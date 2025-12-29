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Within Storage Networking Equipment
Falcon Storage Introduces a New Self-Storage Model Offering Twice the Space at Half the Price
Falcon Storage is reshaping the self-storage industry with a modern, container-based model that delivers larger storage units at more affordable prices. With a mission to give customers twice the space at half the price, Falcon Storage is rapidly scaling and plans to open 100 locations nationwide within the next 24 months. - December 29, 2025 - Falcon Storage
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Elects Board of Directors for 2025, Reinforces Commitment to SAS and SCSI Leadership
STA Leadership Team Set to Drive Continued Innovation and Growth in the Data Storage Industry - December 03, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum and INCITS/SCSI Unveil 24G+ SAS
STA and INCITS/SCSI announce today technical enhancements to the existing 24G SAS data storage specification, which will increase reliability, stability and continued backward-compatibility. - July 23, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
20th SAS Plugfest Demonstrates Successful Collaboration and Innovation Among Industry Leaders
The SNIA STA forum (STA) today announced completion of the twentieth Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) Plugfest, showcasing the collaborative and innovative spirit of industry-leading companies around 24G SAS. The plugfest brought together eight SAS equipment manufacturers in Austin, Texas, and was... - June 18, 2024 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest
SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors. The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared... - December 05, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SNIA Announces New SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum
SNIA and the SCSI Trade Association (STA) today announced the formation of a new SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA Forum), a technology community within SNIA to promote the use and understanding of SCSI and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology. - June 27, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
SCSI Trade Association Elects 2023 Board of Directors as Hyperscale Applications Continue to Drive 24G SAS Adoption
Industry Leaders Guide STA, as SAS Technology Delivers with High Performance, Reliability, Scalability, Flexibility, & Manageability. - February 07, 2023 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Discusses 24G SAS Advances for Hyperscale Environments at Storage Developer Conference
Rick Kutcipal, representing the SCSI Trade Association, will present new technology advances in Serial Attached SCSI at Storage Developer Conference on September 12. - September 06, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
The SCSI Trade Association Shares Latest 24G SAS Advances at Flash Memory Summit
STA will be demonstrating 24G SAS in a live demo and speaking at Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA from August 2 to 4, 2022. - July 28, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
MEMXPRO Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 Set for High-Density Storage Server Applications
Accelerate your enterprise-class high performance storage solutions and rack-mounted server requirements. - July 07, 2022 - MemxPro
The SCSI Trade Association Presents “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto” at SDC EMEA Conference
The SCSI Trade Association (STA) is pleased to announce its participation in the virtual one-day Storage Developer Conference EMEA (SDC EMEA), presenting a forty-minute presentation on “Why SAS is a Gold Mine for Crypto.” DETAILS: Cameron T. Brett, president, STA and senior director,... - June 08, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
MEMXPRO Launches New Super Fast DDR5-4800 Memory Modules
Powering all your innovations in industrial, vehicle, medical, 5G edge, and smart AIoT next-gen upgrades. - April 23, 2022 - MemxPro
Second 24G SAS Plugfest Completed by the SCSI Trade Association Highlights the Reliability of the Proven Storage Interface
The latest 24G SAS test event illustrates the importance of multivendor interoperability and backwards compatibility of SAS technology. - April 13, 2022 - SCSI Trade Association
MEMXPRO Introduces Power Plus TLC SSD Series
New Power Management SSD designs for AIoT & 5G Deployment. - January 30, 2021 - MemxPro
Madison Cloud Launches Latest in Cloud Storage Innovation with Private MultiCloud Storage Solution
Madison Cloud PMCS powered by StorONE’s S1 platform centralizes and simplifies complex multicloud environments. - July 19, 2020 - Madison Cloud
MemxPro Releases 32GB Native Industrial DDR4-3200 DRAM
Unleash the Potential of 5G: original chip and industrial wide-temperature DRAM, from a recognized 5G tech company. - April 25, 2020 - MemxPro
MEMXPRO Introduces Extra Long Life TLC SSDs for Edge AI & 5G
Micron 10K endurance TLC, sustains high write speeds, and industrial temperatures. - February 19, 2020 - MemxPro
ITAD Quick Switch Program Helps Former Arrow Clients and Partners
With Arrow Electronics' exiting the ITAD/asset disposition space, NextUse is launching a solution for its customers and partners. - August 03, 2019 - NextUse LLC
MemxPro Showcases New Industrial TLC SSDs for Smart Surveillance and Retail Markets at Computex 2019
Migrate from HDD to SSD for Ruggedness, Durability and Advanced Security Features. - May 23, 2019 - MemxPro
New MEMXPRO Industrial SSDs with Micron Durable 3D TLC
10K P/E cycles and a 4-year warranty fulfills the rigorous requirements of embedded and industrial market applications. - February 24, 2019 - MemxPro
MEMXPRO Launches New PCIe PT33 SSD Series to Upgrade Industrial Control Systems
Original Industrial 3D TLC NAND, 10K Endurance, with Longevity Support - January 12, 2019 - MemxPro
MEMXPRO Launches mSMART Storage Device Monitoring for AIoT
mSMART reveals original host controller details and lifespan information. - December 06, 2018 - MemxPro
Releasing PRO Version of SMARTOffice CDP
Designed for the small business, SMARTOffice PRO line is an IT service provider friendly product with built in advanced features and management functions. - September 19, 2018 - Redvue Systems
MemxPro Announces New PCIe/NVMe SSDs, High-Speed DRAM Modules and Cloud-Based Storage Device Management Service
Optimizing IoT Edge Storage Solutions with Hardware–Software Advancement - June 01, 2018 - MemxPro
UNEDA Files Brief in Sales Tax Supreme Court Case
The United Network Equipment Dealer Association (UNEDA) Board unanimously votes to fund an Amicus Brief with The Owners' Rights Initiative to the US Supreme Court in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case set to have hearings April 17th 2018. - April 06, 2018 - UNEDA
RAIDIX Data Storage Expands on the Chinese Media & Entertainment Market
RAIDIX announces cooperation with a Chinese system integrator Cloud Descendant Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. - January 24, 2018 - RAIDIX Storage
MemxPro Launches New Industrial SSDs for Demanding Applications
High Capacity Storage SSDs with MLC Original Extended Temperature Flash Arrays - January 19, 2018 - MemxPro
RAIDIX 4.6 Ensures Data Integrity on Power Down
RAIDIX Data Storage delivers greater data protection with NVDIMM. - January 18, 2018 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX and Media Wheels Deliver Peak GB/s in the MENA M&E Market
Data storage vendor RAIDIX announces cooperation with an Egyptian system integrator Media Wheels. - December 20, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX and Primus IT Ship Data Storage System to Parishkar College (Rajasthan, India)
RAIDIX delivers software-defined storage solutions to educational institutions in India. - December 15, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX Data Storage Hits the Target of 50 Global Partnerships
RAIDIX expands its global system integrator base and makes inroads into the developing markets. - December 06, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
Hollywood Data Storage Supplier Bright Technologies Employs RAIDIX Management Software
Software-defined storage vendor RAIDIX announces partnership with a US IT-solution provider Bright Technology. - November 29, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX Data Storage Celebrates RAID’s 30th Anniversary
Data storage software developer RAIDIX celebrates the 30th anniversary of the RAID technology that enables the user to consolidate multiple drives into a logical array for improved redundancy and performance. - November 23, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX Welcomed Industry Leaders at PROSTOR, the Largest Data Storage Conference in Eastern Europe
Data storage vendor RAIDIX and the Skolkovo Foundation co-hosted the annual storage technology forum PROSTOR at the Skolkovo Technopark (Moscow, Russia). The conference attracted global IT experts from Broadcom, Elastifile, HGST (a Western Digital brand), Micron, Mellanox, SanDisk (a Western... - November 01, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
Thecus® N2350 & N4350 – High-Value NAS Now Available Worldwide
The most affordable Smart Home NAS series on the market. - October 21, 2017 - Thecus
Thecus® NAS Officially Supporting All Three New 12TB-HDDs
Seagate IronWolf (Pro), HGST Ultrastar He12 and WD Gold with 12 TB each added to Thecus' compatibility lists. - October 12, 2017 - Thecus
Thecus® Participates in Seagate and GCC Dealers Conference
Attentive to industry ideas and requests, Thecus on track to provide better products and services to customers. - October 05, 2017 - Thecus
Data Storage Vendor RAIDIX Proves Its ISO 9001 Certification
Developer of the Software-Defined Storage (SDS) technology RAIDIX successfully passed the annual audit for conformance with the international quality standard ISO 9001, performed by the British Standards Institution (BSI). - September 20, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX and Storage Corp. Are Poised to Deliver High-Speed Data Storage to the Brazilian Enterprise Sector
Data storage vendor RAIDIX established a new partnership in Brazil. Storage Corp. – a provider of IT solutions for enterprise, cloud environments, monitoring and video surveillance infrastructures – now offers the RAIDIX software-defined storage technology as a key component in comprehensive IT projects. - September 14, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
HGST Distributor in South Korea Chooses RAIDIX as Their Data Storage Software
RAIDIX Korea submitted a RAIDIX-powered data storage system for testing to Wooriro Co. Ltd., a key distributor of HGST, a Western Digital brand, in South Korea. - September 10, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX Reveals Five Steps to Optimal Data Storage Design
The data storage experts from RAIDIX will host a free webinar for end customers and partners on September 13, 2017 (21:00 UTC+3). The online conference titled “Five steps to cost-effective data storage design” unveils secrets and best practices in building fully functional and well-weighed data storage architectures. - September 06, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
New Thecus® Products and OS Presented by Russian Distributor “Tayle” at Regional IT Conference
Key local partners experience live demos of Thecus products in Vogograd city. - September 05, 2017 - Thecus
RAIDIX Will Host the Data Storage Forum PROSTOR 2017 in Skolkovo, Moscow
Data storage vendor RAIDIX will team up with the IT cluster of the Skolkovo Foundation to organize the annual storage technology conference PROSTOR at Skolkovo Innovation Center. The event is scheduled for October 26, 2017, and will host a constellation of international IT experts from companies like AIC, Broadcom, EMC, HGST/WD, Intel, Mellanox, Panasonic, RAIDIX, SNIA, and more. - August 24, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX Analyzes the Must-Have Data Storage Features in a Free Webinar
The data storage vendor RAIDIX will host a free webinar for end customers and partners on August 31, 2017 (12:00 UTC+3). The online conference titled “Selecting the inherent data storage features. Theory and practice” intends to sort the wheat from the chaff and define essential functionality for particular workloads and applications. - August 18, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
SimplyNAS Introduces Flash Storage QNAP Enterprise NAS Servers
QNAP ES1640DC Dual Controller NAS preconfigured with an all flash SSD array incorporating enterprise SAS Solid State Drives (SSD) designed specifically to support and manage the needs of highly available, high-performance platforms that use significant read/write mixed workloads. - August 15, 2017 - Simply Group II LLC
RAIDIX Will Present Its 8k-Ready Storage Solution at SET EXPO 2017 in Brazil
Data storage vendor RAIDIX will showcase its software-defined storage technology at the SET EXPO trade show in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on August 21–24, 2017. The RAIDIX team leverages the event’s business opportunities to expand its partner network in Latin America and engage in new M&E, broadcasting and telecom projects. - August 08, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX’s Partner AC&NC Dubbed “Tzar of Storage”
AC&NC, the US partner of data storage vendor RAIDIX, is heading towards its 25th anniversary backed by full customer satisfaction and IT media recognition in the US and beyond. - July 18, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
RAIDIX Data Storage Ensures Fast Video Streaming in Fox Sports’ Coverage of Confederations Cup 2017
Fox Sports 1, the official US broadcaster of the Russia-hosted FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, employed a data storage system from the local suppliers. For smooth multi-streaming and fault-tolerance, Fox Sports picked the best-in-class RAID technology to secure top performance and ultimate data availability during live translations. - July 14, 2017 - RAIDIX Storage
MemxPro Showcases Latest DRAM and Flash Storage Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Markets
Spotlight at Computex Taipei 2017: NVMe SSD, 8TB SSD and 3D NAND SSD - May 27, 2017 - MemxPro
Thecus® Debuts All-Flash Array Storage Series
These new storage solutions integrate SSDs with technology optimized for SSDs, pushing performance to a new level with over 700K IOPS for 4KB random writes, these unprecedented data rates achieve a new level of high data security. - May 06, 2017 - Thecus