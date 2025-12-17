Recent Headlines
Within Unlaminated Plastics Film & Sheet (except Packaging) Manufacturing
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Coast Package Material Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Coast Package Material serves multiple industries with safe and sustainable pouches. Since these pouches are demanded far and wide in the world. - January 28, 2023 - Coast Package Material
Professional Plastics Expands U.S. Northeast Distribution Capabilities
A new facility in Angola doubles the company’s footprint in Western New York and advances its development of a distribution hub and continued growth in the region. - October 05, 2022 - Professional Plastics
Plasti-Block(TM) to Offer Canadian Designed and Engineered PPE Masks with Unique Filtration System
Armed with a desire to contribute to the solution of the novel coronavirus, Omachron Plastics, maker of the Plasti-Block line of plastic blocks, has developed a mask that meets the needs of individual citizens, and health professionals alike. The company is using their own Canadian made injection molding machine to produce the masks. - May 27, 2020 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ Releases New Polycarbonate and ABS Blend
Omachron Plastic, producer of the Plasti-Block™ line of plastics have successfully molded a polycarbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blend of plastic. This material is ideal for automotive and electronic applications. It is heat resistant and has high impact strength. This material... - May 21, 2020 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ Releases Purple Block to HDPE Lineup
Omachron Plastics Inc., maker of the Plasti-Block™ line of injection molded plastic blocks and rods, releases a new purple block and rod to consumers. - April 15, 2020 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ Turns 100% Recycled Materials Into Finished Product
Omachron® Plastics eliminates plastic waste consisting of post-consumer contaminated mixed plastics by converting it into finished goods and products. The Omachron® molding equipment allows use up to 100% regrind in injection molding plastic parts that are identical in appearance and mechanical properties to parts made from virgin material. A true "no waste" process. - November 19, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Great Success
Plasti-Block is now over 1 year old. Update about stock and custom injection molding. - July 08, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling
Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small®
Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block
The Power of Small - Plasti-Block uses Modular Injection Molded Systems
Omachron’s modular extrusion systems extensively tested to produce Plasti-Block solid colored rods and blocks. This new equipment is 95% smaller, uses 95% less energy, and is 75% less costly than competitive machines. These are small, desktop systems from 1 hp to 20 hp that provide 10 to 600 lbs. per hour of melt flow. - January 29, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Product Announcement
Omachron Plastics Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) – more commonly known as butyrate – to their product offerings. - October 31, 2018 - Plasti-Block
ABS Halloween Pins Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 30, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Fabricate Plastic Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 11, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Inspire Creativity Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
A fun YouTube channel where weekly videos are posted on a variety of different woodworking topics. It is a very inspiring and creative place to visit for ideas and information. This channel ensures to allocate time for safety and shop tips, an essential aspect of any project. This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features the project, An Amazing Butterfly. - October 05, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ New Colored ABS Plastics
Canadian Manufacturer & Supplier of Plastic Blocks, Rods, & Sheets Plasti-Block™ is the new go-to source for unique, colored, and affordable plastics, perfect for prototyping and production. - September 06, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Professional Plastics Named 2016 Family-Owned Large Business of the Year
Professional Plastics was recently awarded Family-Owned Large Business of the Year by The Orange County Business Journal. - June 23, 2016 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015
Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Vista Packaging Announces Win for Clients in Packaging Design
Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream, now offering unique Shoulder Printing in their plastic tube packaging – creating unified design from cap to crimp. - October 09, 2014 - Vista Packaging
Vista Packaging Leads the Way in Environmentally Friendly Cosmetic Packaging
It might look like plastic and feel like plastic cosmetic tube packaging, but the good news is -- it is 100% biodegradable using a plastic lookalike. - September 07, 2014 - Vista Packaging
Vista Packaging Unveils New Innovations in Cosmetic Packaging
Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream with their Oval Tubes, Shoulder Design and new Flex Tech™ packaging that unifies labeling and packaging into a single process. - August 25, 2014 - Vista Packaging
Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014
Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer
Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Professional Plastics Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Corning Macor®
Professional Plastics, Inc. has recently signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Corning, Inc. for the distribution and fabrication of Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic parts and shapes. As a leading supplier of engineering plastics and ceramics with 18 locations in the USA, Singapore and... - February 27, 2014 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Plascon Group Achieves BRC Certification for Manufacturing of Flexible Food Packaging
Plascon Group’s flexible packaging manufacturing plant in Traverse City, Michigan recently achieved British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Food Safety Certification. BRC is a leading global quality and food safety certification program that is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Plascon manufactures film, bags and liners for the foodservice, food processing and bulk packaging industries. - August 16, 2013 - Plascon Group
Appointment of UMAC Avionics as Authorized Sales Representative in India
Professional Plastics, Inc. (USA) dba Professional Plastics, Pte Ltd. (Singapore) has appointed UMAC Avionics Pvt Ltd (India), as an authorized sales representative for the sole purpose of promoting its' products and services in the country of India. Professional Plastics is a USA-based supplier of... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Professional Plastics Opens New Taiwan Location
Professional Plastics, Inc., a USA-based supplier of industrial plastics shapes has announced the opening of their new Taiwan location. The facility is located in the Hsinchu Area of northern Taiwan, one hour outside of Taipei. The full-service facility will maintain an inventory of... - October 04, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
Plascon Food Solutions Introduces Cook Chill Handle Bags and Cook Chill Bags on a Roll
Plascon Food Solutions announces the introduction of Cook Chill Handle Bags and Cook Chill Bags on a Roll. Both products are additions to the company's line of flexible food packaging products used by the foodservice and food processing industries and are used in the Cook Chill method of food... - August 04, 2012 - Plascon Group
Plastics Company Opens Atlanta Area Distribution Center
Professional Plastics, Inc. based in Fullerton, CA has opened their 16th USA distribution hub in Smyrna, Georgia just outside of Atlanta. The new facility will maintain a complete inventory of industrial plastic sheets, rods, tubing and films. - April 25, 2012 - Professional Plastics, Inc.
