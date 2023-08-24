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Within Women's, Girls', & Infants' Cut & Sew Apparel Contractors
Couture Candy's Latest Offering: New MNM Couture Collection
Couture Candy, a leading online fashion destination, has announced the launch of the all-new MNM Couture Collection. This collection is set to redefine the realms of elegance and glamour, offering a blend of captivating designs, lavish fabrics, and impeccable artistry that is bound to resonate with... - August 24, 2023 - Couture Candy
New Workwear Brand LIBAERTY for Women in Heavy-Duty Industries Launches During Women’s History Month
LIBAERTY builds durable clothes that fit right and look good uniquely for women that work on construction sites, factory floors and farm fields. - March 04, 2021 - LIBAERTY, LLC
Meta Wear on Its Way to Turn Every Athlete’s Dream Into Reality
Making Waves for a While Now, the Company Has Finally Started an Indiegogo Campaign for Its Long Anticipated Heat-Sensitive, Color Changing Active Wear. - July 14, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC
Meta Wear, an Amazing New Way to Measure Workout Performance with Your Body Heat; Color Change Apparel is Here to Change the Gym Scene
Meta Wear Activate is heat sensitive thermochromic workout apparel will show color change via a good workout by Thermal Heat Signature. - June 28, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC
Jovani Debuts 2017 Prom Collection
Jovani, leading fashion retailer, has just released their 2017 dress collection for high school prom. - November 19, 2016 - Jovani Fashion
New Fashion Company Strives to Take the Norm Out of "Inexpensive Means Low Quality"
The Canadian fashion industry is large, containing a number of Canadian owned fashion companies with only 25% of manufacturing being done within Canada. - May 11, 2016 - Sassy Classy Fashion
Neo Victorian Collection Launches on Brand New Website
Australian Designer, Suzanne Harward has launched her brand's new website featuring the Neo-Victorian Capsule Collection. - May 01, 2016 - Suzanne Harward
Jovani Announces the Launch of Their New Apps for iPhone and Android
Designer dress brand Jovani announces the release of a brand new app for Android and Apple devices. - March 01, 2016 - Jovani Fashion
Chef Works Teams with Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival to Outfit Star-Studded Culinary Lineup
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for the Ninth Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, to be held December 10-13 in locations throughout the Palm Beaches. Throughout... - December 05, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works, Inc. Provides $10,000 Charitable Grant to Washington, DC-based Israel Manor Inc.
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced that its charitable giving arm, Chef Works Cares, awarded a $10,000 grant to Israel Manor Inc. (IMI), a Washington, DC-based non-profit whose mission is to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment and contribute to the growth and prosperity of every resident within Ward 5 and the District of Columbia at large. - December 04, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Dresses 5 of the Country's Top Young Chefs as They Square Off on FYI's "Man vs. Child"
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary, hospitality, and wait staff uniform apparel solutions, announced today that the company will serve as the official costume supplier which includes chef coats and aprons for season 1 of the FYI network’s popular... - October 17, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Announces New Retail Sales Program for Popular Urban Line of Culinary Aprons
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced the implementation of a new retail sales program aimed at expanding its reach within the non-professional culinary marketplace. While best known as a leading culinary apparel supplier within the... - October 10, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Teams with AmeriPride Services to Offer Its Culinary Apparel to AmeriPride Food & Beverage Customers
Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced today plans to begin offering its popular Chef Works core branded front-of-house, wait staff, and back-of-house products to clients of AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company... - October 09, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Provide Charitable Grants of $5,000-$25,000 to Accredited 501c3 Organizations
Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2016 Chef Works Cares charitable giving program. Now in its second year, Chef Works Cares will award grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to non-profit organizations in three key areas of focus. - September 30, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Teams with WGBH-TV for 4th Annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for Boston’s 4th annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival. As part of its role in this year’s event, Chef Works will outfit all 200+ of the participating food and beverage artisans in its newly released, fashion-forward Boulder Bib Apron. - September 20, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the fifth annual Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival (HFWF), to be held August 29 – September 13. A partner of the event since its inaugural year, Chef Works... - September 06, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for 5th Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival
For the fifth consecutive year, Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, will serve as the official culinary apparel sponsor of the 2015 Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival, to be held August 27-30. The company will also host the LAFW after... - August 27, 2015 - Chef Works
Eco-Fashion Couture Brand, GREEN EMBASSY, Joins Elite Runway Lineup at Vancouver Fashion Week from September 28 to October 4, 2015
Australian Fashion Brand to Showcase New Spring/Summer 2016 Collection Again During Vancouver Fashion Week - June 18, 2015 - GREEN EMBASSY
All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand.
All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear
Chef Works Teams with California’s Top Culinary Talent for the 2104 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the 2015 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™, to be held March 27-29 in California’s Coachella Valley. - March 28, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef’s Roll and Chef Works® Forge Important Partnership
Two locally based San Diego, CA companies partner and take a global approach to benefit chefs worldwide. - August 23, 2014 - Chef Works
Green Embassy to Present Fashion Line at Seattle’s "Everybody Every Body Fashion Show"
Eco Friendly Designer to Bring Runway to Life with “Night in the Bush Series.” - March 01, 2014 - GREEN EMBASSY
Emerging Artist Vows to Preserve Artistic Expression in Children
Glenda Freeman strives to teach others the value of creative expression. - March 25, 2013 - Glenda's Art, Furniture & Jewelry
L.A. Clothing Designers Sheena Gao and Laura Krusemark Jumpstart Their Unique International Citizen Design House Fashions on Kickstarter.com
Laura Krusemark and Sheena Gao, co-founders of International Citizen Design House, a cutting edge clothier, have chosen crowd-funding as a way to connect directly with their audience, who they consider active people with a passion for life, love and traveling. International Citizen clothing is sophisticated, yet breezy, a comfort/casual wear that packs and travels well, is silk screened in 5 languages and fonts, and bears patches, flag logos, and specialty tags of many nations. - October 23, 2012 - International Citizen Design House
Gypsy ‘05’s Ethereal Bohemia Hits the Runway
Gypsy ’05 Unveils the Fall 2011 Men’s and Women’s Collection in a Transcendent Fashion Show. - March 26, 2011 - Gypsy 05
Designer Kareen Borgella to Debut Her 2011 Spring "K.Borgella Collection"
A new edgy and contemporary line of clothing for women - November 11, 2010 - K.Borgella
Gypsy 05’s Steps Into New Territory with Gypsyz
Gypsy 05 has taken a giant leap forward in eco-design with the introduction of Gypsyz by Gypsy 05. Leading the pack yet again, Gypsy 05 has redefined the boot with a new line of lifestyle shoes inspired by hand-made knit booties. - October 30, 2010 - Gypsy 05
Join Gypsy 05 at Intermezzo Collections in NYC
Gypsy 05 is one of a select group of companies showcasing their wares at Intermezzo in NYC. - January 08, 2010 - Gypsy 05
Gypsy 05 is Going Completely Green
Gypsy 05 recently commissioned the installation of rooftop solar panels on its headquarter’s buildings in Los Angeles as a part of its continuing commitment to ecologically sustainable practices. - November 21, 2009 - Gypsy 05
My Carseat Blankie® Voted One of the Top 200 Leading Moms in Business in Start Up Nation Competition
Baby King announced today that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 mom-owned businesses in StartupNation’s 2009 Leading Moms In Business Competition (http://www.startupnation.com/leading-moms-2009). The competition, sponsored by VerticalResponse, recognizes the achievements of... - May 04, 2009 - Baby King Company, LLC.
“Sexy Comfort” of sheandme Nabs International Lingerie Award for Best Loungewear
Relatively new to the lingerie trade, sheandme shocked industry insiders when its super-soft three-piece modal set won the Best Robes / Loungewear Award at the CILA Gala on August 4, 2008. - August 19, 2008 - sheandme
Liliputians NYC Birthday Outfits Celebrate Their Birthday
The liliputians NYC line of birthday outfits for boys and girls celebrates its birthday. Well received & filling a niche in the children’s apparel market, liliputians birthday outfits and birthday shirts are hot sellers for boutiques worldwide and increasingly seen on celebrity babies, in children's fashion magazines and on popular parenting web sites. - April 15, 2008 - Liliputians NYC
Pretty, Colorful Maternity/Nursing Lingerie Makes Moms Happy and is "The Big Idea"
Eve Alexander, a line of sexy maternity and nursing lingerie and apparel was featured on “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch” on CNBC June 20, 2007. The company improves expecting and new moms' self-image by offering products that help women "Embrace their Curves." - June 23, 2007 - Eve Alexander
Boutique Childrens Birthday Outfits from Liliputians NYC
Celebrate Their Special Day With Birthday Outfits from Liliputians NYC. Liliputians NYC presents its new, expanded line of birthday outfits for boys and girls. Unique in style, each design is handmade to order and heirloom quality. They are colorful, whimsical and fun; think polka dots, birthday cakes, petit four cakes, balloons, sock monkeys, & more! - April 12, 2007 - Liliputians NYC
Janco Enterprises Inc. - Private Lavel Manufacturer Reaches Fifteen-year Milestone
Janco Enterprises, Inc. - Women Owned Business marks a successful fifteen year milestone with a niche for small to large businesses and startup companies. - March 17, 2007 - Janco Enterprises
The New Kween of Designers
Kelly Markiewicz is a 24 year-old clothing designer who started her own clothing line called Kween. Kween by Kelly Markiewicz is a new clothing line that reflects vintage fashions. Kween takes one of a kind looks from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's and re-creates them for the modern woman. Kween is... - July 15, 2005 - Kween