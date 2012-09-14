PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2 Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx

Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.

EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,” which... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP

Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water

Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water

Dacon Highlights Rope Access Instead of Scaffolding or Cranes Dacon Inspection Services recently completed an inspection project involving rope access for an oil refining company in Thailand. - July 27, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

12 Years of Successful Pipeline Inspections in Indonesia Dacon Inspection Services recently completed yet another pipeline inspection project using Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging for a mining company based in Indonesia. With a 12-year long inspection contract, the mining company is one of Dacon’s longest standing customers. The mining industry is considered... - July 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

DTI Runs Hot in June with Huge Demand for New Training Courses Dacon Training Institute successfully launches new training courses in June. - June 25, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Dacon Inspection Services Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Milestone Two decades of the leading inspection service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. - June 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Dacon Completes a Major Pipeline Inspection Project in Japan Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed the Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection at a major strategic storage hub in Japan. - April 24, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Gulf Coast Western Acquires Additional Oil Assets in Southwestern Louisiana Working Interest Transaction Provides Development Opportunities in the Shoats Creek Field in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana - April 09, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western

Dacon Completes Major Pipeline Inspection Project in Tianjin, China Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed an Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection of a pipeline for a global oil company in Tianjin, China. - March 11, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Dacon Launch "Long Range Ultrasonic Testing" Dacon successfully held Long Range Ultrasonic Testing Grand Opening event with other inspection technology showcases. - February 18, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Mallika Kaekla Takes Over as CEO of Dacon Inspection Services Dacon Inspection Services, Asia's leading Inspection Services Company, has appointed New CEO. - January 22, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Gulf Coast Western Subsidiary Acquires Assets of Orbit Energy Partners with Plans to Develop Large Acreage Position in Southern Louisiana Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today its subsidiary, Orbit Gulf Coast Exploration, LLC, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Lafayette, Louisiana-based Orbit Energy Partners, LLC. The acquisition includes proprietary rights and access to hundreds of square miles of 3D seismic data in Southwestern Louisiana, working interests in 13 producing wells and 140 defined drilling locations with approximately 30 million barrels of oil equivalent of total reserve potential. - January 17, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western

Southern Pipeline Services, LLC Acquires New Division Southern Pipeline Services, LLC (“SPS”) announced that it has acquired Louisiana based Compeaux Construction, a heavy equipment civil contractor founded in 2010, specializing in heavy equipment work. The addition of this business unit expands their strong presence and capabilities for industrial... - January 14, 2016 - Southern Pipeline Services, LLC.

ProductionBrokers.com Booming Despite Tough Times in the Energy Sector ProductionBrokers.com Has Found a Favorable Spot Within the Oil & Gas Industry, with Plans for Long Term Growth. - November 25, 2015 - ProductionBrokers.com

GGP’s Water-Tek® Wins 2015 ICIS Innovation Award Advanced technology awarded Best Benefit to the Environment and Sustainability - October 29, 2015 - Global Green Products

Gulf Coast Western Announces New Subsidiary to Provide Well Completion and Operational Safety Services to the Oil and Gas Industry Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today it has formed a subsidiary to provide a full suite of well completion and operational safety services to the oil and gas industry. Gulf Coast Western Energy Services, also headquartered in Dallas, provides oilfield spill and frac tank containment systems,... - August 19, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western's First Well in the Home Run Field Goes Into Production Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western announced today that its first well in the Home Run Field in Brooks County, Texas is in production. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The Texron Perez #1 went into production June 17, 2015, and is currently producing an average of 270 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) from the Vicksburg Formation in the Home Run Field located in South Texas. - August 08, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western

Extract Talent Launches Their Company New Company, New Approach, New Future. - July 15, 2015 - Extract Talent

Oilfield Industry Company Aimed at Improving Communication Oil industry communication is rapidly changing with Petronaut at the forefront. Imagine if every worker in the oilfield had access to every company and its personnel. Imagine if involved personnel for each operation were aware of the stages being completed in real-time. Imagine if all the oilfield logistics were automated on one platform. This type of service would inevitably reduce downtime and optimize operations for E&P companies. - June 13, 2015 - Petronaut

New Free Oil & Gas Industry Directory Website Quick discussion of the information databases involved with the Oil & Gas Industry. There are several types of website platforms focusing on Oil & Gas. Petronaut is the only database offering these services free. - May 10, 2015 - Petronaut

Gulf Coast Western Begins Horizontal Drilling Program in the Revitalized Buda Limestone Play Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC has completed the drilling of its initial horizontal well in the Buda Limestone formation in Wilson County, Texas. The GCW No. 1H well experienced substantial oil flow during drilling and is the first of a multi-well drilling program planned for more than 3,500 acres the company has under lease in the revitalized Buda Limestone Formation, which is located just below the Eagle Ford Shale Formation. - October 03, 2014 - Gulf Coast Western

Mangas Power Signs OEM with John Deere Oilfield manufacturing equipment distribution company signs OEM with reputable John Deere for design and sell of John Deere-powered products. - April 10, 2014 - Mangas Power

Chestnut Exploration & Production Launches Industry Blog Blog to provide insight into industry trends and predictions on the state of the oil and gas industry. - March 14, 2014 - Waldman Bros

Gulf Coast Western Completes Louisiana and Mississippi Production Purchase Gulf Coast Western purchased interests in 13 Wells located in Louisiana and Mississippi with combined production of Approximately 800 barrels of oil per day. The purchase agreement also includes additional developmental prospects. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. - December 20, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western Secures Large Acreage Position in South Louisiana for Its Bonanza Project Gulf Coast Western has secured over 40,000 acres in South Louisiana and obtained state and federal permits to begin a 3D seismic survey of the area. The 3D seismic survey is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2014 and drilling in second quarter. - November 08, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western

Best Well Services Announces Plans to Convert Its Fleet to CNG; Company is Increasing Their Use of CNG Vehicles Best Well Services, LLC, one of Oklahoma’s fastest growing, privately held oilfield services companies has made a conscious decision to switch to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles on their fleet. General Manager, David Johnson said, “Similar to other companies in our industry, we too... - October 06, 2013 - Best Well Services, LLC

Best Well Services to Add New Jobs in Chickasha, Oklahoma Company increases presence in Oklahoma by opening new location. - September 11, 2013 - Best Well Services, LLC

New Security System Announced Geometrics Inc. and Sierra Romeo announce the availability of a new IED and weapon monitoring system, the Rogue Detection System for person-borne weapon interdiction. - August 14, 2013 - Geometrics, Inc.

Dewpoint West Announces Groundwater Baseline Sampling Services to Colorado Oil and Gas Companies In response to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission's recent implementation of Rules 609 and Rule 318A.e(4), Dewpoint West now offers the full range of services to ensure complete compliance for their partners in the Oil and Gas industry. - March 26, 2013 - Dewpoint West

Apollo Safety Responds to Nationwide Influenza Activity With widespread influenza activity reported throughout the country, Apollo Safety responds with products designed to stop the spread of the virus. - January 16, 2013 - Apollo Safety

SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and Production... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow

Apollo Safety to Exhibit at New England Area American Society of Safety Engineers Exposition Over 200 environmental, health, and safety professionals to attend 14th Annual Professional Development Conference and Exposition. - November 09, 2012 - Apollo Safety

Stark Oil & Gas Limited Opens New Office in Papua New Guinea (PNG) Stark Oil and Gas Limited ("Stark") is establishing a new office in Port Moresby, and aim to boost operations out of the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Oceania. “After these recent massive prospect discoveries, we are pleased to increase our presence on the ground,” says... - November 07, 2012 - Stark Oil and Gas

Stark Oil & Gas Limited Files Application for Oil Block in Sudan Stark Oil and Gas Limited ("Stark") are in the process of obtaining an oil block from the Ministry of Petroleum of The Republic of Sudan. Representatives of Stark have over the last seven years conducted the appropriate due diligence during several of their visits and at meetings with the Ministry... - November 02, 2012 - Stark Oil and Gas

Broderick Joins Senior Leadership at Fountain Quail 30-year industry veteran will also head up new venture with Select Energy. - September 21, 2012 - Fountain Quail

Apollo Safety to Exhibit at the National Safety Council Expo in Orlando, Fla. This year's National Safety Council Expo, the country's leading safety exposition, will draw thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors; Apollo Safety, Inc. to exhibit, highlighting high-tech gas detection equipment. - September 19, 2012 - Apollo Safety

Fabric Structures and Storage Solutions- Top 5 Things to Consider Industry expert and General Manager of "Cameron Construction Services Ltd.," Tim Nash, offers his insight as to what the most important factors are when choosing the proper structure for your building needs and requirements. - August 24, 2012 - Cameron Construction Services

Aqua-Pure, Select Energy Join Forces Joint venture will be formidable player in shale gas wastewater solutions. - August 23, 2012 - Fountain Quail

Apollo Safety Warns Owners/Users of GFP Swivel Snaphook to Read Inspection Notification to Save Lives and Prevent Injury Guardian Fall Protection has discovered that a small number of swivel snaphooks manufactured by them have found to be defective. Apollo Safety takes the safety and protection of its customers and potential customers seriously. - August 03, 2012 - Apollo Safety

Chem-Ecol Helping Companies Consolidate Expenditure by 50% with New Oil Recycling Solutions Buffalo, NY based oil recovery specialists Chem-Ecol are helping clientele across North America to reduce their annual expenditure by as much as 50% by helping them to purify oil that has become contaminated during industrial processing therefore allowing it to be re-used by the company. This solution... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol