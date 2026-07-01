Recent Headlines
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Sports Logo Launches Collection of 1,000's of Copyrighted Sports Icons Covering Over 130 Different Sports
Sports Logo is pleased to announce the official release of their vast collection of sports icons covering over 130 different sports from around the world. With thousands of hand made sports icons in many different styles Sports Logo has become a leading source for customized sports logos for athletes, designers, and sports apparel and merchandise manufactures. - August 15, 2025 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Rocket Industrial Relocates Distribution Center from Belvidere to Chicagoland Area to Enhance Distribution Capabilities
Rocket Industrial, a leading national packaging distributor, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Illinois distribution center from Belvidere to a new, larger facility at 80 Prairie Parkway, Gilberts, IL 60136. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to... - June 06, 2025 - Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial Expands Product Line with Launch of Zenith Fasteners
Rocket Industrial, a leader in packaging innovation, is expanding its exclusive Zenith line to include a full range of fasteners, including nails and staples for various applications, along with a complete selection of supporting nailers and staplers from top brands. Designed for businesses seeking... - March 28, 2025 - Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial Achieves SQF Certification for Excellence in Food Safety
Rocket Industrial, a leading provider of packaging solutions for the food industry, is proud to announce that its Wausau facility has earned Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification, achieving an impressive 98/100 score during its first audit. This achievement underscores Rocket Industrial’s... - November 09, 2024 - Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial Unveils Zenith: the New Benchmark in Private Labeled Packaging Products
Rocket Industrial, a leading name in packaging innovation and solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new private labeled product line: Zenith. The Zenith line, designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, includes a comprehensive range of packaging... - October 31, 2024 - Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Ninth Year in a Row
Rocket Industrial has been Certified as a Great Place to Work for the ninth year in a row. - October 28, 2024 - Rocket Industrial
Metamorphosis: Solo Exhibition by Aggie Armstrong
RevArt is proud to present “Metamorphosis,” a solo exhibition by artist Aggie Armstrong, on view from November 1 to December 14, 2024, at The Village Hive Eglinton. The opening reception will take place on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 pm ET. In Metamorphosis, Armstrong reflects on... - October 27, 2024 - RevArt
LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI
LogoDesign.net, in collaboration with researchers at the Kellogg School of Management, is set to launch a logo maker tool that uses artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize the logo design process. - August 30, 2024 - Logo Design
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
Packaging Resources Celebrating 25 Years of Growth and Success
Packaging Resources Inc. celebrates 25 years. Since 1999, PRI has provided innovative packaging solutions for Food Processor, Food Service, and Institutional Cleaning markets. PRI team embodies the core values: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community. Thanks to Packaging Resources' dedicated team. - May 14, 2024 - Packaging Resources, Inc.
Immediate Availability: Molded Fiber Packaging Capacity with Exclusive Benefits at Norwalk Packaging
Norwalk Packaging announces the immediate availability of 3 tons per day of molded fiber packaging for sustainable business operations in various sectors. Full-capacity commitment comes with exclusive benefits like preferential pricing. - March 23, 2024 - Norwalk Packaging,LLC
Sustainability in Every Box: Bakery Packaging Boxes Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Boxes
In a proactive move towards environmental responsibility, Bakery Packaging Boxes proudly announces the launch of a new line of eco-friendly boxes for bakery products like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, etc. - January 29, 2024 - Bakery Packaging Boxes
From Marie-Antoinette to the Digital Age – How Artworks Reach Their Collectors in the US
The renowned art shipping company Chenue looks back on a 260-year history that traces its origins to crafting transport crates for the French queen Marie-Antoinette. Today, Chenue is a global leader in art transportation and has developed an innovative shipping solution called "Moviiu," ushering the transport of artworks into the digital era. - December 21, 2023 - Moviiu SA
Coast Package Material Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Coast Package Material serves multiple industries with safe and sustainable pouches. Since these pouches are demanded far and wide in the world. - January 28, 2023 - Coast Package Material
Oliver Inc. Expands Oklahoma Facility
Oliver has expanded their Oklahoma Facility and added new heavy equipment with the long-term plan to add 25 additional positions. - December 03, 2022 - Oliver Inc.
Digital Lion Helps Support Those in the Middle of Ukraine Conflict
Digital Lion, a professional web development, graphic design, and online marketing agency, is helping those in need in Ukraine and encouraging others to do the same. - July 14, 2022 - Digital Lion Inc.