E&T Plastics Debuts at GlobalShop with Expanded Product Line
E&T Plastics, a leading distributor and manufacturer of custom plastic components, will be showcasing two additions to its product line – premium aluminum composite panels and Designboard by Vycom – at GlobalShop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 29 - March 2. - February 09, 2012 - E&T Plastics
Warehouse Expansion Means Faster Deliveries for E&T Plastics’ Northern Midwest Customers
Just five years after opening their sales and distribution center in Blaine, Minnesota, E&T Plastics has added 3,600-square-feet of warehousing space to the facility, increasing its overall size by 20 percent. A nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube and film, E&T Plastics opened... - December 22, 2011 - E&T Plastics
Plastic Adds Magic to Newest Silkscreens by Eugene Brodsky
An exhibition of silkscreen and mixed media paintings by famed New York artist Eugene Brodsky opens on October 27, 2011, at the Sears-Peyton Gallery, 210 Eleventh Avenue, New York, New York. The solo exhibition, which will run through December 10, 2011, features a series of recent work that employs... - October 27, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Appoints Pam Aungst as E-Commerce Manager
E&T Plastics (http://www.e-tplastics.com), a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pam Aungst to the newly created position of E-Commerce Manager. Aungst is based at the company’s Teterboro, New Jersey location, where she is... - October 25, 2011 - E&T Plastics
Plascon Group Named to INC 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
Plascon Group, a flexible packaging manufacturing company based in Traverse City, MI, has been included in Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list represents one of the most important sectors of the American economy, independent... - September 13, 2011 - Plascon Group
Innovative Uses for Vycom's Celtec for Campers, Retail Displays and Games
Vycom's Celtec material is an expanded PVC that has many innovative uses across several industries. Mostly known as highly printable and durable materials for indoor and outdoor applications, new application ideas for Celtec are coming up every day that have numerous benefits. - September 02, 2011 - Vycom Corp
E&T Plastics Donates Acrylic Sheet to the “Reflecting the Stars” Art Installation in New York City
E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, donated key acrylic components to the “Reflecting the Stars” art installation in New York City. - August 27, 2011 - E&T Plastics
Arminak & Associates Inc. Announces the Release of the OMD-10
Arminak & Associates has just announced the release of their new OMD-10 model for cosmetic and personal care packaging. This innovative design converts in six easy steps to combine liquid and powder in one bottle. The product guarantees no mess, leaks or residue left behind. Arminak &... - August 25, 2011 - Arminak & Associates
Rabbit Laser USA Looks to E&T Plastics as a Professional Source for Plastics
E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, has entered into a business relationship with Rabbit Laser USA. - August 01, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary
E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. - June 25, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Promotes Robert Nachimson to Sales Manager
E&T Plastics, a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Nachimson to Sales Manager for the company’s Long Island City branch. - June 06, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Transitions Manufacturing Operations to New Teterboro Facility
E&T Plastics, a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the completion of a year-long transition of manufacturing operations to a new 70,000 square foot facility in Teterboro, NJ. - June 05, 2011 - E&T Plastics
Arminak & Associates Are Now C-TPAT Certified
As a mean to offer even better service to their valued base of customers, Arminak & Associates are proudly announcing their C-TPAT certification. The obtention of this certification will allow Arminak & Associates to reduce loss and damage, costs and frequency of border inspection when shipping goods across the US border. - May 13, 2011 - Arminak & Associates
Arminak & Associates Makes Cosmetic Packaging Go Green
In an effort to support the eco-friendly movement and help our environment, Arminak & Associates is now doing its share by launching its new line of green cosmetic packaging products. Providing packaging to thousands of the leading cosmetic brands in North America, Arminak & Associates is now proudly supplying its clients with 100% green and ecologic pumps, airless bottles, sprayers and more. - April 23, 2011 - Arminak & Associates
Plascon Group Named as One of the 2011 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch"
Plascon Group has been recognized as one of the 2011 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Plascon Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the seventh annual Michigan... - March 30, 2011 - Plascon Group
Plascon Packaging Introduces EasyOpen Manual Bag Placement Unit
The EasyOpen Manual Bag Placement unit from Plascon Packaging and Niverplast increases the speed of bag insertion into a box, carton or crate by up to 50%, decreases contamination risk and makes the process much more ergonomic for workers on the production line. - June 11, 2010 - Plascon Group
Heritage Packaging Unveils New Website for ZCORR Products
ZCORR Products today unveiled its new website at www.zcorrproducts.com - April 08, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Z-CORR Products Provides Gun Owners Military-Grade Corrosion Prevention
Z-CORR Products unveils its revolutionary new firearm safety and protection bags. - March 18, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Heritage Packaging Earns Eastman Chemical's Excellence Award
Heritage Packaging in Victor, NY, is the proud recipient of the Eastman Supplier Excellence Award presented by the Eastman Chemical Company. - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Heritage Packaging Expands Production with Latest Technology
Heritage Packaging expands business - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Plascon Group Launches New Website
The Plascon Group has launched a new website featuring the company’s innovative turn key work programs and flexible packaging solutions for the food, institutional, pharmaceutical and bulk packaging industries. Visitors will find product information, photos and video from the six companies... - March 10, 2010 - Plascon Group