More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Kanacrete Lightweight Architectural Precast Non-Structural Wall Panels to be Introduced at World of Concrete in Las Vegas Kanacrete is an innovative lightweight architectural precast non-structural wall panel for the commercial market. The panels are 30% or more lighter in weight when compared to traditional ferrocrete architectural “off-site” precast wall panels and have the potential to reduce foundation and superstructure load requirements as well as shipping and installation costs. - January 18, 2018 - Kanaflex Corporation

Contractors Can Find the Latest Stone Tile Products from Vancouver-Based Fontile Kitchen & Bath Vancouver, BC - based stone tile product wholesalers, Fontile Kitchen & Bath are now offering refined stone tile products in their updated catalogue. Included within the company’s newest selection are options such as the Cappuccino Pulido marble, which is characterized by lighter beige colouring... - February 01, 2017 - Fontile Corporation

Reduce Costs on Quality Stone Tile for the Vancouver Home with Fontile Kitchen & Bath Vancouver, BC-based Fontile Kitchen & Bath has recently announced they’re offering reduced pricing on high quality stone tile products. The company’s stone tile selection will grace any Vancouver home, and has been collected by working with the leading manufacturers across the marketplace. - December 31, 2016 - Fontile Corporation

Fontile Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver Offers Full Range of Stone Tile Products Vancouver, BC-based experts for tile products, Fontile Kitchen & Bath is presenting buyers with the latest stone tile options. Included within the company’s selection is products such as their Jaddish slate tile, which is designed for a smooth and dense construction with superior levels of... - November 26, 2016 - Fontile Corporation

Fontile Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver Offering Quality Floor Tile at Wholesale Pricing Vancouver, BC-based wholesale floor tile experts, Fontile Kitchen & Bath are now inviting designers, architects and contractors to review the latest options in their company catalogue. Included within their summer 2016 catalogue are unique styles such as the Alaska porcelain tile, as well as their Essenze porcelain stoneware product. It’s the complete selection property owners expect of one of the market’s leading wholesalers. - September 25, 2016 - Fontile Corporation

Diamond Tech Tiles Debuts the Sanibel Collection by Studio S Diamond Tech Tiles announces a lush new line, Sanibel by Studio S, featuring textured, matte and smooth glass and porcelain backed shell. - August 01, 2016 - Diamond Tech Tiles

GV Service Launches New Website www.gvservice.com GV Service, Inc. is a full service company offering advanced technology for the ceramic tile, stone and advanced ceramics industries. - October 08, 2015 - GV Service

Kyger Creek Power Station Chooses Armor Garage Tiles for Renovation Operators of the Kyger Creek Power Station, located in Cheshire, Ohio, selected Armor Garage's new, proprietary anti-stain PVC tiles for the renovation of the floor in the turbine room of the station. - August 29, 2014 - Armor Garage

Changing Ho Hum Walls and Floors Into Pictures on Tiles New Technology Takes Basic Boring Walls Making Them Works of Art Paris Group Inc. has introduced a new concept that has just been emerging on the new construction and renovation scene. Manufacturing photographs and images onto wall and floor tile has been primarily used by elite corporations. Creating... - July 25, 2014 - Paris Group Inc.

Positive Shopping Experience at Plumbtile.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program Plumbtile.com is honored to have been selected as one of Google's Trusted stores. This award recognizes Plumbtile's commitment to offering the greatest selection of bathroom and kitchen products at the most competitive prices with unparalleled customer service by showroom trained sales personnel, with extensive product knowledge and design experience. - July 10, 2014 - Plumbtile.com

Realm of Design's Beer Bottle Mansion Showcased on HGTV Extreme Homes A Las Vegas Extreme Green Home that utilized mainly recycled glass Beer Bottles in the Mansion's architecture will be featured on the Upcoming New Episode of HGTV Extreme Homes. - April 11, 2013 - Realm of Design, Inc

West Coast Flooring Center Announces Re-Design of Company Website West Coast Flooring Center, the leading flooring company in San Diego, recently tasked its web design team with improving the user interface design of its home page and blog to increase accessibility to the company’s flooring knowledge database. - March 01, 2013 - West Coast Flooring

HGTV Visits Las Vegas to Film an Extreme Green Home A Vegas Couple Proves that a Home can be Green and Gorgeous at the Same Time - December 06, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

