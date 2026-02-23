Recent Headlines
Within Automatic Environmental Control Manufacturing for Residential, Commercial, & Appliance Use
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
PESTEZE® Introduces Reflective Bird Deterrent Rods for Year-Round Outdoor Spaces
New blue reflective rods support humane, eco-friendly bird management in outdoor living areas. - January 01, 2026 - Pesteze Imtek Environmental Corporation
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
BioEnviro Launches Affordable, Reusable Bottles to Make Eco-Friendly Living More Accessible
Bioenviro tries to minimise single-use plastics through the addition of their new reusable and affordable drink bottles. - September 01, 2022 - BioEnviro
New Wi-Fi Modbus Data Concentrator, MDC-211-WF, from ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA announces the release of the wireless Modbus RTU data concentrator, MDC-211-WF. - April 02, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA Announces New Website Design
The tech and marketing teams at ICP DAS USA are working harder than ever to bring customers a new and improved online experience. - March 13, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
New DL-100S Series Remote Temperature & Humidity Data Logger with LCD Screen & IP66 Housing
This new product, the DL-100S, series comes with a combination of temperature, humidity and dew point sensors with a live LCD display all in a tough IP66 enclosure. The DL-100S series is a perfect solution for greenhouse and agricultural applications, building automation and anywhere accurate environmental data, both real-time & historical, is crucial to the operation. - February 25, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
High Speed Ethernet Data Acquisition Module from ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA is excited to offer a new solution for high speed data collection for heavy industry, manufacturing, aerospace and laboratory settings. PET-7H16M is the latest in ICP DAS USA's line of tough, easy-to-use Ethernet DAQ modules; designed for high speed ethernet communication in harsh outdoor/industrial conditions. - February 23, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
Kunak AIR Pro, the Most Advanced Air Quality Monitoring Station on the Market
After many months of work and development, the Navarre-based company Kunak Technologies presented its new environmental monitoring system called Kunak AIR Pro which, as they say, will change the game in the world of sensor-based air quality stations. - December 02, 2020 - Kunak
New at Online-Devices: IA-2124-E: A New Web Controlled, Multi-performance Digital I/O Module
Online-Devices is pleased to announce the newest addition to its stock - the new Intelligent-Appliance digital I/O module, the IA-2124-E featuring expanded features in order to enhance its dialog efficiency and produce width- controlled pulses. - June 17, 2020 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announces New IA-3125-U2i: Over-Current Protection on All Solid-State Outputs
Intelligent-Appliance 48-ch Digital I/O Controller, IA-3125-U2i, features pre settable ON time operation period on its Solid-State Relays in addition to random operation as well as Over-Current Protection on all its Solid-State Relays outputs. - June 15, 2020 - online-devices
New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go
Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices
A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U
A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices
8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input
The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices
Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology
Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC
IA-3155-E: A New ATE Building Block
A new industrial relay controller designed for controlling automated testing equipment (ATE) was announced lately, and is now available on Online-Devices.com. - August 29, 2018 - online-devices
IA-3134-U2i-P Same Powerful Rich Feature Solution, Compact & Space Saving
Online-Devices presenting a new, space saving solution from Intelligent-Appliance. - July 07, 2018 - online-devices
New Industrial Grade, 48 Channel, Isolated USB Relay Controller
Online-Devices announces the newest in its product line: A digital I/O industrial controller IA-3217S-U2i, by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - May 05, 2018 - online-devices
New Industrial Grade, Cost-Effective, RS-485 Relay Controller
Online-Devices announces a new Industrial Grade, cost effective Relay Controller – the IA-2216-5 by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - March 21, 2018 - online-devices
Online Devices Now Carries New 64/32/16 Channels - Single/Dual/Quad Line - Relay Multiplexer: User-Friendly and Intuitive
A new Industrial Relay Multiplexer board by Intelligent-Appliance announced today - the IA-3133-BEP module. This multiplexer is the long-waited ethernet controlled version of the successful USB controlled multiplexer - IA-3133-U2i. The new ethernet controlled version functionality is completely compatible with the original USB controlled version, with an additional ability to handle 64x1 channels. - January 24, 2018 - online-devices
New Approach to Wiring Industrial Relay Controllers, Extendable and Compact - Find It on Online Devices' Website
The wiring has been an issue when using relay boards. IA-3172-U2i-P introduces a new approach to this issue in order to create a "wiring-friendly" solution. - January 23, 2018 - online-devices
Long Distance, CAT5 Wired, Dry-Contact I/O, Peer to Peer Ready
Intelligent-Appliance announced a new I/O device, IA-3886-5, featuring 8 Isolated Digital Inputs and 8 Relays, making the use of Cat5 easy wiring both for powering and communication purposes, and is capable of maintaining a secured operation through a distance of over 1KM. - July 18, 2017 - online-devices
New Flexible Electronic Testing and Measurement Equipment
Online-Devices is pleased to announce the new 96-ch highly featured Digital I/O device by Intelligent Appliance, IA-2660-E. - June 15, 2017 - online-devices
IA-3118-E: High Power @ High Voltage Monitoring & Control
Online-Devices is pleased to announce the new Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet Relay controller, IA-3118-E, designed to Monitor and Control high power, high voltage tasks. - May 31, 2017 - online-devices
Extendable and Compact: 64 Relay High Voltage Controller
Online-Devices is pleased to announce the new USB/TCP industrial controller series from Intelligent-Appliance. These new controllers include 32, 48 or 64 relays, of up to 277 VAC @ 10 Amp. - December 08, 2016 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announces New Ethernet Relay Board Includes 48 Power Relays and Local Expansion Capability from Intelligent-Appliance
Online-Devices announced an Intelligent-Appliance new Industrial Relay board supporting 48 Power Relays and a local expansion capability of handling hundreds of relays through a single IP port. This latest addition to Intelligent-Appliance Power Relay Controllers, the IA-3152-E, is TCP/IP... - December 06, 2016 - online-devices
IA-2600 Series: 96-ch Digital I/O Modules Capable of Handling Voltage Range Between 3.3 to 30VDC
Online-Devices announces the new IA-2600 Industrial Digital I/O Module Series by Intelligent-Appliance features 96 Digital lines in the range of 3.3V up to 30VDC, controlled by an isolated USB port or by an Ethernet IP port. - December 06, 2016 - online-devices
New Digital I/O Controller: Variable Width Pulse Command and Over-Current Protection on All Outputs
Intelligent-Appliance, a leading company in smart Industrial Data Acquisition and Control announced a new 48-ch Digital I/O Controller (IA-3125-U2i) with Variable width pulse command and Over-Current Protection on all outputs. - August 03, 2016 - online-devices
Web Relay Controller Capable of Handling Hundreds of Relays Simultaneously
Intelligent appliance is please to announce a new Web controlled 32-ch DPDT Relay Controller (IA-3174-E), designed for industrial automation applications and can be controlled from anywhere. - August 03, 2016 - online-devices
New TCP/IP Communication & Digital Protected I/O Device
Intelligent Appliances announces new TCP/IP Communication & Digital Protected I/O Device (IA-3310-E) - Industrial Grade TCP/IP Relay Controller and Remote Digital Status monitor designed to operate on factory floor in harsh and noisy EMI/RFI Environment. - July 15, 2016 - online-devices
Global Expansion Means Senior Promotions at eSight Energy
eSight Energy has marked ongoing expansion and commercial success with four senior promotions within the eSight Energy Group. - June 05, 2016 - eSight Energy
Sign Up for the eSight Energy Management Webinar
This webinar will allow you to: Learn how to use eSight energy management software to analyse energy costs, consumption and identify savings; Learn how an energy management system could be beneficial for you. - April 29, 2016 - eSight Energy
Web Controlled 32-ch DPDT Relay Controller
Online-Devices, The global source for quality industrial automation solution on the web, is happy to announce of New 32ch DPDT Relay Controller, IA-3174-E, manufactured by Intelligent-Appliance. - April 21, 2016 - online-devices
eSight Energy to Help Organizations Go Green with ENVI
eSight Energy, developers of the leading eSight energy management software, have launched eSight ENVI, an innovative energy dashboard to display engaging and interactive energy data. The launch strengthens the company’s portfolio of energy management products by offering a universally... - February 27, 2016 - eSight Energy
The Internet of Things Gets Into Hot Water
Hydra-Quick is introducing the world's fastest and smartest hot water on-demand delivery system which is smart phone programmable. The HydraQuik system can operate as a hot water demand system, timed delivery system, temperature controlled circulating system, and can even protect your piping from freezing. - December 10, 2015 - Hydra-Quick
New 48-Ch Digital I/O Controller with a Positive Logic and Over-Current Protection on All Outputs
Online-Devices have announced a new 48-ch Digital I/O Controller with a Positive Logic and Over-Current Protection on all outputs. Manufactured by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading company in smart Industrial Data Acquisition and Control, which gives a very strong performance, and uncompromising... - November 12, 2015 - online-devices
eSight Again Named Energy Management "Leader" in Independent Report
As part of a report from independent analyst firm Verdantix, eSight energy management software has been named a ‘Leader’ among the 27 software solutions included in the study. The comprehensive survey, which compares energy management software solutions based on 130 functionality and... - October 17, 2015 - eSight Energy
Remover of Bacteria and Germs - Bakterkiller
A new unique device which helps humanity to destroy bacteria and to live in a world of purity. - September 28, 2015 - Bakterkiller
New Web Controlled Module Includes 16-ch Relay, 16-ch Isolated Digital Input, 8-ch Analog Input and 2 Event Counters
Online-devices, leader distributor of high quality industrial Automation products, happy to present Intelligent-Appliance new Multi-Function TCP/IP Controller card, the IA-3116-EA8-P that includes Relays, Isolated Digital Inputs, Analog Inputs, Event Counters, Digital Filter, Auto Report on Input State Change and more. - August 11, 2015 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announces the New Industrial 96-ch TTL/LVTTL/30VDC Digital Input Controller with LAN (TCP/IP) Interface
Ethernet relay board IA-2661-E is equipped with LAN (TCP/IP) interface firmware that enables control over a single board or group of boards at once to facilitate efficient computer control via Ethernet, local network, or wireless network. Assigned with IP address, board can be controlled and monitored via included software utility or open source code software examples. Self-contained solution includes onboard pluggable screw terminal blocks, Ethernet port, and local MCU. - July 15, 2015 - online-devices
Screencheck Middle East Launches a Revamped Website
The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the Company's extensive products and solutions. - June 03, 2015 - ScreenCheck Middle East
Online-Devices Announces the New IA-3131-E TCP/IP 32-ch Relay Card is CE FCC Approved
The IA-3131-E is an Industrial 10/100 Base-T Ethernet Relay board that includes a TCP/IP port and 32 Relays. - February 20, 2015 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announced New Tiny, Peer-to-Peer Solution, IP Based
Intelligent-Appliance has announced a new Stand-alone Peer-to-Peer solution, IA-3721-E, in a small footprint, that is Ethernet (IP) controlled. The IA-3721-E is of 2x3” Board size. It includes two relays, two Digital Inputs, Ethernet Port and a built in Peer-to-Peer function with a... - December 18, 2014 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announces New Industrial IP Controlled, Tiny 32-Ch Solid-State Relays Control Card
IP Controlled, Tiny 32-ch Solid-State Relays Control card, provides 1Amp on each output, fully protected, aimed at Inductive Loads and Resistive ones. - September 09, 2014 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announce New Industrial 32-ch Digital Filtered Inputs, USB Auto Reports
New Industrial 32-ch Digital Input module is Digitally Filtered and Auto Reports on input changes. - August 12, 2014 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announces New Industrial 96-ch Digital I/O, USB Controlled
IA-2662-UiT, New 96-ch Digital I/O module includes onboard Pluggable Screw Terminal Blocks, providing an efficient, small footprint ready solution at a remarkable cost/performance. - July 30, 2014 - online-devices
Online-Devices New Mini Industrial Relay Controller
Online-Devices, the professional, high technology online provider, specializing in high quality industrial communication, Data Acquisition I/O modules and USB Relay Controllers, announces the new Mini Industrial Relay Controller Line with LAN (TCP/IP) Interface. - July 28, 2014 - online-devices
Basement Finishing Experts Arrive in New England
An award-winning basement finishing firm has just arrived in New England, promising to beat up moisture and water damage with their innovative waterproof wall and subflooring system. Matrix Basement Systems of New England - an offshoot of their Illinois-based headquarters - will be stationed at a... - June 03, 2014 - Matrix Basement Systems
Nick Richmond and Brian Barrick of Matrix Basement Systems Honored with Big50 Award
Nick Richmond and Brian Barrick, owners of Matrix Basement Systems, Inc. and Matrix Manufacturing, USA have been selected by REMODELING magazine to join the REMODELING Big50. The Big50 awards were presented at a gala dinner at the Remodeling Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2014. - May 13, 2014 - Matrix Basement Systems
2013 Fred Case Entrepreneur of the Year Nick Richmond Launches Matrix Manufacturing, USA
Nick Richmond and Brian Barrick recently launched their second entrepreneurial endeavor, Matrix Manufacturing, USA. They founded Matrix Basement Systems in 2009, and helped it grow into the Midwest’s leading provider of basement finishing systems. Matrix Basement Systems, Inc. has now served more than 1,000 Chicagoland and Detroit residents. - April 21, 2014 - Matrix Basement Systems