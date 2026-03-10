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Within Lawn & Garden Tractor & Home Lawn & Garden Equipment Manufacturing
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
ToDo Hydro Launches Sustainable Soil-Less Gardening Solutions to Empower Urban Growers
ToDo Hydro introduces innovative hydroponic kits and smart automation devices that allow anyone to grow fresh produce at home while saving water, space, and time. - August 20, 2025 - ToDo Hydro
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
JBW Agrotech to Unveil Bertolini Two-Wheel Tractor at Penn State Ag Progress Days
JBW Agrotech will display several models of the Bertolini two-wheel tractors along with implements and a rear tine tiller at the Penn State Ag Progress Days, Aug 12-14 in State College, PA. - August 13, 2025 - JBW Agrotech
Ibcos and Catalyst Announce Leadership Transition
New leadership to support plans for future growth, new markets, and continued customer-centric approach - August 02, 2025 - Ibcos Computers
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
SENIX Tools Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award
YAT USA Inc. | SENIX Tools received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the CSPX6-M X6 60V Pole Saw. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, has completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative... - September 16, 2024 - YAT USA In. | SENIX Tools
Durable GreenBed Unveils Redesigned Garden Bed Kits
Offering enhanced convenience and elegance, Durable Greenbed's redesigned garden bed kits are now available for purchase on their website. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Empowers 10,000 People Nationwide to Cultivate Community Garden Spaces
Durable GreenBed, a leading provider of sustainable raised garden beds, proudly announces a remarkable milestone. As a testament to their commitment to sustainable gardening, Durable GreenBed has successfully aided 10,000 individuals, schools, non-profits, and other organizations across the nation... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Unveils Exciting New Brand Design, Including Logo, Colors, and Identity
Durable GreenBed, a leading eco-friendly garden bed company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its fresh, new brand identity, complete with a new logo, color scheme, and overall visual aesthetic. As the industry landscape continues to evolve, Durable Greenbed recognizes the importance of... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBeds Steals the Spotlight at the New York State Fair: a Showcase of Sustainability
Durable GreenBeds, a renowned leader in sustainable gardening solutions, made an unforgettable mark at the New York State Fair this past fall, where they introduced their latest design features to an eager and eco-conscious audience. The event followed the conclusion of the Fair, an event that continuously underscores its commitment to showcasing the best of New York State agriculture and providing a memorable entertainment destination for families. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Trimyxs, a Start-Up Firm, Has Launched Its New Universal Push Lawn Mower Attachment That Enables Users to Trim, Edge, and Mow with the Push of a Finger
The Trimyxs company is excited to announce its product, the universal push lawn mower attachment called Trimyxs. Trimyxs will allow consumers to not only mow their lawn but also trim and edge it all at the same time. Every day people look for convenient, affordable, and adaptable ways to trim and... - May 24, 2023 - Trimyxs
Vego Garden Presents 3 Reasons to Start a Vegetable Garden in 2023
Vego Garden's objective is to redefine increased yard beds. The company was started with the goal of launching a modular steel Vego Garden bed system with a 20+ year life expectancy, making use of green steel materials instead of cutting down trees. People are nearing the start of yet another new... - December 19, 2022 - Vego Garden
SWOZI Launches New Pitch Marking Option "pico"
The sports technology provider adds a simplified and budget-friendly solution to its portfolio - December 16, 2022 - SWOZI AG
Introducing Cape Furl® Algaecide by Lake Restoration
Cape Furl® Algaecide is a non-copper based algaecide/fungicide for use in water features containing live fish and plants. - May 04, 2022 - Lake Restoration
Team Tractor Ranch Makes a Major Investment in a Local Community
Team Tractor Ranch, the southwest’s leading tractor dealer and equipment service provider, located in Phoenix, AZ, has agreed to be a major funder of Dunn's Arena 2021 barrel racing season. Barrel racing is a female-centric rodeo event. The horse and rider run a cloverleaf pattern around... - April 18, 2021 - Team Tractor and Equipment
Research by RobotMowerCenter.com Shows How Changing from Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers to Robotic Mowers and Electric Lawn Equipment Saves Lives Due to Reductions in Pollution
RobotMowerCenter.com releases assessment highlighting the link between traditional lawn mowers causing deaths from poor air quality in the USA. - March 05, 2021 - Robot Mower Center
Fixr.com Releases 2021 Kitchen & Bathroom Trends Report
Fixr.com analyzes how homeowner's new priorities are shaping the two most used rooms of the house. Touchless technology, spa elements, new finishes and bolder designs are leading the way for kitchens and bathrooms in 2021. - February 21, 2021 - Fixr.com
Team Tractor's New KIOTI CS2220 Tractor Delivers Major Upgrades
Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., has just delivered its new CS2220 tractor. It provides a much-enhanced operator experience when compared to the CS2210. - October 31, 2020 - Team Tractor and Equipment
Solaris Attachments – Seasonal Attachments Available for the Fall 2020 Season
Solaris Attachments, a Seattle-based heavy equipment attachment company, has several attachments ready for the Fall 2020 season. - October 24, 2020 - Solaris Attachments
North East Garden Machinery Specialists Extends Reach "Online" for the Supply of New Equipment
Gateshead Lawnmower Centre bring their wealth of expert knowledge and range of high quality new garden machinery "online" with delivery direct to your door. From new Lawn Mowers and Lawn Tractors to Petrol Chainsaws and Hedge Trimmers, they new ship Finland's best selling Diesel Heaters for Patios + Workspaces + Warehouses. - October 23, 2020 - Gateshead Lawnmower Centre
Oregon 120V Professional Series(TM) Grows with 21" Mower & Handheld Blower
Oregon continues focus on low-noise, commercial power and weatherization for 2020. - November 10, 2019 - Blount International
Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International
Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis
Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado
Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.
SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking
SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG
JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA
JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards
SWOZI Appoints US Representative
US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG
ThatAway, LLC Creates the Ultimate Expression of America’s Diversity
ThatAway, LLC is getting ready to launch its new memory signs on Kickstarter. ThatAway memory signs are a fresh idea for the old concept of the directional sign. Whether you were born in Peru, went to school in Boston, honeymooned in Paris, live in Orlando, have a favorite NY sports team, or... - January 11, 2018 - Thataway LLC
European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today
European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
YANMAR America Patents New Swivel Seat for SA Series Tractors
YANMAR America is proud to announce that Jarrod Hyder, along with Kazuyuki Kotani of YANMAR Co., Ltd., has received a new United States patent for a “swivel seat” design used on YANMAR’s SA221, SA324 and SA424 tractors. - August 11, 2017 - YANMAR America
The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt
European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
Badger Truck Equipment Achieves NTEA’s MVP Membership Status
Badger Truck Equipment becomes part of NTEA’s Member Verification Program. - July 31, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment
Used Equipment Guide Publishes Market Pricing Heatmaps
Discover real-time geographic used equipment pricing trends. - July 13, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide
YANMAR America Adds Three New, Larger Wheel Loaders
YANMAR America’s Construction Equipment Division is pleased to announce the addition of three new, larger wheel loaders. YANMAR has added the V8 (61 HP, 1.05 – 1.57 yd3 bucket), V10 (74 HP, 1.31 – 2.03 yd3 bucket) and V12 (100 HP, 1.57 – 2.35 yd3 bucket) sized wheel loaders... - June 21, 2017 - YANMAR America
Georgia Governor and Delegation Visit YANMAR Headquarters
On June 7, 2017, a 23-member delegation from Georgia, including Governor Nathan Deal, his wife Sandra and representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development visited YANMAR’s headquarters in Osaka, Japan. - June 14, 2017 - YANMAR America
YANMAR America’s Commercial Marine Division Grows Distribution Network
YANMAR America’s Commercial Marine Division is excited to announce three new additions to its distribution network, Mack Boring & Parts Co., W.W. Williams and Antilles Power. “We are very excited to add these three companies to our distribution network. Their long-term commitment... - June 07, 2017 - YANMAR America
Ohio Outdoor Creations Begins Offering Free Shipping on All Garden Flags
Ohio Outdoor Creations now offers free shipping to the continental US for all garden flags. - May 28, 2017 - Ohio Outdoor Creations
Ohio Outdoor Creations Offers Steel Rod Outdoor Drink Holders Made in the USA
Local Medina, OH Retailer Releases Steel Rod, USA-Made Outdoor Beverage Holders. - May 03, 2017 - Ohio Outdoor Creations
Alliance Tractor to Host John Deere Drive Green Demo Days Event
Alliance Tractor is hosting their 2017 Drive Green Demo Days event at 3971 S. Old U.S. Highway 41, Vincennes, Indiana on May 12th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with lunch being served from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The event will give area residents a chance to check out the latest utility tractors, loaders,... - May 01, 2017 - Alliance Tractor LLC
YANMAR America Energy Systems Offers Project Financing with Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services
YANMAR America’s Energy Systems division announces the availability of project financing through Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services beginning May 1, 2017. Project financing will allow the division’s customers to achieve a faster return on investment, conserve cash, make low monthly payments, take advantage of tax benefits and have flexible financing term options. - April 27, 2017 - YANMAR America
YANMAR America Announces Organizational Structure Changes
Effective April 1, 2017, YANMAR America announces changes to its organizational structure that will strengthen its customer support functions in accordance with the company’s growth strategy through the integration of business functions and a department design that will accelerate results. - April 03, 2017 - YANMAR America
Todd Grondzki Named Marketing and Events Manager for YANMAR Training and Experience Center
YANMAR America is pleased to announce that Todd Grondzki has been named the Marketing and Events Manager for the company’s new Training and Experience Center (Y-TEC) currently under construction in Acworth, Georgia. His years of experience managing events and customer experience make him a... - March 25, 2017 - YANMAR America
Badger Truck Equipment Expands, Restructures Paint Department
Company adds two new painters, improves commercial paint booth and partners with new paint vendor. - February 23, 2017 - Badger Truck Equipment
Used Equipment Guide Introduces the Market Price Calculator
Determine current market value on used heavy equipment. - February 02, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide
Used Equipment Guide Launches the World’s Largest Used Equipment Search Engine
Search 200+ used equipment sites and 1+ million listings with a single search. - January 19, 2017 - Used Equipment Guide
YANMAR America Breaks Ground on New Training and Experience Center
On November 16, 2016, Federal, State and Local officials joined together with YANMAR America and its honored guests to officially break ground on the new YANMAR America Training and Experience Center located in Acworth, Georgia in Cherokee County. “Customer service is a top priority for our... - November 19, 2016 - YANMAR America
YANMAR America Acquires Land for New Training and Customer Experience Facility
New Facility to be Located in Acworth, Georgia - November 01, 2016 - YANMAR America
Curb King is Excited to Introduce the EZ Curb Lighting System
The EZ Curb Light is an LED Rope lighting system that lets you easily install 50 Feet of LED Rope lighting along the back of any curb. - October 27, 2016 - Curb King
YANMAR America Energy Systems Names Mike Mehrvarz as Senior Engineer
YANMAR America’s Energy Systems division is pleased to announce that Mike Mehrvarz has joined the company in the position of Senior Engineer. Mehrvarz brings more than 15 years of experience in development, design and engineering of HVAC equipment. As the Senior Engineer, Mehrvarz will be... - October 06, 2016 - YANMAR America