Brodmann17 and Rhonda to Disrupt the Video Telematics Market with Their Cloud Connected Camera Platform Powered by Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoC
Rhonda Software, a professional camera design house and Brodmann17, the leading provider of Vision-AI patented technology for automated driving, announced today the launch of an ADAS camera platform based on the Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision System on Chip (SoC). This is the first technology... - November 22, 2021 - Rhonda Software
Gregory Abbott Launches New Website for Left Coast Industries
Gregory Abbott, an experienced fabricator who specializes in prototyping, is excited to announce the launch of a new website for his company Left Coast Industries. - September 14, 2021 - Left Coast Industries
JUXIANG Printing Brings a Variety of Magnetic Gift Boxes for Customers
JUXIANG Printing has launched a whole new range of magnetic giftboxes due to high demand from the customers. The newly launched magnetic gift boxes come in variations and answer the rising demand for premium quality gift boxes. - August 23, 2021 - JUXIANG Packaging Printing Ltd.
DSPACK, a Manufacturer Specialized in Producing Eco-Friendly Food Packaging and Masks, Will Enter the Global Market
Founded in 1985, DSPACK produces packing products free of volatile organic compounds by utilizing the latest equipment in Korea. - August 18, 2021 - Daesung Packing Industry Co., Ltd.
RevArt and VivaTerra Announce Partnership to Launch Art and Nature Collection
VivaTerra’s first fine art collaboration and a curated gallery of women artists will be available in this year holiday season. - June 30, 2021 - RevArt
Schmancy Launches Desi Vibes Collection with an Indian Twist for Creative Packaging
Desi Vibes collection includes pop-arty motifs with Indian designs and colors. The range includes gift hamper, jeweler, cosmetic and bakery boxes. - June 18, 2020 - Schmancy
New Online Marketplace InPersonDesign.com Allows Entrepreneurs to Book On-the-Spot Graphic & Web Design Sessions with Local Designers
Founder and CEO M.D. Chau got the idea for on-the-spot graphic design sessions in 2014 while standing in the middle of an Orange County jewelry store. After testing the market by forming a different company at the time, he found that both customers and designers were happier with the concept. Now, with easier access to online marketplace technology, he launched InPersonDesign.com with hopes of scaling the idea across the U.S. and worldwide. And, he's doing it all during the COVID-19 crisis. - May 10, 2020 - In Person Design Inc.
PacknWood Food Service Supplier to Sell Eco-Friendly Brown Sugarcane Pulp Containers
PacknWood is proud to announce its newest line of eco-friendly brown sugarcane pulp containers. Brown sugarcane pulp is a natural byproduct of harvesting sugarcane, which makes it a very sustainable process. It is a dry and fibrous residue left behind from crushed sugarcane once the juice is... - February 26, 2020 - PacknWood
PacknWood to Sell Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Boxes for Restaurants, Caterers, and Food Delivery Companies
PacknWood now sells eco-friendly Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Boxes that are biodegradable and compostable. The new Mini Kraft Cardboard Pizza Boxes are made from sturdy Kraft cardboard that can be recycled and is considered biodegradable. The small 3.5” by 3.5” size can be utilized in a... - February 26, 2020 - PacknWood
Food Service Supplier PacknWood Launches New Eco-Friendly Bamboo Fiber Takeout Packaging
PacknWood recently launched its new line of bamboo fiber "Buckaty" salad boxes available in three different sizes: 24 oz, 32 oz., and 50 oz. The compostable round takeout containers are made from cardboard made from bamboo fiber, which is highly renewable and sustainable over the long... - February 26, 2020 - PacknWood
Shorr Packaging Announces International Expansion with New Facility in Mexico
Shorr credits the expansion to the strong partnership and collaboration between the company and its customers. - February 21, 2020 - Shorr Packaging Corp.
Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute
Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.
