotectiveservices.com. - December 21, 2014 - Consolidated Protective Services
Project Bread Recognizes National Security Service for Its Support of Their "Walk for Hunger" Event
National Security Service, a leading nationwide security guard company specializing in event security, has been recognized by Project Bread for its support of their 46th "Walk for Hunger," which was held this year on May 4, 2014 in Boston, MA. - November 08, 2014 - National Security Service - Security Guards
STOPP Opens New Security Officer Training Facility
STOPP Investigations & Security opens new training facility in Pittsburgh, PA. STOPP's exclusive CCT (Control & Compliance Tactics) Training was designed and certified by internationally recognized martial arts experts, specifically for the professional Security Officer or Executive... - September 20, 2014 - STOPP Investigations & Security
STOPP Investigations & Security Expands Services Into Mystery Shopping
STOPP Investigations is expanding its operation to include Customer Service Audits, also called Integrity Shops or Mystery Shopping beginning October 1, 2014. The trend in this arena is moving more toward Covert Video Shopping and with it, is coming more regulation on the industry. For example... - September 20, 2014 - STOPP Investigations & Security
eLine Technology Announces Consulting Services for Security Professionals
eLine Technology’s security consultants are now available to help security professionals customize, design, and implement surveillance solutions based on security and industry goals. - September 10, 2014 - eLine Technology
Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Assists in the Turn in of Air-Soft Guns to Myanmar Police
On August 9, 2014 the Myanmar Police announced that air guns were illegal under the Arms Act 19 (F) 1978 and Section 8 of the Export and Import Law 2012. Also, on that date the Myanmar Police announced in local newspapers one arrest in Tamway Township of Yangon and the seizing of 104 air guns and... - September 02, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Issues 2014 Corruption Management Policy Statement
Phoenix Elite Security Services™ (PESS) today issued its annual Corruption Management Policy Statement, which details the company's policies and procedures to combat bribery and corruption in the workplace. The annual Corruption Management Policy Statement underscores PESS’ approach and... - August 27, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
With Phoenix Elite Security Services™, Corporate Travelers to Myanmar Never Leave Safety at Home
As western companies continue to enter Myanmar, corporate risk assessment programs are increasingly popular. With the help of Phoenix Elite Security Services™, companies are better able to prepare their employees for trips to the “Golden Land.. The security team from Phoenix Elite... - August 20, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
Phoenix Elite Security Services Issues 2014 Corporate Social Responsibility Statement
Phoenix Elite Security Services (PESS) today issued its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the company's efforts to apply its technology and expertise to address environmental, social, and governance issues. The fiscal year 2014 (FY14) CSR Statement underscores... - August 15, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
Mister Softee Copycat Removed from New York City Streets
Master Softee, the rogue copycat of the famed Mister Softee ice cream truck line has been successfully removed from NYC streets thanks to the help of private investigators from North American Investigations. - June 11, 2014 - North American Investigations
Growing Las Vegas Security Company Launches New Full Service Website
UNITY ONE, Inc. has launched its new full service website complete with details of all services, videos, blogs and third party media releases. - May 12, 2014 - UNITY ONE, Inc.
Every Guard Security Turns to Popular Crowd Funding to Launch a Unique Business
Every Guard Security and Training Ltd, a security and personal protection services start-up corporation, announce they are turning to popular crowd funding to finance their launch. Contributors will have the unique opportunity to participate in the dynamic establishment and profit from all the corresponding benefits. indiegogo.com/projects/every-guard-security-ltd - January 17, 2014 - Every Guard Security & Training
InDev Tactical Introduces – “ASSIST” Advanced Security, Shooting & Incident Safety Training©
A practical active shooter and violence prevention training program for people of all ages. The ASSIST training series provides the average person with the skills and confidence needed to deal effectively with violence and active shooter situations. It dispels myths and misconceptions about violence and introduces simple survival techniques. The training series has programs for general audiences and specific organizations including schools and worship-centers, government, and office facilities. - December 10, 2013 - InDev Tactical
World BORDERPOL Congress Workshops Deliver Enhanced Learning and Co-Operation
The World BORDERPOL Congress, as part of the only multi-jurisdictional transnational platform where the border protection, management and security industry policy-makers and practitioners convene to discuss the international challenges faced in protecting countries borders, will be hosting a series of workshops designed for greater co-operation and collaboration. - October 05, 2013 - BORDERPOL
BORDERPOL Launch Preliminary Programme for World BORDERPOL Congress
BORDERPOL, the World Border Organisation, has launched the preliminary programme of its 2nd World BORDERPOL Congress annual event being held in London, UK from 3rd to 4th December and includes many leading international organisations and active senior border agency speakers. - September 08, 2013 - BORDERPOL
KARD Protection Group Expands: Security Service in Chicago Opens New Office in Oak Lawn, IL on August 1
KARD Protection Group, a leading provider of security service in Chicago and the Midwest, has announced that it will expanding its operations later this summer as it opens a new office in Oak Lawn, IL, on August 1, further adding to its ability to provide property owners with quality protection and... - July 11, 2013 - KARD Group
KARD Training Institute for Security Guards in Chicago to Offer Security Officer Training Classes to General Public
KARD Protection Group, a regional, private-owned provider of security guards in Chicago and the Midwest, has announced that it will be providing state-mandated firearms training to the general public in light of Illinois's recently passed concealed carry law through its official training arm, the... - July 11, 2013 - KARD Group
TAG Systems – Taking Security to the Next Level
New branding is designed to show much clearer links between the "Brand" and the services the company provides. - April 19, 2013 - Tag Guard Ltd
Mandie Campbell, COO, Border Force (UK), to Speak at World BORDERPOL Congress
At this year's World BORDERPOL Congress, Mandie Campbell, Chief Operating Officer of the UK's Border Force, will speak about the key issues and changing trends in maintaining border security. - April 05, 2013 - BORDERPOL
Mark Harper MP, the UK's Minister of State for Immigration Will be the Keynote Speaker at the Second World BORDERPOL Congress
Mark Harper MP as Minister of State for Immigration will once again provide the keynote address for this year's World BORDERPOL Congress, to be held at Central Hall Westminster, London on the 3rd-4th December. - March 06, 2013 - BORDERPOL
Securing Our Borders Through Upstream Interventions
Simon Cooper is the UK Border Agency’s Regional Assistant Director responsible for leading a command of Immigration Liaison Officers covering Europe, North Africa, Russia and the Middle East. - February 03, 2013 - BORDERPOL