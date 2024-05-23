Recent Headlines
AFTERWORK: Revolutionizing Video Gaming Experience in the UAE
WORKSPACE is excited to announce the launch of AFTERWORK, an innovative online store dedicated to provide top-tier gaming furniture and accessories. UAE-based brand aims to redefine gaming setups with its cutting-edge designs, ergonomic solutions, and unparalleled comfort, all tailored specifically... - May 23, 2024 - WORKSPACE
CellBell Releases "The Best Office and Executive Office Chairs" Guide
CellBell is known for bringing innovative and high-quality furniture solutions to individuals across India. Their curated selection of ergonomic and revolving chairs reflects their dedication to promoting well-being and productivity in every aspect of life. - March 10, 2024 - CellBell
Atdec Appoints Sean Tobin to Executive Team
Leading ergonomic mounting solution manufacturer and vendor Atdec has appointed Sean Tobin as national sales manager, Australia and New Zealand, to drive market expansion. Tobin also joins Atdec’s executive team. - November 25, 2023 - Atdec
All Assembled, LLC - Getting Back to Basics in the Furniture Assembly Industry
All Assembled furniture assembly service is revisiting it service offerings and marketing strategies in an unknown future economy. - November 27, 2022 - All Assembled
China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): SIHOO Makes a Debut with 20 Products in Three Series
On July 26, the 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (Hereafter referred to as CIFF) held its 2nd exhibition which welcomed more than 2,700 brands. SIHOO brought its three series of ergonomic chairs, DORO, VITO and TITO, including 20 products. As a Chinese brand in the ergonomic... - October 10, 2022 - SIHOO
The Closet Works Inc. Of Montgomeryville, PA Donates Clothing to the Community
The Closet Works Inc., one of the leading custom closet companies in the Philadelphia area since 1990, continues to work within their community and give back to those in most need. - June 11, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Releases New Antibacterial Product Line
The Closet Works Inc. is one of the leading custom organization and solutions companies in the Philadelphia, PA area releases new antibacterial product line. - March 21, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Makes Donations to Local Food Banks
The Closet Works made donations to several Food Banks in the Philadelphia area to help fight hunger in the community. They included Manna on Main, Keystone Opportunity Center and Hatfield Church of the Brethren Food Cupboard. - September 11, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Office Supply Solutions Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Office Supply Solutions has grown from no clients and now serves over 2,600 businesses, many on a national basis. - June 20, 2020 - Office Supply Solutions
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Appears on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy Season 5
The Closet Works, Inc., a custom organization solutions company, appeared on the fifth season of the popular television show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy on Netflix while filming in Philadelphia. - June 12, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville PA has been awarded the Best Of Houzz 2020 Design for custom closets and organization systems. - February 19, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Was Featured
A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019
Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs
AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.
WorkSpace.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai, UAE
WorkSpace.ae Office Furniture in Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Emarat Atrium, Dubai. - September 02, 2018 - WORKSPACE
AVTEQ Announces Promotion of Aaron Rubner to President
AVTEQ, Inc. announced today that Aaron Rubner has been promoted to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Aaron will have direct responsibility for all of AVTEQ’s manufacturing operations, product development and sales. Aaron served as Director of Sales since 2012, where he... - January 10, 2017 - AVTEQ
Announcing the 2016 Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship
Closet Tec, Inc. has decided to start the Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements. - October 30, 2016 - Closet Tec, Inc.
LOFTwall’s WEB Wall Honored as Interior Design Magazine Best of Year Winner
LOFTwall's WEB wall was chosen by designers as Best of Year for the Interior Design Magazine's Partition and Wall systems category. - December 10, 2014 - LOFTwall
New Brochure from Hänel Highlights Storage Options for the Disabled
Hänel Storage Systems has recently released a new brochure entitled Hänel Office and Industrial Storage Carousels Adapted for use by the disabled. This full-color, 14-page brochure is available free of charge from Hänel, and can be requested at www.hanel.us. Since 1957, Hänel... - August 15, 2014 - Hänel Storage Systems
AFC Industries' Ergonomic Workstation Selected a Top 30 Tech Innovation for 2013
AFC Industries is proud to announce that its Ergo-Tier EFX Workstation has been selected as one of the 2013 Top 30 Technical Innovations by Security Sales & Integration Magazine. According to the magazine, “ … the annual Top 30 Technology Innovations features standout products... - December 28, 2013 - AFC Industries, Inc.
