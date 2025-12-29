Data storage vendor RAIDIX will team up with the IT cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation to organize the annual storage technology conference PROSTOR at Skolkovo Innovation Center. The event is scheduled for October 26, 2017, and will host a constellation of international IT experts from companies like AIC, Broadcom, EMC, HGST/WD, Intel, Mellanox, Panasonic, RAIDIX, SNIA, and more. - August 24, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage