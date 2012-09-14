PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Year’s Profit to Child Development Institute Digital Lion, a company specializing in web and graphic design and development, donates 10% of their profits to support youth mental health programs. - November 16, 2019 - Digital Lion Inc.

PacknWood Food Service Supplier Launches New Size of Eco-Friendly Sugarcane Plate PacknWood is excited to announce now offer one of its newest products: Bio n Chic Sugarcane Plate - 6.3" x 6.3". The new 6.3 inch by 6.3 inch size is now available due to high demand. Hotel operators, food trucks, and event caterers often request a smaller plate for wedding hors d'oeuvres,... - November 13, 2019 - PacknWood

PacknWood Now Sells Eco-Friendly Wheat Straws PacknWood is pleased to offer new cocktail and long-sized wheat straws. The new wheat straws offered from PacknWood are made entirely from wheat. The wheat straws are environmentally-friendly, compostable, and biodegradable. Each straw is toxin-free and better for the Earth, too. Unlike some other eco-friendly... - November 12, 2019 - PacknWood

Eco-Friendly Hotel Food Service Retailer PacknWood to Exhibit at The Hotel Experience PacknWood is excited to be an exhibitor at The Hotel Experience at the Javits Center in New York City. The Javits Center is located at 429 11th Avenue, just over half a mile from the PacknWood showroom and office. Participants are invited to come see all of the hotel and food service supplies PacknWood... - October 30, 2019 - PacknWood

Eco-Friendly Food Service Retailer PacknWood to Exhibit at IBIE PacknWood is one of the 1,000+ vendors to be featured in the IBIE Expo Hall in Booth #745. The event takes place from Sunday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 11. Tickets are still available. - August 30, 2019 - PacknWood

LogoDesign.net Redesigns Political Logos of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidates LogoDesign.net redesigns political logos of the 2020 Presidential candidates inspired by their personalities and their brand of politics. - April 20, 2019 - Logo Design

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Profits to EvenStart Foundation Digital Lion, a company specializing in Web and graphic design and development, is donating 10% of the year’s profits to EvenStart Foundation. - December 20, 2018 - Digital Lion Inc.

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

The Super Mini-Emulator VAXEL Adds UltraScale to Its Lineup Boosting the DUT Block Size to 6 Million Gates VAXEL is a market proven Super Mini-Emulator using FPGA evaluation boards. It has full capabilities for RTL design verification and yet the license is very affordable. Major Japanese OEMs are equipping all their RTL designers with VAXEL and saving weeks and months from their ASIC development projects. - August 20, 2018 - VAXEL Incorporated

The Premier Snack Bag Series from Packaging Resources Offers an Eco-Friendly Alternative for Grab and Go Packaging Packaging Resources is introducing the Snack Bag Series, an exclusive brand that is easy to pack, easy to open, and easy to use. The Snack Bag Series offers superb visibility, is eco-friendly, keeps food fresh, keeps sandwiches and wraps together while eating, and reduces food waste. - May 15, 2018 - Packaging Resources, Inc.

Digital Lion Donates 10% of Profits to Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids Digital Lion, a company specializing in web development, graphic design and digital marketing, has chosen Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids for this year’s 10% donation. - October 19, 2017 - Digital Lion Inc.

Protective Packaging Corporation to Donate 15,000 Moisture Barrier Bags for Hurricane Relief Efforts Protective Packaging Corporation is donating 15,000 moisture barrier bags to the Salvation Army for use in hurricane relief efforts throughout the Gulf Coast, Florida and the southeast. These bags are military-grade, moisture barrier bags designed to protect contents from harsh conditions, including... - September 14, 2017 - Protective Packaging Corp.

Artco Group Announces the Creation of a New Custom Promotional Products Division Artco Group Inc., Manufacturers, Designers and Installers of Custom Store Fixtures for Retail Interiors, with over 33 years in the industry, announced today the creation of a new Division that will produce custom promotional displays. Karen Estrada, the head of this new Division, is thrilled for the... - July 25, 2017 - Artco Group

New Trend: Monogrammed Leather Accessories, Now Available on Kickstarter Thomas & Co., the leading leather company based in Mexico City, today announced it would be offering its products to all the world. The company, which prides itself on crafting unique one-of-a-kind leather accessories, will tie up with Kickstarter to unveil their new cool and trendy collection "Monogrammed... - July 01, 2017 - Thomas & Co.

Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard

Global Packaging Partners, Inc. Announces Major Collaboration Global Packaging Partners, Inc. (GPP), a certified minority owned business, based in Brentwood, TN, has established a collaborative relationship with a third party (3PL) logistics provider. - March 12, 2017 - Global Packaging Partners, Inc.

Computer with Many Unique/Original Features is Trying to Reach the Crowd to Make Production Possible Entropy is a modern intelligent design made after years of extensive research; Designed to be the most balanced Small_Form_Factor desktop computer on the market. - November 26, 2016 - BottleNext

TransSiP’s Desmond Wong Named ACE Awards Finalist UBM Publishing has announced that Desmond Wong, Founder and CEO of TransSiP Inc. has been chosen as a 2016 ACE Awards Finalist. The ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best of the best in today's electronics industry. ACE celebrates the promise of new talent and innovation, as well as paying tribute to the lifetime achievement of a top industry veteran. - November 14, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

A Unique New Way to Craft a Professional Espresso by Hand The Flair Espresso Maker is half way to its $45,000 target on Kickstarter, and promises to make hand-crafting professional quality espresso at home a reality. - November 06, 2016 - Flair Espresso

Candle Packaging USA New Female Round Candle Cover 2.88 Candle Packaging USA launched their brand new female round candle cover 2.88 assists in keeping dust out of and the scent in their customers products, proudly manufactured in the USA. - October 27, 2016 - Candle Packaging USA

TransSiP's JC-PFM™ DC-DC Conversion Solution and Harmony™ SNJ Conditioner Named 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist ECN/Electronic Component News has announced that TransSiP’s submission to the 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards has been named a 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist. The ECN IMPACT Awards recognize the top products and services in 17 categories across the design engineering landscape. The competition seeks to... - September 25, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

Digital Lion Makes Donation to Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research Digital Lion, a leader in the Web development, graphic design, and digital marketing field, donated a portion of its profits to a charity helping those in the community. - August 27, 2016 - Digital Lion Inc.

TransSiP Announces Breakthrough in DC-DC Converter for IoT/Wireless Power and Performance Baseline With the unveiling of patent-pending JC-PFM DC-DC technology at the APEC (Long Beach) last March, simultaneously achieving long battery life for IoT/Wireless devices with no compromise in maximum system performance at all conditions became reality. - July 16, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

Tri-Star Design, Inc. Supports MIT Innovative 3D Printer Technology Development Tri-Star Design, Inc., an electronic product development company is excited to be involved with some amazing and innovative technology being developed by MIT Research and Development in Cambridge, Massachusetts. MIT researchers, using readily available components, have been working on a 3D printer capable... - July 09, 2016 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.

Excellicon Provides Multiple Techniques for Timing Constraints Promotion or Demotion Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis products announced several options for propagating timing constraints up or down the hierarchy. Excellicon products now provide three techniques for promotion and/or demotion of timing constraints. First is the... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon

Excellicon Introduces Automated Clock Domain Crossing Tool (CDC) Eliminating Complex Setup Process, Enabling Full Hierarchical for Multi-Mode Analysis Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of end-to-end timing constraints products announced release of its latest product ConDor (Clock Domain Review), providing fully automated CDC tool. ConDor CDC product will change the way the designers will approach the CDC analysis by completely eliminate setup... - June 03, 2016 - Excellicon

Gilbert Entrepreneur Selected for Global Entrepreneurship Summit Hosted by President Obama at Stanford University Gilbert, AZ Entrepreneur, Wendy Jameson, has been selected as one of 100 delegates to attend the 7th Global Entrepreneurship Summit, hosted by President Obama and held at Stanford University, June 21-24. - May 26, 2016 - Colnatec

Excellicon’s End-to-End Timing Constraints Solution Results in Significant Business Growth for 2016 Fiscal Year Excellicon Inc., reports over 400% business growth expanding its install base, and customer count for fiscal year ending April 30, 2016. The revenues also grew over 200% as a result of rapid adoption of Excellicon’s products. The rapid growth is attributed to the need for automation of timing constraints flows and the fact that Excellicon is the only company that provides an end-to-end timing constraints and clock analysis solutions for SOC design. - May 25, 2016 - Excellicon

Bookcoverpedia - A Revolution in a Self-Publishing Book Cover Design The most advanced and most complete platform for premade book covers in the World. - May 03, 2016 - Nessgraphica

STEM-Based Weather Balloon Competition Announced for Washoe County School District Glass Ceiling, developed by TigerWare Developments, challenges Washoe County High School students to touch the edge of space in a STEM-based competition using High Altitude Weather Balloons. - August 18, 2015 - TigerWare Developments

