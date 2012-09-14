PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up surrounding... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Seaboard Folding Box is Awarded SQF Certification for Direct Food Contact at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box is proud to have been awarded SQF certification. This is an important part of their continuing efforts to better service their customers in the food industry. - May 23, 2019 - Seaboard Folding Box

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory “Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers

INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge "Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group

Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Seaboard Folding Box Completes Installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X Folder Gluer at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box, a recognized leader in the printed packaging industry located in Westminster, MA has completed the installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X folder gluer. Mike Mazur, CEO of Seaboard Folding Box states, “With the installation of the DGM Smartfold Ultra-X 1100-SL... - December 09, 2018 - Seaboard Folding Box

Mike Loesher Joins Sensory Analytics as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging Fast-growing Sensory Analytics continues its rapid workforce expansion with the addition of Mike Loesher as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging. - October 29, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Pukka Pads Sets Up Shop in North America Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®. “The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico that... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America

SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the look... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 25th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - May 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging

BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability categories. According... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

INDEVCO Plastics to Showcase Flexible Packaging for Specific Industries at NPE2018 INDEVCO Plastics will exhibit to over 65,000 packaging professionals attending NPE2018: the Plastics Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from May 7-11. Visitors can find the flexible packaging manufacturer in Booth #S31093 in the “Processors Zone.” - April 28, 2018 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Plastics to Exhibit at NPE2018 The largest global petrochemical packaging supplier will showcase its wider range of flexible packaging products in Orlando, Florida in May. - April 12, 2018 - INDEVCO Group

Global Packaging Alliance® Welcomes New Member in China Annual meeting in China focuses on increased global networking and current market developments. - March 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging

Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will also... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging

You Can Now Find Your TRUE PATH on Amazon TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH

Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC

INDEVCO Partners to Establish The Olive Grove Co-Working Space in Beirut The Olive Grove co-working space for entrepreneurs officially launched in Hamra, Lebanon on November 18, 2017. - December 03, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Phoenix Energy to Construct Solar PV Plant within Benban Solar Park in Egypt Phoenix Energy will partner with Infinity Solar of Egypt and IB Vogt of Germany to develop a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Benban Solar Park near Aswan, Egypt. - November 05, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 2017 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - November 02, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Napco National to Exhibit Innovative Packaging Brands at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 Napco National invites food and beverage manufacturers and foodservice companies to visit its booth at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 in Dubai. - October 11, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Diamond Packaging Wins Six Awards in 30th Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effects. - September 29, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Topflight® Supports Cloud 10 Customized Hair Care, the Official Hair Care Sponsor of the 2018 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition Topflight labels decorated the Cloud 10 customized hair care products given to all contestants at the 2018 Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition. - September 23, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

Design Your Business in 365 Days – the Planner That Make Goals Happen A powerful planner, self-development tool, and a 24/7 business-life coach. It is a paper planner designed with your passions and personal goals in mind. 100% Made in Italy. - September 21, 2017 - Design in 365 Days

FLEXcon and Topflight Corporation Help Celebrity Makeup Line Shimmer Glitter films enable makeup line to stand out amongst the competition. - September 14, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 31st Annual packagePRINTING Excellence Awards Competition Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and sustainable technologies. - August 25, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 68th Annual Premier Print Awards Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and embossing. - July 26, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 24th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - July 01, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard

Diamond Packaging Awarded Gold in EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Assessment Diamond recognized for its superior approach to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices. - May 18, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Global Packaging Alliance® Holds Annual Meeting in Brazil International partners discuss trends, technologies, and innovative solutions to evolving packaging requirements. - April 05, 2017 - Diamond Packaging

Topflight's Comprehensive New Website is Here This new website encompasses a broad range of capabilities from printing and converting (die cutting), to shrink sleeves, RFID and brand security. - March 06, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

Masterpak Offers Agricultural Plastic Film Expertise at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 Masterpak shares agricultural expertise in plastic films for multiple climates at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February. - February 08, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Top Reasons Why Companies Should Evolve to Greencoat Wax-Free Boxes Exhibiting at Booth # C-1521, Interstate Container will help poultry processors understand the key environmental and financial benefits of evolving to Greencoat® wax-free, coated, recyclable boxes during the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) from January 31– February 2, 2017 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. - January 30, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Masterpak to Feature Agricultural & Horticultural Plastic Films at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 for Seventh Consecutive Year Masterpak focuses on key grower needs in the agricultural and horticultural sector at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February at Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. - January 28, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Interstate Container Leads the Evolution to Sustainable Poultry Packaging at the 2017 International Production & Processing Expo Interstate Container will exhibit Greencoat® wax-free, coated, recyclable boxes at Booth # C-1521 during the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) from January 31– February 2, 2017 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. - January 27, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Diamond Packaging Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification Qualification affirms Diamond’s world-class offset printing capabilities. - December 30, 2016 - Diamond Packaging

Interstate Container Highlights Coated, Wax-Free Produce Boxes at the 2017 Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable Conference Interstate Container, creator of Greencoat® wax-free boxes, will discuss transitioning to sustainable packaging at Booth #437/439 during the 2017 SE Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference, January 6-7, at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Georgia. - December 29, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO & Napco to Unveil MicroMB Plastic Compounds at Arabplast 2017 INDEVCO and Napco will showcase MicroMB plastic compounds during Arabplast 2017 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 8-10 January 2017. - December 22, 2016 - INDEVCO Group