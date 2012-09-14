PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Plasti-Block™ Turns 100% Recycled Materials Into Finished Product Omachron® Plastics eliminates plastic waste consisting of post-consumer contaminated mixed plastics by converting it into finished goods and products. The Omachron® molding equipment allows use up to 100% regrind in injection molding plastic parts that are identical in appearance and mechanical properties to parts made from virgin material. A true "no waste" process. - November 19, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plasti-Block Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Great Success Plasti-Block is now over 1 year old. Update about stock and custom injection molding. - July 08, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write it... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small® Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

The Power of Small - Plasti-Block uses Modular Injection Molded Systems Omachron’s modular extrusion systems extensively tested to produce Plasti-Block solid colored rods and blocks. This new equipment is 95% smaller, uses 95% less energy, and is 75% less costly than competitive machines. These are small, desktop systems from 1 hp to 20 hp that provide 10 to 600 lbs. per hour of melt flow. - January 29, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Product Announcement Omachron Plastics Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) – more commonly known as butyrate – to their product offerings. - October 31, 2018 - Plasti-Block

ABS Halloween Pins Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 30, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Fabricate Plastic Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 11, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Inspire Creativity Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics A fun YouTube channel where weekly videos are posted on a variety of different woodworking topics. It is a very inspiring and creative place to visit for ideas and information. This channel ensures to allocate time for safety and shop tips, an essential aspect of any project. This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features the project, An Amazing Butterfly. - October 05, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Plasti-Block™ New Colored ABS Plastics Canadian Manufacturer & Supplier of Plastic Blocks, Rods, & Sheets Plasti-Block™ is the new go-to source for unique, colored, and affordable plastics, perfect for prototyping and production. - September 06, 2018 - Plasti-Block

Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015 Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Vista Packaging Announces Win for Clients in Packaging Design Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream, now offering unique Shoulder Printing in their plastic tube packaging – creating unified design from cap to crimp. - October 09, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Vista Packaging Leads the Way in Environmentally Friendly Cosmetic Packaging It might look like plastic and feel like plastic cosmetic tube packaging, but the good news is -- it is 100% biodegradable using a plastic lookalike. - September 07, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Vista Packaging Unveils New Innovations in Cosmetic Packaging Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream with their Oval Tubes, Shoulder Design and new Flex Tech™ packaging that unifies labeling and packaging into a single process. - August 25, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014 Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor® Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and Taiwan,... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Plascon Group Achieves BRC Certification for Manufacturing of Flexible Food Packaging Plascon Group’s flexible packaging manufacturing plant in Traverse City, Michigan recently achieved British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Food Safety Certification. BRC is a leading global quality and food safety certification program that is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Plascon manufactures film, bags and liners for the foodservice, food processing and bulk packaging industries. - August 16, 2013 - Plascon Group

Professional Plastics Opens New Taiwan Location Professional Plastics, Inc., a USA-based supplier of industrial plastics shapes has announced the opening of their new Taiwan location. The facility is located in the Hsinchu Area of northern Taiwan, one hour outside of Taipei. The full-service facility will maintain an inventory of high-performance... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Appointment of UMAC Avionics as Authorized Sales Representative in India Professional Plastics, Inc. (USA) dba Professional Plastics, Pte Ltd. (Singapore) has appointed UMAC Avionics Pvt Ltd (India), as an authorized sales representative for the sole purpose of promoting its' products and services in the country of India. Professional Plastics is a USA-based supplier of industrial... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Plascon Food Solutions Introduces Cook Chill Handle Bags and Cook Chill Bags on a Roll Plascon Food Solutions announces the introduction of Cook Chill Handle Bags and Cook Chill Bags on a Roll. Both products are additions to the company's line of flexible food packaging products used by the foodservice and food processing industries and are used in the Cook Chill method of food preparation. Cook... - August 04, 2012 - Plascon Group

Plastics Company Opens Atlanta Area Distribution Center Professional Plastics, Inc. based in Fullerton, CA has opened their 16th USA distribution hub in Smyrna, Georgia just outside of Atlanta. The new facility will maintain a complete inventory of industrial plastic sheets, rods, tubing and films. - April 25, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

E&T Plastics Debuts at GlobalShop with Expanded Product Line E&T Plastics, a leading distributor and manufacturer of custom plastic components, will be showcasing two additions to its product line – premium aluminum composite panels and Designboard by Vycom – at GlobalShop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 29 - March 2. - February 09, 2012 - E&T Plastics

Warehouse Expansion Means Faster Deliveries for E&T Plastics’ Northern Midwest Customers Just five years after opening their sales and distribution center in Blaine, Minnesota, E&T Plastics has added 3,600-square-feet of warehousing space to the facility, increasing its overall size by 20 percent. A nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube and film, E&T Plastics opened the... - December 22, 2011 - E&T Plastics

Plastic Adds Magic to Newest Silkscreens by Eugene Brodsky An exhibition of silkscreen and mixed media paintings by famed New York artist Eugene Brodsky opens on October 27, 2011, at the Sears-Peyton Gallery, 210 Eleventh Avenue, New York, New York. The solo exhibition, which will run through December 10, 2011, features a series of recent work that employs a... - October 27, 2011 - E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics Appoints Pam Aungst as E-Commerce Manager E&T Plastics (http://www.e-tplastics.com), a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pam Aungst to the newly created position of E-Commerce Manager. Aungst is based at the company’s Teterboro, New Jersey location, where she is responsible... - October 25, 2011 - E&T Plastics

Plascon Group Named to INC 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Plascon Group, a flexible packaging manufacturing company based in Traverse City, MI, has been included in Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list represents one of the most important sectors of the American economy, independent entrepreneurs. Plascon... - September 13, 2011 - Plascon Group

Innovative Uses for Vycom's Celtec for Campers, Retail Displays and Games Vycom's Celtec material is an expanded PVC that has many innovative uses across several industries. Mostly known as highly printable and durable materials for indoor and outdoor applications, new application ideas for Celtec are coming up every day that have numerous benefits. - September 02, 2011 - Vycom Corp

E&T Plastics Donates Acrylic Sheet to the “Reflecting the Stars” Art Installation in New York City E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, donated key acrylic components to the “Reflecting the Stars” art installation in New York City. - August 27, 2011 - E&T Plastics

Arminak & Associates Inc. Announces the Release of the OMD-10 Arminak & Associates has just announced the release of their new OMD-10 model for cosmetic and personal care packaging. This innovative design converts in six easy steps to combine liquid and powder in one bottle. The product guarantees no mess, leaks or residue left behind. Arminak & Associates... - August 25, 2011 - Arminak & Associates

Rabbit Laser USA Looks to E&T Plastics as a Professional Source for Plastics E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, has entered into a business relationship with Rabbit Laser USA. - August 01, 2011 - E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. - June 25, 2011 - E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics Promotes Robert Nachimson to Sales Manager E&T Plastics, a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Nachimson to Sales Manager for the company’s Long Island City branch. - June 06, 2011 - E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics Transitions Manufacturing Operations to New Teterboro Facility E&T Plastics, a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the completion of a year-long transition of manufacturing operations to a new 70,000 square foot facility in Teterboro, NJ. - June 05, 2011 - E&T Plastics

Arminak & Associates Are Now C-TPAT Certified As a mean to offer even better service to their valued base of customers, Arminak & Associates are proudly announcing their C-TPAT certification. The obtention of this certification will allow Arminak & Associates to reduce loss and damage, costs and frequency of border inspection when shipping goods across the US border. - May 13, 2011 - Arminak & Associates

Arminak & Associates Makes Cosmetic Packaging Go Green In an effort to support the eco-friendly movement and help our environment, Arminak & Associates is now doing its share by launching its new line of green cosmetic packaging products. Providing packaging to thousands of the leading cosmetic brands in North America, Arminak & Associates is now proudly supplying its clients with 100% green and ecologic pumps, airless bottles, sprayers and more. - April 23, 2011 - Arminak & Associates

Plascon Group Named as One of the 2011 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" Plascon Group has been recognized as one of the 2011 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Plascon Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the seventh annual Michigan Celebrates... - March 30, 2011 - Plascon Group

Plascon Packaging Introduces EasyOpen Manual Bag Placement Unit The EasyOpen Manual Bag Placement unit from Plascon Packaging and Niverplast increases the speed of bag insertion into a box, carton or crate by up to 50%, decreases contamination risk and makes the process much more ergonomic for workers on the production line. - June 11, 2010 - Plascon Group

Heritage Packaging Unveils New Website for ZCORR Products ZCORR Products today unveiled its new website at www.zcorrproducts.com - April 08, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Z-CORR Products Provides Gun Owners Military-Grade Corrosion Prevention Z-CORR Products unveils its revolutionary new firearm safety and protection bags. - March 18, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Heritage Packaging Expands Production with Latest Technology Heritage Packaging expands business - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Heritage Packaging Earns Eastman Chemical's Excellence Award Heritage Packaging in Victor, NY, is the proud recipient of the Eastman Supplier Excellence Award presented by the Eastman Chemical Company. - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Plascon Group Launches New Website The Plascon Group has launched a new website featuring the company’s innovative turn key work programs and flexible packaging solutions for the food, institutional, pharmaceutical and bulk packaging industries. Visitors will find product information, photos and video from the six companies within... - March 10, 2010 - Plascon Group

Professional Plastics Announces Enhanced Web Experience for Customers Professional Plastics, a leading distributor of high-performance plastic stock shapes, recently upgraded their web site to include new, easy to use navigation tools and a more streamlined checkout process. The redesigned site has also been fully translated into ten languages to better serve their customers outside of the USA. - June 23, 2009 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

National Plastics Increases to 100 Clamshell Package Sizes in StockClam Line National Plastics marked a major milestone in the company’s growth as a supplier of standardized, in-stock packaging by announcing its expansion to 100 clamshell package sizes in the StockClam line. - May 15, 2009 - National Plastics

SPI Semicon Merges Operations with Parent Company Professional Plastics, Inc. SPI/Semicon, Inc., a USA manufacturer of static-controlled semiconductor wafer and I.C. packaging products has been merged into their parent company Professional Plastics, Inc. The combined company will continue production of the existing SPI product range at a shared facility in Ogden, Utah. The company... - May 08, 2009 - Professional Plastics, Inc.

Grand Opening of Pack Secure's Full Service Website Pack Secure, formerly Pac-n-Seal, has completed its new full service website for your packaging and shipping needs. - April 05, 2009 - Pack Secure

VESTAKEEP® PEEK Resin Now Available from Professional Plastics Professional Plastics has been named the exclusive distributor of VESTAKEEP® PEEK resins. VESTAKEEP® PEEK is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic that can be melt processed by Injection Molding, Compression Molding, and Extrusion. - September 24, 2008 - Professional Plastics, Inc.