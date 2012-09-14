PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Alvarado Street Bakery is a "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017" Winner One of Alvarado Street Bakery's newest items, USDA Organic Sprouted Wheat & Oats Bread is a winner in Prevention Magazines "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017." This variety is one of 6 in their latest "Black Label" line, which are all certified USDA organic. The... - February 24, 2017 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

Olympus Automation’s Steam Infusion Awarded $50,000 by Shell Springboard Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation

Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain breads,... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company

Alvarado Street Bakery Named Great Place to Work® on the 2013 Best Small & Medium Workplaces List Great Place to Work Institute named Alvarado Street Bakery #23 on their annual Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the USA list which is published in FORTUNE Magazine. They were selected from hundreds of companies across the country in a process that consisted of employee questionnaires and a workplace... - September 21, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Alvarado Street Bakery is Named One of the Top 500 Companies in the North Bay Alvarado Street Bakery has just been recognized as one of the top 500 revenue-producing companies in the North Bay by NorthBay Biz Magazine. “As a worker owned & operated cooperative business, it is a special honor to be included on this list,” says Michael Girkout, President of Alvarado... - March 24, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Author of "The Baker’s Son" Receives Honorary Degree from UWI Jamaica – Mr. Lowell Hawthorne – President & CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and author of his newly published memoir “The Baker’s Son” was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies, in the second of four commencement... - November 16, 2012 - Golden Krust Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Presented with Healthiest Employer Award For the 2nd year in a row, Alvarado Street Bakery was recognized as one of the Bay Area's Healthiest Employer. - September 09, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Received the AIB Superior Certification AIB awards Alvarado Street Bakery their highest certification. - January 25, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Gluten Free Bread Dough - Ready to Bake Donna Marie's Gluten Free Bakery Announces New Gluten Free Bread Dough in Oven Ready Packaging - November 06, 2011 - Donna Marie's Gluten Free Bakery

The Blue River Baby Shoppe Attends the First Annual Summertime Celebration Showcase The Blue River Baby Shoppe was a hit at the first annual Summertime Celebration. - September 21, 2011 - The Blue River Baby Shoppe

Halloween Cakes Of The Month for October Now Offering the Cake Of The Month at The Blue River Baby Shoppe - September 17, 2011 - The Blue River Baby Shoppe

Grand Reopening of The Blue River Baby Shoppe Welcome to the grand reopening of The Blue River Baby Shoppe. The Blue River Baby Shoppe has gone to great lengths to improve a customer's online shopping experience at this charming baby shoppe. Customers love the changes that has been made to The Blue River Baby Shoppe. Please visit The Blue River Baby Shoppe at www.theblueriverbabyshoppe.com. - September 15, 2011 - The Blue River Baby Shoppe

Alvarado Street Bakery Gets Non-GMO Project Verified Alvarado Street Bakery does not allow genetically modified ingredients in any of their products, now or ever. - September 10, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Deerfields Bakery Launches New Website Deerfields Bakery, an award winning retail and wholesale bakery, today unveiled its new website. The new website marks a milestone for the company and optimally positions it for future growth. - June 07, 2011 - Deerfields Bakery

Assemblymember Jared Huffman Presented a Certificate of Recognition to Alvarado Street Bakery On Friday, May 20th, 2011, Alvarado Street Bakery was honored with a visit from California State Assemblymember Jared Huffman, and presented with a Sustainable North Bay Award from the Assembly. The Sustainable North Bay Award reads “Presented to honor your commitment to over 30 years of producing... - May 25, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Was Presented with the PAL Hero Award from FAAN The Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) PAL Hero Award presented to Alvarado Street Bakery. - May 18, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Glutentox Home Reaches US Market -- Easy At-Home Test Detects Gluten in Foods, Beverages GlutenTox Home is now available in the US. The new kit quickly and easily detects gluten in food and drinks, bringing peace of mind to anyone with celiac disease. It contains a unique antibody that recognizes gluten in wheat, barley, rye and oat. GlutenTox Home can detect 20 ppm in alignment with the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guidelines. It can also detect as little as 5 ppm, for those who need a stricter gluten-free diet. It produces results in less than 20 minutes. - March 16, 2011 - Emport, LLC

Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations Announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for Any Occasion Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for any occasion. For a limited time Isabellas Creations is offering a free consultation and taste test for your special occasion. You can receive this offer my contacting Isabellas Creations directly at 347-464-8845. - February 11, 2011 - Isabella's Creations

Alvarado Street Bakery Receives Green Jobs Award The Green Jobs Advisory Board, consisting of experts in the fields of green business, workforce development, social justice and environmental impact, has selected Alvarado Street Bakery as a winner of the Green Jobs Award for 2010. - November 18, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Shabtai Gourmet Gluten-Free Bakery Wins Best New Kosher for Passover Product at Kosherfest's 2010 New Product Competition Gluten-Free Yidels Devils Food Mini Chocolate Swiss Roll Wins Best new Passover Product at Kosherfest New Product Competition 2010. Shabtai Gourmet is a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, peanut free, soy free, lactose free, casein free, corn free, and kosher bakery. Shabtai ships his gluten-free sweets across the United States & Puerto Rico. - October 19, 2010 - Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery

Ruth’s Brownies, Cookies and Biscotti Now Available Online Ruth’s Kitchen, Inc. announces that their web-store featuring handcrafted gourmet brownies, cookies and biscotti is now open for business at Ruths-Brownies.com - October 06, 2010 - Ruth's Kitchen, Inc.

Alvarado Street Bakery Awarded "Best Rye" in Magazine Taste Test Everyday with Rachael Ray awarded Alvarado Street Bakery the "Best Rye" in a blind taste test. - September 04, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Celebrating 90 Years of Babka Continental Kosher Bakery, the oldest Kosher Bakery in the San Fernando Valley, is celebrating 90 years of Kosher baking with the launch of BabkaClub.com, the first cake-of-the-month club devoted to Babka, the classic Jewish coffee cake. Babka are traditional sweet yeast cakes that are hand mixed and rolled, filled with a delightful crumb mix, twisted and then baked in a tile lined oven. - April 29, 2010 - Continental Kosher Bakery

Daelia's Biscuits for Cheese Expands Into Northeast Daelia’s Food Company, the Cincinnati-based makers of Daelia’s Biscuits for Cheese, announced today it will be carried by Seacrest Foods, an international importer and wholesale distributor of specialty cheeses and fine foods. Seacrest has serviced independent retailers and chains throughout... - April 08, 2010 - Daelia’s Food Company

Miss Taffy’s Cheesecakes Opens Retail Location in Cary, NC Effective March 5, 2010, Miss Taffy’s Cheesecakes will be selling cheesecakes out their new retail location at Six String Café and Music Hall in Cary, NC. The move enables Miss Taffy’s Cheesecakes’ customers to pick up a cake or a slice of cheesecake at anytime, as opposed to... - March 06, 2010 - Miss Taffy's Cheesecakes

Alvarado Street Bakery Featured in New Michael Moore Documentary A Standing Ovation for the LA Screening of “Capitalism: A Love Story” - September 19, 2009 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Gluten-Free Brownie Company Announces Bakery Appointment Heavenly Foods, Inc., producers of Sweet Baby Cakes Brownies and other gluten-free, grain-free baked goods, has announced the selection of Bellows House Bakery of North Walpole, NH, as its new co-packer. Bellows House will produce the company's line of brownies for distribution to health food stores,... - March 18, 2009 - Heavenly Foods Inc.

Dudley’s Expands Bread Line and Distribution, Continues Wellness Advancements Company Promotes Wellness Focus with Vita Rite and Vita Grain Vitamin Bread Launch Dudley’s Bakery, Inc. today announced two new Vitamin Breads as part of their nutrition and wellness initiative. Vita Rite Vitamin Bread is vitamin-enriched white bread. Vita Grain Vitamin Bread is vitamin-enriched... - March 17, 2009 - Dudley's Bakery

Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery Makes Gluten Free Brownie Bites and Wins Best New Kosher for Passover Dessert at Kosherfest 2008. Their desserts are Dairy Free too. Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery wins Best New Kosher for Passover Dessert at Kosherfest 2008 in the Meadowlands, NJ. This Allergen Free bakery bakes desserts that are gluten free, casein free, lactose free, soy free, dairy free, corn free, and certified Kosher Parve. Their sweets are available at fine health food stores, and they are currently offering free shipping on their website www.shabtai-gourmet.com - November 17, 2008 - Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery

New, Multi-Functional Restaurant Kicks Off in Downtown Long Beach Combining a casual bistro atmosphere with modern fine dining elegance, Primes American Kitchen & Lounge is proud to announce its Grand Opening on Friday, December 14 from 5pm to 8pm. Clean lines, open spaces, and contemporary décor invite guests to enjoy delicious fare no matter what the occasion. Have a quick lunch at the bistro, or enjoy a relaxed dinner in the full service dining room. Primes also offers a full retail bakery, liquor lounge, wine room, 150 person banquet room, and free parking - December 11, 2007 - Primes American Kitchen & Lounge