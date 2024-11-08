Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ flagship brand Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® is now offering their Honibe® Honey Delights® for global retail distribution. This new launch of the product will showcase the confectionery product in a twenty-count bag with its claim to fame of being the world’s first candy made with pure dried honey. This new launch will allow the company to capitalize on the ever-growing confectionery market that is available across the globe valued at an average of 150 billion dollars. - May 02, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.