PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Alignment Simple Solutions, USA Forms Strategic Alliance with QuickTrak Engineering UK, Ltd. QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

ALSS QuickTrick Alignment is Proud to Announce Their 2019 Partnership & Support of the 1st Annual 2019 "Shakedown to SEMA Tour" ALSS – QuickTrick Alignment, a local inventor and manufacturer of portable wheel alignment products, will be cheering on as six of the world’s best builders compete against time to build the raddest truck rides seen. The builders have approximately 6 months remaining to get their rides SEMA... - April 09, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

All-New QuickTrick 4th Gen Portable Wheel Alignment Models Announced Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New Line for 2019 Portable Alignment. - December 10, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Alignment Simple Solutions Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

bambu® Announces Membership with 1% for the Planet Their member companies have donated more than $175 million to our environmental nonprofit partners to date. Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 3% of that comes from businesses. - October 02, 2017 - bambu®

SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro

Garden Tools Made from Nature for Nature Bambu® Garden Collection Blossoms with Sustainable, Durable and Natural Materials - January 20, 2017 - bambu®

Bambu® Sets Style and Sustainability on the Table Bambu® Dining and Serving Collections Use Natural Materials for Functional, Innovative and Beautiful Tableware - January 19, 2017 - bambu®

Carmine, Designed for Women & New Drivers is the Newest Release from US Manufacturer ALSS - QuickTrick Alignment QuickTrick Products has done it again.. With the release of Carmine, this company continues to meet the needs of the consumer community with informative products and inexpensive DIY knowledge. Empowering others and giving back to the community is a wildly important part of this company. - September 29, 2016 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Bambu Launches New Products Made from Reclaimed Cedar The cedar wood is reclaimed from 70 year old homes in China. Before western building materials were introduced in China in the mid-century, people used the local wood, naturally. - July 11, 2016 - bambu®

Newly Launched Bambu Products Selected for SustainAbility: Design for a Modern World Exhibition in New York City Bambu’s new reclaimed cedar wood serving collection was selected for this year’s exhibition. - July 10, 2016 - bambu®

Bambu Selected for Eco-Excellence Award for Two Products Both green products are made from certified organic bamboo without glues or lacquers, and hand shaped and finished. - July 09, 2016 - bambu®

Bambu Introduces Ultra-Premium, Pure Bamboo Single Use Napkins The company introduces pure bamboo single use napkins to its growing clientele of catering, hospitality and restaurant customers looking for eco friendly products. - July 07, 2016 - bambu®

Instant Heated Butter Knife is here AGI Solutions have developed EasiSpread – The heated butter knife. At the touch of a button the patent pending heated butter knife heats up within 5 seconds to allow the consumer to spread cold butter onto bread without tearing it or clumping the butter. The heated butter knife heats up to 35 degrees Celsius (approx. 95 Degrees Fahrenheit) and is detachable to allow for easy cleaning and is dishwasher safe. - June 11, 2016 - EasiSpread

Bambu Expands Range with New Product Innovation Veneerware is the premier brand of disposable dinnerware. Veneerware offers an elegant and natural accent to any mean or event. - March 18, 2016 - bambu®

Bambu Obtains Organic Certification from Ceres Corporation Bambu has earned organic certification for the Veneerware® brand of disposable bamboo plates and bamboo dinnerware. - March 17, 2016 - bambu®

Home Kitchen USA Announces New Silicone Kitchen Tool Set Stylish Set Including Spatula, Whisks, Turner, Now Available on Amazon. - February 24, 2016 - Home Kitchen USA

Home Kitchen USA Launches Hot Handle Holders Set SET OF 6 -> Premium Quality Pot Holders, Handle Holders and Beverage Coasters exclusively launched in Amazon and eBay. - November 30, 2015 - Home Kitchen USA

Bambu Expands Veneerware® Disposable Dinnerware Range Bambu today introduced several new products to its popular Veneerware® disposable dinnerware range. - November 19, 2015 - bambu®

Bambu Kicks Off 2016 at Las Vegas Market in January Bambu today confirmed that the company will exhibit its range of sustainably designed products for the first time at the Las Vegas Market exhibition on January 24th-27th, 2016, according to company President and co-founder Jeff Delkin. The Las Vegas Market is the most comprehensive Furniture, Home Décor... - November 18, 2015 - bambu®

Axis Group Announces the Launch of the Patent Pending Lady Dish Brush Liven up your kitchen with class and style with the patent pending Lady Dish Brush - April 05, 2015 - Axis Group

Detroit Style Pizza Co. Introduces “THE” Detroit Style Pizza Pan Detroit Style Pizza Co. unveils new and improved pan designed to yield an authentic Detroit Style Pizza bake, eliminate common pizza-baking problems and provide a reliable supply of premium-quality pans. - March 21, 2015 - Detroit Style Pizza Company, Inc.

