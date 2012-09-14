PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC

MemxPro Showcases New Industrial TLC SSDs for Smart Surveillance and Retail Markets at Computex 2019 Migrate from HDD to SSD for Ruggedness, Durability and Advanced Security Features. - May 23, 2019 - MemxPro

New MEMXPRO Industrial SSDs with Micron Durable 3D TLC 10K P/E cycles and a 4-year warranty fulfills the rigorous requirements of embedded and industrial market applications. - February 24, 2019 - MemxPro

MEMXPRO Launches New PCIe PT33 SSD Series to Upgrade Industrial Control Systems Original Industrial 3D TLC NAND, 10K Endurance, with Longevity Support - January 12, 2019 - MemxPro

MEMXPRO Launches mSMART Storage Device Monitoring for AIoT mSMART reveals original host controller details and lifespan information. - December 06, 2018 - MemxPro

Releasing PRO Version of SMARTOffice CDP Designed for the small business, SMARTOffice PRO line is an IT service provider friendly product with built in advanced features and management functions. - September 19, 2018 - Redvue Systems

MemxPro Announces New PCIe/NVMe SSDs, High-Speed DRAM Modules and Cloud-Based Storage Device Management Service Optimizing IoT Edge Storage Solutions with Hardware–Software Advancement - June 01, 2018 - MemxPro

UNEDA Files Brief in Sales Tax Supreme Court Case The United Network Equipment Dealer Association (UNEDA) Board unanimously votes to fund an Amicus Brief with The Owners' Rights Initiative to the US Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case set to have hearings April 17th 2018. - April 06, 2018 - UNEDA

RAIDIX Data Storage Expands on the Chinese Media & Entertainment Market RAIDIX announces cooperation with a Chinese system integrator Cloud Descendant Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. - January 24, 2018 - RAIDIX Storage

MemxPro Launches New Industrial SSDs for Demanding Applications High Capacity Storage SSDs with MLC Original Extended Temperature Flash Arrays - January 19, 2018 - MemxPro

RAIDIX 4.6 Ensures Data Integrity on Power Down RAIDIX Data Storage delivers greater data protection with NVDIMM. - January 18, 2018 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX and Media Wheels Deliver Peak GB/s in the MENA M&E Market Data storage vendor RAIDIX announces cooperation with an Egyptian system integrator Media Wheels. - December 20, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX and Primus IT Ship Data Storage System to Parishkar College (Rajasthan, India) RAIDIX delivers software-defined storage solutions to educational institutions in India. - December 15, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX Data Storage Hits the Target of 50 Global Partnerships RAIDIX expands its global system integrator base and makes inroads into the developing markets. - December 06, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

Hollywood Data Storage Supplier Bright Technologies Employs RAIDIX Management Software Software-defined storage vendor RAIDIX announces partnership with a US IT-solution provider Bright Technology. - November 29, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX Data Storage Celebrates RAID’s 30th Anniversary Data storage software developer RAIDIX celebrates the 30th anniversary of the RAID technology that enables the user to consolidate multiple drives into a logical array for improved redundancy and performance. - November 23, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX Welcomed Industry Leaders at PROSTOR, the Largest Data Storage Conference in Eastern Europe Data storage vendor RAIDIX and the Skolkovo Foundation co-hosted the annual storage technology forum PROSTOR at the Skolkovo Technopark (Moscow, Russia). The conference attracted global IT experts from Broadcom, Elastifile, HGST (a Western Digital brand), Micron, Mellanox, SanDisk (a Western Digital... - November 01, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

Thecus® N2350 & N4350 – High-Value NAS Now Available Worldwide The most affordable Smart Home NAS series on the market. - October 21, 2017 - Thecus

Thecus® NAS Officially Supporting All Three New 12TB-HDDs Seagate IronWolf (Pro), HGST Ultrastar He12 and WD Gold with 12 TB each added to Thecus' compatibility lists. - October 12, 2017 - Thecus

Thecus® Participates in Seagate and GCC Dealers Conference Attentive to industry ideas and requests, Thecus on track to provide better products and services to customers. - October 05, 2017 - Thecus

