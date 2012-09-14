PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mola Foods Culture in a Bottle Mini Store Grand Opening Mola Foods Shop will be celebrating its grand opening at 15 Tanguay Avenue Nashua NH from 10:00AM-5:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. - September 17, 2019 - Mola Foods

Mola Foods, Inc., African Inspired Seasoning Company, Adds Four New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors to Their Portfolio Mola Foods makes it fun and easy for customers to build trust through cooking. - March 13, 2019 - Mola Foods

Renfro Foods Offers Non-GMO Salsas Nine of the company's top-selling salsa receive non-GMO verification, with more to come. - January 16, 2019 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Renfro Foods Expands International Distribution The Philippines becomes Renfro Foods' 7th international market - August 24, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Food & Wine Tasting Hosted by Mola Foods in Conjunction with Caroline’s Fine Food Please join Mola Foods and Caroline’s Fine Food on Friday, September 28th from 6-8pm for a food and wine tasting located at 132 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, NH 03110. - August 20, 2018 - Mola Foods

Renfro Foods Turns Up the Heat with Mrs. Renfro's Carolina Reaper Salsa Renfro Foods adds its hottest salsa to date to award-winning lineup of salsas. - August 11, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Doug Renfro Named to the Specialty Food Association's Hall of Fame The Renfro Foods President will be inducted on July 1 in New York. - May 10, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Vegan Seasoning Company Adds New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors in a Monthly Box; Makes It Fun and Easy for Customers to Enjoy Exquisite Condiments from Around the World Flavor aficionados who appreciate seasonings, relishes and marinades that have the ability to transform even the most common meals will enjoy Mola Foods Inc.’s four recently-released products. All of the New Hampshire-based company’s uniquely inspired products are fresh and vegan-friendly. The... - March 16, 2018 - Mola Foods

Adoboloco Launches Gluten Free, Non-GMO, PAU! HANA! HAWAIIAN BBQ!™ For many years, Co-Founder of Adoboloco, Tim Parsons has been making Hawaiian Barbecue for family and friends. Requests started coming in “You need to bottle this! It needs to be part of Adoboloco so we can have it at home.” Some couldn’t eat it due to the original ingredients. Inspired... - September 05, 2017 - Adoboloco

Renfro Foods Launches One-of-a-Kind Craft Beer Salsa Two Fort Worth family owned companies team up for unique salsa product. - June 17, 2017 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins 7 Awards at the 2017 Fiery Food Challenge California-based small batch hot sauce maker Lucky Dog Hot Sauce wins big at the most prestigious awards in the spicy food industry in Irving, TX. - February 15, 2017 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce

Mola Foods, Inc to Launch First-Ever Ethnic Condiment Subscription Box on January 2nd, 2017 Mola Foods, Inc. announce the launch of their new ethnic condiment subscription Box in Indiegogo with the goal of raising $10,000 dollars to make Mola foods your new kitchen staple. - January 02, 2017 - Mola Foods

Renfro Foods Spice Up Product Offerings with Pumpkin Salsa 19th salsa from Texas specialty foods company launched at Summer Fancy Food Show. - July 21, 2016 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Big Rick’s Makes Big Plans to Tempt Taste Buds in All 50 States and Beyond Wichita-based Bar-B-Q brand teams with All Things BBQ to enhance shelf visibility, increase production and expand its customer base. - June 09, 2016 - Big Rick's

Creator of the World's Hottest Pepper Coming to the Dallas Area This Weekend Ed Currie,Guinness Book of World Records holder for the creation of the Carolina Reaper will be at Zest Fest, in Irving, Texas Thursday1/28 through Sunday 1/31 - January 28, 2016 - Puckerbutt Pepper Company

The Saucey Sauce Co. is Featured in the New Cookbook, Recipes from Many Kitchens. Co-Founder Siblings, Ken & Toan, Each Contributed Their Own Favorite Family Recipe. The Saucey Sauce Co. was invited to participate in Many Kitchens new cookbook, Recipes From Many Kitchens. Saucey Sauce is a proud retail partner and now part of a cookbook that brings a global farmers market into the home - as sharing the flavors of Vietnamese cuisine with Americans is their mission. Two recipes featured are Sweet Ginger Pork Belly & Savory Vietnamese Crepes with Spicy Garlic Dipping sauce. - January 27, 2016 - The Saucey Sauce Co

Renfro Foods’ Bill Renfro, Jack Renfro Inducted Into Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame Bill Renfro, CEO Emeritus and Jack Renfro, COO Emeritus of 76-year-old family business Renfro Foods, were inducted into the Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 18. The event took place during the annual Winter Fancy Food Show’s Hall of Fame Ceremony and Leadership Awards at... - January 21, 2016 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Free Shipping is Now Available from Dimples BBQ Sauce Jarico, Inc., the makers of Dimples BBQ Sauce, is now offering free shipping with every purchase. - December 24, 2015 - Jarico, Inc.

Iconic Fort Worth Salsa Maker Renfro Foods Turns 75 From family garage to Top 10 nationally, and growing international sales. - June 18, 2015 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Hungry Uncle Foods Debuts Line of Premium Condiments and Barbeque Sauces Hungry Uncle Foods, LLC, a purveyor of premium condiments and barbeque sauces, launched its product line this week with the debut of its Bajan Barbeque Sauce. Available on the company’s website, Bajan sauce offers a unique Caribbean flavor and aroma profile that distinguish it within the barbeque... - April 01, 2015 - Hungry Uncle LLC

Dimples BBQ Sauce Fundraising Cookbook Looking for Submissions Jarico, Inc., the makers of Dimples BBQ Sauce, are creating a fundraising cookbook with proceeds going to feed the hungry in North Carolina. - March 29, 2015 - Jarico, Inc.

Renfro Foods continues introduction of new and improved products to the Mrs. Renfro’s brand New Chipotle and Ghost Pepper BBQ Sauces debut at the Winter Fancy Food Show - January 17, 2015 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Dimples BBQ Sauce Goes Spicy The family business, Jarico, Inc., makers of Dimples BBQ Sauce, is pleased to announce the addition of a Spicy version of their award-winning sauce. "We're giving the people what they've been asking for," said Rich Campana, Owner of Jarico, Inc. "It has been a long time coming, but our... - July 17, 2014 - Jarico, Inc.

Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Launches Kickstarter Campaign Self-funded start-up Lucky Dog Hot Sauce releases their new Día del Perro sauce exclusively through Kickstarter! - June 17, 2014 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce

Mrs. Renfro's Salsas Head Down Under Australia becomes the sixth international market for the Fort Worth, Texas salsa maker. - June 06, 2014 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Renfro Foods Named Regional Finalist for U.S. Chamber 2014 Small Business of the Year Award Salsa manufacturer noted for its best business practices and community involvement. - March 22, 2014 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins 1st Place at New Orleans Hot Sauce Festival Lucky Dog Hot Sauce wins national award & recognition for their Orange Label product, a savory blend of fire-roasted Jalapeno, Serrano and Habanero chiles with roasted garlic. - October 21, 2013 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce

Mrs. Renfro's Brand Heads East to China Mrs. Renfro's Salsa, Tomato Relish and Green Pickles wow Chinese crowd. - October 05, 2013 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Austin Company Food for Lovers Debuts Organic Superfood Salsa To Arrive in 27 Whole Foods Market Stores Throughout TX, LA, OK, AR - August 30, 2013 - Food for Lovers, Inc.

Saucey Sauce Co Debuts New Innovative Line of Sauces The Saucey Sauce Co is a Brooklyn-based all-natural, savory Vietnamese dipping sauce producer. They have just released a new line of products comprised of a Brown Sugar Ginger Glaze and two Southeast Asian-inspired spicy "ketjaps." These new sauces will soon join the company's original three flavors – Spicy Garlic, Sweet Ginger & Fresh Lemon – in a variety of New York area retailers, as well as online at www.getsauceynow.com. - July 18, 2013 - The Saucey Sauce Co

Saucey Sauce Co to Display at the Fancy Food Show The Saucey Sauce Co is a Brooklyn-based all-natural, savory Vietnamese dipping sauce producer. The company's current line includes three flavors – Spicy Garlic, Sweet Ginger, & Fresh Lemon – all of which make great marinades, light salad dressings, and dipping sauces. This weekend, from June 30th to July 2nd, the SSCo will be a featured brand at the Summer Fancy Food Show taking place at The Jacob Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan. - June 29, 2013 - The Saucey Sauce Co

Earth Balance® and Made Just Right™ Launch Third Annual Vegan “Spring To Life” Recipe Contest Third Annual Spring to Life Contest Will Send Grand Prize Winner on Vegan Getaway to Portland, Oregon. - April 27, 2013 - Earth Balance

Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Takes Home a Golden Chile Award from 2013 Zestfest Lucky Dog Hot Sauce out of Hayward, CA wins major industry award. - January 28, 2013 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce

Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins 3 Awards in the Hot Pepper Awards, 2012 Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Orange Label takes 2nd place in both Savory Hot Sauce and Pepper Blend Hot Sauce categories, while Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Green Label takes 2nd place in the Jalapeno Category. - January 04, 2013 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce

Dimples BBQ Sauce Wins 2012 Best of the Best BBQ Sauce Competition Raleigh, North Carolina based company, Jarico Inc, wins Reserve Grand Champion and Best of Tomato Mild with its Dimples BBQ Sauce. The sweet and tangy Dimples has only been available for two years but is quickly making a name for itself along with collecting awards. - December 29, 2012 - Jarico, Inc.

Renfro Foods Introduces New and Improved Products to the Mrs. Renfro’s Brand Renfro Foods to introduce new products at the Winter Fancy Food Show. - December 15, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Mrs. Renfro's Ghost Pepper Salsa Flips Lid with Award Recognition Ghost peppers emblazoned-in-fire design wins category award. - August 15, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Fire Up Your Grill for a Chance to Win $200 with Encore Woodland To kick-start the summer, Encore Woodland would like to celebrate the barbeque season with a Facebook contest. Contestants are asked to submit a photo of their best/most appetizing barbeque meal and share with friends & family for a chance to win a $200 M&M Meat Shop gift card. - July 01, 2012 - Encore Woodland

Lucky Dog Hot Sauce is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their Gourmet Hot Sauce Brand, Supported by Website LuckyDogHotSauce.com Due to overwhelming demand, Lucky Dog Hot Sauce has ramped up production and manufactured their gourmet hot sauce varieties to favorable reviews. - June 20, 2012 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce

Renfro Foods Named Finalist for 2012 Small Business of the Year Award by U.S. Chamber Fort Worth specialty foods manufacturer named as one of seven national finalists. - March 30, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Zack Skolnick Racing Announces Partnership with Dimples BBQ Sauce Zack Skolnick Racing is proud to announce that Dimples BBQ Sauce has signed on with the team for the 2012 Racing Season. Zack Skolnick, who is the 2011 U.S Legend Car Semi Pro World Road Course Race Champion, will be focusing his efforts this year into oval racing as he takes on legend car races around... - March 15, 2012 - Jarico, Inc.

Renfro Foods named U.S. Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon Award Winner Specialty foods manufacturer recognized for business excellence. - March 04, 2012 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Dimples BBQ Sauce Selected as 2011's Best Mild Tomato Sauce Dimples BBQ Sauce has been chosen by The "Q" Review as the Best Sauce of 2011 in the Mild Tomato Sauce Category. - January 07, 2012 - Jarico, Inc.

Jarico, Inc Demos Award-Winning Dimples BBQ Sauce Jarico, Inc. to sample Dimples BBQ Sauce at the North Carolina General Store in Wake Forest, NC. - November 01, 2011 - Jarico, Inc.

Dimples BBQ Sauce Competes in the 4th Annual Day at the Farm Barbecue & Bluegrass Jamboree Help Dimples BBQ Sauce support diabetes education by attending the Diabetes Bus Initiative’s 4th Annual Day at the Farm. Dimples BBQ Sauce will be donating 10% of the day’s proceeds to the fundraiser. - October 20, 2011 - Jarico, Inc.

Fitness Magazine Names Mrs. Renfro's Pineapple Salsa a Healthy Snack Food Mrs. Renfro's Pineapple Salsa is Named a Best Savory Snack in Fitness Magazine's 5th Annual Healthy Food Awards. - July 01, 2011 - Renfro Foods, Inc.

Sauce2u.com Announces Exclusive Launch of Tiger Blood Hot Sauce® Sauce2u.Com has located the secret recipe to make Tiger Blood Winning Hot Sauce®. Sauce2u.com has searched the world and flown in the rare ingredients for this winning hot sauce. Sauce2u.Com was founded in 1996 in Baltimore, Maryland as a retail location and web based hot sauce supplier. Over the... - March 13, 2011 - Sauce2u.Com

Renfro Foods Named Small Business of the Year Renfro Foods recognized for "best practices" by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce - February 26, 2011 - Renfro Foods, Inc.