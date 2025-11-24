Oil industry communication is rapidly changing with Petronaut at the forefront. Imagine if every worker in the oilfield had access to every company and its personnel. Imagine if involved personnel for each operation were aware of the stages being completed in real-time. Imagine if all the oilfield logistics were automated on one platform. This type of service would inevitably reduce downtime and optimize operations for E&P companies. - June 13, 2015 - Petronaut