Data Storage Vendor RAIDIX Proves Its ISO 9001 Certification Developer of the Software-Defined Storage (SDS) technology RAIDIX successfully passed the annual audit for conformance with the international quality standard ISO 9001, performed by the British Standards Institution (BSI). - September 20, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX and Storage Corp. Are Poised to Deliver High-Speed Data Storage to the Brazilian Enterprise Sector Data storage vendor RAIDIX established a new partnership in Brazil. Storage Corp. – a provider of IT solutions for enterprise, cloud environments, monitoring and video surveillance infrastructures – now offers the RAIDIX software-defined storage technology as a key component in comprehensive IT projects. - September 14, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

HGST Distributor in South Korea Chooses RAIDIX as Their Data Storage Software RAIDIX Korea submitted a RAIDIX-powered data storage system for testing to Wooriro Co. Ltd., a key distributor of HGST, a Western Digital brand, in South Korea. - September 10, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX Reveals Five Steps to Optimal Data Storage Design The data storage experts from RAIDIX will host a free webinar for end customers and partners on September 13, 2017 (21:00 UTC+3). The online conference titled “Five steps to cost-effective data storage design” unveils secrets and best practices in building fully functional and well-weighed data storage architectures. - September 06, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

New Thecus® Products and OS Presented by Russian Distributor “Tayle” at Regional IT Conference Key local partners experience live demos of Thecus products in Vogograd city. - September 05, 2017 - Thecus

RAIDIX Will Host the Data Storage Forum PROSTOR 2017 in Skolkovo, Moscow Data storage vendor RAIDIX will team up with the IT cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation to organize the annual storage technology conference PROSTOR at Skolkovo Innovation Center. The event is scheduled for October 26, 2017, and will host a constellation of international IT experts from companies like AIC, Broadcom, EMC, HGST/WD, Intel, Mellanox, Panasonic, RAIDIX, SNIA, and more. - August 24, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX Analyzes the Must-Have Data Storage Features in a Free Webinar The data storage vendor RAIDIX will host a free webinar for end customers and partners on August 31, 2017 (12:00 UTC+3). The online conference titled “Selecting the inherent data storage features. Theory and practice” intends to sort the wheat from the chaff and define essential functionality for particular workloads and applications. - August 18, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

SimplyNAS Introduces Flash Storage QNAP Enterprise NAS Servers QNAP ES1640DC Dual Controller NAS preconfigured with an all flash SSD array incorporating enterprise SAS Solid State Drives (SSD) designed specifically to support and manage the needs of highly available, high-performance platforms that use significant read/write mixed workloads. - August 15, 2017 - Simply Group II LLC

RAIDIX Will Present Its 8k-Ready Storage Solution at SET EXPO 2017 in Brazil Data storage vendor RAIDIX will showcase its software-defined storage technology at the SET EXPO trade show in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on August 21–24, 2017. The RAIDIX team leverages the event’s business opportunities to expand its partner network in Latin America and engage in new M&E, broadcasting and telecom projects. - August 08, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX’s Partner AC&NC Dubbed “Tzar of Storage” AC&NC, the US partner of data storage vendor RAIDIX, is heading towards its 25th anniversary backed by full customer satisfaction and IT media recognition in the US and beyond. - July 18, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

RAIDIX Data Storage Ensures Fast Video Streaming in Fox Sports’ Coverage of Confederations Cup 2017 Fox Sports 1, the official US broadcaster of the Russia-hosted FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, employed a data storage system from the local suppliers. For smooth multi-streaming and fault-tolerance, Fox Sports picked the best-in-class RAID technology to secure top performance and ultimate data availability during live translations. - July 14, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage

MemxPro Showcases Latest DRAM and Flash Storage Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Markets Spotlight at Computex Taipei 2017: NVMe SSD, 8TB SSD and 3D NAND SSD - May 27, 2017 - MemxPro

Thecus® Debuts All-Flash Array Storage Series These new storage solutions integrate SSDs with technology optimized for SSDs, pushing performance to a new level with over 700K IOPS for 4KB random writes, these unprecedented data rates achieve a new level of high data security. - May 06, 2017 - Thecus

Redvue Systems Markets DIY Server Appliances to SMB Redvue Systems of Northern California markets a family of DIY self-host data servers expressly designed for small businesses that wish to keep company data private. SMARTOffice “self contained” micro servers are for organizations without a lot of IT knowledge or want to reduce IT workload. - April 13, 2017 - Redvue Systems

Thecus® Announces New 2-Bay Home NAS: The N2350 Thecus today revealed its soon to be released 2-bay NAS, the #N2350. Fantastic price & energy efficient. - March 31, 2017 - Thecus

Thecus® to Showcase Latest Innovations at CeBIT 2017 Thecus will be exhibiting a full range of network storage solutions. The article gives a sneak peak of what devices will be shown this week at CeBIT. - March 22, 2017 - Thecus

Thecus® Authorizes DriverSavers® to Provide Data Recovery Services DriveSavers provides worldwide professional data recovery services, they now offer a discount to Thecus customers. - March 22, 2017 - Thecus

Redvue Systems Releases SMARTOffice Data Protection Products' Enhanced Client App Redvue releases V2 Client App for enhanced user experience on their SMARTOffice Data Protection products. - March 18, 2017 - Redvue Systems

WAV, Inc. Opens New Jersey Warehouse Serving the entire US with two day shipping - March 10, 2017 - WAV, Inc.

MemxPro Announces a New DRAM Module and Multi-Terabyte SSD Series at Embedded World 2017 MemxPro, a DRAM module and SSD solution provider for defense, industrial, in-vehicle, and enterprise markets, announces two major product launches at Embedded World 2017. One is a whole new series of DRAM modules, another is the 1TB~4TB 2.5” SSD 2.5” SSD GT series. MemxPro’s booth number... - March 09, 2017 - MemxPro

Thecus® Launches New 4-Bay Rackmount N4910U PRO NAS Series Thecus Technology Corp. today announced their latest 4-bay N4910U PRO NAS series to the market. These versatile and compact 1U Rackmount units have been designed to deliver growing small and medium-sized businesses uncompromising resilience and high multi-thread performance in their storage. - March 04, 2017 - Thecus

MemxPro Launches U.2 and M.2 PCIe Gen 3x4 SSDs with 3D MLC Flash Moderate capacities of U.2 SSD now available for specific server applications from the world's 3rd manufacturer of U.2 SSD - February 17, 2017 - MemxPro

Thecus® Implements Windows Storage Server 2016 The planned introduction of Windows Storage Server 2016 to Thecus' product lines, where business meets simplicity. - February 15, 2017 - Thecus

Redvue Systems' SMARTOffice Data Appliance Solves Problem of Running Out of Storage in Your Data Server In typical data servers, it can be a complex process to add additional storage requiring special knowledge and considerable time. To help small businesses deal with this problem, SMARTOffice solves it in a unique way. - January 25, 2017 - Redvue Systems

Thecus® Launches Two New Windows Storage Server Rackmount NAS with Skylake Architecture, the W12910SAS and W16910SAS High Velocity Enterprise Storage for Mission-critical Storage needs. - January 04, 2017 - Thecus

Thecus® Releases New Features for ThecusOS 7.0 ThecusOS 7.0 Adds Scale-Out and the General Release of Thecus Connect™ - November 22, 2016 - Thecus

Thecus® Becomes an Intel® Storage Builder Strategy Partner Thecus® and Intel® driving the Future of the of the Data Center. - November 02, 2016 - Thecus

SMARTOffice PFS Private File Share Data Appliance from Redvue Systems Begins Customer Beta After completion of the 6-month internal test cycle, Redvue Systems’ third addition to the SMARTOffice product family, PFS (Private File Share) data appliance, designed for small businesses with limited IT knowledge and ability, now begins Customer Beta. - October 26, 2016 - Redvue Systems

Thecus® Adds Skylake CPU and DDR4 Into Their NAS Line Up Thecus Technology Corp, today unveiled their new enterprise-level NAS, the N12910. This 12-bay rackmount is the first to bring the Skylake Intel processor and next-generation RAM to the Thecus product range. Offering enhanced processing power and speed, alongside all the functionality and reliability... - October 06, 2016 - Thecus