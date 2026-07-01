Founder and CEO M.D. Chau got the idea for on-the-spot graphic design sessions in 2014 while standing in the middle of an Orange County jewelry store. After testing the market by forming a different company at the time, he found that both customers and designers were happier with the concept. Now, with easier access to online marketplace technology, he launched InPersonDesign.com with hopes of scaling the idea across the U.S. and worldwide. And, he's doing it all during the COVID-19 crisis. - May 10, 2020 - In Person Design Inc.