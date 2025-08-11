Recent Headlines
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Bagla Group Adopts Advanced Water Quenching Technology for Thermoforming Films
Bagla Group has adopted advanced Water Quenching Technology in the production of its thermoforming films, enhancing clarity, gloss, and strength. This process ensures faster cooling, better thickness control, and improved formability, making it ideal for high-speed packaging lines. With this innovation, Bagla Group continues to deliver sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions trusted worldwide. - June 19, 2025 - Bagla Group
Oliver Inc. Expands Oklahoma Facility
Oliver has expanded their Oklahoma Facility and added new heavy equipment with the long-term plan to add 25 additional positions. - December 03, 2022 - Oliver Inc.
Jadek Printing is Coming Up with Eco-Friendly Packaging Boxes & Taking an Active Part in CSR
Jadek Printing is a well-reputed packaging manufacturer which has now been involved in eco-friendly production techniques. They use the latest technology to convert harmful gas into renewable energy produced during manufacturing processes. - December 06, 2021 - Jadek Printing Co., Ltd.
Sensory Analytics Awarded Three New Patents for Applied Coating Thickness Measurement
US Patent Office and Canadian Intellectual Property Office have issued three new patents covering the Company's exclusive in-process coating thickness measurement technologies for industrial markets including automotive, appliance, coil coating and other industrial applications. - November 04, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
JUXIANG Printing Brings a Variety of Magnetic Gift Boxes for Customers
JUXIANG Printing has launched a whole new range of magnetic giftboxes due to high demand from the customers. The newly launched magnetic gift boxes come in variations and answer the rising demand for premium quality gift boxes. - August 23, 2021 - JUXIANG Packaging Printing Ltd.
Tata Steel Packaging and Sensory Analytics Announce Partnership for Quality Excellence
Tata Steel and Sensory Analytics, the developer of patented SpecMetrix coating and film thickness measurement systems, have agreed on a global partnership to optimize product performance and coil quality. The industry leaders will team on plant quality enhancements as well as brand and business development initiatives. - July 07, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Retail Packaging Association Announces New Executive Director
The Retail Packaging Association (RPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Truelove as the association’s new Executive Director. Truelove, who previously served as RPA’s Senior Manager of Member Services, will assume this position previously held by Molly Alton... - June 04, 2021 - Retail Packaging Association
BevSource’s The Lab Becomes the First Third-Party “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Beverage Container Testing Facility
The Lab- Powered by BevSource is the first beverage container testing facility to be awarded the select SpecMetrix Certified Facility Award. This designation ensures all in the beverage industry can have access to the highest level of film weight quality and can liner testing procedures. - March 31, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Partners with The Bronx Group for Russia/CIS Region Sales and Support
The Bronx Group will exclusively represent Sensory Analytics and its SpecMetrix coil coating thickness measurement systems in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). - February 18, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
FADESA Ecuador and FADESA Peru Earn First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Facility Designations in South America
Metal container solutions leader Fadesa is the latest recipient of the “SpecMetrix Certified Facility” Award from Sensory Analytics recognizing the company’s successful transition and demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and coating process control. Fadesa is the first metal packaging manufacturer in South America to be awarded this status. - December 28, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New ASTM International Standard for Ruggedized Optical Interference Technology Establishes SpecMetrix Systems as a More Precise Coating Thickness Measurement Option
ASTM D8331 has just been approved covering the exclusive ruggedized optical interference (ROI) coating thickness measurement technology incorporated in all SpecMetrix measurement systems used for coated coil applications. - October 05, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters
Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant
INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview
BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up
Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill
Seaboard Folding Box is Awarded SQF Certification for Direct Food Contact at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility
Seaboard Folding Box is proud to have been awarded SQF certification. This is an important part of their continuing efforts to better service their customers in the food industry. - May 23, 2019 - Seaboard Folding Box
Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Tours Ecological Fibers’ Factory
“Green” Senator visits environmental success story in his own backyard. - March 15, 2019 - Ecological Fibers
INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge
"Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group
Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation
Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US
Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Seaboard Folding Box Completes Installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X Folder Gluer at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility
Seaboard Folding Box, a recognized leader in the printed packaging industry located in Westminster, MA has completed the installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X folder gluer. Mike Mazur, CEO of Seaboard Folding Box states, “With the installation of the DGM Smartfold Ultra-X... - December 09, 2018 - Seaboard Folding Box
Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies
Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Pukka Pads Sets Up Shop in North America
Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®. “The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America
SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System
Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Ecological Fibers, Inc. Releases Expanded Folding Carton Line
Ecological Fibers, Inc. introduces their expanded Flexpak® line of Folding Carton materials. - August 25, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand
North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time
New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time
The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Ecological Fibers Introduces the Galaxy Paper Line
Ecological Fibers introduces its first glitter infused coated paper line named "Galaxy." Boasts unbelievable printing capabilities. - July 14, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Ecological Fibers, Inc. Introduces New Product Line
Ecological Fibers, Inc., producers of environmentally sound covering materials for book bindery, packaging and security documents today announced a new product in their Rainbow® uncoated kraft paper line. The new product, named Rainbow® Woodgrain, is an FSC certified paper that mimics the... - July 02, 2018 - Ecological Fibers
Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 25th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition
Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - May 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging
BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program
For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill
INDEVCO Plastics to Showcase Flexible Packaging for Specific Industries at NPE2018
INDEVCO Plastics will exhibit to over 65,000 packaging professionals attending NPE2018: the Plastics Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from May 7-11. Visitors can find the flexible packaging manufacturer in Booth #S31093 in the “Processors Zone.” - April 28, 2018 - INDEVCO Group
INDEVCO Plastics to Exhibit at NPE2018
The largest global petrochemical packaging supplier will showcase its wider range of flexible packaging products in Orlando, Florida in May. - April 12, 2018 - INDEVCO Group
Global Packaging Alliance® Welcomes New Member in China
Annual meeting in China focuses on increased global networking and current market developments. - March 17, 2018 - Diamond Packaging
Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW
Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging
You Can Now Find Your TRUE PATH on Amazon
TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH
Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC
INDEVCO Partners to Establish The Olive Grove Co-Working Space in Beirut
The Olive Grove co-working space for entrepreneurs officially launched in Hamra, Lebanon on November 18, 2017. - December 03, 2017 - INDEVCO Group
Phoenix Energy to Construct Solar PV Plant within Benban Solar Park in Egypt
Phoenix Energy will partner with Infinity Solar of Egypt and IB Vogt of Germany to develop a 50 MW solar PV power plant in Benban Solar Park near Aswan, Egypt. - November 05, 2017 - INDEVCO Group
Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 2017 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition
Awards showcase Diamond’s folding carton decorating capabilities, including printing, cold foiling, and embossing. - November 02, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Napco National to Exhibit Innovative Packaging Brands at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017
Napco National invites food and beverage manufacturers and foodservice companies to visit its booth at Gulfood Manufacturing 2017 in Dubai. - October 11, 2017 - INDEVCO Group
Diamond Packaging Wins Six Awards in 30th Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition
Competition recognizes the highest level of print quality, technical difficulty, and overall visual effects. - September 29, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Topflight® Supports Cloud 10 Customized Hair Care, the Official Hair Care Sponsor of the 2018 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition
Topflight labels decorated the Cloud 10 customized hair care products given to all contestants at the 2018 Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition. - September 23, 2017 - Topflight Corporation
Design Your Business in 365 Days – the Planner That Make Goals Happen
A powerful planner, self-development tool, and a 24/7 business-life coach. It is a paper planner designed with your passions and personal goals in mind. 100% Made in Italy. - September 21, 2017 - Design in 365 Days
FLEXcon and Topflight Corporation Help Celebrity Makeup Line Shimmer
Glitter films enable makeup line to stand out amongst the competition. - September 14, 2017 - Topflight Corporation
Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 31st Annual packagePRINTING Excellence Awards Competition
Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and sustainable technologies. - August 25, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 68th Annual Premier Print Awards Competition
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and embossing. - July 26, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 24th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including foil stamping, embossing, and specialty effects. - July 01, 2017 - Diamond Packaging
Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List
Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard