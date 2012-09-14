PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Closet Works Was Featured A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019 Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.

WorkSpace.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai, UAE WorkSpace.ae Office Furniture in Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Emarat Atrium, Dubai. - September 02, 2018 - WorkSpace.ae

iFurniture.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai iFurniture Office Furniture in Dubai is proud to announce that due to remarkable growth in 2017, it is moving to a new location on Jan 2018. This announcement means that the next chapter in iFurniture's story is about to begin, by moving into their new modern office in Dubai. iFurniture.ae will continue... - January 09, 2018 - iFurniture Office Furniture

iFurniture.ae Announce Expansion of Its Products iFurniture.ae announces the expansion of its product offering to include a new modern office collection and the enhancement of existing chairs, desks and sofas. - December 24, 2017 - iFurniture Office Furniture

AVTEQ Announces Promotion of Aaron Rubner to President AVTEQ, Inc. announced today that Aaron Rubner has been promoted to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Aaron will have direct responsibility for all of AVTEQ’s manufacturing operations, product development and sales. Aaron served as Director of Sales since 2012, where he managed... - January 10, 2017 - AVTEQ

Announcing the 2016 Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship Closet Tec, Inc. has decided to start the Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements. - October 30, 2016 - Closet Tec, Inc.

LOFTwall’s WEB Wall Honored as Interior Design Magazine Best of Year Winner LOFTwall's WEB wall was chosen by designers as Best of Year for the Interior Design Magazine's Partition and Wall systems category. - December 10, 2014 - LOFTwall

New Brochure from Hänel Highlights Storage Options for the Disabled Hänel Storage Systems has recently released a new brochure entitled Hänel Office and Industrial Storage Carousels Adapted for use by the disabled. This full-color, 14-page brochure is available free of charge from Hänel, and can be requested at www.hanel.us. Since 1957, Hänel vertical... - August 15, 2014 - Hänel Storage Systems

AFC Industries' Ergonomic Workstation Selected a Top 30 Tech Innovation for 2013 AFC Industries is proud to announce that its Ergo-Tier EFX Workstation has been selected as one of the 2013 Top 30 Technical Innovations by Security Sales & Integration Magazine. According to the magazine, “ … the annual Top 30 Technology Innovations features standout products from... - December 28, 2013 - AFC Industries, Inc.

LOFTwall Announces New Program to Showcase Innovative Materials “LOFTwall Approved” Will Streamline the Selection Process for Designers. - October 11, 2013 - LOFTwall

Design Entrepreneur Steve Kinder of LOFTwall Shares His NeoCon 2013 Experience: Emerging Ideas & Workspace Concepts Revealed LOFTwall Founder and Design Leader, Steve Kinder returned from NeoCon where he catalyzed a dynamic conversation about the future of workspace design. Flexibility, privacy and movement were key buzzwords and people require their workspace to evolve with their needs over time. Leading a more entrepreneurial, nimble company, Kinder is poised to move forward with new design innovations that address a quickly changing need that larger manufacturers are challenged to meet. - July 22, 2013 - LOFTwall

LOFTwall is at the Center of NeoCon’s 2013 “Ideas Revealed” Theme LOFTwall, a manufacturer of distinctive lightweight, modular, modern divider screen products and an Interior Design Magazine “Best of Year” honoree, will return to NeoCon, space 8-7046, for the second year to connect with designers to talk about the dynamic future needs of workspaces. Wave,... - May 01, 2013 - LOFTwall

Leading Edge Coworking Space Will be a Laboratory for the Future of Workspace Design: Partnership Announced at 2013 Global Coworking Unconference (GCUC) Two Dallas-based entrepreneurs are collaborating to enhance how coworking spaces are used. LOFTwall and WELD are partnering to observe and identify the diverse needs of coworking members, monitoring the fluctuations of people and workspace needs. LOFTwall will be documenting the experiences of members while working at WELD and observing how coworkers interact in the space as it changes and evolves. - March 04, 2013 - LOFTwall

KOMPAKT® Systems Launches First Website KOMPAKT® Systems, marketer and manufacturer of KOMPAKT® Systems Mobile product line, recently launched their first website: www.kompaktsystems.com. KOMPAKT® Systems' website features detailed information and photography about the complete KOMPAKT® Mobile product line, a KOMPAKT®... - December 28, 2012 - KOMPAKT® Systems

LOFTwall Shows “Best New Office Furniture” at NEOCON East LOFTwall's WAVE Divider Screen was recognized by Inc. Magazine as “Best New Office Furniture” in the September issue. “We’ve had tremendous interest in our products since June and we’re excited to show with our new rep group W Cubed, LLC,” said Steve Kinder, Founder of LOFTwall. - October 17, 2012 - LOFTwall

Bruynzeel UK Helps Preserve The Savoy Hotel's Heritage with Archiving Solutions Bruynzeel, a leading manufacturer of storage solutions for organisations in various sectors and industries, have helped to preserve The Savoy Hotel’s heritage by providing storage solutions for the establishment’s new archives. As part of The Savoy’s recent £220 million restoration,... - October 17, 2012 - Bruynzeel

Bruynzeel UK's New Storage Solution Frees-Up Vital Study Space for Newcastle University Students Bruynzeel, a leading manufacturer of storage solutions for organisations in various sectors and industries, have provided Newcastle University’s Robinson Library with a new storage system. In 2009, The Robinson Library was tasked with increasing its student study space by 20 per cent to meet the... - October 08, 2012 - Bruynzeel

Southwest Solutions Group to Present at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Southwest Solutions Group’s Craig Crock will be presenting an IIDA presentation on Designing Acute Care Environments with Point of Need Storage at Metrocon12 Expo and Conference Friday, August 10, 2012. - August 10, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Rowe Furniture Advocates for American Businesses on Capitol Hill Rowe Joins House Beautiful for “American Furniture, American Design” Press Conference - July 04, 2012 - Rowe Furniture

Claremore City Clerk’s Office Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for Mobile File Shelving System Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed a mobile file shelving system for the Claremore City Clerk’s vault storage room to increase storage capacity and save floor space. - June 27, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group Installs High Density Storage Shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department Southwest Solutions Group installs Spacesaver high density storage shelving for Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s record storage that saves floor space, organizes files, and provides security. - April 28, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

ACISCO Matches Cost-Efficient Modular Stations with Brand Name Commercial Office Flooring ACISCO, a turnkey office construction firm specializing in modular stations, is currently showcasing its relationships with name brand flooring manufacturers Amtico and Forbo. - April 14, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Modular Stations Seller ACISCO Presents Coordinating Computer, Administrative, and Guest Chairs ACISCO, a turn-key office construction and furnishing firm, is presenting its inventory of office seating products, which consumers can coordinate with the retailer's modular stations for convenient, one-stop shopping. - March 31, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Awards a TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group for Multiple Storage Systems Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a TXMAS contract by the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired to provide multiple storage systems including drawer cabinets, high density shelving, aluminum frame modular tables, and rolling security doors. - March 30, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

ACISCO Presents Its New Line of Trading Modular Stations to Financial Companies and Business Owners Modular stations producer ACISCO is introducing its new line of financial and trading room furnishings to consumers and company owners. - March 25, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Modular Cubicles Producer ACISCO Promotes Its Environmentally Sound Materials and Building Practices ACISCO, a manufacturer specializing in modular stations as well as conference and reception room furniture, is highlighting the green nature of its building materials. - March 16, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Newly Expanded Range of Services for Contractors and Businesses Offered at Modular Stations Site ACISCO.com ACISCO, a company known for its modular workstations, is promoting its recently expanded range of services for contractors and business owners. - February 29, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

