PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

PS Filter Emphasizes the Importance of Carbon Filtration Equipment Often times, contaminants from natural gas can be deadly. Take for example hydrogen sulphide, more commonly known as H2S. If H2S is not properly taken care of, it can permeate through the air and pose a lethal risk to anyone exposed to it. To filter hydrogen sulphide and other undesirable gases and contaminants like water vapour, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, PS Filter manufactures carbon filtration equipment that is used for glycol dehydration and amine treatment applications. - April 19, 2015 - PS Filter

akvola Technologies is Looking for Pilot Projects and Partners for Long-Term Commercial-Scale Tests of Their akvoFloat™ Technology akvola Technologies has successfully completed two pilot tests of its technology for two different applications: one for SWRO pretreatment, and the second one for oilfield produced water treatment; akvola Technologies is looking for pilot sites and partners for long-term commercial-scale tests in the above-mentioned applications or other applications that call for de-oiling and/or removal of fine suspended particles. - April 12, 2015 - akvola Technologies

PS Filter Now Manufacturing Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) Filtration Equipment for De-Oiling Alberta is one of the few places in the world that is home to a large reserve of crude oil; a material that both quickly fleeting and crucial for modern day life. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

PS Filter Recommends the New AquaSorb 1500 for Water Filtration Industries Water is the essence of all life, but drinking water that is unpurified can have an extremely negative effect on the human body. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

PS Filter Now Helping Customers Find the Ideal Carbon Filtration Equipment Carbon Filtration Systems are designed as a chemical filter even though they are very effective for particle filtration this is not their intended use. - April 06, 2015 - PS Filter

Oil in Water Analyzer Helps Students at Aalborg University Esbjerg, Denmark Study Membrane Filtration of Produced Water Four Oil and Gas engineering students from Aalborg University Esbjerg have written a 1st semester masters project with focus on membrane filtration of produced water. The students used the TD-500D, by Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, to test the concentration of oil in water for the feed, permeate, and retentate of a ceramic membrane connected to a feed tank. - February 11, 2015 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Sonic Sentinel, LLC Releases Innovative Model 14-1 Sonic Cannon Sonic Sentinel, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of its new, innovative Model 14-1 sonic wildlife hazing cannon. The propane fueled, solar powered Model 14-1 is designed to be compact, rugged, and technologically advanced. The portable Model 14-1 is the first product of its kind to offer a comprehensive... - December 24, 2014 - Sonic Sentinel, LLC

Gary Bartman, President of Turner Design Hydrocarbon Instruments Will Speak at the Ship Air Emissions Management 2014 Seminar in Long Beach, CA The President of Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments, Gary Bartman, will be one of the guest speakers at the Ship Air Emissions Management summit 2014. The seminar will take place on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA from October 28-30, 2014. - October 10, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Sensorcon Announces New Calibration Options for Single Gas Monitors An overview of calibration solutions, including new calibration kits for use with the Sensorcon family of hand-held and wearable carbon monoxide (CO) and Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) monitors. - September 09, 2014 - Sensorcon

New Fully Automatic Clean in Place System for Oil in Water Monitors Introducing the new TurnerCIP Fully Automatic Clean In Place System from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - August 22, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

The World’s Only DNV “Clean Design” Certified 5 PPM Bilge Alarm is Here Announcing the New TD-107 5.0™ Oil In Water Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments available from NAG Marine. - August 05, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Oil in Water Monitor to be Installed at the New Carlsbad Desalination Plant Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments has won a contract to install an oil in water monitor for the Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, CA. - July 24, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

New Discharge Monitor Ready for the January 2015 ECA Compliance Introducing the TD-5100 ECA Scrubber Wash Water Overboard Discharge Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - June 21, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments Announces Their Success at OTC 2014 Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments announces a successful 2014 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, TX May 5-8. Exploration and production was the main focus of the show and Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments stood out as one of the companies with a singular focus on oil in water monitoring... - May 25, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Oil in Water Monitors at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments will exhibit at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference at Booth #4809 from May 5 - 8, 2014 in Houston, TX at the Reliant Park Center. - April 30, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments will be exhibiting at the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at Booth #4809. - April 27, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

TD-500D Hand Held Oil in Water Analyzer Stands Ready Around the World for Immediate Service To contribute further to environmental protection and provide immediate service worldwide, Turner designs Hydrocarbon Instruments has strategically set up a TD-500D Stocking Distribution Global Network for immediate TD-500D and accessories supply. - April 27, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

DGI Supply Launches National Account Program DGI Supply today, released a national account program for industrial manufacturing companies with multi location facilities or a single large facility. The national account program, the first for DGI Supply, is being made immediately available to all North American manufacturing companies. - April 08, 2014 - DGI Supply