LOFTwall Announces New Program to Showcase Innovative Materials
“LOFTwall Approved” Will Streamline the Selection Process for Designers. - October 11, 2013 - LOFTwall
Design Entrepreneur Steve Kinder of LOFTwall Shares His NeoCon 2013 Experience: Emerging Ideas & Workspace Concepts Revealed
LOFTwall Founder and Design Leader, Steve Kinder returned from NeoCon where he catalyzed a dynamic conversation about the future of workspace design. Flexibility, privacy and movement were key buzzwords and people require their workspace to evolve with their needs over time. Leading a more entrepreneurial, nimble company, Kinder is poised to move forward with new design innovations that address a quickly changing need that larger manufacturers are challenged to meet. - July 22, 2013 - LOFTwall
LOFTwall is at the Center of NeoCon’s 2013 “Ideas Revealed” Theme
LOFTwall, a manufacturer of distinctive lightweight, modular, modern divider screen products and an Interior Design Magazine “Best of Year” honoree, will return to NeoCon, space 8-7046, for the second year to connect with designers to talk about the dynamic future needs of workspaces. - May 01, 2013 - LOFTwall
Leading Edge Coworking Space Will be a Laboratory for the Future of Workspace Design: Partnership Announced at 2013 Global Coworking Unconference (GCUC)
Two Dallas-based entrepreneurs are collaborating to enhance how coworking spaces are used. LOFTwall and WELD are partnering to observe and identify the diverse needs of coworking members, monitoring the fluctuations of people and workspace needs. LOFTwall will be documenting the experiences of members while working at WELD and observing how coworkers interact in the space as it changes and evolves. - March 04, 2013 - LOFTwall
KOMPAKT® Systems Launches First Website
KOMPAKT® Systems, marketer and manufacturer of KOMPAKT® Systems Mobile product line, recently launched their first website: www.kompaktsystems.com. KOMPAKT® Systems' website features detailed information and photography about the complete KOMPAKT® Mobile product line, a... - December 28, 2012 - KOMPAKT® Systems
LOFTwall Shows “Best New Office Furniture” at NEOCON East
LOFTwall's WAVE Divider Screen was recognized by Inc. Magazine as “Best New Office Furniture” in the September issue. “We’ve had tremendous interest in our products since June and we’re excited to show with our new rep group W Cubed, LLC,” said Steve Kinder, Founder of LOFTwall. - October 17, 2012 - LOFTwall
Bruynzeel UK Helps Preserve The Savoy Hotel's Heritage with Archiving Solutions
Bruynzeel, a leading manufacturer of storage solutions for organisations in various sectors and industries, have helped to preserve The Savoy Hotel’s heritage by providing storage solutions for the establishment’s new archives. As part of The Savoy’s recent £220 million... - October 17, 2012 - Bruynzeel
Bruynzeel UK's New Storage Solution Frees-Up Vital Study Space for Newcastle University Students
Bruynzeel, a leading manufacturer of storage solutions for organisations in various sectors and industries, have provided Newcastle University’s Robinson Library with a new storage system. In 2009, The Robinson Library was tasked with increasing its student study space by 20 per cent to meet... - October 08, 2012 - Bruynzeel
Southwest Solutions Group to Present at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference
Southwest Solutions Group’s Craig Crock will be presenting an IIDA presentation on Designing Acute Care Environments with Point of Need Storage at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Friday, August 10, 2012. - August 10, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Rowe Furniture Advocates for American Businesses on Capitol Hill
Rowe Joins House Beautiful for “American Furniture, American Design” Press Conference - July 04, 2012 - Rowe Furniture
Claremore City Clerk’s Office Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for Mobile File Shelving System
Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed a mobile file shelving system for the Claremore City Clerk’s vault storage room to increase storage capacity and save floor space. - June 27, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group Installs High Density Storage Shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department
Southwest Solutions Group installs Spacesaver high density storage shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s record storage that saves floor space, organizes files, and provides security. - April 28, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
ACISCO Matches Cost-Efficient Modular Stations with Brand Name Commercial Office Flooring
ACISCO, a turnkey office construction firm specializing in modular stations, is currently showcasing its relationships with name brand flooring manufacturers Amtico and Forbo. - April 14, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Modular Stations Seller ACISCO Presents Coordinating Computer, Administrative, and Guest Chairs
ACISCO, a turn-key office construction and furnishing firm, is presenting its inventory of office seating products, which consumers can coordinate with the retailer's modular stations for convenient, one-stop shopping. - March 31, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Awards a TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group for Multiple Storage Systems
Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a TXMAS contract by the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired to provide multiple storage systems including drawer cabinets, high density shelving, aluminum frame modular tables, and rolling security doors. - March 30, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
ACISCO Presents Its New Line of Trading Modular Stations to Financial Companies and Business Owners
Modular stations producer ACISCO is introducing its new line of financial and trading room furnishings to consumers and company owners. - March 25, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Modular Cubicles Producer ACISCO Promotes Its Environmentally Sound Materials and Building Practices
ACISCO, a manufacturer specializing in modular stations as well as conference and reception room furniture, is highlighting the green nature of its building materials. - March 16, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Newly Expanded Range of Services for Contractors and Businesses Offered at Modular Stations Site ACISCO.com
ACISCO, a company known for its modular workstations, is promoting its recently expanded range of services for contractors and business owners. - February 29, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
New Selection of Modular Workstations for the Healthcare Industry Available at ACISCO.com
Modular stations company ACISCO is promoting the benefits of its collection of flexible, contemporary furniture for companies working in the health sector. - February 18, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Southwest Solutions Group Helps Furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s New Basketball Arena
Southwest Solutions Group helped to furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s new basketball arena with work benches and storage cabinets. - February 15, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
ACISCO Presents Its Modular Workstations Collection Designed for Startup Companies
The modular stations experts at ACISCO are presenting their expanded office furniture line, tailored to startups and other young, growing companies. - February 15, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Southwest Solutions Group’s Kansas Office Moves to a New Location
Southwest Solutions Group’s Kansas Office, formerly known as Automated Business Systems, has moved to a new location. - February 09, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
Modular Workstations Manufacturer ACISCO Highlights its Electronic Customization Options for Telemarketing Firms
The modular furniture experts at ACISCO are highlighting their flexible, customized panel installation options for telemarketing firms and other large offices. - February 02, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
City of Austin Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract to Update Their Filing System
Southwest Solutions Group updates the City of Austin Human Resources Department’s filing system. - February 02, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
ACISCO Presents Its Revolutionary Line of Reception Room Furniture to Small Businesses Facing Expansion
The customizable, modular stations manufacturer ACISCO is promoting its extensive range of reception room furniture to small business owners who are growing their offices. - January 28, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group
Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed Art Storage Racks for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to store their battle flags. - January 25, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group
ACISCO Promotes Modern Conference Room Furniture with Optional Modular Stations
ACISCO is now showcasing its conference room furniture pieces, which can be easily integrated into the company's affordable modular workstations for added savings. - January 19, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
ACISCO Provides Modular Cubicles and Furniture Solutions for Businesses Expecting Growth in 2012
ACISCO, a furniture company experienced in optimizing office spaces and designing workplaces, is promoting its line of modular workstations for businesses expecting to increase in size in 2012. - January 12, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting
Rowe Furniture Introduces Cloud Contour Sleeper System
Sleep sofas so comfortable, you’ll let overnight guests have your bed. - January 07, 2012 - Rowe Furniture
Southwest Solutions Group Offers Spacesaver ISO 9001:2008 Certified Products
Southwest Solutions Group offers Spacesaver ISO 9001:2008 Certified Products to their customers. - December 23, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group