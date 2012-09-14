PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

Porifera Recognized with Innovation and Technology Award Forward osmosis manufacturer was honored with an award for local leadership in technology innovation. - June 05, 2019 - Porifera

Porifera Approved for $4.5 Million in Grants to Advance Energy Efficient Solutions for California’s Food & Beverage Manufacturing Sector Porifera, the leading provider of forward osmosis solutions, was approved for two grants totaling $4.5 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to demonstrate energy savings at commercial scale for the state’s food and beverage manufacturing facilities through the use of osmotic concentration. Both... - March 29, 2019 - Porifera

Porifera Forward Osmosis Technology Selected for $3.8 Million in California Energy Commission Grants Porifera’s forward osmosis systems chosen as "most promising technologies" to reduce energy consumption across California’s food and beverage processing industry. - September 16, 2018 - Porifera

Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder, liquid... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances

Madison Artisan Food Company Quince and Apple Acquires Milwaukee-based Treat Bake Shop Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple

JAVA & Co. Wins First Place Award at World's Most Competitive Fiery Foods Contest 2016 Scovie Awards Honors Best Spicy & Savory Food Products - November 13, 2015 - JAVA & Co. Small Batch Recipes

Island Abbey Foods® Has Announced Today That Their Two Newest Honibe® Lozenge Products Will be Available Across Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart Island Abbey Foods® Announced Today New Retailers will carry the latest innovative throat lozenges, honibe® honey lozenges™ with cherry and honibe® honey lozenges™ with Immune Boost. - October 16, 2015 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

group 7 foods™ Displays Its Gluten-Free Dessert Naturally™ at the 2015 Triangle Vegfest in Raleigh, NC North Carolina based start-up group 7 foods, inc. will showcase its all natural 100% Gobbledygook Free™ products at the Second Annual Triangle Vegfest on October 17th, 2015 at Moore Square in Raleigh, NC from 12 noon until 5pm. “We are proud to have North Carolina based gluten-free vegan... - October 13, 2015 - group 7 foods, inc.

Coffee, Vanilla and Chocolate in Your Cup - Java Trio Concentrate Debuts Bringing together all time favorites in coffee, vanilla and chocolate. Built for the coffeehouse, food service or coffee slinging barista: Java Trio concentrate. - September 20, 2015 - Allann Brothers Coffee Roasters

Honey Lozenges with Cherry and Honey Lozenges with Immune Boost Now Available at Select Pharmacies and Online at www.Honibe.com Island Abbey Foods™, the creator of the award winning Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® brand of honey products, announced today the launch of their newest Honey Lozenges: Honibe Honey Lozenges™ with Cherry and Honibe Honey Lozenges™ with Immune Boost with Echinacea, Vitamin C, Zinc, and a hint of Citrus. - September 18, 2014 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Spring into Summer - Cid Botanicals’ Free Recipe Guide Features Healthy, Low-Cal Favorites Nutritional products company, Cid Botanicals (www.cidbotanicals.com) is celebrating summer with the release of its new stevia recipe booklet, Summertime Favorites featuring easy, healthy treats perfect for warm weather picnics and barbeques. - June 30, 2014 - Cid Botanicals

Cid Botanicals All-Natural Paraguayan Stevia Available at Akin’s and Chamberlin’s Natural Foods Market in Five States Cid Botanicals has expanded distribution of its all-natural, organic, non-GMO Paraguayan stevia to Akins and Chamberlin's stores in 5 states. - May 17, 2014 - Cid Botanicals

Cid Botanicals Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Ecuador’s Sápara Nation Cid Botanicals, a Miami-based nutritional products company is working with Ecuador's Sapara Nation to bring all natural, sustainable products to the North American market. The announcement was made today at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA. - March 05, 2014 - Cid Botanicals

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ Announced Today a Partnership with Local Québec Honey Producer Citadelle Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ has announced today that their Honibe - Pure Honey Joy® flagship brand will be partnering with Québec honey producers’ cooperative, Citadelle. This partnership will allow Island Abbey Foods™ to expand their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ product line into the Québec natural health market through a co-branded effort with the organization. Citadelle is a valued cooperative in the Québec market supporting its local economy by working with local producers since 1925. - November 28, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ Announced Today a Partnership with Leading Finnish Pharmaceutical Company Orion Pharma Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ has announced today that their Honibe - Pure Honey Joy® flagship brand will be partnering with Finnish pharmaceutical company, Orion Pharma. This partnership will allow Island Abbey Foods™ to expand their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ product line into the Finnish biopharmaceutical market through a co-branded effort with Orion under their Posivil brand of cough and cold products. - October 27, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ Now Available in Participating Peoples Drug Mart and Peoples Pharmacy Locations in British Columbia Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in participating Peoples Drug Mart and Peoples Pharmacy locations in British Columbia. - October 18, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Rexall and Pharma Plus Now Carrying Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ in Canada Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in all Rexall and Pharma Plus locations across Canada. The Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ will be showcased in 290 Rexall and Pharma Plus stores across the nation. - October 05, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Safeway Now Carrying Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ in Canada Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in all Safeway locations across Canada. The Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ will be showcased in 190 Safeway stores across the nation. - September 29, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Maine Original Tea Co. Introduces Natural Line of Sustainable, Iced Tea Concentrates Maine Original Tea founder, Jay Lombard has deep entrepreneurial, New England roots. From an early age, Lombard spent summer vacations helping out in the Boston North End warehouse of his grandfather, which was filled with imported pasta, olive oil, cheese and tomato products. His ancestors owned a fleet... - July 19, 2013 - Maine Original Tea Co

Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® Expands with Pure PEI Liquid & Creamed Honey for Retail & Food Service Markets Island Abbey Foods Ltd™ flagship brand Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® is now offering their Honibe® Honey in two new packaging formats for retailers and consumers. This new product launch will allow consumers to enjoy Honibe® Liquid Honey in a 500g squeeze bottle and Honibe® Creamed Honey in a 250g jar. - June 02, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe – Pure Honey Joy!® Launches New Line of Honibe® Honey Delights® Made With 100% Pure Dried Honey for the Confectionery Market Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ flagship brand Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® is now offering their Honibe® Honey Delights® for global retail distribution. This new launch of the product will showcase the confectionery product in a twenty-count bag with its claim to fame of being the world’s first candy made with pure dried honey. This new launch will allow the company to capitalize on the ever-growing confectionery market that is available across the globe valued at an average of 150 billion dollars. - May 02, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd™ Announced Today the World’s First Vitamins in Pure Dried Honey Form Island Abbey Foods Ltd™ has announced today the launch of their newest Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® natural health product line extension: Honibe Honey Vitamins™. Vitamin C and D now available in a Honibe pure dried Honey Lozenge™ format. - March 24, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd CEO John Rowe Has Been Awarded the 2013 Food Industry Leadership Award by Food in Canada Magazine Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that company CEO John Rowe has been honoured with the 2013 Food Industry Leadership Award by Food In Canada Magazine. - February 23, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe® Honey Delights® Now Available as Nature’s Tastiest Suckers™ for Kids and Adults Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that they will be expanding their award winning Honibe® - Honey Delights® product line into confectionary and natural cough and cold remedies with the launch of new Honey Delights® Suckers™. - February 17, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

The Honey Drop, the Ultimate Fuel for Astronauts, Will be Powering Commander Chris Hadfield's Mission to the International Space Station Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ will be breaking the boundaries of space as its flagship product, the Honibe® Honey Drop®, gains altitude on its way to the International Space Station to become a nutritional snack for Commander Chris Hadfield's Expedition 35 Crew. The Honibe Honey Drop was chosen... - December 21, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ Has Announced Their First Targeted Introduction Into the French Canadian Market Partnering with Jean Coutu Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in Jean Coutu stores across Canada. Honibe® Honey Lozenges will be showcased in over 280 Jean Coutu’s stores in the Quebec and New Brunswick market. - December 07, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Shoppers Drug Mart - Canada’s Largest Provider of Pharmacy Products and Services Now Carrying Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in all Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada. The Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ will be showcased in over 900 Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the nation. - November 30, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ Announces Today That Their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ Will be Showcased Nationwide in the Largest Grocery Chain in Canada Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™, a PEI based natural health product and specialty food producer, has announced a collaboration deal with Loblaw Companies Limited. This deal will showcase the Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ in Loblaw stores across Canada. The lozenges will be found in a large number of Loblaw banners including: Atlantic Superstore, Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs, Fortinos, Your Independent Grocer, No Frills, and many others. - November 06, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Sticky Stacks Reinvents Pancakes, Syrups & Waffles Sticky Stacks proudly releases its first generation of syrups, pancake mixes & combination packages that have a taste-bud-pleasing twist. Sticky Stacks, the new & premier breakfast company, is reinventing breakfast by infusing familiar toppings directly into its syrups and mixes. Sticky Stacks... - October 12, 2012 - Sticky Stacks

Nature Nate’s 100% Pure, Raw Unfiltered Honey Joins Big Tex Deep in the Heart of Texas Nature Nate’s 100% Pure, Raw and Unfiltered Honey is joining the Go Texan store at the great State Fair of Texas. Nature Nate’s Honey, a natural and homegrown Texas product, will be sharing samples Sept. 28 through Oct. 21 each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 to 4 PM... - October 05, 2012 - Nature Nate's Honey Company

Island Abbey Foods Ltd’s Honibe® Honey Drop® is Going to the International Space Station Honibe® Honey Drop® Chosen as a "Snack For Space" by The Canadian Space Agency - August 30, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

After 3 Years of Collaboration on PEI, Island Abbey Foods Ltd. Will Now Showcase Their 100% Pure Honey Drops and Honey Lozenges in Co-Op Atlantic and Valufoods Stores Island Abbey Foods Ltd., a PEI based natural health product and specialty food producer, has announced a collaboration deal with Co-Op Atlantic and Valufoods. This deal will showcase the Honibe® HoneyDrop® and the Honibe® HoneyLozenges™ produced by Island Abbey Foods Ltd., in Co-Op... - April 04, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd Introduces World's First 100% Pure Honey Lozenges in Sobeys Pharmacies and Lawtons Drugs for Atlantic Canada Market Island Abbey Foods Ltd, a PEI based natural health product and specialty food producer, has announced a collaboration deal with Sobeys Inc. and their subsidiary brand, Lawtons Drugs. This deal showcases the Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ produced by Island Abbey Foods Ltd in both Sobeys and Lawton... - March 07, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Senomyx to Webcast Corporate Presentation at the 14th Annual Needham Growth Conference Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNMX), a leading company focused on using proprietary taste receptor technologies to discover and develop novel flavor ingredients for the food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries, announced today that Kent Snyder, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and John Poyhonen,... - January 12, 2012 - Senomyx, Inc.

Honibe™ Honey Lozenges™ Now Available Nationwide with Pharmasave Island Abbey Foods Ltd., today announced that their, Honibe™ Honey Lozenges™, are now available in all Pharmasave locations across Canada. Pharmasave stores will be carrying the world's first 99.9% pure honey cough drops, which help to sooth sore throats and relieve coughs. Honey with Menthol and Eucalyptus and Honey with Lemon, Menthol and Eucalyptus. - January 05, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Bay Area Spice Company Announces Food Day Food Drive Spicely® Organic Spices, a leading vendor of organic spices, announced a Food Day charity food drive to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank and selected charities. - July 15, 2011 - Spicely Organic Spices

Senomyx Announces Continued Inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes Senomyx, a leading company focused on using proprietary taste receptor technologies to discover and develop novel flavor ingredients for the food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries, announced today its continued inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index following Russell Investments' annual reconstitution of its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes on June 24, 2010. Senomyx is also included in the Russell 2000 Index, a subset of the Russell 3000 composed of small-cap stocks. - June 30, 2011 - Senomyx, Inc.

Honibe™ Named as the 2011 Canada Brand Business Award Winner at SIAL Canada This award recognizes the efforts of Honibe™ to promote the Canada brand and the use of the Canadian maple leaf on the packaging of their pure dried honey products that are exported into foreign markets. - May 14, 2011 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe™ Announces Collaboration with Comvita to Launch World's First 100% Pure Manuka Lozenge Comvita has partnered with Island Abbey Foods Ltd™ to produce a 100% Pure Manuka Honey Lozenge under the Comvita brand name. Pure Manuka Lozenges provide the soothing qualities of 100% Pure UMF 10+ Manuka Honey from New Zealand. Only some Manuka Honey has the special UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) activity. These lozenges are guaranteed to be at least UMF 10+ and have been verified by an independent testing laboratory. - May 06, 2011 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe™ Pure Dried Honey Products Now Available in Pharmasave Atlantic Stores Honibe line of products sold in Pharmasave locations across Atlantic Canada. Island Abbey Foods Ltd announced that their line of pure dried honey products, available under the Honibe brand, are now available in Pharmasave locations in Atlantic Canada. - April 09, 2011 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Award Winning Honibe™ Honey Drops™ Now Available in Hannaford and Sweetbay Supermarkets Honibe™ Honey Drop™ Sweetener Sold in 105 Sweetbay Supermarkets in Florida and 170 Hannaford Locations in the Northeastern United States - March 10, 2011 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe™ - Pure Honey Joy™ Now Kosher Certified Through the Orthodox Union Island Abbey Foods Attains Kosher Certification for Honibe™ Line of Products. Island Abbey Foods announced that they have attained kosher certification through the Orthodox Union allowing them to market their products to the Jewish community. - March 03, 2011 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

JAVA & Co. Announces Independent Sales Representatives Local Illinois artisan food production company is using reps for the first time. Several U.S. regions to be filled. - February 10, 2011 - JAVA & Co. Small Batch Recipes

Honibe™ - Pure Honey Joy™ Takes on the Dragons on CBC’s Dragons’ Den January 19th Island Abbey Foods Ltd. will take their Honibe™ brand of 100% pure dried honey products and pitch them on CBC Television’s popular Dragons’ Den show. Honibe™ will be presented on season 5, episode # 12 airing January 19th, 2011 at 8PM across the country. Island Abbey Foods is the first company in the world to develop a process to make completely solid honey products without adding additives. - January 12, 2011 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe™ - Honey Drop™ Wins Global SIAL d’Or Award from World’s Largest Food Tradeshow Honibe™ – Honey Drop™ has been named as the winner of the Global SIAL d’Or from the world’s largest food tradeshow in Paris, France. The Honey Drop™ is the world’s first 100% pure dried honey cube for sweetening tea and coffee. - October 20, 2010 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd Partners with Dutch Gold Honey for Product Collaboration Island Abbey Foods Ltd, specialty honey manufacturer announces a collaboration deal with Dutch Gold Honey, Lancaster, PA and their subsidiary McLure’s Honey and Maple Products, Littleton, NH to distribute Island Abbey Foods Ltd's Honibe brand of pure dried honey products. - October 08, 2010 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

JAVA & Co. Goes Pink A portion of the sales from JAVA Pink! gourmet gift purchases will be donated each year to breast cancer research and awareness. - August 11, 2010 - JAVA & Co. Small Batch Recipes

Honibe™ Honey Sprinkles™ Unveiled at Tree of Life Show Island Abbey Foods Ltd announces the launch of Honibe™ – Honey Sprinkles™ – For Desserts, Baking, and More, the world’s first dried granules of honey for everyday baking in the kitchen. - May 27, 2010 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.