Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.

SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG

JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards

SWOZI Appoints US Representative US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG

ThatAway, LLC Creates the Ultimate Expression of America’s Diversity ThatAway, LLC is getting ready to launch its new memory signs on Kickstarter. ThatAway memory signs are a fresh idea for the old concept of the directional sign. Whether you were born in Peru, went to school in Boston, honeymooned in Paris, live in Orlando, have a favorite NY sports team, or planning... - January 11, 2018 - Thataway LLC

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

YANMAR America Patents New Swivel Seat for SA Series Tractors YANMAR America is proud to announce that Jarrod Hyder, along with Kazuyuki Kotani of YANMAR Co., Ltd., has received a new United States patent for a “swivel seat” design used on YANMAR’s SA221, SA324 and SA424 tractors. - August 11, 2017 - YANMAR America

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Badger Truck Equipment Achieves NTEA’s MVP Membership Status Badger Truck Equipment becomes part of NTEA’s Member Verification Program. - July 31, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment

Used Equipment Guide Publishes Market Pricing Heatmaps Discover real-time geographic used equipment pricing trends. - July 13, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide

YANMAR America Adds Three New, Larger Wheel Loaders YANMAR America’s Construction Equipment Division is pleased to announce the addition of three new, larger wheel loaders. YANMAR has added the V8 (61 HP, 1.05 – 1.57 yd3 bucket), V10 (74 HP, 1.31 – 2.03 yd3 bucket) and V12 (100 HP, 1.57 – 2.35 yd3 bucket) sized wheel loaders to... - June 21, 2017 - YANMAR America

Georgia Governor and Delegation Visit YANMAR Headquarters On June 7, 2017, a 23-member delegation from Georgia, including Governor Nathan Deal, his wife Sandra and representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development visited YANMAR’s headquarters in Osaka, Japan. - June 14, 2017 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America’s Commercial Marine Division Grows Distribution Network YANMAR America’s Commercial Marine Division is excited to announce three new additions to its distribution network, Mack Boring & Parts Co., W.W. Williams and Antilles Power. “We are very excited to add these three companies to our distribution network. Their long-term commitment to... - June 07, 2017 - YANMAR America

Ohio Outdoor Creations Begins Offering Free Shipping on All Garden Flags Ohio Outdoor Creations now offers free shipping to the continental US for all garden flags. - May 28, 2017 - Ohio Outdoor Creations

Ohio Outdoor Creations Offers Steel Rod Outdoor Drink Holders Made in the USA Local Medina, OH Retailer Releases Steel Rod, USA-Made Outdoor Beverage Holders. - May 03, 2017 - Ohio Outdoor Creations

Alliance Tractor to Host John Deere Drive Green Demo Days Event Alliance Tractor is hosting their 2017 Drive Green Demo Days event at 3971 S. Old U.S. Highway 41, Vincennes, Indiana on May 12th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with lunch being served from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The event will give area residents a chance to check out the latest utility tractors, loaders, ZTRAK... - May 01, 2017 - Alliance Tractor LLC

YANMAR America Energy Systems Offers Project Financing with Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services YANMAR America’s Energy Systems division announces the availability of project financing through Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services beginning May 1, 2017. Project financing will allow the division’s customers to achieve a faster return on investment, conserve cash, make low monthly payments, take advantage of tax benefits and have flexible financing term options. - April 27, 2017 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America Announces Organizational Structure Changes Effective April 1, 2017, YANMAR America announces changes to its organizational structure that will strengthen its customer support functions in accordance with the company’s growth strategy through the integration of business functions and a department design that will accelerate results. The... - April 03, 2017 - YANMAR America

Todd Grondzki Named Marketing and Events Manager for YANMAR Training and Experience Center YANMAR America is pleased to announce that Todd Grondzki has been named the Marketing and Events Manager for the company’s new Training and Experience Center (Y-TEC) currently under construction in Acworth, Georgia. His years of experience managing events and customer experience make him a valuable... - March 25, 2017 - YANMAR America

Badger Truck Equipment Expands, Restructures Paint Department Company adds two new painters, improves commercial paint booth and partners with new paint vendor. - February 23, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment

Used Equipment Guide Introduces the Market Price Calculator Determine current market value on used heavy equipment. - February 02, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide

Used Equipment Guide Launches the World’s Largest Used Equipment Search Engine Search 200+ used equipment sites and 1+ million listings with a single search. - January 19, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide

YANMAR America Breaks Ground on New Training and Experience Center On November 16, 2016, Federal, State and Local officials joined together with YANMAR America and its honored guests to officially break ground on the new YANMAR America Training and Experience Center located in Acworth, Georgia in Cherokee County. “Customer service is a top priority for our company,”... - November 19, 2016 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America Acquires Land for New Training and Customer Experience Facility New Facility to be Located in Acworth, Georgia - November 01, 2016 - YANMAR America

Curb King is Excited to Introduce the EZ Curb Lighting System The EZ Curb Light is an LED Rope lighting system that lets you easily install 50 Feet of LED Rope lighting along the back of any curb. - October 27, 2016 - Curb King

YANMAR America Energy Systems Names Mike Mehrvarz as Senior Engineer YANMAR America’s Energy Systems division is pleased to announce that Mike Mehrvarz has joined the company in the position of Senior Engineer. Mehrvarz brings more than 15 years of experience in development, design and engineering of HVAC equipment. As the Senior Engineer, Mehrvarz will be responsible... - October 06, 2016 - YANMAR America

Eric Berkhimer Named New Product Manager for YANMAR America Construction Equipment YANMAR America, a leading diesel engine and diesel-powered equipment company, is pleased to announce that Eric Berkhimer has accepted the position of Product Manager for its Construction Equipment division. Berkhimer brings more than 20 years of industry experience in engineering, product management,... - September 28, 2016 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America to Present Utilizing Natural Gas to Increase Sustainability to AIA Georgia Lunch and Learn Course Approved for Continuing Education Credits - September 14, 2016 - YANMAR America

YANMAR Enters the UTV Market with the Bull Series YANMAR America is proud to introduce the all new YANMAR “Bull Series” Utility Task Vehicles (UTV), which will be available in two designs, the standard “Bull” model with three seats in a single row, and the “Longhorn” edition with two rows and six individual seats. - September 13, 2016 - YANMAR America

Zack Bolien Transitions to Digital Marketing Specialist Role at YANMAR America Effective August 29, 2016, YANMAR America announces that Zack Bolien will transition from his current role of Parts Marketing Specialist to Digital Marketing Specialist. The Digital Marketing Specialist is a new position for the company created in an effort to support YANMAR’s premium brand initiative,... - August 31, 2016 - YANMAR America

YANMAR Gas Heat Pump - City of Adairsville Recognized at Muicipal Gas Authority of Georgia's Annual Member Conference YANMAR America Energy Systems congratulates Steve Smith, Gas System Manager for City of Adairsville, who was recently awarded the 2015 Community Outreach Award by the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia during their annual membership meeting held in St. Simons, Georgia on May 18-20, 2016. Smith received... - June 22, 2016 - YANMAR America

Meet Spectrum King LED at Spannabis 2016 at Booth 187 Spectrum King LED, a technology company in the LED grow light industry, will promote and display their products at booth 187 at Spannabis 2016 in March. - March 03, 2016 - Spectrum King LED

YANMAR America Energy Systems Launches New User-Friendly Website YANMAR America Energy Systems’ division announces the launch of its new user-friendly, responsively designed website at www.yanmar-es.com. Built by Phase 3 Marketing & Communications, the new site makes finding information and doing business with YANMAR’s Energy Systems division easier... - July 10, 2015 - YANMAR America

Gulf Coast Work Boat Receives YANMAR’s New EPA Compliant Commercial Engine Push boat Sherry L, owned by E Squared Marine Services, LLC from Texas and repowered by Laborde Products, now operates even more quietly and with better fuel consumption thanks to its new 6AYAM-ET engines. In fact, according to data collected from the ship’s operation, the new engines consume 24 gallons of fuel per hour when operating at 510 mhp, resulting in an average savings of 1 to 1.5 gallons per hour over the engines they replaced. - July 01, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America Installs First Gas Heat Pump in United States YANMAR America’s Energy Systems division is proud to announce that it has successfully installed and commissioned its first Gas Heat Pump (GHP) system for the United States at Adairsville City Hall in Adairsville, GA. The new city hall features a 16 ton (56 kW) 3-pipe outdoor unit, as well as 15... - June 26, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America's Agriculture Division Donates Use of Tractor to Season's Harvest at Berry College Yanmar America Agriculture’s division is pleased to announce that it has donated the use of a LX4900 tractor with loader and backhoe to The Berry Farms Season’s Harvest, a Berry College Student Enterprise. Yanmar and Berry College share many of the same core values. Founded in 1902, Berry... - April 18, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America CHP Units Recognized for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions in 2014 YANMAR America Corporation was recently recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Partnership for its achievement in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through its cogeneration products in 2014. A total of 29 reported CHP projects avoided an emissions... - April 18, 2015 - YANMAR America

Leading Cartagena Pilot Company Chooses YANMAR Commercial Marine Engines Again When purchasing a marine engine, every customer looks for a variety of factors, including the brand’s reputation, service network and of course, their specific engine offerings. In the case of Tecnimar S.A.S., all of these aspects played a positive role in their selection of YANMAR 6HYM-WET engines... - March 09, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR Highlights Sustainable Innovations in Diesel Technology on Corporate Review YANMAR recently highlighted its innovations in diesel technology over the company’s 100-plus year history on a 30 minute segment of Corporate Review hosted by Jackie Bales. Airing on Sunday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m. EST on Fox Business Network and 4:30 p.m. EST on Bloomberg, the episode features an... - February 25, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR Installs First Gas Heat Pump in Canada YANMAR America is pleased to announce that it has successfully installed its first Gas Heat Pump (GHP) system in Canada at the Toyota Tsusho office in Woodstock, Ontario. This office building installation features a 16 ton (56 kW) outdoor unit, as well as 14 indoor units, including 4-way cassettes, wall... - February 11, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America to Participate in 2015 Miami International Boat Show YANMAR America is pleased to announce that it will once again be participating in the 2015 Miami International Boat Show and Strictly Sail being held Thursday, February 12, 2015 through Monday, February 16, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Members of the industry along with boat enthusiasts are encouraged to... - February 07, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America Announces New Common Rail Pleasure Boat Engines YANMAR America, a leader in the sailboat engine market, is pleased to announce the introduction of five new Tier 3 compliant engines designed for pleasure boats. These new engines are the first of their kind to offer direct injection common rail technology, which will lead to increased performance for... - January 31, 2015 - YANMAR America

YANMAR America Energy Systems to Debut New mCHP Catalog at 2015 AHR EXPO YANMAR America's Energy Systems division is excited to announce the debut of its brand new mCHP Catalog at next week's 2015 AHR EXPO in Chicago. Visitors to the show are encouraged to stop by booth 5083 to pick up a copy of the catalog. - January 24, 2015 - YANMAR America

Vail Products® X Series Attachments Full Episode on Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak Game Keeper Show Vail Products® X Series attachments will be featured in an entire episode of The Pursuit Channel's Mossy Oak's Game Keeper, airing February 25, 26 and March 3. Vail Products® X Series Mossy Oak's Game Keeper Episode premiers Wednesday, February 25th - 9/8c PM on the Pursuit Channel. (Direct... - January 13, 2015 - VAIL Products

Vail Products® Renews for 2015 with Gamekeepers on Pursuit Channel Vail Products® of Horton, KS, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket severe-duty construction equipment attachments and land management tools, has renewed its television partnership with Gamekeepers of Mossy Oak for the series’ 2015 schedule on the Pursuit Channel. “Gamekeepers represent... - January 08, 2015 - VAIL Products

YANMAR America Announces First EPA Compliant Commercial Marine Engine YANMAR introduces its first EPA compliant marine engine for commercial use. The 6AYAM-ET is a fully mechanical, in-line six-cylinder engine rated at 755 mHP and 1900 RPM. With easy servicing and reliable performance, this engine is perfect for river push boats, tugboats, trawlers and other commercial applications. - December 20, 2014 - YANMAR America

Pennsylvania Non-Profit Organization Receives Tractor Donation from Yanmar Agriculture Equipment Yanmar Agriculture Equipment is delighted to announce the recent donation of a Lx4500 tractor to Bald Eagle Boys Camp in central Pennsylvania. This organization was nominated to receive this donation by its local Yanmar dealer, Rovendale Ag and Barn. Bald Eagle Boys Camp, located in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania,... - December 20, 2014 - YANMAR America