Summitsoft Introduces Powerful & Affordable Graphic Design Software Summitsoft Corporation has recently released its illustration and design software titled “Graphic Design Studio”, bolstering its industry-leading productivity software portfolio. The software offers graphic design tools for all experience levels and includes 2,000+ pre-designed vector graphics... - April 30, 2015 - Summitsoft

Artco Group Gears Up for the Annual Duty Free Trade Show of the Americas Artco Group, Manufacturer & Designer of Store Fixtures, is excited to attend to the upcoming Duty Free Trade show of the Americas. The event, hosted by the international association of airport duty free stores (IAADFS), will be held in Orlando Florida from March 22nd through the 25th. As every year,... - March 14, 2015 - Artco Group

Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios

Digital Lion Donates Portion of Profits to Calgary-Based Charity Digital Lion, a professional web development, graphic design and online marketing agency, announces that they are donating a portion of their profits to the Calgary Urban Project Society (CUPS). - February 18, 2015 - Digital Lion Inc.

Colnatec Unveils All-Inclusive Thin Film Controller Eon-ID™ an exceptional, affordable alternative to aging competitor models. - November 13, 2014 - Colnatec

Spectra-Physics® Launches High Energy, One-Box Ultrafast Amplifiers New Solstice Ace delivers industry-leading >6 mJ energy, >7 W power with ultrashort. - August 09, 2014 - Spectra Physics

Wicked Stitch: Improved Website Released In business since 1982, The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc., owned by legacy digitizer and industry consultant Jay Fishman, who leads a team of award-winning digitizers. Wicked Stitch has always tried to separate themselves with their unique commitment to, not only excellence in design, but also the... - July 31, 2014 - The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc.

Spectra-Physics® Unveils Enhanced Widely-Tunable Ultrafast Laser for Multiphoton Imaging New InSight® DS+™ delivers >1.2 W output power with >600 nm tuning range - July 30, 2014 - Spectra Physics

Candle Packaging USA Launches Their New Website Candle Packaging USA launched their brand new website located at candlepackagingusa.com The website features a hand-picked selection of the candle packaging and must-haves for the candle industry. There are reviews, ratings and sale alerts on these top products along with information. - April 23, 2014 - Candle Packaging USA

Beautiful Premium Wordpress Themes from Zappy Themes Zappy Themes is a new launched Premium WordPress theme provider to make the websites more beautiful at an affordable price. Zappy Themes provide more flexible theme options, shortcodes, widgets, and other splendid features integrated at a very affordable price. - April 08, 2014 - Zappy themes

Spectra-Physics® Launches 15 W UV Laser at Laser World of Photonics China New Talon™ 355-15 delivers >300 µJ, 15 W UV power with unparalleled reliability and cost. - March 19, 2014 - Spectra Physics

Digital Lion Donates to Canadian Cancer Society Digital Lion, a design and marketing agency specializing in Web development, brand/logo design, print marketing design, and online marketing, makes their first charitable contribution of the year to the Canadian Cancer Society. - February 19, 2014 - Digital Lion Inc.

Spectra-Physics® Expands Ultrafast Amplifier Portfolio Extends offering to high >14 W power and to ultrashort sub-20 femtosecond (fs) pulses at high repetition rates - February 08, 2014 - Spectra Physics

Acorn Paper Products Company Issues Holiday Challenge to Customers for Canned Food & Toy Drive Acorn Paper Products Co. one of the largest independent paper and packaging companies in the Western United States has challenged all of its customers this holiday season to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. - November 22, 2013 - Acorn Paper

Neptun Light Adds T8 LED Light Tube to DLC Qualified Products List Neptun Light, Inc. has announced the addition of LED 4-foot linear T8 fluorescent replacement tubes to the DesignLights Consortium Qualified Products List (DLC QPL). - November 22, 2013 - NEPTUN Light

Neptun Light Adds New Line of LED Lighting Products to DLC Qualified Products List Neptun Light, Inc. has announced the addition of four high/low bay fixtures to the DesignLights Consortium Qualified Products List (DLC QPL). - November 17, 2013 - NEPTUN Light

Femtosecond Laser Micromachining of Next-Generation Implantable Medical Devices Demonstrated Palmaz Scientific fabricates intricate implantable stents with Spectra-Physics’ femtosecond laser and ILT system. - November 14, 2013 - Spectra Physics

Digital Lion Launches New Site and Charitable Company Mission Digital Lion, a professional website design firm, has re-vamped their website and company mission to better reflect their values and goals. - November 02, 2013 - Digital Lion Inc.

design[moves] is Launching a Small Business Section to Its Company Website A design company in the New Jersey-New York area helps small businesses build their brand identity. - October 21, 2013 - design[moves]