AGI Solutions have developed EasiSpread – The heated butter knife. At the touch of a button the patent pending heated butter knife heats up within 5 seconds to allow the consumer to spread cold butter onto bread without tearing it or clumping the butter. The heated butter knife heats up to 35 degrees Celsius (approx. 95 Degrees Fahrenheit) and is detachable to allow for easy cleaning and is dishwasher safe. - June 11, 2016 - EasiSpread