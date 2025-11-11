Recent Headlines
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces High-Performance HSS Slitting Saws for Precision Cutting Applications
Durga Engineering Corporation has introduced new HSS slitting saws manufactured of premium high-speed steel with precision grinding to ensure better precision and durability. The saws are suitable for a wide range of sectors, come in a variety of sizes, work with ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and are now available on the company's website. - November 11, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Durga Engineering Corporation's New Gear Hob Cutter Redefines Gear Cutting Standards
For gear manufacture, Durga Engineering Corporation introduced new gear hob cutter that offers increased speed, durability, and precision. It offers 20% reduced tool wear and up to 30% more productivity for a variety of materials and machining situations. With its modular design and adherence to international standards, it offers a high-volume production solution at a reasonable price. - October 17, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces Next-Generation Slitting Saws for High-Precision Metalworking
Durga Engineering Corporation, a pioneer in industrial cutting tool innovation, announces the launch of its next-generation slitting saws. Engineered for exceptional precision, durability, and performance, the new line is designed to meet the evolving demands of metalworking applications across a wide range of industries. - October 03, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
BuyBestKitchenware.com Launches to Provide Comprehensive Reviews and Guides for All Kitchen Users
The new site, buybestkitchenware.com, was launched to help home cooks choose the best kitchen tools. It offers expert reviews, comparisons, and buying guides. - April 07, 2025 - Buy Best Kitchenware
Simple Spread: A Startup Launching Innovative Cooking Gadgets with an Ingenious “No Cleanup Required” Spreader for Peanut Butter and More
Sisu Creation introduces Simple Spread, a clever tool that transforms jar lids into convenient spreaders, making snack time and meal prep easier. Invented by young inventors in Wilmington, NC. The product uses a smart magnetic system for secure attachment, fitting nearly any jar lid, and is dishwasher-safe. It’s reusable, portable, and safe for children. - May 29, 2024 - Sisu Creation
Revel: Innovation in Gastronomy. A Cheese Knife with a Solid Design That Can Cut, Slice, and Saw All Different Kinds.
Revel was born in 2022, from the desire to offer innovative product concepts related to the art of living and gastronomy. The first achievement: a knife with a unique and registered design (Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), forged in Thiers (France) in the tradition of French high cutlery, designed for cutting and serving all types of cheese. - November 24, 2022 - Revel
EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series
EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
bambu® Announces Membership with 1% for the Planet
Their member companies have donated more than $175 million to our environmental nonprofit partners to date. Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 3% of that comes from businesses. - October 02, 2017 - bambu®
SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen
The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro
Garden Tools Made from Nature for Nature
Bambu® Garden Collection Blossoms with Sustainable, Durable and Natural Materials - January 20, 2017 - bambu®
Bambu® Sets Style and Sustainability on the Table
Bambu® Dining and Serving Collections Use Natural Materials for Functional, Innovative and Beautiful Tableware - January 19, 2017 - bambu®
Bambu Launches New Products Made from Reclaimed Cedar
The cedar wood is reclaimed from 70 year old homes in China. Before western building materials were introduced in China in the mid-century, people used the local wood, naturally. - July 11, 2016 - bambu®
Newly Launched Bambu Products Selected for SustainAbility: Design for a Modern World Exhibition in New York City
Bambu’s new reclaimed cedar wood serving collection was selected for this year’s exhibition. - July 10, 2016 - bambu®
Bambu Selected for Eco-Excellence Award for Two Products
Both green products are made from certified organic bamboo without glues or lacquers, and hand shaped and finished. - July 09, 2016 - bambu®
Bambu Introduces Ultra-Premium, Pure Bamboo Single Use Napkins
The company introduces pure bamboo single use napkins to its growing clientele of catering, hospitality and restaurant customers looking for eco friendly products. - July 07, 2016 - bambu®
Instant Heated Butter Knife is here
AGI Solutions have developed EasiSpread – The heated butter knife. At the touch of a button the patent pending heated butter knife heats up within 5 seconds to allow the consumer to spread cold butter onto bread without tearing it or clumping the butter. The heated butter knife heats up to 35 degrees Celsius (approx. 95 Degrees Fahrenheit) and is detachable to allow for easy cleaning and is dishwasher safe. - June 11, 2016 - EasiSpread
Bambu Expands Range with New Product Innovation
Veneerware is the premier brand of disposable dinnerware. Veneerware offers an elegant and natural accent to any mean or event. - March 18, 2016 - bambu®
Bambu Obtains Organic Certification from Ceres Corporation
Bambu has earned organic certification for the Veneerware® brand of disposable bamboo plates and bamboo dinnerware. - March 17, 2016 - bambu®
Home Kitchen USA Announces New Silicone Kitchen Tool Set
Stylish Set Including Spatula, Whisks, Turner, Now Available on Amazon. - February 24, 2016 - Home Kitchen USA
Home Kitchen USA Launches Hot Handle Holders Set
SET OF 6 -> Premium Quality Pot Holders, Handle Holders and Beverage Coasters exclusively launched in Amazon and eBay. - November 30, 2015 - Home Kitchen USA
Bambu Expands Veneerware® Disposable Dinnerware Range
Bambu today introduced several new products to its popular Veneerware® disposable dinnerware range. - November 19, 2015 - bambu®
Bambu Kicks Off 2016 at Las Vegas Market in January
Bambu today confirmed that the company will exhibit its range of sustainably designed products for the first time at the Las Vegas Market exhibition on January 24th-27th, 2016, according to company President and co-founder Jeff Delkin. The Las Vegas Market is the most comprehensive Furniture, Home... - November 18, 2015 - bambu®
Axis Group Announces the Launch of the Patent Pending Lady Dish Brush
Liven up your kitchen with class and style with the patent pending Lady Dish Brush - April 05, 2015 - Axis Group
Detroit Style Pizza Co. Introduces “THE” Detroit Style Pizza Pan
Detroit Style Pizza Co. unveils new and improved pan designed to yield an authentic Detroit Style Pizza bake, eliminate common pizza-baking problems and provide a reliable supply of premium-quality pans. - March 21, 2015 - Detroit Style Pizza Company, Inc.
MITON’s Free Dishwasher Offer with New Kitchens in Sydney Got Overwhelming Response
Leading designer kitchen seller MITON offered a free dishwasher with the purchase of any kitchen which ended in February. While the offer was around for just a month it got an overwhelming response. - March 19, 2014 - Miton Kitchens
Creative Danes Brand, Menu, Wins Wallpaper* Design Award for Its Sweeper & Dustpan
One of the world’s most popular design magazines just revealed their award winners and Creative Danes design brand, Menu, is very pleased to be among the chosen ones. The Wallpaper Design Award goes to ‘Sweeper and Dustpan’ by Polish designer Jan Kochański in the category... - January 28, 2014 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Brand, Menu, Wins Travel+Leisure's "Best Restaurant" Award for Its Restaurant Höst
Last week, Creative Danes design brand, Menu, received an international design award as its Restaurant Höst won ”Best Restaurant” at the annual T+L Design Awards. Travel+Leisure is known as the world’s most influential travel brand and every year they gather an amazing jury... - January 27, 2014 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the New Norm Cool Bottle
Nordic Zen and cold drinks. A water carafe that also cools. - March 19, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces Norm Fire Buckets and Fire Torch
New outdoor products from Menu and Norm bring the right ambiance for your personal outdoor space. - March 19, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Bestseller, the Menu Coolbreather Carafe, Wins the GIA Award for Innovative Design
Creative Danes' best-selling Menu Coolbreather Carafe won the Global Innovation Award (GIA) - Best Product Award at the Chicago International Home & Housewares Show, February 2013. - March 13, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the Unique Dropp! Bowl in New Colors
The fluid, flowing shapes of nature mixed with modern colors culminate in a bowl that breaks the bounds of your everyday surroundings. - March 12, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces Propeller Trivet in New Colors
The Propeller Trivet Takes Off Anew! The simple, functional Propeller trivet is being introduced in five attractive new colors. - March 11, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces New Norm Multi Basket
It's a tray, it's a basket, it's a modern hybrid. - March 11, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces Ink Thermocups with New Artwork
The only difference between tattooed cups and non-tattooed cups is that tattooed cups don't care if you're not tattooed. - March 11, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces Weight Here Candle Holders and Candelabras
Weight Here is a family of candle holders featuring distinct historic references to the iconic typology of chamber candlesticks and candelabras. - March 06, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces Feminine Jewelry Flacons
A simple design that combines the feminine with a self-evident functionality and graces what is already beautiful. - March 06, 2013 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the Blade Wine Series by Menu - Bring Out the Best in Your Wine
Creative Danes is receiving Menu's new Blade series of wine accessories. - October 01, 2012 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the Norm Bath Series. Clean Shapes for Your Bathroom.
Creative Danes is receiving Menu's new Bath series designed by the Norm team in Copenhagen team. This series is focused on elegant simplicity and practical functionality. The clean designs and simple colors work with almost any bathroom. - October 01, 2012 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces Felt Panels by Norm
Creative Danes is receiving Menu's new Felt Panels designed by the dynamic Norm team. - October 01, 2012 - Creative Danes
Spartan International Consulting Group Announces New Division
Spartan International Consulting Group a provider of law enforcement, military, and private sector security training and services announces the opening of a new division. This new division, Kodiak Tactical Systems, provides training aids and tools to military, law enforcement, and the Special Operations community. - March 27, 2012 - Spartan International Consulting Group/Kodiak Tactical Systems
Creative Danes Introduces the Menu Norm Waiter's Corkscrew - a Solid Wine Tool
The Norm waiter’s corkscrew sits well in your hand. Menu presents a solid wine tool with a good weight to it and a comfortable rubber coated surface that provides a firm grip. - February 28, 2012 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the Menu Pipe Hurricane Candleholder
“Ceci c'est pas une pipe.” The title of that famous painting also suits the outdoor Pipe candleholder, because it is not a pipe. But it is greatly inspired by the practical form of a pipe. Hence the name. - February 28, 2012 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the New Menu Stackable Ovendishes
New lightweight version of stackable ovendishes. - January 13, 2012 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the Menu New Norm Bread Baskets
Nordic Wool is a cup filled with history, where designer Pernille Vea takes inspiration. New Norm is characterized by its combination of pure and simple materials with classic Nordic design in a way that also challenges tradition. This is also true of Bread Basket. - January 13, 2012 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces the Menu New Norm Kettle Thermo Jug in Ash
Unique form and function have combined to make the New Norm Kettle a hot success. Menu now introduces the Kettle in a new shade that matches the discrete yet striking character of its minimalistic design: Ash. - January 13, 2012 - Creative Danes
Creative Danes Introduces Menu's New Norm Wine Set
The Norm wine set provides a good and comfortable grip when handling your wine. This set from Menu includes a vacuum pump, a practical wine stopper and a genuine waiter’s corkscrew. - January 12, 2012 - Creative Danes
U.S. Government Awards GSA Contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC
U.S. Government awards GSA contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC. TRM Sales Management is now a "51V Super Hardware Store" with three SIN codes listed on GSA Advantage. - April 18, 2011 - TRM Sales Management, LLC
Menu and Creative Danes Wins New York International Gift Fair Overall Excellence Award
The Danish interior design frontrunner MENU kicks off 2011 by taking home the prestigious award of Overall Excellence at the New York International Gift Fair (NYIGF). MENU proudly adds this important recognition to the impressive list of already received awards including the Red Dot Award, GOOD Design Award, IF awards, and many others. - April 05, 2011 - Creative Danes
New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop
Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors
Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel.
Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors