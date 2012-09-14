PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service
ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas.
ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region.
Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC
DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC
Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City.
To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx
TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.
EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,” which... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP
Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water
DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water
Dacon Inspection Services recently completed an inspection project involving rope access for an oil refining company in Thailand. - July 27, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Inspection Services recently completed yet another pipeline inspection project using Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging for a mining company based in Indonesia. With a 12-year long inspection contract, the mining company is one of Dacon’s longest standing customers. The mining industry is considered... - July 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Training Institute successfully launches new training courses in June. - June 25, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Two decades of the leading inspection service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. - June 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed the Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection at a major strategic storage hub in Japan. - April 24, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Working Interest Transaction Provides Development Opportunities in the Shoats Creek Field in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana - April 09, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western
Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed an Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection of a pipeline for a global oil company in Tianjin, China. - March 11, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon successfully held Long Range Ultrasonic Testing Grand Opening event with other inspection technology showcases. - February 18, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Inspection Services, Asia's leading Inspection Services Company, has appointed New CEO. - January 22, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today its subsidiary, Orbit Gulf Coast Exploration, LLC, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Lafayette, Louisiana-based Orbit Energy Partners, LLC. The acquisition includes proprietary rights and access to hundreds of square miles of 3D seismic data in Southwestern Louisiana, working interests in 13 producing wells and 140 defined drilling locations with approximately 30 million barrels of oil equivalent of total reserve potential. - January 17, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western
Southern Pipeline Services, LLC (“SPS”) announced that it has acquired Louisiana based Compeaux Construction, a heavy equipment civil contractor founded in 2010, specializing in heavy equipment work. The addition of this business unit expands their strong presence and capabilities for industrial... - January 14, 2016 - Southern Pipeline Services, LLC.
ProductionBrokers.com Has Found a Favorable Spot Within the Oil & Gas Industry, with Plans for Long Term Growth. - November 25, 2015 - ProductionBrokers.com
Advanced technology awarded Best Benefit to the Environment and Sustainability - October 29, 2015 - Global Green Products
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today it has formed a subsidiary to provide a full suite of well completion and operational safety services to the oil and gas industry. Gulf Coast Western Energy Services, also headquartered in Dallas, provides oilfield spill and frac tank containment systems,... - August 19, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western announced today that its first well in the Home Run Field in Brooks County, Texas is in production. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The Texron Perez #1 went into production June 17, 2015, and is currently producing an average of 270 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) from the Vicksburg Formation in the Home Run Field located in South Texas. - August 08, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western
New Company, New Approach, New Future. - July 15, 2015 - Extract Talent
Oil industry communication is rapidly changing with Petronaut at the forefront. Imagine if every worker in the oilfield had access to every company and its personnel. Imagine if involved personnel for each operation were aware of the stages being completed in real-time. Imagine if all the oilfield logistics were automated on one platform. This type of service would inevitably reduce downtime and optimize operations for E&P companies. - June 13, 2015 - Petronaut
Quick discussion of the information databases involved with the Oil & Gas Industry. There are several types of website platforms focusing on Oil & Gas. Petronaut is the only database offering these services free. - May 10, 2015 - Petronaut
Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC has completed the drilling of its initial horizontal well in the Buda Limestone formation in Wilson County, Texas. The GCW No. 1H well experienced substantial oil flow during drilling and is the first of a multi-well drilling program planned for more than 3,500 acres the company has under lease in the revitalized Buda Limestone Formation, which is located just below the Eagle Ford Shale Formation. - October 03, 2014 - Gulf Coast Western
Oilfield manufacturing equipment distribution company signs OEM with reputable John Deere for design and sell of John Deere-powered products. - April 10, 2014 - Mangas Power
Blog to provide insight into industry trends and predictions on the state of the oil and gas industry. - March 14, 2014 - Waldman Bros
Gulf Coast Western purchased interests in 13 Wells located in Louisiana and Mississippi with combined production of Approximately 800 barrels of oil per day. The purchase agreement also includes additional developmental prospects. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. - December 20, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western
Gulf Coast Western has secured over 40,000 acres in South Louisiana and obtained state and federal permits to begin a 3D seismic survey of the area. The 3D seismic survey is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2014 and drilling in second quarter. - November 08, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western
Best Well Services, LLC, one of Oklahoma’s fastest growing, privately held oilfield services companies has made a conscious decision to switch to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles on their fleet.
General Manager, David Johnson said, “Similar to other companies in our industry, we too... - October 06, 2013 - Best Well Services, LLC
Company increases presence in Oklahoma by opening new location. - September 11, 2013 - Best Well Services, LLC
Geometrics Inc. and Sierra Romeo announce the availability of a new IED and weapon monitoring system, the Rogue Detection System for person-borne weapon interdiction. - August 14, 2013 - Geometrics, Inc.
In response to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission's recent implementation of Rules 609 and Rule 318A.e(4), Dewpoint West now offers the full range of services to ensure complete compliance for their partners in the Oil and Gas industry. - March 26, 2013 - Dewpoint West
With widespread influenza activity reported throughout the country, Apollo Safety responds with products designed to stop the spread of the virus. - January 16, 2013 - Apollo Safety
SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and Production... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow
Over 200 environmental, health, and safety professionals to attend 14th Annual Professional Development Conference and Exposition. - November 09, 2012 - Apollo Safety
Stark Oil and Gas Limited ("Stark") is establishing a new office in Port Moresby, and aim to boost operations out of the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Oceania.
“After these recent massive prospect discoveries, we are pleased to increase our presence on the ground,” says... - November 07, 2012 - Stark Oil and Gas
Stark Oil and Gas Limited ("Stark") are in the process of obtaining an oil block from the Ministry of Petroleum of The Republic of Sudan. Representatives of Stark have over the last seven years conducted the appropriate due diligence during several of their visits and at meetings with the Ministry... - November 02, 2012 - Stark Oil and Gas
30-year industry veteran will also head up new venture with Select Energy. - September 21, 2012 - Fountain Quail
This year's National Safety Council Expo, the country's leading safety exposition, will draw thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors; Apollo Safety, Inc. to exhibit, highlighting high-tech gas detection equipment. - September 19, 2012 - Apollo Safety
Industry expert and General Manager of "Cameron Construction Services Ltd.," Tim Nash, offers his insight as to what the most important factors are when choosing the proper structure for your building needs and requirements. - August 24, 2012 - Cameron Construction Services
Joint venture will be formidable player in shale gas wastewater solutions. - August 23, 2012 - Fountain Quail
Guardian Fall Protection has discovered that a small number of swivel snaphooks manufactured by them have found to be defective. Apollo Safety takes the safety and protection of its customers and potential customers seriously. - August 03, 2012 - Apollo Safety
Buffalo, NY based oil recovery specialists Chem-Ecol are helping clientele across North America to reduce their annual expenditure by as much as 50% by helping them to purify oil that has become contaminated during industrial processing therefore allowing it to be re-used by the company. This solution... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol
Buffalo, NY based oil purification specialists Chem-Ecol have announced the introduction of a new on-site oil recovery solution that is set to revolutionize the oil purification field. Now, companies will no longer have to send oil away to be recycled for reuse, helping them to consolidate costs in terms... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol