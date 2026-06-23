Recent Headlines
Within Mayonnaise, Dressing, & Other Prepared Sauce Manufacturing
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
Legendary Parsi Indian Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla Brings "A Parsi Affair" Line of Condiments to North America
Condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes and bring the taste of Parsi food into kitchens around the world. Branded as "A Parsi Affair," she will begin with two varieties of condiments based on recipes perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969. - February 21, 2022 - A Parsi Affair
PeterKam.com Addresses Foodies That Remember and Crave for Foods Gone Extinct
Preserve the taste and memories of your favorite foods for future generations to enjoy. - December 28, 2021 - PeterKam.com
Mola Foods Launches Meal Plan to Support Weight Loss
Based in Nashua, Mola Foods has launched a Meal Plan to help support individuals achieve their weight loss goals. Developed by Mola Foods Founder LaFortune Jeannette Djabea, the support system includes a tailored meal plan and weekly 30-minute sessions with health coach, Chef Tiffany... - December 04, 2021 - Mola Foods
Mola Foods Culture in a Bottle Mini Store Grand Opening
Mola Foods Shop will be celebrating its grand opening at 15 Tanguay Avenue Nashua NH from 10:00AM-5:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. - September 17, 2019 - Mola Foods
Mola Foods, Inc., African Inspired Seasoning Company, Adds Four New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors to Their Portfolio
Mola Foods makes it fun and easy for customers to build trust through cooking. - March 13, 2019 - Mola Foods
Renfro Foods Offers Non-GMO Salsas
Nine of the company's top-selling salsa receive non-GMO verification, with more to come. - January 16, 2019 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Renfro Foods Expands International Distribution
The Philippines becomes Renfro Foods' 7th international market - August 24, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Food & Wine Tasting Hosted by Mola Foods in Conjunction with Caroline’s Fine Food
Please join Mola Foods and Caroline’s Fine Food on Friday, September 28th from 6-8pm for a food and wine tasting located at 132 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, NH 03110. - August 20, 2018 - Mola Foods
Renfro Foods Turns Up the Heat with Mrs. Renfro's Carolina Reaper Salsa
Renfro Foods adds its hottest salsa to date to award-winning lineup of salsas. - August 11, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Doug Renfro Named to the Specialty Food Association's Hall of Fame
The Renfro Foods President will be inducted on July 1 in New York. - May 10, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Vegan Seasoning Company Adds New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors in a Monthly Box; Makes It Fun and Easy for Customers to Enjoy Exquisite Condiments from Around the World
Flavor aficionados who appreciate seasonings, relishes and marinades that have the ability to transform even the most common meals will enjoy Mola Foods Inc.’s four recently-released products. All of the New Hampshire-based company’s uniquely inspired products are fresh and... - March 16, 2018 - Mola Foods
Adoboloco Launches Gluten Free, Non-GMO, PAU! HANA! HAWAIIAN BBQ!™
For many years, Co-Founder of Adoboloco, Tim Parsons has been making Hawaiian Barbecue for family and friends. Requests started coming in “You need to bottle this! It needs to be part of Adoboloco so we can have it at home.” Some couldn’t eat it due to the original ingredients. - September 05, 2017 - Adoboloco
Renfro Foods Launches One-of-a-Kind Craft Beer Salsa
Two Fort Worth family owned companies team up for unique salsa product. - June 17, 2017 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins 7 Awards at the 2017 Fiery Food Challenge
California-based small batch hot sauce maker Lucky Dog Hot Sauce wins big at the most prestigious awards in the spicy food industry in Irving, TX. - February 15, 2017 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Mola Foods, Inc to Launch First-Ever Ethnic Condiment Subscription Box on January 2nd, 2017
Mola Foods, Inc. announce the launch of their new ethnic condiment subscription Box in Indiegogo with the goal of raising $10,000 dollars to make Mola foods your new kitchen staple. - January 02, 2017 - Mola Foods
Renfro Foods Spice Up Product Offerings with Pumpkin Salsa
19th salsa from Texas specialty foods company launched at Summer Fancy Food Show. - July 21, 2016 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Big Rick’s Makes Big Plans to Tempt Taste Buds in All 50 States and Beyond
Wichita-based Bar-B-Q brand teams with All Things BBQ to enhance shelf visibility, increase production and expand its customer base. - June 09, 2016 - Big Rick's
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins Grand Prize at World's Most Competitive Fiery Foods Contest
2016 Scovie Awards Honors Best Spicy & Savory Food Products - February 11, 2016 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Creator of the World's Hottest Pepper Coming to the Dallas Area This Weekend
Ed Currie,Guinness Book of World Records holder for the creation of the Carolina Reaper will be at Zest Fest, in Irving, Texas Thursday1/28 through Sunday 1/31 - January 28, 2016 - Puckerbutt Pepper Company
The Saucey Sauce Co. is Featured in the New Cookbook, Recipes from Many Kitchens. Co-Founder Siblings, Ken & Toan, Each Contributed Their Own Favorite Family Recipe.
The Saucey Sauce Co. was invited to participate in Many Kitchens new cookbook, Recipes From Many Kitchens. Saucey Sauce is a proud retail partner and now part of a cookbook that brings a global farmers market into the home - as sharing the flavors of Vietnamese cuisine with Americans is their mission. Two recipes featured are Sweet Ginger Pork Belly & Savory Vietnamese Crepes with Spicy Garlic Dipping sauce. - January 27, 2016 - The Saucey Sauce Co
Renfro Foods’ Bill Renfro, Jack Renfro Inducted Into Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame
Bill Renfro, CEO Emeritus and Jack Renfro, COO Emeritus of 76-year-old family business Renfro Foods, were inducted into the Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 18. The event took place during the annual Winter Fancy Food Show’s Hall of Fame Ceremony and Leadership Awards... - January 21, 2016 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Free Shipping is Now Available from Dimples BBQ Sauce
Jarico, Inc., the makers of Dimples BBQ Sauce, is now offering free shipping with every purchase. - December 24, 2015 - Jarico, Inc.
Iconic Fort Worth Salsa Maker Renfro Foods Turns 75
From family garage to Top 10 nationally, and growing international sales. - June 18, 2015 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Hungry Uncle Foods Debuts Line of Premium Condiments and Barbeque Sauces
Hungry Uncle Foods, LLC, a purveyor of premium condiments and barbeque sauces, launched its product line this week with the debut of its Bajan Barbeque Sauce. Available on the company’s website, Bajan sauce offers a unique Caribbean flavor and aroma profile that distinguish it within the... - April 01, 2015 - Hungry Uncle LLC
Dimples BBQ Sauce Fundraising Cookbook Looking for Submissions
Jarico, Inc., the makers of Dimples BBQ Sauce, are creating a fundraising cookbook with proceeds going to feed the hungry in North Carolina. - March 29, 2015 - Jarico, Inc.
Renfro Foods continues introduction of new and improved products to the Mrs. Renfro’s brand
New Chipotle and Ghost Pepper BBQ Sauces debut at the Winter Fancy Food Show - January 17, 2015 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Dimples BBQ Sauce Goes Spicy
The family business, Jarico, Inc., makers of Dimples BBQ Sauce, is pleased to announce the addition of a Spicy version of their award-winning sauce. "We're giving the people what they've been asking for," said Rich Campana, Owner of Jarico, Inc. "It has been a long time coming, but... - July 17, 2014 - Jarico, Inc.
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Launches Kickstarter Campaign
Self-funded start-up Lucky Dog Hot Sauce releases their new Día del Perro sauce exclusively through Kickstarter! - June 17, 2014 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Mrs. Renfro's Salsas Head Down Under
Australia becomes the sixth international market for the Fort Worth, Texas salsa maker. - June 06, 2014 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Renfro Foods Named Regional Finalist for U.S. Chamber 2014 Small Business of the Year Award
Salsa manufacturer noted for its best business practices and community involvement. - March 22, 2014 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins 1st Place at New Orleans Hot Sauce Festival
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce wins national award & recognition for their Orange Label product, a savory blend of fire-roasted Jalapeno, Serrano and Habanero chiles with roasted garlic. - October 21, 2013 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Mrs. Renfro's Brand Heads East to China
Mrs. Renfro's Salsa, Tomato Relish and Green Pickles wow Chinese crowd. - October 05, 2013 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Austin Company Food for Lovers Debuts Organic Superfood Salsa
To Arrive in 27 Whole Foods Market Stores Throughout TX, LA, OK, AR - August 30, 2013 - Food for Lovers, Inc.
Saucey Sauce Co Debuts New Innovative Line of Sauces
The Saucey Sauce Co is a Brooklyn-based all-natural, savory Vietnamese dipping sauce producer. They have just released a new line of products comprised of a Brown Sugar Ginger Glaze and two Southeast Asian-inspired spicy "ketjaps." These new sauces will soon join the company's original three flavors – Spicy Garlic, Sweet Ginger & Fresh Lemon – in a variety of New York area retailers, as well as online at www.getsauceynow.com. - July 18, 2013 - The Saucey Sauce Co
Saucey Sauce Co to Display at the Fancy Food Show
The Saucey Sauce Co is a Brooklyn-based all-natural, savory Vietnamese dipping sauce producer. The company's current line includes three flavors – Spicy Garlic, Sweet Ginger, & Fresh Lemon – all of which make great marinades, light salad dressings, and dipping sauces. This weekend, from June 30th to July 2nd, the SSCo will be a featured brand at the Summer Fancy Food Show taking place at The Jacob Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan. - June 29, 2013 - The Saucey Sauce Co
Earth Balance® and Made Just Right™ Launch Third Annual Vegan “Spring To Life” Recipe Contest
Third Annual Spring to Life Contest Will Send Grand Prize Winner on Vegan Getaway to Portland, Oregon. - April 27, 2013 - Earth Balance
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Takes Home a Golden Chile Award from 2013 Zestfest
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce out of Hayward, CA wins major industry award. - January 28, 2013 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins 3 Awards in the Hot Pepper Awards, 2012
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Orange Label takes 2nd place in both Savory Hot Sauce and Pepper Blend Hot Sauce categories, while Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Green Label takes 2nd place in the Jalapeno Category. - January 04, 2013 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Dimples BBQ Sauce Wins 2012 Best of the Best BBQ Sauce Competition
Raleigh, North Carolina based company, Jarico Inc, wins Reserve Grand Champion and Best of Tomato Mild with its Dimples BBQ Sauce. The sweet and tangy Dimples has only been available for two years but is quickly making a name for itself along with collecting awards. - December 29, 2012 - Jarico, Inc.
Renfro Foods Introduces New and Improved Products to the Mrs. Renfro’s Brand
Renfro Foods to introduce new products at the Winter Fancy Food Show. - December 15, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Mrs. Renfro's Ghost Pepper Salsa Flips Lid with Award Recognition
Ghost peppers emblazoned-in-fire design wins category award. - August 15, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Fire Up Your Grill for a Chance to Win $200 with Encore Woodland
To kick-start the summer, Encore Woodland would like to celebrate the barbeque season with a Facebook contest. Contestants are asked to submit a photo of their best/most appetizing barbeque meal and share with friends & family for a chance to win a $200 M&M Meat Shop gift card. - July 01, 2012 - Encore Woodland
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their Gourmet Hot Sauce Brand, Supported by Website LuckyDogHotSauce.com
Due to overwhelming demand, Lucky Dog Hot Sauce has ramped up production and manufactured their gourmet hot sauce varieties to favorable reviews. - June 20, 2012 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Renfro Foods Named Finalist for 2012 Small Business of the Year Award by U.S. Chamber
Fort Worth specialty foods manufacturer named as one of seven national finalists. - March 30, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Zack Skolnick Racing Announces Partnership with Dimples BBQ Sauce
Zack Skolnick Racing is proud to announce that Dimples BBQ Sauce has signed on with the team for the 2012 Racing Season. Zack Skolnick, who is the 2011 U.S Legend Car Semi Pro World Road Course Race Champion, will be focusing his efforts this year into oval racing as he takes on legend car races... - March 15, 2012 - Jarico, Inc.
Renfro Foods named U.S. Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon Award Winner
Specialty foods manufacturer recognized for business excellence. - March 04, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Dimples BBQ Sauce Selected as 2011's Best Mild Tomato Sauce
Dimples BBQ Sauce has been chosen by The "Q" Review as the Best Sauce of 2011 in the Mild Tomato Sauce Category. - January 07, 2012 - Jarico, Inc.
Jarico, Inc Demos Award-Winning Dimples BBQ Sauce
Jarico, Inc. to sample Dimples BBQ Sauce at the North Carolina General Store in Wake Forest, NC. - November 01, 2011 - Jarico, Inc.