Two QuickTrick™ Alignment Products Entered Into SEMA 2014 New Product Awards QuickTrick™ Alignment, manufacturers of portable and compact alignment measuring system for cars, trucks and fleets announces new products entered into the SEMA 2014 New Product Awards competition including the new QuickTrick QuickSlide™ and QuickTrick™ Fleetside 4WD. - August 02, 2014 - Alignment Simple Solutions

MITON’s Free Dishwasher Offer with New Kitchens in Sydney Got Overwhelming Response Leading designer kitchen seller MITON offered a free dishwasher with the purchase of any kitchen which ended in February. While the offer was around for just a month it got an overwhelming response. - March 19, 2014 - Miton Kitchens

Creative Danes Brand, Menu, Wins Wallpaper* Design Award for Its Sweeper & Dustpan One of the world’s most popular design magazines just revealed their award winners and Creative Danes design brand, Menu, is very pleased to be among the chosen ones. The Wallpaper Design Award goes to ‘Sweeper and Dustpan’ by Polish designer Jan Kochański in the category called... - January 28, 2014 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Brand, Menu, Wins Travel+Leisure's "Best Restaurant" Award for Its Restaurant Höst Last week, Creative Danes design brand, Menu, received an international design award as its Restaurant Höst won ”Best Restaurant” at the annual T+L Design Awards. Travel+Leisure is known as the world’s most influential travel brand and every year they gather an amazing jury and... - January 27, 2014 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the New Norm Cool Bottle Nordic Zen and cold drinks. A water carafe that also cools. - March 19, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces Norm Fire Buckets and Fire Torch New outdoor products from Menu and Norm bring the right ambiance for your personal outdoor space. - March 19, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Bestseller, the Menu Coolbreather Carafe, Wins the GIA Award for Innovative Design Creative Danes' best-selling Menu Coolbreather Carafe won the Global Innovation Award (GIA) - Best Product Award at the Chicago International Home & Housewares Show, February 2013. - March 13, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the Unique Dropp! Bowl in New Colors The fluid, flowing shapes of nature mixed with modern colors culminate in a bowl that breaks the bounds of your everyday surroundings. - March 12, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces Propeller Trivet in New Colors The Propeller Trivet Takes Off Anew! The simple, functional Propeller trivet is being introduced in five attractive new colors. - March 11, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces New Norm Multi Basket It's a tray, it's a basket, it's a modern hybrid. - March 11, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces Ink Thermocups with New Artwork The only difference between tattooed cups and non-tattooed cups is that tattooed cups don't care if you're not tattooed. - March 11, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces Feminine Jewelry Flacons A simple design that combines the feminine with a self-evident functionality and graces what is already beautiful. - March 06, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces Weight Here Candle Holders and Candelabras Weight Here is a family of candle holders featuring distinct historic references to the iconic typology of chamber candlesticks and candelabras. - March 06, 2013 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the Norm Bath Series. Clean Shapes for Your Bathroom. Creative Danes is receiving Menu's new Bath series designed by the Norm team in Copenhagen team. This series is focused on elegant simplicity and practical functionality. The clean designs and simple colors work with almost any bathroom. - October 01, 2012 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces Felt Panels by Norm Creative Danes is receiving Menu's new Felt Panels designed by the dynamic Norm team. - October 01, 2012 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the Blade Wine Series by Menu - Bring Out the Best in Your Wine Creative Danes is receiving Menu's new Blade series of wine accessories. - October 01, 2012 - Creative Danes

Spartan International Consulting Group Announces New Division Spartan International Consulting Group a provider of law enforcement, military, and private sector security training and services announces the opening of a new division. This new division, Kodiak Tactical Systems, provides training aids and tools to military, law enforcement, and the Special Operations community. - March 27, 2012 - Spartan International Consulting Group/Kodiak Tactical Systems

Creative Danes Introduces the Menu Norm Waiter's Corkscrew - a Solid Wine Tool The Norm waiter’s corkscrew sits well in your hand. Menu presents a solid wine tool with a good weight to it and a comfortable rubber coated surface that provides a firm grip. - February 28, 2012 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the Menu Pipe Hurricane Candleholder “Ceci c'est pas une pipe.” The title of that famous painting also suits the outdoor Pipe candleholder, because it is not a pipe. But it is greatly inspired by the practical form of a pipe. Hence the name. - February 28, 2012 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the New Menu Stackable Ovendishes New lightweight version of stackable ovendishes. - January 13, 2012 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the Menu New Norm Kettle Thermo Jug in Ash Unique form and function have combined to make the New Norm Kettle a hot success. Menu now introduces the Kettle in a new shade that matches the discrete yet striking character of its minimalistic design: Ash. - January 13, 2012 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces the Menu New Norm Bread Baskets Nordic Wool is a cup filled with history, where designer Pernille Vea takes inspiration. New Norm is characterized by its combination of pure and simple materials with classic Nordic design in a way that also challenges tradition. This is also true of Bread Basket. - January 13, 2012 - Creative Danes

Creative Danes Introduces Menu's New Norm Wine Set The Norm wine set provides a good and comfortable grip when handling your wine. This set from Menu includes a vacuum pump, a practical wine stopper and a genuine waiter’s corkscrew. - January 12, 2012 - Creative Danes

U.S. Government Awards GSA Contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC U.S. Government awards GSA contract to TRM Sales Management, LLC. TRM Sales Management is now a "51V Super Hardware Store" with three SIN codes listed on GSA Advantage. - April 18, 2011 - TRM Sales Management, LLC

Menu and Creative Danes Wins New York International Gift Fair Overall Excellence Award The Danish interior design frontrunner MENU kicks off 2011 by taking home the prestigious award of Overall Excellence at the New York International Gift Fair (NYIGF). MENU proudly adds this important recognition to the impressive list of already received awards including the Red Dot Award, GOOD Design Award, IF awards, and many others. - April 05, 2011 - Creative Danes

New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors