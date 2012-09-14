PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices

Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant monitoring,... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC

IA-3155-E: A New ATE Building Block A new industrial relay controller designed for controlling automated testing equipment (ATE) was announced lately, and is now available on Online-Devices.com. - August 29, 2018 - online-devices

IA-3134-U2i-P Same Powerful Rich Feature Solution, Compact & Space Saving Online-Devices presenting a new, space saving solution from Intelligent-Appliance. - July 07, 2018 - online-devices

New Industrial Grade, 48 Channel, Isolated USB Relay Controller Online-Devices announces the newest in its product line: A digital I/O industrial controller IA-3217S-U2i, by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - May 05, 2018 - online-devices

New Industrial Grade, Cost-Effective, RS-485 Relay Controller Online-Devices announces a new Industrial Grade, cost effective Relay Controller – the IA-2216-5 by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - March 21, 2018 - online-devices

Online Devices Now Carries New 64/32/16 Channels - Single/Dual/Quad Line - Relay Multiplexer: User-Friendly and Intuitive A new Industrial Relay Multiplexer board by Intelligent-Appliance announced today - the IA-3133-BEP module. This multiplexer is the long-waited ethernet controlled version of the successful USB controlled multiplexer - IA-3133-U2i. The new ethernet controlled version functionality is completely compatible with the original USB controlled version, with an additional ability to handle 64x1 channels. - January 24, 2018 - online-devices

New Approach to Wiring Industrial Relay Controllers, Extendable and Compact - Find It on Online Devices' Website The wiring has been an issue when using relay boards. IA-3172-U2i-P introduces a new approach to this issue in order to create a "wiring-friendly" solution. - January 23, 2018 - online-devices

Long Distance, CAT5 Wired, Dry-Contact I/O, Peer to Peer Ready Intelligent-Appliance announced a new I/O device, IA-3886-5, featuring 8 Isolated Digital Inputs and 8 Relays, making the use of Cat5 easy wiring both for powering and communication purposes, and is capable of maintaining a secured operation through a distance of over 1KM. - July 18, 2017 - online-devices

New Flexible Electronic Testing and Measurement Equipment Online-Devices is pleased to announce the new 96-ch highly featured Digital I/O device by Intelligent Appliance, IA-2660-E. - June 15, 2017 - online-devices

IA-3118-E: High Power @ High Voltage Monitoring & Control Online-Devices is pleased to announce the new Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet Relay controller, IA-3118-E, designed to Monitor and Control high power, high voltage tasks. - May 31, 2017 - online-devices

Extendable and Compact: 64 Relay High Voltage Controller Online-Devices is pleased to announce the new USB/TCP industrial controller series from Intelligent-Appliance. These new controllers include 32, 48 or 64 relays, of up to 277 VAC @ 10 Amp. - December 08, 2016 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces New Ethernet Relay Board Includes 48 Power Relays and Local Expansion Capability from Intelligent-Appliance Online-Devices announced an Intelligent-Appliance new Industrial Relay board supporting 48 Power Relays and a local expansion capability of handling hundreds of relays through a single IP port. This latest addition to Intelligent-Appliance Power Relay Controllers, the IA-3152-E, is TCP/IP controlled,... - December 06, 2016 - online-devices

IA-2600 Series: 96-ch Digital I/O Modules Capable of Handling Voltage Range Between 3.3 to 30VDC Online-Devices announces the new IA-2600 Industrial Digital I/O Module Series by Intelligent-Appliance features 96 Digital lines in the range of 3.3V up to 30VDC, controlled by an isolated USB port or by an Ethernet IP port. - December 06, 2016 - online-devices

Web Relay Controller Capable of Handling Hundreds of Relays Simultaneously Intelligent appliance is please to announce a new Web controlled 32-ch DPDT Relay Controller (IA-3174-E), designed for industrial automation applications and can be controlled from anywhere. - August 03, 2016 - online-devices

New Digital I/O Controller: Variable Width Pulse Command and Over-Current Protection on All Outputs Intelligent-Appliance, a leading company in smart Industrial Data Acquisition and Control announced a new 48-ch Digital I/O Controller (IA-3125-U2i) with Variable width pulse command and Over-Current Protection on all outputs. - August 03, 2016 - online-devices

New TCP/IP Communication & Digital Protected I/O Device Intelligent Appliances announces new TCP/IP Communication & Digital Protected I/O Device (IA-3310-E) - Industrial Grade TCP/IP Relay Controller and Remote Digital Status monitor designed to operate on factory floor in harsh and noisy EMI/RFI Environment. - July 15, 2016 - online-devices

Global Expansion Means Senior Promotions at eSight Energy eSight Energy has marked ongoing expansion and commercial success with four senior promotions within the eSight Energy Group. - June 05, 2016 - eSight Energy

Sign Up for the eSight Energy Management Webinar This webinar will allow you to: Learn how to use eSight energy management software to analyse energy costs, consumption and identify savings; Learn how an energy management system could be beneficial for you. - April 29, 2016 - eSight Energy

Web Controlled 32-ch DPDT Relay Controller Online-Devices, The global source for quality industrial automation solution on the web, is happy to announce of New 32ch DPDT Relay Controller, IA-3174-E, manufactured by Intelligent-Appliance. - April 21, 2016 - online-devices

eSight Energy to Help Organizations Go Green with ENVI eSight Energy, developers of the leading eSight energy management software, have launched eSight ENVI, an innovative energy dashboard to display engaging and interactive energy data. The launch strengthens the company’s portfolio of energy management products by offering a universally accessible... - February 27, 2016 - eSight Energy

The Internet of Things Gets Into Hot Water Hydra-Quick is introducing the world's fastest and smartest hot water on-demand delivery system which is smart phone programmable. The HydraQuik system can operate as a hot water demand system, timed delivery system, temperature controlled circulating system, and can even protect your piping from freezing. - December 10, 2015 - Hydra-Quick

New 48-Ch Digital I/O Controller with a Positive Logic and Over-Current Protection on All Outputs Online-Devices have announced a new 48-ch Digital I/O Controller with a Positive Logic and Over-Current Protection on all outputs. Manufactured by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading company in smart Industrial Data Acquisition and Control, which gives a very strong performance, and uncompromising reliability... - November 12, 2015 - online-devices

eSight Again Named Energy Management "Leader" in Independent Report As part of a report from independent analyst firm Verdantix, eSight energy management software has been named a ‘Leader’ among the 27 software solutions included in the study. The comprehensive survey, which compares energy management software solutions based on 130 functionality and vendor... - October 17, 2015 - eSight Energy

Remover of Bacteria and Germs - Bakterkiller A new unique device which helps humanity to destroy bacteria and to live in a world of purity. - September 28, 2015 - Bakterkiller

New Web Controlled Module Includes 16-ch Relay, 16-ch Isolated Digital Input, 8-ch Analog Input and 2 Event Counters Online-devices, leader distributor of high quality industrial Automation products, happy to present Intelligent-Appliance new Multi-Function TCP/IP Controller card, the IA-3116-EA8-P that includes Relays, Isolated Digital Inputs, Analog Inputs, Event Counters, Digital Filter, Auto Report on Input State Change and more. - August 11, 2015 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces the New Industrial 96-ch TTL/LVTTL/30VDC Digital Input Controller with LAN (TCP/IP) Interface Ethernet relay board IA-2661-E is equipped with LAN (TCP/IP) interface firmware that enables control over a single board or group of boards at once to facilitate efficient computer control via Ethernet, local network, or wireless network. Assigned with IP address, board can be controlled and monitored via included software utility or open source code software examples. Self-contained solution includes onboard pluggable screw terminal blocks, Ethernet port, and local MCU. - July 15, 2015 - online-devices

Screencheck Middle East Launches a Revamped Website The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the Company's extensive products and solutions. - June 03, 2015 - ScreenCheck Middle East

Online-Devices Announces the New IA-3131-E TCP/IP 32-ch Relay Card is CE FCC Approved The IA-3131-E is an Industrial 10/100 Base-T Ethernet Relay board that includes a TCP/IP port and 32 Relays. - February 20, 2015 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announced New Tiny, Peer-to-Peer Solution, IP Based Intelligent-Appliance has announced a new Stand-alone Peer-to-Peer solution, IA-3721-E, in a small footprint, that is Ethernet (IP) controlled. The IA-3721-E is of 2x3” Board size. It includes two relays, two Digital Inputs, Ethernet Port and a built in Peer-to-Peer function with a communication... - December 18, 2014 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces New Industrial IP Controlled, Tiny 32-Ch Solid-State Relays Control Card IP Controlled, Tiny 32-ch Solid-State Relays Control card, provides 1Amp on each output, fully protected, aimed at Inductive Loads and Resistive ones. - September 09, 2014 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announce New Industrial 32-ch Digital Filtered Inputs, USB Auto Reports New Industrial 32-ch Digital Input module is Digitally Filtered and Auto Reports on input changes. - August 12, 2014 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces New Industrial 96-ch Digital I/O, USB Controlled IA-2662-UiT, New 96-ch Digital I/O module includes onboard Pluggable Screw Terminal Blocks, providing an efficient, small footprint ready solution at a remarkable cost/performance. - July 30, 2014 - online-devices

Online-Devices New Mini Industrial Relay Controller Online-Devices, the professional, high technology online provider, specializing in high quality industrial communication, Data Acquisition I/O modules and USB Relay Controllers, announces the new Mini Industrial Relay Controller Line with LAN (TCP/IP) Interface. - July 28, 2014 - online-devices

Basement Finishing Experts Arrive in New England An award-winning basement finishing firm has just arrived in New England, promising to beat up moisture and water damage with their innovative waterproof wall and subflooring system. Matrix Basement Systems of New England - an offshoot of their Illinois-based headquarters - will be stationed at a new... - June 03, 2014 - Matrix Basement Systems

Nick Richmond and Brian Barrick of Matrix Basement Systems Honored with Big50 Award Nick Richmond and Brian Barrick, owners of Matrix Basement Systems, Inc. and Matrix Manufacturing, USA have been selected by REMODELING magazine to join the REMODELING Big50. The Big50 awards were presented at a gala dinner at the Remodeling Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2014. The... - May 13, 2014 - Matrix Basement Systems

2013 Fred Case Entrepreneur of the Year Nick Richmond Launches Matrix Manufacturing, USA Nick Richmond and Brian Barrick recently launched their second entrepreneurial endeavor, Matrix Manufacturing, USA. They founded Matrix Basement Systems in 2009, and helped it grow into the Midwest’s leading provider of basement finishing systems. Matrix Basement Systems, Inc. has now served more than 1,000 Chicagoland and Detroit residents. - April 21, 2014 - Matrix Basement Systems

Online-Devices is Announcing a New Plug and Play Industrial Grade Power Relay Board Online-Devices is announcing a new Industrial Grade, Power Relay Board that is simple and cost effective, yet it can be easily operated by WIFI or Ethernet by attaching an appropriate Intelligent-Appliance adaptor. - April 16, 2014 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces the New Industrial Two 16-Bit Analog Input, Two Digital Input and Two Relays with USB Interface Intelligent Appliance, leading technology developer and manufacturer, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems, is pleased to announce its latest product, IA-3340-U, Multifunction I/O Controller. - April 08, 2014 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces the New Industrial 96-ch Digital I/O with LAN (TCP/IP) Interface Intelligent Appliance, leading technology developer and manufacturer, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems, is pleased to announce its latest product, IA-2662-E, 96-ch Ethernet based Industrial Digital I/O Controller. - April 07, 2014 - online-devices

Online-Devices Present the New Industrial Relay Controller Line with LAN (TCP/IP) Interface With 16-ch multi types relays, SPST 5Amp and SPDT 2Amp, 16-ch Isolated Digital inputs and two counters, all in Ethernat TCP/IP interface, the IA-3116-E Relay Controller board makes a simple, low cost, easily implemented control solution. - December 06, 2013 - online-devices

Online-Devices Present a New Isolated USB-Based Stepper Controller Driver With step resolution of 3200 Steps per Revolution and Current rate of 2 Amperes per Phase, controlled by an Isolated USB port the IA-3352-U Stepper Controller makes a simple, low cost, easily implemented motion control solution. - September 25, 2013 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces the New Industrial Relay Controller with an AcC Monitoring Input The new module IA-3178H-U2i, manufactured by Intelligent-Appliance, is a 32 Channels Industrial Relay Controller, with 32 Power Relays, and Isolated AC Voltage Input for Line Monitoring Manufactured by Intelligent-Appliance. - July 10, 2013 - online-devices

New Class Library API for Relay Controller Hadrware Online Devices announces the release of a Class Library Application Program Interface (API) for Intelligent-Appliances Industrial Relay Controller Boards. - May 31, 2013 - online-devices

New Source Code Examples: Software for Relay Control Online Devices announces New Source Code Examples for Relay Controller Boards. - April 27, 2013 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces the IA-3116-U2i A new Industrial Relay Controller with 16-ch relays, 16 isolated Digital Inputs and two watchdog protection circuits manufactured by Intelligent-Appliance. - December 29, 2012 - online-devices

Online-Devices Announces a New Tiny USB Relay Controller The IA-2117-U is a new Tiny 16-ch Relay Controller built to meet new project specific demands. - November 21, 2012 - online-devices