PacknWood Food Service Supplier Launches New Size of Eco-Friendly Sugarcane Plate
PacknWood is excited to announce now offer one of its newest products: Bio n Chic Sugarcane Plate - 6.3" x 6.3". The new 6.3 inch by 6.3 inch size is now available due to high demand. Hotel operators, food trucks, and event caterers often request a smaller plate for wedding hors... - November 13, 2019 - PacknWood
PacknWood Now Sells Eco-Friendly Wheat Straws
PacknWood is pleased to offer new cocktail and long-sized wheat straws. The new wheat straws offered from PacknWood are made entirely from wheat. The wheat straws are environmentally-friendly, compostable, and biodegradable. Each straw is toxin-free and better for the Earth, too. Unlike some other... - November 12, 2019 - PacknWood
Eco-Friendly Hotel Food Service Retailer PacknWood to Exhibit at The Hotel Experience
PacknWood is excited to be an exhibitor at The Hotel Experience at the Javits Center in New York City. The Javits Center is located at 429 11th Avenue, just over half a mile from the PacknWood showroom and office. Participants are invited to come see all of the hotel and food service supplies... - October 30, 2019 - PacknWood
Eco-Friendly Food Service Retailer PacknWood to Exhibit at IBIE
PacknWood is one of the 1,000+ vendors to be featured in the IBIE Expo Hall in Booth #745. The event takes place from Sunday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 11. Tickets are still available. - August 30, 2019 - PacknWood
LogoDesign.net Redesigns Political Logos of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidates
LogoDesign.net redesigns political logos of the 2020 Presidential candidates inspired by their personalities and their brand of politics. - April 20, 2019 - Logo Design
Digital Lion Donates 10% of Profits to EvenStart Foundation
Digital Lion, a company specializing in Web and graphic design and development, is donating 10% of the year’s profits to EvenStart Foundation. - December 20, 2018 - Digital Lion Inc.
China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches
Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited
The Super Mini-Emulator VAXEL Adds UltraScale to Its Lineup Boosting the DUT Block Size to 6 Million Gates
VAXEL is a market proven Super Mini-Emulator using FPGA evaluation boards. It has full capabilities for RTL design verification and yet the license is very affordable. Major Japanese OEMs are equipping all their RTL designers with VAXEL and saving weeks and months from their ASIC development projects. - August 20, 2018 - VAXEL Incorporated
The Premier Snack Bag Series from Packaging Resources Offers an Eco-Friendly Alternative for Grab and Go Packaging
Packaging Resources is introducing the Snack Bag Series, an exclusive brand that is easy to pack, easy to open, and easy to use. The Snack Bag Series offers superb visibility, is eco-friendly, keeps food fresh, keeps sandwiches and wraps together while eating, and reduces food waste. - May 15, 2018 - Packaging Resources, Inc.
Digital Lion Donates 10% of Profits to Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids
Digital Lion, a company specializing in web development, graphic design and digital marketing, has chosen Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids for this year’s 10% donation. - October 19, 2017 - Digital Lion Inc.
Protective Packaging Corporation to Donate 15,000 Moisture Barrier Bags for Hurricane Relief Efforts
Protective Packaging Corporation is donating 15,000 moisture barrier bags to the Salvation Army for use in hurricane relief efforts throughout the Gulf Coast, Florida and the southeast. These bags are military-grade, moisture barrier bags designed to protect contents from harsh conditions,... - September 14, 2017 - Protective Packaging Corp.
Artco Group Announces the Creation of a New Custom Promotional Products Division
Artco Group Inc., Manufacturers, Designers and Installers of Custom Store Fixtures for Retail Interiors, with over 33 years in the industry, announced today the creation of a new Division that will produce custom promotional displays. Karen Estrada, the head of this new Division, is thrilled for... - July 25, 2017 - Artco Group
New Trend: Monogrammed Leather Accessories, Now Available on Kickstarter
Thomas & Co., the leading leather company based in Mexico City, today announced it would be offering its products to all the world. The company, which prides itself on crafting unique one-of-a-kind leather accessories, will tie up with Kickstarter to unveil their new cool and trendy collection... - July 01, 2017 - Thomas & Co.
Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List
Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard
Global Packaging Partners, Inc. Announces Major Collaboration
Global Packaging Partners, Inc. (GPP), a certified minority owned business, based in Brentwood, TN, has established a collaborative relationship with a third party (3PL) logistics provider. - March 12, 2017 - Global Packaging Partners, Inc.
Computer with Many Unique/Original Features is Trying to Reach the Crowd to Make Production Possible
Entropy is a modern intelligent design made after years of extensive research; Designed to be the most balanced Small_Form_Factor desktop computer on the market. - November 26, 2016 - BottleNext
TransSiP’s Desmond Wong Named ACE Awards Finalist
UBM Publishing has announced that Desmond Wong, Founder and CEO of TransSiP Inc. has been chosen as a 2016 ACE Awards Finalist. The ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best of the best in today's electronics industry. ACE celebrates the promise of new talent and innovation, as well as paying tribute to the lifetime achievement of a top industry veteran. - November 14, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.