New Selection of Modular Workstations for the Healthcare Industry Available at ACISCO.com Modular stations company ACISCO is promoting the benefits of its collection of flexible, contemporary furniture for companies working in the health sector. - February 18, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Presents Its Modular Workstations Collection Designed for Startup Companies The modular stations experts at ACISCO are presenting their expanded office furniture line, tailored to startups and other young, growing companies. - February 15, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Southwest Solutions Group Helps Furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s New Basketball Arena Southwest Solutions Group helped to furnish the University of Texas at Arlington’s new basketball arena with work benches and storage cabinets. - February 15, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Southwest Solutions Group’s Kansas Office Moves to a New Location Southwest Solutions Group’s Kansas Office, formerly known as Automated Business Systems, has moved to a new location. - February 09, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

City of Austin Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract to Update Their Filing System Southwest Solutions Group updates the City of Austin Human Resources Department’s filing system. - February 02, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

Modular Workstations Manufacturer ACISCO Highlights its Electronic Customization Options for Telemarketing Firms The modular furniture experts at ACISCO are highlighting their flexible, customized panel installation options for telemarketing firms and other large offices. - February 02, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Presents Its Revolutionary Line of Reception Room Furniture to Small Businesses Facing Expansion The customizable, modular stations manufacturer ACISCO is promoting its extensive range of reception room furniture to small business owners who are growing their offices. - January 28, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards TXMAS Contract to Southwest Solutions Group Southwest Solutions Group designed and installed Art Storage Racks for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to store their battle flags. - January 25, 2012 - Southwest Solutions Group

ACISCO Promotes Modern Conference Room Furniture with Optional Modular Stations ACISCO is now showcasing its conference room furniture pieces, which can be easily integrated into the company's affordable modular workstations for added savings. - January 19, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

ACISCO Provides Modular Cubicles and Furniture Solutions for Businesses Expecting Growth in 2012 ACISCO, a furniture company experienced in optimizing office spaces and designing workplaces, is promoting its line of modular workstations for businesses expecting to increase in size in 2012. - January 12, 2012 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Rowe Furniture Introduces Cloud Contour Sleeper System Sleep sofas so comfortable, you’ll let overnight guests have your bed. - January 07, 2012 - Rowe Furniture

Southwest Solutions Group Offers Spacesaver ISO 9001:2008 Certified Products Southwest Solutions Group offers Spacesaver ISO 9001:2008 Certified Products to their customers. - December 23, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Office Furniture Merchandiser ACISCO Promotes Enhanced Space Saving Modular Stations Office furniture merchant ACISCO is offering a new way to save space in the office with its telemarketing and call center modular workstations. - December 22, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

Southwest Solutions Group Customers Can Now Find More Information on Sustainable Spacesaver Products Southwest Solutions Group customers can now find more information on sustainable products from Spacesaver’s new website. - December 08, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Apple, Inc. Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for a Spacesaver High Density System Southwest Solutions Group installed a Spacesaver high density storage system for Apple, Inc. - December 07, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Texas Christian University Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for a High Density Storage System Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by Texas Christian University for a Spacesaver high density storage system. - December 01, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Savings: ACISCO Reduces Office Seating Prices by 10 Percent on Select Models ACISCO, an office furniture company known for its modular workstations, is currently offering Black Friday deals on office seating. - November 25, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting

UTSA Awards Southwest Solutions Group a Contract for a Spacesaver High Density Storage System Southwest Solutions Group was awarded a contract by the University of Texas at San Antonio to install a Spacesaver High Density Archive Storage System. - November 24, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

Lewis Energy Awards Southwest Solutions Group Several Contracts for High Capacity File Storage Systems Southwest Solutions Group delivered and installed several Spacesaver high density file shelving storage systems for Lewis Energy. - November 17, 2011 - Southwest Solutions Group

ACISCO Helps Business Adapt to Workflow Changes with Enhanced Modular Office Furniture ACISCO, a modular office furniture provider, is highlighting its floor to ceiling workstations, which are ideal for businesses looking to upgrade their existing furnishings or purchase ready-made private units. - November 17, 2011 - ACISCO Flooring and Carpeting