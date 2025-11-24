Recent Headlines
Within Oil & Gas Field Services
PureLine Now Delivers Advanced Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Combat H₂S in Oil & Gas Operations
ClO₂ treatment programs help producers reduce corrosion, improve safety, and stabilize production in high-sulfide environments. - November 24, 2025 - PureLine
PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions
PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities. - November 12, 2025 - PureLine
PureLine Offers Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Meet Oil & Gas Industry Challenges
PureLine expands chlorine dioxide solutions for oil & gas, delivering corrosion control, produced water reuse, and SRB mitigation with custom on-site systems designed for remote field operations. - October 31, 2025 - PureLine
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Recognized as Best Sustainability Company in North American Energy Sector
Oil innovation company was awarded the honor by the 2021 World Finance Energy Awards for its bio-based surfactants that boost production rates and slow declines, while helping operators meet ESG goals. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SUSTAIN Biosurfactants Named Best Completion Technology Finalist for World Oil Awards 2021
SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The carbon-neutral green technology shows promise in reviving the U.S. shale market by doubling initial oil production and slowing declines in unconventional wells. - September 12, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SPE Recognizes Locus Bio-Energy Solutions’ Amir Mahmoudkhani for Outstanding Technical Contributions to Oilfield Operations
Dr. Mahmoudkhani received the SPE Regional Production and Operations award from the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section (SPE-GCS). - August 13, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
ND Industrial Commission Approves Grant to Trial Green Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Treatments
Creedence Energy Services, in partnership with Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, will utilize funding from the Oil and Gas Research Program to trial ESG-friendly biosurfactants. - February 05, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
World Finance Names Locus Bio-Energy Best Upstream Solutions Company Driving Economic Growth in Oil & Gas
Oil innovation company chosen as North American winner for biosurfactant solutions that improve financial stability and sustainability. - January 09, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Biosurfactants Highlighted as a Top Technology in S&P Global Energy Awards
As operators search for new oilfield chemistries, S&P Global Platts is recognizing biosurfactants as a top green technology that can improve sustainability, increase profitability of current well operations and minimize new drilling. The solutions were developed by Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® (Locus BE), which has been named a finalist in the 2020 S&P Global Energy Awards for two categories: “Rising Star Company” and “Emerging Technology of the Year.” - November 25, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SUSTAIN Biosurfactant Technology Revives U.S. Shale by Boosting Initial Completion Oil Production
SUSTAIN is the newest addition to Locus BE’s portfolio of award-winning biosurfactant solutions for upstream oil applications, which have received global recognition for their ability to maximize production, cut costs and help operators do more with less. - October 27, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Receives ISO 9001 Accreditation for Biosurfactant Production Process
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has received ISO 9001 accreditation for the proprietary fermentation processes used to produce its award-winning biosurfactants for oilfield applications. - September 05, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Texas RRC Approves 10-Year Oil Tax Credit for Use of Green EOR Technology
Leases can receive a 50% Severance tax break and production increase worth millions through use of AssurEOR biosurfactant treatments - May 13, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Expansion Gives Permian Basin Operators Access to Cost-Saving Solutions
Oil innovation company doubles facility capacity for award-winning, customized biosurfactants that maximize revenue and sustainability. - April 18, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Expands Resources for ESG and Production Challenges in Appalachian Basin
Oil innovation startup, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, grows operations and team to provide expanded access to biosurfactant treatments that maintain financial stability and sustainability. - April 15, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Implements Safety Protocol Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
The oilfield technology and service provider has taken measures in line with CDC guidance to protect employees' health while minimizing disruption to oil producers' business operations. - March 28, 2020 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services
FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service
ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas
ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC
DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support
DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.
Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions
ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC
Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2
Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx
Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services
TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.
EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi
EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,”... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP
Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS
Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water
Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day
DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water
Dacon Highlights Rope Access Instead of Scaffolding or Cranes
Dacon Inspection Services recently completed an inspection project involving rope access for an oil refining company in Thailand. - July 27, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
12 Years of Successful Pipeline Inspections in Indonesia
Dacon Inspection Services recently completed yet another pipeline inspection project using Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging for a mining company based in Indonesia. With a 12-year long inspection contract, the mining company is one of Dacon’s longest standing customers. The mining industry is... - July 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
DTI Runs Hot in June with Huge Demand for New Training Courses
Dacon Training Institute successfully launches new training courses in June. - June 25, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Inspection Services Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Milestone
Two decades of the leading inspection service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. - June 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Completes a Major Pipeline Inspection Project in Japan
Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed the Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection at a major strategic storage hub in Japan. - April 24, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Gulf Coast Western Acquires Additional Oil Assets in Southwestern Louisiana
Working Interest Transaction Provides Development Opportunities in the Shoats Creek Field in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana - April 09, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western
Dacon Completes Major Pipeline Inspection Project in Tianjin, China
Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed an Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection of a pipeline for a global oil company in Tianjin, China. - March 11, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Launch "Long Range Ultrasonic Testing"
Dacon successfully held Long Range Ultrasonic Testing Grand Opening event with other inspection technology showcases. - February 18, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Mallika Kaekla Takes Over as CEO of Dacon Inspection Services
Dacon Inspection Services, Asia's leading Inspection Services Company, has appointed New CEO. - January 22, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Gulf Coast Western Subsidiary Acquires Assets of Orbit Energy Partners with Plans to Develop Large Acreage Position in Southern Louisiana
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today its subsidiary, Orbit Gulf Coast Exploration, LLC, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Lafayette, Louisiana-based Orbit Energy Partners, LLC. The acquisition includes proprietary rights and access to hundreds of square miles of 3D seismic data in Southwestern Louisiana, working interests in 13 producing wells and 140 defined drilling locations with approximately 30 million barrels of oil equivalent of total reserve potential. - January 17, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western
Southern Pipeline Services, LLC Acquires New Division
Southern Pipeline Services, LLC (“SPS”) announced that it has acquired Louisiana based Compeaux Construction, a heavy equipment civil contractor founded in 2010, specializing in heavy equipment work. The addition of this business unit expands their strong presence and capabilities for... - January 14, 2016 - Southern Pipeline Services, LLC.
ProductionBrokers.com Booming Despite Tough Times in the Energy Sector
ProductionBrokers.com Has Found a Favorable Spot Within the Oil & Gas Industry, with Plans for Long Term Growth. - November 25, 2015 - ProductionBrokers.com
GGP’s Water-Tek® Wins 2015 ICIS Innovation Award
Advanced technology awarded Best Benefit to the Environment and Sustainability - October 29, 2015 - Global Green Products
Gulf Coast Western Announces New Subsidiary to Provide Well Completion and Operational Safety Services to the Oil and Gas Industry
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today it has formed a subsidiary to provide a full suite of well completion and operational safety services to the oil and gas industry. Gulf Coast Western Energy Services, also headquartered in Dallas, provides oilfield spill and frac tank containment... - August 19, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western
Gulf Coast Western's First Well in the Home Run Field Goes Into Production
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western announced today that its first well in the Home Run Field in Brooks County, Texas is in production. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The Texron Perez #1 went into production June 17, 2015, and is currently producing an average of 270 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) from the Vicksburg Formation in the Home Run Field located in South Texas. - August 08, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western
Extract Talent Launches Their Company
New Company, New Approach, New Future. - July 15, 2015 - Extract Talent
Oilfield Industry Company Aimed at Improving Communication
Oil industry communication is rapidly changing with Petronaut at the forefront. Imagine if every worker in the oilfield had access to every company and its personnel. Imagine if involved personnel for each operation were aware of the stages being completed in real-time. Imagine if all the oilfield logistics were automated on one platform. This type of service would inevitably reduce downtime and optimize operations for E&P companies. - June 13, 2015 - Petronaut
New Free Oil & Gas Industry Directory Website
Quick discussion of the information databases involved with the Oil & Gas Industry. There are several types of website platforms focusing on Oil & Gas. Petronaut is the only database offering these services free. - May 10, 2015 - Petronaut
Gulf Coast Western Begins Horizontal Drilling Program in the Revitalized Buda Limestone Play
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC has completed the drilling of its initial horizontal well in the Buda Limestone formation in Wilson County, Texas. The GCW No. 1H well experienced substantial oil flow during drilling and is the first of a multi-well drilling program planned for more than 3,500 acres the company has under lease in the revitalized Buda Limestone Formation, which is located just below the Eagle Ford Shale Formation. - October 03, 2014 - Gulf Coast Western
Mangas Power Signs OEM with John Deere
Oilfield manufacturing equipment distribution company signs OEM with reputable John Deere for design and sell of John Deere-powered products. - April 10, 2014 - Mangas Power
Chestnut Exploration & Production Launches Industry Blog
Blog to provide insight into industry trends and predictions on the state of the oil and gas industry. - March 14, 2014 - Waldman Bros