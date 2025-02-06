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Within Commercial Bakeries
Wirefab, Inc. Marks 70 Years of Excellence in American Manufacturing
Massachusetts-Based Manufacturer Celebrates Seven Decades of Innovation, Growth and Industry Leadership - February 06, 2025 - Wirefab, Inc.
Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages. - January 10, 2024 - Emport, LLC
Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy Partners with Protein Brewery Company to Develop Plant Based Protein Solutions
Developing new protein for food - May 09, 2021 - Vegan Gastronomy
Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten
Emport LLC is pleased to provide both gluten proficiency testing and gluten reference materials for food safety professionals. These materials are ideal for any manufacturer or contract lab wishing to boost confidence in their gluten testing capabilities. - March 21, 2021 - Emport, LLC
Monitor Your Workplace for SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus with Emport LLC
Maintain employee health, safety and confidence with a coronavirus monitoring program. By regularly testing surfaces and employees for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, you can help protect your workplace and workforce from COVID-19 outbreaks. - June 30, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Emport LLC Announces Subscribe-and-Save Program for PPE Planning
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that PPE will be the new normal for quite some time. Accordingly, Emport LLC offers a hand-selected variety of personal protective equipment for workplace use. - June 26, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Dry Powdered Vegan Ice Cream VICECRM from Potato Protein Introduced
Turn any plant milk into vegan ice cream with VICECRM. - February 19, 2020 - Vegan Gastronomy
Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons
The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing
Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location
Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Alvarado Street Bakery is a "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017" Winner
One of Alvarado Street Bakery's newest items, USDA Organic Sprouted Wheat & Oats Bread is a winner in Prevention Magazines "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017." This variety is one of 6 in their latest "Black Label" line, which are all certified USDA... - February 24, 2017 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC
GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces
Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC
Olympus Automation’s Steam Infusion Awarded $50,000 by Shell Springboard
Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation
Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line
Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company
Alvarado Street Bakery Named Great Place to Work® on the 2013 Best Small & Medium Workplaces List
Great Place to Work Institute named Alvarado Street Bakery #23 on their annual Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the USA list which is published in FORTUNE Magazine. They were selected from hundreds of companies across the country in a process that consisted of employee questionnaires and a... - September 21, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk
Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC
GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada
Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC
Alvarado Street Bakery is Named One of the Top 500 Companies in the North Bay
Alvarado Street Bakery has just been recognized as one of the top 500 revenue-producing companies in the North Bay by NorthBay Biz Magazine. “As a worker owned & operated cooperative business, it is a special honor to be included on this list,” says Michael Girkout, President of... - March 24, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Author of "The Baker’s Son" Receives Honorary Degree from UWI
Jamaica – Mr. Lowell Hawthorne – President & CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and author of his newly published memoir “The Baker’s Son” was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies, in the second of four... - November 16, 2012 - Golden Krust Bakery
Alvarado Street Bakery Presented with Healthiest Employer Award
For the 2nd year in a row, Alvarado Street Bakery was recognized as one of the Bay Area's Healthiest Employer. - September 09, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Alvarado Street Bakery Received the AIB Superior Certification
AIB awards Alvarado Street Bakery their highest certification. - January 25, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Gluten Free Bread Dough - Ready to Bake
Donna Marie's Gluten Free Bakery Announces New Gluten Free Bread Dough in Oven Ready Packaging - November 06, 2011 - Donna Marie's Gluten Free Bakery
The Blue River Baby Shoppe Attends the First Annual Summertime Celebration Showcase
The Blue River Baby Shoppe was a hit at the first annual Summertime Celebration. - September 21, 2011 - The Blue River Baby Shoppe
Halloween Cakes Of The Month for October
Now Offering the Cake Of The Month at The Blue River Baby Shoppe - September 17, 2011 - The Blue River Baby Shoppe
Grand Reopening of The Blue River Baby Shoppe
Welcome to the grand reopening of The Blue River Baby Shoppe. The Blue River Baby Shoppe has gone to great lengths to improve a customer's online shopping experience at this charming baby shoppe. Customers love the changes that has been made to The Blue River Baby Shoppe. Please visit The Blue River Baby Shoppe at www.theblueriverbabyshoppe.com. - September 15, 2011 - The Blue River Baby Shoppe
Alvarado Street Bakery Gets Non-GMO Project Verified
Alvarado Street Bakery does not allow genetically modified ingredients in any of their products, now or ever. - September 10, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Deerfields Bakery Launches New Website
Deerfields Bakery, an award winning retail and wholesale bakery, today unveiled its new website. The new website marks a milestone for the company and optimally positions it for future growth. - June 07, 2011 - Deerfields Bakery
Assemblymember Jared Huffman Presented a Certificate of Recognition to Alvarado Street Bakery
On Friday, May 20th, 2011, Alvarado Street Bakery was honored with a visit from California State Assemblymember Jared Huffman, and presented with a Sustainable North Bay Award from the Assembly. The Sustainable North Bay Award reads “Presented to honor your commitment to over 30 years of... - May 25, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Alvarado Street Bakery Was Presented with the PAL Hero Award from FAAN
The Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) PAL Hero Award presented to Alvarado Street Bakery. - May 18, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Glutentox Home Reaches US Market -- Easy At-Home Test Detects Gluten in Foods, Beverages
GlutenTox Home is now available in the US. The new kit quickly and easily detects gluten in food and drinks, bringing peace of mind to anyone with celiac disease. It contains a unique antibody that recognizes gluten in wheat, barley, rye and oat. GlutenTox Home can detect 20 ppm in alignment with the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s guidelines. It can also detect as little as 5 ppm, for those who need a stricter gluten-free diet. It produces results in less than 20 minutes. - March 16, 2011 - Emport, LLC
Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations Announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for Any Occasion
Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for any occasion. For a limited time Isabellas Creations is offering a free consultation and taste test for your special occasion. You can receive this offer my contacting Isabellas Creations directly at... - February 11, 2011 - Isabella's Creations
Alvarado Street Bakery Receives Green Jobs Award
The Green Jobs Advisory Board, consisting of experts in the fields of green business, workforce development, social justice and environmental impact, has selected Alvarado Street Bakery as a winner of the Green Jobs Award for 2010. - November 18, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Shabtai Gourmet Gluten-Free Bakery Wins Best New Kosher for Passover Product at Kosherfest's 2010 New Product Competition
Gluten-Free Yidels Devils Food Mini Chocolate Swiss Roll Wins Best new Passover Product at Kosherfest New Product Competition 2010. Shabtai Gourmet is a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, peanut free, soy free, lactose free, casein free, corn free, and kosher bakery. Shabtai ships his gluten-free sweets across the United States & Puerto Rico. - October 19, 2010 - Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery
Ruth’s Brownies, Cookies and Biscotti Now Available Online
Ruth’s Kitchen, Inc. announces that their web-store featuring handcrafted gourmet brownies, cookies and biscotti is now open for business at Ruths-Brownies.com - October 06, 2010 - Ruth's Kitchen, Inc.
Alvarado Street Bakery Awarded "Best Rye" in Magazine Taste Test
Everyday with Rachael Ray awarded Alvarado Street Bakery the "Best Rye" in a blind taste test. - September 04, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Celebrating 90 Years of Babka
Continental Kosher Bakery, the oldest Kosher Bakery in the San Fernando Valley, is celebrating 90 years of Kosher baking with the launch of BabkaClub.com, the first cake-of-the-month club devoted to Babka, the classic Jewish coffee cake. Babka are traditional sweet yeast cakes that are hand mixed and rolled, filled with a delightful crumb mix, twisted and then baked in a tile lined oven. - April 29, 2010 - Continental Kosher Bakery
Daelia's Biscuits for Cheese Expands Into Northeast
Daelia’s Food Company, the Cincinnati-based makers of Daelia’s Biscuits for Cheese, announced today it will be carried by Seacrest Foods, an international importer and wholesale distributor of specialty cheeses and fine foods. Seacrest has serviced independent retailers and chains... - April 08, 2010 - Daelia’s Food Company
Miss Taffy’s Cheesecakes Opens Retail Location in Cary, NC
Effective March 5, 2010, Miss Taffy’s Cheesecakes will be selling cheesecakes out their new retail location at Six String Café and Music Hall in Cary, NC. The move enables Miss Taffy’s Cheesecakes’ customers to pick up a cake or a slice of cheesecake at anytime, as opposed... - March 06, 2010 - Miss Taffy's Cheesecakes
Alvarado Street Bakery Featured in New Michael Moore Documentary
A Standing Ovation for the LA Screening of “Capitalism: A Love Story” - September 19, 2009 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Gluten-Free Brownie Company Announces Bakery Appointment
Heavenly Foods, Inc., producers of Sweet Baby Cakes Brownies and other gluten-free, grain-free baked goods, has announced the selection of Bellows House Bakery of North Walpole, NH, as its new co-packer. Bellows House will produce the company's line of brownies for distribution to health food... - March 18, 2009 - Heavenly Foods Inc.
Dudley’s Expands Bread Line and Distribution, Continues Wellness Advancements
Company Promotes Wellness Focus with Vita Rite and Vita Grain Vitamin Bread Launch Dudley’s Bakery, Inc. today announced two new Vitamin Breads as part of their nutrition and wellness initiative. Vita Rite Vitamin Bread is vitamin-enriched white bread. Vita Grain Vitamin Bread is... - March 17, 2009 - Dudley's Bakery
Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery Makes Gluten Free Brownie Bites and Wins Best New Kosher for Passover Dessert at Kosherfest 2008. Their desserts are Dairy Free too.
Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery wins Best New Kosher for Passover Dessert at Kosherfest 2008 in the Meadowlands, NJ. This Allergen Free bakery bakes desserts that are gluten free, casein free, lactose free, soy free, dairy free, corn free, and certified Kosher Parve. Their sweets are available at fine health food stores, and they are currently offering free shipping on their website www.shabtai-gourmet.com - November 17, 2008 - Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery
New, Multi-Functional Restaurant Kicks Off in Downtown Long Beach
Combining a casual bistro atmosphere with modern fine dining elegance, Primes American Kitchen & Lounge is proud to announce its Grand Opening on Friday, December 14 from 5pm to 8pm. Clean lines, open spaces, and contemporary décor invite guests to enjoy delicious fare no matter what the occasion. Have a quick lunch at the bistro, or enjoy a relaxed dinner in the full service dining room. Primes also offers a full retail bakery, liquor lounge, wine room, 150 person banquet room, and free parking - December 11, 2007 - Primes American Kitchen & Lounge
Little Red Wagon Announces Hawaii 5 Oats Granola
Just in time for summer, Little Red Wagon announces the release of the latest variety in their line of natural granolas: Hawaii 5 Oats. This blend of oats, cashews, banana and coconut with chunks of papaya, pineapple, banana chips, and billowy coconut flakes is "pure summer in a bag". - May 31, 2006 - Little Red Wagon LLC