Third Generation SMP Cryogenic Pump Upgrade Program Announced by Atlas Copco Atlas Copco JC Carter Pumps introduced a successful pump upgrade program to its customers in September, featuring the only 3rd generation SMP cryogenic pump for LNG in the industry. - October 12, 2011 - Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco JC Carter Pumps News Innovative Pump Upgrade Program Announced. Atlas Copco JC Carter Pumps is introducing a 3rd generation pump upgrade program to its customers, featuring the only 3rd generation SMP cryogenic pump for LNG in the industry. - September 10, 2011 - Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Gas and Process Acquires JC Carter Company Cryogenic Pump Business The Atlas Copco Gas and Process Division has finalized the purchase agreement of the pump business from JC Carter Company LLC, located in Costa Mesa, California, USA. JC Carter is a leading producer of cryogenic submerged motor pumps, which have many applications in the growing natural gas market. The... - March 07, 2011 - Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Gas and Process Wins Order from Genalta Power for Waste Heat Recovery Strengthening its position in the renewable energy market, Atlas Copco Gas and Process has received a multi-million dollar order for expander generators to be used in Waste Heat Recovery. The machines, which are set for delivery in November 2011, will help produce electricity in Canada’s Alberta province. - January 20, 2011 - Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Modulift Engineers a Successful Expansion Global engineering company Modulift is expanding its production division, alongside developing new distribution channels. - November 13, 2010 - Modulift UK Ltd

Atlas Copco Expander Generators Producing Geothermal Power at Enel Stillwater and Salt Wells Plants in Nevada Atlas Copco Gas and Process expander generators in Nevada are fully commissioned and capable of producing enough energy to power a medium-sized city. The six turboexpanders are installed in the Enel Green Power’s Stillwater and Salt Wells geothermal power plants near Fallon, Nevada. The two innovative... - January 26, 2010 - Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

KOR-IT®, Inc. Launches National Program to Cut Costs for Its Customers During the "Trade-In" event, which begins November 10th 2009, KOR-IT®, Inc, will accept trade-ins of any used core drill machines in exchange for a credit towards the purchase of an equal or greater valued machine. - November 12, 2009 - KOR-IT®, INC.

Modulift Lattice System Assists Gas Pipe Project Poole based engineering firm, Modulift Uk Ltd, has played a key role in the assembly of GRE pipes during the second phase of the construction of Ballanaboy Gas Terminal in Ireland. With the assistance of the Modulift lattice system approximately 3000m of jointed pipes have been lifted into trenches for works inside the terminal. - August 28, 2009 - Modulift UK Ltd

Modulift Gain DNV Approval on Their Spreader Systems With the increase in demand in the lifting industry for the ability to produce DNV approved products, Modulift are proud to announce that they have just completed their second bespoke Spreader System with full DNV product approval. - August 28, 2009 - Modulift UK Ltd

Artificial Lift Company and ConocoPhillips Install and Operate World’s First Fully Deployable and Retrievable Rigless ESP System A Rigless ESP deployment is set to radically change the face of technology in Artificial Lift methods. - May 06, 2009 - Artificial Lift Company

Spreader Beams Provide a Flexible Solution for All Your Lifting Requirements Modulift Spreader Beams provide the ultimate in flexibility and value. The system is suitable for a variety of jobs. Modulift Spreader Beams can be built quickly and cost-effectively and ensure a safe lift. - October 01, 2008 - Modulift UK Ltd

Modulift Expand US Distribution Modulift are seeking distributors around the globe. Cableco American Rigging is the latest distributor to come onboard. - September 07, 2008 - Modulift UK Ltd

Modulift Announce Major Expansion Into EU and US Markets, Staying Confident Amid Fears of a Recession Modulift, the UK and US based Spreader Beam design engineers and supplier, has announced that they are continuing with their aggressive growth throughout the EU and US swimming against the growing tide of opinion that the UK, US and Europe are on the brink of a recession. Chris Batten, CEO of the newly... - July 23, 2008 - Modulift UK Ltd

Modulift Expand Into Spain and Portugal Modulift is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Pescaira S.L. as an official distributor of the Modulift spreader system for Spain and Portugal from July this year. Commenting on the appointment, Juan Landesa, Managing Director of Pescaira S.L. said; “We pride ourselves on offering our... - July 23, 2008 - Modulift UK Ltd

PSSI Launches www.PerforatedScreens.com Perforated Screen Surfaces Inc. (PSSI) is proud to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website; www.perforatedscreens.com. Among the many changes visitors will find is an easy to navigate website, pages for each product line, product selection guidance, photo galleries, and a newly designed news section. - August 25, 2007 - Samscreen Incorporated

Samscreen Supports Upstate New York Economic Development On July 24th, 2007 Samscreen representative Dale Sturdevant joined 100’s of other New York companies at the first ever “Going Global” event presented by the Cortland County (NY) BDC-IDA. This event was focused on producing more Upstate New York businesses with the capabilities of selling... - July 27, 2007 - Samscreen Incorporated