World's Largest Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles Opens in Vegas Cash Not the Only Thing Green in Sin City- Vegas Now Home to World's Largest Green Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles. Las Vegas Entrepreneur Finds a Creative Way to Recycle Beer Drinkers' Empties and Builds the World's Largest Eco-Friendly GreenStone Building. - October 09, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Moroccan Tile Company Le Mosaiste Moves Into New Los Angeles Showroom Le Mosaiste, the Luxury Tile Company, opens new Los Angeles showroom. This is the official press release and it explains why the company decided to move and where it relocated to. It also discusses the decor of the new space and the designer who worked on it. - July 03, 2012 - Le Mosaiste

Beer Drinkers in Las Vegas Contribute to the World's First Greenstone Building Cash is not the only thing green in Sin City -- Las Vegas is now home to the world's first green building ever made with recycled beer bottles. - May 19, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Handmade Ceramic Tiles Maker Ceramic Concepts: Tips for Hiring a Tile Maker Ceramic Concepts is a studio for handmade custom ceramic tiles. They specialize in reproductions from the 20's and 30's (craftsman / Malibu tiles, Moroccan tiles or Moorish tiles, Spanish tiles and Arabesque tiles, as well as Modernist.) Color matching glazes and design services are available; recolor existing designs, make a reproduction or design your own. As a tile maker, Ceramic Concepts is uniquely qualified to give customers tips in finding the right tile provider/artisan. - October 23, 2011 - Ceramic Concepts

Architectural Jewelry Created by Silversmith Adorns Any Décor with Eco-Friendly Metal Silversmith’s handmade decorative metal offers endless possibilities for any décor with styles from modern to rustic. - August 06, 2011 - Blue Feather Metals

Levantina Hires New Showroom Manager at Chicago Branch Levantina, a worldwide leader in the Natural Stone industry, announced today that they have hired a new Showroom Manager/Design Consultant, Kristin Schloemer. Kristin will be responsible for running the showroom and helping the customers with their interior design needs at the Levantina Bensenville,... - March 23, 2011 - Levantina

Working with Designers and Architects Milagros Imports a "Victorian" Style Brick Tile for the First Time As importers and wholesalers of handmade Mexican tiles for the past twenty years Milagros were approached by an architect and his client to produce a bespoke hand made brick shaped tile for a communal stairwell in a West London mansion block. The tile maker with whom Milagros has worked with for 15 years was happy to make a new product. The result was so successful that they have decided to make these hand made Victorian style tiles into a stock item. - June 28, 2010 - Milagros

CAPCO Tile and Stone Announces New VP of Sales and Marketing CAPCO Tile and Stone (www.capcotile.com) is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to our team. Effective June 14, 2010, Rod Salyer has joined CAPCO as their Vice President of Sales and Marketing. This new position will lead their industry-leading sales organization as well as orchestrate their marketing efforts. - June 19, 2010 - CAPCO Tile and Stone

Bosetti Art Tile Featured at 10th Annual Remodelers Home Tour At this year’s Remodelers Home Tour, work by Bosetti Art Tile will be featured in the “Eclectic Farm House” at 8812 Lomus Court in Raleigh, NC. Sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County Remodelers Council, the 10th Annual Remodelers Home Tour will be take place... - April 25, 2010 - Bosetti Art Tile

EtnaMadre.com Announces Its Official Website: Hand Made Sicilian Artistic Lava Stone Ceramics EtnaMadre is a specialist in Sicilian Hand Made Ceramic Artistic Objects on lava stone from Volcano Etna. Today is pleased to show and offer its original collection of medallions, paintings, tiles, plates. - April 15, 2010 - Etnamadre

Marina Bosetti, Red Clay Artist, Opens Studio to Artists Marina Bosetti of Bosetti Art Tile is inviting students into her downtown Raleigh, NC studio to learn the basics of working with red clay, while completing a hands-on project that's perfect for spring. - March 04, 2010 - Bosetti Art Tile

Exhibition by Steve Wright at Milagros- Mexican Gallery My Life (objects from The House of Dreams Museum) Exhibition by Steve Wright. From 10th September to 9th November 2009. At Milagros 61 Columbia Road, Shoreditch, London, E2 7RG. - July 31, 2009 - Milagros

Immaculate Tile Flooring with Builder Superstore Builder Superstore launches a new underfloor heating product to help tiled floors feel luxuriously warm. Also see the ultra grout and adhesive range to add the finishing touches to that amazing new floor. The first thing to consider when tiling the floor of any room in your home is to pick the right... - September 12, 2008 - Builder Superstore - Superior Savings on Building Materials